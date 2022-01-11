Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 11, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

.

.

Haden John Cook

1924 – 2022

Haden John Cook, age 97, formerly of Boone, NC, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Randolph Hospice House in Asheboro, NC.

Born January 22, 1924 in Watauga County, he was the son of Charlie and Laura Thompson Cook. He served with the U.S. Army in Europe during World War II with the 317th Infantry Regiment and 80th Division in the Rhineland and Central Europe Campaigns. For more than 70 years, he had been an avid sportsman, consisting of baseball, fox hunting, golf and bowling. One of his favorite pastimes was spent with his brother Hugh going to judge fox hunting field trials. He retired from the Boone Golf Club as greens keeper back in the eighties which he seemed to have a green thumb at.

Preceding him in death was his wife Patricia Wilcox Cook and eight of his brothers and sisters. Surviving are his children, Vicki Caudle and husband Gary of Level Cross, NC, Tim Cook of Boone, NC, Bobby and Pam Clawson of Greenville, SC, and Charles and Amy Clawson of Apex, NC. Haden also had five grandchildren, Anna Suits and her husband Brandon, Mallory Long and her husband Tanner, Charlie, Connor and Evan Clawson and one great grandchild, Kellen Suits who he got to hold in his loving arms before going home to heaven. Also surviving is one brother and sister in law, Hugh and Cleo Cook, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Haden cook will be private. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 130. He will be laid to rest in Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. The family kindly requests that no food be sent, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.

Online condolences may be shared with the Cook family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Cook family.

.

.

Annie Moore Reece

1924 – 2022

Annie Moore Reece went to be with the Lord on January 9, 2022. Born December 5, 1924, being 97 years young. She was the daughter of the late Fred Moore and Floy Storie Moore.

Annie was known for her fine gardening, canning and jelly making. She was a lifelong member of Fall Creek Baptist Church where she shared her janitorial duties for 40 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dee Moore and a sister, Maude Bunton. She was also preceded in death by her niece Glenda Bunton.

Left to cherish her memories is her daughter Judy Arwood and husband Steve of Roan Mountain, TN., her sons, Jerry Reece of Elk Park, Richard Reece and special friend Laura of Fletcher, NC, and Robert Reece and wife Barbara of Elk Park. She is also survived by grandsons James Arwood and Colby Gwyn of Roan Mountain, TN, and granddaughter Kelly Beam of Bakersville, NC.

Three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Special thanks to her church family, neighbors, friends, caretakers at Cannon Hospital, Life Care of Banner Elk and Medi Home Hospice.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in Fall Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services in the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fall Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Beth Crawford, 248 Snow Hill Lane, Elk Park, NC 28622.

Online condolences may be shared with the Reece family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Reece family

.

.

Joseph M. “Joe” Cook, Sr.

April 25, 1944 – January 1, 2022

Joseph M. “Joe” Cook, Sr., age 77, of Deep Gap, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022.

He was born April 25, 1944 in Watauga County, a son of the late Jordan Vilas Cook and Martha Elizabeth Wheeler Cook. He was a retired mechanic.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Oxentine Cook of the home; two daughters, Amy Cook Barber and husband Mike of Hays, North Carolina and April Cook Barker and husband Calvin of Louisville, Kentucky and one son Joseph Morris Cook, Jr. and wife Pam of Cummings, Georgia; six grandchildren, Amber Ward, Danelle Cranor, Megan Tanju, Sarah Matheson, Daniel Cook and Luke Barker and thirteen great-grandchildren, three sisters, Naomi Greene, Janice Tester and Shirley Triplett and two brothers, FD Cook and Henry Cook.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by two grandsons, Jordan Cook and Leslie Goodwin, three sisters, Carolyn Carlton, Ellen Ashley and Jeanette Greene and three brothers, Jordan Cook, Stewart Cook and David Cook.

Graveside services and burial for Joseph M. “Joe” Cook, Sr. will be conducted Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:00 o’clock at Cook Family Cemetery. Reverend Max West and Morris Cook will officiate.

The family will receive friends Saturday, from 12:00 until 1:30, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Gideon International , Boone Camp, P.O. Box 3602, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Cook family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Mardell Lister Remick

July 14, 1935 – January 4, 2022

Mardell Lister Remick, age 86, of Boone, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the Foley Center.

She was born July 14, 1935 in Miami, Florida and was a homemaker.

She is survived by one son, Tom Ross of Boone; one daughter, Deanna Zaenlein and husband Norm of Palmetto, Florida; and two sisters, Linda and Judy.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, her husband, Paul Remick and one brother, Jim Lister.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Remick family at www.hamptonfuneralservice.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Mibbs Florence Lyons

February 23, 1934 – January 5, 2022

Mibbs Lyons (née Krieger) passed away peacefully from complications of Parkinson’s Disease on January 5, 2022 at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock, NC. The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Foley Center for their excellent care of Mibbs, especially during the last few months of Hospice care.

