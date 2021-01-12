Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 12, 2021

Published Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 3:39 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Howard Davenport

1924-2021

Howard S. Davenport, 96, of Greensboro, formerly of Boone, passed away on Jan 4, 2021 at Whitestone Nursing Care Center in Greensboro due to Covid-19. Howard was born Dec 2, 1924 in Perth Amboy, NJ to Clarence and Elsa Cline Davenport. He served in the U. S. Navy during World War II as a Seabee in the 46th Construction Battalion in the South Pacific, and in Port Barrow, AK.

After being honorably discharged from the navy in August of 1946, he attended Long Beach City College. He worked for Douglas Aircraft at the Long Beach, California aircraft manufacturing plant for 5 years, and 10 years at the missile manufacturing plant in Charlotte as a department head until its closing in 1966. He then accepted a management position with IRC in Boone, NC, where he worked as a manufacturing manager and consultant until retirement.

After retirement from IRC/TRW, he became associated with Hospice of Watauga County where he served for 17 years as a volunteer, member and chairman of the advisory board, and chairman of the district Hospice foundation.

His concern for children resulted in his becoming a child advocate in the North Carolina court system for abused and neglected children where he served for 27 years, representing the best interests of these children in juvenile court as McDowell County’s first guardian ad litem, and one of the longest serving guardians ad litem in the state. He was also an active volunteer with the Children’s Council and with Kiwanis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Katherine O’Brien Davenport, and one brother, Robert Davenport. Surviving are his daughter Karen Auton, and husband Bob of Greensboro. One grandson, Brian Auton and wife Eliana of King of Prussia, PA, one granddaughter Lauren Carswell and husband Nathaniel, and two great grandchildren, Lachlan James Carswell and Nora Katherine Carswell, all of Greensboro. Two nephews and two step-great grandchildren also survive.

Fedor Poppelsdorf

1927 – 2021

Fedor Poppelsdorf passed away peacefully in Boone, NC on January 5, 2021, just a few weeks short of his 94th birthday. He is survived by Hedy, his loving wife of 68 years; his daughter Paula Domermuth and husband David of Boone, NC; his three grandchildren: Luke Domermuth and wife Joanna of Everett, WA; Mark Domermuth of Golden, CO; Debra Anderson and husband Chris of Broomfield, CO; and two great grandchildren, Judah and Felix Domermuth.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nina Poppelsdorf.

Fedor was born in London, England, on January 29, 1927, where he worked as a chemist for the British Drug Houses. He moved to Charleston, WV in 1955 to work as a chemist for Union Carbide. After retirement, he continued to live in Charleston before moving to Boone two years ago.

He enjoyed listening to classical music, drinking tea, reading, and traveling back to London and Paris

Earl Willard Shomaker

1923 – 2021

Earl Willard Shomaker, age 97 of Beech Mountain, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

An Avery County native, he was the son of the late Willard Harrison Shomaker and Dorcas Chappell Shomaker. Earl was a lifelong member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where he once served as deacon, choir member and youth leader. He was a graduate of Cranberry High School and worked as a rural mail carrier and farmer until his retirement in 1995. He as an avid sports fan, never missing a Braves or Carolina Tarheels game.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Johnson Shomaker; his sisters, Ruth Shomaker Howell and Francalene Shomaker Fortune; and his brothers Frank Shomaker and Homer Shomaker.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Billy Shomaker of Beech Mountain; granddaughter, Jayme Shomaker Vernon and husband Cas of Beech Mountain; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Gallop, Hannah Vernon, Haleigh Vernon, and Caitlin Vernon all of Beech Mountain; his brother Doyle Shomaker and wife Barbara of Banner Elk; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate Earl’s life will be held Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Banner Elk. The body will lie in state from 1:00 p.m. until the service time. A graveside service will follow in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Cranberry House and Medi-Home Hospice for their exceptional care and support. Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 125, Banner Elk, NC 28604 and/or to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Barbara Kay Vines

1951 – 2021

Barbara “Kay” Vines, age 69 of 972 Hwy. 321 N, Vilas, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family and close friends.

Kay was born July 15, 1951 to the late Jack and Nell Tester Vines of Vilas.

