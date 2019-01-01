Watauga, Avery Obituaries – January 1, 2019

Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at 10:29 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Sarah Carolyn Mast

June 26, 1933 – December 24, 2018

Sarah Carolyn Mast, 85, of Valle Crucis, passed away, Monday December 24, 2018, surrounded by family.

Carolyn, as she was known by family, was born June 26, 1933, in Watauga county, to the late Howard and Anne Moretz Mast. She graduated from Cove Creek High School, and later in 1955, from Appalachian State Teachers College. She was a high school English teacher, executive secretary, and ultimately, the owner of a title insurance business. She was a lifelong member of Valle Crucis United Methodist Church. Carolyn was a generous and compassionate woman who never met a stranger. She loved helping others and volunteering her time. Right behind her God, Carolyn’s family was the light of her life. She was a loving and devoted mother and Nana.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura Greene of Mountain City, TN; granddaughters Katie and Betsy Tester, of Asheville NC, Audrey Betancourt (Jon) of Tampa, FL, and Heidi Tester of Valle Crucis. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Adrian Vaughn, Tristan Adams, Rosalee Winebarger, and Julian Betancourt; special sister-in-law, Mary Hazel Mast; cousin, Diana Mast White; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her brothers H.W. and Frank Mast, sister-in-law Thelma Mast, great-granddaughter Mila Tester, nephew David Mast, and significant other Bob Paige.

A memorial service for Sarah Carolyn Mast will be conducted Saturday January 5, 2019 at 3:00 at Valle Crucis United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3:00, at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Foundation 1500 W Elk Ave. Ste. 202 Elizabethton, TN 37643.

The family would like to extend special thanks to caregiver and friend, Pam Price and to Lori Ligon, Gail Miller, Carolyn Pridemore, and Chris Hughes of Amedisys Hospice.

Cecil Lowell Combs

June 18, 1947 – December 24, 2018

Cecil Lowell Combs age 71, passed away December 24, 2018. Cecil was born on June 18, 1947 to the late James and Kathrine Combs. Cecil is also preceded in death by one brother, Homer Combs.

Cecil was a musician and enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and Nascar, he also enjoyed horse shoe pitching and won several trophies. Cecil was a member of the Cove Creek Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish Cecil’s memory Wife, Brenda Gorgan Combs of the home; Daughter, Brandy Grogan of Trade, TN;

Son, James Combs of Zionville, NC; Sisters, Carolyn Watson of Zionville, NC, Erlene Roark and Russell of Creston, NC, Nancy Reece and Richard of Trade, TN, and Grandchildren, Harleah Grogan, Kelsey Cornett, Devin Cornett, Desirae Cornett, Brandon May Jr, and Elanor May. Several Nieces and Nephews also survive. Cecil had many special friends including; Junior Pope and Tom Oliver.

Funeral service for Cecil Combs will be held Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel at 3:00 pm with Reverend Derek Wilson and Dwayne Tester to officiate. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Graveside services will follow the funeral service at the Union Baptist Cemetery.

John B. “J.B.” Trivette

July 13, 1927 – December 26, 2018

John B. “J.B” Trivette, age 91, of North Carolina Highway 194 South, Todd, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 26, 2018, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

“J.B” was born July 13, 1927 in Ashe County, son of the late Herbert and Biddie Taylor Trivette. He was a retired machine operator for Singer Furniture and a member of South Fork Baptist Church.

“J.B” is survived by his wife, Judy Lookabill Trivette; two daughters, Laura Trivette, and Phyllis Taylor and husband Skip, all of Boone; one son, Tim Trivette and wife Tracey of Todd, three sisters, Ruth Seatz of Fayetteville, Gay Turman and Peggy Taylor, both of Salisbury, North Carolina. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mack and Walter Trivette, and five sisters, Mabel Parsons, Jenny Holman, Mary Trivette, Maude Trivette, and Annie Trivette.

Funeral services for John B. “J.B” Trivette will be conducted Saturday afternoon, December 29, 2018, at 2:00 o’clock, at South Fork Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend David Cooper. Burial will follow in the Howell Cemetery in Todd.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Howell Cemetery Fund, in care of Larry Trivette, 10918 NC Highway 194 North, Todd, North Carolina, 28684.

Roger J. Sword

April 29, 1953 – December 28, 2018

Roger J. Sword, age 65, of 95 Painter Road, Banner Elk, passed away Friday morning, December 28, 2018, at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.

