Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 16, 2019

Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 5:25 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Stella P. Maj

(January 28, 1926 – July 9, 2019)

Stella Patricia Wojtowicz Maj, age 93, of Milton Brown Heirs Road (and formerly of Vilas) Boone, NC, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019.



Born January 28, 1926 in Niagara Falls, NY, to Kaziemaz and Tekla Babierz Wojtowicz. She married Edward Henry Maj and they were together for 70 years.



Stella was a Niagara County Girl Scout Leader, a teacher aid in public schools

(17 years), active in the High Country Senior Games as well as a wonderful homemaker, wife and mother, lover of poetry and a harmonica player.



Surviving are two daughters: Karen J. Maj of Boone, NC and Maureen Conklin of Niagara Falls, NY; one son, James Maj of Bellport, NY; and two grandchildren: Hayley and Taylor Maj; one brother, Edward Wojtowicz of Philadelphia, PA and many loving nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to thank Mary Smith for her devoted friendship.



Services for Stella Patricia Wojtowicz Maj will be private.



Ruth Donnelly Duncan

(May 02, 1925 – July 9, 2019)

Mrs. Ruth Donnelly Duncan, age 94, of Hwy 88, Zionville, the Sutherland Community, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at her home. Born May 2, 1925 in Ashe County, she was a daughter of the late Bruce and Torrence Wilson Donnelly. Ruth was an active lifelong member and servant at Sutherland Methodist Church. Mrs. Duncan enjoyed her work as a former manager at Mix-Mates, and also at the Sewing and Vacuum Center. Ruth also enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens.

She is survived by one daughter, Martha Nelson and husband Rocky, two grandsons, Adam Winebarger of Washington, DC, Rob Nelson of Asheville, one granddaughter, Elizabeth Kellerman and husband Mike of Reno, Nevada, four great grandchildren, Sophie and Hannah Nelson, and Michael and McKenzie Kellerman, two sisters, Belle Ragan of Trade, TN and Margaret Wallace of Zionville, one sister in law, Joan Donnelly of Zionville, her caregiver, Joyce Trivette and a number of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Meredith Duncan, one son, Brooks Duncan, two brothers, Raymond and Joe Donnelly and two sisters, Virginia Lewis and Grace Wilson.

Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth Donnelly Duncan will be conducted Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 am at the Sutherland United Methodist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Warren Lunsford and Rev. Ben Wilson. Burial will follow in the Wilson Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 until 7:30 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Medi Home Health & Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640.

Billie J. Parker

(April 14, 1947 – July 11, 2019)

Billie Jo Winkler Parker passed away July 11, 2019 at age 72. She was born April 14, 1947 in Watauga County.



She was preceded in death by her father Jack Taylor Winkler Sr., her mother Edna Ragan Winkler, her sister Shirley Winkler Earp, and her brother Jack Taylor Winkler Jr.



She is survived by her husband Larry Michael Parker, her son Travis David Eggers and wife Jeanna, Two granddaughters Abigail age 13 and Addison age 9. Also surviving are two sisters Pat W. Scattergood, Gerry W. Perry, 2 nephews,and 7 nieces.



Billie had many talents. Her most enjoyable being her flowers and her herbology. She loved being outside with her flowers. She was a healer with her formulas and knowledge. She had a special interest in Native American medicine.



She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and Aunt.



She had the ability to make friends and family laugh through good times and bad. She will be missed so very much.



Per Billies request, no memorial services will be held.

Ronnie (Pete) Lee

(December 27, 1949 – July 11, 2019)

Ronnie PETE Lee, age 69, of Tom Fowler Road, Crumpler, passed away Thursday evening, July 11, 2019 at Ashe Memorial Hospital. Born December 27, 1949 in Winston-Salem, he was a son of James and Cora Foster Lee.



He is survived by his wife, Linda Osborne Lee; grandchildren, Kimberly Nichole Taylor and Phillip Tracy Lee, and wife, Lauren, all of Crumpler; great-grandchildren, Eli Zane Taylor and Kerina Nichole Lee; brother, Fred Kirk and wife, Freda, of Oxford, PA and sister, Bonnie Greer of Wilkesboro. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Steven Lee, a granddaughter, Kassandra Lee, one brother, James Lee, and two sisters Ann Wood and Clara Mae Boulden.



A memorial service for Pete Lee will be conducted Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 7PM at Mount Jefferson Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Keith Casey.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in care of Austin & Barnes Funeral Home, 194 Queen Street, Boone, NC 28607.



