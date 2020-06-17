Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 16, 2020

Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 7:52 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Marc Clayton Shockley

1971 – 2020

Marc Clayton Shockley, age 48, of Beaver Dam Road, Vilas passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee.

Born September 28, 1971 in Watauga County, he was a son of Jerry Andrew Shockley and Caroline Barnes Shockley. Marc attended school in Watauga County and was a graduate of Asheville Buncombe Community College. Marc was kind and generous and was a good friend to many people. He liked to cook, also trying new recipes, and enjoyed going to car and tractor shows. Marc was very much loved by his family and friends.

Shockley and step-children, Felipe and Nicole, all of Hendersonville; sister, Melissa Cornett and husband, Ricky, of Vilas; brother, David C. Shockley and wife, Sarah, of Blowing Rock; and his grandmother, Helen Barnes of Boone. A number of aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Andrew Shockley; grandparents, Grace and Woodrow Eggers and Helen Jean and Robert Senter; and grandfather, Grady Barnes.

Memorial services for Marc Shockley will be conducted Saturday morning, June 13, 2020 at 10 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Laura Weant. Entombment will be in the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Columbarium. PLEASE NOTE; THE FAMILY RESPECTFULLY REQUESTS THOSE IN ATTENDANCE OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WEAR A MASK, PLEASE.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Watauga County Hunger & Health Coalition, 141 Health Center Drive, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Shockley family.



Jean Yvonne Bard

1929 – 2020

Jean Yvonne Yunker Bard, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 9, 2020. Jean was at home and had just celebrated her 91st birthday. Jean was born on June 8, 1929 in Wauwatosa Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Edna and John Yunker. Jean graduated from Wauwatosa High School in 1947 and graduated from the University of Wisconsin (Madison) in 1952 with a BS degree in Home Economics.

While at UW, Jean met her future husband, George Wied Bard. Jean and George were active members of the Hoofers (Outing Club) at UW and kept in touch with many friends long after graduation. They were married on July 11, 1953 at the First Congregational Church in Wauwatosa WI.

Jean, George and family moved to Manhattan Beach, CA from Waukegan Illinois in 1958. They also enjoyed many wonderful family times at their Lake Arrowhead CA cabin. Jean was very active in the Girl Scouts as a leader as well as the AFS (American Field Service – an international student exchange program) and hosted their first exchange daughter from South Africa, Karen Hindson from 1971-1972. The Bard family relocated to Boone, NC in 1972. Jean founded the AFS program in Boone and they hosted their second daughter, Brigitte Lintner from Austria from 1976-1977. Jean worked as a hospital dietician in both Torrance CA and Watauga County NC. She helped develop and earn accreditation of the hospital nutrition and dietary programs for the Watauga County and Avery County area hospitals. Jean obtained her master’s in library science in 1979 from Appalachian State University.

Jean cherished her family, family time and holidays spent together. Jean had a love of camping, traveling, gardening, music and reading. She had an inquisitive mind and developed a passion for genealogy. She took the opportunity to reach out to relatives nationally and internationally. She created an extensive library of the family lineage. Jean was a long-time active member of Appalachian State University’s Senior Scholars and the Boone United Methodist Church, giving her service to both in many ways throughout the years.

Jean is survived by her husband George of 67 years, her brother John Yunker, (Lillian, Alabama), 3 children, Lynne (George) Hancock, Beaufort SC, Richard (Leslie) Bard, Chapel Hill, NC and Nancy (Roger) Bard-Nelson of Blowing Rock, NC and her 2 AFS daughters, Dr. Karen Hindson (Weinheim, Germany) and Brigitte Lintner (Prague, Czech Republic). Jean was the beloved Grandma, “Nana”, to Aaron Nelson (Boston, MA) and sister Rachel Nelson (Blowing Rock, NC), sisters, Holly Bard (Greenville, SC), and Melissa Bard (Los Angeles, CA) and George Hancock Jr. (Missoula, MT).

The Bard family would like to extend sincere thanks to the caring staff of Home Instead and the wonderful nurses and staff of Medi Home Health and Hospice for the support provided.

A small private family service will be held. Due to the COVID19 pandemic there will be no visitation. Per her wishes Jean’s ashes will be spread in Western North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jean’s memory to AFS at https:www.afsusa.org On-line messages of condolence and sympathy may be shared at www.austinandbarnefuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Bard family.



