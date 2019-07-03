Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 3, 2019

Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 4:18 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Iris N. Gragg

(February 06, 1928 – June 26, 2019)

Mrs. Iris Norris Gragg, age 91, of Boone, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Foley Center. Born February 6, 1928 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late John Benjamin and Myra Brown Norris. Iris was a devoted and faithful member of the Boone Advent Christian Church and was a member of the Womens Home and Foreign Mission Society. Iris enjoyed quilting and working in her flower and vegetable gardens as long as she was able. She was a loving and kind person.

She is survived by one niece, Mary Helen Vaughn and husband Jerry, one step-daughter, Gloria Presnell, one step son, James Eber Gragg, all of Boone, one step granddaughter, Sheri Stout and husband Jimmy, two step-grandsons; Steve Presnell and wife Lorrie, and James Eric Presnell and wife Anita, two step great granddaughters and four step great grandsons, and a number of nieces, nephews and her church family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ira Moretz, her second husband James Wayne Gragg, three half-brothers, Hoy, Hugh and Burl Norris, and five half-sisters, Edna Norris, Mary Martin, Mabel Hamby, Candis Hodgdon and Hazel Smith.

Funeral services for Mrs. Iris Gragg will be conducted Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Boone Advent Christian Church officiated by Rev. Mitch Marlowe and Rev. Gordon Noble. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 until 1:30 at the Boone Advent Christian Church.

Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

The family respectfully requests no food. Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to Advent Christian Church. Online condolences may be shared with the Gragg family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Gragg family.

Marvin L. Bagwell, Jr.

(July 19, 1942 – June 27, 2019)

Marvin Bagwell Jr (Sunny) 76, passed away peacefully, June 27, 2019 after declining health with Parkinsons and dementia.

Marvin was born July 19, 1942 in Greenville, SC to the late Marvin and Mary Bagwell. He graduated from Greenville High School and he attended the University of South Carolina and Palmer School of Business in Columbia SC. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Jean Penland, August 19, 1961.

Marvin had a very successful career as a commercial insurance broker. He worked for Sedgwick James and Marsh and McClennan before retiring. He not only took pride in his business, but truly valued the friends he made during his time in business. After retirement he moved to Ocean Isle Beach, NC for a few years but then made Blowing Rock, NC his final resting place.

Marvin loved his Lord and his family. He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years Jean, his daughter Pam Guice (Hal) of Fort Mill SC and his daughter Julie OBryan (Jeff) of Blowing Rock, NC. He adored his 4 grandchildren, Andrew and Stephen Guice of Charlotte, NC and Kyle and Katie OBryan of Blowing Rock NC. and brother Eddie Bagwell (Kathy) of Greenville, SC.

Marvin had many interests over the years. He was an avid runner and he enjoyed boating and fishing. He was very involved with his church Mt. Vernon. He loved his church and church family. He was known and loved for his quick wit and sense of humor. He was on the board of Hope Pregnancy Center and volunteered with Hebron Ministries in Boone.

A service in celebration of Marvins life will be held June 29, 2019 at 3:00pm at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone NC 28607. Visitation will precede the service at Mt Vernon beginning at 1:30pm.

Our many thanks to the staff of Deerfield Assisted Living and Hospice for the love and care he received.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Pregnancy Center, 208 Howard St, Boone, NC 28607 or Hebron Colony Ministries, 356 Old Turnpike Road

Boone, NC 28607

Online condolences may be shared with the Bagwell family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Bagwell family

Alfred Smith Rominger

(May 04, 1924 – June 30, 2019)

Mr. Alfred Smith Rominger, age 95, of Banner Elk, passed away Sunday morning, June 30, 2019 at his residence. He was a native of Watauga County and the son of the late Jim and Florence Harmon Rominger. Alfred was instrumental in building Piney Grove Baptist church, and taught Sunday School there for over 60 years. Alfred was the care taker of Piney Grove Baptist Church for many years, and supported his church all of his life.

He was a WW II Veteran, serving in the US Navy aboard the attack transport USS Dutchess.

He was a very reputable building contractor and enjoyed working with and building with wood. He loved to fish and rabbit hunt, and adored his beagles.

In his younger years he enjoyed playing baseball and playing the catcher position.

