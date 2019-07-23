Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 23, 2019

Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 5:20 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Ralph I. Haner

(May 23, 1936 – July 16, 2019)

Ralph I Haner, age 83, of Valle Crucis passed away Tuesday evening, July 16, 2019 at his home. Born May 23, 1936 in Binghamton, NY he was the son of Harold C and Jane E Haner.

He served in the US Navy and the NC National Guard. He was an auto mechanic, welder and possessed a wealth of knowledge in general mechanics. He enjoyed NASCAR and shooting the breeze with his buddies. He will be greatly missed by his family and the many whom he called friend.

He is survived by his daughters Gail Howe, and husband Alan Howe of Foscoe, Connie Gioscio and husband Frank Gioscio, Jr of Boone; step-daughter/caregiver Phyllis Drake and husband Jeff Drake; grandchildren David Spalding, Jr and wife Danielle of Newport, RI, Lynsy Howe of Mars Hill, NC, Lauren Gioscio-Park and husband Ui Jin Park of Boone, Frankie Gioscio, III and wife Madigan Gioscio of Boone, and Zac Drake; great-grandchildren Abigail Spalding of Newport, RI, Sophia Park, Wyatt Park and Juniper Park of Boone. And several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Harold and Jane Haner, he was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Rathbone Haner, his sister Esther Haner Eggert, step-daughter Tania Zamani and niece Sharon Knickerbocker Burge.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice.

William L. Hughes, III.

(July 13, 1961 – July 18, 2019)

Mr. William Lee Billy Hughes, III, age 58 of Boone, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. He was born in Caldwell County, son of the late William Lee Hughes, Jr. and Joan Hall Hughes.

Billy was a long time employee of Kentucky Fried Chicken in Boone, and was very loved by his fellow employees and his customers.

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Allen Rufus Barlow.

He is survived by two daughters, Joanne Margaret Hughes and Elizabeth Hughes both of Boone; three sons, Elijah, Zach, and William (Billy) Hughes IV all of Sugar Grove; his fiancée Carmen Wood of Boone; one sister, Donna Hughes of Raleigh; one niece, Angela Barlow Jones and husband John, and their son Eddie of Cincinnati, Ohio, several cousins also survive.

A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, July 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the Austin and Barnes Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.



Michael Eli Guiton

July 17, 2019 – July 17, 2019

Michael Eli Guiton, infant son of Justin and Olivia Turner Guiton, of Laurel Lane, Banner Elk, passed away July 17, 2019.

In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his paternal grandparents, Elizabeth Ann Scott and her husband Doug of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina, and his paternal grandparents, Stephen Mark Turner and Mechell Anne Turner of Peachland, North Carolina.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ivan D. Wilson

August 26, 1936 – July 19, 2019

Ivan D. Wilson, 82, long-time friend, supporter, and civic leader to Columbus County citizens, international business man and serious negotiator, said good-bye to his earthly journey Friday, July 19, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, N.C. after a short illness while surrounded by his family.

He was born in Watauga County, N.C. on August 26, 1936, the son of Dallas and Lucy Wilson. He attended Bethel High School, graduating as valedictorian and obtained his B.S. in Business Administration from Appalachian State Teachers College. He was a U.S. Army veteran and received one of the highest levels of security clearance when he was appointed to work at the “Little Pentagon” outside Washington D.C. That’s where he met and married the love of his life, Peggy.

Post-graduation, he responded to a newspaper ad concerning a job with Riegel Paper (later to become Federal Paper Board and ultimately International Paper) and thus began a 40 year career in the paper industry. His penchant for hard work, shrewd business acumen, and determination led him on an international journey spanning the United States and several continents. He was vice president and general manager of the Converting and Distribution Division, during which time he built three plants and managed seven others from California to England.

Ivan retired in January of 2000 but continued consulting for International Paper for one year to build a plant in Argentina. Although his professional life consumed much of his time, he was never too busy to help others. He willingly served on the Cape Fear Boy Scouts of America Executive Council, earning the prestigious Silver Beaver Award, B&T Advisory Board, Southeastern Community College Foundation Board (past president), Columbus County Committee of 100 (past vice chairman), and Hallsboro Baptist Church Deacon board (past chairman). Retirement only changed the place he reported to work as Ivan continued to serve through multiple civic and non-profit entities using his brilliant mind for the benefit of others. He joined Baptist Men Ramps and Rails, was a consultant for Council Tool Company, member of the Columbus County Planning board, Habitat for Humanity board of directors, and Kari’s Home for Women, a rehabilitation home for young women. All of these organizations benefited from his work ethic as he labored alongside volunteers building wheelchair ramps and home for Habitat families.

