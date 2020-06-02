Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 2, 2020

Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 4:17 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



William Franklin “Bill” Dotson

1943 – 2020

Mr. William Franklin “Bill” Dotson, II, age 76, of Boone, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home. Born August 16, 1943 in Watauga County, he was the son of the late William Franklin Dotson and Ruth Pitts Dotson. Bill was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church for many years and was a US Air Force Veteran. He was the owner and operator of AudioVison for many years.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sheila Dotson, five children: Dawn Boyter, Eddie Lopez, Daphne Genberg, Cindy Beuttel and William Franklin Dotson, III, two grandchildren: Tiffany Pugh and Maria Venable, two great grandchildren: Lillian and Lincoln Pugh, and one sister, Kathy Adams along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jacob Daniel Davison.

Services for Mr. Bill Dotson will be conducted at the Pitts Cemetery in July, date and time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christian Outreach Center at the First Baptist Church of Boone at: 375 W King St, Boone, NC 28607. PH: 828-264-2441

Emery Bert Cornett, Sr.

1930 – 2020

Emery Bert Cornett, Sr., age 89, of Roby Cornett Rd., Vilas, went to be with the Lord from his home on Monday, May 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born November 28, 1930 in Watauga County, he was a son of Roby and Lillie Whitaker Cornett. Mr. Cornett served in the US Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean Conflict before moving to Baltimore, Maryland. After retiring as a machinist for Crown Cork and Seal Company he returned to his home in Watauga County. He was saved at age l4 at the Mountain Dale Independent Missionary Baptist Church in Vilas. Emery was lovingly called Daddy by his family and Papaw, Pa and Pop Pop by his grandchildren. Mr. Cornett loved to laugh, and was always ready to share a good story. In his spare time he enjoyed making pottery to share as gifts with family and friends, but he especially enjoyed visiting family, friends and shut-ins. Emery will be remembered as a kind and generous, caring and compassionate man who loved his Lord and Savior.

He is survived by his son, Emery Cornett, Jr. ‘Buddy’ and wife, Teresa, of Vilas; daughters, Nancy Johnstone and Carl Kus, of Baltimore, Md., Donna Hammond and Eric Dager, of Elkton, Md., Kelly Cox and husband, Jim, of Holly Springs; Tina Baer of Forest Hill, Md., Stacie Wise and husband, Chris, of Glen Burnie, Md. and Connie Cornett-Harte and husband, Jim, of Pittsville, Md. Fourteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gayla Smith Cornett; grandson, Allen Whitt; brothers, Burlie, Andy, Barney, Bill, Homer and Coolidge Cornett; and sisters, Ethel Yarber, Bessie Yarber and Ollie Cornett.

Funeral services for Emery Cornett, Sr. will be conducted Thursday afternoon, May 28th, at 2 o’clock at Mountain Dale Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Eric Cornett. The family will be at the church one hour prior to services. Graveside services will follow in the Mountain Dale Baptist Church Cemetery. Please observe social distancing policies as recommended by the CDC. At other times, the family may be visited at Mr. Cornett’s home.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Missionary Programs at Mountain Dale Baptist Church, 2308 Mountain Dale Baptist Church, Vilas, NC 28692.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Cornett family.



Herschel Victor Morris

1922 – 2020

Herschel Victor “HV” Morris left us last Friday, May 29th, leaving a deep hole in our hearts. He was born 98 years ago in Cumberland County, IL to Coral Grace Gossett and Charley Morris. In our family, he is the last of that greatest generation; World War II Navy Veteran, staunch patriot, fiercely independent but compassionate and inspirational.

His early childhood was spent on his grandparents’ farm in rural Illinois along with 2 brothers and a sister, and his school years in Marshall, IL where began his lifelong interest in aviation and tennis. When WW II broke out he enlisted in the US Navy, served through the war in several locations. He continued to serve for several years in the Naval Reserve.

Upon returning from the war he met and married his sweetheart, Jeanne Hankey Morris. They moved to Louisville, KY where he worked as a corporate pilot, in pharmaceutical sales, and in 1987, retired as Executive Vice-President of Little Brownie Bakers (now Beatrice Foods) where he was instrumental is acquiring the Girl Scout Cookie business. While in Louisville he served several years with the Civil Air Patrol, maintained membership in AOPA (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association), and spent many happy days restoring and showing his classic cars.

After retiring to Florida, and summering in Boone, he spent much time with his favorite hobbies; fishing, tennis and old cars. He was a regular medal winner in tennis in both the Florida and North Carolina Senior Games.