Alfred enjoyed life, loved his family, and passed away in his home with his wife by his side. This is exactly where he wanted to be.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Lester Rominger, two grandsons, Morris Ward and Daniel Crump, and by two brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Pauline Holman; daughters, Janette Fisher and husband Jerry of Laurel Springs; Dalene Mast and husband Mike of Sugar Grove; Judy Matheson and husband Keith of Sugar Grove; Janie Budd and husband Ken of Winston Salem; one son, Keith Rominger and wife Denise of Banner Elk; one daughter-in-law Sue Rominger of Mountain City, TN.; 17 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services for Alfred Smith Rominger will be conducted Wednesday,2:00 p.m. July 3, 2019 in Piney Grove Baptist Church, Banner Elk, with the Rev. David Testerman officiating. Burial with military honors provided by American Legion Post 130 and DAV Chapter 90, will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care and/or Samaritan’s Purse International Relief.

Online condolences may be shared with the Rominger family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Rominger family.

Jean Greene Hayes

(May 14, 1932 – June 30, 2019)

Mrs. Jean Greene Hayes of Elizabethton, formerly of Boone, passed away Sunday morning, June 30, 2019. Born in Boone, NC, Jean was a daughter of Reverend David and Mary Ann Isaacs Greene. She was a member of Rutherwood Baptist Church. Jean enjoyed making quilts and loved to cook. She was known for her delicious chicken & dumplings, macaroni & cheese, and German chocolate cake. The joys of her life were family gatherings and holidays when all her family would come together. For many years she was employed as a cook at Blowing Rock Country Club and Appalachian Ski Mountain. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husbands, Albert (Abb) Hayes and George Howell Hayes; five brothers, Henry (Jack), Dwight, Richard, Glenn and Tommy Greene; and sisters, Kate Hagaman and infant sister, Christina Greene.



Jean is survived by her children, Evelyn Dugger and husband, David, of Elizabethton, TN, Wanda Gentry and husband, Roger, of Mountain City, TN, Dale Reece and wife, Olive, of Meat Camp, and Melanie Shelton of Eminence, KY; Abb’s children, Rudy Hayes of Lenoir and Abby Hayes of Blowing Rock; nine grandchildren, Derek Cornett and wife, Tricia, and Sarah Younce and husband, Joseph, all of Elizabethton, TN, Teresa Gentry of Todd, Chad Gentry and wife, Brooke, of Brentwood, TN, Angie Holman and husband, Chris, of Todd, Steven Reece and wife, Jessica, of Deep Gap, Anthony Reece and wife, Jessica, of Chapin, SC, and Heather and Samantha Shelton, both of Eminence, KY; sixteen great-grandchildren, Steven and Abby Cornett, Haley and Elijah Younce, Brittany Stanton, Ethan Gentry, Chris McNinch, and Devon, Liam and Taylor Reece, Alexis Saunders, Ryan Austin, Zane Shrader, Aubry Evans and Noah and Aiden Denney; two great-great-grandchildren, Grayson Cornett and Adaline Saunders; two brothers, Reverend JC Greene of Vilas and Ronda Greene of Newburn, TN; and two sisters, Lucille Reece of Elizabethton, TN and Lillian McCrary of Sugar Grove.

A number of nieces and nephews also survive.



Funeral services for Jean Hayes will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, July 3rd, at 1 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Frank Wood and Rev. Peter Vandenberg. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services will follow at Mt. Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Rutherwood Baptist Church, 142 Don Hayes Road, Boone, NC 28607.



Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com



Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hayes family.

Arlene Cravet Burgess

July 17, 1945 – June 25, 2019

Arlene Cravet Burgess, age 73, of 170 Wild Turkey Road, Boone, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Glenbridge Health And Rehabilitation.

She is survived by her husband, Leroy “Lee” Burgess of Boone, one son, John Burgess of Boone, one daughter, Nicole Lea Burgess of Boone, two granddaughters, Leanna and Kaylee Burgess and one grandson, Hayden Burgess all of Boone, one sister, Patti Covert and husband Doug of Sanford, North Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Aubrey and Edith Pero Cravet.

A memorial service for Arlene Cravet Burgess will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the donors choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the Burgess family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Virginia Miller

September 20, 1931 – June 26, 2019

Virginia Miller, age 87, of the Triplette Community, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Foley Center.

