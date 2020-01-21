Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 21, 2020

Published Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 6:14 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Mowa Chishimba Mowa

1994 – 2020

Mowa Chishimba Mowa (“Momo”), 25, passed away Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at the Watauga Medical Center, Boone, NC. Mowa was born on September 28th, 1994 in Glasgow, Scotland, the youngest of the three children of Ennie and Chishimba N. Mowa of Boone, NC. He lived in Sapporo, Japan as a toddler. He then attended Northbury Colony Infant School in London, UK. Afterwards, he attended several schools throughout Ohio: West Main Elementary School, Summit Junior Academy, Mayfair Junior Academy, and Holden Elementary School. He then attended Hardin Park Elementary School in Boone, NC from 4th grade and then Watauga High School. For university, he attended Andrews in Berrien Springs, MI for Cello Performance and transferred to Appalachian State University for Music Education. He is survived by his parents, Ennie and Chishimba N. Mowa, siblings, Nonde and Shoma, grandmother, Lydia Katwishi Chishimba, as well as many uncles and aunties, cousins, nephews and nieces. The family already misses him greatly. He is remembered as a deep thinker, gifted and passionate artist and cellist, as well as an honest and generous giver. The visitation and viewing will be held on Friday, 17th January 2020, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory (194 Queen St, Boone, NC 28607). There will be another visitation and viewing on Saturday, 18th January 2020, from 1:00-2:00 pm at Boone United Methodist Church (471 New Market Blvd, Boone, NC 28607). This will be immediately followed by the Memorial Service starting at 2:00 pm at the same church. Family and friends are welcome to a gathering with refreshments immediately after the service at the same venue. The family wishes to express their thanks for the generous support provided to them by various individuals and organizations in Boone, throughout the USA, and around the world. A special thanks to the Boone United Methodist Church for hosting the memorial service. May the good Lord richly bless you all. Psalm 71:20-21 Though you have made me see troubles, many and bitter, you will restore my life again; from the depths of the earth you will again bring me up. You will increase my honor and comfort me once again. Amen! Online condolences may be shared with the Mowa family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Mowa family.



Dollie Lou Isaacs

1931 – 2020

Dollie Sheffield Isaacs

Born May 5, 1931 Died January 16, 2020

Gone but not forgotten.



Martha Constance Beasley

1932 – 2020

Martha Constance Beasley – Connie Beasley, age 87, of Boone, passed away January 17, 2020 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living. Born 1932 in Sanford, Florida, she was a daughter of Willis and Marie Oliver Smith. Mrs. Beasley was a bookkeeper in her fathers’ business, W.C. Smith Company, before establishing a successful business of her own in direct sales. She then left her company to become a homemaker and to assist her husband in his sales career. Together, she and her husband of 63 years, Jim, worked and traveled the country and visited many parts of the world. Known by her family and close friends as ‘Buzz’, Connie’s favorite past time was chatting with and observing people. Energetic and vivacious, she was also know by her wit and intelligence. There was never a dull moment with her. Connie’s presence in this world will be missed. She is survived by her daughter, Lori South of Boone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Beasley. Services for Mrs. Beasley will be private. The family suggests memorials to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758541, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8541. Lori would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Deerfield Ridge and the Horizons unit for all their kindness and loving care shown to our family. Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Beasley family.



Jeffrey Dale Hagaman

1962 – 2020

Mr. Jeffrey Dale Hagaman, age 57, of Vilas, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. Born April 18, 1962 in Watauga County, he was the son of the late Rev. James D. Hagaman and Mayselle Glenn Hagaman. He was a member of Meat Camp Baptist Church. Jeff was a dedicated Christian and had made several mission trips to Togo Africa; helping families and building ponds. He worked for Water’s Brothers Construction for over 30 years and was a foreman. Jeff was a strong man, physically and mentally, but mostly he was strong in his faith. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Presnell Hagaman, one daughter, Candace Victoria Hagaman, his mother, Mayselle Glenn Hagaman of Zionville, one sister, Sue McGhinnis and husband Jerry of Sugar Grove, and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial services for Jeffrey Dale Hagaman will be conducted Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 1 o’clock at Meat Camp Baptist Church. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Townsend and Rev. David Clippard. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 am until 1 pm at Meat Camp Baptist Church. Burial will be private. The family respectfully requests no flowers and suggests memorials to Hospital Baptiste Biblique, Togo, Africa, in care of Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be shared with the Hagaman family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Hagaman family



