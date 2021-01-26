Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 26, 2021

Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 3:49 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.



Jackie “Jackie” Perry

1936 – 2021

Mrs. Eva Henderson “Jackie” Perry, age 84, of Vilas, passed away Tuesday afternoon at home. Jackie was born March 9, 1936 in Watauga County. She was a faithful active member of Cove Creek Baptist Church and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for many years. She enjoyed working with the children of the church and making flower arrangements. Jackie worked for a number of years as a cashier at Boone Drug.

She is survived by her daughter, Sabrina Gouch and husband David of Vilas, three sisters, Fern Casey of Winston-Salem, Faye Church of Blowing Rock, and Priscilla McCrary and husband Roger of Hudson, three brothers, Buster Henderson and wife Marcella of Boone, Ray Henderson of Hickory and David Henderson of Montana. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Wilson Perry, her mother, Chloe Coffey Henderson, and one sister, Lynda Henderson.

Funeral services for Mrs. Jackie Perry will be conducted Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the services from 1 until 2 o’clock. Those attending should wear a mask and practice social distancing. The service may also be view via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85884640277. Meeting ID 858 8464 0277. Officiating will be Rev. Kevin Combs. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends who wish to pay their respects and sign the guest register may do so on Friday, January 22 from noon until 5 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Baptist Children’s Homes of NC, Post Office Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27360

Online condolences may be shared with the Perry family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Perry family.



James David Adams

1956 – 2021

James David ” Big Dave” Adams, age 64, of Vilas, passed away on January 20, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center, with his daughter by his side. Dave was born in Watauga County on Sept 3, 1956. He is survived by one daughter Josie Adams Meyerhoff and husband Will, of Monroe, NC. He is also survived by one granddaughter, Malena Cole Meyerhoff of Monroe, NC. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara Cole Adams and David Grady Adams of Vilas, NC. “Big Dave” was a kind and gentle soul and was loved by all who knew him. Dave graduated from Watauga High School in 1974 and was a member of the Pioneers Varsity Football team. He went on to study Machine Engineering at Wake Technical College in Raleigh, NC. Upon returning, he worked as a tool and die maker At Southern Devices in West Jefferson, NC for many years. Dave was retired and loved riding his Harley and visiting with all his friends and family. Dave gave so much of his time and energy to different projects. He participated in many charity motorcycle rides for friends and family. Dave gave countless hours to help with fundraisers and meals for the local VFW. He never met a stranger and will be missed by so many, especially his furbaby “Cocoa”.

Dave’s daughter, Josie, and his granddaughter, Malena, were the loves of his life. He was a proud father and grandfather. His heart was as big as the world. He was a true friend to all who knew him

There will be no services for Dave at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life for “Big Dave” in the spring for all his friends and family. It will be announced at a later date.

The family respectfully requests no food or flowers. Memorial Donations may be made to any charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be shared with the Adams family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Adams family.



Rose Marie Feimster

1932 – 2021

Rose Marie Raymer Feimster passed away peacefully Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living facility.

Rose was born February 28, 1932, Statesville, NC.

She was preceded in death by her parents Pauline Ingle Raymer and Pascal Theodore “Doc” Raymer of Statesville, NC. She is survived by her husband of sixty-five years, Jack Feimster of Boone and Little River, SC. Two children Eric M. Feimster and wife, Maxie, of Statesville and Andrew D. Feimster and wife, Jodie, of Crumpler. One sister, Peggy A. Prevatte of Hickory. Three grandsons, Ryan Feimster of Asheville, Brandon Feimster of Lake Norman and JP Hester of Virginia Beach. Two granddaughters, Ella Copeland and Hannah Osborne both of Ashe County.

Rose earned a BA degree at the University of North Carolina and a master’s degree at Appalachian State University. She taught English and coached Drama at Southern High School in Durham NC and was an Instructor of English at ASU.

Rose was an avid reader and loved to play bridge. A descendent of Watauga County’s Ruben Hartley and Joanna Greene, she performed extensive pre-Internet genealogical research. She was often referred to as “Rose Marie the writer” by genealogists. She was a loving mother and family educator throughout her life.

A private family service will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice organizations. Letters of condolences may be sent to PO Box 110, Boone NC 28607, email [email protected] .

Online condolences may be shared with the Feimster family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Feimster family.