Roetta “Roe” Harmon

1953 – 2020

Mrs. Roetta Potter Harmon, better known as ‘ROE’, age 66, of George Wilson Road, Boone, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center. Born July 6, 1953 in Johnson County, Tennessee, she was a daughter of Phillip and Doris Potter. Roe was baptized at the Sugar Grove Baptist Church and later joined Beech Valley Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing the piano at Sugar Grove Baptist and later at Beech Valley for more than 40 years. She also directed the children’s Christmas Program at Beech Valley for several years. For nearly 50 years she played the piano for the Sugar Grove Quartet. Over the years, Roe worked as a waitress for the Mountaineer, Mary’s Kitchen and the Mountain House Restaurants. Faith in her Lord was her priority, followed by her love of family.

Roe is survived by her husband, Ron Harmon of the home; daughter, Amanda Williams and husband, Jeffrey, of Vilas and son, Myran Harmon of Wilmington; grandchildren, Iain, Olivia, Aiden and Dylan Williams; and sisters, Elouise Fletcher and Evelyn Cable, both of Butler, Tennessee, and Jeanette Greene and husband, Ray, of Vilas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bud and Truman Potter; and sister, Montine Clawson.

Funeral services for Roetta Potter Harmon will be conducted Friday afternoon, June 12th, at 2 o’clock, at the Sugar Grove Baptist Church in Butler, Tennessee, officiated by Rev. Ray Greene and Rev. Joe Riley. The family will be at the church from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services. Graveside services will follow in the church cemetery.

The family respectfully requests those in attendance to observe social distancing and please to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.



Walter Baker Edmisten

1945 – 2020

Walter Baker Edmisten, age 74, of Boone, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.

Baker Edmisten grew up in the mountains of North Carolina in Watauga County in Boone. He was the son of Walter and Nellie Mae Edmisten and lived on the family farm in Perkinsville.

He had a career in law enforcement for 35 years, first as an Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agent with the federal government, then the chief investigator for the National Forest Service. In 1994 Baker was appointed by President Bill Clinton as the United States Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina, the office he held until 2002.

Anyone who knows Baker will recognize the truth in the refrain from an old poem “Let me live by the side of the road and be a friend to man.”

Baker’s joy in life was his family and helping others. He did more good for people many of whom had never met before. He checked up on people. He kept up with folks and noticed who was in need and what they needed, and he went out of his way to get it. He delivered food and assistance, almost always unsolicited. Stories of Baker’s good deeds are now legendary.

He greatly enjoyed fishing the mountain streams and rivers in the Rocky Mountains with his son Scott. He also spent many days on Wheeler Dam with his nephew Ed. The annual community plant sale for the Democratic Party was a big event for him each year. It was very special to him and he worked tirelessly for it. In 2018 he was inducted into the Watauga Democratic Hall of Fame. You could always find him with his faithful companion Bandit as he went about his day. Baker was a member of Perkinsville Baptist Church.

One of his greatest joys in life was cooking in his basement kitchen. He learned these skills from his mom growing up on the farm. He was widely known for his jams, jellies, sausage, relishes, meals and famous barbecue sauce “Pig Whiz.” Many folks were recipients of these cherished gifts.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dian, daughter Lisa Lauria and husband Chris, son Scott and wife Michele, grandchildren Ryan Lauria and wife Sydney and Christina Lauria, brothers, Joe and wife Patricia and Rufus and wife Linda, Sisters in law Claudeen Edmisten and Alice Edmisten. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and other family members that loved their Uncle Baker dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Nellie Mae Edmisten, his brothers David Edmisten and Paul Edmisten, and sister Betty Church and husband Dick.

Services for Baker will be conducted Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Perkinsville Baptist Church. The Rev. Seth Norris and Rev. Harold Bennett will officiate.

PLEASE NOTE: THE FAMILY RESPECTFULLY REQUESTS THOSE IN ATTENDANCE OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WEAR A MASK. PLEASE.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the hospitality house of Northwest North Carolina at 338 Brook Hollow Rd., Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be shared with the Edmisten family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Edmisten family.



Joseph C. O’Toole, Jr.