Mr. Bobby Gene Norris

(November 19, 1934 – July 12, 2019)

Mr. Robert Gene Norris, age 84, of Sugar Grove, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center. Born November 19, 1934 in Avery County, he was a son of the late Lewis and Trocia Greene Norris. Bobby Gene was a member of Forest Grove Baptist Church, and retired from the US Navy as a Chief Warrant Officer after 22 years of service. Bobby Gene loved his Lord above all and loved and cherished his family. His granddaughter, Emma, was the light of his life and she will miss her Papoo. He will be missed on this earth but we know he is rejoicing in heaven.



He is survived by his wife Clara Winebarger Norris, his children; Robert Norris, Jr., and wife Heather of Vilas, Toni Littleton and husband Bob of Sugar Grove, and Tracy Norris and fiancé Collin Day of Boone, one granddaughter, Emma Marie Norris of Vilas, one sister, Robbie Lynn Critcher and husband Tommy of Boone, two brothers, Ben Norris of Vilas and Dudley Norris and wife Judy of Sugar Grove and a number of cousins and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Jimmy Norris.



Funeral services for Mr. Bobby Gene Norris will be conducted Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 3 PM at Forest Grove Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Thomas Brown. Burial will follow in a family cemetery on John Shell Road. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post 130 and the US Navy.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 2pm until 3 pm at Forest Grove Baptist Church.

The family respectfully requests no food, flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St, New York, NY 10016.

Kimberly Hodges-Houck

(January 02, 1970 – July 15, 2019)

Kimberly Hodges-Houck, age 49, of Clyde Cornett Rd., Vilas, passed away Monday evening, July 15, 2019 at her home. Born January 2, 1970 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Lois Greene Hodges and the late Johnny Wilburn Hodges. Kim was a devoted Christian and a life-long member of Clarks Creek Baptist Church. She was well known for her radiant smile, her love for children, and her love for all her customers at Mountain Looks Hair Salon. Most of all, she loved her Lord and family. She always enjoyed riding horses in her spare time.



Kim is survived by her husband, Jerry Wayne Houck; her mother, Lois Hodges and companion, Neal Allison; sister, Teresa Hodges-Riley and husband, Jimmy, brother, John Hodges and wife, Megan, all of Banner Elk; son, Jake Houck and wife, Kate, and granddaughter, Hayden Houck, all of Sugar Grove; nieces Brianna and Emma Hodges; nephew, Dalton Hodges; and mother and father-in-law, Jerry and Lois Houck. Three uncles, six aunts, and numerous cousins also survive.

In addition to her father, Johnny Wilburn Hodges, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arlie and Wilma Hodges and Robert and Lillie Greene.



Funeral services for Kimberly Hodges-Houck will be conducted Thursday morning, July 18, at 11 oclock, at Clarks Creek Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor David Lunceford, Rev. Mike Townsend and Rev. Rick Critcher. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 oclock at Austin & Barnes. At other times, the family will be at the residence, 185 Clyde Cornett Road, Vilas, NC 28692.



The family respectfully request no food. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Health and Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.



Yvonne Ellison Shelton

March 06, 1945 – July 09, 2019

Yvonne Ellison Shelton, age 74, of Main Haven Drive, Vilas, passed away Tuesday morning, July 9, 2019, at her home.

Yvonne was born March 6, 1945 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Earl and Jean Wilson Ellison. She was a retired administrative assistant for the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department and a member of Mabel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Allen Shelton, of the home, one daughter; Glenda Wallace of Trade, Tennessee, one grandson; Adam Wallace of Trade, Tennessee, one granddaughter; Emily Gentry and husband Steven, one great-grandson; Conley Gentry all of Mountain City, Tennessee, one sister; Earle Jean Munday of the Sutherland Community, one brother; Gary Ellison and wife Jan of Todd, North Carolina, two nephews; Terry Munday and wife Melissa of the Sutherland Community, Derrick Ellison and wife Jamey of Todd and one niece; Melissa Pruitt and husband Kevin of Todd.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son; Timothy Shelton, one son-in-law; Wayne Wallace, one half sister; Elithe Johnson, one great-grandson; Carter Gentry, one nephew; Randall Munday and one brother-in-law; Kermit Munday.

