Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 9, 2021

Published Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 3:45 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Emogene McGhinnis

1936 – 2021

Emogene Stout McGhinnis, age 84, of Mabel School Road, Zionville, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Born April 26, 1936 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Ray and Fay Wilson Stout. Mrs. McGhinnis was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church and later attended Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church. Her entire career was devoted to food service where she had the opportunity to meet new people and made many friends. Emogene loved doing for her family, and especially enjoyed preparing Sunday dinner for them. In her spare time her favorite activity was gardening, raising vegetables and flowers and she always looked forward to the special gatherings with friends of her Bethel graduating class of 1954.

Mrs. McGhinnis is survived by her daughters, Angela M. Moody and husband, Mike, of Jackson Springs, and Anna Leigh McGhinnis of Clemmons; her grandchildren, Jared Drew Moody and wife, Elisabeth Bernstein of New York, NY and Amber Moody of Southern Pines; great granddaughters, Cleo Moody and Perrine Moody; her brother, Ernest Stout and wife, June, of Blacksburg, VA; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and special classmates.

She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Daisy Hollars and Beulah Howell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Winfred McGhinnis; son, Charles Ray McGhinnis; and sister, Louise Moody.

Funeral services for Emogene Stout McGhinnis will be conducted Friday afternoon, February 5, at 2 o’clock, at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Derick Hodges. The body will lie in state at the chapel one hour prior to services. Graveside services will follow at the Danner Cemetery. The family requests attendees to please wear a mask and observe social distancing

The family requests family and friends to share special memories and stories of Emogene by card or letter and send to Angela Moody at 205 Oakland Lane, Jackson Springs, NC 27201.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the McGhinnis family.



Anna Belle Trivette

1938 – 2021

Anna B. Wilson Trivette (Ann), age 82, of Zionville, NC passed peacefully on Tuesday February 2, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.

Ann was born to Boyd and Lexie and raised in Zionville, NC. She married George Sr. and enjoyed many years together with him. She was a faithful member of Zionville Baptist Church. She loved our Lord and put him first. She retired from IRC/TRW where she made many friends over the years. Before the pandemic began, Ann made weekly trips to local nursing homes to visit friends and family. She loved her family and friends very much and will be missed by all those that knew her.

Ann is survived by daughters: Karen, Georgia (Gene), and Lu; Sons: Jim and George Jr., daughter-in-law Margaret; Grandsons: Jody, T.J. (Kelly), Kevin, Ian, Jake (Amanda) and Fields; Granddaughters: Brandi, Pam (Larry), Suiter (Ben), Christine (Shane), Evalyn and Danielle; and Great-grandchildren: Clay, Camdyn, Ethan, Gigi, Dash, Shawn, Jack, Virginia, Thomas, Eli, Steven, Kimmie, and Mahala. She is also survived by her sister Gloria, sisters-in-law Janette and Pauline (Joe), and Diane, and many extended family members and friends including Ian’s dad.

Along with her parents and husband, Ann was preceded in death by her son Will and brothers Robert and Bill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ann’s honor to the Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care for the Boone House at 902 Kirkwood St NW, Lenoir, NC 28645

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Trivette family

Marie Laura Trivette

1931 – 2021

Mrs. Marie Glenn Trivette, age 89, of Rominger Road, Banner Elk, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation. Born October 6, 1931 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Ernest McKinley Glenn and Elsie Ella Glenn. Marie was a homemaker and a long time, faithful member of Antioch Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her gardens and canning vegetables.

She is survived by three sons, Benny Trivette and wife Connie, Wayne Trivette, and Paul Trivette and wife Peggy all of Banner Elk, three daughters, Faye Watson and husband Roy of Fleetwood, Mary Stines and husband Johnny and Della Trivette, all of Banner Elk, 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lennie Earl Trivette, two sons, Lennie Lee Trivette and Donald Earl Trivette, three sister, Josephine Greene, Kate Barnes and Pat Winkler and 1 brother, Bud Glenn.

Funeral services for Mrs. Marie Trivette will be conducted Monday, February 8, 2021 at 2 PM at Antioch Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Daniel Lawrence. The body will lie in state at the church from 1 until 2 o’clock. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will follow in the Ward-Glenn Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests no food. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home to help with expenses.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Trivette family.



