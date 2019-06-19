Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 17, 2019

Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 7:56 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Doris S. Sigmon

(September 25, 1946 – June 12, 2019)

Doris Seatz Sigmon, age 72, of Todd, NC passed away on June 12, 2019 at her home. Born on September 25, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Catherine Seatz. She is survived by her husband, Lewis F. Sigmon, her daughter, Julie S. Alexander, her step-son Rodney L. Sigmon and his wife Kim, her sister, Yvonne C. Fletcher, her niece, Joanne Y. Fletcher, and three step-grandchildren and two step-great-grandchildren.



Doris was devoted to caring for her family and enjoyed working on the family farm. She was a member of South Fork Baptist Church and later attended Bethany Lutheran Church with her husband. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, and spending time with friends and family. Doris retired from Appalachian State University.



A private grave-side service will be held for family and close friends. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mount Pleasant Cemetery Fund c/o Bethany Lutheran Church 1030 Big Hill Rd. Boone, NC 28607 or to fund research at Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org.

Mrs. Lera B. Randall

(July 15, 1926 – June 14, 2019)

Lera Britt Randall, 92, retired Watauga High School librarian, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at her home in Boone, NC. Born in 1926 in rural Robeson County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Alex and Swannie Britt of Chadbourn, NC. After graduating from Chadbourn High School, Lera received an A.A. degree from Mars Hill College, an A.B. degree from Carson-Newman College, and an M. A. degree in Library Science from Appalachian State Teachers College.



After teaching English for two years at Cerro Gordo High School in Columbus County, she served as school librarian in Walkertown and Kernersville, NC, as well as in Alpena, MI, Columbia, SC, and Boone, NC, for a total of forty-one years. She retired from Watauga High School in 1990. While working in these schools she was very supportive of the academic, vocational, and extracurricular programs for students.



Lera is survived by her son, Richard, and two grand dogs, Baxter and LibyMaye, of Durham and Watauga County, NC, and by five of her six siblings: sisters Marjorie Lambert (Presley, deceased) of Charleston, SC; Geraldine Haggins (Luther, deceased) of Red Springs, NC; Edith Langston (Buddy, deceased) of Red Springs; and brothers Roger Britt (Phyllis) of Spartanburg, SC; and Douglas Britt (Amanda) of Chadbourn, NC. On the Randall side, she was the last survivor of the eight siblings and seven in-law spouses of her husbands generation. Also surviving are her other formerly-Boone children, Betsy Randall-Schadel (Bill), Tanya Shook Wilder, Myra Shook, and Bill Randall (Judy).



She was predeceased by her husband, J. Frank Randall (2014), her parents, her sister Jennie Lou King (Lawrence, deceased) of Columbia, SC, her nephew, Robert Randall, Jr., and her niece, Caroline Woodrow, as well as her dear friend, Mary S. Shook.



She is survived by many other well-loved and loving nieces, nephews, and family friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Watauga County Public Library, 140 Queen Street, Boone, NC 28607 or to Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607, or the charity of your choice.



Visitation with family will be at Austin and Barnes Funeral and Crematory, 194 Queen Street, Boone, NC 28607 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019. A combined memorial service for Lera and Frank will be scheduled between mid-July and late August, date to be determined.

Mrs. Brenda S. Lentz

(May 06, 1959 – June 14, 2019)

Mrs. Brenda Stanbery Lentz, age 60, of Blowing Rock, passed away Friday afternoon, June 14, 2019. Born May 6, 1959 in Beaufort, NC, she was a daughter of the late Harold L. Stanbery and Betsy Norris Stanbery. Brenda was a member of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church. She was retired from Blowing Rock Hospital, Boone Drug and Hunger and Health Coalition where she worked as a Certified Pharmacy Technician.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny Lentz, one daughter, Cindy Lentz and Billy Grimes and son Joshua, her mother, Betsy Stanbery, her brothers and sister, Michael Stanbery and wife Glenda of Boone, Wilda Honeycutt and husband Danny of Mt. Pleasant, David Stanbery, Mark Stanbery and wife Sandra and Richard Stanbery and wife Heather all of Boone, one brother-in-law, Charles Lentz and wife Debbie of Boone, and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold L. Stanbery, one nephew, Anthony Koroll, and her father and mother-in-law, Lewis and Emmy Lentz.

When many people think of Brenda, the first words that come to mind are fighter and strong but there are so many others such as, fierce lover of her family, amazing Nina to Joshua, gardener and tender to extravagant flowers, loyal friend to many, and dog mom. There were many things that Brenda loved but family was always put first. Johnny and Cindy were always the priority and nothing short of the best was what she always desired for them. Along comes Joshua, her beloved grandson, the apple of her eye. No one could make her smile or feel love like he could and the memories they share will always be close to his heart. Brenda loved her mother, father, brother and sisters with the same heart and love. She has always celebrated with her many nieces and nephews, always treating them like her own.

