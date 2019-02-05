Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 5, 2019

Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 5:53 pm

Mr. Hugh V. Miller

(December 18, 1931 – February 2, 2019)

Mr. Hugh Vaughn Miller, age 87, of Fleetwood, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living. Born December 18, 1931 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Olen Carson Miller and Ella Lou Triplett Miller. Hugh was a member of Big Flatts Baptist Church, where he had previously served in many positions including Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent and Choir leader. Often times Hugh would visit nursing homes and shut-ins and share his gift of music with them. He was a US Army Veteran and served during the Korean Conflict. Hugh was a much sought after brick and block mason. He volunteered his block and brick laying services to Tri-State Childrens Homes and also to Stewart Simmons Fire Department.

Hugh is survived by three children, Jimmy Miller and wife Cynthia, David Miller and wife Kathy, and Deborah Miller, all of Boone, three grandchildren, Nicholas Miller of Tampa, Florida, Vernon Stevens of Boone and Leslie Crawford, three great grandchildren, Christen and Kolby Hatton and Dylan Stevens, five sisters, Faye Rhymer of Deep Gap, Betty Ford of Morganton, Lenda Eggers of Banner Elk, Claudia Aldridge of Foscoe and Leta Greene and husband Rick of Lenoir. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Darrell & Earl Miller and an infant sister, Brenda Miller.

Funeral services for Mr. Hugh Miller will be conducted Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1 oclock at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Jack Lewis and Rev. Billy Norris. Burial with Military Graveside Rites provided by American Legion Post 130 will follow in the Rhymer Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday prior to the service from 11:30 until 1 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Rodeheaver Boys Ranch, 380 Boys Ranch Road, Palatka, FL 32177. Online condolences may be shared with the Miller family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Mrs. Louise G. Baird

(April 29, 1925 – February 3, 2019)

Margaret Louise Greene was born April 29, 1925 in Bethel, North Carolina. She was the fourth of seven children of the late Dayton and Lula Greene. Louise graduated from Cove Creek High School in the class of 1942 where she played basketball, as did her sisters. Louise was active in the Girls Auxiliary and later taught other GAs at Cove Creek Baptist Church.

Louise married Bennie J. Baird on March 17, 1945, at the Cove Creek Baptist Church parsonage. They lived in the Cove Creek community before moving to Brushy Fork (Vilas) in 1957. Louise opened her heart and home to family and neighbors.

A faithful and devoted member of Cove Creek Baptist Church Since 1938. Louise was most recently a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class and the Womens Missionary Union. Louise was also active in the Home Demonstration Club of Watauga County, where she served as President. Louise was always ready and willing to lend a hand in her community. When there was a need, Louise was one of the first to arrive, usually bearing her delicious and lovingly prepared dishes, a bouquet of fresh flowers, and sometimes a few rolls of paper towels and toilet paper, just in case.

Louises greatest joy was her family. After her children were in upper grades, Louise accepted a job as a Home Health Visitor under the guidance of Watauga County Health Department. For two years, Louise and her childhood friend, Grace Vannoy, devoted themselves to educating other mothers about how to provide proper nutrition and care for their families. These two brave women shared many adventures, climbed fences and crossed streams to places that most of wouldnt dare go, and oh how they loved to tell those stories.

In 1969, Louise accepted a position as Assistant Secretary at Hardin Park Elementary School, working closely with Carolyn Austin, the two would become the dearest of friends. During her twenty-two years of service, Louise made many wonderful friends and was honored with a special retirement celebration in 1991.

Louises generosity, kindness and great sense of humor have blessed countless lives. She lived with grace, dignity, courage, unbelievable resilience, a witty sense of humor and joy. Family and friends have been blessed to share her love, her laughter, her triumphs, her joy, and tears throughout the years.

Louise loved music and often joined friends on Friday nights as they gathered to hear familiar melodies at the Old Reed Store. One of her favorite songs was The Tennessee Waltz, to which she could glide across the dance floor with great ease. Louise had a lively spirit and her strong will to live was apparent after surviving breast cancer twice, the loss of her son, Gerald, and numerous illnesses. Louise considered every day a blessing.

