Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 9, 2019

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Dr. Joseph M. Barthet

(April 17, 1945 – July 3, 2019)

Dr. Joseph M. Barthet, age 74, died at his home in Boone, NC on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 following many years of illness. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Connie, and leaves a legacy of five adult children and eight grandchildren. One grandchild, Jennifer Woods, predeceased him. Joe’s children are Joanne Sweazey of Pt. St. Lucie, FL, Lorraine Segade of Jensen Beach, FL, Michelle Parker of Conway, SC, Suzanne Barker of Boone, and James Barthet of Marlborough, Ma. He is also survived by two brothers, Alfred and Mario as well as three sisters, Odette Agius, Dorienne Pollacco, and Louise Falzone. Joe was born and raised in the Mediterranean island of Malta and most of his immediate family members are there.

Joseph had certificates of exam from the University of London and the University of Oxford. He spent four years in the Jesuit seminary in Naxxar, Malta which was the most formative of his educational and spiritual experiences. From there he was sent to the US to study at Gonzaga University in Spokane, WA on scholarship. He attended the Government School of Art under the Tutelage of three well-known masters, Vincent Appap, Antoine Camelleri and Chevalier Esprit Barthet. After immigrating to the US, Joe earned a BA and Med from Florida Atlantic University and a PhD in Behavioral Science from the Florida Institute of Technology.



Joseph’s career included Vocational Rehabilitation, Mental Health, Behavioral Medicine and fine art. He was very active in his community while living in Jensen Beach, Fl. He was elected president of the Board of Tri-County Rehabilitation Center in 1977, active in the local Mental Health Association, gave numerous presentations for nurses at IRCC, as well having been the first Eucharistic Minister at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Stuart, FL, taught CCD there and ran their first group for divorced and separated Catholics. During his career in fine art in Boone, he donated paintings to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church as well as the Lutheran, the Episcopalian and a Baptist Church, and many charities.



He lived; he worked; he played; he fished; he laughed; he cried, and through in all, he loved. Rest in peace beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.



A Funeral Mass for Dr. Joseph Barthet will be celebrated Monday morning, July 8, at 11 oclock

at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, officiated by Father Matthew Codd.



The family suggests memorials to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 217 E. Tremont Ave., Charlotte, NC 28203, or to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 259 Pilgrims Way, Boone, NC 28607.



Dr. Robert Clinton Parker

(May 12, 1941 – July 3, 2019)

Dr. Robert Clinton Parker, age 78, of Cloudrise Lane, Banner Elk, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 3, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center. Dr. Parker received his B.S. Degree from Appalachian State University, M.M. Degree from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and his PhD from the University of Miami, Coral Gables, Florida. During his tenure at ASU, he was Professor of Music—he conducted the University Singers, Appalachian Chorale, and Men’s Glee Club.

He was director of Cannon Music Camp, co-founder of An Appalachian Summer Festival and director of Summer Sessions. In addition, he was responsible for International Studies, Appalachian Consortium, the Appalachian House in Washington and NY Loft, Cultural Affairs, and the University Library, among many others. He served on numerous boards and committees. Upon his retirement from ASU he was senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

He was the choir director of Boone United Methodist Church for many years.

But his greatest accomplishment and source of pride was his family. He was a loving husband, dad and PawPaw.

Dr. Parker is survived by his wife, Darlene Cooke Parker; son, John Christopher Parker of Boone and daughter, Noel Parker Temple and husband, Hamilton, of Cary, his first wife, Faye Ayers of Boone; grandchildren, Parker, McLain and Riley Temple, all of Cary; brother, Tony Yount and wife, Kay, of Lake James, and sister, Sandy McFarlane and husband, John, of Myrtle Beach, SC; step-daughter, Cheryl Catoe and husband, Rick, and step-grandchildren, Catherine, Evan and Ryan Catoe, all of Boone; and step-son, Art Adams of Boone.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Violet Yount Wilson, father, Clyde Parker, step-father, Tommy Wilson, and brother, R. E. Wilson.

Funeral services for Dr. Clinton Parker will be conducted Sunday afternoon, July 7th, at 2 o’clock at the First Baptist Church of Boone, officiated by Rev. Roy Dobyns and Rev. Doug Brinkley. The family will receive friends Sunday from 12:30 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the Church.

The family respectfully requests no food. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the American Heart Association; to Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church, PO Box 1700, Pilot Mountain, NC, 27041; or to the Cannon Music Camp, online at give.appstate.edu and designate Clinton Parker Memorial gift, or mail check to Cannon Music Camp, in care of ASU Foundation, PO Box 32007, Boone, NC 28608.



