Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 30, 2019

Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 8:57 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Jimmy Clay (J.C.) Presnell

(August 30, 1946 – July 23, 2019)

Jimmy Clay ‘J.C.’ Presnell, age 72, of Tom Ward Road, Sugar Grove, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 23, 2019 at his home. Born August 30, 1946 in Watauga County, he was a son of Paul and Okie Heaton Presnell. J. C. was a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Before retirement, he was a surveyor for Frank Hayes and for the NC Department of Transportation. His passion was his family, bonding with his co-workers, and spending quality time on his lawnmower.

Jay is survived by his wife, Donna Rae Coffey Presnell; son, Michael Craig Presnell and wife, Lynn, of Sugar Grove; brother, Charles Len Presnell and wife, Lena Mae, of Lexington; and sisters, Pearl Tester of Lexington and Mary Ruth Church of Elizabethton, TN. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Maybell Cook and Wanda Jaholkowski; and brothers, Dayton, Cecil and Rhonda Lee Presnell.



Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2 PM, at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services will follow in the Danner Cemetery.



The family suggests memorials to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 400 Shadowline Dr., Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.



Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com



Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Presnell family.

Charlie Gregg

(May 15, 1943 – July 28, 2019)

Charlie Gregg, age 76, of Zionville, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on May 15, 1943 to the late Thomas Clayburn Gregg and Bertha Melinda Perkins Gregg. In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his brothers, Chester Clark Gregg and Joseph Claude Gregg.



Charlie retired from the NCDOT where he worked in bridge maintenance. He was a very simple man who liked to tinker with cars, loved a good fish fry and going to flea markets. He was very proud of his TN and NC communities. Charlie was a member of the Taylorsville Masonic Lodge #243 F & AM, a Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Mason and was also a Shriner. He was also a United States Army Veteran.



Those who knew Charlie well knew that he loved to visit and tell stories about the good old times. He dearly loved his family and friends.



He was a member of Mabel Methodist Church of Mabel, NC and a former member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church of Butler, TN.



Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 52 years, Mary Greer Gregg; children, Robin Roberts and husband Tim, Scott Gregg and Doug Gregg; grandchildren, Jayla Gregg and Jamie Roberts and wife Dawn; great grandchildren, Faith Roberts, Hope Roberts and Dawson James Roberts; many special friends and neighbors in North Carolina and Tennessee.



Funeral service for Charlie will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Ray Greene and Cindy Lunsford officiating. Eulogy will be given by Jamie Roberts. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Sugar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard and Masonic Rites by the Taylorsville Masonic Lodge #243. Pallbearers will be Jim Pearson, Anthony Phillips, Joey Phillips, Shawn Cornett, Jeff Cornett and Larry Smith. Honorary pallbearers are Jim Reece, Ronnie Garland, Melvin Wagner, Ernest Combs, Joe Phillips and Colton Phillips.

The family will receive friends from 1-3:00 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral.



At other times the family will receive friends at the home of Charlies son, Scott Gregg, 7437 Old US Hwy 421, Zionville, NC.



Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com



The family of Charlie Gregg has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.

Teresa G Cox

April 13, 1963 – July 23, 2019

Teresa G. Cox, age 56, of 176 Montana Drive, Boone passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center.

The daughter of the late William H. and Joy Glenn Presnell. She was born April 13, 1963 in Watauga County. She was employed with Samaritan’s Purse and was a member of Laural Springs Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Cox of the home; three sisters, Eunice Hicks and husband Jim of Sugar Grove, Linda Parlier and husband Jack of Mountain City and Shirley Ellison and husband Robert of Boone. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Johnny Presnell.

A memorial service for Teresa G. Cox will be conducted Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 2:00 o’clock at Laurel Springs Baptist Church. Pastor Travis Suits and Pastor Tim Bunten will officiate.

The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family, in care of Susan Busic, 1250 Highway 321, Sugar Grove, North Carolina 28679.

Online condolences may be sent to the Cox family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Sarah Wall Jones

September 06, 1934 – July 24, 2019

Sarah Wall Jones, age 84, of Bamboo Road, Boone, passed away Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019, at Deefield Ridge Assisted Living.