Michael Ernie “Mike” Randall

1956 – 2020

Mr. Michael Randall, age 63, of Lonnie Carlton Road, Deep Gap, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home. Born October 5, 1956 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Grady Randall and Reba Carroll Randall. Mike was retired from Watauga County School system where he worked in the maintenance department. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mike loved his wife and family and always let his family know how much he loved them. He is survived by two sons, Adam Randall and wife Paige, and Chad Kerley and wife Lisa of Morganton, his mother, Reba Randall of Triplett, one sister, Vicki Watson and husband David of Triplett, one brother, Phil Randall and wife Candi of Granite Falls, one grandson, Kane Randall his mother and father-in-law, J. B. and Frances Jones Greene, one brother–in-law Scott Greene all of Boone and special friends Danny and Danna Lyons. He was preceded in death by his wife Tanya Greene Randall and his father Grady Randall. Memorial services for Mike Randall will be conducted Thursday afternoon, January 23, 2020 at 2 o’clock at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Rick Critcher. Graveside services will be private. The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 12:30 until 2 o’clock at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Seby Jones Cancer Center, PO Box 2600, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be shared with the Randall family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Randall family.

Lloyd Leonidas “Pop Pop” Hoover, Jr.

June 18, 1929 – January 11, 2020

Lloyd Leonidas Hoover, Jr., age 90, of Matthews, NC, was received into God’s loving arms and Kingdom glory Saturday morning, January 11, 2020, at Plantation Estates Retirement Community in Matthews, NC. Leon was born June 18, 1929 in Charlotte, NC, the firstborn child of the late Lloyd Leonidas Hoover, Sr. and Daisy Mae Mullis Hoover. He considered his greatest honor and privilege in life to be married to his beloved wife, Joan Stroupe Hoover, with whom he was married for 62 years until her passing in 2014. Together, they had three children, Alan, Terri, and Donnie.

Best known as “Leon” by his friends, “Pop Pop” by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and “Coach” by the young people he had the honor and privilege to coach through the years, Leon was a devoted son, brother, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and a faithful friend to many. He always put his family first, seeking to do what was best for them, despite the consequences to his own life and career. Leon was a humble man of great integrity and honesty, a man highly respected throughout the communities in which he lived and served. He held himself to high Christian values and desired to serve those within his communities. He was a beloved figure by the students and young people with whom he interacted as a coach, a community leader, or simply a friend of one of his children, with many often looking up to him as a father figure.

Leon, along with his beloved wife Joan, was an extremely generous man with his time and financial assistance. Together, they volunteered to serve within the communities they lived and gave financially to those in need, whether family, friends, or others. Shortly before his passing, a doctor asked him, “Leon, why do you want to keep fighting to live?” Leon, responded, “I want to keep serving others.”

Leon always found time to serve and invest in his community and was recognized five times as one of the “Top 10 Young Men” of Charlotte. He faithfully served as an Elder at Third Presbyterian Church in Charlotte and Deacon Emeritus at Perkinsville Baptist Church in Boone. Leon served as President of the East Mecklenburg Optimist Club in Charlotte, and later as the President of the Boone Optimist Club in Boone. Altogether, Leon served over a combined 50 years with the Optimist Club. Leon was a leader within the banking community as well serving as President/Chairman of the Charlotte and Piedmont Chapters of the American Institute of Banking and three terms as Chairman of the North Carolina Bankers Association’s Bank Security Committee. He was an early advocate for a national bank crime data base. In 1972, Leon helped to establish the Phil Hughston Memorial Award that recognized high school seniors for excellence in academics and athletics, serving as its Chairman for many years.

Leon was a 1947 graduate of Harding High School and a 1973 graduate of the Bank Administration Institute and the University of Wisconsin School for Bank Administration. Leon retired from banking after serving over 41 years at the Bank of Commerce and First Union National Bank/Wachovia Bank in Charlotte. After his retirement from banking, Leon worked at Beech Mountain Ski Resort, invested in real estate, helped start a business with his wife and daughter, and helped his daughter raise her four children (including triplets). One of his great joys in life was watching his kids, grandkids, and great-grandchildren participate in their various sporting events, dance performances, and other activities that he knew they enjoyed. Leon had the honor of being the best man in both of his son’s weddings as well as walking his daughter, a granddaughter, and a granddaughter-in-law down the aisle at their weddings.