Travis S. Greene

(May 26, 1975 – July 3, 2019)

Mr. Travis Shane Greene, age 44 of Fleetwood, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Fred Greene, and twin sisters, Melanie and Jodie Greene.

He is survived by his mother, Billie Guy Greene of Fleetwood; two brothers, Brad and Randy Greene both of Fleetwood.

Funeral services for Mr. Travis Shane Greene will be conducted Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Liberty Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Alan Kent Hayes

June 23, 1957 – July 04, 2019

Alan Kent Hayes, age 62, of Rabbit Ridge Run, Vilas, passed away Thursday morning, July 4, 2019, at his home.

Alan loved his work as a HVAC entrepreneur. He had a passion for helping people in need and would do anything to make sure others were happy and comfortable no matter what time of the night. He enjoyed countless trips to the lake, Hunting Island, Green Turtle Cay, The Outer Banks, and turtlin’ with his beloved wife around the country. His love for his family was never-ending and always growing. He was the kindest, most selfless man we knew, with the biggest heart.

Alan is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sidney Lynn Hayes; one son, Daniel Alan Hayes; two daughters, Sidney Claire Hayes and Anna Juliette Hayes Cioce and her husband Vincent Anthony Cioce; one granddaughter, Oakley Noelle Cioce; thee sisters, Cherry Johnson and her husband Roby Johnson, Amy Singleton, and Martha Thomason and her husband Jason Thomason.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Carroll Hayes and Lois Teague Hayes.

A gathering for family and friends will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 o’clock at Valle Crucis Park. A tribute to Alan’s life will begin at 6:00 o’clock followed by a dinner for the immediate family at 7:00 o’clock.

James E. “J.E.” Greene

March 06, 1935 – July 05, 2019

James E. “J.E.” Greene, age 84, of Boone, passed away Friday morning, July 5, 2019, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

James was born March 6, 1935 in Watauga County, a son of the late Ernest and Hattie Greene. He was a retired co-owner of Mitsubishi of Boone and a member of Perkinsville Baptist Church. James served in the United States Army.

James is survived by his wife, Margaret Winkler Greene of the home; two daughters, Gayle Crowder and husband Dennie of Charlotte, and Teresa Garvin and husband Forrest of Weddington; one son, Barry Greene and wife Haylee of Deep Gap; three granddaughters, Megan Bobbins and husband Patrick of Charlotte, Cassidy Garvin of Weddington, and Ella Bixby of Deep Gap; four grandsons, Justin Crowder of Charlotte, Caleb Garvin and Cody Garvin, both of Weddington, and Henry Bixby of Deep Gap; one great-grandson, Collin Bobbins of Charlotte, and one brother, Dale Greene and wife Betty of Boone. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Greene.

Funeral services for James E. “J.E.” Greene will be conducted Sunday afternoon, July 7, 2019, at 3:00 o’clock, at Perkinsville Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 3:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Seth Norris and Pastor Harold Bennett. Military graveside rites and entombment, provided by American Legion Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, will follow at the Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 until 3:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stony Fork Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Libby Winebarger, P.O. Box 128, Deep Gap, North Carolina 28618 or to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, staff of Watauga Medical Center for their professional and compassionate care. Also a special thanks goes out to Dr. Christopher Marinakis. The family would also like to thank Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care.

Ronda “Woody” Dyer

September 30, 1954 – July 05, 2019

Ronda D. “Woody” Dyer, age 64, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home.

Woody was born September 30, 1954 in Watauga County, a son of the late Ernest and Earline Church Dyer. He was a farmer.

Woody is survived by three sisters, Margaret Presnell and husband Junior of the Rich Mountain Community, Bronda Dyer, his twin sister, and Debbie Gragg and husband Ray, all of Boone, and one brother, Eddie Dyer of Boone. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Guy Dyer.

Memorial services for Ronda D. “Woody” Dyer will be conducted Friday, July 12, 2019 at 7:00 o’clock at the home of Debbie and Ray Gragg, 176 Circle G Farm Road, Boone.

Ruby Miller Bodenhamer

October 01, 1922 – July 07, 2019

Ruby Miller Bodenhamer, age 96, of Boone passed away, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center.

Ruby was born October 1, 1922 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late W.W. and Nellie Norris Miller. She was a homemaker and seamstress for Betty’s Drapery. Ruby was a member of Rutherwood Baptist Church.

She is survived by three daughters, Joyce Greer of Boone, Karen Lewis and husband Tom of Raleigh, and Gail Gaskill and husband William of Wilkesboro; two granddaughters, Mary Helen Winkler and husband Donald of Millers Creek, Tara Gaskill of Boone; one grandson, Greg Greer of Boone; three great-grandchildren, Crystal Hoffman, Holly Pardue, and Matthew Winkler, and four great great-grandchildren, Jessa Winkler, Oaklyn Pardue, Scarlett Hoffman, and Kaleisha Hoffman. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Bodenhamer; five sisters and two brothers.

