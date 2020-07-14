Watauga, Avery Obituaries – July 14, 2020

Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 2:43 pm

Dewey Roger Church

1927 – 2020

Dewey Roger Church, 92, of Hidden Valley Drive, Boone, the Foscoe community, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home. Born August 2, 1927 in Watauga County, he was a son of Noah and Virginia Coffey Church. Roger enlisted and served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He retired as a commercial and residential electrician. For many years, he and his father raised and marketed shrubbery and Frazier Fir Christmas trees. Roger was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who loved his family dearly and always enjoyed spending family time at the NC beaches. He was a member of Foscoe Christian Church.

Roger is survived by his wife, Mary West Church; daughters, Debbie Miller, Delores Church and husband, Phillip, and Denise Stahl and husband, Jimmy; brother, James Church and wife, Jeanne; and seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Danny.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, July 14, at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Chris Wilson and Rev. Max West. The body will lie in state from 1 until 2 o’clock. Military graveside honors provided by the American Legion Post 130 will follow in the Calloway Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Noah and Virginia Church Scholarship Fund, in care of Foscoe Christian Church, 8834 NC Hwy. 105 South, Boone, NC 28607 or to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Church family.

Robert Paul “Bob” Stevens

April 17, 1932 – July 07, 2020

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Robert Paul “Bob” Stevens, age 88, at his summer home in Blowing, North Carolina, with his wife by his side.

He was an affiliate member of the Blowing Rock Methodist Church and a member of St. John’s Methodist Church in Aiken, South Carolina, the Reserve Club of Woodside, and the Artist Guild of the Aiken Art Center.

Bob graduated from the University of Michigan in 1957. He served in the United States Navy and was with IBM and other related computer companies for 32 years.

In retirement in Jupiter, Florida, he played tennis, golf, and enjoyed boating. His passion was colored pencil paintings under the direction of his mother-in-law, Peggy Richardson. Bob has had his art shown in shows in Jupiter, Aiken, Boone and Blowing Rock. His love of art has continued for 25 years.

Bob had a great love of his dog, “Lambchop”, and his cat, “Patches”. He was also a loyal fan of Michigan Football.

He was the loving husband to Linda Cline Stevens; father of Deni (Don) Obrien, Andy, and Joe and predeceased his son Rob. Bob was the proud grandfather of Kaitlan (Pete) Hendrickson, Meghan, and Connor Obrien, Nikki Layton, Crissy, Paige, and Daylon. He was the great-grandfather of Wesley and Charles Hendrickson, Christian, Amber, Ivy, and Autumn Layton. Bob was the step-father of Kimberly (Keith) Taylor and Rob (Marisol) Limehouse, and step-grandfather of Julie, Sara, and Jessica Taylor, and Rick, Nicole and Andrea Limehouse.

Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, a private celebration of his life will be held by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, in care of Brian Barker, 441 Daniel Drive, Boone, North Carolina, 28607, or to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Stevens family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com



Cecil Wilburn Widener

October 19, 1941 – July 08, 2020

Cecil Wilburn “Wilbur” Widener, age 78, of Todd Railroad Grade Road, Todd, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 8, 2020, at his residence.

Cecil was born October 19, 1941 in Watauga County, son of Lydia Grace Seatz Widener and the late Cecil Garland Widener. He was a retired employee of New River State Park. Cecil was a member of South Fork Baptist Church.

Mr. Widener is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Chandler, of Todd, North Carolina; one son, Paul Widener, of the home; three granddaughters, Jackie Stutts (Justin), of Lexington, North Carolina, Christina Chandler of Advance, North Carolina and Kylie Chandler (Joey Miller) of Todd, North Carolina; two great-grandchildren; his mother, Grace Seatz Wagoner, of Todd, North Carolina.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Murdock Widener.

The family would like to give special thanks to Pam, Barbara, Dave, and Josh of Medi-Home Hospice for their loving care of Daddy.

