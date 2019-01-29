Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 29, 2019

Published Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 11:34 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Nancy Miller Brown

(April 29, 1918 – January 23, 2019)

Mrs. Nancy Miller Brown, age 100, of Pfafftown, NC and formerly of Watauga County, and Chesapeake, Va., passed away January 23, 2019 at Trellis Support Care in Winston- Salem. Born April 29, 1918 in Jasper, Virginia, she was a daughter of George Jefferson Lee Miller and Bessie Margaret Neeley Miller. She and her late husband, Ibry Leonard Brown, were members of Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Virginia Beach, Va. In 1935 she worked for the Watauga County WPA. Then in 1939 she helped organized the Watauga County public library and bookmobile library and served as the first bookmobile librarian for Watauga. In 1942 she went to Spray (Eden) NC to train to work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to help with the war effort. Mrs. Brown retired from Hofheimers Shoe Store in Norfolk, Va. She loved writing Poetry and keeping busy sewing aprons for family and friends. If Nancy made you an apron, please feel free to wear it to her service.

Mrs. Brown is survived by her daughters, Iris Brown of Pfafftown NC and Janet Stewart and husband, Perry, of Stanley NC; son, Frederick Lee Brown and wife, Gina, of Chesapeake, VA; sisters, Leona Maready and husband, Linwood, of Chinquapin, NC and Nell Porter and husband, Clint, of St. Augustine, FL; brothers, Hansford Miller of Boone and Richard Miller of Buford, GA; granddaughters, Angela Brown of Holiday, FL, Erin Weeks of Lincolnton, NC, and Lindsey Ward of Stanley, NC, grandsons, Joseph and Joshua Brown, both of Chesapeake, VA; step-granddaughters, Jean Martinson of Charlotte and Lisa Pruitt of Winston-Salem; step grandsons, David Brown of Clemmons and Gian Carlo Regmalos of the Philippines. A number of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her husband, Ibry Brown, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Lovely Danner and Betty Chapman; and brothers, Malcolm and Thomas Miller.

Funeral services for Nancy Miller Brown will be conducted Saturday afternoon, February 2, 2019, at 1:30 at Hopewell Community Church, 396 Hopewell Church Rd, Boone, NC officiated by Rev. Charles Barrier. The family will also receive friends Saturday, February 2 from 11 until 1 oclock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Hopewell Community Church, in care of Betty Davis, 4061 NC Hwy 194 North, Boone, NC 28607.

The family is very grateful to the staff at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, Forsyth Medical Center, Advanced Home Health Care in Winston-Salem and Universal Healthcare in King, NC for their excellent care during the last few months.

Lucy B. Parlier

(January 25, 1919 – January 26, 2019)

Lucy Juanita Baird Parlier, age 100, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home, Elizabethton, Tennessee. She was born in Matney, North Carolina to the late Alexander and Bertha Annis Hubbard Baird. She was also preceded in death by her husband Quincy Joseph Parlier, one son, Joe Parlier, one daughter, Brenda Nidiffer, and a granddaughter, Rebecca Bachart, five sisters, Otha Wilson, Mary Greer, Claty Hartley, Pheoba Smith and Lois Bolick, and two brothers, Lester Baird and Lewis Baird.

Lucy was the retired owner/operator of Biltmore Cleaners and a homemaker. She was a member of Borderview Christian Church. Lucy loved to quilt, watch the Braves on television and play Rook.

Those left to cherish Lucys memory are two sons, Allen Parlier and wife, Karen of Elizabethton and Kenneth Parlier and wife, Betty of Greeneville, Tennessee, one daughter-in-law, Marie Parlier of Elizabethton, seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a special niece, Mary Jo Earp and special friend Mary Evelyn Arnold and several other nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate the life of Lucy will be held at 7:00 PM Monday, January 28, 2019 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, Tennessee with Mr. Scott Fisher and Mr. Randy Carrier, ministers officiating. The music will be under the direction of Scott Reynolds and the Borderview Christian Church Quartet. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 PM to 7:00 on Monday, prior to the service.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from her family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be her church family. Those attending the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home at 10:15 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.

Lucys family wish to extend a special thank you to the staff of Ivy Hall Nursing Home and Dr.Schoondyke for the loving care given to Mrs. Parlier.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Borderview Christian Church, 1338 Bristol Highway, Elizabethton, Tennessee 37643.