1931 – 2020

Joseph C. O’Toole, Jr., age 88, of Boone, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA passed away Saturday evening, June 13, 2020. Born October 15, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of Joseph C., Sr. and Louise (Burris) O’Toole. Mr. O’Toole served in the Navy as a radio operator and worked as a Steamfitter with Local 449 in Pittsburgh. He was a lifelong boater and loved living on the Allegheny River.

He is survived by his daughter Maureen Moses and husband David of Boone; granddaughter Megan Moses and husband Paul Staeheli and great grandchildren Elizabeth and Christopher Ignatius Staeheli of Carlisle, PA.; grandson David Moses and wife Alison (Croney) Moses and great-grandchildren Ezra and Audrey Moses of Jamaica Plain, MA; grandson, Michael Moses and wife Allison (Keuthen) Moses of Washington, DC; and son-in-law William J. Rosko, Jr. and wife Pam (Kuepper) Rosko of Harmar Township PA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Walsh O’Toole and daughter, Margie O’Toole Rosko.

Memorial services for Joseph O’Toole will be celebrated at a later date.

The family suggests memorials to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to online at [email protected]

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the O’Toole family.

Bonnie Moore Murphy

April 18, 1937 – June 09, 2020

Bonnie Moore Murphy, 83, of Vilas, NC, formerly of Nashville, died Tuesday June 9, 2020 at her residence.

She was born April 18, 1937 to the late Bertie and Velma Brogdon Moore. She retired as Berrien County Clerk of Superior Court. She was the widow of Max Murphy and was also preceded in death by a brother: Billy Moore; son-in-law: Craig Henry.

She is survived by a son: Bud Moore of West Berrien; two daughters: Patti Henry of Vilas, NC and Lisa (Tim) Lewis of Rocky Mount, NC; four step daughters: Kay (Lynn) Hunter of Hahira, Debbie (Don) Darby of Hahira, Tina ( Paul) Bennett of Palatka, FL and Joy Whitten of Brunswick; grandchildren: Parker Moore, Kellie Moore (A.C. Whelchel), Bailey (Abed) Alkhatib and Amelia Lewis; great grandchild: Gencie Whelchel; sister: Betty Griner of Nashville; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Friday June 12, 2020 at 10 AM in Nashville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Bob Ellis officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Georgia Sheriff’s Boys Ranch or charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the Murphy family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Lovein Funeral Home of Nashville, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements. Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the local arrangements.

Lester D. Cook

March 23, 1942 – June 09, 2020

Lester D. Cook, age 78, of Silverstone Road, Zionville, passed away Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020, at his homeLester was born March 23, 1942 in Watauga County, son of the late Arvel Dean Cook and Lola Edith McGuire Cook. He was a retired shipping clerk for Broyhill Furniture and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

He is survived by one daughter, Lisa Cook of Butler, Tennessee; three sons, Bill Eldreth and wife Rita of Taylorsville, Jeff Cook and wife Lisa of Zionville, and Ricky Cook of the home, and one sister, Diane Terry and husband Steve of Zionville. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie Cook; one sister, Elaine Greene, and one nephew, Randy Greene.

Funeral services for Lester D. Cook will be conducted Friday afternoon, June 12, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Derick Wilson. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Lori Candler, 1564 Silverstone Road, Zionville, North Carolina, 28698.

Online condolences may be sent to the Cook family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

David Bieri

October 18, 1923 – June 10, 2020

David Bieri, age 96, of Charlotte, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Vilas.

Mr. Bieri was born October 18, 1923 in San Diego, California to the late Bernhard H. Bieri and Elsie Genther Bieri. He retired from National Gypsum Company after a life long career. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed outdoor activities including gardening and sailing.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Crowley Bieri of Morganton, North Carolina; two daughters, Susan Hill of Rock Hill, South Carolina and Karen Merchen and husband Gregg of Vilas; One son, David Bieri and wife Robin of Vitenam and one brother, James Bieri and wife Sandy of Austin, Texas; and seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his first wife, Eva F. Bieri and three brothers.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Bieri family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Carolyn Naftel Powell

January 05, 1928 – June 11, 2020

Carolyn Naftel Powell, age 92, of Boone, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at The Foley Center.

Carolyn Powell was welcomed into the world on January 5, 1928 by her parents Dr. James Ernest Naftel, Sr. and Daisy Bell Naftel and older brother James “Jimmy” Ernest Naftel in Bessemer, AL. She passed away peacefully in Blowing Rock, NC at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jimmy and beloved husband, William Ottis Powell, Jr. She is survived by her son William “Bill” Powell, III, daughter and son-in-law Mary and Wayne Williams, two grandchildren Blair and Austin Turner, and great-grandson Leo Guyon.

