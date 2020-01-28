Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 28, 2020

Published Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 4:25 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Bynum William Winkler

1925 – 2020

Bynum William Winkler, age 94, of Larry Winkler Road, Boone, passed away Sunday morning, January 26, 2020 at his home. Born February 17, 1925 in Watauga County, he was a son of Avery Crawford and Rose Mae Wilcox Winkler. Bynum was a long standing member of Rutherwood Baptist Church. After serving in the US Army during WWII, Mr. Winkler returned to Watauga County. He served as a deputy with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Department in the early ’70 before his career as a long distance trucker. Bynum loved his family and especially enjoyed riding motorcycles with his grandson, Jason. Mr. Winkler is survived by his daughter, Mary W. Greene of Boone; son, Bill Winkler and wife, Carolyn, of Wilkesboro; grandson, Jason Winkler and his girlfriend, Lisa, of Wilkesboro; granddaughters, Tracy Lowery and husband, Richard of Boone, Kelia Caudill and husband, Wayne, of Zionville, Lisa Lingle and husband, Stephen, of Wilkesboro, April Tucker and husband, Finley, of Lenoir, Kristie Winkler of Wilkesboro, Susan Millsaps and fiancé, Ricky, of Vilas, and Kim Ritter and husband, Charles, of Eden; fifteen great-grandchildren and eleven great-great grandchildren; brother, Dee H. Winkler and wife, Doris, of Lenoir, sister, Bessie Jean Correll of Hudson; and special caregiver and great-granddaughter, Heather Watson and special caregiver, Jodie Davis. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Clayton; son, David Howard Winkler; step-son, John David Clayton; brothers, Howard and Jack Winkler; sisters, Alda Winkler, Geneva Finncannon and Frieda Piercy; and sons-in-law, Rex Greene, Wayne Isaacs, and Robert Millsaps. Funeral services for Bynum Winkler will be conducted Thursday morning, January 30, at 11 o’clock, at Rutherwood Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Peter Vanderburg and Rev. Roger Newton. Graveside Honors, provided by the American Legion Post 130 and the Disabled American Legion Chapter 90, will follow at the Rutherwood Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Flowers are appreciated or the family suggests memorials to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645. Online condolences may be shared at www.austlinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Winkler family.



Johnny Austin “John” South

1938 – 2020

Mr. Johnny Austin South, age 81, of Vilas, the Beaver Dam community, passed away Sunday afternoon, January 26, 2020 in Black Mountain. Born April 5, 1938 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Luther and Eunice Houck South. John was a member of Charity Baptist Church and was a farmer. He is survived by two daughters, Betty Miller and husband Larry of Fleetwood, and Kathy Lockhart of Lenoir, one son, Jimmy South and wife Brenda of Vilas, one sister, Shirley Matheson of Vilas, his grandchildren, Kayla Smith and husband Brian, Tina Greene and husband L. J., Jamie Davis and husband Nathan, Martha South, Jacob Lockhart and wife Morgan, and Benji Lockhart, great grandchildren, Blaine & Bella Smith, Ethan Davis, Addison Greene, Callie Greene, James Greene and Michael. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Gladys Rominger South, three sisters, June Johnson, Courtney Ives and Ruby Johnson and one brother, Steve South. Funeral services for Mr. John South will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, January 29, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. J. C. Greene. Burial will follow in the Forest Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon prior to the service from 2 o’clock until 2:30. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be shared with the South family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home& Crematory is serving the South family.

Paul D. Redman

October 31, 1945 – January 21, 2020

Paul D. Redman, age 74, of Blueberry Lane, Boone, husband of Colleen Vaughn Redman, passed away Tuesday evening, January 21, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

Funeral arrangements for Paul D. Redman are incomplete at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Redman family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Wanda Miller Dages Winebarger

June 13, 1949 – January 22, 2020

Wanda Miller Dages Winebarger, age 70, of Ray Brown Road, Boone, wife of Gerald Winebarger, daughter of the late Clark and Viola Gentry Miller, passed away Wednesday morning, January 22, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

The daughter of the late Cyrus Clark Miller and Viola Gentry Miller. Mrs. Winbarger was born June 13, 1949 in Watauga County. She was an Executive Administrator Assistant at Appalachian State University School Of Music and a member of Bethelview United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald Winebarger of the home; one aunt, Alma Ragan and husband Bill of Boone; two uncles, Roby Gentry and wife Jackie of Free Union, Virginia and Fred Gentry and wife June of Idaho; three sisters-in-law, Judith Lynch of Statesville; Maria Moore and husband Jack of Statesville; and Zola Ward and husband Jim of Vilas and three brothers-in-law, Lawrence Dages of Florida, Don Winebarger and wife Mary of Todd and Wayne Winebarger and wife Phyllis of Boone. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and several Great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Don Dages, one sister-in-law, Nancy Carswell and one brother-in-law, Lee Dages.