J.M. Greene

(January 03, 1937 – January 27, 2019)

Mr. J.M. Greene, age 82, of Flat Springs Road, Elk Park, passed away Sunday, January 27, 2019 in his home. Born and raised in Avery County, he was the son of the late Jeremy and Addie Hayes Greene. He was a member of the Flat Springs Baptist Church, and loved his family, farming, community and church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Harvey, Smith and Vern Greene; and five sisters, Maude Greene, Hazel Guy, Margie Miller, Elva Watson and Wanda Clair.

He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Anna Marquitta (Henson) Greene; his son, Michael J. Greene and wife Claudia Rhyne Greene; his daughter , Marsha Greene Roark; three grandchildren; Katelyn A. Greene, Alex J. Roark, and Brooke C. Roark. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Flat Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., one hour prior to the services.

Ashley Marie Miller

July 11, 1997 – January 24, 2019

Ashley Marie Miller, age 21, of Meat Camp Road, Boone, passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019.

Ashley was born July 11, 1997 in Watauga County, a daughter of Timothy Miller and Bertha Hodges. She was a housekeeper and a member of Faith Baptist Church in Boone.

In addition to her parents, Ashley is survived by two brothers, James Miller of Todd and Dustin Coffey and his fiancee Savannah Brady of New Mexico; two sisters, Jessica Hicks and husband Bobby of Zionville, and Jasmine Coffey of Todd; her maternal grandmother, Sylvia Coffey of Todd; her paternal grandmother, Sharon Winebarger of Deep Gap, and two nephews, Jacob Hicks of Zionville and Dustin Hicks of Todd.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, James Coffey and Dave Winebarger, and her first cousin, Hazen Woodring.

Funeral services for Ashley Marie Miller will be conducted Tuesday morning, January 29, 2019, at 11:00 o’clock, at Meat Camp Assembly of God. The body will lie in state, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service. Officiating will be Pastor Ben Carson, Pastor Sonny Younce, and Pastor Jerry Moretz. Burial will follow in the Charles Miller Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday evening, from 5:00 until 9:00, at the home of her grandmother, Sylvia Coffey, 4842 Meat Camp Road, Todd, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ashley Marie Miller family, in care of Hampton Funeral Service, 683 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Pauline Presnell Millsaps

February 04, 1924 – January 25, 2019

Pauline Presnell Millsaps, age 94, of Smith Henson Road, Sugar Grove, loving wife for 75 years of Arvel Millsaps, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday morning, January 25, 2019, at her home.

Pauline was born February 4, 1924 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late McDonald Presnell and Minnie Pearl Farthing Presnell. she was a retired employee of Shadowline, and was a member of Timbered Ridge Baptist Church. She loved her Lord and Savior, her family, her church family, and neighbors. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, cooking, and farming. She married her husband, Arvel, in 1943.

In addition to her husband, Pauline is survived by; two daughters, Reba Farthing, and Kathy Eldreth and husband Denver, all of Sugar Grove; one son, Dana A. Millsaps and wife Pam of Sugar Grove, and three sisters, Jessie Harmon and Bessie Mae Hicks, both of Sugar Grove, and Carrie Lee Estep and husband Captain of Elk Park. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and six great great-grandchildren. Also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Trivette; one brother, Dean Presnell; a son-in-law, Darrell Farthing; one grandson, Keith Farthing, and a grandson-in-law, Buddy Church.

Funeral services for Pauline Presnell Millsaps will be conducted Sunday afternoon, January 27, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Timbered Ridge Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Derick Wilson and Pastor Ray Greene. Burial will follow in the Timbered Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening, from 6:00 until 8:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Service.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Timbered Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Junior Potter, 681 Timbered Ridge Road, Sugar Grove, North Carolina, 28679.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Comey Lee Cole Rash Reeves

November 11, 1926 – January 23, 2019

Comey Lee Cole Rash Reeves, age 92, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at The Waters at Roan Highlands Nursing Center in Roan Mountain, TN.

She was born on November 11, 1926 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Pink Cole and the late Mamie Pritchard Cole.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her First Husband, Coolidge Rash; Second Husband, Jack Reeves; Four Sisters, Monie Stout, Matoka Wright, Omie Burleson, Oakley Johnson; Two Brothers, Elbert Cole, Billy Cole; .

