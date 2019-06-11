Watauga, Avery Obituaries – June 11, 2019

Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 3:54 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Johnnie (JD) Smith

(April 23, 1942 – June 8, 2019)

Mr. Johnnie Dean Smith, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was such a special man and loved by so many.



Johnnie, JD to many, was born on April 23, 1942 in Watauga County to the late John and Lillie Byrd Smith of Valle Crucis. He graduated from Cove Creek High School and went on to serve his country as a member of the United States Air Force. He spent several years in Germany while on active duty. Upon returning home he spent countless hours with his beloved nieces and nephews and established a good life for himself in Watauga County. He went on to become part owner in Boone Industries. JD spent lots of his time making his business successful. When he wasnt working he enjoyed the great outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed camping and participating in the Buckskin Club. Johnnie was a Civil War enthusiast and often participated in re-enactments of this war with others who were just as enthusiastic of this time period. He was an avid skilled woodworker as well. He used this talent to make playhouses and hunting targets for his grandchildren. At the age of 48 he met the love of his life, Della, and later made her his wife. They were married for 20 years until her passing last November. They were both active members of Tabernacle Baptist Church of Boone where he served as a Deacon.



Johnnie was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Della Cook Smith. In addition to his wife and parents, Johnnie was also preceded in death by a sister Peggy Smith Adams and three brothers Ray Smith, Edwin Smith, and Homer Smith. He is survived by a daughter, Beth Triplett, and husband Jeff of Shelby and their two children Kelsey and Jared, and a son Andrew Linker of Rock Hill, SC and wife Joanna and their two children Madalyn and Mason. He is also survived by a brother Wintford Smith and wife Maymie Lois of Knoxville, TN, and three sisters Mildred Tester of Valle Crucis, Jannetta Smith of Lenoir, and Wanda Hughes and husband Robert of Boone. He has many beloved nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Our Pop will be missed by so many, but especially by his sweet pups, Izzy and Daisy.



A service to remember and celebrate Johnnies life is planned for Tuesday, June 11th at 1:00 at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Castleford Road in Boone. The family will receive friends before the service at 12:00 at Tabernacle. Military graveside honors provided by the American Legion Post #130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter #90 will follow services at the Cook Cemetery in Rutherwood where he will be laid to rest by his beloved Della.



The family would like to take this opportunity to express their love and gratitude to Johnnies sister, Wanda, and his nieces, Marcia Lusk and Donna Tate for the love and care you shared during his recent illness. You never left his side and for that we are eternally grateful. We would also like to thank Medi Home Health and Hospice of Boone as well as all the caring staff at Watauga Regional Medical Center for your love and expertise during this difficult time.



The family suggests memorials to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100-B, Boone, NC 28607.



Yvette Marie Young

December 28, 1921 – June 04, 2019

Yvette Marie Young, age 97, of Dew Drop Loop, Newland, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 4, 2019, at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

Yvette Marie Helene Jeanclaude, was the last of seven children born to Pauline Aubret and Felcien Jeanclaude, in the small village of Habeaurupt, France, near Plainfaing. She was orphaned at the age of twelve and entered a boarding school in Nancy, France, “Enfant Jesus Convent”, where she graduated from high school. She then attended a secretarial school, moved to Paris where she found work.

Yvette married, Bernard J. Zenner, in 1943, in Paris, where he was a performer with the “Cirque d’Hiver”. The next year saw the birth of their daughter, Francine.

While Bernard was preforming with the “Rose Gould Act” in Paris, they were booked by the Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey Circus to come to the United States and be the center ring act for the1947-48 season. The family left France in early 1947 and arrived in Sarasota, Florida, then the circus’ winter quarters. In the ensuing years, Yvette became a performer too, doing the big spectaculars, web and trapeze. Her circus career ended in 1955. By then, she and Bernard had divorced and she settled with her daughter in Sarasota.

In 1956 she graduated from cosmetology school and practiced as a beautician until she retired in 1988. She loved her work and clients and her clients loved her.

In 1960, she married Sid Foote, and they were happily married until his death in 1985. Sid was a printer and worked for many years at “The Sarasota Herald Tribune”.

In 1987, Yvette married, William D. Young. He worked as an mechanical engineer throughout his career. They both retired and were able to enjoy traveling the country with their dog, Nounoun, for several years. Yvette had vacationed for over 20 years in the North Carolina mountains and her dream was to spend the rest of her life there. So in 1994, they moved to Linville Land Harbor, near Newland, NC, and have lived there ever since. She has always been grateful to Bill for making it possible for her to live out her life in the place of her dreams.

Yvette loved the mountains, they reminded her of the Alsace Region of France where she grew up. She had a strong faith and a was very active in the life of St. Bernadette in Linville. Always a talented seamstress, in her retirement she became an accomplished quilter. She was devoted to her quilting group. Yvette was a member of the volunteers at Canon Memorial Hospital for over 19 years, and worked in the gift shop, plus knitting many baby layettes that then were donated for sale there. She was a devoted wife and mother, a wonderful cook, devoted friend and avid reader.

Yvette is survived by her husband of 32 years, William D. Young; her daughter, Francine Hagar and son-in-law, Chris Hagar of Bigfork, MT; her grandson, Paul Hagar and daughter-in-law, Tricia Mullaney , and grandchildren, Ronan Hagar and Madeleine Hagar of Westfield, NJ;her granddaughter, Ardelle Hagar, son-in-law,Adam Gerber, and grandchildren Yvette Gerber and Eamon Gerber of Lake Forest, IL; her step-children, William Young and his wife, Terri, of Exeter, RI and Charles Young and his wife, Denise of Thompson, CN and sister-in-law, Helen Young.

A funeral mass for Yvette Marie Young will be conducted Thursday morning, June 6, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Linville. Officiating will be Father Christopher Goble.

The family will received friends following the funeral mass.

Please send remembrances to a charity of your choice.