Earl Willard Shomaker

1923 – 2021

Earl Willard Shomaker, age 97 of Beech Mountain, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

An Avery County native, he was the son of the late Willard Harrison Shomaker and Dorcas Chappell Shomaker. Earl was a longtime member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where he once served as deacon, choir member and youth leader. He was a graduate of Cranberry High School and worked as a rural mail carrier and farmer until his retirement in 1995. Upon retirement, he and his wife, Ruth, moved to Wilkesboro where he became a member of Wilkesboro Baptist Church for several years. While in Wilkesboro, he became a Gideon and active member of the Wilkes South Camp. He was an avid sports fan, never missing a Braves or Carolina Tarheels game.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Johnson Shomaker; his sisters, Ruth Shomaker Howell and Francalene Shomaker Fortune; and his brothers Frank Shomaker and Homer Shomaker.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Billy Shomaker of Beech Mountain; granddaughter, Jayme Shomaker Vernon and husband Cas of Beech Mountain; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Gallop, Hannah Vernon, Haleigh Vernon, and Caitlin Vernon all of Beech Mountain; his brother Doyle Shomaker and wife Barbara of Banner Elk; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate Earl’s life will be held Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Banner Elk. The body will lie in state from 1:00 p.m. until the service time. A graveside service will follow in Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Cranberry House and Medi-Home Hospice for their exceptional care and support. Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 125, Banner Elk, NC 28604 and/or to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Shomaker family.

Dwight Bynum Story

December 29, 1929 – February 03, 2021

Dwight Bynum Story, age 91, of Thomasville passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Hospice Home at High Point after a courageous 8-year battle with multiple myeloma.

Mr. Story was born in Watauga County, NC on December 29, 1929 to Carnie Harold and Lena Hannah Storie. He was a 1948 graduate of Blowing Rock High School and earned his BS and Master’s degrees in elementary education from Appalachian State University. Dwight served his country for four years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was very active in his church, Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point, where he was a former children’s Sunday school teacher, was a member of the Administrative Board, and organized and led many senior trips. Dwight was a retired educator. He was a member of NCAE and a member of NCRSP where he held many offices, including past State President. Dwight was an active member of both the local and state Republican Party and was inducted into the NC Republican Hall of Fame.

In addition to his parents, Dwight was preceded in death by his sisters, Edith Storie Miller and Melba Storie Watson.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Sally Kivett Story; daughters, Amy S. Burns (John) of Archdale and Cynthia S. Tobin (Keith) of Thomasville; grandchildren, Tyler Tobin (Erica) and Cory Tobin (Alex) and Laura and Carol Burns; great grandchildren, Haiden, Tinley, Teagan, and Griffin Tobin; sisters, Suma S. Aldridge (Jay) of Boone and Delores “Tommie” S. Hampton (Barney) of Boone; and brother, Keith H. Story of Easley, SC; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family wishes to express a special thank you to Dr. Bernard Chinnasami and his staff at the Hayworth Cancer Center and to Dr. Peter Voorhees and nurse Beth at the Levine Cancer Institute.

Mr. Story’s body will lie in repose on Sunday, February 7, 2021 from 1:30-4:00 pm and on Monday, February 8, 2021 from 9:00 am-1:00 pm at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue in Asheboro. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a family service will be held on Monday at 2:00 pm at Oaklawn Cemetery with Dr. Jeff Patterson officiating and with military honors by the Randolph County Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Dr., High Point, NC 27262 or Guideposts of Strength, Inc., P.O. Box 5236, High Point, NC 27262 or Appalachian State University Foundation, 553 Blowing Rock Rd., Boone, NC 28607.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Dr. James R. Tompkins

January 17, 1935 – February 05, 2021

Dr. James R. Tompkins, long-time resident of Boone and Deep Gap, NC , passed away peacefully at 2:55 am on Feb 5th at age 86 in Huntersville.

Jim was a beloved Father and Grandfather and is survived by his sons, Tim Tompkins and his wife Karis of Raleigh, and Dr. Mark Tompkins and his wife Lisa of Davidson. Jim adored his grandchildren Maura, Lillia, Caiden and Arabella. He is also survived by his brother Tommy and many loving family members in New Jersey, where he grew up.

Jim received his Bachelor of Arts from Mount Saint Mary’s University, his Masters of Arts from Niagara University and his PhD from Catholic University of America.

