Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 7, 2020

Published Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:42 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Ruby Claire Tipton

1927 – 2020

Mrs. Ruby Craig Tipton, age 92, life-long resident of Blowing Rock, passed away Sunday morning, January 5, 2020 at the home of her granddaughter. Born September 25, 1927 to Will and Cora Estes Craig, Ruby was the last sibling of thirteen children. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by the father of her children, Homer Tipton, daughter, Eva Tipton Hunter, son, Larry Tipton, five brothers, Butler, Hazen, Bill, Frank and Lank Craig; and two sisters, Lee Craig Holder and Mary Craig Ford. Mrs. Tipton was a member of Sandy Flat Baptist Church. She was a full time mother, homemaker, as well as a retired employee of IRC TRW. According to her children, Mom was undoubtedly the best mother any child could ever have. Her home was always filled with love and with an open door policy – all visitors were welcome and expected to join the family at the table during mealtime. Mrs. Tipton worked all her adult life to raise her children, grandchildren and extended family. She is survived by her daughters, Frankie Tipton and Nora Tipton, both of Blowing Rock, and her son, Ray Tipton of Swansea, SC; grandchildren, Amy Whitfield of Blowing Rock, Kristy Clawson (Mark) of Poga, TN, Robin Tedder (Chris) of North Wilkesboro, Christopher Hunter of West Jefferson, Stormy Tipton of Burlington, Washington, and Destiny Holbrook of Swansea, SC; great-grandchildren, Matthew Tedder, Castiel Tipton, Braison Holbrook, Rahne and Briana Avant and J.W. Tester (Laurel); great-great-grandchild, Gabe Tester; and son-in-law, Don Hunter. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services for Ruby Craig Tipton will be conducted Sunday afternoon, January 12, 2020, at 2 o’clock, at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Rev. Burl Greer. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 until o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Graveside services in the Craig Cemetery will be private. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses. Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Tipton family.

Marie Triplett Teague

July 26, 1928 – December 31, 2019

Marie Triplett Teague, age 91, of Bamboo Road, Boone, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday morning, December 31, 2019, at The Foley Rehab Center in Blowing Rock.

The daughter of the late Harlie Bloom Triplett and Willie Lee Cook Triplett. She was born July 26, 1928 in Watauga County. She was a seamstress and a member of Boone Baptist Church. Marie cherished time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always commenting on how blessed she was. She was widowed at the age of 32, being left with 4 young children to whom she dedicated her life, with her strong faith in God. Mom was an avid reader, starting each day with her favorite book, the Bible, and enjoyed listening to preachers on the radio. She was an accomplished seamstress and quilter; had a green thumb and could make anything grow; loved being outside taking care of her flowers and garden, and mowing her one-acre yard until around 5 years ago. Marie was known for her sweet smile and quiet, gentle spirit. She loved listening to Appalachian State football and watching the Carolina Panthers and NC State football.

She is survived by two sons, Kenneth Teague and wife Debbie of Boone and Mark Teague of Raleigh, two daughters, Donna Gragg and husband Gary of Boone and Patty Proffit and husband Keith of Concord; four grandsons, Chris Gragg of Boone; Kevin Proffit of Charlotte; Brandon Teague and wife Sarah of Statesville and Kurtis Proffit and wife Katie of Apex, two granddaughters, Michelle Hollars of Boone and Tonya Hughes and husband Reverend Andy Hughes of Pilot Mountain, seven Great-grandsons, Devin and Brock Hollars both of Boone; Dustin Gragg of Fredonia, New York, Owen and Micah Hughes both of Pilot Mountain; Levi Teague of Statesville and Carter Proffit of Apex and three great-granddaughters, Charis Hughes of Pilot Mountain, Annie Teague of Statesville and Ally Proffit of Apex, three sister-in-laws, Margie Snyder and husband Ted of Marion; Shirley Triplett and Dare Triplett both of Boone. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, James Earl Teague, three sisters, Maude Shore, Dare Elliott and Ruby Parlier and four brothers, Donald, Rodney, Romey and Lee Triplett.

Funeral services for Marie Triplett Teague will be conducted Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 2:00 o’clock at Boone Baptist Church. Reverend Andy Hughes and Pastor Kenny Newberry will officiate. Interment will follow in Middle Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38101-9908 or to the Gideon International Boone Camp, P.O. Box 3602, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or to Samaritan’s Purse Shoe Box Ministry, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Teague family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Daniel Albert Aben

September 25, 1956 – December 31, 2019

Daniel Albert Aben, age 63, of Combs Street, Sparta, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Wilkes Regional Medical Center.

Daniel was born September 25, 1956 in Queens, New York, a son of the late Mack and Raymonde Benayoun Abenmoha. He was a retired marketing director.