Louise was affectionately known as Eezie by her beloved nieces and nephews who brought so much joy to her life. Thank you Theresa and Kevin, Charlie and Tracy, Boyd and Emily, Heather and Josh, Christian, Collin, Lawson and Connor, Bill and Ron Ehlers, David, Tommy and Dennis Greene.

Louise leaves to cherish her memory: son, Kenneth Baird of Mountain City, TN, and Daughter, Barbara Balsamo (husband Shep) of Leesburg, VA; two sisters, Nan Greene and Mary Johnson of Boone; four grandchildren, Sherry Bowman, Aaron and Travis Baird, Ashleigh Balsamo Stevens; three sisters-in-law, Marjorie Henson of Sugar Grove, Betty Sue Greene of Vilas, and Virginia Greene of Kingsport, TN; two great grandchildren, Alexis and Lawson Bowman as well as the nieces and nephews listed above.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband Bennie J. Baird in 1992, her father and mother, Dayton and Lula Greene, her stillborn son, Michael Baird, son Gerald Baird, granddaughter, Brooke Balsamo, sister Floy Ehlers, and brothers, Burl, Paul and Charles Bud Greene.

Funeral services for Louise Baird will be conducted Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 1:30 until 2:30. Entombment will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Seby Jones Regional Cancer Center, PO Box 2600, Boone, NC 28607.

Margaret Greer Hodges

January 10, 1977 – January 30, 2019

Margaret Greer Hodges, age 42, of Zionville, North Carolina went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at her home following a lengthy illness. She was born on January 10, 1977 to Glendale Taylor Greer and the late Glen Franklin ‘Doc’ Greer. In addition to her father, Margaret was preceded in death by a daughter, Chelsey Potter; brother, Dale F. Greer, and niece, Joyce Greer.

She was a member of Sutherland Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Jeff Hodges; mother, Glendale Greer; daughter, Felicia Potter; sisters; JoAnn Greer and Lisa Greer; brother, Selmer ‘Glen’ Greer and Lisa Mitchell; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Patricia and James ‘Willie’ Hodges; special cousin, Ramona Greer Howell; special friends, Danny Osborne, Lisa Mitchell; brother-in-law, Jeremy Hodges; several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and many more special friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the Zionville Baptist Church. Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the church with Pastor Dwayne Tester officiating. Graveside service and interment will follow at the Greer Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Hodges, Danny Stevens, Danny Osborne, David Osborne, Mark Greer, Jerry Wayne Houck, Jeff Canter and Glen Greer, & Jake Norris. Honorary pallbearers are Daniel Osborne, James William ‘Willie’ Hodges.

The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to all of the doctors, nurses and staff of Caldwell Hospice for their loving care and kindness given to Margaret and all of her family.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of her mother-in-law and father-in-law, 2946 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, NC.

Stewart Daniel Cook

October 29, 1928 – February 01, 2019

On February 1, 2019, Stewart Daniel Cook went to meet his Lord after a long illness. Medi Hospice, Amedisys Hospice, and The VA Hospice provided gentle care and loving assistance so that he could stay home as long as possible during his last year. The last month of his life, Stewart received excellent care at The Waters of Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, TN. His family is forever grateful for all the assistance received in helping their loved one pass with dignity and respect.

Stewart was a lifelong resident of Watauga County, well known for his artistry as a stone mason. He and his brother, Dee Cook were renowned sought-after stone masons whose workmanship will live on for generations after they have both gone to be with their Lord. The son of the late Jordan Vilas and Elizabeth Cook, Stewart was also pre-deceased by his wife and the love of his life, Betty Shore Cook. Stewart and Betty were childhood sweethearts, and once Stewart returned from military service where he served under Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Pentagon, Stewart and Betty were married for 63 years prior to Betty’s passing on 9-6-16. Stewart was also pre-deceased by two brothers, Jordan Cook of Miami, FL and David Cook of Boone, NC plus two sisters Ellen Ashley of Blowing Rock, NC and Carolyn Carlton of Blowing Rock, NC. He is survived by an only daughter, Anita C. McGuire of Lenoir, NC plus two grandsons, Lucas D. McGuire of Lenoir, NC and Matthew A. McGuire of Jefferson, NC. Matthew is married to Nichole R. McGuire. Together, Matthew and Nichole blessed Stewart with three great-grandchildren: William, Madeleine, and Henry plus another daughter soon to be borne. Stewart is also survived by four sisters, Jeanette Greene of Blowing Rock, NC, Naomi Greene of Winston-Salem, NC, Shirley Triplett of Boone, NC, Janice Tester of Boone, NC and three brothers Franklin Dee Cook of Boone, NC, Henry Cook of Blowing Rock, NC, Joseph Cook of Fleetwood, NC plus their loving families and a large number of nephews, nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces.