Roger is survived by his wife, Sharon Davis Sword of the home; two daughters, Jamie Benfield and husband Shannon, and Jerica Calloway, all of Banner Elk; one granddaughter, Kallie Joe Calloway of Marion; two grandsons, Garren Benfield and Justin Benfield, both of Banner Elk, and one sister, Trish Weaver and husband Bobby of Banner Elk.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Jim and Lucy Edna Townsend Sword.

Funeral services for Roger J. Sword will be conducted Sunday afternoon, December 30, 2018, at 3:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel from 2:00 until 3:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Gerald Mobley. Burial will follow in the Townsend Cemetery in Banner Elk.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 2:00 until 3:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sword family, in care of Hampton Funeral Service, 683 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Lillie Perry

October 13, 1920 – December 29, 2018

Lillie Perry, wife of Greensboro obstetric-gynecologist Dr. H. B. Perry, Jr., died on December 29, 2018 at the age of 98 at Well-Spring Retirement Community, where she had been a long-time resident.

Lillie and H. B. Perry moved to Greensboro in 1953. They were married for 57 years before his death in 2000. They are survived by their four children: Donna, married to Mike Vandiver (of Anderson, S.C.); Dr. Henry Baker Perry, III, married to Mirlene(of Baltimore); twin daughters Doris, widow of Chip Stam (of Durham, NC) and Susan, married to Scott Lineberry (of Greensboro); 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; and sisters Ellen Otterbourg and Rebekah Fanelty, (both of Charlotte).

Lillie lived a life of selfless devotion to her family, her church, and music. She joyfully served her own family, and opened her heart and home many times to care for extended family members in failing health. In 1956, the Perrys became charter members of Christ United Methodist Church, and she was the church’s first pianist and organist. Her influence helped give importance to the role of music in the life the church from which the Greensboro community has benefitted.

Lillie was born on October 13, 1920, in Boone, N. C., daughter of Rev. O.L. and Clara Dougherty Brown. Her parents served churches in the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. Lillie’s maternal grandmother was especially dear to her: Lillie Shull Dougherty (her namesake). She, her husband D. D. Dougherty, and his brother, B. B. Dougherty, founded what is now Appalachian State University in Boone.

Lillie, one of seven children, graduated from Greensboro College with a Bachelor of Music at the age of 19 in 1940.

Even as a young girl Lillie could be found accompanying church services or performing for various community events, including at Appalachian in Boone. After receiving her degree, Lillie taught music at Appalachian State Teacher’s College (as it was called at that time), then one year in North Carolina Public Schools; and one year at Brevard College. There, she taught piano, led the Chorus, and helped with theatrical productions.

Dr. Henry Baker Perry, of Boone, known as both “Johnnie” and “H. B.”, won the heart of Lillie Brown while he was a student at Wake Forest College, though they had known each other growing up because their families were friends and Lillie had spent her summers in Boone. They were married by her father in 1943 at the Boone Methodist Church. Lillie served her husband and young family while he completed his internship and residency training in Baltimore, and while he was away in the Navy during World War II.

After the war ended Dr. Perry joined his father’s medical practice in Boone. Seven years later the family returned to Baltimore where he finished his specialization in ob/gyn at the University of Maryland. Following this, the Perrys relocated to Greensboro in 1953, where Dr. Perry practiced until 1977. Ten years of semi-retirement were spent in Elkin, N.C., with a permanent move back to Greensboro in 1988.

During her many years in Greensboro, Lillie participated in church and community organizations including the Lecture League, United Methodist Women, the Greensboro Medical Auxiliary, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Greensboro Piano Quartet, and Euterpe Music Club. Her family ties to Appalachian State University were an important part of her life.

Beloved by all for her sweet and caring spirit, Lillie was always interested in people, and enjoyed asking questions and learning about the lives of others. At the Well-Spring Retirement Community, she participated in the weekly worship, handbells, and singing group. She enjoyed the many activities, especially music programs and church services. Even at the age of 96 she was playing the piano for family gatherings.

A service for Lillie Perry will be held at Christ Methodist Church on Holden Road Monday, December 31, 2018 at 2pm. A family burial service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, at the Mt. Lawn Cemetery in Boone.

