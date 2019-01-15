Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 15, 2019

Published Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 9:58 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Kate G. Hagaman

(October 03, 1935 – January 3, 2019)

Alice Kate Greene Hagaman, age 83 of Hildebran, and formerly of Watauga County, went to be with our Heavenly Father Thursday, January 03, 2019. She was born October 3, 1935 to the late David A. and Mary Isaacs Greene. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Johnny Hagaman, and brothers Glenn, Tommy, Dwight, Richard and Jack Greene.

She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Shupp and husband Bill of Lincolnton, and Sharon Brown of Hickory. Also surviving are two brothers, J.C. and Rhonda Greene, three sisters, Lillian McCrary, Jean Hayes and Lucille Reece, three grandchildren, Marc Sluder and wife Shea of Hickory, Michelle Elliott and husband Sam of Morganton, and Dan Moody-

Musick and wife Chris of Dallas, N.C.

Eleven great grandchildren and 1 Great-great grandson also survive.

A service will be conducted Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Liberty Baptist Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services in church from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Graveside services will be conducted Sunday, January 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Boone.

Online condolences may be shared with the Hagaman family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hagaman family.

Robert Bowman

(September 28, 1951 – January 5, 2019)

Robert (BO) Bowman, 67, of Boone, NC, finished his earthly rounds on Saturday, January 5, 2019.



A self-described natural-born route man, he carried the mail in Orlando and Boone for 40 years before retiring in 2014. After retiring, he and his wife of 47 years, Liz, ran a small bed-and-breakfast out of their home and he returned to raising bees, one of his great joys. He originally learned the beekeeping trade in Florida, making honey on a commercial scale for many years. Born and raised in Orlando, he had lived in Blowing Rock and Boone since 1983. He loved to read, take walks, and discuss life, and he always enjoyed a cold beer and some good food. He also loved to travel and had taken trips in recent years to the Dominican Republic, Ireland, England, and the American Southwest. A celebration of his life will be held later in the year, but anyone who wishes is invited to make a gift to Horse Helpers of the High Country in his honor.



In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his uncle R. G. McIntosh and his wife, Maryanne; his aunt Aileen McIntosh; his older brother, Gene Bowman, and Genes children, Steve, Larry, Lance, Lorien, and Kristin; his daughter, Rachel Bowman, and her husband, Sosimo Fabian, and their daughters, Ava and Lila; his son, Ryland Bowman, and his wife, Lauren Moseley; his sister-in-law Rebecca Umphrey and her daughter, Margaret; his sister-in-law Judy Owens and her husband, Chris David, and Judys children, Jenny, John and Sarah; and many other family members and close friends.



Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com



Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Bowman family.

James Michael Townsend

(April 13, 1954 – January 7, 2019)

James Michael (MIKE) Townsend, age 64, Old Hartley Road, Banner Elk, passed away Monday afternoon, January 7, 2019 at his home.



Born April 13, 1954 in Watauga County, he was a son of Fred Townsend, Sr. and Edna Gaye Farmer Townsend. Mike loved mechanic work, repairing cars and motorcycles at his home.



He is survived by a son, James Ward of Florida; sister, Mildred Townsend Davis of Newton; and brothers, Bobby Wayne Townsend of Banner Elk and Fred Townsend, Jr. of Vilas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Howard Townsend.



Funeral arrangements Mike Townsend are incomplete.



Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfunealhome.com



Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Townsend family.

Franklin Junior Canter

(August 08, 1938 – January 9, 2019)

Franklin Junior (FRANK) Canter, age 80, of Boone, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 9, 2019 at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation. Born August 8, 1938 in Watauga County, he was a son of Ralph Olen and Bessie Icenhour Canter. Before retirement, Frank was employed by J & M Wrecker Service and Shrubbery Business.

He is survived by his daughter, Marie Osborne of Boone; son, Donnie Canter of Lenoir; grandsons, Bryan, Randall and Trever Osborne, all of Boone and Malaki Canter of Mountain City, TN and granddaughter, Callie McCoy of Mountain City, TN; five great-grandchildren; and eight sisters, Beatrice Scates, Evalee Sholtz and Mary Ruth Moody, all of Lexington; Ethel Greer of Morganton, Verlee Canter of Fleetwood, Virginia Dancy of Zionville, Phyllis Church of Deep Gap, and Barbara Miller of Fleetwood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lillie Mae Deardoff and Pauline Barrier; and brother, Virgil Canter.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dean Shew officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Valley UMC Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service time.