Linda Jean Wilson Combs

September 29, 1951 – January 19, 2021

Linda Jean Wilson Combs, age 69, of 727 Joe Shoemaker Road, Vilas, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at her residence.

She was born September 29, 1951 in Watauga County to the late Ivey Wilson and Emma Jean Taylor Wilson. She was a homemaker and a member of Cove Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Combs of Vilas; one son, Kevin Combs and wife Jessica of Vilas, one daughter, Lori Ann Combs of Vilas; five grandchildren, Shiann Bare, Laiken, Madison, Lillian and Mason Combs all of Vilas; one sister, Barbara Wilson of Vilas; two brothers, Gary Wilson and Ronnie Wilson both of Mountain City, Tennessee; one nephew, Scott Wilson and several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Linda Jean Wilson Combs will be conducted Friday, January 22, 2021 at Cove Creek Baptist Church at 2:00 o’clock. Reverend Kevin Combs and Reverend Shelby Stephens will officiate. Interment will follow in Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service at the church.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 68, Sugar Grove, North Carolina 28679.

Online condolences may be sent to the Combs family at www.haptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Shannon Annette Townsend

June 12, 1977 – January 20, 2021

Shannon Annette Townsend, age 43 of Bryan Hollow Road, Boone passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.

She is survived by her fiancée, Joe Carter of Boone; her mother, Faye Parker Johnson of Boone; two daughters, Rayne Johnson of Boone and Nicole Lister of Boone; one son, Jordan Carter of Boone; one granddaughter, Shaunna Lister of Boone; one grandson, Henry Lister of Boone; one aunt, Jean Bumgardner of Boone and one uncle Howard Johnson of Boone. She was also survived by many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Don Johnson and several aunts and uncles.

Graveside services and burial for Shannon Annette Townsend will be conducted Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 3:00 o’clock Bryan Family Cemetery. Pastor Jerry Moretz will officiate.

Mask and social distancing are requested.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Shannon Taylor, 493 Bryan Hollow Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Townsend family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Travis Matthew Weaver

February 26, 1981 – January 22, 2021

Travis Matthew Weaver, age 39, of Boone, passed away January 22, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.

Travis was a loving husband, proud father, and friend to all who knew him. He was always available to help a friend in need. His church was very special to him and he shared his love of God every chance he had. Travis loved his job with Republic Services and all the fine people that work there.

He is survived by his wife Melissa Weaver, one daughter, Emma Weaver and one son, Sawyer Weaver all of Boone. He is also survived by numerous other family members.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rex Weaver and two brothers, Jason and Jesse Weaver.

Funeral services for Travis Matthew Weaver will be conducted Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 3:00 o’clock at Howards Creek Baptist Church. Pastor Burl Greene will officiate. Interment will follow in Culler Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, prior to the service, at the church.

Mask and social distancing are requested.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Melissa Weaver, 4664 Junaluska Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Weaver family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Bernice Aldridge Byrd

August 30, 1924 – January 22, 2021

Bernice “Granny Byrd” Byrd. Bernice Byrd was born August 30, 1924 of the Grandfather Mountain Community. A daughter of the late Roy James “RJ” Aldridge and Gladys Eliza Taylor Aldridge. She was a homemaker, babysitter known as Granny Byrd to countless children in the community and a member of Watauga Baptist Church.

She is survived by three daughters, Margie Aldridge of Boone; Audrey Chambers and husband Earl of Banner Elk; and Jane Ashley and husband Thomas of Fleetwood, three granddaughters, Cristie Dollar of Boone, Amy Wheeler of Chesapeake Virginia, grandson in-law Mike Wheeler of Sugar Grove, Nicole Farley and husband Chris of Boone, and one grandson Greg Parsons and wife Kristina of Vilas. One sister Jean Gragg and husband Bob of Lenoir and one brother Wade Aldridge and wife of Morganton.

Great grandchildren, Charity Dollar, Valerie Dollar, Logan Smith (Autumn), Kyle Parson (Harley), John Ross Parsons, Taylor Guy, Lucas Wheeler (Katie) Joshua Wheeler, Samuel Wheeler, Carson Farley, Lilly Farley, Calla Jane Farley, and Greyson Farley

Great great grandchildren, Liam Stapleton, Finn Wheeler, Annabelle Wheeler, Allie Wheeler, and a great great grandson due this July.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband Doc Carson Byrd, son in-law Randy Aldridge, five sisters: Verlene Roark, Blanch Byrd, Mary Wilcox, Prince Aldridge, and Carmalee Ellis, six brothers; Stuart, Lon, Marl, Clell, Marsh, and Jim Aldridge.