Funeral services for Ruby Miller Bodenhamer will be conducted Thursday afternoon, July 11, 2019, at 12:00 o’clock, at Rutherwood Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 11:00 until 12:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Peter Vandenberg and Pastor Herbert McCoy. Burial will follow in the Rutherwood Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday morning, from 11:00 until 12:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street N.W., Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645.

Betris Ward Melton

November 11, 1929 – July 08, 2019

Betris Ward Melton, age 89, of 746 Stony Fork Road, Deep Gap, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at her residence.

Betris was born November 11, 2019, a daughter of the late Charles Floyd Ward and Dora Louise Bridges Ward.

Betris is survived by two daughters, Dollie Norris and husband Ken of Deep Gap, and Debbie Combs and husband Jack of Mills River, North Carolina, and one son, Davie Cox and wife Lois of Virginia. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Danny Cox; three brothers, Cecil, Bob, and Eddie Ward, and one sister, Versie Spangler.

Memorial services of Betris Ward Melton will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boone Baptist Church, PO Box 2058, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Yvonne Ellison Shelton

March 06, 1945 – July 09, 2019

Yvonne Ellison Shelton, age 74, of Main Haven Drive, Vilas, passed away Tuesday morning, July 9, 2019, at her home.

Yvonne was born March 6, 1945 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Earl and Jean Wilson Ellison. She was a retired administrative assistant for the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department and a member of Mabel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Allen Shelton, of the home, one daughter; Glenda Wallace of Trade, Tennessee, one grandson; Adam Wallace of Trade, Tennessee, one granddaughter; Emily Gentry and husband Steven, one great-grandson; Conley Gentry all of Mountain City, Tennessee, one sister; Earle Jean Munday of the Sutherland Community, one brother; Gary Ellison and wife Jan of Todd, North Carolina, two nephews; Terry Munday and wife Melissa of the Sutherland Community, Derrick Ellison and wife Jamey of Todd and one niece; Melissa Pruitt and husband Kevin of Todd.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son; Timothy Shelton, one son-in-law; Wayne Wallace, one half sister; Elithe Johnson, one great-grandson; Carter Gentry, one nephew; Randall Munday and one brother-in-law; Kermit Munday.

Funeral service for Yvonne Ellison Shelton will be conducted Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Reverend Cindy Lunsford and Reverend Delmar James will officiate. Interment will follow in the Ellison Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, at the chapel, one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to thank the Mountaineer Ruritan Club for their continued support and assistance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645, or to Mountaineer Ruritan Club, C/O Jim Harmon Treasurer, 196 Phillips Branch Road, Vilas, North Carolina 28692.

Dennis (Dink) Lee Harmon Jr.

June 20, 1971 – July 5, 2019

Dennis (Dink) Lee Harmon Jr., age 48, of Altamont, North Carolina passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.

Dink was born on June 20, 1971 at Sloop Memorial in Crossnore, NC and is the son of Dennis and Diane (Bare) Harmon.

Dink was a carpenter for over thirty years. He was very particular about his work and it showed in his craftmanship. He loved his wife, dogs, and his family. He enjoyed drag racing and time spent at the track with his family.

He is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Loy Bare (Granny Chick) and Sally Harmon (Maw).

He leaves behind his memory, his wife of sixteen years Lisa Harmon of Altamont, NC. His parents, Dennis and Diane Harmon of Morganton, NC. His three brothers Adam (Joy) Harmon, Justin (Paula) Harmon, Devon (Kaleigh) Harmon all of Newland, NC. His mother-in-law Betty Benfield of Bristol, TN His three brother-in-law’s Eddie (Angie) Benfield of TN, Ronnie (Holly) Benfield and daughter Kennedy of Newland,NC and Mark (Danielle) Benfield of TN.

He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. A host of Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins. We will all miss him dearly!

A Celebration of Life Service for Dennis (Dink) Lee Harmon Jr. will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church on July 9, 2019 at 6:00p.m. with Pastor Joe Ingham officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for funeral expenses

Rex Clark

March 26, 1961 – July 6, 2019

Rex Clark formally of Hobbs, New Mexico and currently residing in Warsaw, NC died Saturday July 6, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, NC.

Rex is the son of Mallie Christine Coffey Clark and the late Carless Lee Clark.

Rex is preceded in death by his father, 2 Sisters: Alma Lee Clark Kukucka, Wilma Maxine Clark Koletschklet, 2 Brothers: Larry Douglas Clark, Carless (Peats) Garry Clark.