Funeral services for Wanda Miller Dages Winebarger will be conducted Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Rickey Mitchell and Pastor Bob Roten will officiate. Entombment will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3, one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

The family respectfully request no food.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Iredell Hospice and Palliative Care, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, North Carolina 28625.

Online condolences may be sent to the Winebarger family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

William McKinley Coffey

December 23, 1943 – January 23, 2020

William McKinley Coffey, age 76, of 266 Gordon Day Road, Boone, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center.

A son of the late Dillard Greene Coffey and Nancy Elizabeth Coffey, born December 23, 1943 in Caldwell County.

He is survived by his wife, Rena Day Coffey of the home; one daughter, Temple Coffey of Boone; one granddaughter, Sierra McKinney of Boone; two sisters, Shirley Coffey of Lenoir and Inez Hanson of Boone; four brothers, Gradie Louis Coffey and wife Evelyn, and their daughter Joanna, all of Boone; Duie Coffey and wife Anita of Morganton; David Coffey and wife Debbie of Deep Gap and Wilbert Coffey of Boone.

Funeral services for William McKinley Coffey will be conducted Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state at the chapel from 10 until 11. Reverend Harold Hayes will officiate.

The family will receive friends following the service at the chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or to the donors choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the Coffey family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.

Cecile Fernandez Esko

November 22, 1946 – January 26, 2020

Cecile Fernandez Esko, age 73, of Land Harbor, in Newland, passed away Sunday evening, January 26, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Cecile was born November 22, 1946 in Havana, Cuba, a daughter of the late Jose Fernandez-DeCastro and Josefina Varona. She was a retired secretary/administrator of a church.

She is survived by her husband, Howard Esko of the home; three daughters, Michelle Vequiz and husband Ramon of Newland, Josette Sanchez and husband Eddie of Florida, and Ginnette Hernandez and husband Joshua of Newland; her grandchildren, Michael, Adrianna, Gabby, Eddie, Alexa, Joshua, Jocelyn, and Alexandra; one great-grandchild, Gio, and one brother, Eddie DeCastro.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Michael Esko, and one brother, Joseph DeCastro.

Memorial services for Cecile Fernandez Esko will be conducted at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Esko family at www.hamptonfuneralnc

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Victoria Earp Cochran

May 04, 1996 – January 26, 2020

Victoria “Vicki” Earp Cochran, age 23, of George Wilson Road, Boone, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020.

She was a night auditor for Holiday Inn and a member of Brushy Fork Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Trent Cochran of Boone; her father, Len Earp and wife Maria of Lawrenceville, Georgia, her mother, Wendi Hash and husband Craig of Fleetwood, North Carolina; one brother, Logan Tyler Hash of Texas; two sisters, Zoe Grace Earp of Charlotte, North Carolina and Lessie Ann Hash of Fleetwood, North Carolina; paternal grandparents, Dean and Alma Earp of Boone; one aunt, Sara Speed and husband Tom of Boone and her maternal grandmother, Jo Ann Hash of Jefferson, North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, James and Helen Bashan and grandfather, Ed Hash.

Funeral services for Victoria Earp Cochran will be conducted Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock at Brushy Fork Baptist Church. Pastor John Mark Brown will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, one hour prior to the service, at the church.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Earp family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Benita Birdwell “Bee” Calhoun

January 04, 1930 – January 26, 2020

Benita Birdwell “Bee” Calhoun, age 90, of Lynnhill Lane, Boone, passed away Sunday evening, January 26, 2020, at her home.

Bee was born January 4, 1930 in Barberton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Benjamin Andrew Birdwell and Marjorie Snapp Birdwell. She was a retired high school teacher, followed by cross country trucking with her husband.

She is survived by two sons, Barry Calhoun of Boone and Anchorage, Alaska, and Bradley Calhoun and wife Leigh of Clayton, North Carolina and Anchorage, Alaska, and one nephew, Dane Johnson and his wife Denise of Fleetwood.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buford D. Calhoun; one son, Rocky Blake Calhoun, and two sisters.

Memorial services for Benita Birdwell “Bee” Calhoun will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28209.

Online condolences may be sent to the Calhoun family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Cecil W. Wood

August 26, 1941 – January 27, 2020

Cecil W. Wood, age 78, of Oak Avenue, Lake Placid, Florida, a native and former resident of Blowing Rock, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Advent Health of Sebring in Sebring, Florida.

Funeral arrangements for Cecil W. Wood are incomplete at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Wood family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Amy J. Laughter

January 21, 2020

Amy J. Laughter, age 49 of Big Plum Tree Creek Road, passed away suddenly Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her home.