Funeral services for Bernice Aldridge Byrd will be conducted Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 11:00 o’clock at Watauga Baptist Church. Pastor Tim Buten, Pastor Ray Greene, Mr. Christopher Farley and Pastor John Elledge will officiate. Services will be lived streamed. Interment will follow in Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery.

The body will lie in state from 10:00 until 11:00 at the church. Mask and social distancing is requested.

The body will lie in state at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 until 5:00, so friends may pay their respect and sign the guest registry.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to, Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 10781 NC Highway 105 South, Banner Elk, North Carolina 28604 or Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645, or Glenbridge Health and Rehab Activities Center, 211 Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

The family respectfully request no food.

Online condolences may be sent to the Byrd family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Jane Crowell Houck

January 28, 1933 – January 23, 2021

Jane Crowell Houck, age 87, of Soc Houck Road, Boone, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.

She was born January 28, 1933 in Monroe, North Carolina.

She is survived by one son, John Houck of Leominster, Massachusetts.

A memorial service for Jane Crowell Houck will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Houck family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Bobby Lewis Freeman

December 01, 1951 – January 23, 2021

Bobby Lewis Freeman, age 69, of Jenwill Drive, Deep Gap, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Cook Freeman of Deep Gap; one daughter, Kimberly Matar and husband Jon of Boone; one son, Clinton Freeman and wife Lillian of Bellevue, Texas; two grandchildren, Michael and Brennan Matar of Boone; one brother, William and one sister, Pat.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, William Alfred Freeman and Beulah Mae Ford Freeman and two siblings, Dale and Robin.

A private family memorial service will be held.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospitality House of Charlotte, 1400 Scott Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203.

Online condolences may be sent to the Freeman family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Jimmie Ollis

April 11, 1943 – January 18, 2021

Jimmie H. Ollis, age 77, of Newland, North Carolina, the Altamont Community, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on April 11, 1943 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Marie Ollis Henson.

Jim was a hard worker and a man of many talents. He retired after many years of driving for Underwood and Weld. In his retirement, he found joy in traveling and fishing with his friends and spending time with his family, tinkering with old (and new) vehicles, and was known for his Rummy card playing skills. He was a founding member of the Avery County Rescue Squad and served as a Sunday School Teacher and Leader at his home church, which he loved, Pisgah United Methodist. Jim owned several small businesses in Avery County, drove the bread route for Kerns Bakery, drove a school bus for Avery County Public Schools, and joined the staff of Reins-Sturdivant in 2014, where he was known for his calm demeanor and willingness to assist and help families during their time of grief anyway he could. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his First Wife, Carolyn Riddle Ollis and his Second Wife, Kathy Lyons Ollis.

Jimmie leaves behind to cherish his memory his: loving wife, Judith Tierney Ollis of Newland, NC, Son, Jimmy “Buzz” (Shelia) Ollis of Banner Elk, NC, Daughter, Cindy Ollis of Hickory, NC, Daughter, Cammy Pittman of Banner Elk, NC, Daughter, Pamela (Dean) Pettine of Maryville, TN, Daughter, Katrina (Peter) Ojeda of Venice, FL, Son, Brian Tierney of Chicopee, MA, Sister, Alice Fortman of Naples, FL, Grandson, Luke Ollis, Granddaughter, Brittany Ray, Grandson, Daniel Dellinger, Granddaughter, Cara Van Der Bauwede, Grandson, Michael Pittman, Grandson, Bryce Pittman, Grandson, Kyle Pettine, Grandson, Derek Pettine, Grandson, Wesley Ojeda, Granddaughter, Ashley Traub, Grandson, Andrew Tierney, Granddaughter, Megan Tierney; twenty great grandchildren.

A service to celebrate the life of Jimmie Ollis will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the Pisgah United Methodist Church with the Rev. Terry Duckworth and Pastor Rhonda Campbell officiating. Military honors will follow in the Pisgah Cemetery. Drop In Visitation will be on Friday, January 22, from 12:00 noon until 4:00 pm at the funeral home, the family will not be present. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask.