Rex leaves to cherish his memory: Sons: Rex Allen Clark,I of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jared Lee Clark of Aden, SC, Kirk Russell Clark of Philippians, Sister: Judy Clark Sherron of Warsaw, NC. grandchildren: Brook, Cameron, Haley, Gavin and Ethan, Niece, Amanda Sherron Carson of Raleigh, NC, and Mother, Mallie Christine Coffey Clark.

Graveside services will be held at Calloway Cemetery in Jonas Ridge, NC at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Family, friends, and pallbearers will gather at the funeral home at 12:00 pm Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Rondia Kaye White

April 3, 1954 – July 6, 2019

Rondia Kaye White, age 65, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at her home.

She was born on April 3, 1954 in Marion, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Marion Hicks Jr. and Clara Braswell Hartley.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Daughter, Baby Girl Braswell; Grandfather, Balsom Braswell; Grandmother, Nolia Braswell.

Rondia was a member at Church of Jesus in Linville, NC. She enjoyed Reading, Traveling, Sewing, and Cooking. She enjoyed listening to Country music especially Blake Shelton and Gospel Music.

Rondia leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband, James Allen White of Minneapolis, NC, Mother, Clara Hartley, Son, Sheldon (Michelle) Brooks of Roaring Creek, NC, Son, Allen (Cookie) White of Stanley, NC, Son, Eric (Amy) White of Lowell, NC, Daughter, Heather Leann White of Mt. Airy, NC, Uncle, Moses Braswell of Newland, NC, 15 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild.

A Memorial Service for Rhondia Kaye White will be held on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Church of Jesus in Linville, NC with Pastor Steve Turbyfill officiating.

Michaella Margret Hanifan

Michaella Margret Hanifan, “Meme”, died in an automobile accident in Napa, California, on Sunday, June 23 at the age of 18.

Michaella is survived by her parents Jerry and Jennie and their children; Finnuala, Treas, and, Cian of Todd North Carolina.

Michaella was born in Morristown, New Jersey, November 4, 2000. She attended primary school at Gramercy Christian school, as well as being homeschooled, she finished her the last 3 months of high school from Croatan high school in June 2019.

Michaella’s life motto: “When you can’t find the sunshine be the sunshine.”

For those who knew Michaella knew her joy. Her joy was from Father God poured out without discretion of age or difference. She chose to make joy the greater reality in her life. She found beauty in every circumstance and a bit of laughter too. Michaella attracted many, her laughter which was infectious, and drew children like a magnet. She knew no stranger.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Friday, July 5 from 2 PM to 7 PM at the Twickenham house, Jefferson Hollow Road, Jefferson, North Carolina, 28640. In Lieu of flowers donations to Iris African orphanages through APPHOP, please make checks to APPHOP/Appalachian House of Prayer/Michaella, PO Box 2227, Boone, NC, 28607. Condolences can be sent to [email protected]

Allen Robert Bowen

Born April 20, 1951 in Logan Utah to LaVoy Allen and Robert Bowen. At the young age of 68, Allen passed away peacefully surrounded by his two daughters, Britten and Ashley and his two sisters Marlene and Sydney in Virginia Beach on June 22, 2019 at 11:05pm. Allen’s zest for life will always be remembered. He brought joy and laughter to all who knew him and even the strangers who didn’t. He was a gatherer of friends and family. Allen Never met a stranger.

Allen belonged to Harley Owners Group Chapter 2727 in which he accomplished an estimated 180,000 miles throughout the years. His greatest accomplishment was winning the Iron Butt Award, not once but twice. Allen retired from Appalachian State University as a maintenance Manager of food services. He is survived by his Favorite daughter, Britten and husband John Presnell, and their three kids, Jonathan (great grandchild Kinley River) , Lucus, and Elisa. Responsible daughter, Ashley and husband Kris Meyerhoffer and their three kids, Elijah, Samuel and Avery. Son, Bryan and wife Sheri, and 4 kids, Britney (2 great grandkids Ember and Asher ), Hailey, Andrew and Susannah. Also survived by his mother LaVoy, sisters Marlene and Sydney and brother in law Kevin.

A Celebration Service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Fish Dam Creek Park Picnic Shelter at 499 Reservoir Rd, Wilkesboro, NC 28697 at 5:30PM followed by BBQ cookout at 6:30pm. Please come ready to celebrate the life of Allen Robert Bowen with your funniest “Allen Story”. We will Never forget Allen and the joy and love he gave us all! Allen lived to Ride! Come join the bike precessional 4:30 at Hollar & Greene 230 Cabbage Row Boone, NC 28607 Let’s Ride one last time with Allen.

