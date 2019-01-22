Published Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 5:49 pm

Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 22, 2019

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Paul W. Willenborg

April 18, 1926 – January 14, 2019

Paul W. Willenborg, age 92, of Sugar Top Road, Sugar Mountain, passed away Monday, January 14, 2019, at his home.

Paul was born April 18, 1926 in Hoboken, New Jersey, son of the late Carl and Elsa Shumacher Willenborg. He was a retired engineer for General Electric, and served in the United States Army during World War II.

Paul is survived by his wife, Janice Armfield Willenborg of the home; two sons, Michael Willenborg and wife Anne of Storrs, Connecticut, and Brian Willenborg and wife Margery of San Mateo, California; one daughter, Jane Willenborg of Hoboken, New Jersey, and a brother-in-law, Duff Armfield and his wife Camilla of Hudson, North Carolina.

No memorial services for Paul W. Willenborg are scheduled at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Willenborg family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Bryan O’Neil Jensen

June 20, 1983 – January 19, 2019

Bryan O’Neil Jensen, age 35, of Ransom Street, Blowing Rock, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Atrium Health of Cleveland County.

Bryan is survived by his mother, Blanche Swann of Blowing Rock; one daughter, Souvalynn of Tampa, Florida; one sister, Brooke Ashley of Doylestown, Pennsylvania; a cousin, Katrina Morgan of Blowing Rock; his sisters, Brittney, Cassie, and Angie of Pontiac, Illinois; three nieces, Leah and Khloe, both of Doylestown, and Triniti of Asheville; his cousins, Chad, Charles, and Anna, all of Orlando, and his girlfriend, Lynn Woody of Lenoir.

Funeral services for Bryan O’Neil Jensen will be conducted Wednesday morning, January 23, 2019, at 11:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 10:00 until 10:45 AM. Officiating will be Pastor Gordon Noble.

The family will receive friends Wednesday morning, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Jensen family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Amanda Reece Costigan

August 20, 1979 – January 19, 2019

Amanda Reece Costigan, 39, of Trade, Tennessee, passed away at her home on Saturday, January 19, 2019. Amanda was born in Watauga County, North Carolina on August 20, 1979 to Joe Reece and Nancy Pat Puett. Amanda is preceded in death by her grandparents, Tipton Ragan and Bruce Reece, as well as several aunts and uncles.

Amanda loved nature, wildlife and animals and enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors. Amanda liked fishing, hunting, and riding 4-wheelers when ever she could. Amanda was a member of the Rock Christian Church in Boone, North Carolina.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Michael Costigan; her mother, Pat Puett and husband Patrick; her father, Joe Reece; children, Jenna Reece, Tanner and Shainna Putnam, and Elijah ‘Eli’ and Emma Costigan; her niece and nephew, Sophia and Max Herzog; Tanner and Shainna’s father, Jody Putnam; grandparents, Anna Belle Ragan and Willie Proffitt; her uncle, Neal Ragan; aunts, Peggy May, Audrey Thomas, Hope Barnett, Tammy Bryant, and Jane Barnett; her mother-in-law, Carolyn Costigan; father-in-law, William Costigan; sister-in-law, Sarah Herzog; brother-in-law, Mark Herzog; special friend, Emily Ahrenberg; her special dog Bentley.

Services for Amanda will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at 2pm in the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12pm – 2pm prior to the service. Pastor J.C. Anderson and Mr. Billy Reece will officiate the service. Internment will follow services at Sunset Memorial Park, Mountain City, TN.

Pallbearers will be Billy Reece, Scott Church, James Holman, Nathan Reece, Mark Harzog, A.J. Lipford and Heath Lipford.

Professional services are being provided for Amanda Costigan and her family by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.

Online Condolences can be sent to the family via our website: www.huxlipfordfh.com

Announcement Courtesy of Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service.

Patricia O’Brien “Pat” Alexander

June 18, 1932 – January 14, 2019

Patricia O’Brien “Pat” Alexander, age 86, of Naples, Florida, a former resident of Boone, passed away Monday afternoon, January 14, 2019, at Avow Hospice in Naples.

Pat was a devoted wife to Don, a loving and caring mother to Mary and Donnie, an adoring and proud grandmother to Melissa, Erin and Mattie, and a loyal friend to a great number of people throughout the world. She loved life and lived it to its fullest right up to the end. Pat loved living in Boone and regretted having to leave it. She loved the people and loved being a very active member of the community. The best way to sum up Pat’s life comes from a famous and very appropriate quote by Jackie Robinson:

“A life is not important

except in the impact it

has on other lives.”

No truer words could be said about Pat. She will be greatly missed and will be loved forever.

Pat is survived by one son, Donald E. Alexander and wife Erin O’Donnell of Play Del Rey, California; one daughter, Mary B. Alexander Sullivan and husband John of Naples, Florida; three granddaughters, Melissa Alexander Gabriel and husband Sam of Daytona Beach, Florida, Erin Sullivan Weislow and husband Jon of Miami, Florida, and Mattie E. Sullivan of Chicago, Illinois; one sister, Susan Jane O’Brien, and one brother, Peter O’Brien.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald P. Alexander, and her father and mother, Edward Francis O’Brien and Agnes Marie Hensen O’Brien.