Funeral service for Yvonne Ellison Shelton will be conducted Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Reverend Cindy Lunsford and Reverend Delmar James will officiate. Interment will follow in the Ellison Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, at the chapel, one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to thank the Mountaineer Ruritan Club for their continued support and assistance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645, or to Mountaineer Ruritan Club, C/O Jim Harmon Treasurer, 196 Phillips Branch Road, Vilas, North Carolina 28692.

Robert F. Plane

September 19, 1929 – July 10, 2019

Robert “Bob” Freeman Plane, Sr., 89 of Miami Beach, Florida went to his eternal rest on July 10, 2019. Bob was born in Atlanta, Georgia on September 19, 1929 to William and May Plane.

His family made their way to the Miami area in the 1940’s where he met June, the love of his life, and the woman who was to become his wife of 65 glorious years. Bob was a loving, hardworking and devoted family man. Throughout his life he wore many “hats.” As a young man, he sang at the Olympia Theater, under the name Bob Freeman, delivered telegrams, ran a hobby shop, was ski patrol and ski lift operator for Belleayre Mountain Ski Center in the Catskill Mountains, and was an elevator operator at the Miami News, which was located in what is now the Freedom Tower in Downtown Miami.

In the mid 1950’s Bob began a 27 year career at the City of Miami Beach, starting in the air conditioning department and working his way to become Electrical Supervisor for the entire city until he retired in 1983.

Throughout his life, Bob taught himself construction, carpentry, tiling, plumbing and all facets of home building and remolding. He built, repaired and cared for other peoples’ homes from New York State to Miami Beach.

In 1989, Bob took his knowledge and expertise to Blowing Rock, North Carolina where he built his dream house. He and June spent many wonderful years together splitting their time between there and Miami Beach. After June’s passing in October of 2015, Bob spent the rest of his life with his daughter, April, and her family in Miami Beach.

Bob was predeceased by his Sister, Helen Bergdoll, and brother, William Plane. Bob is survived by his son Robert F. Plane Jr., his wife Barbara, and their son Sean, of Blowing Rock North Carolina; son Charles G. Plane, his wife Linda, and their son Daniel of Boone, North Carolina; and daughter April J. Plane-Teboe, her husband Glenn, and their daughters Cindy and Amber, of Miami Beach, Florida.

Graveside services and burial for Robert F. Plane will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, July 17, 2019, at 1:30 PM, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock. Officiating will be Reverend Kenny Newberry.

The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon from 12:30 until 1:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Service.

Betty Jenkins Webb

January 29, 1932 – July 14, 2019

Betty Jenkins Webb, age 87, of Boone, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 14, 2019, at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

Betty was born January 29, 1932 in Greenville County, South Carolina, daughter of the late Leonard Gilreath Jenkins and Annie Lura Clyde Jenkins. She was a retired office manager for an Interior Design Company.

She is survived by one daughter, Susan Verbrugge and husband Ross of Blacksburg, Virginia; one son, Kirk Webb of Seattle, Washington; two granddaughters, Kinsey Verbrugge of Blacksburg, Virginia, and Alyse Wright-Webb of Darien, Connecticut; one grandson, Jacob Verbrugge of Blacksburg, Virginia; two stepsons, Walter Webb and wife Mary Sears of Columbia, South Carolina, and Kenneth Webb, III and wife Wanda of Spartanburg, South Carolina; two step-granddaughters, Jennifer Webb Waszazak of Columbia, South Carolina, and Ashley Webb Wyrick of Charleston, South Carolina, and one step-grandson, Kenneth Webb, IV of Washington, DC.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Omri Kenneth Webb, Jr.

A memorial celebration for Betty Jenkins Webb will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Valle Crucis Community Park, PO Box 581, Valle Crucis, North Carolina, 28691, or to Watauga Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 33 DTS, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Abram Voyne “A.V.” Edmisten, Jr.

July 10, 1937 – July 14, 2019

Abram Voyne “A.V.” Edmisten, Jr., age 82, of Clint Norris Road, Boone, passed away Sunday evening, July 14, 2019, at his home.

A.V. was born July 10, 1937 in Watauga County, a son of the late Abram Voyne Edmisten, Sr. and Angeline Storie Edmisten. He was a retired painting contractor and a member of Three Forks Baptist Church. A.V. served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed hunting and playing with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Lorene Norris Edmisten of the home; one daughter, Kimberly Roark of Todd; two sons, Kevin Edmisten and wife Evelyn, and David Edmisten, all of Boone; one grandson, Kolton Roark of Todd; one granddaughter, Khloe Roark of Todd; five sisters, Mary Baumgardner of East Lake, Ohio, Betty Shoemake, and Becky Younce, both of Boone, Anne Barba and husband Greg of Roanoke, Virginia, and Joyce Proffitt and husband Joe of Wilkesboro, North Carolina and one brother, Tommy Edmisten of Kernersville, North Carolina. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Edmisten.