Leon loved athletics, playing football, basketball, and baseball in high school and continued to play baseball during his days in the US Army. After completing his Army service, Leon played competitive fastpitch softball until his children were old enough to play sports themselves. From that time on, he began to invest his time in coaching them in their athletic pursuits using sports to teach them many life lessons. Later in life, Leon enjoyed competing in the Senior Olympics, winning multiple gold, silver, and bronze medals. Along with his community service and athletic pursuits, Leon enjoyed gardening. His vegetable garden and fruit trees provided for many good meals and fresh snacks for his family. He, along with his wife Joan, provided a home with many wonderful memories that his children continue to cherish to this day.

At the age of 69, Leon survived a horrendous car wreck that doctors said most people his age would not have survived. Suffering a shattered hip, broken ribs, and a severely broken leg as well as various infections that required six surgeries and over three years of rehab, Leon continued to fight the good fight of faith, humbly modeling to others how to persevere during difficult times, living each day with a never give up mindset. His mental toughness was again challenged in August 2014, when a hip wound from his car wreck reopened and required continuous rehab until his passing. During these difficult days, Leon remained steadfast in his love for and trust in God’s goodness and strength to allow him to live a victorious life despite the challenges he faced each day.

Leon is survived by one daughter, Terri Hoover Reynolds of Boone, NC and her daughters, Bethany Reynolds Mosteller and her husband Chris of Waxhaw, NC, and Abbey Reynolds Mitchell and her husband Ryan of Charlotte, NC and her sons, Brandon Hoover Reynolds and his wife Lea, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and John-Michael Barnes Reynolds and his wife, Emily, of Blowing Rock, NC; two sons, Alan Lloyd Hoover and his wife Kathryn, of Dublin, Ohio, and their two daughters, Meredith Hoover Yonushonis and her husband, James, of Columbus, Ohio, and Kelsey Hoover Kula and her husband, Kevin, of Columbus, Ohio; and their son, Christopher Redmond Hawkins Hoover and his wife Christine, of Columbus, Ohio, and Reverend Donald Leon “Donnie” Hoover and his wife Valerie of Woodstock, Georgia and their two daughters, Brittni Garber Hoover of Columbia, SC and Brianna Stroupe Hoover of Woodstock, Georgia and their son, Brock Leon Hoover of Woodstock, Georgia; seven great-grandchildren, Clare Elizabeth Yonushonis, James David Yonushonis, Mary Kathryn Yonushonis, Adeline Therese Yonushonis, Joseph Alan Yonushonis, Callyn Joan Mosteller, Kai Vallejos Reynolds; one sister, Evelyn Ann “Dolly” Windle of Concord, NC; one brother, William David Hoover of Asheboro, NC. Leon is also survived by a number of beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Leon “Pop Pop” Hoover will be conducted Saturday afternoon, January 18, 2020, at 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm, at Perkinsville Baptist Church in Boone, NC. An additional service will be held on Sunday afternoon, January 19, 2020, at 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm, at Third Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC.

The body will lie in state prior to each service. The family will receive friends prior to the Celebration of Life service on Saturday afternoon, from 2:00 pm until 2:45 pm, at Perkinsville Baptist Church in Boone, NC. In addition, the family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday afternoon, from 1:30 pm until 2:00 pm, at Third Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Navigators, PO Box 6079, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007-6679. Please specify that the contribution is for NAV Account ID #175067. Or make contributions online at https://www.navigators.org/staff/175067. Your contributions will serve to support the ministry of Donnie Hoover, Leon’s son, a ministry Leon faithfully supported with his prayers and sacrificial giving.

J B Tallent Funeral Service, in Charlotte, is in charge of the arrangements.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Regina Alford Howell

April 08, 1951 – January 12, 2020

Regina Alford Howell, age 68, of Wilson Lane, Boone, passed away Sunday morning, January 12, 2020, at her home.