A Funeral Mass for Patricia O’Brien “Pat” Alexander will be conducted Tuesday morning, January 22, 2019, at 11:00 o’clock, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Boone. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Father Matthew Codd. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends Monday afternoon, from 5:00 until 7:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Watauga County Public Library in Pat’s memory, 140 Queen Street, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Alexander family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Travis A. Triplett

February 23, 1941 – January 18, 2019

Travis Alvin Triplett, age 77, went to be with the Lord on Friday morning, January 18, 2019 at his home in Boone, NC.

Travis was born February 23, 1941 to the late Maxine and Larnie Triplett in the Elk Creek Community of Triplett, NC. Travis is also preceded in death by four sisters, Mable Triplett, Theresa Triplett, Kathy Triplett Bedsaul, and Lisa Triplett Woodring.

Survivors are his wife, Sylvia of the home. One daughter, Vicki Horn of Salisbury, three grandchildren, Justin Clark of Charlotte, Melanie Hall and husband Matthew of Salisbury, and Brittany Danielle Burris of Salisbury. Two Sisters, Treva Triplett Johnson of Jacksonville, Fl. and Carrie Cornette and husband Harold of High Point, NC. and beloved nieces and nephews.

Travis was a retired rock mason and much of his beautiful rock work will stand as a lasting memorial in buildings throughout the mountain area for years to come. He was an avid hunter traveling across the United States and Canada with friends on many hunting trips. He also had a love for Taxidermy, mounting much of the game he hunted as well as for many others.

The service will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Mt. Ephriam Baptist Church in Triplett, NC where he was a faithful member. Officiating will be Rev. Rick Critcher.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Mt. Ephriam Baptist Church, 3275 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, NC 28618.

Online condolences may be sent to the Triplett family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangemnts.

Richard Ray Roach

January 24, 1953 – January 19, 2019

Richard Ray Roach, age 65, of Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 19, 2019, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

Richard was born January 24, 1953 in Grayson County, Virginia, a son of the late Russell Ray Roach and Juanita Helen Vaughn Roach. He was a retired mason.

Richard is survived by two brothers, Gary Roach and wife Verna Ann of China Grove, North Carolina, and Benny Roach and wife Lois of Stoneville, North Carolina, and two sisters, Cathy VanBuren and fiance Terry Speers of Hunington, West Virginia, and Carolyn Roach Bonds of Stoneville, North Carolina.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Roger, Billy, and Ricky Roach, and one sister, Nancy Smith.

Private memorial services for Richard Ray Roach will be conducted at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Roach family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Martha Kathleen Moore Smith

January 03, 1936 – January 21, 2019

Kathleen was born in Butler, TN to Narvie and Myrtle Harmon Moore. A 60 year resident of Boone, she died Monday January 21, 2019 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone.

She grew up on Timbered Ridge in Watauga County and attended Bethel Union School. Her graduating class still has reunions every year. She loved working with the public and was known by most locals that shopped at A&P, Heilig Meyers and Kmart. Her wonderful personality and mischievous smile made her a town fixture.

She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Her volunteer work included Girl Scouts, 4H and working with the elderly. Her social club was the Southgate Beauty Salon. She was known by friends and family as the party planner. No matter what the occasion you could count on her to make sure that everyone showed up and had a great time. We all have many great memories thanks to her hard work and planning.

Kathleen leaves with us her husband of 63 years, John C. Smith, brother, Jesse Moore and wife Betty, daughters, Angela Denton and Barbara Walz, grandchildren, Gabe Burleson, Elizabeth Neville, Ben Denton, Casey Denton along with nine great grandchildren and best friend Muffin. She was sweet and dear lady and greatly loved by every one of us.

Funeral services for Kathleen Moore Smith will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, January 23, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Mr. Jim Denton and Mr. Ben Denton. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Autism Speaks: 1060 State Rd 2nd floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.

Online condolences may be sent to the Smith family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Louise Banner

August 24, 1931 – January 19, 2019

Louise Banner, age 87, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at her home in Newland, NC.

She was born on August 24, 1931 in Banner Elk, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Earl Carpenter Sr. and the late Alice Haga Carpenter.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband of 44 years, Floyd Banner; Two Brothers, Earl Carpenter, Jr. and Cecil Carpenter.

Louise and Floyd owned Avery True Value Hardware store for 51 years. She was a member of Sugar Mountain Baptist Church where she was the secretary and treasure for over 40 years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, shopping, her friends and family. She was a very loving and caring person. She was a dedicated wife and mother. She loved all of her family and considered the community as her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family but she especially enjoyed the time she got to spend with her two grandsons. She liked to listen to Gospel Music, Vince Gill, and Roy Rogers.

Louise leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, Michael Banner and wife Jo Ann of Newland, NC, Grandson, Blake Banner of Newton, NC, Grandson, Brent Banner and wife Victoria of Burnsville, NC, Sister, Barbara Daniels and husband Joe of Newland, NC, Sister, Mary Banner and husband Ford of Lincolnton, NC, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Louise Banner will be held on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Don Ford officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm up until the service at 2:00 pm on Tuesday January 22, 2019 at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in the Newland Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Grant Gibson, Greg Gibson, L.D. Vance, Blake Banner, Brent Banner, Chad Braswell, Stanley Carpenter, and Lynn Church.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Dr. Spruce Pine, NC 28777

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Banner family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Louise and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