Stewart was a quiet and unassuming man whose wish was to go quietly into the night. It was his desire to donate his body to the University of Chapel Hill, and that a private service be held for his family at a later date.

Stewart knew that by then he would already be enjoying his eternal life rejoicing with old friends and loved ones who had passed before him. Stewart led a full and blessed life during his 91 years here on Earth and looked forward to eternal life with his Lord and Master, Jesus Christ.

Martin Banner

January 08, 1934 – February 03, 2019

Luther Martin (Martin) Banner died peacefully Sunday, February 3, 2019 at White Oak Manor in Burlington, NC. He was born January 08, 1934 in Watauga County, North Carolina to the late Arthur M and Alice Combs Banner. He was preceded in death by a son, Scotty, and 14 brothers and sisters. He is survived by one daughter – Terri-Lynne Poppe and husband Jason, two granddaughters – Nichole and husband Tyler Pope and Shaylyn and husband Eric Laveault and their daughter Teagan Mae, his wife, Peggy Clark, sisters Charlotte Martin of Boone and Eva Nell Alexander of Newland, several sister-in-laws as well as many nieces and nephews.

He attended Cove Creek Elementary School and after graduating from Cove Creek High School in 1953, he served his country in the US army for two years serving most of that time in Germany. Upon being honorably discharged from the Army, he attended Appalachian State Teachers College (now Appalachian State University) on a full basketball scholarship. He received the Bachelors of Science Degree (BS) in Social Studies, Health and Physical Education in 1959. He then began a career of teaching and coaching high school basketball for both boys and girls.

His first experience began in the fall of 1959 teaching physical education and health as well as coaching basketball for boys at McNicol High School in Hollywood, Florida. His summers were spent holding basketball camps and attending Graduate School. After three very successful years at McNicol, he was offered the position of coaching the boys’ basketball team at Clyde A. Erwin High School in Asheville, North Carolina. After having several championship teams at Erwin he was offered the same position by Charles D Owen High School in Swannanoa, NC. While at Erwin, he was active in the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, and while at Owen he was involved at Beverly Hills Baptist Church.

During the summer of 1969, he worked with the Baptist Children’s Homes as the Recreational Director at their Beach House in Salter Path on the Outer Banks. He was always an avid supporter of the Baptist Faith and the Baptist children’s Homes. He also accepted the position of Dean of Men at Gardner-Webb College in 1969. He later moved from that position to Dean of Students and then to Assistant Business Director. He was a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church where he also served as a deacon.

Martin later moved back to the mountains, first to Waynesville where he taught history and coached girls’ basketball and golf at Tuscola High School. When he retired, he moved back to Boone where he was a member and Deacon in the Cove Creek Baptist Church which is also where he attended as a child. He also remarried to Peggy Clark where he lived until two years ago when he moved closer to his daughter for health care reasons.

Some may remember him as a frequent early morning visitor to the McDonald’s of Boone where he enjoyed fellow shipping with many good friends.

A Memorial Service for Martin Banner will be held 11:00 o’clock Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be sent to the Baptist Children’s Homes at their headquarters in Thomasville, NC in his memory.

Ruth Trivette Seatz

July 06, 1930 – February 04, 2019

Ruth Trivette Seatz, age 88, of Railroad Grade Road, Todd, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at the residence of her daughter in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Ruth was born July 6, 1930 in Ashe County, a daughter of the late Herbert Pearl Trivette and Inos Taylor Trivette. She was a retired seamstress for Shadowline in Boone, and was a member of South Fork Baptist Church.