Graveside service and burial for Mr. Cecil Widener will be conducted Sunday afternoon, July 12, 2020, at 3:00 o’clock, at Lily Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Reverend Homer Murdock and Reverend Dave Adams.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening, from 6:00 until 8:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Youth Villages, Inc, 895 State Farm Rd. Bldg 500 suite 505 Boone, NC 28607 and attention to Katie Francis along with a memo inside stating “donations in memory of Cecil Wilburn Widener”

Online condolences may be sent to the Widener family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com



Elizabeth “Liz” Case Watson

May 07, 1963 – July 08, 2020

Elizabeth Case “Liz” Watson, age 57 of Deep Gap, passed away, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her residence.

Liz loved being a mother to her children.

She is survived by three sons their wives and her grandchildren.

A memorial service for Elizabeth Case “Liz’ Watson will be conducted Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Reverend Andy Watson and Reverend Bryan Miller will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4, prior to the service, at the church.





Douglas Allen Watson

October 13, 1962 – July 08, 2020

Doug Watson, age 57, of Deep Gap, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence.

He was a true outdoors man.

He is survived by three sons, their wives and his grandchildren.

A memorial service for Doug Watson will be conducted Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 4:00 o’clock. Reverend Andy Watson and Reverend Bryan Miller will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4, prior to the service at the church.





Jimmy W. Proffitt

March 14, 1935 – July 08, 2020

Jimmy W. Proffitt, age 85, of Low Country Highway, Olar, South Carolina, passed away Wednesday afternoon, July 8, 2020, at Orangeburg Regional Hospital in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Jimmy was born March 14, 1935 in Watauga County, a son of the late Charles and Thelma Osborne Proffitt. He was a retired owner and operator of a Vintage Automobile Restoration Company.

He is survived by one son, Ronnie Proffitt and wife Wendy of Morganton; one grandson, Ben Proffitt and wife Bethany of Summerville, South Carolina; one granddaughter, Erin Proffitt of Napa, California, and one sister, Susie Wheeler of Mountain City, Tennessee.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Benjamin, Robert, Charles, Jr., Glenn “Doc”, Johnny, and Bill Proffitt, and one sister, Betty Ray.

Private Military graveside rites and burial, provided by American Legion Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, for Jimmy W. Proffitt will be conducted at Henson’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Lynn Powers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.

The family respectfully requests no food or flowers.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Carolyn Thompson, Johnny Bell, Buddy Folk, and Daisy Hayes.

Online condolences may be sent to the Proffitt family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com



Ruby Early Troutman

January 05, 1921 – July 10, 2020

Ruby Early Troutman, age 99, of North Pine Run Road, Boone, passed away Friday afternoon, July 10, 2020, at The Living Center in Concord, North Carolina.

She is survived by her daughter, Louverne Fuller and husband Jerry of Boone, four grandchildren, Anthony Fuller, Kristina Vanderburg, Yvonne Wordlaw and Renee Sanchez, twelve great-grandchildren, Haley, Madison and Morgen Fuller, Josiah,Ashlyn and Emma Vanderburg, Brooke Wright, Dylan and Olivia Wordlaw, Kristina Chavez, Sabrina Tune and JR Sanchez and two great-great-grandchild, Liam Tune and Anders Leaphart.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Cebbie Matthews and Estelle Langford Matthews, one son, Truitt Evans Early and one daughter, Theresa Estelle Farber.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2:00 o’clock at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery, in Saluda, South Carolina.





Sarah Martha Crowell Reed

December 28, 1939 – July 10, 2020

Sarah Martha Crowell Reed, 80, of Clemmons passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home.

She was born in Boone, North Carolina on December 28, 1939 to Sarah Martha Hardin Crowell and Louis Harwood Crowell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Gene Reed and a brother, Tommy Alexander Crowell.

She is survived by a son, Johnny Reed (Gina); a daughter, Sandra R. Ernest (Robert); two grandchildren, Michael Reed and Tyler Ernest; two siblings, Richard Bolling (Susan) and Patricia Trice (Jim).

A private entombment will be held Wednesday at Westlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Frank Vogler and Sons Funeral Home, in Clemmons, North Carolina, is in charge of the arrangements.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service

Beatrice Grimes

October 09, 1927 – July 10, 2020

Beatrice Grimes, age 92, of Life Care Center of Banner Elk, passed away Friday morning, July 10, 2020.

Beatrice was born October 9, 1927 in Moore County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Jasper and Betsey Ritter Hussey. She was a retired Cloth Room Manager in the Textile Industry.