She is survived by one son, Stewart Howell and wife Kristie; one daughter, Gina Howell and her significant other, Gregg Miller; her mother, Janice Kellum and husband Ward; two granddaughters, Courtney and Carolina Howell; one brother, Charles Alford and wife Pat; four brothers-in-law, Bobby Howell and wife Terry, Gene Howell and his significant other, Peggy, and Clark Howell and wife Judy, and one sister-in-law, Jeanette Sasser and husband Larry. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Howell; her father, Charles P. Alford, and infant twins.

The family will receive friends Monday afternoon, January 13, 2020, from 5:30 until 7:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Service. The family will also receive friends Tuesday evening, January 14, 2020, from 6:00 until 8:00 o’clock, at Seymore Funeral Home in Goldsboro. Graveside services burial will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, January 15, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, in the Pikeville Cemetery in Pikeville, North Carolina.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Watauga County Rescue Squad, PO Box 3487, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Howell family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Albert H. Miller, Jr.

March 11, 1943 – January 18, 2020

Albert H. Miller, Jr., age 76, of Willow Lane, Todd, passed away Saturday morning, January 18, 2020, at his home.

Albert was born March 11, 1943 in Watauga, a son of the late Albert H. Miller, Sr. and Ann Miller. He was a retired mechanic for IRC/TRW in Boone, and was a member of Proffitt’s Grove Baptist Church.

He is survived by two daughters, Theresa Bryan and husband Curtis of Boone, and Angie Miller and her friend, Debbie of Banner Elk; two sons, Larry Miller and wife Gail of Granite Falls, and David Miller of Todd; his grandchildren, Heather Miller and husband Jason, Sarah Cook and husband Josh, Aubrey Miller, Annalise Miller, Chasity Matheson and husband David, Savannah Norris and husband Carl, Troy Luttrell, and Nichole; his great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Hannah, Charlie, Silas, Aristotle, Aquaria, Zepherie, Raylan, and Tulsa; four sisters, Evonne Settle of Boone, Trudy Thompson and fiance Bob Elliott of Vilas, Imogene Braswell, and Joanne Smith and husband Johnnie, all of Todd; two brothers, Oral Miller, and Mark Miller and his friend Jon, all of Todd.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Miller, and one grandson, Avery Miller.

Funeral services for Albert H. Miller, Jr. will be conducted Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020, at 11:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service. Officiating will be Pastor Eugene Braswell and Pastor Stephen Braswell. Burial will follow in Proffitt’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday morning, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock. At other times the family will be at the home of Curtis and Theresa Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, or to the family, in care of Hampton Funeral Service, 683 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Medi Home Hospice and the staff of Hampton Funeral Service for their special care of Albert.

Online condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Junior Clay Trivette

February 28, 1951 – January 19, 2020

Junior Clay Trivette, age 68, of Hardin Road, Boone, passed away Sunday morning, January 19, 2020, at his home.

Junior was born February 28, 1951 in Ashe County, a son of the late Russell Edison Trivette and Viola Edna Greer Trivette. He was a retired self-employed carpenter.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Winebarger Trivette; one daughter, Regina Houck and husband Ashley of Boone; one grandson, Dwight Clay Trivette of the home; one granddaughter, Alysha Ann Trivette of Banner Elk; two sisters, Melinda “Betty” Trivette of Creston, and Shirley Trivette of Zionville, and six brothers, Jack Trivette and wife Brenda of Lenoir, Evril Trivette and wife Mildred, Roy Trivette and wife Ann, all of Creston, Clyde Trivette, Gary Trivette and wife Junie of Zionville and Kenneth Trivette and wife Brenda, of Creston. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Mitchell Trivette.

Funeral services for Junior Clay Trivette will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, January 22, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, a Pilot Mountain Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Charles McCoy and Pastor Keith Woody. Burial will follow in Pilot Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Trivette family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dr. James W. Stines

January 21, 1934 – January 20, 2020

Dr. James W. Stines, age 85, of Laurel Park Road, Blowing Rock, passed away Monday evening, January 20, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

Dr. Stines is survived by his wife, Joyce Peterson Stines of the home; one daughter, Stephanie Phillippi of Carrboro; one son, Tracy Stines and wife Erica of Charlotte; two granddaughters, Amanda Rae Stines of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Meghan Tracy Stines of Charlotte; two grandsons, Jason Edward Phillippi and wife Lori of Asheville, and Andy Phillippi of Carrboro; one great-granddaughter, Leah Phillippi of Carrboro, and one brothers, Dr. Ernest N. Stines of Canton, North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ernest and Doris Searcy Stines, and one grandson, James Aaron Phillippi.