She is survived by one son, J.D. Smith, Jr. and wife Hope of Triplett, one granddaughter, Victoria Smith and one grandson, Patrick Smith both of Jefferson, North Carolina, one step-granddaughter, Abby Earp and one step-grandson, Mason Earp both of Vilas, one niece Ann Louise Hamby and husband Stanley of Deep Gap and her special pet, Bella. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lane Miller and her father and mother, Chilo and Martha Greene, and four sisters and one brother.

Funeral services for Virginia Ruth Miller will be conducted Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Cecil Hamby will officiate. Interment will follow in Simmons Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11, at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Foley Center, 621 Chestnut Ridge Parkway, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605.

Online condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

David C. Brown

June 11, 1933 – June 27, 2019

David Carhart Brown, 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Vilas on June 27, 2019.

Born on June 11, 1933, in Floral Park, NY, to Henry and Lilian Brown, he grew up in Rockville Centre, NY. Always passionate about life, Dave was voted ‘Class Wit’ in high school. A gifted singer, he enjoyed acting in musical theater. He loved singing competitively in Barbershop Quartets, with Big Bands, and took every opportunity to sing the music from the fifties.

Dave graduated from Duke University with the Class of 1955, took graduate classes at Hofstra University in NY, and attended Northeastern Bible College in NJ. For the rest of his life, he had a passion for Christian ministry. He spent time as a youth pastor, leading neighborhood Bible studies, and doing extensive evangelistic work in his tent ministry. In his later years, he was a faithful and loyal member of the Yokefellow Prison Ministry, serving prisoners in Spruce Pine, NC, every Monday night without fail for many years. He dearly loved those prisoners and, along with the Yokefellows, considered them to be his church family.

After college, he taught at the high school level, and eventually started a landscaping business, and for the rest of his life he was self employed. He had a variety of businesses: Brown’s Stained Glass Studio in Foscoe, two Subway stores in Greensboro, and finally the Dairy Queen in Boone where he was affectionately known as “DQ Dave”. After he retired, Dave was able to return to his love of the outdoors, spending countless hours working in his garden and manicuring his lovely yard.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lilian Brown; his brother, Robert Brown; and his sister, Elizabeth Brown McGhee. He is survived by Debbie, his devoted wife of thirty-nine years, and five children: Abby Brown of Vienna, Austria; Jake Brown of West Hollywood, Calif.; Robin Brown of Mass.; Becky Brown of Mass.; and David Brown Jr.. He is also survived by his sister, Carol Brown of Cambridge, Mass.; three granddaughters and one great-grandson.

There will be an informal Memorial Gathering on Tuesday, July 2, from 5:00-8:00 at Beulah Land Farm which is located at 170 Beulah Land Lane, Vilas, NC, 28692. Call Lee Ann Johnson with questions at 828-964-3606

Online condolences may be sent to the Brown family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Donna Jean Kerr Greer

June 28, 2019

Donna Jean Kerr Greer, age 87, of Lenoir, and a former resident of Zionville, passed away Friday night, June 28, 2019, in Granite Falls.

Donna Jean was a loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother who devoted her life to her family. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Silverstone.

Survivors include a son, Gary L. Greer and his wife, Lisa, of Lenoir, three daughters, Kathy G. Hawkins and husband, Doug, of Lenoir, Theresa G. Harrison and husband, Eddie, of Lenoir, and Donna G. Nichols of Granite Falls. Seven grandchildren: Kevin Greer, Darrin Greer, Anthony Harrison, Emily Harrison, Morgan Nichols, Jacob Nichols and Tennille Hall. Five great-grandchildren: Alisha Greer, Ivie Greer, Bethany Greer, Kyla Greer, Lily Harrison and one great great-grandchild, Serinity Critcher. She is also survived by a sister, Mary Bell Rhymer of Hudson and a number of nieces and nephews.

Donna Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Gene and her parents, Hayward Kerr and Bertilla K. Campbell.

A graveside service for Donna Jean will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Silverstone by Rev. Edd Warren.

Online condolences may be sent to the Greer family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Memorials can be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Paul W. Younce

October 15, 1927 – June 30, 2019

Paul W. Younce, age 91, of Huntsville, Alabama, a native and former resident of Watauga County, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 30, 2019.