Amy loved and enjoyed her grandchildren. She liked to hunt, garden and spend time with her sidekick pet pig Pork Chop.

Amy was preceded in death by her parents James and JoAnn Laughter; Sisters: Dianne Ingram, Vickie Love, Cathy Hughes and Emily Britain.

She leaves behind to miss her and cherish memories are her daughters: April Woody and Heather Woodie both of Spruce Pine, NC. Her lifelong companion Terry Bailey of Newland, NC.

Grandchildren: Rebecca Woody, Memphis Arnett, Derick Bolick of Spruce Pine, NC and Rachel Bailey, Sarah Bailey and Corey Bailey of Newland, NC.

One brother Jamie Laughter of Burke County, NC; Four sisters: Angie Minish of Marion, NC. , Stacey Blizzard of Georgia, Jane Hollifield of Marion, NC. Tammy Hughes of Burke County, NC. and a host of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Big Meadows Church Friday, January 31, 2020 beginning at 6:30PM the family will start receiving friends at 5:30PM until the service hour.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Laughter family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net



Ralph Stedman “Ted” Hughes

July 15, 1937 – January 21, 2020

Ralph Stedman “Ted” Hughes, 82, of Tega Cay, SC, passed away on Tuesday,January 21, 2020 at the Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte, NC. He was born on July 15, 1937 in Avery County to the late Columbus Henry and Bertha Boone Hughes. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Shelby Jean Hughes; one son, Mark Henry Hughes; two brothers, Dwight David Hughes and James Frank Hughes; and two sisters, Graces Daniels and Marian Garland.

Ted was a United States Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. After leaving the Army he worked as an Assistant Golf Professional at Mimosa Hills in Morganton, North Carolina and then went on to become the Assistant Greens Superintendent at the Grandfather Golf Country Club before becoming the Greens Superintendent in Tega Cay, South Carolina for over 20 years. He later went on to work in the recycling industry. Ted attended Bible Baptist in Fort Mill, SC. He was well known as the “Old Golf Pro” AKA “THE GOAT”. Ted was a loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family making wonderful memories that they will cherish. He also enjoyed making good liquor and playing golf at Tega Cay Golf Club.

Ralph is survived by his loving spouse, Joan Tappmeyer Leadbetter Hughes; one son, JD Hughes; three sisters, Helen Hughes of Linville, Christine Billings of Rural Hall, and Shirley Gelston of Denver, CO; one brother, Paul Hughes and wife Fay of Linville, NC; two grandsons, James Avery Hughes of Plum Tree and Henry Grant Hughes of Chapel Hill; one step daughter; Kimberly Waldo and husband Wes of Lancaster, SC; and four step grandchildren, Logan Waldo of Columbia, SC., Abigal Denkins and husband McKenzie of Travelers Rest, SC., Lindsey Waldo and Megan Waldo both of Lancaster, SC.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. James Heaton officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Newland VFW Ray Pat Post #4286.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will follow immediately after the service at Tanglewood Cemetery.

The family would also like to extend an invite to everyone to join them at the Old Hampton Store immediately following the interment.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests the memorial donations be made to The Skin Cancer Foundation, 205 Lexington Ave, 11th Floor, New York, New York 10016

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hughes family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net



Ruth Mary Estep

December 29, 1929 – January 24, 2020

Ruth Mary Estep age 90, of Old Beech Mountain, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 after a brief stay at the Life Care Center in Banner Elk. A native of Avery County, Ruth was born on December 29, 1929 to the late Charley and Ida Brown Stines. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Estep; three brothers, Floyd, Clyde, and Coy Stines; three sisters, Addy Estep, Ula Ward, and Verdi Vines; and one great granddaughter, Jaden Jarrett.

Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was employed by Cannon Memorial Hospital for 14 years. She enjoyed watching game shows and the Hallmark Channel. She also enjoyed listening the radio and reading her Bible. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with all her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her loving memory are two sons, Marshal Estep and wife Lois, Dean Estep and wife Evelyn; one daughter, Phyllis Mitchell and husband Mike all of Old Beech Mountain; one sister Viola Phillips of Vilas; five grandchildren, Melanie McLeod and husband Scott, Angie Jarrett and husband Ashlee, Adam Estep and wife Tonya, Sherry Estep and husband Michael all of Old Beech Mountain, and Karen Haas and husband Scott of Granite Falls; twelve great grandchildren, Hannah and Landon McLeod, Christopher, Katylin, Ashton, Zachary, Brigett and Trevor Estep, Connor and Camryn Jarrett, and Black and Ava Estep.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland with Rev. Richard Jones officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 P.M. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be private at McGuire Cemetery on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Estep family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Ruth and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Related Articles

Comments

comments