Mibbs was born in Erie, PA in1934. She earned a degree in Nursing in Cleveland, OH where she met her husband of 55 years, Leonard Lyons. Together they moved to Asheville, NC in 1957 and raised 4 children. The family later moved to Atlanta, GA and then to Austin, TX where they continued to live until 2017. She loved her family, her work as an RN and her friends. She will be missed by all who knew her. Mibbs was known for her boundless energy, her love for a party and her irreverent sense of humor. She was an avid bowler, tennis player, mahjong player and crossword puzzler.

Mibbs was predeceased by her parents, Bert and Al, her brother, Mortimer, her husband, Leonard and her son, Eric.

She is survived by her sons, Bradley (Burge) and Jay (Lorraine), her daughter, Beth (Jim Baize), her grandsons, Christopher , Zachary, and Dustin, and her great grandchildren, James, Liz, Zoey and Henry.

A Celebration of Mibb’s life will be held in the spring in Asheville, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Online condolences may be sent to the Lyons family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Marilyn Jean Friesland

November 4, 1925 – January 5, 2022

Marilyn Jean Friesland Born November 4, 1925 Marilyn McCandlish Friesland went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 75 years, Wilford Friesland on December 15, 2019 and parents Ross and Nellie McCandlish, and brothers: Merle, Gerald, and Vern McCandlish.

Survivors include son, Ronald Friesland of Homosassa; daughter, Pamela Friesland Meyer (Dan) of Blowing Rock, NC. Two precious granddaughters: Tamara Smith (Jim) and Gretchen Bayne (Jimmy), both of Clemmons, NC and four wonderful great grandchildren: Tucker and Sydney Smith and Caleb and Joshua Bayne, of Clemmons, NC. Also many nieces and nephews in Ohio. The love and joy of her life was her family. Marilyn was born in Lancaster, OH and made her home in Columbus and New Albany OH. She came to Homosassa, FL in 2000. Marilyn worked in accounting at many businesses, retiring from Grace Brethren Church and School. She had a pie business (Ron & Mom’s Pies) in New Albany, OH. She was always active in church, a Girl Scout Leader for 10 years, and a Sunday School Teacher.

A private family gathering will be held at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Marilyn will be laid to rest at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the Friesland family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

.

.

Margie Owens Dean

June 15, 1951 – January 5, 2022

Margie Owens Dean, age 70, of Boone, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at her residence.

She was born June 15, 1951 in Shelby County, Tennessee. The daughter of Maudine Owens and the late Roy Owens. In addition to being a nurse and teacher, Margie loved her garden. A sunny spring day digging in the dirt was a good day. Another good day was the day her Alexa arrived, and she could listen to Bonnie Raitt or Elvis on demand. In addition to being a mother to Tyler and Carrie, she helped deliver countless litters of Labrador puppies over the past 50 years. She was also the ASU club football den mother to over 300 of Tudd’s ball players. She was feisty and kindhearted and will deeply missed. Plant an extra bulb in your garden this spring for Margie.

She is survived by her husband, Tudd Dean of Boone; a daughter, Carrie Dean and husband, Peter Trout of Larchmont, New York; a son, Andrew Tyler Dean and girlfriend, Marie Parker of Todd, North Carolina and two grandsons, Jackson Trout and Wyatt Trout, both of Larchmont, New York.

In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her stepfather, James Henry Heath.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, January 8, 2021, at 2:00 o’clock at Rich Mountain Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Skyland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, 312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Dean family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

.

.

Peter Smith

December 31, 1967 – January 6, 2022

Peter Smith age 54, of Vilas, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Smith family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangement

.

.

Mae Louise Pierce

September 10, 1933 – January 7, 2022

Mae Louise Rathmann Pierce, passed away January 7, 2022, at the age of 88 at Watauga Medical Center, Boone, NC, after a brief illness.

She was born on September 10, 1933, in Montgomery Co., PA – the only child of the late Theodore Heinrich and Thelma Eliza Rathmann. Mae moved to Palm Beach County, FL at the age of 16. She attended Palm Beach High School where she later graduated. She married the love of her life, Myrle Robert Pierce, on August 5, 1950 at Northwood Methodist Church in West Palm Beach, FL. Following her marriage, she embarked on a lifetime career as a wife, mother, grandmother (Nanny), and great-grandmother (Nanny). In addition to being a wonderful wife and mother, she retired from the Palm Beach County School System as a bus driver after many years of service. In 1982 she moved to their small farm in Zionville, NC where she and Myrle have lived since retiring. Mae’s greatest work and her greatest love, however, was her family – a large family, as that was always what she wanted. She loved family and they were the love and joy of her life! She was also an avid gardener, she was an amazing cook, and she was incredibly artistic in painting, sewing, crocheting and crafting.