Memorials may be made to Austin & Barnes to assist the family with expenses.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Canter family.

Harvey L. Coles

(December 30, 1954 – January 11, 2019)

Mr. Harvey Lee Coles, age 64 of Boone, passed away Friday, January 11, 2019.

He was a native of Watauga County and the son of the late Eugene Junior and Bessie Kathleen Whittington Coles.

Upon completing his education, he entered into the Marine Corps where he proudly served. He worked at the Blue Ridge Parkway for 34 years. Harvey believed in working hard while having a servants heart. He loved doing anything outdoors and filling his time with various projects from gardening to serving God, his community and church. As a dedicated member of the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church, he received his calling as a Deacon in 2015, one of the greatest honors he received to lead and serve the Lord. He worked daily at the church ensuring that everything was in order for praise and worship, beautification of the church and fostering relationships with people in and out of the community. He never met a stranger and He was a founding member of the “Minute Men’s Bible Study”.



Although Harvey’s greatest calling was serving the Lord, he loved his wife Tonia of 20 years and daughter Brittany with his whole heart. His mission was to know they wanted for nothing and was loved always.



He is survived by his wife, Tonia Coles, a daughter, Brittany Nicole Ball of Boone, one sister, Wanda Coles of Boone, two brothers, Walter Coles and wife Sandra of Boone, and Jarvay Grimes of Boone. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Harvey Lee Coles will be conducted Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church, with Pastor Michael Van Mathes officiating. Graveside services, with military honors provided by American Legion Post 130, will follow in the Clarissa Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, January 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be share with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Coles family.

Spencer S. Klingeman

(February 02, 1988 – January 13, 2019)

Spencer Christman Sweeting Klingeman, age 30, died in a motor vehicle accident in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, on December 21, 2018. Her energy, caring approach and constant presence will always be remembered and terribly missed. We are remembering Spencer as such a bright light, eternally cheerful and amazingly competent.

Spencer is survived by the love of her life and husband of seven months, Derek Klingeman of Lakewood, Colorado, mother Sue Sweeting, father and stepmother Mike Sweeting and Sharon, sister Megan Sweeting and nephew Dex, and her beloved yellow lab, Tillie. She is also survived by mother-in-law Virginia Klingeman, father-in-law Fred Klingeman and wife Mary Jane. Spencer is also survived by step-siblings Jacquie, Taylor, Tara, Turner and Tyler and godmothers Pat Kohles and Mary Williams. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. Spencer was predeceased by her maternal grandparents RADM and Mrs. Thomas J. Christman, paternal grandparents, Galey Sweeting and Judy and R.J. Powers, and godfather Art Kohles.

Spencer was born in Watauga County on February 2, 1988. She grew up in Blowing Rock and attended Watauga High School, where she was involved in the Playmakers and played volleyball. Spencer was a graduate of North Carolina State University, with a degree in Biology and a minor in Genetics. While in college, she was a member of the Gospel Choir and Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Spencers love of God and family was followed closely by her love for her friends. Her joyful personality allowed her to love freely and to embrace people wherever she went. Spencers spiritual foundation was deeply rooted in her Episcopal faith, and she attended Calvary Episcopal Church in Golden, Colorado. She was employed at Denver Westword in Denver, Colorado, where she loved her work and her co-workers. Spencer loved the outdoors and sharing adventures with her husband, Derek, and dog, Tillie. The family requests that memorial gifts be sent to Alpha Delta Pi Sorority or the Watauga High School Drama Department.

A memorial service and celebration of life for Spencer Sweeting Klingeman will be conducted Saturday January 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Boone United Methodist Church. A reception will follow and the family will receive friends at the church following the service. In addition, a memorial service will be held at a later date in Golden, Colorado.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at our website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Klingeman family.

Sheldon C. “Shelley” Rosenthal

January 26, 1940 – December 31, 2018

Mr. Sheldon C. “Shelley” Rosenthal, age 78, of 3203 Bethel Road, Sugar Grove, passed away Monday, December 31, 2018.

Sheldon is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sarah Weissbard of Sugar Grove; three sons, Michael, Todd and Aaron, and one grandson, Jared.

Sheldon was a graduate of Upsala College and was a real estate broker in New Jersey and worked with real estate developers in Florida.

