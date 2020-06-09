Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 9, 2020

Published Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 4:42 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Richard Douglas “Doug” Gordon

1949 – 2020

Richard Douglas Gordon, in death as in life, will forever be in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Doug, age 70, of Creston, passed away Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020 at his home. Born September 7, 1949 in Sanford, NC, he was the son of Fred Lee and Betty Douglas Gordon. Doug was an accountant and partner in the firm Smith & Gordon, CPA, and later owned and operated Douglas Gordon, Inc., a heavy equipment and grading company

He appreciated and respected nature and all the wonder it provides, and in the last years of his life presided over a slice of paradise on a mountaintop in Ashe County.

He was equally happy on a tractor or kayak, driving a backhoe or a camper. He tapped his foot to all types of live music, enjoyed traveling with his family seeing the country, and loved spending time with his dog, Angus.

He was non-judgmental and willing to help anyone in need. Kind-hearted and opinionated, open minded and stubborn, rebellious and accepting, inquisitive and independent, he maintained a positive outlook with a contagious sense of humor and gave it all he had to maintain a quality of life until he could no longer thrive

Doug was beloved by a family he loved without measure, an incandescent soul who lit up the lives of all he touched. He will be missed.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn Gordon; son, Grayson Gordon and wife, Blaire, of Boone; daughter, Makala Gordon of Nashville, Tennessee; sister, Freda Smith and husband, Tim, of Valle Crucis; nephew, Larson Smith of Boone; and niece, Kelsey Smith of Blowing Ro

Memorial services for Doug will be private. Take a moment and think about something fun or meaningful you did with him, and enjoy the memory.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com



Melanie Marnita Miller

1962 – 2020

Miss Melanie M. Miller, age 58, of Blowing Rock, passed away Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020 at her home. Born May 19, 1962 in Watauga County she was the daughter of Bill and Ruby Harmon Miller. Melanie was a faithful member of Laurel Fork Baptist Church. She worked for Watauga Opportunities for 38 years. In addition to her parents she is survived by her aunts and uncles; Janice Tolbert and husband Don, and Edith Gryder and husband Roy all of Blowing Rock, Lena Thomas of Tallahassee, Florida, Garland Harmon and wife Reba of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Herb Harmon of Blowing Rock, Melvin Harmon of Salisbury and Alvin Harmon and wife Ruby Ann of Concord. She is also survived by a number of cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday afternoon, June 6, 2020 at 3 PM at the Laurel Fork Baptist Church. Officiating will be Dr. Daniel Featherstone. The body will lie in state at the church from 1 o’clock until 3 o’clock. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Laurel Fork Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 1147, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Miller family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.



Clarence Edward Trexler

1949 – 2020

Mr. Clarence Edward “Ed” Trexler, age 71, of Boone, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Born January 27, 1949 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Clarence Edward and Helen Edmisten Trexler. Ed loved his family the most and in no particular order, drag racing, the New York Yankees, Washington Redskins and UNC basketball. He was the former owner and operator of Holiday Gulf and a member of Three Forks Baptist Church. He enjoyed delivering parts for Charlie’s Auto parts and visiting with the customers he served.

He is survived by his wife Judy Dotson Trexler, his daughter, Paula Trexler, his grandson, Jordan Austin, a sister in law, Linda Trexler, his special friends and brothers in law, Jerry and Tommy Dotson, and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lumas Trexler.

Services for Ed Trexler will be private. Family and friends are welcome to visit the family at their home,843 Wilson Ridge Road, Boone, NC. The family respectfully requests no food, flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Appalachian Shrine Club, in care of Randy Vines, 1005 George Wilson Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Trexler family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Marc Clayton Shockley

1971 – 2020

Marc Clayton Shockley, age 48, of Beaver Dam Road, Vilas passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee. Born September 28, 1971 in Watauga County, he was a son of Jerry Andrew Shockley and Caroline Barnes Shockley. Marc attended school in Watauga County and was a graduate of Asheville Buncombe Community College. Marc was kind and generous and was a good friend to many people. He liked to cook, also truing new recipes, and enjoyed going to car and tractor shows. Marc was very much loved by his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Caroline B. Shockley of Vilas; wife, Carolina S. Shockley and step-children, Felipe and Nicole, all of Hendersonville; sister, Melissa Cornett and husband, Ricky, of Vilas; brother, David C. Shockley and wife, Sarah, of Blowing Rock; and his grandmother, Helen Barnes of Boone. A number of aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Andrew Shockley; grandparents, Grace and Woodrow Eggers and Helen Jean and Robert Senter; and grandfather, Grady Barnes.

Memorial services for Marc Shockley will be conducted Saturday morning, June 13, 2020 at 10 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Laura Weant. Entombment will be in the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Watauga County Hunger & Health Coalition, 141 Health Center Drive, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Nam Vinh Ong

May 01, 1937 – June 03, 2020

Nam Vinh Ong. age 83, of Hampton Court, Boone, passed away Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020, at his home.

