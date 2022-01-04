Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 4, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Aaron Joe Carroll

1938 – 2021

Aaron Joe Carroll, age 83, of Hickory, NC, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Caldwell UNC Health, Lenoir, NC.

Born in Watauga County, NC, he was a son of the late Raymond Joseph Carroll and Maude Moody Carroll. Mr. Carroll was a (Public) Elementary School Teacher.

Surviving are his sister, Enid Coffey of Hudson, NC; niece Lynn Hodges (Marc) of Myrtle Beach, SC; great niece, Meredith Friga (Paul) of Durham, NC and great-great nephew, Nicholas Friga of Durham, NC.

Graveside services for Aaron Joe Carroll will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 31st at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens, Boone, NC.

Glenn Dee Hodges

1939 – 2021

Glenn “Dee” Hodges, age 82 of Blowing Rock passed away peacefully Friday evening December 31st. 2021 at Watauga Medical Center. Dee was preceded in death by his parents Dow and Dorothy Hilton Hodges and a sister Deborah Ann Hodges Gragg. He is survived by his brother Dennis Hodges & Charlotte of Boone. His sisters, Alice Dare Barfoot of Blowing Rock and Diann Anderson of Niceville Florida. Two daughters, Christina Carabello of Athens, Georgia. And Tina Beth Hodges of Boone. His grandchildren Keirstyn Brown, Bailey Winders, Thomas Church, Mason Hollars, Thomas and Danielle Church. And one great grandson, Tanner Church. Also several nieces & nephews. Dee also leaves to cherish many great friends and acquaintances in Watauga County.

Dee loved Blowing Rock and spent most of his life there. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. Owner & operator of Hodges Grading for over 50 years.

The family is planning a memorial service on what would have been Dee’s 83rd birthday, on May 15th. Potentially the service will be held outdoors and hoping this will be a better time since COVID is so bad right now. We will share the details well in advance. Thanks to all.

Curtis Alan Replogle

1950 – 2021

Curtis Alan Replogle, age 71, of Replogle Drive, Boone, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at his home. Born October 10, 1950 in Albany, NY, he was a son of Irene West Replogle and the late Marion Calvin Replogle. Curt loved forestry management and enjoyed roaming the mountains with his dog ‘Dixie’ by his side. He was instrumental in organizing the Hang-Gliding competition from Tater Hill that continues to be an annual event. He was an excellent artist with a natural ability for sketching scenes with color pen medium. Curt was also a history buff and enjoyed reading and studying all information he could find regarding world wars.

Mr. Replogle is survived by his mother, Irene Replogle; sister, Marianne Detore of West Palm Beach, FL and brother, Michael Replogle of Boone; grandsons, Joshua, David and Michael Replogle and Blake Detore; granddaughters, Heidi Bandiano and Katie and Taylor Replogle; great-granddaughters, Eliza Eason and Olivia, Zara and Ava Replogle; and his girlfriend, Victoria.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Replogle and brother, John Replogle.

Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, January 4th, at 1 o’clock at the Skyland Cemetery.

Judi Payne Tolbert

1947 – 2022

Judi Payne Tolbert, age 74 of Blowing Rock, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022. She was a native of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Vilas Lawrence Payne and Ruth Carmichael Payne.

Judi had a passion for cooking and baking. She shared this passion while working at the Blowing Rock Country Club and Appalachian Ski Mountain.

She was also a member of Bailey’s Camp Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Tolbert Helton, and a son, James Tolbert.

She is survived by two grandsons, Graham Helton of Blowing Rock, and Parker Tolbert of Macon, GA.; one granddaughter, Megan Helton of Blowing Rock; one daughter-in-law Melanie Tolbert of Macon, GA; one son-in-law Iain Helton of Blowing Rock; and a sister, Jean Clontz of Boone.

Funeral services for Judi will be conducted Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 12:00 noon in Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the services from 11:00 a.m. until noon.

Private burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Blowing Rock.

Per Judi’s request, no food will be accepted, and in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the grandchildren, Graham and Megan Helton and Parker Tolbert.

Georgia Ward Gillis

August 14, 1931 – December 26, 2021

Georgia Ward Gillis, age 90, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Life Care Center in Banner Elk. Born August 14, 1931, in Sugar Grove, she was a daughter of the late George and Mabel Vandyke Ward.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Mack Ward and a sister, Bonnie Knowles.

Georgia attended Lees McRae College and was a medical technologist. She enjoyed living on the farm in Sugar Grove.

She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Gillis and partner Carol of Lake Wylie, SC; two sons, Stephen Gillis, and wife April of Mooresville; Dale Gillis of Mooresville; sister-in-law, Jewell Dunn of Mountain City, TN; 5 grandchildren, Savannah, Samuel, Trey, Kristina, and Chase as well as 4 great-grandchildren, Declan, Harper, Kennedy, and Camryn.