Not many people could or would show the grace and strength that exploded from her after her cancer diagnosis. Through her, you could see her love of Jesus by the way she praised him even in her storm. Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church was a mainstay for Brenda after marrying Johnny and many lifelong friendships were made there. She served on numerous committees, sang in the choir and raised her family there.

When you pull up to Brenda’s house in the summer, you would see a flowers maintained, blooming and beautiful in every corner, sidewalk and hillside. This is where she spent her afternoons, picking and tending to her flowers. There was nothing better than walking to the garden to pick squash, zucchini, tomatoes and check the pumpkins with Joshua and see his smile as we found new big ones hiding under their leaves.

Funeral services for Mrs. Brenda Stanbery Lentz will be conducted Monday afternoon, June 17, 2019 at 2 PM at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church. Officiating will be Rev. Kathryn Beach and Lynn Stall. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Flowers are accepted or memorial may be made to Relay For Life, in care of Kathy Idol, 8821 Highway 421 South, Deep Gap, NC 28618.

The family will receive friends Sunday evening, June 16, 2019 from 5 pm until 8 pm at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

Christopher N. Arquitt

(August 14, 1991 – June 15, 2019)

Christopher (Chris) Nicholas Arquitt, 27, of Traphill NC was killed in a vehicle accident in the early morning hours of June 15, 2019.



United States Army Specialist Arquitt served in Afghanistan as a member of the 187th Infantry Regiment of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, also known as the Rakkasans. He was awarded 2 Purple Hearts for his sacrifices and bravery. Chris attended Hardin Park Elementary School, North Wilkes High School, and Watauga High School. In spite of sustaining multiple debilitating wounds as well as severe traumatic brain injury in combat, he earned his Associate of Science degree in engineering from Wilkes Community College, learned beekeeping, and mastered the art of blacksmithing.



Chris is survived by his parents, James Arquitt of Traphill NC; Sarah Loveless and husband Robert of Boone NC; his beloved sister Katie Miller and husband Gray, nieces Cybil and Embry Miller, all of Boone NC; his longtime partner Allison Strickland and daughter Lilly of Wilkesboro NC; stepbrothers Shawn Loveless of Wimauma FL, Lance Loveless of Livingston MT, and Ryan Loveless of Boone NC; and his constant companion, his dog Bear.



Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 22 at 2 pm at Faithbridge United Methodist Church, 194 Aho Rd. Blowing Rock, NC 28605. Military Honors will be provided by the US Army, American Legion Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1pm until 2 pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Soldiers Project, 4605 Lankershim Blvd. Suite 720 North Hollywood CA 91602 or http://www.thesoldiersproject.org.

Byron Lee Johnson, Jr.

December 26, 1956 – June 11, 2019

Byron Lee Johnson Jr. was called home to the Lord on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

Byron, or “B” as he was known to many, was born in Donaldsonville, Louisiana in 1956. Following a childhood in Louisiana and Alabama and college at Auburn University, Byron went on to leave his mark across the southeast by following his passion for historical renovation and customized construction. Byron was known far and wide as a gregarious, affable and larger-than-life man. It is safe to say that those that knew Byron will never forget him; a large man at 6’6″, he was known as a “Gentle Giant” while also being a protective force for his friends and family.

Byron is survived by his two children, Nicholas Johnson (wife, Heidi) and Jessica Johnson of Birmingham, Ala.; two brothers Richard Johnson (wife, Elise and daughters, Kyra and Alexa) of Atlanta and Russell Johnson (son, Benjamin) of Wilmington, N.C. and mother Anna Lee Pearson of Blowing Rock. This gentle giant was loved by many and will be missed by more.

Rest in Peace RIP.

Jones Dale Oliver

April 21, 1942 – January 12, 2019

Jones Dale Oliver, of Amarillo Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 7:37 p.m., on Saturday, January 12, 2019.

Jones was born in Boone, N.C., on April 21, 1942, to Luther and Margaret Oliver. He was the youngest of four older siblings: John Oliver, L.C. Oliver, Christine Critcher, and Frankie Stokes. At 15 Jones gave his life to Christ at Oak Grove Baptist. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1960 and served as a mechanic for seven years.

Most people knew Jones for his trade as a welder and mechanic. After working for the Ford Dealership, he became the Foreman at Tweetsie Railroad where he used his welding skills to repair and build most anything that was handed to him including extending the trains cars. Tweetsie brought Jones many side jobs including installing the safety railing seen today at The Blowing Rock. Jones enjoyed building race cars and fixing others in his shop behind his house on George Wilson Road. Folks loved to visit Jones for car advise or just to laugh and cut-up.