Nam is survived by his wife, Muoi Thai Ong of the home; one son, Tung Ong and wife San of Boone; one daughter, Lan Huynh of Lexington; one grandson, Alex Ong of Boone; two granddaughters, Ashley Ong of Boone, and Taylor Huynh of Lexington, and one sister, Moui Ong of California.

Memorial services for Nam Vinh Ong will be conducted at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Ong family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dorothy Blevins Coffey

October 22, 1932 – June 03, 2020

Dorothy Blevins Coffey, age 87, of Church Hill Street, Fleetwood, passed away Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020, at the home of a daughter.

Dorothy was born October 22, 1932 in Wilkes County, a daughter of the late Frank C. Blevins and Vecie Richardson Coffey. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Reverend Paul Coffey of the home; one daughter, Shelia Coffey Christofalos and husband Nick of Asheville, and one granddaughter, Alex Christofalos of Boone.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ray and Bill Blevins, and two sisters, Louise Pruitt and Betty Blevins.

Funeral services for Dorothy Blevins Coffey will be conducted Saturday afternoon, June 6, 2020, at Emanuel Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 12:30 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Vernon Eller. Burial will follow in Gap Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 12:30 until 2:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Coffey family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Mitcheal Coffey

October 03, 1942 – June 04, 2020

Mitcheal Coffey, age 77, of Granite Falls and a former resident of Blowing Rock, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Hudson.

Mitchell was born October 3, 1942 in Caldwell County, a son of the late James Herman Pearson and Mary Lois Coffey McCroskey. He was a retired self employed carpenter and home builder.

He is survived by his wife, Shelby Coffey of the home; one daughter, Michelle C. Lucas and husband Pedro of Blowing Rock; four sons, Sammy Coffey and wife Carolyn of Coco Beach, Florida, Jody Coffey and wife Misti of Deep Gap, Michael Coffey and wife Janet of Blowing Rock, and Danny Coffey and wife Lisa of Maiden. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 7 sisters, 4 brothers, and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Tammy and Lisa Coffey, and two brothers.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted Sunday afternoon, June 7, 2020, at 1:00 o’clock, at White Springs Cemetery in Blowing Rock. Officiating will be Pastor David Lunceford.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the Coffey family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jeannie Marie Teague

May 09, 1957 – June 05, 2020

Jeannie Marie Teague, age 63, of Herring Loop, Boone, passed away Friday evening, June 5, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center.

Jeannie was born May 9, 1957 in Guilford County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late William Jefferson Teague, Sr. and Marie Elliott Teague. She was a retired Real Estate Broker and a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. My dear sister, Jeannie, passed away yesterday about 11:30 pm ending her suffering. We will be celebrating her life late next week. I’ll post the details.

Jeannie was beautiful in Heart and Soul. May God continue to Bless her as she joins him in Heaven!

She is survived by one brother, William Jefferson “Jeff” Teague, Jr.; one niece, Ashley Teague of Marietta, Georgia, and one nephew, William J. Teague, III of Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

We will have the service at 11 am on Friday, June 12th, 2020 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone, NC. N.C. requires the gathering to be 25 people or less for this outside service. We will attempt to provide a Zoom connection. We will update this Obituary with details. If interested, please let us know and send us your email address.

Online condolences may be sent to the Teague family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Robert Thomas “Tom” Speed

October 09, 1951 – June 05, 2020

Robert Thomas “Tom” Speed, age 68, of Howard’s Knob Road, Boone, passed away Friday morning, June 5, 2020.

He was born October 9, 1951 in Wake County, a son of the late James Davis Speed and Martha Matthews Speed. Tom came to Boone in 1969 as a freshman at Appalachian State University. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, as well as, a Master of Arts in Economics and Business. He worked as a probation and parole officer in Watauga County for a number of years before making the decision to pursue a law degree. He earned his Juris Doctorate in 1982 from Campbell Law School. He then returned to Watauga County with his first wife, Micki and young son Davis and began practicing law in the office of John Bingham. Following Mr. Bingham’s death, Tom opened his practice; served, worked and fought for those he represented for more than 30 years. Tom took great pride in his work and strived to be the best at everything he did. He demanded excellence of himself and expected if from everyone else as well.

Tom was a big-hearted, generous and kind person. He helped so many and especially had a gigantic place in his heart for those in need, animals and children of all ages. He never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone he met. Tom loved to bird hunt with his dogs and relished his time with his hunting buddies. He especially enjoyed his outings with Judge Lacy Thornburg and their conversations about politics, life and Tom’s father.

Tom’s quick wit and sometimes inappropriate sense of humor kept his family and friends laughing. There was never a dull moment when he was in the room. His presence filled every space he occupied.

He fiercely loved his family and friends. He enjoyed living and working in Boone, but his heart remained at the family home place in Franklin County, North Carolina. His admiration and respect of his father’s legacy and work drove him to preserve and protect “the farm” as he so affectionally referred to it.

Tom had great appreciation for tradition. He insisted each Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day that Sara, as well as her mother, had a corsage to wear to church. He had great compassion for his friends when they experienced troubled times and expressed that through actions, words and beautifully written notes. He was very sincere and expressed his love and concern to the person in their time of trouble. He always made phone calls instead of texting or emailing. He despised social media and thought it to be the downfall of society as we know it. He was one of a kind and can never be replaced. However, his spirit will live on in all the lives he has touched throughout his life. His presence will be greatly missed in this town, county, and state. Go in peace Tom, and acquire that rest you so greatly deserve!