She is survived by three sisters: Connie Knight and husband Gary of Boone; Cathy Waters and husband Rusty of Boone; Jackie Vines of Boone. Two brothers: Tim Vines and wife Pam of Blowing Rock and Brad Vines of Vilas.

Kay especially loved her nieces and nephews who lovingly referred to her as “Hot Kay”. Chad Fairchild and wife Paige of Jefferson; Carrie Church and husband Eric of Boone; Andy Waters and wife Jessica of Nashville, TN; Alex Vines of Boone; and Kimberly Kammerer and husband Daniel of Boone. A number of great nieces and nephews; Addie, Gracie, Bridger, Audrie, Molly, Wyatt, Gabi, Bella, and Jaelyn.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Medi-Home Hospice for their compassion, love and support shown to Kay and her family during this difficult time.

Services for Barbara Kay Vines are private. The family requests in lieu of food and flowers, donations be made to Medi-Home Hospice, 100B Shadowline Drive, Boone, NC 28607 and/or to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Arthur Raymond Greene

July 26, 1934 – January 04, 2021

Arthur Raymond Greene, age 86, of Blowing Rock passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at Life Care Center Of Banner Elk.

He was born July 26, 1934 in Watauga County. The son of the late Jarvis Greene and Willie Day Greene. He was a farmer and a member of Boone Baptist Church.

He is survived by one son Mark Greene of Blowing Rock and one brother Max Greene. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was Preceded in death by his wife, Julia Jeanette Cook Greene, two sisters, Leola Moore and Lavaughn Klutz, and four brothers, J.W., Perry, Taylor and Pete Greene.

A memorial service for Arthur Raymond Greene will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Boone Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2058, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Alice Hardin Buchanan

June 27, 1930 – January 07, 2021

Alice Hardin Buchanan age 90, of Blowing Rock passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Foley Center.

She was born June 27, 1930 in Andrews, North Carolina. A daughter of the late Gwynn Hardin and Carrie Jones Hardin.

She is survived by one son, Stephen Gregory Buchanan of Blowing Rock; one daughter, Darlene Buchanan of Fort Mill, South Carolina; two grandsons, Christopher Patrick Byam and wife Kayla of Austin, Texas and Branden James of Byam of Fort Mill, South Carolina and one son-in-law, George Collis of Blowing Rock.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, James Buchanan and three brothers.

A memorial service for Alice Hardin Buchanan will be conducted at a later date.

Elizabeth Young Watson

January 09, 2021

Elizabeth Young Watson, age 94, of Blowing Rock, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born April 7, 1926 in Watauga County to the late Fred Alfred Young and Edna Bolick Young. She was a retired customer service representative from Sears.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynne Bell of Longs, South Carolina; one grandson, Sherrill Watson Hayes and wife Jenny of Acworth, Georgia; two step-grandsons, Randel Bell and wife Katy of Clarksville, Tennessee and Brian Bell and wife Terri of Dallas, Texas and one step-granddaughter, Lisa Bell Furr and Bobby Forsythe Albemarle, North Carolina; one great-granddaughter, Olivia Hayes and one great-grandson Sam Hayes both of Acworth, Georgia; four step-grandchildren, Brandy Furr Puett, Douglas Bell, Jordan Bell and Brady Bell. She is also survived by beloved cousins and loved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Roland “Bob” Watson and three sisters, Edith Young Puett, Peggy Young Lane and Myrtle Young and a son-in-law, Ted Bell.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 1:00 o’clock at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Lenoir. Reverend Jeff Lambert will officiate.

Earl F. Scott, Sr.

April 04, 1934 – January 10, 2021

Earl Scott Sr. age 86 went home to be with his Lord Sunday January 10th.

Surviving is his wife of 62 years Shirley Marsh Scott, two sons Earl Scott Jr. of Mountain City, TN and Paul Scott and wife Shana of Zionville, NC. He is also survived by 7 Grandchildren Marquita Nicole Scott of Kingsport TN, Mackensie, Shayne, Elijah, Autumn, Kenleigh, Levi Scott of Zionville, NC. He is also survived by one Great-Grandson Paxton of Kingsport, TN. He is +survived by one brother Edward Scott and wife Dorthy of Vilas, NC. He was also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Father Ira Scott and Mother Buna Davis Scott as well as two brothers Delmar and Elmer Scott three sisters Thelma Farmer, Hazel Hodge and Helen May.