Later in life he worked for W&L Motor Lines and retired from Sunbelt Trucking. His trucking buddies knew him as Welding Rod, the one who always took the lead. He was a hard worker and anything Jones did, he did with integrity.

Jones loved to play his guitar, spend time with family and friends, and never passed up an opportunity to help someone. He loved to tell a good joke and make others smile. He was the anchor of the family and would turn every day conversations into teachable moments. No one realized we were making memories with Jones, we all just knew we were having a good time. It did not matter if you only knew him for five minutes or five years, all walked away realizing just how special of a man he was. He believed in doing things the right way the first time and giving your best. His life was an example of what a believer in Christ means including reading his Bible daily. Jones made sure everyone felt loved and welcomed. Even though he is not with us anymore, his memory and legacy lives on. We, as his family and friends, have been blessed beyond measure to have someone like Jones in our lives. He will be deeply missed.

Jones was preceded in death by his mother and father; his two brothers, John and L.C.; and one sister, Christine. He is survived by his loving wife Elaine of Amarillo, TX; sister, Frankie Stokes and husband, Len, of Boone; his daughter, Shannon Oliver of Indian Trail, N.C., son, Rick Oliver and wife, Lisa, of Jacksonville FL; son, Russ Crandall and wife, Janette, of Amarillo TX; daughter, D’Lesa Wagoner and husband, Brian, of Amarillo TX. Grandchildren include: Brooklyn Oliver, Jordan Bell, Corey and Anna Wagoner, Zach and Nichole Crandall.

A memorial service will be held at Mabel Baptist Church, 6218 Old HWY 421, Zionville, NC, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. Family will receive friends and family from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Rosa Knecht

June 19, 1934 – June 10, 2019

Rosa Lee Knecht , age 84, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

She was born on June 19, 1934 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Walter W. Arnett and the late Minnie Bentley Arnett.

She was a lifetime member of the Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church who enjoyed cooking and caring for various family members. She was very proud that she never missed a day of school while growing up. Rosa retired from the Life Care Center of Banner after many years of service.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Walter W. Arnett; Mother, Minnie Arnett; Husband, Kenneth Gordan Knecht; Five Brothers, Charlie Dewey Arnett, Clyde Arnett, Paul Arnett, Ralph Arnett, Coy Arnett; Sister, Alma Austin; Special Friend, Sylvia Storie Tipton.

Rosa leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Wanda Knecht of Banner Elk, Jerry Turbyfill of Heaton NC,; NC, Son, Kenneth (Rhonda) Knecht of Rural Hall, NC, Granddaughter, Kayla (Tommy) Gregg of Hendersonville, NC, Special Friend, Sharon Gardner of Banner Elk, NC.

Services for Rosa Lee Knecht will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the Grandfather Chapel of the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the White Rock Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm on Thursday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and thanks to the Nurses and Staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge and to Life Care Center of Banner Elk. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777

Elizabeth Daniels

May 2, 1939 – June 11, 2019

Elizabeth Grindstaff Daniels, age 80, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her home.

She was born on May 2, 1939 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Wash Grindstaff and the late America Carpenter Grindstaff.

Lib was a member of the Pineola Baptist Church where she had served in the choir and as the Church Treasurer. She enjoyed gardening and canning. She was a devoted wife, mama and grandmother who enjoyed cooking for her family and especially for her grandchildren. She retired from Baxter.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Wash Grindstaff; Mother, America Grindstaff.

Elizabeth leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband of 63 years, Bobby Daniels of Newland, NC; Son, Bobby E. (Lisa) Daniels, Jr. of Newland, NC, Daughter, Terri (Randy) Poteat of Boone, NC, Daughter, Amy (Paul) Harris of Elk Park, NC, Grandson, Bobby E. (Tara) Daniels, III of Crossnore, NC, Grandson, Josh Daniels of Newland, NC, Granddaughter, Mallory Poteat of Boone, NC, Granddaughter, Katie Poteat of Boone, NC, Granddaughter, Cassie Harris of Elk Park, NC, Grandson, James Harris of Elk Park, NC, Great-Grandson, Cameron Smith of Crossnore, NC, Great-Grandson, Laiden Smith of Crossnore, NC, Great-Grandson, Mason Smith of Crossnore, NC, Brother, David (Hazel) Grindstaff of Spruce Pine, NC.

Services for Elizabeth Grindstaff Daniels will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 beginning at 7:00 pm from the Crossnore Baptist Church with Rev. Rufus Biddix officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00pm on Friday at the church until the service hour.