Ruth is survived by one daughter, Judy S. Brock and husband Devon of Fayetteville, one son, David Seatz of Todd; and two sisters, Gay Truman and husband Jay of Salisbury, and Peggy Ann Taylor of Dalastown, Pennsylvania, and one sister-in-law, Judy Trivette of Todd.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Conley Boyd Seatz; three brothers, J.B., Mack, and Walter Trivette, and five sisters, Mabel Parsons, Jenny Holman, Mary Trivette, Annie Trivette, and Maude Trivette.

Funeral services for Ruth Trivette Seatz will be conducted Thursday morning, February 7, 2019, at 11:00 o’clock, at South Fork Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Daron Osborne. Burial will follow in the Howell Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday morning, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the Howell Cemetery Fund, in care of Larry Trivette, 10918 NC Highway 194 North, Todd, North Carolina, 28684.

Betty Wheeler Greer

April 23, 1928 – February 04, 2019

Betty Wheeler Greer, age 90, of Deep Gap, NC, died Monday, February 4, 2019, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone, NC.

Betty was born April 23, 1928 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Arthur Jones Wheeler and Hattie Simmons Wheeler. She was a retired employee of Appalachian State University, and a member of Mount Ephriam Baptist Church.

Betty is survived by one daughter., Sherlene G. Watson , Deep Gap, NC; three sons, Larry Greer and his friend Helen, Ray Greer and wife Carol, Michael Greer and wife Sharon, all of Deep Gap; three grandsons, Randy Watson and wife Tina of Deep Gap, Adam Greer and wife Grace, and Joseph Greer and wife Emily, all of Deep Gap; two granddaughters, Crissi Lester and husband Eddie of Fleetwood, and Kim Greer of Kernersville, and eight great-grandchildren, Katelyn Watson, Coy, Marlie, Ellis, Henry, and Samuel Greer, and Everly and Masten Lester. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Greer, four brothers, Claude, Jack, John, and Luther Wheeler, and three sisters, Dorothy Miller, Lucille Miller, and Georgia Wheeler.

Funeral services for Betty Wheeler Greer will be conducted Saturday morning, February 9, 2019, at 11:00 o’clock, at Mount Ephriam Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Dwayne Tester, Reverend Rick Critcher, and Reverend Tim Dockery. Burial will follow in the Simmons Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening, from 6:00 until 8:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Service.

Wilma Wheeler Greene

February 07, 1939 – February 05, 2019

Wilma Wheeler Greene, age 79, of Idlewild Road, Fleetwood, passed away Tuesday morning, February 5, 2019, at her home.

Wilma was born February 7, 1939 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Grover and Roxie Rhymer Wheeler. She was a homemaker and a member of Mission Home Baptist Church. Wilma loved her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren and her family. She enjoyed reading and cooking.

Wilma is survived by three sons, Ira Lee Greene and wife Donna of Lenoir, Bryan Greene and his special friend, Karin Bare, and Richard Greene and wife Pam, all of Fleetwood; two granddaughters, Allison Greene of Lenoir, and Kinley Greene of Fleetwood; one grandson, Grant Greene of Lenoir, and a special caregiver, Susie Calhoun of Laurel Springs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Ansel Greene; seven sisters, Lola Lail, Frances Hartley, Faye Greene, Doris Townsend, Hattie Cox, and Pearl Wheeler, and five brothers, Commie, Rhondie, Don, Jim, and Richard Wheeler.

Funeral services for Wilma Wheeler Greene will be conducted Thursday afternoon, February 7, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Lawrence Goodman. Burial will follow in Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607, or to the Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Steve Idol, 8821 US Highway 421 South, Deep Gap, North Carolina, 28618.

Mary Jo Jennings

March 9, 1939 – January 25, 2019

Mary Jo Jennings, age 79, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019 at the Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

She was born on March 9, 1939 in Garrett County, Maryland, a daughter of the late Arnold Jennings and the late Irene Whisner Jennings.

She was a loving mother and grandmother, who enjoyed being with her family. She loved spending time in the outdoors in her flower garden and spending time in her kitchen, baking her delicious bread.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: Brother, William Jennings; Sister, Elizabeth France; Son, William Lonnie Wilson; .

Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory, Daughter, Cheryl (Donnie) Townsend of Vilas, NC, Son, David (Flora) Wilson of Lenoir, NC, Daughter, Jeanette (David) Johnson of Newland, NC, Brother, Andrew (Debbie) Jennings of Vermillion, OH, Grandchild, John Hyde, Grandchild, Kristi LaMontanuga, Grandchild, Jacob Johnson, great-grandchild, Hannah Garrett, great-grandchild, Vinny LaMontanuga, great-grandchild, Leah Johnson.

Services for Mary Jo Jennings will be held on Monday, January 28, 2019 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Ronnie Pyatte officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm on Monday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the Nurses and staff of the Carolinas Medical Center, fifth floor, Rush Dixson Tower.

Muriel Jones

July 13, 1925 – January 29, 2019

Muriel Jones, age 93, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at her home in Newland.

She was born on July 13, 1925 in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania , a daughter of William and Lucy Pritlove Janes.

Muriel had many interests and hobbies.She loved to volunteer and led a very active life. She was a volunteer at Cannon Memorial for 30 years. She was very active in the Avery County Senior Center. She sang in the Avery Chorale and in the Appalachian State Chorale. She enjoyed spending time with the Friday Lunch Bunch. Muriel was a member of The Church of the Savior.

She was preceded in death by her Husband of 54 years, Henry Frank Jones; Brothers; Teddy Janes and Bill Janes; Sisters; Phyllis Paquette, Nancy Phillips and Marge Payton

Muriel leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Karen (Kim) Potthoff of Fletcher, NC, Daughter, Kim (Rich) Smith of Coram, NY, Son, Jeffrey (Sandra) Jones of Escondido, CA.

Grandchildren: Emily, Alexis, Emily and Alex

Services for Muriel Jones will be held on, Saturday, February 2, 2019 beginning at 11:00AM at The Church of the Savior with Father David Booher officiating.

The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Calvary Episcopal Churchyard in Fletcher N.C., Monday, February 4, 2019 at 11:00AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Avery County Senior Center – P.O. Box 447, Newland, NC 28657

A special Thank You to her friends in Land Harbor, Cannon Memorial and the Avery County Senior Center



Chris Ollis

August 12, 1970 – January 30, 2019

Chris Ollis, age 48, of Green Valley, North Carolina was unexpectedly taken home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

He was born on August 12, 1970 in Morganton, North Carolina, a son of David Arthur Ollis and Jean Woody Ross.

Chris was a member of New Hope Independent Baptist Church. He was a longtime employee of Baxter Healthcare. He helped coach Little League Baseball and Flag Football for 3 years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren most of all. He loved to hunt, fish, sing, play backyard football, and kickball. He loved the outdoors. He graduated from Avery High School in 1988, and also loved to return to watch football games.

Chris was a very special son who honored his parents all his life. He loved his family more than anything in the world. He was a #1 Papaw to his grandchildren.

Chris leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 21 years, Christy Ollis of Spruce Pine, NC; Daughter, Brooke and husband John Wise of Spruce Pine, NC, Grandchildren: Kolton, Blake, and Violet Wise, Daughter/Niece, Chelsea Crowder of Spruce Pine, NC, Mother, Jean Woody Ross of Morganton, NC, Father, David Arthur Ollis of Spruce Pine, NC, Sister, Tammy Mitchell of Valdese, NC, Sister, Stacey Ollis of Spruce Pine, NC, Brother, James Ollis of Spruce Pine, NC, several special nieces and nephews who were dearly loved.

Services for Chris Ollis will be held on Sunday, February 3, 2019 beginning at 3:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Matt Wilson and Rev. Larry Beam officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm up until the service hour at 3:00 pm on Sunday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

A Family Graveside service will be held at Green Valley Church Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Avery County Little League, 298 Watauga St. Newland, NC 28657



Knox Edward Smith

September 9, 1936 – January 30, 2019

Knox Edward Smith, age 82, of Pineola, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at the Brian Center in Spruce Pine, NC.