Earl proudly served in the US Army from 1955-1958. He worked at Watsons Garage in Boone, NC as Service Manager for 24 years and retired in 1999. Then was employed by Watauga County at the Sanitation Center on Bethel Road for 10 years then retired after he became sick. He is a member of Calvary Baptist Church on Rush Branch Road in Sugar Grove, NC.

Funeral services for Earl Scott, Sr. will be conducted Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 2:00 o’clock at Calvary Baptist Church. Officiating will be Preacher Jeremy Hull, Preacher Benjamin Greene and Preacher Greg Thompson.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2, one hour prior to service. Interment will follow in Lower Beaver Dam Cemetery. The family respectively request those attending services to wear a mask and honor social distancing. In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to Lower Beaver Dam Church Cemetery.

Grace Payne Ray

March 06, 1926 – January 10, 2021

Grace Payne Ray, age 94, of Blowing Rock, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2921 at the Foley Center.

She was born March 6, 1926 in Watauga County, the daughter of the late Claude Payne and Eva Greene Payne. She was a homemaker and a member of Laurel Springs Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son, Joe Ray of Deep Gap; one daughter, Susan Ray Clements and husband James of Bartow, Florida; one daughter-in-law, Barbara Ray of Deep Gap; two grandsons, Ben Ray of Deep Gap and James Clements of Bartow, Florida; two great-grandchildren, Tristen and Jacob Britt of Robins, North Carolina; and one sister, Mary Farmer and husband Art of Lenoir. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Ray, Jr., one son, Gary Ray, one granddaughter, Krista Ray Britt, and one grandson, Gary Ray, Jr., and several brothers and sisters.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Brooke Stanbery Ford

November 02, 1929 – January 10, 2021

Brooke Stanbery Ford, age 91, of 560 Pine Branch Road, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.

The daughter of the late W.H. Stanbery and Sarah Belle Stanbery, she was born on November 2, 1929 in Webster, North Carolina. She was a retired seamstress from Shadowline, Inc., and was a member of Laurel Springs Baptist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Barkley and husband Reverend H. E. Barkley of Columbia, South Carolina and Marian Ford of Hickory, North Carolina, and one son, Mark Ford and wife Gail of Boone, North Carolina. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Erin Ford Patterson and husband John of Boone and Meredith Barkley Murphy and husband Andy of Lexington, South Carolina; one grandson, Michael Barkley of Columbia, South Carolina; a great-granddaughter, Lauren Patterson of Boone, North Carolina; a great-grandson, Luke Murphy of Lexington, South Carolina; one sister, Betty Hughes and husband Doug of Boone, North Carolina; and one sister-in-law, Ila Ford of Lexington, North Carolina. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Glenn Ford, and one brother, Amos Stanbery.

A private graveside service will be conducted at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Annie Armstrong Offering or the Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Laurel Springs Baptist Church, 7504 US Hwy 421S, Deep Gap, NC 28618.

Fredrick Michael Cameron

March 26, 1943 – January 11, 2021

Fredrick Michael “Mike” Cameron, age 77, of Friendship Church Road, Boone, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Reverend Vinson Stanley Harris

February 25, 1949 – January 12, 2021

Reverend Vison Stanley Harris, age 71, of North Wilkesboro, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Reverend William Neal Blanton Jr.

January 8, 1927 – January 10, 2021

Reverend William Neal Blanton Jr., age 94, of Newland, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone. He was born on January 8, 1927 in Buncombe County, to the late William Neal and Alice Henley Blanton.

William was a Preacher for more than 40 years. He was dedicated to serving the Lord and those around him. William served his country while in the Army during World War II. He also enjoyed playing golf in his free time. William was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Those he left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Dolores of the home; two sons, David Blanton of Newland and John (Vickie) of Maiden, three grandchildren, Jacob Andrew (Tracy) Blanton, Jesse (Hanh) Blanton, and Amber Green; and five great grandchildren.

Services are incomplete at this time.