Interment will be Saturday at 11:00am in the Daniels Cemetery.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Kim Frye and Katherine Frye for all their love and care for Elizabeth.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge 236 Hospital Dr Spruce Pine, NC 28777.

Miriam Franklin Horne Brown

June 24, 1944 – June 15, 2019

Miriam Brown, age 74, of Linville Falls, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation in Spruce Pine, NC.

She was born on June 24, 1944 in McDowell County, North Carolina, a daughter of James Uriah Horne and Miriam Franklin Horne Franklin

She retired from Henredon Furniture Factory. Miriam was a former member of Linville Falls Community Church. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed Appalachian history, culture and heritage.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Stephen Eugene Brown; Mother, Miriam Augusta Franklin; Father, James Uriah Horne; Step-Father T. Earl Franklin; Brother, James Franklin Horne.

Miriam leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Rebecca Brown Griffith and husband Bryan of Hampstead, NC, Grandson, Zebulon James Griffith of Minneapolis, NC, Grandson,USAF Major Daniel Austin Griffith and wife Darla Brawner Griffith of Sumpter, SC, Great Grandchild, Caroline Grace Griffith, Grandson, Stephen Lemuel Griffith and wife Christy Williams Griffith of Wilmington, NC, Great Grandchild, Paisley Malone Griffith, Great Grandchild, Lennon Dani Griffith, Great Grandchild, Yates Monroe Griffith, Daughter; Deborah Brown Calloway and husband Timothy Granddaughter, Haley Calloway McKinney and husband Mitchell of Newland, NC, Great Grandchild, Ella Grace McKinney, Grandson, Timothy Stokes Calloway of Kernersville, NC, Nephew, James Eric Horne of Dysartsville, NC.

A Memorial Service for Miriam Brown will be held on Friday, June 21 2019 beginning at 11:00AM with Pastor Bryan Griffith officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am on Friday at Linville Falls Community Church.

Inurnment will follow in the Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special Thanks, to the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Blue Ridge

Kevin (Hyde) Ingram

August 26, 1964 – June 16, 2019

Kevin (Hyde) Ingram, age 54, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home.

He was born on August 26, 1964 in Crossnore, North Carolina, a son of the late Vance Ingram and the late Nancy Houston Ingram.

Kevin enjoyed Fishing, Hunting, Riding horses and 4-Wheeling. He enjoyed listening to Country and Old Rock.

Kevin leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Daughter, Chelsea Ingram of Austin, TX, Sister, Debbie Smith of Elk Park, NC, Brother, Alvin (Teresa) Ingram of Newland, NC, Nephew, Coty (Ashley) Ingram of Newland, NC, Niece, Whitney (Michael) Styles of Elk Park, NC, Niece, Mandy Bullock of Elk Park, NC, Niece, Sophia (Larry) Davis of Elizabethton, TN, Niece, Carrie Smith of Altamont, NC, and many Great Nieces and Nephews.

Services for Kevin (Hyde) Ingram will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Clark and Pastor Ron Greene officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 pm up until the service hour at 3 pm on Thursday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in the Benfield Cemetery on Buck Hill.

The Family would like to offer a Special Thank You to the staff of Medi-Home Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Alvin Ingram, 2779 Millers Gap Hwy Newland, NC 28657.

Wilma Horney Blankenship

August 12, 1937 – June 17, 2019

Wilma Horney Blankenship, age 81, of Nebo, North Carolina passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care in Valdese, NC.

She was born on August 12, 1937 in Banner Elk, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Marion Horney and the late Annie Harmon Horney.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband, Dana Blankenship, Two Sisters, Lucille Smith, Mary Smith; Two Brothers, Joe Horney, John Horney.

Wilma was a member of Elk Valley Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, watching TV, and spending time with her family. She enjoyed listening to Bluegrass Gospel music.

Wilma leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Deanna (Erik Alexander) Coomer of Nebo, NC, Grandson, Dustin (Peyton Gibson) Blankenship of Morganton, NC, Grandson, Ryan Warren of Nebo, NC, Sister, Hazel (David) Douthat of Greenville, TN, Sister, Gladys Farmer of Banner Elk, NC, Brother, Dallas (Kitty) Horney of Banner Elk, NC, Brother, Dennis (Janice) Horney of Banner Elk, NC, Brother, Jimmy (Cathy) Horney of Banner Elk, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services for Wilma Horney Blankenship will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Elk Valley Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Pearce and Pastor Billy McGuire officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm up until the service hour at 3:00 pm on Saturday at Elk Valley Baptist Church.

Interment will follow in the Elk Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

