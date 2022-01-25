Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 25, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

.

.

Willis James Hess

1945 – 2022

Mr. Willis James Hess, age 76, of Vilas, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born August 5, 1945 in Russell County, Virginia, he was a son of the late Willard Isaac and Elsie Howington Hess. Willis enjoyed helping others, and could often be seen out walking his dog.

He is survived by three sisters, Shelba Hicks of Mountain City, TN, Ellen Dancy and husband Jack of Vilas, and Mary Thompson of Avondale, PA, and one brother, Millard Hess of Laurel Bloomery, TN a special niece, Wilma Hicks and friend Jack Herten, and a special neighbor, Caroline Shockley.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Frances Wilcox and Willa Jean, the three brothers, Wesley, John and Donald Hess.

Funeral services for Mr. Willis Hess will be conducted Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Bill McGuire. The family will greet visitors following the service.

Online condolences may be shared with the Hess family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Hess family.

.

.

Fannie Fletcher

1934 – 2022

Fannie “Colleen” Fletcher, age 87, of Crackers Neck Rd, Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on January 21, 2022 at home surrounded by her loved ones.

Colleen was born October 17, 1934 to the late Millard and Anna Bell McCoy. She has been a lifelong resident of Johnson County, TN. On February 24, 1956 she married the late Pastor Carroll Fletcher. For 24 years Colleen was a pastor’s wife as Carroll pastored 7 different churches across Johnson County and Western NC area.

Colleen worked for a number of years at Leco Manufacturing plant, and served 23 years as a beloved cook at Mountain City Care Facility where she was best known for her famous fried apple pies. Colleen enjoyed her retirement by gardening, working outdoors, and most importantly spending time with her great grandbabies.

Fannie “Colleen” Fletcher was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Pastor Carroll Fletcher, 5 infant siblings, 2 sisters, Ruby McCoy Garland and Magdalene McCoy Cook, 2 brothers, James McCoy and Junior Franklin McCoy and an infant granddaughter, Cassandra Fletcher.

She is survived by son, Randall Fletcher(Patricia) of Vilas, NC; granddaughter, Lori Ann Isaacs (Dustin) and 2 great granddaughters Olivia and Emma Isaacs, all of Vilas, NC.

Services for Fannie “Colleen” Fletcher will be held Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 2:00pm at Mountain City Funeral Home, with Rev. Leonard Fletcher and Pastor Chuck Morefield officiating. Special music by Clark and Nancy Mixon. The family will receive friends from 11:00am-2:00pm at Mountain City Funeral Home prior to the funeral. The graveside service and burial will follow the funeral at the Fletcher Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Greg Warren, Johnny Arnold, Dustin Isaacs, Fred Dunn, Jim Tester, Coleman Brown, and Joey Stout. Honorary Pallbearers are the Men of Vaughts Gap Baptist Church.

At other times visitors may call at the residence, 2269 Crackers Neck Road, Mountain City, TN, 37683.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thanks to neighbors and friends who helped Colleen along the way, may they know how much Colleen loved and appreciated each of them and a special Thanks to Amedisys Hospice employees, Joannie, Gail, and Social worker Jerry, without whom we would have never made it through.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Fannie “Colleen” has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683

.

.

Roy Blaine Calloway

1931 – 2022

Roy Blaine Calloway, age 90, of the Foscoe Community, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, January 13, 2022 at his home.

Born September 1, 1931 in Watauga County. He was the son of Shirley and Nettie Byers Calloway. He served in the US Air Force and was stationed in numerous locations. He was an avid sportsman, consisting of coon hunting, basketball and baseball. He retired from The Hound Ears Club where he worked security.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents and six of his brothers and sisters; A.C. Calloway, Mary Wilson, Della Ryan, Wanda Ezzell, Lola Jackson, and John Henry Calloway.

