Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 23, 2020

Published Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 9:01 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Anna Marquitta Greene

1938 – 2020

Anna Marquitta (Henson) Greene, 81, of Flat Springs Road, Elk Park passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She leaves behind her son, Michael J. Greene and his wife, Claudia Rhyne Greene; her daughter, Marsha Greene Roark; three grandchildren; Katelyn A. Greene, Alex J. Roark and Brooke C. Roark; sister, Janice Bernita (Henson) Grindstaff, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Born and raised in Johnson County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of John and Beulah (Stout) Henson. In 1939 her mother died and John married Ira Vines in 1940 and they had four children. She was a member of the Flat Springs Baptist Church and one of the most loving and caring persons’ one could hope to meet. She loved her family, friends, quilting, canning, gardening, community and extended church family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. M. Greene; daughter, Cheryl A. Greene; two brothers, Harrell and Charles Henson; and a sister, Geraldine (Henson) Stewart.

Per Covid 19 guidelines, the family respectfully requests attendees to observe social distancing and to please wear a mask.

A remote broadcast service, from the church parking lot, for Mrs. Anna Marquitta Greene will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon, June 19, 2020, at the Flat Springs Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Bryan Miller. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

(From the church parking lot guests may tune their car radio to 87.9 FM to participate.)

The body will lie in state in the church for viewing from 1:30-2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Flat Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, in care of Regena Cable, 4460 Section House Road, Hickory, NC 28601.

Rena Hicks

1934 – 2020



Rena Hicks, age 86, of Boone, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation of Boone, NC. Rena was born February 12, 1934 in Watauga County, NC. She is the daughter of the late Robert and the late Macie (Bentley) Bradshaw.

She is survived by a Nephew and a niece Gary Hicks and wife Libby of Vilas, NC

Following cremation, a private memorial service will be held at a later date

Deborah Ann Church

1958 – 2020

Ms. Deborah Ann Wilcox Church, age 61, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Burke Hospice & Palliative Care. Born June 24, 1958 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth Robert Wilcox, Sr. and Mary Pauline Miller. Deborah loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed shooting pool and traveling to the mountains and the beach.

She is survived by her children; Jennifer Proffitt of Morganton, Wayne Laws of Boone, Dylan Proffitt of Morganton, three grandchildren, Elijah Brown, Daniel and Bradley Laws, her mother, Pauline Lewis of Boone, her step mother, Geneva Wilcox of Florida, brothers, Terry Lewis and Kenny Wilcox, Jr., and a half-sister, Connie Wilcox.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Church and her step-father, Ralph Lewis.

Services for Deborah Ann Church will be private.

Cecil Smith

1940 – 2020

Cecil S. Smith, 79, of Boone died on June 18, 2020 in Blowing Rock, NC. She was born August 12, 1940 in Marion County, South Carolina. She grew up on a rural farm but graduated with a degree in Business from Winthrop University.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Smith, his wife Robin, grandson, Sam Smith of Winston Salem, NC; a daughter, Rachel Smith of Laurinburg, NC; a brother, Robert J. Slocumbe and wife Marilyn of Elberton, GA. Cecil was an avid singer and longtime member of First Baptist Church Boone Choir among other choral groups. In addition to her service to and through the church, she was involved in several community service organizations including the Blue Ridge Community Theater and the Watauga County Library. She retired as the receptionist of the Watauga County Board of Education in 2000 previously having served as an administrative assistant in several offices at Appalachian State University.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband James “Jimmy” R. Smith, two brothers and a sister.

A private burial will be held at Mount Lawn Memorial Park. The family will schedule a memorial service honoring Cecil at a future date when it is possible for all her friends and family who loved her dearly to safely attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jimmy Smith/Bill Paul Endowment for Mathematics Education at Appalachian State University

Barbara Christine Hemmings

1940 – 2020

Barbara Christine Hemmings departed this earth for her rightful place with the Lord at Glenbridge Health and Rehab on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Following a lengthy illness, Barbara was surrounded by her family members as she fought her final fight.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a baby sister, Sandra Sue, a brother, Wesley Gray, and her stepfather, Marvin Olson.

She is survived by a brother, H.D.”Buzz” Hemmings, a very special friend Cora Stanley, a niece from Boone, Melissa Helms, and two other nieces.

Barbara was always the life of the party. While living with a lifelong illness, she never complained and always managed to crack jokes to keep her family and nurses on their toes. She was always aware of the ice cream treats her family would bring her in her last days. She would ask “what have you got in that bag?” when she suspected they might be carrying a cup of chocolate ice cream.

Barbara came to know the Lord in her final years and asked to be baptized. She frequently asked her family members to pray with her. While she will be missed, she will be living with Jesus and her family in Heaven.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Barbara’s cremated remains will be interred at Woodland Cemetery in Winston-Salem, NC.