Daniel is survived by one son, Max Aben; two brothers, Robert and David Aben; a sister-in-law, Beth Aben; one sister, Lizzy Cohen; two cousins, Debbie and Linda Abenmoha; two aunts, Annie Benayoun and Colette Salmonson; two uncles, Gilbert and Renee Benayoun; four nieces, Jennifer King, Ellie, Gabby, and Jesse Aben, and Noelle Norton, and four nephews, JonEric Aben, J.D., Daniel, and Sammy Egger.

Graveside services and burial for Daniel Albert Aben will be conducted Monday afternoon, January 6, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the Aben family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Margie Pennell Isaacs

October 07, 1943 – January 04, 2020

Margie Pennell Isaacs, age 76, of Tater Hill Road, Zionville, passed away Saturday morning, January 4, 2020, at Watauga Center.

Margie was born October 7, 1943 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Edward Franklin Pennell and Emma Pearl Sanders Pennell. She was a retired employee of Dan’l Boone Inn and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Estel Curtis Isaacs and wife Eva, and Richard Smith Isaacs and wife Laura, all of Zionville; eight granddaughters, Kristina Parsons and husband Greg, April Brigman and husband Geoffrey, all of Zionville, Kimberly Rich and husband Jim of Boone, Katie Isaacs and companion, Jeremy Tester of Vilas, Shelly Thomas and husband Aarion of Zionville, Chelsea Ricker and husband Brennan of Kingsport, Tennessee, Linsey Way and husband Dakota of Greenville, Tennessee, and Lizzie Isaacs of Boone; four grandsons, Richie Isaacs of Zionville, Chris Isaacs of Boone, Junior Isaacs of Zionville, a nd Steven Isaacs of Vilas, two special friends, Linda Lawrence and Freida Isaacs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Estel Smith Isaacs; two sons, Craig and Eddie Isaacs; three brothers, Archie, Ernest, and Dean Pennell; one sister, Della Lawrence, and one granddaughter Brittany Isaacs.

Funeral services for Margie Pennell Isaacs will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, January 8, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Derick Wilson and Pastor Jerry Lee Pennell. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, from 6:00 until 8:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriner’s Children Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, South Carolina, 29605.

Online condolences may be sent to the Isaacs family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Davis S. Galleher

December 06, 1923 – January 05, 2020

Davis Sessums Galleher, age 96, of Boone, passed away Sunday morning, January 5,2020, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone, North Carolina.

Davis S. Galleher was born in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas December 6, 1923 to the late Col. Paul Corbin Galleher and Caroline McCullough Galleher. Davis was a US Army veteran of World War 2 and received the Purple Heart Medal.

Davis is survived by one son, Michael G. Galleher and wife Deborah Of Valle Crucis; one daughter, Judi Mullen and husband Ken of West Jefferson. He is also survived by four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy A. Galleher; two sons, Donald Paul Galleher and James Davis Galleher, and one grandson, Adam Davis Galleher.

Memorial services for Davis S. Galleher will be conducted at a later date in California.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adam Davis Galleher Memorial Fund, PO Box 584, Valle Crucis, North Carolina 28691, or www.smileonadg.org

Online condolences may be sent to the Galleher family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements



Johnny Canupp

March 10, 1938 – December 30, 2019

Johnny Arthur Canupp, age 81, of Minneapolis, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 30, 2019. Mr. Canupp was born March 10, 1938 in Granite Falls, NC to Luther Monrow Canupp and wife, Corrinne Turnmyre Canupp.

In addition to his parents, Johnny was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Hope Burleson Canupp, sisters, Faye Craig, Kathryn Whisnant, Ramona Wilson and Sarah Warlick, and brother, Harry Teague. Left to cherish his memory are his sons: John Clifton Canupp and wife, Lesley Hughes Canupp of Minneapolis, NC, and Phillip Mark Canupp of Leesburg, FL; grandsons, John Michael Canupp and fiance Sarah Elizabeth Ormand of Asheville, NC, and Milton James Canupp and girlfriend, Kelsey Ogata, of Candler, NC, and many nieces and nephews.

Johnny was a graduate of Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. His professional career in Avery County began in 1968 as the Title I Director. He then became Coordinator for Title III, the principal of Elk Park Elementary School, a teacher at Minneapolis Elementary School, and Principal/Teacher at Beech Mountain Elementary School. He concluded his career as an educator and leader at Newland Elementary School on April 1, 1998, having been principal there for 12 years.

Johnny was an active member of the Avery County Democratic Party and served in many capacities for the Avery County Board of Elections over 40 years, including being Chairman of the Board for a number of years. Johnny was a member of the Minneapolis Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school for over 30 years. He was an avid fan of the University of North Carolina Tarheels, Carolina Panthers, and NASCAR Racing. He enjoyed listening to country music, doing sudoku puzzles, playing golf with his son John, and watching sports with his nephew, Roger. He served as “Mayor” of Minneapolis for several years as well.