Known to her family as Momma and Memaw, Carolyn was the perfect blend of quiet intellect, Southern charm, domestic mastery, and faith-grounded generosity. After graduating valedictorian of Bessemer High School, she attended Auburn University where she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority and graduated with honors. She went on to graduate from the University of Alabama School of Medical Technology, after which she worked proudly as a medical technologist for the American Red Cross for 14 years.

Having fielded his marriage proposals since the 6th grade, she finally married her childhood sweetheart Ottis Powell on June 16, 1951. Over five decades of marriage, they lived in four different states, traveled throughout the world, raised two children, two grandchildren, and remained the loves of each other’s lives. They moved from Charlotte to Boone, NC in 1987 to be closer to family, spending every Wednesday afternoon and many a weekend spoiling their grandchildren. Her love and loyalty to her family manifested in volunteer work in her childrens’ schools, decorating cakes and making masterpiece quilts for family and community events, and sledding down death defying hills with her grandchildren. She was the master of the jello molds, orchestrating grand holiday celebrations and made the best chocolate chip cookies this world has ever known. She shared openly in the joys of others, known for an enthusiastic exclamation of “well now, isn’t that WONDERFUL!” which was equally likely in response to a freshly picked bouquet of flowers as the news of a new baby.

Deeply grounded in her faith, she served as a volunteer with Boone Hospice, was an active member of Alliance Bible Fellowship, serving on the mission team and an active member in the Women’s Organization. An unexpectedly rowdy sports fan, she cheered on the Auburn Tigers and Carolina Panthers season after season and could impressively quote updated stats for her favorite NBA player, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

Carolyn was a woman of quiet strength, genuine kindness and immense love for her family and friends. She was well-loved and she will be fiercely missed and loved always.

She is survived by one son, Bill Powell and wife Ceretha; one daughter, Mary Williams and husband Wayne of Boone; one granddaughter, Blair Turner and husband J.P. Guyon of Oakland, California; one grandson, Austin Turner and wife Concetta of Washingto, D.C., and one great-grandson, Leo Turner Guyon of Washington, D.C.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ottis Powell, Jr., and one brother, James Ernest Naftel.

Due to COVID – 19 and the current restrictions, the funeral will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Valle Crucis Park, PO Box 581, Valle Crucis, North Carolina, 28691, Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645, or St. Lukes Episcopal Church in Boone.

Online condolences may be sent to the Powell family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dottie Cook Fairchild

February 07, 1939 – June 12, 2020

Dottie Cook Fairchild, age 81, of 166 Rabbit Ridge Run, Vilas, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at her residence.

She was born February 7, 1939 in Miami, Florida, a daughter of the late George Albert Louis Cook, Jr. and Alice Evelyn Simmons Cook.

She was a member of Greenway Baptist Church and also served as church secretary for years. She ministered in many ways to the seniors at Greenway and to others in nursing homes in our community. Throughout the years she also adopted many ASU students, welcoming them into her home. She enjoyed outings with her friends and especially times spent with the Red Hat Ladies. Family was so special to her and she treasured time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved people young and old, and most of all, loved Jesus. She sought to serve the Lord and others throughout her days.

She is survived by three daughters, Rebecca Anne Duncan and husband Robert of Wilkesboro, Dianne F. Yates of Vilas, and Elizabeth F. Nilsson and husband Carl of Greensboro, North Carolina; two sons, David M. Fairchild and wife Lenny of Washington state and Mark S. Fairchild and wife Dudley of Lynchburg, Virginia; and one brother, Robert M. Hines and wife Shirley of Lake Wales, Florida. She is also survived by seventeen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Don H. Fairchild, and one sister, Jeannie McDonald.

Funeral services for Dottie Cook Fairchild will be conducted Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 o’clock at Cove Creek Baptist Church. Reverend Darrell Hobbs, Reverend Kevin Combs and Reverend Robert Duncan will officiate. Interment will follow in Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00, at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice And Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645 or www.cladwellhospice.org

Online condolences may be sent to the Fairchild family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jeffrey Dennis Street, Sr.