Paul is survived by two sons, Barry Younce and wife Carla of Toney, Alabama, and Mark Younce and wife Hanna of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, and one brother, George Younce and wife Carolina of Zionville, North Carolina. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ethel Badger Younce; his father and mother, Charles Olen Younce and Bonnie Powell Younce; one sister, Jean Henson, and one brother, Jerry Younce.

Funeral services for Paul W. Younce will be conducted Friday afternoon, July 5, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Cindy Lunsford. Military graveside rites and entombment, provided by American Legion Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Younce family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Theodore Wesley McGuire

December 24, 1947 – June 30, 2019

Theodore Wesley McGuire, age 71, of Zionville, N.C. passed away early in the morning of Sunday, June 30th at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Born December 24, 1947, in Boone, NC, he was the son of the late William McGuire, and Eliza Holman currently of Boone. Wesley, as he was known to his friends, proudly served in the US Army from 1966-69 and in Vietnam. He retired from carpentry after 37 years.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara from Zionville, North Carolina, Bryan McGuire and wife, Brooke from Weaverville, North Carolina, and Curtis McGuire and wife Jessica from Concord, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Caitlain, Addison, and Avalyn. He is also survived by three brothers – Baxter McGuire and wife Sandi of Mountain City, Tennessee, Garry McGuire and wife Elaine of Vilas, North Carolina, and Bill McGuire of Vilas, North Carolina.

Funeral services for Theodore Wesley McGuire will be conducted Friday morning, July 5, 2019, at 11:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Ken Turbyfill and Reverend Bill McGuire.Military graveside rites and burial, provided by American Legion Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, will follow in Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday morning, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock, at the funeral home prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Online condolences may be sent to the McGuire family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Martha Cornett Phillips

March 07, 1940 – July 01, 2019

Martha Cornett Phillips, age 79, 1324 Silverstone Road, Zionville, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at her residence.

She was Born March 7, 1940 in Watauga County. The daughter of the late Fred McCoy and Bonnie Ragan Cornett. She loved her Lord, her family and Mountain Dale Baptist Church where she was a member and the pianist for a number of years.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Phillips of the home, two daughters, Joyce Pierce and husband Tim of Zionville and Janice Rivera and husband Roland of Dayville, Connecticut, one son, Alan Phillips and wife Pam of Zionville, two granddaughters, Megan Pierce David and husband Scott of Buckeye, Arizona, and Stacey Pierce Presnell and husband Brandon of Banner Elk, three grandsons, Shaun Harmon of Zionville, Dustin Pierce and wife Erin of Farmville, Virginia and Josh Rivera of Dayville, Connecticut, two great-granddaughters, Cheyenne David and Lyla Grace Pierce and five great-grandsons, Christian, Caleb and Cooper Presnell, Boyd Pierce and Colt David, one aunt, Charlotte Nichols of Kernersville North Carolina, five nieces and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by, one niece, Elizabeth Cornett Watson, two sisters, three brothers, three sisters-in-law, and one brother-in-law.

Funeral service for Martha Cornett Phillips will be conducted Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:00 o’clock at Mountain Dale Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 11:00 until 1:00 o’clock. Pastor Eric Cornett, Preacher Ray Greene, Preacher Derick Wilson, Preacher Tim Pierce, Preacher Bill Hayden will officiate. Interment will follow in Mountain Dale Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 1:00, at the church, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to, Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Phillips family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements



Harvey Albert Calloway

September 27, 1974 – June 27, 2019

Harvey Albert Calloway, age 44, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, TN.

He was born on September 27, 1974 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of Harie Calloway and Lucille Benfield Calloway.

Harvey enjoyed listening to Ralph Stanley music and coloring.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Harie Calloway; Mother, Lucille Calloway; .

Harvey leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Brother, Freddie Calloway and wife Nicole of Spruce Pine, NC, Niece, Eden Calloway.

Inurnment will follow at a later date at Big Meadows Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special Thanks to the wonderful staff at Heritage At Sugar Mountain, for the love and care each of you showed to Harvey during his stay with you.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Calloway family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Harvey and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Sandra Taylor Harris>

December 12, 1957 – June 29, 2019

Sandra Taylor Harris, age 61 of Newland, North Carolina passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019 at her home.

She was born December 12, 1957 in Jacksonville, Florida, a daughter of the late Earl and Margie Macon Taylor.