Comey leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Gary (Sharon) Rash of Newland, NC, Granddaughter, Nikki (Ryan) Holloway of Travelers Rest, SC, Great-Granddaughter, Charlotte Sloan Holloway, Step-Granddaughter, Charlene (Rusty) Allen of Morganton, NC, Step-Grandson, John (Melanie) McCoury of Newland, NC, Step-Great Granddaughter, Adyson Allen, Several Nieces and Nephews.

Services for Comey Lee Cole Rash Reeves will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Fred Hoilman and Wayne Buchanan officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Saturday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Fork Mountain Cemetery.

Comey’s family would like to thank the staff of the Waters at Roan Highlands for the loving care they provided.

Mary Jo Jennings

March 9, 1939 – January 25, 2019

Mary Jo Jennings, age 79, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019 at the Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

She was born on March 9, 1939 in Garrett County, Maryland, a daughter of the late Arnold Jennings and the late Irene Whisner Jennings.

She was a loving mother and grandmother, who enjoyed being with her family. She loved spending time in the outdoors in her flower garden and spending time in her kitchen, baking her delicious bread.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: Brother, William Jennings; Sister, Elizabeth France; Son, William Lonnie Wilson; .

Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory, Daughter, Cheryl (Donnie) Townsend of Vilas, NC, Son, David (Flora) Wilson of Lenoir, NC, Daughter, Jeanette (David) Johnson of Newland, NC, Brother, Andrew (Debbie) Jennings of Vermillion, OH, Grandchild, John Hyde, Grandchild, Kristi LaMontanuga, Grandchild, Jacob Johnson, great-grandchild, Hannah Garrett, great-grandchild, Vinny LaMontanuga, great-grandchild, Leah Johnson.

Services for Mary Jo Jennings will be held on Monday, January 28, 2019 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Ronnie Pyatte officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Monday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the Nurses and staff of the Carolinas Medical Center, fifth floor, Rush Dixson Tower.

Sherry Bradley Steffey Crenshaw

May 6, 1937 – January 26, 2019

Born to Lillie Farrar Bradley and David Marion Bradley, Sherry, 81, grew up on the family farm in Centre, Alabama. She was a majorette in the Cherokee County High School band, a champion bowler and drag racer, and a member of the Travelers’ Club, a passion that continued throughout her life as she traveled all over the world.

Sherry lived many happy years in Gadsden, Alabama; Danville, Virginia; and Naples, Florida; and she enjoyed spending summers in Beech Mountain, North Carolina. She was a member of a score of social groups, interest clubs, and service organizations, and particularly enjoyed The Antiquarian Society, The Mystery Ball Club, The Goodyear Women’s Association, and The Vineyards’ 18-Hole Golf Association. For many years she was an award-winning Doncaster consultant, an American Contract Bridge League gold life master, and a duplicate bridge tournament director.

Sherry was an expert seamstress and made the bridesmaids’ dresses for all of the family weddings, including her own. She was a gourmet cook and a consummate entertainer who thought nothing of having 20 for lunch and 40 for dinner – on the same day. She was a lifelong Methodist who taught Sunday school, sang in the church choir, and played eight handbells at once. She listened to sermons on tape while she ironed.

Sherry stepped out with her best foot forward, even on the tennis court, where her skirt, top, jacket, and visor routinely formed a matching set. She was a spectacular dance partner and had a full card at every celebration. She drove a ruby red convertible, which suited her perfectly. Gardenia was her favorite fragrance.

Named Danville’s 1976 Mother of the Year, Sherry leaves eight adoring daughters to cherish her memory: Ramona Green Hicks (John), Regina Green Carson (David), Sherry Ann Green Pullen (Mark), Jackie Steffey Sessoms (Buck), Allison Steffey Holbert (Hoby), Jennifer Steffey Hinesley (Tim), Leslie Steffey Faircloth (Cal), and Laura Steffey Guigou. She is also survived by her loving husband of 14 years, Paul G. Crenshaw, 20 grandchildren, and a slew of Bradley cousins, nieces, and nephews. Her brothers, Horace and Ralph Bradley, preceded her in death.

Sherry was beloved, and her boundless energy, joyful demeanor, and whimsical wit will be sorely missed.