Jim spent his entire professional life devoted to children. He started his career as the Principal for the Hillcrest Children’s Center for Emotionally Disturbed Children in Washington, DC. He then moved to the U.S. Department of Health Education and Welfare in Washington DC spearheading the Joint Planning Committee on Child Advocacy and was the Founder of the Institute for the Study of Troubled Children. He later became the first head of the N.C Governor’s Advocacy Commission on Children and Youth, appointed by Governor Jim Holshouser He was at Professor at UNC-CH and finished his career teaching special education at Appalachian State (1974-2006) and training hundreds of students on how to work with exceptional children. Jim also authored numerous publication and books, including “Fundamentals of Special Education: What Every Teacher Needs to Know”, as well as a report called “Hell Without Fire” which was an expose on the abuse of children in Training Schools in N.C.

A private service and burial will be held in Boone, NC.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, the family asks that donations be made to Make A Wish of NC https://wish.org/eastnc or SafeChild of NC https://safechildnc.org/

Online condolences may be sent to the Tompkins family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ruth Etheredge Bergkamp Covington

November 21, 1942 – February 05, 2021

RUTH ETHEREDGE BERGKAMP COVINGTON BELOVED WIFE OF COLONEL BENJAMIN COVINGTON JOINED THE ANGELS AT 1115 FRIDAY THE FIFTH OF FEBRUARY 2021, AT HOME IN VALLE CRUCIS, NORTH CAROLINA. THE DAUGHTER OF JEANNIE HAMMOND FARLEY AND HARRY OTERSEN BERGKAMP OF SALUDA SOUTH CAROLINA AND MYRTLE BEACH SOUTH CAROLINA. SHE LIKED AND CARED FOR EVERYONE SHE EVER MET AND THEY ALL LOVED HER. AS AN ARMY WIFE SHE TRAVELED THE WORLD LIVING IN GERMANY, THAILAND, VIETNAM, HUNGARY, AND ALBANIA WHILE VISITING 37 OTHER COUNTRIES. AS SHE MOVED WITH HER FAMILY, SHE SET UP HOME IN 18 LOCATIONS WHILE BRINGING UP TWO BOYS BORN AT WEST POINT, NY AND HEIDELBERG, GERMANY. SHE WAS THE DE-FACTO FIRST LADY OF HER HUSBAND’S FOUR COMMANDS WHERE SHE OVER SAW THE WELL BEING OF THE FAMILIES OF THOUSNDS OF SOLDIERS. SHE WORKED IN LADIES’ RETAIL SALES AS SALES AGENT AND MANAGER IN VIRGINIA, TEXAS AND NORTH CAROLINA. A TRAINED BALLERINA, SHE ATTENDED STEPHENS COLLEGE, MISSOURI AND STUDIED AT SEVERAL OTHER COLLEGES. ALWAYS ACTIVE, SHE WAS THE RECIPIENT OF THIRTEEN AWARDS AND CITATIONS FROM THE ARMY AND THE NATIONAL RED CROSS INCLUDING THE COMMANDERS AWARD FOR PUBLIC SERVICE, THE CITATION OF APPRECIATION FOR PATRIOTIC CIVILIAN SERVICE, THE AMERICAN RED CROSS AWARD FOR EXCEPTIONAL VOLUNTEEER SERVICE AND THE ORDER OF SAINT JOAN D’ARC.

SHE IS SURVIVED BY HER HUSBAND OF FIFTY NINE YEARS, HER SON’S, DOCTOR (MD) BENJAMIN W. COVINGTON IV AND HIS WIFE LORI, FARLEY SAXON COVINGTON, A SENIOR WARRANT OFFICER IN MILITARY INTELLIGENCE AND HIS WIFE LISA, HER IDENTICAL TWIN SISTER, PATRICIA DAVIS, TWO NIECES, FIVE NEPHEWS,SIX GRANDCHILDREN AND ONE GREAT GRAND CHILD.

INTERNMENT WILL BE AT WEST POINT NY AT A TIME TO BE DETERMINED AND A CELEBRATION OF LIFE WILL BE HELD AT THE EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF THE HOLY CROSS IN VALLE CRUCIS, NC WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO. WELL DONE RUTH. REST IN PEACE.

MEMORIALS MAY BE MADE TO THE CHURCH OF THE HOLY CROSS, BOX 645, VALLE CRUCIS NC, 28691.

Online condolences may be sent to the Covington family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Billy Harrison Church

June 19, 1946 – February 05, 2021

Mr. Billy Harrison Church, age 74, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center. Born June 19, 1946 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Enoch and Josephine Hicks Church.

He had worked as a housekeeper with ASU.