A celebration of Georgia’s life will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, January 3, 2022, in the chapel of Hampton Funeral Service with Pastor Gordon Noble officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Joe “J.L.” Leonard Coffey

August 4, 1942 – December 26, 2021

Joe Leonard Coffey, age 79, born August 4, 1942 in Watauga County, went on to meet his Lord and Savior December 26, 2021. He was raised in the Meat Camp area of Watauga County near Boone. He married and later moved his new family to Clemmons in the early 1960’s. He started working along side his brother Howard as a surveyor. He surveyed for different companies before gaining employment with Land Mark Builders where he worked until his retirement.

He is survived by one son, James Coffey and wife Carla, one daughter, Denise Coffey Young, one brother, Bill Coffey, one sister, Lorine Williams, five grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Glenn D. Coffey and Reba Jones Coffey, his wife Joyce Idol Coffey of 48 years, one brother, Howard Coffey and one sister, Maxine McGuire.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Pastor Travis Suits will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Old Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 2365 Big Hill Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Opal Johnson Baird

November 11, 1942 – December 29, 2021

Opal Johnson Baird, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born November 11, 1942 in Watauga County, the daughter of the late Noah and Ola Miller Johnson. She was a retired Secretary and a member of Proffitt’s Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Becky Richardson of Vilas; two sons, Kevin Baird and Michael Baird, both of Vilas; three brothers, John Johnson of Meat Camp; Leroy Johnson and wife Bev of Meat Camp and Bernard Johnson and wife Cara of Meat Camp; fifteen grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard H. Baird, three sons, Len Baird, Randy Baird and Eddie Baird, one sister, Virginia Ward, one brother, Ray Johnson and one son-in-law, Don Richardson.

Funeral services for Opal Johnson Baird will be conducted Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Proffitt’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Eugene Braswell will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Proffitt’s Grove Baptist Church, 3200 Meat Camp Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org

Thelma Irene White

September 19, 1924 – December 30, 2021

Thelma Irene White, age 97, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Amorem Hospice in Hudson. Born September 19, 1924, in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Bynum Jones and Goldie Gragg White.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Howard Odell Jones, and Everett Dallas Robbins.

She was a member of Boone Fork Baptist Church and enjoyed tutoring and hospitality.

Ms. White leaves behind, many cousins and a host of friends.

A celebration of Ms. White’s life will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in the Chapel of Hampton Funeral Service. Burial will follow in the White Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1, prior to the service on Tuesday. The family strongly suggest that masks be worn.

Memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice of the High Country.

Teresa Tompkins Delp

August 19, 1946 – January 1, 2022

Teresa Tompkins Delp, age 75, of Boone, passed away January 1, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Joseph M. “Joe” Cook

April 25, 1944 – January 1, 2022

Joseph M. “Joe” Cook, age 77, of Deep Gap, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Frederick Wayne Julian

August 30, 1949 – December 30, 2021

Frederick Wayne Julian was born on August 30, 1949, to Ruby and Adrian Julian, in Elk Park North Carolina. Fred or Freddy, as he was known to most, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 30, 2021.

Fred was the consummate sports enthusiast and was a virtual walking encyclopedia when it came to sports facts and information. He graduated from Cranberry High School in 1967 after a stellar high school career, both academically and athletically. He attended Sandhills Community College on a basketball scholarship before transferring to East Tennessee State University where he earned a degree in Business.

Left to carry on his memory are his loving companion of more than 30 years, Kaye Hughes, his daughter Jessica Julian, his stepchildren Hannah Green and Sanford Green, his grandchildren Ayla and Finch, his sister Glenda (Ray) Rensi, his twin sister Frieda (Craig) Briggs, his brother Adrian Julian II, his sister-in-law Shad Peters, brother-in-law Jimmy Hughes, and a plethora of nieces, nephews and friends. One of his greatest joys was being “Gampy” to Ayla and Finch.

He was preceded in death by his mother Ruby Smith Julian, his father Adrian Julian Sr., his brother Terry Julian, his niece Chayne Rensi, his great-nephew Harley Foster, his father-in-law Jim Hughes, and his mother-in-law Buddy Hughes.

Fred was passionate about everything that he did or believed and would get very animated and expressive about a range of interests that included sports, current events, politics, justice, fairness. Fred was always there to listen and support the downtrodden. He never met a cat or dog he didn’t love.

Our Fred was enigmatic. He will forever be remembered for his love and dedication to family and friends.

Funeral Service for Fred will be Wednesday, January 5, 2022 beginning at 6PM from the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends beginning at 4PM until the service hour at the funeral home. All those attending the visitation and service are asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Remembrances can be made to the Avery County Humane Society.