Military graveside rites and burial, provided by American Legion Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, for Abram Voyne A.V. Edmisten, Jr. will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, July 17, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Officiating will be Dr. Sonny Younce.

Joyce Warriner

February 28, 1929 – July 8, 2019

Joyce Warriner, age 90, of Pineola, North Carolina passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home.

She was born on February 28, 1929 in Polk County, Florida, a daughter of the late Walter Roach and the late Ruth Gandy Roach.

Joyce attended the Edison Community College in her early years, where she received an Associates Degree. She was a loving mother and wife who enjoyed volunteering her time in her community. She was very active in her church, Higher Ground Church of God in Pineola, where she was the Women’s Ministry Leader. She was well known for her cooking and candy making skills, always sharing with family and friends. One of the highlights of her year was being in charge of the food for Vacation Bible School at her church. An avid reader, Joyce volunteered at numerous libraries over the years. Always striving to give back to her community and remain active, she served on the Board of Directors for the Avery Council on Aging. Being a very active member of the Avery County Senior Center brought her so much joy and pleasure. The fellowship and friends she had thru the Senior Center remained constant in her heart and thoughts daily.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her: Husband, Norman Frank Warriner; Two Sisters, Faye Mills, Genevieve Bouchillon; Two Brothers, A. J. Roach, Wally Roach; Daughter in Law, Regina Warriner; Son in Law, Rev. George Tribble; Great Grandson, Pfc. Cade Warriner, who died while serving his country in Afghanistan.

Joyce leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Gwendolyn Tribble of Bonaire, GA, Daughter, Pam (Bobby) Loven of Pineola, NC, Son, Michael Warriner of Rabun Gap, GA, Sister, Carolyn Snapp of Vero Beach, FL, Eight Grandchildren, Nineteen Great Grandchildren, Three Great-Great Grandchildren.

Services for Joyce Warriner will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.

The family would like to offer their sincere thanks to Carol Smith and Brandy Johnson, as well as the entire amazing and wonderful staff of Medi Home Hospice for the loving care and support.In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to the Avery County Senior Center in Joyce’s memory for craft and activity supplies.

Glenn Wendell McGuire

January 19, 1941 – July 12, 2019

Glen Wendell McGuire, age 78, of Beech Mountain, North Carolina passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, TN.

He was born on January 19, 1941 in Banner Elk, North Carolina, a son of the late Hurst McGuire and the late Addie McGuire.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; Two Brothers, Gene Mcguire, Jerry Mcguire; Daughter- In-Law, Sharon Gayle; Grandson, Gregory Gayle, Jr.

Wendell was born and raised in Beech Mountain Missionary Baptist Church in Beech Mountain, NC but of late he was a member of Meadowview Baptist Church in Mountain City, TN. He was a member of the Southern Country band for 5 years. He enjoyed fishing, carpentry work, playing the guitar, spending time with his grandchildren and his family. He enjoyed listening to Country and Gospel music.

Wendell leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 26 years, Meta McGuire of Beech Mountain, NC; Son, Michael Gayle of Augusta, GA, Son, Robert (Angie) Gayle of Monticello, GA, Son, Gregory Gayle, Sr. of Atlanta, GA, Son, Brian (Stephanie) Gayle of Gainesville, GA, Daughter, Crystal McGuire of Barnwell, SC, Daughter, Leslie Waide of Ft. Cobb, OK, Step-Son, Joe (Pam) Pou of Jackson, SC, Step-Daughter, Angela (Burt) Mitchell of Beech Island, SC, Step-Daughter, Amy (David) Pou of Aiken, SC, Brother, Reed (Margie) McGuire of Aiken, SC, 8 Grandchildren, 6 Great-Grandchild, Fur Baby, Zoey, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services for Glen Wendell McGuire will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Beech Mountain Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Richard Jones and Pastor Dennis Church officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm on Monday July 15, 2019 at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow the service in Beech Mountain Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Beech Mountain Missionary Baptist Church, 186 Joe Parlier Rd. Elk Park, NC 28622, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