About 10 years ago he and Jeanne moved to Boone full-time to continue retirement near family. He was a regular at many of the local Car shows for several years; and most recently could be seen at the counter in Starbucks where his easy going personality and infectious smile got him into conversations about everything from Aircraft to WW II history, engines to specialty tools and the latest news. His “back on the farm” stories were always a favorite. He was never at a loss for words; never shied away from a conversation, always encouraging those with whom he spoke.

His parents, siblings and wife of 71 years, Jeanne Hankey Morris, all preceeded him in death. He is survived by 2 daughters, Karen Solomon (Steve) of Lakewood Ranch, FL, Colleen Brudzinski (George) of Todd, NC, 4 grandchildren, Larry Gatti III (Meg), Julia Miller (John), Geoffrey Gatti and Ron Fox (Jen) all of Louisville, 3 great-grandchildren, Ben and Avery Gatti and Cara Miller. Arrangements have not yet been finalized.



David “Strawberry” Horton

1925 – 2020

Mr. David Horton, better known as ‘Strawberry’ age 95, of North Street, Boone, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock. Born March 2, 1925 in Watauga County, he was a son of Sam Horton, Sr. and Jessie Grimes Horton. David was a member of the Mennonite Brethren Church in Boone. He retired from the Exxon Terminal in Greensboro in 1975. David enjoyed watching NASCAR and the NFL, particularly his favorite team, the New England Patriots. Often, Strawberry could be found sitting on his front porch with friends exchanging stories about growing up in Watauga County. He shared his knowledge of local history to be published by the Junaluska Heritage Association and on several occasions, was interviewed by ASU students about his life experiences. David was honored to share some of his memories during the re-opening of the Appalachian Theater.

Mr. Horton is survived by his son, Barry Horton and wife, Ingrid, daughter, Jenny Horton, and grandchildren, LaShod Horton and Austan Horton, all of Boone. A host of nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Sam Horton, Jr.

Funeral service for David Horton will be conducted Thursday afternoon, June 4, 2020 at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Rev. Morris Hatton and Pastor Mike Mathis. Burial will follow in the Clarissa Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Horton family.

Dianne Ward Eggers

September 14, 1948 – May 25, 2020

Dianne Ward Eggers, 71, of Sugar Grove, NC went home to be with Lord on May 25, 2020.

Dianne was a kind, sweet, loyal and faithful friend and a Christian example to so many.

She was a faithful member and prayer warrior of Green Valley Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and her prayer was that all would come to know Christ as their personal Saviour. She lived the Christian example; always serving and doing for others anyway that she could. She made countless batches of peanut butter cookies for different ball teams, cooked for others in time of need, supplied fresh vegetables and canned goods to everyone, lent a helping hand to friends and neighbors and her card ministry touched many. She spent countless hours in her flower gardens, enjoying the beauty God provided.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Lloyd Alfred; sons, Tim Eggers and wife Gina of Elk Park NC and Andy Eggers of the home; daughter, Nikki Greene and husband Byron of Vilas NC; grandchildren, Danielle and Tyler Thompson, Trevor Eggers, Matthew Greene and Whitney, Holly and Devin Hollars and Brandon Eggers; and great-grandson, Marshall Thompson.

She is also survived by her mother, Thelma Ward of Sugar Grove; sisters, Donna Harmon and husband Harold, Dannette Mixon and husband Jim, Deloras Stewart and husband Bill; one brother, David Ward. She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Ward, and sister-in-law, Libby Ward.

Funeral services for Mrs. Dianne Eggers will be conducted on Friday May 29th at 2:00 PM at Green Valley Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Eric Cornett and David Ward. Interment will follow in Green Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 until 2:00, at the church.

The family would like to thank two doctors, Dr. Suzanne McAdams and Dr. Paul Saconn, that showed true love and compassion to Dianne and the family during her battle.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Green Valley Cemetery Fund care of Brenda Potter, 629 Buckeye Road, Elk Park, North Carolina 28622.

Online condolences may be sent to the Eggers family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Joyce Potter Godsey

January 07, 1945 – May 27, 2020

Joyce Potter Godsey, age 75, of US Highway 421 North, Boone, passed away Wednesday evening, May 27, 2020, at The Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge in Blowing Rock.