He was such a giving person and always tried to make everyone smile. He would buy Krispy Kreme doughnuts and Hardees breakfast biscuits and deliver them to family and friends. He loved to “get one over” on unsuspecting folks, having convinced many that during his military service his plane was shot down over the South China Sea. His service was actually stateside as a member of the 384th Army Band, Ft. Eustis, Virginia, where he achieved the rank of SPC E-4 and received an award for sharpshooting. He transferred from active duty to reservist for the Army in 1959 and was honorably discharged December 17, 1962.

The Canupp family would like to extend a special thank you to cousins, Roger Mabry, Sr. and wife Donna Mabry, and their children, Michelle Smith, Melissa McLean, and Roger Mabry, Jr. for their love and support of their Uncle John. The family would also like to thank Kenneth McCoury and wife, Connie, whom he thought the world of.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Minneapolis Methodist Church with Rev. David Hobson and Rev. Bryan Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the church. Graveside committal service will take place at Minneapolis Cemetery, immediately following the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the John Callahan Scholarship Fund, c/o Wood Hall Young, Jr., P. O. Box 125, Minneapolis, NC 28652.

I have many friends

Some are good and some bad

But John Canupp is the best

Friend I ever had.

Happy Birthday Big John.

-Harry

(Better known on tv as Cockeye Whitney)

Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the Canupp family by visiting our website, www.rsfh.net.

The care of Johnny and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland, NC.



Earl Daniels

November 28, 1934 – December 31, 2019

Earl Daniels, age 85, of Newland passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his home. He was born on November 18, 1934 in Avery County to the late John “Wheeler” and Lottie Daniels. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert Eugene Daniels, four sisters, and two brothers.

Earl was a member and a deacon at Blevins Creek Freewill Baptist Church. He loved going to church and spending time with his family. Earl loved bear hunting with all his buddies. He was a member of the Daniel Boone Bear Club, Linville Mountain Bear Club and the High Country Sportsman Coalition. Earl also had a passion for feeding the birds. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.

Earl leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 63 years, Viola Daniels of the home; seven children, Rex Daniels and wife Loretta of Newland, Tammy Townsend and husband Ray of Hickory, Linda Daniels of Newland, Wanda Lewis of Newland, Bonnie Arney and husband Nathan of Hickory, Tommy Daniels of Newland and Patricia Townsend and husband Terry of Winston-Salem; one sister, Dollie Daniels of Newland, eleven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland with Rev. Gene Carver, Rev. Wayne Buchanan, and Pastor Traley Clawson officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Daniels Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that donations be made to Blevins Creek Freewill Baptist Church, 121 John Erwin Road, Banner Elk, NC 27604 or Daniel Boone Bear Club, 342 Estatoa Street, Frank, NC 28657.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Daniels family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Earl and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Gretta Stout

March 31, 1948 – December 31, 2019

Gretta Gail Stout, age 71 of Morganton passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at CHS Blue Ridge Morganton. She was born on March 31, 1948 in Avery County, to the late Elbert and Maxine Stamey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Stout; and two brothers, Elbert and Frank Stamey.

Gretta was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Gretta enjoyed coloring and reading fiction novels in her spare time.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory include; one daughter, Gail Riddle and husband Jerry of Spruce Pine; one son, Kenny Church of Morganton; one sister, Evena Stamey of Ellenton, Florida; one brother Nelson Stamey and wife Ginny of Coos Bay, Oregon; four grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Stout family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Gretta and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Charles Clark Banner

June 23, 1946 – January 2, 2020

Charles Clark Banner, age 73, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

He was born on June 23, 1946 in Banner Elk, North Carolina, a son of the late Lawrence Edwin Banner and the late Lula Clark Banner.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; Two Brothers, Lawrence Banner Jr., and Richard Banner.

Charles was a member of the Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church, but he attended Calvery Baptist Church and Newland First Baptist Church. He loved any outdoor activity and just being outside. He loved his grandchildren and all of his family. He was known for his neatness, persistence, his strong will, being outspoken but most of all he never met a stranger. He enjoyed listening to Gospel music along with some 60s, 70s, and 80s music.

Charles leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 54 years, Gail Vance Banner of Newland, NC; Son, Chuck (Imelda) Banner of TX, Son, Robbie (Karen) Banner of Newland, NC, Grandchildren: TJ, Elizabeth, and Courtney, Sister, Helen Taylor of TN, Sister, Margaret (Barry) Coffey of TN, Sister, Marjorie Holloway of NC, and several nieces & nephews that he was very fond of.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to all of the Staff at Watauga Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Montezuma Cemetery Fund C/O Dennis Sudderth P.O. Box 173 Montezuma, NC 28653.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Banner family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Charles and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Related Articles

Comments

comments