Sheldon and Sarah moved to the Bethel Valley in 2004, dividing their time between North Carolina and Florida. Sheldon loved travel and he lived in Europe for 10 years, and spoke Spanish and Italian fluently. He loved to entertain and sing, and he was a great lover of music.

He will be remembered for his amazing spirit, his spectacular sense of humor, his extreme passion for life, and his caring and generous ways. Shelley made life special in so many ways for so many people.

Funeral services for Mr. Sheldon C. “Shelley” Rosenthal will be conducted Friday morning, January 4, 2019, at 11:30 AM, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Private graveside services and burial for family and close friends will follow in the Rosenthal Family Cemetery in Sugar Grove.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Rosenthal family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ronald Johnson Horton

March 05, 1926 – January 01, 2019

Ronald Johnson Horton, age 92, of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center.

Mr. Horton was a member of Garden City Baptist Church, an Army Veteran having served in WWII and Korea.

He is survived by two daughters, Faith Haywood and husband Donald of Boone and Mary Stewart and husband Curtis of Mary Esther, Florida and five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Horton, his father and mother, Reneau and Marjorie Vidler Horton and one brother, Richard Horton.

A memorial service for Mr. Ronald Johnson Horton will be conducted Saturday morning, January 5, 2019, at Garden City Baptist Church at 11:00 o’clock in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Dr. Jordan Gandy and Reverend Charlie Lanier will officiate. Graveside services and burial will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, January 8, 2019, at 1:00 o’clock, at Evergreen Cemetery in Wilson, North Carolina.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock, at the church, one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Garden City Baptist Church, 501 Pine Avenue, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina 29576 of Caldwell Hospice and Palliative care, 902 Kirkwood Road, Lenoir North Carolina 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the Horton family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Daniel J. Mitchell

May 29, 1970 – January 04, 2019

Daniel J. Mitchell, age 48, of Zionville, passed away Friday, January 4, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Roark Mitchell, of Zionville, mother, Kathy Mitchell Henderson of Bristol, Tennessee, one sister, April Henderson of Bristol, Tennessee, one step daughter, Brook Matheson of Zionville, mother-in-law, Becky Roark Haney and husband Averette of Boone, brother-in-law, Steve Roark and wife Robin of Boone, one niece, Morgan Jackson of Bristol, Tennessee and two nephews, Christopher Jackson of Bristol, Tennessee and Austin Henderson of Bristol, Virginia. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and Cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Henderson and one sister Susan Henderson

A memorial service for Daniel Mitchell will be held Monday, January 7, 2019 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 o’clock. Reverend Bud Russell and Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00, at the funeral home, two hours prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Zionville Volunteer Fire Department, 6610 Old US Highway 421, Zionville, North Carolina 28698.

Online condolences may be sent to the Mitchell family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Bernice Watson

July 12, 1927 – January 07, 2019

Bernice Watson, age 91, of Boone passed away Monday, January 7, 2019 at Glenbridge Health Care.

Bernice was born July 12, 1927 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Jasper and Vinie Beard Watson. She was a retired Custodian and School Bus Driver, and was a member of Rock View Baptist Church.

Bernice is survived by one son, Edward Hoover Watson of the home.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, brothers, Bunk, Herman, Levi and Hoover Watson, and six sisters, Effa Watson, Letha Watson Hamby, Della Watson Hall, Bertha Watson Hawkins, Minnie Watson Church, and Clementine Watson.

Funeral services for Bernice Watson will be conducted Friday afternoon, January 11, 2018, at 12:00 o’clock, at Buffalo Cove Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 11:00 until 12:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Clint Coffey, Jr. Burial will follow in the Buffalo Cove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon, following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Watson family, PO Box 85, Blowing Rock, North Carolina, 28605.

Online condolences may be sent to the Watson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Reverend Gilbert A. Ward

January 31, 1930 – January 08, 2019

Reverend Gilbert A. Ward, age 88, of Vilas, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at his residence.

Reverend Ward was a the former pastor of Doe Ridge Baptist Church, Shull’s Mill Baptist Church and Cool Springs Baptist church in Franklinville, North Carolina. He was a US Navy Veteran.