Joyce was born January 7, 1945 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Jacob and Orpah Norris Potter. She was a retired nurses aid and attended Willow Valley Baptist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Ruth Biesheim and husband Bill of Fleetwood, and Mary Ann Brendza and husband Joe of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; one son, Henry Godsey and wife Kathrine of Boone; her grandchildren, Nathan Lookabill, Justin Lookabill, Brooke Edwards, C.J. Edwards, Samuel Beckel, and William Godsey; one great-granddaughter, Paisley Lookabill; two brothers, Jim Potter of Boone, and Steve Potter and wife Daris of Mountain City, Tennessee, and four sisters, Grace Potter of Boone, Rose Osborne of Zionville, Gladys Cole and husband Danny of Lenoir, and China Alese Tuttle of High Point.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Ivalee Bennett, and two brothers, Austin and George Potter.

Memorial services for Joyce Potter Godsey will be conducted Saturday afternoon, May 30, 2020, at 1:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will received friends following the memorial service.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the Godsey family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Gradie Louis Coffey

May 12, 1942 – May 27, 2020

Gradie Louis Coffey, age 78, of 399 Gordon Day Road, Boone, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law.

Gradie was the oldest son of the late Dillard Greene Coffey and Nancy Elizabeth Coffey, born May 12, 1942 in Watauga County. Gradie was raised in a home where farming was the way of life, and he developed a deep love of gardening, flowers, and fruit bearing trees. He has been described as someone who could “grow a pineapple at the north pole.” Gradie was also an exceptional carpenter and enjoyed his work. When he worked along side his late brother William the two seemed to have a deep connection and could complete a project together without barely speaking a word.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Day Coffey of the home; one daughter, Joanna Yvette Coffey Burkett of Boone; one son-in-law Garrett Burkett of Boone; two sisters, Shirley Coffey of Lenoir and Inez Hanson of Boone; three brothers, Duie Coffey and wife Anita of Morganton; David Coffey and wife Debbie of Deep Gap and Wilbert Coffey of Boone. He was preceded in death by one brother William Coffey. He was fortunate to have several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition, Gradie’s life has been blessed the last three years by his devoted dog Ladybug. He often enjoyed walks and sharing his morning toast and jam with ‘his pup.’

Funeral services for Gradie Louis Coffey will be conducted Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state at the chapel from 10 until 11. Reverend Harold Hayes will officiate.

The family will receive friends prior to the service at the chapel.

In respect of Gradie’s deep love of flowers, plants, and trees flowers are appreciated; however, memorials are preferred and may be made to Ocracats PO Box 993 Ocracoke NC 27960 (http://ocracats.org/support-ocracats-copy/), or to the animal rescue of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the Coffey family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements



Georgia Gilliam

July 19, 1931 – May 26, 2020

Georgia Gilliam, age 88, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

She was born on July 19, 1931 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Hessie McGuire Parlier.

She was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church but had attended Valley Haven Baptist Church in Banner Elk. She worked for many years as a cook for the Beech Tree Inn and for the Country Kitchen.She was a sweet and gentle woman, who loved to cook for her family and taking care of her family, especially keeping them “in line.”

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Isaac J. (Junior) Gilliam; Mother, Hessie Parlier; Step Father, Thurman Parlier; Two Brothers, Sammy James Parlier, J. D. Parlier; Sister, Alma Shell.

Georgia leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Sheila (Mike) Ruppard of Banner Elk, NC, Son, Steve (Robin) Gilliam of Banner Elk, NC, Six Grandchildren, Ten great grandchildren, Sister, Jane Lynch of Pensacola, FL.

Due to continued health concerns, the family will be having a drive thru visitation from 1:00 until 3:00 pm on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. A private family service will follow in the funeral home chapel. As guests arrive at 1:00 pm you will enter the West parking lot entrance (Old Lowe’s Side), where you will be directed for the route to follow. All visitors will please remain in their vehicles as they pass by the family.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Suzanne Barber, Vikki Hall, and Sandy Waycaster for the loving care they gave to Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Yellow Mountain Enterprises.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Gilliam family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Georgia and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Gail Edwards

August 12, 1954 – May 27, 2020

Patricia “Gail” Edwards, age 65, of Newland passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville. She was born on August 12, 1954 in Avery County to the late Louise Davis Church Holden and Herman Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Charles Holden, grandparents, great-grandparents and her brother.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Doug Edwards of the home; daughter, Rebecca Weedman and fiancé Michael Hemmings of Drexel; son Benjamin Edwards and girlfriend Heather Lewis of Newland; five grandchildren, Lea Bodford and husband Bryan, Sophia Edwards, Kyleigh Edwards, Ryleigh Edwards, and Stetson Edwards; two brothers, one sister, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gail loved spending quality time with her babies. She enjoyed fishing and cooking in her spare time. Gail also loved working in her flower shop and arranging flowers for her many dear friends and customers.