A graduate of Terry Parker High School in Jacksonville, Florida. Sandra enjoyed time with her family, The Garden Club and Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary.

She ran the Three Oaks Country Store in Altamont from the early 90’s until the early 2000’s, famous for her bologna and Colby cheese sandwiches. Sandra knew most of Avery County by name.

She fought a three year battle with multiple health issues against insurmountable odds. She never complained and was always more concerned with the well-being of others.

Sandra leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 10 years Dean Harris of Newland, NC; Two Stepdaughters; Whitney Daniels of Elk Park, NC and Lindsey Morris Blowing Rock, NC.

Three Grandsons; Elijah, Jacob and Nicholas Daniels

A lifelong friend Lujuana Pickett of Jacksonville, Florida

Services will be at a later date.

Donations may be made in Sandra’s name to The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Pat Ray Post 4286

In Newland.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Harris family by visiting our website at

www.rsfh.net

The care of Sandra and her family has been entrusted to Rein-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Jack Coffey

September 4, 1931 – June 29, 2019

Jack Coffey, age 87, of Linville Falls, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk, NC.

He was born on September 4, 1931 in Avery County, North Carolina. He graduated from Newland High School in 1949 and received his Masters in Education from Appalachian State University. Jack served his country in the United States Army from 1957-1959.

Jack received his Doctorate of Education at Highland University in Maryville, TN. He taught at Lees-McRae College for 29 years where he received the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award in 1976 as well as the title “Professor Emeritus” in 1999. Jack was a trained Emergency Medical Technician and had received numerous awards and acknowledgements for his volunteer service with Avery County. He was trained as a Lay Pastor with the United Methodist Church and was a member of the Pisgah United Methodist Church. Jack was a friend to all and loved to serve Jesus and the community he lived in.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Essie Townsend Coffey.

Jack leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 62 years, Barbara Dennie Coffey of Linville Falls, NC; God-Son, Cameron Duckworth, God-Son, Casey Duckworth, Sister, Peggy Hamlin of Linville Falls, NC, Sister, Annis Sherwood of Port Deposit, MD; and Several Nieces and Nephews.

Funeral Services for Jack Coffey will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Pisgah United Methodist Church with Rhonda Campbell and Terry Duckworth officiating. Interment will follow in the Pisgah Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday beginning at 1:00 p.m. Pallbearers will be: Roy Lee Dennie, Cory Hoyes, Casey Duckworth, Tommy Duff, David Yeater, Cameron Duckworth and Logan Guinn. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Mark Stout, Danny Guinn, Jimmy Guinn, and Frank Guinn.

The family would like to thank the staff and therapists at Life Care Center of Banner Elk and to their church family at Pisgah United Methodist.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Terry Duckworth Ministry, RAMS Rack or Pisgah United Methodist Church.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Coffey family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Jack and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Thomas Harold Bledsoe Jr.

September 16, 1946 – July 1, 2019

Thomas Harold Bledsoe Jr., age 72, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home in Newland, NC.

He was born on September 16, 1946 in Jefferson County, Kentucky, a son of Thomas Harold and Mary Catherine Frady Bledsoe.

Tom was a fun loving, loyal people person that loved is family and friends. He was considered the Life of the Party.

He was very active and enjoyed traveling, scuba diving, gardening and hiking. He loved the outdoors, but liked to go dancing as well.

Tom worked for over 30 years with Fortner Insurance, both as an Agent and Owner.

He was active in many organizations Kiwanis, Jaycee’s Chamber of Commerce. He held various office of leadership and won many awards.

He was preceded in death by his by his parents

Tom leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Son, Mitchell (Leanne) Bledsoe of Newland, NC, Daughter, Lauren (Aaron) Kracht of Raleigh, NC, Life Companion, Jeannie Holman of Linville, NC, Brother, Richard Bledsoe of San Diego, CA, Niece, Gina Bledsoe of San Diego, CA.

Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Harold Bledsoe Jr. will be held on, Friday, July 5, 2019 beginning at 11:00AM from St. Bernadette Roman Catholic Church with Father Christopher M Gober officiating.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 pm on Thursday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Calvary Episcopal Church Cemetery, Fletcher, North Carolina

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alzheimers Foundation, 225 N Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at https://www.alz.org/

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Bledsoe family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Tom and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