Surviving are his wife Carolyn Townsend Calloway of Foscoe; his children, Chris Calloway and wife Diana of Foscoe, Flint Calloway and James Calloway both of Center, Texas. Grandchildren, Alanna Stallings and husband Brandon of Kill Devil Hills, NC, Lauren Greer and husband Tanner of Lenoir, and Bobbi Calloway of Center, Texas. Great grandchildren Mila Greer of Lenoir, and Isabel Ellington of Center, Texas. One sister Shirley Delp of Princeton, W.Va., and one sister-in-law Doris Miller. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Roy Calloway will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Foscoe Christian Church Benevolence fund, 8834 Highway 105 South, Boone, NC 28607 and/or Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be shared with the Calloway family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Calloway family.

.

.

Nicholas Allan Saunders

1992 – 2022

Nicholas Allan Saunders, age 29, of Jefferson, passed away on January 22, 2022, with family by his side after succumbing to an acute illness.

Nick was born on December 13, 1992 to Tina Lewis and Gary Saunders in Boone, North Carolina. He was an Ashe County High School graduate, class of 2011. He enlisted into the US Army with dreams of serving his country but was disqualified due to injury just weeks before his shipping date. He loved working with his hands, and spent the last few years working various construction and landscaping jobs.

Nick will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul with absolute heart of gold. He was genuine, thoughtful, and so effortlessly funny. He just had a presence about him that made him such a pleasure to be around. His unwavering love and friendship had a deeper impact on his friends and family than he could have ever realized.

Nick is survived by his mother, Tina Lewis, his father, Gary Saunders, and his step-mother Sherry Saunders. He is also survived by his brother Tyler Saunders, his sister Tiera Shepard, his sister Bailey Saunders, his brother Remington Saunders, his sister Kinsley Greene, his cousin Travis Casimir, his cousin Kaitlyn Saunders, his cousin TJ Saunders, and his girlfriend Calie Bennett. He is also survived by many friends and loved ones who will miss him deeply.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced when they become available.

Online condolences may be shared with the Saunders family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Saunders family.

.

.

Harry Leigh “Bud” Wahab, Jr.

February 21, 1946 – January 16, 2022

Harry Leigh “Bud” Wahab, Jr, 75, passed away early Sunday morning, January 16th, at Watagua Medical Center in Boone, NC.

He was born February 21, 1946, at Beaufort County Memorial Hospital in Washington, NC, the son of the late Harry Leigh Wahab and Lyndell Wahab, who survives. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Howard Wahab, aunt Marcia Wahab Sugg and aunt Sarah Wahab Moore. He devoted his life to the education of his students, teaching generations in the Hyde County Public School system for 35 years. An avid lover of the water, he adored sailing and fishing, putting into practice the lessons his father taught him.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Schurman Wahab, and their son, John Cole Wahab; brother George Wahab and his wife, Mary Ellen Wahab, their daughter, Brett Wahab Hargis and her husband Mike Hargis; cousin, Anna Riddick; brother in law C.M. Harris and his wife, Lynda Harris, their three daughters, Anna Hovancik, Melanie Coffey and Meghan Mixon and their husbands, Dan Hovancik, Shane Coffey and Garrett Mixon, and their combined 12 children. His memory will forever be cherished by those who will always love him.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 545 East Main St., Belhaven, NC.

Online condolences may be sent to the Wahab family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service of Boone is in charge of the arrangements

.

.

John Steven Sargeant, Jr.

May 11, 1957 – January 21, 2022

John Steven Sargeant, Jr., age 64, of Boone, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born May 11, 1957. A native of Long Island, New York. Steven was kind to everyone and never met a stranger. He was the eldest son of Maureen Dulligan Sargeant and the late John S. Sargeant, Sr.

Those left to cherish his memory, wife, Robbin and sons, Andrew and Sean, brother, Christopher Sargeant and wife Donna, niece Elizabeth and nephew, Matthew, brother, David Sargeant and wife Darla and nephews, James and Shea, sisters, Katie Sargeant and Meg Fender and husband Mike and niece Vivienne and nephew Tiernan as well as extended family Lucy Sargeant.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Sargeant family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Margie Harmon Thomas

April 20, 1932 – January 22, 2022

Margie Harmon Thomas, age 89, of Zionville passed away Saturday January 22, 2022, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation.