A memorial service will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home at 6:00 P.M. with Pastor Frank Osborne officiating.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Edwards family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net <http://www.rsfh.net/>;

The care of Patricia and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Dr. William C. “Bill” Tate II MD

August 8, 1946 – May 27, 2020

Dr. William C. “Bill” Tate II, age 73, of Linville, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born on August 8, 1946 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, a son of the late Dr. Lawson Tate and the late Margaret Thompson Tate.

A graduate of the University of North Carolina’s medical school, Dr. Tate began practicing alongside his father Lawson in 1977, and on his own more than forty years of treating the people of Avery County, he devoted himself to providing more than medical care, as he worked to make Avery County a better place. He built upon the past and reached to the future, spearheading healthcare improvements in the region and helping to shape a twenty-first-century Avery County of which his grandfather’s (Dr. W.C. Tate) patients could only have dreamed.

Whether playing with his grandchildren, making another memory with his wife Donna, serving as an Elder in the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church or singing in the choir, spending 20 years championing education as part of Avery County’s School Board, serving on the Board of Trustees for the Edgar Tufts Memorial Association, Lees-McRae College and the Grandfather Home for Children, being a Charter member and supporter of the YMCA, or just hugging someone in the grocery store, Dr. Tate’s devotion to his family, his faith, and his community shone through in all he did.

He loved to work on puzzles, snow ski, ride his bicycle, watch various sporting events, especially Tar Heel Basketball “GO HEELS!”, working in his flower gardens, pick the banjo and play the guitar. He found great solace in just sitting on his porch with Donna taking pictures while bird watching. Dr. Bill was a healer and a friend to everyone in Avery County. He will be truly missed and his memory will be cherished by all those who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Father In Law, Ed Smith.

Dr. Tate leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife and love of his life, Donna Smith Tate of Linville, NC, Daughter, Melissa Tate Parker of Jacksonville, FL, Daughter, Angela Tate (Bill) Tuck of Banner Elk, NC, Step Daughter, Kari Joyce (Daniel) Brown of Boone, NC, Step Daughter, Ashley Joyce (Adam) Jones of Deep Gap, NC, Sister, Susan Tate (Lynn) Carter of Banner Elk, NC, Sister, Anne Tate (Russ) Bergman of Myrtle Beach, SC, Brother, Johnny Tate of Sugar Mountain, NC, Brother, David Lawson Tate of Banner Elk, NC, Brother, Bobby (Susie Daniels) Tate of Banner Elk, NC, Mother In Law, Barbara Smith of Valle Crucis, NC; grandchildren, Madison, Avery, Campbell, Alden, Daniel, Morgan, Brayden and Kaleigh; his Best Friend and Colleague, Dr. Tom (Lisa) Haizlip of Banner Elk, NC.

Due to ongoing concerns over large crowds regarding Covid-19, a memorial service for Dr. William C. “Bill” Tate will be held during the month of October, which was his favorite time of the year in Avery County. Family and friends are welcome to visit at the Tate residence in Linville.

The entire Tate family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses, and staff of Cannon Memorial Hospital for their friendship and care, and to the staff of Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, words cannot begin to thank you enough for the loving care and support you provided during the past few months.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation-For Charles A Cannon Memorial Hospital, 336 Deerfield Rd., Boone, NC 28607.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Tate family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Dr. Bill and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Pat Winters

May 1, 1958 – May 30, 2020

Patricia E Winters (Pat) age 62 passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She ran straight into the arms of her precious grandson Tucker Carpenter who has been waiting for his “Nanana”

Pat was born May 1, 1958, in Banner Elk, North Carolina to Justice and Gladys McGuire Winters.

She lived the majority of her life in Elk Park. She worked for the Avery County Board of Education as a bus driver for many years. You only had to talk to Pat for a few minutes even if you didn’t know her to understand that family was everything to her. Her grandchildren were her world. Pat had a caregiver’s heart and would do anything to help people. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and riding her motorcycle.

She is going to be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Pat was preceded in death by her Father; Justice Winters, Brother; Jeff Winters, and her precious grandson Tucker Carpenter.

She leaves to cherish her memories her Mother; Gladys Winters of Elk Park, Son: Matthew Arnett and wife Barbara of Roan Mountain, TN., Daughter; Allie Bivens Carpenter and husband Cody of Elk Park, NC; Sisters; Jennifer Cole and husband Danny, Joy McKinney and husband John all of Newland, NC. Grandchildren; August and Jonah Arnett and arriving before long Tenlie Carpenter.

Her nieces, nephew, and many cousins and friends.

Pat’s family will be celebrating her life privately.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Winters family by visiting our website

www.rsfh.net

The care of Pat and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.