Tom is survived by his wife, Sara Earp Speed of the home; one son, Davis Speed and wife Andrea of Louisburg, North Carolina, and one brother, Mark Speed and wife Camille of Louisburg. He is also survived by his beloved dogs, numerous adopted children and his closest friends who are extended family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Claudia Speed.

Funeral services for Robert Thomas “Tom” Speed will be private. Officiating will be Pastor Gordon Noble. Burial will follow on the family farm in Louisburg, North Carolina.

The family will receive friends Monday beginning at 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, North Carolina, 28607, the Franklin County Humane Society, PO Box 338, Youngsville, North Carolina, 27596, or to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org.

Online condolences may be sent to the Speed family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Muriel Johnson Sandbo

September 30, 1934 – June 05, 2020

Muriel Johnson Sandbo, age 85, of Blowing Rock, passed away Friday evening, June 5, 2020, at the Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge in Blowing Rock.

Muriel was born September 30, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of the late Walter and Ruth Hallburg Johnson.

She is survived by two daughters, Darlene McNeill and husband Daniel of Charleston, South Carolina, and Danielle Stewart and husband Robb of Boone; one son, Dwayne Robert Sandbo and wife Linda of Morehead City, North Carolina; two granddaughters, Hannah Stewart of Blowing Rock, and Madison Griffith and husband Joseph of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and two grandsons, Ian Stewart and Connor Stewart, both of Blowing Rock.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert O. Sandbo, and one brother, Arthur Johnson.

A private service for Muriel Johnson Sandbo will be conducted at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the Sandbo family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Bertie A. “Teen” Brown

May 25, 1945 – June 05, 2020

Bertie A. “Teen” Brown, age 75, of Shelton Hollow Road, Creston, passed away Friday evening, June 5, 2020, at her home.

Bertie was born May 25, 1945 in Ashe County, a daughter of the late Robert and Nellie Shelton Brown. She was a homemaker and a member of Sutherland Baptist Church.

She is survived by one brother, Wayne E. Brown and wife Wanda, and one sister, Janice Phillips of Hickory. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements for Bertie A. “Teen” Brown are incomplete at this time.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645.

Online condolences can be sent to the Brown family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Fred C. Oliver, Jr., M.D.

November 19, 1949 – June 07, 2020

Fred C. Oliver, Jr., M.D., age 70, of The Settlement of Boone, passed away Sunday morning, June 7, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

Fred was born November 19, 1949 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, a son of the late Frederick C. Oliver, Sr. and Betty Thomas Oliver. He was a retired physician.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Ayers Oliver of the home; one daughter, Elizabeth “Liz” Oliver of Raleigh; one son, Trey Oliver of North Carolina, and two brothers, Bill and Jim Oliver, both of Greenville, South Carolina.

Memorial services for Fred C. Oliver, Jr., M.D. will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Watauga County Republican Party, PO Box 1603, Boone, North Carolina, 28607, or to the ASPCA, at www.aspca.org

Online condolences may be sent to the Oliver family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Annie Heaton

August 19, 1924 – June 8, 2020

Annie Heaton, age 95, of Heaton, North Carolina passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at her residence. She is now in the loving arms of Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior and her loving husband James, and it doesn’t get any better than that.

She was born on August 19, 1924 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Isaac Greer and the late Dena Wilson Greer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, James M. Heaton, II; grandson, Jonathan Heaton; brothers, John, William and Fred Greer.

Mama Ann has left to cherish her memories, her Sons; James M. Heaton III ( Doris), Gregory Heaton (Linda), Grandsons; James M. Heaton IV (Debbie), Matthew Heaton ( Miranda), Gregory Heaton (Jessica), Granddaughter; Christie Eldridge (Alac); Great Grandsons; Gregory Martin (Amanda), Jacob Heaton., Kyle Heaton, Great-Granddaughters; Cheynne Ruppard (Clay), Montana Underwood, Elizabeth Heaton, Sarah McGill, Amy Heaton, Madison Heaton, Audi Cait Heaton, Great-Great Granddaughter, Chloe Ruppard, Great-Great Grandson, Logan Martin.

Annie graduated from Lees-McRae College and was a member of the Elk Park Christian Church, where she served on various committees in the church. When the church doors were open, Annie and her family were there. She worked as a Ward Secretary at the Grace Hospital and Cannon Hospital’s in Banner Elk. She went to work for Avery County Department of Social Services in 1973, She was employed as an Income Maintenance Caseworker II in the Aid to Families with Dependant Children Program. Mrs. Heaton worked closely with other agencies in the county and helped numerous families in times of crisis. She was always willing to find new resources when families had special needs which could not be met through regular programs. She retired from Social Services in 1989. She loved to share her knowledge of Genealogy with her family and friends, which now falls to her niece, Kathy.

Services for Annie Heaton will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 beginning at 7:00PM