Ivan used his leadership skills as he ran for and was elected to two terms as mayor of Lake Waccamaw. He was always an advocate for creating a better environment for those who follow.

Never having an idle mind nor hands, he applied his work ethic to becoming a winemaker. Ivan and Peggy developed a vineyard using the farmland he was reared on and successfully produced a line of wine under the label of “Raven Rock Vineyards” currently sold in Boone area. When not working as a winemaker, he became a master pen maker, using a router and native wood. Ivan also possessed mechanical talent and could fix just about anything with a motor.

Perhaps his greatest attribute was that of encourager always championing people to do what he knew they were capable of. Generosity was second nature to him and he was the first in line to generously give to organizations, his church, or to others in financial need without seeking recognition. But you better hope you were not on the negotiating end of a deal because he was a serious negotiator!

Ivan is survived by his wife, Margaret (Peggy) Burton Wilson. August 24, 2019 would have been their 62nd anniversary. Leaving to cherish his memory are his sons, Hal Wilson (Lisa) of Raleigh, N.C. and Michael (Laura) of Des Moines, Iowa, four grandchildren: Cameron Wilson, Grant Wilson, Amy Wilson, Brian Wilson, “semi-adopted” Josh Long (Brittany) and one great-granddaughter, Zoe Read. Ivan was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Maude Reese (Clint Reese)

Memorials may be made to Hallsboro Baptist Church, P.O. Box 86, Hallsboro, N.C. 28442.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. by family and McKenzie Mortuary, Whiteville, N.C. Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hallsboro Baptist Church, Hallsboro, N.C. with Dr. Scott Lewis, Rev. Tom Canady officiating. Following interment at Lake Waccamaw Hillcrest Cemetery, the family will receive friends and family at a cemetery reception with refreshments and hor d’oeuvres.

Ronald Chivers

December 06, 1937 – July 19, 2019

Ronald Chivers, age 81, of Sugar Mountain passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Ronald was born December 6, 1937 in Jersey City, New Jersey, a son of the late William Robert Chivers and Margaret Reichert Chivers. He served in the Air Force for four years, after which he got a BS degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. His passion was always music. He taught himself to play the guitar and also the piano. He loved the “old country” music and recorded many CD’s playing and singing those old songs. He shared his music with the residents at Appalachian Brian Estates and at his church.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara B. Chivers of the home, two daughters, Pamela Smith and husband Tim of Boone and Kimberly Hullander and husband Jeff of Mount Holly, North Carolina; three granddaughters, Meredith Smith of Belmont, North Carolina, Meghan Smith of Boone and Gracen Hullander of Mount Holly, North Carolina; two grandsons, Michael Smith of Charlotte; Brent Hullander of Mount Holly, North Carolina and one sister, Dolores Ciamei and husband Pete of Auburndale, Florida. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, William Robert and Margaret Reichert Chivers and one brother Robert Chivers.

A memorial service for Ronald Chivers will be conducted Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2:00 o’clock at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Reverend George Wright will officiate.

The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1161 Balm Highway, Banner Elk, North Carolina 28604 or to the donor’s choice.

Emma L. Gentry

July 22, 1927 – July 20, 2019

Emma L. Gentry, age 91 of 426 Gentry Road, Boone passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at her residence.

The daughter of the late Grover Lewis and Mary Miller Lewis, she was born July 22, 1927 in Watauga County. She was a homemaker and a member of Bethelview United Methodist Church.

She is survived by four daughters, Judy Gentry, Nancy Gentry, Martha Gentry and Sarah Potter and husband Larry all of Boone; two sons, Leslie Gentry and wife Loretta of Deep Gap and Jacob Gentry of Boone; four granddaughters, Kaye Miller Burdiss and husband Gary of Millers Creek, North Carolina; Veronica Gentry Hill and husband James of Zionville; Michelle Potter Evans and husband Ron of Boone and Marie Potter of Lillington, North Carolina; one grandson, Derek Wilcox of Johnson City, Tennessee; eight great-grandchildren and two sisters, Effie Hampton of Fleetwood and Cleo Craig of Blowing Rock. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob “Junior” Gentry, Sr.; an infant son; her father and mother, Grover and Mary Miller Lewis; one grandson, Robert Austin Potter; one nephew, Wayne Lewis; one sister, Verlie Lewis, and four brothers, Robert, Bynum, Lloyd, and Bobby Lewis.