Sarah was born September 6, 1934 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson Wall and Mae Vertie Church Wall. She was a retired postal clerk for the United States Postal Service and a member of Blackburn’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Pamela Hodges and husband David of Vilas; one grandson, Adam Hodges and wife Jecca of Vilas; one step-grandson, Nathan Hodges and wife Brittany of Vilas; one step great-grandson, Cooper Hodges of Vilas; one step great-granddaughter, Paisley Hodges of Vilas; one sister, Sandra Miller and husband John of Winston-Salem, and one brother, James Wall of Boone. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Jones; two brother, T.J. Wall and Danny Wall, and three sisters, Lucille Miller, Myrtle Miller, and Irene Hartley.

Funeral services for Sarah Wall Jones will be conducted Saturday afternoon, July 27, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Wynn Greer and Pastor Derrick Wilson. Burial will follow in Hopewell Community Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family would like to sincerely thank her Deerfield Ridge family and staff for the love and care she received over the past eight years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Jones family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Brittain South

March 13, 1994 – July 27, 2019

Brittain South, age 25, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements for Brittain South are incomplete at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the South family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Betty Jenkins Webb

January 29, 1932 – July 14, 2019

Betty Jenkins Webb, age 87, of Boone, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 14, 2019, at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

Betty was born January 29, 1932 in Greenville County, South Carolina, daughter of the late Leonard Gilreath Jenkins and Annie Lura Clyde Jenkins. She was a retired office manager for an Interior Design Company.

She is survived by one daughter, Susan Verbrugge and husband Ross of Blacksburg, Virginia; one son, Kirk Webb of Seattle, Washington; two granddaughters, Kinsey Verbrugge of Blacksburg, Virginia, and Alyse Wright-Webb of Darien, Connecticut; one grandson, Jacob Verbrugge of Blacksburg, Virginia; two stepsons, Walter Webb and wife Mary Sears of Columbia, South Carolina, and Kenneth Webb, III and wife Wanda of Spartanburg, South Carolina; two step-granddaughters, Jennifer Webb Waszazak of Columbia, South Carolina, and Ashley Webb Wyrick of Charleston, South Carolina, and one step-grandson, Kenneth Webb, IV of Washington, DC.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Omri Kenneth Webb, Jr.

A memorial celebration for Betty Jenkins Webb will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Valle Crucis Community Park, PO Box 581, Valle Crucis, North Carolina, 28691, or to Watauga Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 33 DTS, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Webb family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Rebecca Turner DiDato

May 2, 1975 – July 23, 2019

Rebecca Lynn Turner DiDato, the wife of James Didato of Bluffton, SC, passed away July 23, 2019 and is now in the palm of the Father’s Hand. Becky was born on May 2, 1975 in Boynton Beach, FL to David and Linda Turner, Becky worked for Publix for 25 years in South Florida and Hilton Head Island, SC. She loved 80s music and was an avid fan and follower of New Kids on the Block. Her joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her nieces Macie, Lucy and Rachel and her nephew Ben.

Becky is survived by her husband, James DiDato of Bluffton, SC; parents David and Linda Turner of Elk Park, NC; a brother, Chris Turner and wife Caroline, of Elk Park, NC; Uncles John McCurdy of Mount Pleasant, TN; Tony McCurdy and wife Miranda of Miamisburg, OH; Robert McCurdy of Whiteville, TN; Bill McCurdy and wife Tammy of Pineville, WV; Daniel Turner of Tampa, FL; Aunts; Debbie Annis and husband Tedd of Delray Beach, FL; Rebecca Hunter and husband James of Hope, AK; Denise Spreen and husband Doug of Fort Mill, SC; Debbi Ross and husband Harold of Dandridge, TN; Diane Worsham and husband Gene of New Market, TN; Donna Kowalski and husband Eddie of Huntersville, NC; Mother in law Claudia Terese of Cheshire, CT; Father in law Michael DiDato of Charleston, SC; Brother In law Rosario DiDato of Hilton Head Island, SC.

Becky is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Donald and Doris Turner; maternal grandparents Jack and Loretta McCurdy; uncle Douglas Turner and step Father in law David Terese.

Special thank you to Paul Cole, Gary Edwards, Debbie and Cheryl Osterman. We truly appreciate the prayers and support of her loving aunts, uncles, cousins and countless brothers and sisters in Christ.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 3rd at 3pm at Heaton Christian Church in Elk Park, NC.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Hilton Head Humane Association, 10 Humane Way, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the DiDato family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Rebecca and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Dople Rupard

August 15, 1937 – July 24, 2019

Dople Hodges Rupard , age 81, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born on August 15, 1937 in Watauga County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Arthur Clinard Hodges and the late Daisy Yarber Hodges.