The family requests that memorial gifts be sent to the Henry B. and Lillie Perry, Jr. Endowment Fund of Curamericas Global (www.curamericas.org) (a community health program for underserved communities in Latin America and Africa) started by her son (318 Millbrook #105, Raleigh, NC 27609), the Music Ministry of Christ Church (410 North Holden Road, Greensboro, NC, 27410), or the charity of one’s choice.

Mary Davis DeHaven

November 05, 1930 – December 30, 2018

Mary Davis DeHaven, age 88, of Boone, passed away Sunday morning, December 30, 2018, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.

Mary was born November 5, 1930 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Robert C. Davis and Bertha Russell Davis. She was a retired sales associate for Walmart. Mary’s love for her family was the most important thing in her life.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Barbara Coupe and husband Robert of Norwood, Pennsylvania, and Linda Smedburg of Todd; one son, David DeHaven and wife Geri of Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and two special grandsons, Kevin DeHaven and Jay DeHaven, both of Boone.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Karl Lewis DeHaven; one son, Tom DeHaven, and eight brothers and sisters.

Memorial services for Mary Davis DeHaven will be conducted Friday morning, January 4, 2019, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Gordon Noble.

The family will receive friends Friday morning following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28215.

Shirley Kearns Price

May 27, 1935 – December 22, 2018

Shirley Kearns Price, age 83, of Montezuma, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at home.

A daughter of the late Eugene and Chloe Allen Kearns, Shirley was born on May 27th, 1935 in Asheboro, NC. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Forrest C. Price and sister Norma K. Meadows. Those left behind to cherish her memory include: brother Reid Kearns (Lois), sister Sue Rossman (Robert), sons Brent Price (Tammy), Kelly Price (Crystal), daughter Allison Price, and grandson Anthony Szary. Nephews Chuck Dunlop, Joe Dunlop, Rodney Kearns and niece Lynn Polanco will also remember her fondly.

Shirley graduated from Flora McDonald College in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in music with an emphasis on piano. She taught piano at Barium Springs Home for Children and privately in following years. Once all her children had started school Shirley embarked on a career as an elementary school teacher. She also served many years as a choir director and was a former member of First ARP Church in Statesville North Carolina where she served as a deacon.

Shirley’s strength, determination and faith through a lifelong struggle with severe arthritis inspired all who knew her.

Visitation will be held at Bunch Johnson Funeral Home in Statesville NC on Thursday January 3rd from 6:30-8:00 pm. A memorial service will be conducted at Crossnore Presbyterian Church on Saturday January 19th at 2:00 pm. The Reverend Kathy Campbell will preside.

The family is grateful for the loving care provided by Hospice of the Blue Ridge. Special thanks to Dr. Joseph Barker and Sara Burleson R.N. for their role in Shirley’s care.

Shirley has requested that no flowers be sent and desires that memorials be made to Hospice of the Blue Ridge 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine NC 28777.

Sharon Loudermelt Carpenter

September 15, 1956 – December 31, 2018

Sharon Loudermelt Carpenter, age 62, of Jonas Ridge, North Carolina passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on September 15, 1956 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late David Wesley Loudermelt and the late Betty Parsons Loudermelt.

Sharon’s career in Law Enforcement started in 1988 working as a Dispatcher for Avery County, where she later was promoted to Avery County’s first female Detective. She also worked at Sugar Mountain Police Department and retired at McDowell County as a Detective in 2006.

She was a member of Pittman Gap Community Church and was an avid crafter, woodworker and painter.

A loving and kind wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Sharon leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband of 35 years, Terry Carpenter of Jonas Ridge, NC; Daughter, Sonia (Johnny) Beach of Jonas Ridge, NC, Daughter, Shanielle Harvey of Jonas Ridge, NC, Granddaughter, Emma Claire Beach, Grandson, Jaxson Harvey, Sister, Shirley (David) Ray of Jonas Ridge, NC, Brother, Bruce (Elsie) Loudermelt of Jonas Ridge, NC, Brother, Mark (Cherie Koenig) Loudermelt of Jonas Ridge, NC; and several special nieces and nephews.

Services to celebrate the life of Sharon Carpenter will be held on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. from the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Ronnie Pittman officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until the service hour Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the Levine Cancer Center in Charlotte and Valdese, Dr. Greg Jones, Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, Dr. Thomas Haizlip, Dr. Joseph Barker, Dr. Salvador, Dr. Burri, and Dr. Amein.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Burke Hospice and Palliative Care 1721 Enon Rd Valdese, NC 28690