He is survived by two daughters, Sherry Brown and husband Johnny of Vilas and Kathy Townsend of Mountain City, Tennessee, two sons, Larry Ward and wife Brenda of Lexington, North Carolina and Steve Ward of the home, six grandchildren, Thomas Brown and wife Anna of Vilas, Tabatha Townsend and Angie Townsend both of Boone, Larry Ward,Jr., Shawn Ward and wife Nichole and Alisha Ward all of Lexington, and one grandson-in-law, Matthew Garrison of Hilton Head, South Carolina, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Reda Mae Ward, his father and mother, Joel and Vertie Ward, one granddaughter, Reda Gail Brown Garrison, a son-in-law, Steve F. Townsend, three brothers, Basil Ward, Baxter Ward and Pete Tester and one sister, Victoria Harmon.

Funeral services for Reverend Gilbert A. Ward will be conducted Thursday, January 10, 2019 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel at 7:30 o’clock. Reverend Andy Watson and Reverend Thomas Brown will officiate. Interment will follow Friday at Vanderpool Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00 o’clock.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 until 7:30, at the funeral home, prior to the service

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the Ward family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Marjorie Miller Gaffney

November 08, 1926 – January 09, 2019

Marjorie Miller Gaffney, age 92, of 211 Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone, passed away Wednesday morning, January 9, 2019, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.

No services are planned for Marjorie Miller Gaffney.

Online condolences may be sent to the Gaffney family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Reba Cook Farthing

September 09, 1930 – January 09, 2019

Mrs. Reba Farthing passed away at her home on January 9, 2019 with her family by her side.

Reba was born September 16, 1930 in the Silverstone Community of Watauga County, North Carolina. She was a daughter of the late H.P. Cook, Sr. and Leota Bolick Cook. She met her husband Baxter Farthing in 1957, and the couple married in January 1958. Soon thereafter they moved from North Carolina to northern Virginia where Baxter worked in construction and later ran a successful real estate business. Reba was a devoted wife and mother and helped her husband with the real estate business. They had three lovely daughters, one of whom tragically died at the age of five. By 2003, she had been blessed with two beautiful granddaughters, who she doted on regularly .

In recent years, Reba and Baxter spent their time traveling across North America and helping others through delivering Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and playing traditional gospel hymns on piano and keyboard. Last week Reba and Baxter celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Even when confronted with serious, debilitating illnesses in her later years, Reba had a gentle, sweet spirit and remained a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be sorely missed.

Reba is survived by her husband, Baxter, who turned 92 in 2018, two daughters, Rachel Farthing of Bristow, Virginia and Patricia Farthing Frisby and husband Robert, granddaughters Laura and Caroline Frisby, all of Bristow, Virginia. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Glenda Carole Farthing; five brothers, Allen, Stanley, Boyd, Dean, and H.P. Cook, Jr.; and five sisters, Edna Pardue, Ruth Moretz, Ethel Moretz, Ora Lee Winebarger, and Earleen Henson.

Visitation will be held at Pierce Funeral Home in Manassas, Virginia on Saturday, January 12 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will also be held on Saturday morning, January 19th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Barney Hampton Funeral Home in Boone, North Carolina. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock, at the funeral home prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the charity of your choice. Donations may also be made in her memory to her family church, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, which is located at 1564 Silverstone Road, Zionville, NC 28698.

Online condolences may be sent to the Farthing family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Pierce Funeral Home, in Manassas, Virginia and Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Bertha McKinney

May 6, 1926 – January 13, 2019

Bertha McKinney, age 92, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk in Banner Elk, NC.

She was born on May 6, 1926 in White County, Georgia, a daughter of the late Joel Abernathy and the late Gillie Palmer Abernathy.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; Son, Claude McKinney; Daughter, Cookie Garland, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

Bertha was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed Sewing, Cooking and Reading. She also enjoyed listening to Gospel Music.

Bertha leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 75 years, Cornelious (Mutt) McKinney of Newland, NC; Son, Clyde (Alice) McKinney of Newland, NC, Daughter, Brenda Reeves of Supply, NC, Granddaughter, Hollie (Kevin) Eudy of GA, Grandson, Mitchell (Haley) McKinney of Newland, NC, Granddaughter, Tiffanie Reeves of Wilmington, NC, Sisters: Grace (MJ) Stover and Mildred Vandier both of GA, Grandchildren: Violet, Ella, and Ava, Daughter-In-Law, Anita McKinney, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Bertha McKinney will be held on Monday, January 14, 2019 at 12:00 pm from Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 am up until the service hour on Monday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Interment will follow in the Whitaker Branch Cemetery.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Carolyn Quackenboss and the staff at Medi Home Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Medi Home Hospice P.O. Box 1357, Newland, NC 28657

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the McKinney family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Bertha and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Comments

comments