Jeremy Parish

May 10, 1979 – June 21, 2020

Jeremy Parish, of West King Street, Boone, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home.

Jeremy was born May 10, 1979 in Watauga County, son of Bill and Pat Nunn Parish. He was an employee at Appalachian State University in Food Services.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one sister, Vanessa White and husband Steven of Boone; two nephews, Alex and Aidan White, both of Boone, and one niece, Isabella White of Boone. He is also survived by numerous aunts and uncles.

A Celebration of Life for Jeremy Parish will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Janet Maxine Coffey McGuire

March 01, 1936 – December 11, 2019

Janet Maxine Coffey McGuire, age 83, of Kansas City, Missouri, a native and former resident of Watauga County, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Maxine was born March 1st, 1936 in Boone, North Carolina to Glenn Coffey and Reba Jones. Her father preferred the name Maxine so she was known by that name by family and friends.

Maxine grew up in a loving family along with one sister and three brothers. She attended School at Elkland High School in Todd, N C & graduated from high School @ Appalachian High School in Boone, NC in 1955.

Before she graduated from high school she took on a permanent & lifetime job/partnership when she married Tom McGuire from Todd, NC in 1954. I doubt if she had any idea of what she was getting into but she must have been a wonderful partner to stick around for over 60 years. She worked and supported her husband through college at UNC Chapel Hill, J C Penney Co., The Air Force, The Nebraska Air National Guard, & TWA. Her support was vital to Tom’s success as a pilot because of so much time away from home.

Maxine has been able to do things that would have seemed unlikely or maybe impossible.

For her daughter’s 16th birthday she & her family took Shannon to London to see the city and see a Broadway show. She & her family took her Mother & Father in law to Hawaii for a 10 day vacation. She was able to take her daughter to New York City to see “Cats” after she graduated from college.

There are way too many wonderful stories about her life as a wife, mother, homemaker & friend to cover here. All through her life she has been a happy person.

Maxine is survived by her husband, Thomas W. McGuire of the home; one son, Brent Thomas McGuire of Ocoee, Florida; one daughter, Shannon Wynn Wilson of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; two brothers, Billy Glenn Coffey of Powell, Tennessee, and Joe Leonard Coffey of Deep Gap, and one sister, Mary Lorene Williams of Kingsport, Tennessee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Coffey.

Memorial services for Janet Maxine Coffey McGuire will be conducted Saturday afternoon, August 1, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Old Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 1030 Big Hill Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Marjorie Whaley Hawkins

April 14, 1928 – June 21, 2020

Marjorie Victoria Whaley Hawkins, age 92, passed away on June 21 in Boone, North Carolina. She was born in Camden County, North Carolina on April 14, 1928, to the late Frank Herbert Whaley and Hattie Carter Whaley.

A 1947 graduate of Elizabeth City High School, Margie went to Watt’s School of Nursing in Durham, where she graduated in 1949. She worked in Elizabeth City in the office of Dr. Weeks, until her first child was born.

She met Willard Thomas Hawkins (Bill) on a blind date in Elizabeth City, where he was working as a state trooper. They married in Blackwell Memorial Baptist Church on January 9, 1953. After living in Elizabeth City for two years, they moved to Raleigh. They were married for nearly 51 years before his passing in 2003.

When asked why she did not work outside of the home after her children were born, Margie responded “how could I ever leave them?” She was the consummate wife and mother, totally devoted to her family. She was the sweetest person ever who loved cooking meals, baking (especially pound cakes, anything chocolate, and Christmas cookies) sewing, crafting, and cleaning her home. At Christmas time she baked at least fifteen different types of candies and cookies and graciously shared them with family and friends. She was a very active homeroom mother, Scout leader, enjoyed walking, playing bridge, loved planting flowers and was active in her church. She was a member of Longview Baptist Church in Raleigh for almost 60 years, until she moved to Boone in 2015 to live closer to her daughter. She lived her final years at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living Center in Boone. She enjoyed the many activities ( bingo, musical programs, exercise class, crafts and Bible studies) offered to residents. The family thanks every staff member at Deerfield Ridge for taking exceptional care of Margie during her final years, especially her favorite caregiver, Kimberly Stuart.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edsel F. Whaley of Elizabeth City.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Vickie Hawkins of Boone and Tommy (Cheryl) Hawkins of Sneads Ferry; one grandson, Hunter Hawkins of Sneads Ferry, as well as several nieces and nephews. For her 1947 Elizabeth City High School annual, she was asked “what is your ambition in life?” She replied she wanted to be the best housewife and Mother. Mom, you exceeded your ambition far more than you’ll ever know and will be missed more than words can convey.