He was born on September 9, 1936 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of Todd and Mable Blalock Smith

Knox was owner/operator of Knox Smith Paving. He was once voted Avery County Business Man of the Year. He was an Elder of Pineola Presbyterian Church. A member of Linville Masonic Lodge. Knox enjoyed golf, gardening, and fishing. He enjoyed selling Christmas Trees at the tree lot in Charlotte. You could always count on him offering you a piece of chewing gum. He enjoyed nature he was especially fond of ducks and waterfowl.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his :Wife; Katherine Kerley Smith; Sisters; Mary Higgins, Tonia Bryant, Mildred Presnell, Linda Ollis, Margaret Smith and Hildred Smith; Brothers; Bruce Smith, John Smith and Jack Smith

Knox leaves behind to cherish his memory his; Daughters, Kathey (Douglas) McMahan of Spruce Pine, NC, Tammy (Tate) Rodgers of Denver, NC., Terri Smith of Pineola, NC.; Sister: Nina McBride of Mocksville, NC. Brothers; Ray Smith of Pineola, NC and Kenneth (Sueanne) Smith of Mooresville, NC.

Grandchildren: Cyndi(Josh) Johnson, Candace McMahan, Logan Rodgers, Dylan (Cayce) Rodgers and Isaac Moody

Great-Grandchildren McKenzie Johnson and One on the way; special friend, Charlie Franklin and all of his friends that enjoyed seeing at Hardees and Sandee’s .

Services for Knox Smith will be held on Saturday, February 2, 2019 beginning 2:00PM from the Pineola Presbyterian Church with Rev. Keith Freeman officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:30PM-8:00PM on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Pineola Presbyterian Church Cemetery following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude’s 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Pineola Cemetery Fund: P.O. Box 550, Pineola, NC 28662



Laura Keshawn Pearce

January 26, 1973 – February 2, 2019

Laura Keshawn Pearce, age 46, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at her home.

She was born on January 26, 1973 in Charlotte, North Carolina, a daughter of the late James Potter Sr. and the late Brenda Williams Potter.

Come home I heard and I listened.

Laura went home to celebrate Heaven with the rest of her family. She left way to soon leaving behind many friends and family that loved her and will miss her “I ate the Canary” smile. She loved her daughter Brooklyn & son Kasey Lee more that anything on this earth. Fly free sis, free from pain and suffering.

Laura leaves behind to cherish her memory her Daughter, Brooklyn Potter of Elk Park, NC, Son, Kasey Lee Pearce of Elizabethton, TN, Brother, Jimmy (Jackie) Potter, Jr. of Clarksville, TN, 2 Sisters, Regina Williams of Buck Mountain, NC and Christy Wardrup of Marion, NC, and several nieces and nephews.

No Services are planned at this time.



Ruth (Kat) Kathleen Hodges Shook

May 26, 1927 – February 2, 2019

Ruth (Kat) Kathleen Hodges Shook, age 91, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk in Banner Elk, NC.

She was born on May 26, 1927 in Seven Devils, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Clinard Hodges and the late Daisy Yarber Hodges.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband, Floyd Shook; Two Daughters, Norma Jean Shook, Teresa Shook, Five Brothers, Jimmy, Lynn, Bill, Ronald, and Marshall Hodges; Three Sisters, Lola Rupard, Edna Arnett, Pansey Hodges; Two Grandchildren, Larry Wayne Shook, Tina Shook; Great-Grandchild, Cody Lee Arnett; Daughter-In-Law, Martha Shook.

Kat was a member of White Rock Baptist Church. She enjoyed Flowers, Gardening, and Loafering. She enjoyed listening to Country and Gospel Music. She also enjoyed listening to Conway Twitty and Charlie Pride.

Kat leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, Gary (Maxine) Shook of Banner Elk, NC, Son, Larry Shook of Banner Elk, NC, Daughter, Wilma Dean (Billy) Arnett of Union Mills, NC, Sister, Dople Rupard of Banner Elk, NC, Brother, Bobby (Barbara) Hodges of Banner Elk, NC, 4 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren, 13 Great-Great Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Kat Shook will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 12:00 pm from Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Lynn Shook and Rev. John McCoury officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 am up until the service hour at 12:00 pm on Tuesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow the service at White Rock Cemetery.

The Family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Life Care Center of Banner Elk for all their love and care for Kat.

In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to: The Alzheimer’s Association. 31 College Place Suite Doppler 103, Asheville, NC 28801