She is survived by one son, Garry Grimes of Boone; one grandson, Charlie Grimes of Marshall, Virginia, and one brother, Junior Hessey.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Grimes, and several brothers and sisters.

A Celebration of Life for Beatrice Grimes will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Methodist Church, PO Box 395, Robbins, North Carolina, 27325.

Online condolences may be sent to the Grimes family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com



Neida Benfield Pope

June 04, 1942 – July 11, 2020

Neida Benfield Pope, age 78, of 730 Clayfield Court, Charlotte, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Jay Wilson, Little Woods Lane, Blowing Rock.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.





Janet Maxine Coffey McGuire

March 01, 1936 – December 11, 2019

Janet Maxine Coffey McGuire, age 83, of Kansas City, Missouri, a native and former resident of Watauga County, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Maxine was born March 1st, 1936 in Boone, North Carolina to Glenn Coffey and Reba Jones. Her father preferred the name Maxine so she was known by that name by family and friends.

Maxine grew up in a loving family along with one sister and three brothers. She attended School at Elkland High School in Todd, N C & graduated from high School @ Appalachian High School in Boone, NC in 1955.

Before she graduated from high school she took on a permanent & lifetime job/partnership when she married Tom McGuire from Todd, NC in 1954. I doubt if she had any idea of what she was getting into but she must have been a wonderful partner to stick around for over 60 years. She worked and supported her husband through college at UNC Chapel Hill, J C Penney Co., The Air Force, The Nebraska Air National Guard, & TWA. Her support was vital to Tom’s success as a pilot because of so much time away from home.

Maxine has been able to do things that would have seemed unlikely or maybe impossible.

For her daughter’s 16th birthday she & her family took Shannon to London to see the city and see a Broadway show. She & her family took her Mother & Father in law to Hawaii for a 10 day vacation. She was able to take her daughter to New York City to see “Cats” after she graduated from college.

There are way too many wonderful stories about her life as a wife, mother, homemaker & friend to cover here. All through her life she has been a happy person.

Maxine is survived by her husband, Thomas W. McGuire of the home; one son, Brent Thomas McGuire of Ocoee, Florida; one daughter, Shannon Wynn Wilson of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; two brothers, Billy Glenn Coffey of Powell, Tennessee, and Joe Leonard Coffey of Deep Gap, and one sister, Mary Lorene Williams of Kingsport, Tennessee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Coffey.

Memorial services for Janet Maxine Coffey McGuire will be conducted Saturday afternoon, October 3, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Old Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 1030 Big Hill Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the McGuire family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com





Gilbert Cobb

February 13, 1937 – July 11, 2020

Gilbert Lee Cobb (83) originally from Morganton, NC went to be with the Lord on July 11th, 2020 following a brief illness where he resided in Rogersville, TN.

Gilbert was retired from the U.S. Navy where he served 20 years as a certified Nuclear Technician and E6 petty officer 1st class. As a petty officer, his main duties were on USS GILMORE. His duty assignments were in Norfork, VA, Charleston, SC, Key West, Florida, and Rhoda, Spain. He had numerous awards and decorations during his time of service. Following his retirement, he served in the Navy Reserve for 10 years. He also retired from Grace Hospital with 18 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his parents Robert & Ettie Cobb, Brothers; R.C., Hugh, and Phillip Cobb, one sister Marian Robertson and mother and father-in-law Earl and Hazel Aldridge.

Gilbert is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Marjorie Cobb, Children; Freda Deviney (Gene), Rick Cobb (Robin), Kenneth Cobb (Angie), and Dale Cook. Grandchildren; Steve Deviney, Mindy Martin (Travis) , Jordy Cobb, Chelsey Lawson (Jason) , McKenzie Cobb (Kassie), Michelle and Melissa. Great Grandchildren; Gavin & Aubrey Martin , Addie & Paisley Lawson and Finley Kate Cobb, sisters; Nanet Huffman, and Mary Caroline Powell, special niece Georgia Greer (Chad) and special friend Jimmy Brodaski.

The family will have a graveside service on Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Daniels Cemetery in Newland, NC.



The care of Gilbert and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.