Due to COVID 19, a private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 24 at 11 AM at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Zebulon, NC. Dr. Randy McKinney, pastor of Longview Baptist Church, will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Longview Baptist Church-Building Fund (2308 New Hope Rd., Raleigh, NC 27604) or to the Activity Fund at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living (287 Bamboo Rd., Boone, NC 28607).

Bertha Sanders Wilson

June 18, 1923 – June 22, 2020

Bertha Sanders Wilson, age 95, of Silverstone Road, Zionville, passed away Monday morning, June 22, 2020, at her home.

Bertha was born June 18, 1925 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late John and Della Wilson Sanders. She was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Bertha showed unconditional love to all her family, never wanting anything in return. She was always thinking of others and loved to send greeting cards.

She is survived by one son, Tommy Wilson and wife Carolyn of Zionville; two daughters, Gail Dotson and husband Tommy of Boone, and Darlene Hicks and husband Jimmy of Vilas; three grandsons, Preacher Derick Wilson and wife Holli, and Preacher T.J. Wilson and wife Poppy, all of Zionville, and Bradley Hicks and wife Shannon of Pinehurst; five granddaughters, Debbie Warren and husband John of Vilas, Angie Norris of the Bethel Community, Cindy Sullivan and husband Craig of Zionville, Katrina Hicks and husband Mike of Boone, and Kendra Hicks of Zionville, and one daughter-in-law, Hilda Thomas Wilson of Zionville. She is also survived by a number of great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

In additions to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burl Lee Wilson; one son, Sonny Wilson; two grandchildren, Duane Wilson and Jamie Hicks; one daughter-in-law, Angela Wilson, and a number of brothers and sisters.

Funeral services for Bertha Sanders Wilson will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, June 24, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 12:30 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Preacher Derick Wilson and Preacher T.J. Wilson. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon, from 12:30 until 2:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Hand-In-Hand Fund, in care of Linda Hollars, 1564 Silverstone Road, Zionville, North Carolina, 28698.

Hassie Mae Burgin

September 14, 1947 – June 19, 2020

Hassie Mae Burgin, age 72, of Morganton passed away on June 19, 2020 at her residence. She was born on September 14, 1947 in Avery County to the late Hale and Edna Daniels Benfield. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Bud Benfield.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Kenneth of the home; one daughter, Melissa Clark of Hickory; one step-daughter, Donna Scronce of Morganton; and four brothers, Hue, Harve, Sam and Herman Benfield.

Hassie was a member of Poarchs Methodist Chapel. She loved to garden and cook. Hassie also loved to go trout fishing and camping.

Funeral services for Hassie May Burgin will be conducted on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Reins- Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland with Pastor Wally Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Daniels Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

Dawn Dellinger

August 19, 1953 – June 21, 2020

Dawn Dellinger, retired school teacher, mentor and friend who touched so many lives in Avery County, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on August 19, 1953 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Tom Dellinger and the late Mary Belle Pittman Dellinger.

Dawn, also known as “Mama D” was a loving and kind woman who always made those around her feel welcome and important. She retired from the Avery County School System after many years. During her retirement she worked part time on Grandfather Mountain. She loved being with her family and friends, especially camping. You could always count on Dawn for a hug and a kind word.Life long Republican and had served as Chair of the Avery County Republican Party. She served as a coach for Basketball and Volleyball in Avery County for many years. Dawn enjoyed her time at Crossnore Presbyterian Church, where she had attended with her mother.

Dawn leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband of 29 years, Eddie Johnson of Newland, NC; Son, Chandler (Casey Phillips) Johnson of Marion, NC, Daughter, Taylor (Matt Belcher) Johnson of Johnson City, TN, Sister, Deborah (Dennis Hedrick) Dellinger of St. Augustine, FL, Brother, Tommy (Michelle) Dellinger of Crossnore, NC, A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will be having a drive thru visitation from 4:00 until 6:00 pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. As guests arrive at 4:00 pm you will enter the West parking lot entrance (Old Lowe’s Side), where you will be directed for the route to follow. All visitors will please remain in their vehicles as they pass by the family. A private family service will follow on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Yellow Mountain Enterprises

Tom D Eilers

August 26, 1933 – June 22, 2020

Tom Eilers, age 86, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on August 26, 1933 in Webster County, Iowa, a son of the late Louis D. Eilers and the late Frances Wilson Eilers.

Tom proudly served his country in the Unites States Air Force as a Jet Fighter Pilot.

Tom leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 44 years, Bunny Eilers of Newland, NC; Son, Tom David Eilers, Jr. of Charlotte, NC, Daughter, Lissa Johnsen of Raleigh, NC, Daughter, Mary Barton (Andrew) Ross of Charlotte, NC, Daughter, Kimberly Brown of Puerto Vallarta, Eight Grandchildren.