Other than his parents, Billy was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Betty Jo Lawrence, Edna Henson, and Anna Mae Miller.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Canter Church; 3 sons, Gerald Church of Stoney Fork; Tracy Church and fiancé Millisa of Fleetwood; Carson Church and fiancé Brenda Clawson of the home; 3 brothers, Charlie Church, and wife Shirley of Vilas; Marian Church and wife Kathy of TN; Dave Church of TN; and 3 sisters, Margie Brown of Creston; Janie Fox of Silverstone and Wanda Shelton and husband Jack of Vilas.

A private service will be held for the family.

Everyone attending is asked to follow all Covid-19 protocols by wearing a mask and social distancing.

Online condolences may be sent to the Church Family at www.hamptonfuneralservicenc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

Jeanie Sylvana Guest Vanderburg

March 05, 1923 – February 07, 2021

Jeanie Guest Vanderburg, age 97, of Concord, NC went to her heavenly home on February 7, 2021 after an illness of 5 weeks. She was at Clear Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mint Hill, NC.

Jeanie was born March 5, 1923 in Elbert County, Georgia. She was the daughter of Elisha Van Guest and Beulah Graham Guest. Jeanie was a homemaker and is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Ager Lee Vanderburg.

Jeanie is survived by two daughters, Maxine Edmisten (Harold Edmisten) and Joy Bass, both of Concord; four grandsons, Harold Edmisten (Craig Van Laanen) of Columbus, NC, Derek Edmisten of Concord, NC, Joel Padgett and wife Tracy of Charlotte, NC and Justin Bass and wife Jessica of Snead’s Ferry, NC; five great-children, Jonas Padgett, Jace Padgett and Jake Padgett of Charlotte, NC, Jaxon Bass and Lincoln Bass of Snead’s Ferry, NC.

In addition Jeanie is survived by a sister, Margie Dudley, and a brother, Herman Guest, both of Carlton, Georgia. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

During her life Jeanie enjoyed gardening, sewing, and jigsaw puzzles before she was disabled. She liked fishing with her son-in-law and being outdoors as much as possible. She loved her family and her church life. As a minister’s wife she made many friends and was well-loved for her listening skills and her sense of humor. She loved children and was a favorite playmate to her grandsons.

Funeral services will be held at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel in Boone, NC, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 1 PM. The service will be officiated by Reverend Gordon Noble. The body will lie in state at the chapel from 9 AM until 1 PM for viewing before the service.

The wearing of mask and the practicing of social distancing is respectfully requested.

Per Jeanie's request, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the Vanderburg family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

William Van Herman

August 21, 1960 – February 07, 2021

William “Van” Herman, age 60, of Laurel Fork Road, Vilas, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center.

He is survived by his mother, Reba Watson Herman of Vilas; one sister, Vivian Woodward and husband J.C. of Purlear; three brothers, Michael Herman of Vilas; Junior Herman and wife Linda of Boone and Tommy Herman and wife Debbie of Asheville; two aunts, Betty Hollars of Boone and Mildred Herman of Vilas; one uncle, Arlie Watson of Boone; a special friend, Brenda Wallace and her daughter, Kelly Lewis and grandson, Chandler Lewis. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in August.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Kenneth Herman.

Online condolences may be sent to the Herman family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Dollie Belle Daniels

June 20, 1931 – February 7, 2021

Dollie Belle Daniels, age 89, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

She was born on June 20, 1931 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late John Wheeler Daniels and the late Lottie Vance Daniels.

She enjoyed cooking and canning, spending time in her garden and would love to just sit and chat with anyone.

She was preceded in death by her Father, John Wheeler Daniels; Mother, Lottie Caroline Daniels; Two Daughters, Charlene Daniels, Glenda Daniels; Six Sisters, Virgil Trivett, Anna Mae Daniels, Alta Mae Nelson, Maggie Gragg, Sadie Daniels, Artie Hurt; Three Brothers, Arnold Daniels, Earl Daniels, Donald Daniels.

Dollie leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, Kenneth (Judy) Daniels of Montezuma, NC, Daughter, Rosa (Alec) Crowder of Spruce Pine, NC, Daughter, Chenilla (Bill) Benfield of Newland, NC, Eleven Grandchildren, Twenty Great Grandchidren.

Services for Dollie B Daniels will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 beginning at 1:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm on Wednesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Daniels Cemetery.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Daniels family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Dollie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.