Margie was born April 20, 1932 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late George Calvin Harmon and Ruth Tester Harmon. She was a cafeteria manager at Mabel School and a member of Union Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Nancy Fagan and husband Sean of Mountain City, Tennessee; two sons, Larry Thomas and wife Audrey of Trade, Tennessee and Joe William Thomas and wife Debbie of Zionville; one granddaughter, Cindy DeLaura and husband Josh of Zionville; one grandson, Joey Thomas and wife Tanya of Swan Hills, Alberta, Canada; and five great-grandchildren; one sister, Jamie Roberts of Hudson, NC

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Otto Thomas; one grandson, Gary Thomas; and her brothers, Bill and Baxter Harmon.

Funeral services for Margie Harmon Thomas will be conducted Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Vernon Eller and Pastor Derick Wilson will officiate. The family respectfully request that mask be worn and social distancing be practiced.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Roxanne Miller, 6797 US Highway 421, Zionville, North Carolina, 28698 or AMOREM Hospice Care 902 Kirkwood Ave NW Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the Thomas family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Joseph D. Parker

November 1, 1955 – January 22, 2022

Joseph D. Parker, age 66, of Boone, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Betty Winebarger Blevins

August 15, 1946 – January 22, 2022

Betty Winebarger Blevins, age 75, of West Jefferson, a native and former resident of Meat Camp, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Ashe Memorial Hospital.

She was born August 15, 1946, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Loyd Winebarger and Chessie Miller Winebarger.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Blevins, three brothers, John, Glenn and James Winebarger and one sister, Virginia Smith.

The body will lie in state at Hampton Funeral Home from 2:00 until 4:00 Thursday, January 27, 2022, so family and friends may pay their respects and sign the guest registry.

Online condolences may be sent to the Blevins family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Michael E. Isaacs

June 19, 1965 – January 23, 2022

Michael E. Isaacs, age 56, of Boone, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 2:00 o’clock at Flat Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Doug Cheshire will officiate.

The body will lie in state from 9:00 until 5:00 Friday, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel so friends may pay their respect and sign the guest registry.

Online condolences may be sent to the Isaacs family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

James Eugene Sutphin

September 26, 1943 – January 23, 2022

James Eugene Sutphin, age 78, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at his residence.

Jim was born on September 26, 1943 in Nueces County, Texas, a son of the late Eugene Hubert Sutphin and the late Helen Sudderth Sutphin.

He was a United States Army Veteran serving four years in Vietnam. He worked for Brad Regan as a Computer Programmer, a guard for the NC Dept of Public Safety, a sales associate for Carolina Tire and then he worked for Cannon Memorial Hospital in Patient Accounts. He had attended the First Baptist Church Newland for many years. He enjoyed volunteering for RAMS Rack and being with his friends at the Senior Center. Jim was a proud member of MENSA. He was quite the character who enjoyed making folks smile everywhere he went.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Eugene Hubert Sutphin, Jr.; Mother, Helen Sudderth Sutphin; Brother, Tim Sutphin; Nephew, Jason Sutphin.

Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory Daughter, Meredith (Johnny) Hayes of Newland, NC; Two Granddaughters, Auri Hayes of Newland, NC, Norah Hayes of Newland, NC; Brother, Joseph (Bobbi) Sutphin of Gray, TN; Nephew, David Sutphin of Gray, TN; Life Long Friend and Former Wife, Brucie Daniels.

Services for Jim Sutphin will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 2:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until the service hour, Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Montezuma Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Compassionate Hearts Homecare.

Jim’s request was that no flowers be sent to his funeral and that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to: RAMS Rack PO Box 234 Newland, NC 28657.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Sutphin family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Jim and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