April 09, 1955 – May 28, 2020

Jeffrey Dennis Street, Sr. age 65 of Tampa, Florida, passed away May 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa.

He is survived by two daughters, Erin Irene Street and Madelyne Kay Street of Boone, North Carolina; three sons, Jeffrey Dennis Street, Jr., of Boone; Peter Russell Street of Flag Staff, Arizona, and Jeremiah David Street and wife Cheyenne Starr Street of Tampa, Florida; two sisters, Deborah Olmstead of Hamden, Connecticut and Cindy Street of Naugatuck, Connecticut, and one brother, Dan Adams of Trumbull, Connecticut; three granddaughters, Leigh Michelle Street, Jaylinn Rae Johnson and Maizleigh Laken Natali and four grandsons, Alexander Li Street, Hunter Levi Street, Mykel Levi Street and Mason Marshall Winebarger.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Harry Sylvester Street and Lois Elaine Adams.

Graveside services and burial for Jeffrey Dennis Street, Sr. will be conducted Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 o’clock at Banner Elk Christian Cemetery. Reverend Alan Yawn will officiate.

Online condolences may be sent to the Street family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Beauford D. Greene

April 08, 1942 – June 15, 2020

Beauford D. Greene, age 78 of Madison Heights, Michigan, a native and former resident of Watauga County, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.

He was born in Deep Gap, North Carolina on April 8, 1942 to the late Roscoe and Hazel Greene.

Beloved husband of Dorothy. Dearest father of Teresa (Lawrence) Denys, Michael Greene, and Virgil Greene. Loving grandfather of Jessica, Samantha (Travis), Heather (Ed), Christopher (fiancee’ Brittany), Michael Jr., Jordan, Daniel, Brandon, and Ella and great grandfather of Elliot, Alexander, Lincoln, Dax, and Eden. Dear brother of Phyllis, Stella, Nina, Patsy, Judy, Annlee, Martha, Billy, Jeffrey, and Betty.

He was predeceased by his sister Wanda and brothers Vandale, Hayes, Lewis, and Jimmy.

Funeral Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Greene family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ronald Eugene Gill

May 21, 1928 – June 15, 2020

Ronald Eugene Gill passed away on June 15, 2020 in Banner Elk, NC at the age of 92.

Ron was born on May 21, 1928 in Sharon, PA to parents Harry Gill, Sr. and Beatrice Bartlett Gill. After graduating from Sharon High School, he served in the Army for 3 years and worked in the Pentagon during WWII. Ron then studied and graduated with his Bachelor’s in Business from Youngstown State in Ohio. He worked diligently in the automobile industry throughout his life, eventually establishing his own Gill Chevrolet-Buick dealership in 1960. He married Carol Frederick in 1951 and they had 5 children together, working and building a life in Conneaut, OH for 40 years. After Carol passed away and he retired, Ron met and married Betty Teem in 1992 and they spent many years traveling the world and enjoying the mountains at their home in Banner Elk, NC.

Ron’s life was defined by his faith in Christ as he served in the Methodist church and was active on building projects and missionary trips to six different countries in Africa. He went multiple times to Liberia, Africa to help build Africa University there. He was an extremely hard worker and truly enjoyed serving others. In Boone, NC, Ron volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and the Prison Ministry and also helped with construction on the Alliance Bible Fellowship auditorium. His love for his family, his many stories about his life, along with his ready smile and laughter brought joy to everyone around him. Ron will be greatly missed!

Ron is survived by his wife of almost 28 years, Betty Teem Gill; son Terry Gill of Kansas City, MO; daughter Sandra Gill McNutt and husband Robert of Wendell, NC; son Timothy Gill of San Francisco, CA; daughter Peggi Gill and husband Christopher of Manassas, VA; daughter Juli Gill of Houston, TX; Betty’s son Mike Teem and wife Gail of Callawassie, SC; Betty’s son David Teem and wife Allyson of Clayton, NC; and Betty’s daughter Carol Teem Ayers and husband Brian of Youngsville, NC. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Carol Frederick Gill; father Harry Gill, Sr.; mother Beatrice Gill; brother Robert Gill; brother Harry Gill, Jr.; and grandson Hogan Teem.

Due to the COVID-19 there will be no formal service.

Memorials May be made to Alliance Bible Fellowship or to Samaritans Purse.

On-line condolences may be sent to the Gill family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.