Funeral services for Emma L. Gentry will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, July 23, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Rickey Mitchell. Burial will follow in the Morphew Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Morphew Cemetery Fund, in care of Wanda Winebarger, PO box 1946, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Pastor Bruce Miller

July 23, 1943 – July 22, 2019

Pastor Bruce Miller, age 75, of Meat Camp Road, Todd, went to be with his Heavenly Father, Monday afternoon, July 22, 2019, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was a retired house painter and had been pastor at Church of Deliverance for the past 39 years. Bruce’s main focus was to serve God by spreading His word both in the pulpit as well as in his everyday life. He was an avid fisher and hunter and thoroughly enjoyed gardening. He loved his family and his church.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Miller of the home; four sisters, Mary Bell Main, Wanda Hicks, Carolyn Hollifield, all of Boone and Olive Reece and husband Dale of Todd, one sister-in-law, Cheryl Barr and husband Allen of Hudson; one brother-in-law, Danny Phillips of Boone. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ferd and Hazel Canter Miller, one brother, Dow Miller, two sisters, Verlee Miller and Geraldine Phillips, one brother-in-law, Gary Phillips and his father and mother-in-law, Charlie and Georgia Phillips.

Funeral services for Pastor Bruce Miller will be conducted Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Chad Corum, Pastor Delmar James and Pastor Kenny Phipps will officiate. Interment will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00, one hour prior to the service, at the chapel.

At other times the family will meet at the home of Dale and Olive Reece.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Pleasant Valley Cemetery care of Len Mortez.

Jim Hughes Sr.

June 20, 1925 – July 18, 2019

James Frank Hughes, Sr., age 94, of Linville, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his home with his family present.

He was born on June 20, 1925 in Linville, North Carolina, a son of the late C. H. Hughes and the late Bertha Boone Hughes.

He was a United States Army Veteran of World War II having served in Europe. C.H. Hughes and his sons, Dave and Jim, started the Linville Lumber Co. in 1945 and built the Pixie Motel of which Jim and Marietta became the sole owners of in 1962. A lifelong Republican, Jim had served as a Representative and a Senator in the North Carolina General Assembly and as the Linville Precinct Chairman for over 60 years. He established and was the President of the non-profit, Florence Boyd Home. He was proud of the Summer camps the Florence Boyd Home ran for underprivileged children and the help given to those in need through the non-profit.He was a charter member of the Pineola Moose Lodge, served as a Certified Emergency Medical Technician, he was a member of the Linville Lodge #489 and a Shriner.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: Brother, Dave Hughes; Two Sisters, Grace Daniels, Marian Garland; Grandson, David Lee Hughes; .

Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 72 years, Marietta Pittman Hughes of Linville, NC; Daughter, Kaye Hughes of Linville, NC, Daughter, Sharon “Shad” Peters of Linville, NC, Son, James F. Hughes, Jr. of Linville, NC, Sister, Helen Hughes of Linville, NC, Sister, Christine Billings of Rural Hall, NC, Sister, Shirley Gelston of Denver, CO, Brother, Paul Hughes of Linville, NC, Brother, Ralph “Ted” Hughes of Fort Mill, SC; grandchildren, Sanford Hughes Greene, Hannah Greene, Lindsey Peters, Charlie Peters, Lauren Cox, James F. “Trey” Hughes, III; great grandchildren, Ayla Greene, Gavin Peters, Finch Coffman, Michael Peters and Levi Kissell.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2:30 pm on Monday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with a service to Celebrate his Life to begin at 4:00 p.m. in the Grandfather Chapel with Rev. Lonnie Barnes and Rev. Donald Gragg officiating. Masonic Rites will be offered following the service in the chapel. Interment will follow in the Tanglewood Cemetery, with military honors to be provided by the Pat Ray Post of the VFW.

The family would like to thank the Nurses and Staff of Medi Home Hospice for the loving care they have shown to Jim and Buddy, also to Hannah Greene and Shirley Gelston for the support and assistance during this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests be made to the Florence Boyd Home PO Box 277 Linville, NC 28646; The Shriner’s Childrens Hospital; or the Pat Ray Post of the VFW.

Carlyne Banner Lyerly

November 19, 1921 – July 20, 2019

Carlyne Banner Lyerly, 97, of Banner Elk, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at her Kingston Residence. Born in Avery County on November 19, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Robert Otto and Eva Augusta Lowe Banner.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Roy Alexander Lyerly; sisters Jean Hodges, Mary Sue Wilson, Ruth Jennings, Geneva Frye and Thelma Tilley; brothers Fred Banner, Robert Banner and Edwin Banner.

She is survived by her sons Alexander Banner Lyerly and wife Brenda of Banner Elk, and Carl Banner Lyerly of Hickory; grandsons Steven Lyerly of Hickory and Alexander K. Lyerly and wife Isela of Texas; great grandson Evan Lyerly, and numerous relatives and friends.

A service to Celebrate the Life of Carlyne Banner Lyerly will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Banner Elk Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow in the Banner Elk Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 10 Saturday morning at the church.