Dople was a member of God’s House of Worship. She loved her family and enjoyed reading, sewing, her animals, and working in her flower garden.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, lloyd Edgar Rupard; Two Sons, Joe Rupard, Michael Rupard; Granddaughter, Amy Arnett; Five Brothers, Marshall Hodges, Ronald Hodges, Jim Hodges, Lynn Hodges, Bill Hodges; Four Sisters, Pansy Hodges, Edna Arnett, Lola Rupard, Kat Shook; .

Dople leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Patty (Larry) Arnett of Banner Elk, NC, Daughter, Audrey (Clyde) Watson of Banner Elk, NC, Son, James (Carol) Rupard of Banner Elk, NC, Son, Terry (Debbie) Rupard of Banner Elk, NC, Son, Richard (Gwyn Harmon) Rupard of Banner Elk, NC, Brother, Bobby Ray (Barbara) Hodges of Banner Elk, NC; Grandchildren, Rachel, Roger, Tanya, David, Daniel, Shawn, Adam, Mandy; eighteen great grandchildren; and eight great great grandchildren.

Services for Dople Hodges Rupard will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the White Rock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour on Sunday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank her granddaughter, Samantha Knight for the loving care she provided to her “granny”, the Nurses and Staff of Hospice of the Blue Ridge and also to Mark and Tammy Eggers.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Rupard family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Dople and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Jack W. Nelson

April 18, 1937 – July 26, 2019

Jack W. Nelson, age 82, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home.

He was born on April 18, 1937 in Avery County North Carolina, a son of the late Eula Nelson Love

He had a heart of gold, he was a hard worker, good provider and a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

Jack worked as a truck driver for 52 years, he had earned many safe driving awards.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his; Son, Timothy Nelson; Granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Nelson; .Brother, Tom Love;Glenn Hicks.

Jack leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife; Marie Henson Nelson of Newland, NC; Son, Keith (Tabatha) Nelson of Newland, NC, Son, Stephen (Lisa) Nelson of Jonas Ridge, NC, Daughter, Vicki (Bob) Taylor of Spruce Pine, NC, Step Son, Mickey Daniels of Newland, NC, Step Daughter, Donna (Matthew) McClellan of Linville Falls, NC, Daughter in Law, Janet Nelson of Pineola, NC; Brother, Jim Love of Crossnore, NC, Sister, Carolyn Greene.

Nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren

Graveside services will be Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11AM in the Johnson Cemetery on Spanish Oak.

The family would like to extend a special Thanks to the nurses and staff of Medi Home Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Medi Home Hospice – P.O. Box 1357, Newland, NC 28657

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Nelson family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Jack and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Dorothy Wiseman

September 3, 1941 – July 27, 2019

Dorothy Louise Johnson Wiseman, age 77, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation in Spruce Pine, NC.

She was born on September 3, 1941 in Wilkes County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Gorman Atlee Johnson and the late Alma Shoaf Johnson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step mother, Edna Garwood Johnson and her grandparents, Newbern and Lillie C. Johnson and Robert and Nancy Shoaf.

Dorothy was a member of Altamont United Methodist Church. She graduated from Crossnore High School and Mayland Community College. Dorothy worked as a Certified Medical Assistant.

Dorothy leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 59 years, Jack Wiseman, Sr. of the home; son, Jack (Kim) Wiseman, Jr. of Altamont; daughter, Vanessa Wiseman of Pineola; sisters, Carolyn Johnson (Jack) Garland of Crossnore, Sharon Johnson (Wayne) Arnold of Crossnore; grandchildren, Sara W. Boyce, Scott Wiseman, Lillie Wiseman, Raina Wiseman, Jackson Pickett and Rachel Pickett.

A Celebration of Life Service for Dorothy Wiseman will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Altamont United Methodist Church with Pastor Steven Sweet and Pastor Keith Tutterow officiating.

Memorials may be made to: American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Wiseman family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Dorothy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland



Joel Brent Williams

September 21, 1958 – July 29, 2019

Joel Williams, age 60, of Jonas Ridge, North Carolina passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Jonas Ridge Assisted Living.

He was born on September 21, 1958 in Burke County, North Carolina, a son of the late Joe Williams and the late Martha McGalliard Williams.

He worked for many years as a Nurses Aide at the Western Carolina Center in Morganton.

Joel’s family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the Nurses and Staff of Medi Home Hospice for the wonderful and loving care they gave to Joel.

Private interment services will follow at a later date.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Williams family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Joel and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Comments

comments