Left to honor Mae’s life is her loving husband, Myrle Pierce, Zionville, NC; her daughter, Robin and husband, Steve Morgan, Oak Hill, FL; her son, Kevin Pierce and companion, Dawn Wilson, Zionville, NC; her daughter, Kimberly and husband, Steve Garn, Creston, NC; her son, Tim Pierce and wife, Joyce, Zionville, NC; many precious and wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert “Bob” Pierce.

In celebration of her life, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Mae will be laid to rest in the Pierce Family Cemetery, Zionville, NC.

Online condolences may be sent to the Pierce family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Ronnie D. Stines

January 15, 1968 – January 8, 2022

Ronnie D. Stines, age 53, of Elk Park passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born January 15, 1968 in Avery County, a son of the late Coy and Faye Harmon Stines. He loved his career as a rock mason and would travel to spend time with his daughter and grandchildren whom he loved very much.

He is survived by his daughter, Roni Danielle Dunn of Knoxville, Tennessee, two-step-sons, Brandon and Travis Dunn both of Johnson City, Tennessee; one granddaughter, Alicia Amborcio of Knoxville, Tennessee; three grandsons, Ayden, Lucas and Alex Amborcio all of Knoxville, Tennessee; three sisters, Gladys Guy of West Jefferson, Wanda Potter of Elk Park and Glenda Roark of Elk Park; three brothers, Danny Stines and wife Debbie of Elk Park; Carl Stines and wife Tammie of Butler, Tennessee and Bill Stines of Fleetwood. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and Cousins.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one brother, Kelba Stines.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 2:00 o’clock at Stines Family Cemetery. Reverend Justin Stines will officiate.

The family would like to thank the staff at Watauga Medical Center for their kindness and the special care that was given.

Online condolences may be sent to the Stines family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Patty Lynn Thomas

October 16, 1957 – January 9, 2022

Patty Lynn Thomas, age 64, of Zionville, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at her residence.

She was born October 16, 1957 in Chester County, Pennsylvania to the late Frank and Madge Potter Brown. Before her retirement she was a Chief Detention Officer for the Watauga Sheriffs Office. She was very compassionate and enjoyed helping others throughout the community. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was known for her cooking and enjoyed doing crafts and embroidering.

She is survived by husband, David Thomas of Zionville; two daughters, Angela Thomas Bowen of Zionville and Lisa Adams Booth and husband Christopher of Troutman; one grandson, Parker Adams Of Troutman; two step-grandsons, C.J. Booth and Jacob Booth both of Troutman; one sister, Nancy Hughes and husband Bill of Mountain City and one brother, Bart Brown and wife Vodia of Mountain City; several nieces and nephews and a special friend Hilda Wilson and the Wilson family and a special granddaughter, Marina Wilson.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean McMahan and Sue Greer and two brothers, Jimmy and Jerry Brown, and her special fur baby, Corkie.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 14, 2022 at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Derick Wilson will officiate. Interment will follow in Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

The family respectfully request that mask be worn.

The family would like to thank Timbered Ridge Baptist Church, Watauga Medical Center, Medi Home Hospice, Watauga Medics and the Seby Jones Cancer Center for all the care and compassion that was shown and given.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Timbered Ridge Baptist Church, c/o Dana Millsaps, 304 Smith Henson Road, Sugar Grove, North Carolina 28679.

Online condolences may be sent to the Thomas family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Dr. Jerry Ray Fee

May 12, 1937 – January 3, 2022

Dr. Jerry Ray Fee of Montezuma NC, 84, passed away Monday January 3, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone NC. Born May 12, 1937 in Harlan Kentucky he was the son of Ross Morris Fee and Madeline Viola Gross Fee.

Jerry joined the US Air Force ending his military service in Winston Salem NC, where he met the love of his life and future wife Carolyn Taylor. After marrying and graduating from Cumberland College in Williamsburg KY, they returned to Winston where he began his long career in education as a teacher and administrator. Eventually he arrived in Montezuma when he became Superintendent of Avery County Schools and later retired. He loved his work as an educator, the people of Avery County and all those he worked with throughout his career. He loved the outdoors and hiking as well as playing golf with his friends. But most of all he loved his grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn, sisters Betty Jean Fee Daniel and Beulah Joyce Fee Wilson, infant brother Donald Fee, grandparents Silas Woodson Fee and Mary Thompson Fee, John Gross and Cassie Dixon Gross.

He is survived by sons Wayne Fee and wife Virginia Staton of Boone NC, Kevin Fee and wife Melissa of Leland NC, grandchildren Tracy, Anna and her son Owen Pardue, Sarah, Taylor and a sister Johnnie Lynn Catlett and husband Richard Adair of Maple Fork WV and numerous nieces and nephews as well as his special friend Peggy Hamlin of Linville Falls NC.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Cranberry House for their care.

A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials and contributions in his memory can be made to any of:

Alzheimer’s Association or related organizations

Newland Presbyterian Church

Avery County Senior Center

Avery County Schools

Cranberry House, Newland NC

Or other charity of your choice

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Fee family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Jerry and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