The family would like to thank his very special niece, Sharon Kaiser for her love and care, and to the staff and Nurses of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for all their help and support, and to the Life Care Center in Banner Elk for the loving care they provided. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to: Pisgah United Methodist Church PO Box 114 Linville Falls, NC 28647 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Dr. Spruce Pine, NC 28777.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Ollis family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Jimmie and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Dennis Ralph Holden

May 7, 1951 – January 19, 2021

Dennis Ralph Holden, age 69, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, NC.

He was born on May 7, 1951 in Mitchell County, North Carolina, the son of the late Paul Rhonder Holden and the late Ruth Braswell Holden.

Ralph graduated from Avery County High School in 1969. He enlisted in the Army in October , 1969 and served in Germany, and Vietnam. During his service in Vietnam, he was an E-5 for the 392nd Transportation Co. After his military service, King Ralph (to all who knew him), was a jack of all trades. Ralph worked for Bob Gragg’s Oil Company. He then worked in the nursery and landscape industry, he delivered flowers for Vaughan’s Nursery, and made friends everywhere he went! Ralph was a truck driver for Mike Aldridge Trucking, Inc. from the mid 80’s to the early 90’s. He brought back pictures, postcards, souvenirs and stories from across the nation he so loved. He later worked for the DOC as a corrections officer where he retired. He was often seen in Newland with his faithful companion Belle, the chocolate lab, riding shotgun, having a big breakfast or lunch at the old Shady Lawn.

King Ralph was a true patriot and active member of the local VFW. He served as the Commander for several terms as well as the Quartermaster. For many years, Ralph spent much time and dedication preparing the menus and meals for every Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Independence Day celebration where Veterans and their families could fellowship together over a meal. He could be found in that kitchen in his overalls, working on a great meal and even better story. If you wanted a good story and a smile, you could get one in King Ralph’s chow line! Entertaining was second nature to him, and he drew a crowd wherever he went with his smile that would light up a room and that contagious laugh. He will always be the head chef and the hometown hero, and he was the life of the party. He leaves big shoes but would not have wanted a fuss over him. He loved giving to others and was selfless in every way. He was a true treasure and if you didn’t know him, you were missing a great man that loved his family and friends like no other. Bicycle, tricycle, automobile King Ralph, we will see you again!

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Patrick Holden.

Ralph leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Daughter, Brandy Holden of Newland, NC, Brother, Wayne (Molly) Holden of Newland, NC, Brother, Gary Holden of Newland, NC, Granddaughter, Carolina Ross of Newland, NC, Granddaughter, Morgan Holden of Wilkesboro, NC. Ralph was a special uncle to Gretchen Blackburn (Danny), Jeremy Holden (Melissa), Carolina Hartman (Taylor), Teresa Storie (Allen), and several great nephews and nieces, all that loved him dearly.

Services for Dennis Ralph Holden will be held on Sunday, January 24, 2021 beginning at 3:00 pm from the First Baptist Church Newland with Dr. Bill Jones officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Sunday at First Baptist Church of Newland.

Interment with military honors will follow at the Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: VFW Pat Ray Post 4286, Newland NC to support our local veterans.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Holden family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Ralph and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Mary Brewer Partington

December 27, 1933 – January 20, 2021

Mary Brewer Partington, age 87, of Cranberry, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

She was born on December 27, 1933 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Thomas Bynum Brewer and the late Edna Hartley Brewer.

Mary retired from Baxter Healthcare and was a member of the Open Door Baptist Church. She was an avid supporter of the Jimmy Swaggert Ministries and loved quilting, cooking and reading her bible.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, John Edward Partington; Daughter, Edna “Eddie” Partington; Granddaughter, Travis Nicole Vance; Brother, JB Brewer.

Mary loved to spoil her family and leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Penny Vance of Newland, NC, Son, Bynum Partington of Elk Park, NC, Sister, Jenny Staton of Frank, NC, Sister, Nina Carswell of Middleburg, FL, Sister, Anne Turbyfill of Heaton, NC, Granddaughter, KC Rodriguez of Rochester, NY; Great Grandchildren, Hailey Hilton, DJ Rodriguez, Roman Rodriguez, Harlem Rodriguez.

Services for Mary Partington will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 6:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until the service hour on Tuesday. Interment will follow at noon on Wednesday in the Heaton Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask and social distancing will be required.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Partington family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Mary and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.