Memorial services for Dr. James W. Stines will be conducted Saturday afternoon, January 25, 2020, at 3:00 o’clock, at Boone United Methodist Church. Officiating will be Pastor Jeff McClean. A private burial will be held later at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.

The family will receive friends, Saturday afternoon, at a reception following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Baptist Children’s Home of North Carolina, PO Box 338, Thomasville, North Carolina, 27361 or to the Salvation Army, 501 Archdale Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28217.

Online condolences may be sent to the Stines family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements



Betty Jean Baird

March 18, 1931 – January 15, 2020

Betty Jean Daniels Baird, age 88, entered into her heavenly home peacefully Wednesday, January 15, 2020 surrounded by family and her minister. She was born on March 18, 1931 in Avery County to the late Margaret Parker and Glenn Daniels. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one sister, Mona Ray.

Betty was a deeply devoted and loving wife to Ralph for 69 years. Their Christ centered devotion to each other and their family has left a legacy for generations to come. She was a faithful member of Newland Presbyterian Church, active in Women of the Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher and choir member. She used her gifts and talents to serve others, especially with her home cooked meals. She took great pride in caring for her family and working side by side with them on the farm. Betty loved reading books to children and was a librarian for Newland Elementary and Avery County Morrison Public Library.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband Ralph Baird; two sons, Ben (Bev) Baird of Newland and Jim (Vickie) Baird of Fall Branch, TN; two daughters, Peggy Baird of Newland and Patricia (Norm) Potter of Lewisville, NC; fourteen grandchildren, Daniel Baird, Sarah (Jeremy) Shipp, David (Tiffany) Baird, Katherine (Joe) Johnson , Jeremiah Baird, Hannah (Shae) Judge, Isaac (Cameron)Baird, Rebekah Baird, Whitney (Blake)Vance, Nicole (Derek) South, Seth (Casey) Baird, Meredith Potter, James Potter, and Stephen (Kasey) Potter; eight great grandchildren, Elizabeth, James, Verity, and Grace Shipp, Elijah Judge, Lucy Johnson, Atlee and SelahJ South; two expectant great grandchildren; and two sisters, Barbara Kuhn and Carolyn Smith.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Newland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Michael McKee officiating.

The family is so thankful for the wonderful care provided by Barbara Shell, Pat Hicks and nursing staff from Blue Ridge Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Newland Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 579, Newland, NC 28657.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Baird family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Betty and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Jerry (Hoot) Trivett

April 15, 1939 – January 17, 2020

Jerry (Hoot) Trivett, age 80, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home.

He was born on April 15, 1939 in Newland, North Carolina, a son of the late Charles Edgar Trivett and the late Vergie Daniels Trivett.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; Wife, Becky Trivett; Three Sisters, Margie Carpenter, Florence Pitman, Helen Collis; and one Brother, Dennis Trivett.

Jerry loved hunting, fishing and enjoyed taking care of his Christmas tree farm. He loved every minute that he got to spend with his family, especially his great grandchildren. He also liked to watch Western movies.

Jerry leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Daughter, Tameula Trivett of Mountain City, TN, Son, Jerry (Greta) Trivett of Newland, NC, Brother, Joe (Priscilla) Trivett of Roan Mountain, TN, Brother, Ronnie (Caron) Trivett of Montezuma, NC, Brother, Cotton Trivett of Shelby, NC, Brother, Jack (Debbie) Trivett of Newland, NC, Grandson, Benjamin (Kimberly) Trivett of Newland, NC, Granddaughter, Kathryn Trivett of Charlotte, NC, Granddaughter, Kella (Crockett) Trivett of Newland, NC, Great Grandchildren: Robert, Evan, Harvest, Honor, Nace, Carli, and Cropper, and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Jerry (Hoot) Trivett will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Trivett officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 pm up until the service hour at 7:00 pm on Sunday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be on Monday January 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at Daniels Cemetery.

The family would like to offer a Special Thank You to the staff and nurses of the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Dr. Spruce Pine, NC 28777.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Trivett family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Jerry and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

