Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 4, 2020

Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 4:55 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Thomas George “Tom” Taylor

1945 – 2020

Thomas George ‘Tom’ Taylor, age 74, of Boone, passed away Tuesday evening January 28, 2020 at his home. Born February 20, 1945 in Watauga County, he a son of Charles Gordon and Virginia Bingham Taylor, and the youngest of four brothers, Charles, Edwin and John, and sister, LouAnn Taylor. Tom graduated from Appalachian High School in 1963 where he played quarterback for two State Football Championships. He continued his education at NC State –OOPS, Ha Ha Ha- University of North Carolina and graduated with a Pharmacy degree. Tom actively served as the Director of Pharmacy at Watauga Medical Center for just under 40 years. He also served as a Deacon and an Elder at First Presbyterian Church. Tom lived for his family. He was a loving, delightful, caring and humorous husband, father and grandfather, and enjoyed many close friends that shared his passion for golf and pretzels. Tom is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cindy Anderson Taylor; son, Kevin Anderson Taylor and wife, Brandi, of Clemmons; daughter, Jodie Taylor Isaacs and husband, Ken, of Boone; grandchildren, Jackson, Mackenzie, Kara and Cole; brother, Charles Taylor and wife, Carolyn, of Boone; and sisters-in-law, Peggy Davis Taylor of Boone and Susan Tate Taylor Carter of Banner Elk. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Lee Taylor; brothers, Edwin and John Taylor; and sister, LouAnn Taylor. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday afternoon, February lst, at 2 o’clock at the First Presbyterian Church of Boone, officiated by Pastor Jeff Smith. Graveside services will be private. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Austin & Barnes. In lieu of flowers, Tom requested memorials to First Presbyterian Church, 131 Big Valley St., Boone, NC 28607 or to World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th St., NW, Washington, DC 20090-7180. Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Taylor family.



Raymond Odell Hicks

1940 – 2020

Mr. Raymond Odell Hicks, age 79, of Elk Park, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Born June 21, 1940 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Raymond Floyd Hicks and Bonnie Victoria Harris Hicks. Raymond was a member of Flat Springs Baptist Church and was a retired carpenter and meat cutter. Mr. Hicks worked for Wilkie Construction, A & P Grocery and the Thrift Food Center. Raymond also enjoyed making churches from matchsticks and wood chimes. He is survived by one daughter, Bonita Wilcox and husband Billy of Vilas, two sons, Robert ‘Bob’ Hicks of Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Mikeal Hicks of Elk Park, and four grandchildren, Luke Wilcox of Vilas, Matthew Hicks and fiancé Tanya McCloud of Mountain City, Tennessee, and Jake and Kevin Hicks of Gatlinburg, Tennessee and one brother, William Filmore “Buck” Hicks of Elk Park. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Goldie Blanche Presnell Hicks, one sister, Iva Lee Presnell and one brother Doyle Hicks. Funeral services for Mr. Raymond Odell Hicks will be conducted Friday afternoon, January 31, 2020 at 2 o’clock at Flat Springs Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Bryan Miller. Burial will follow in the Hicks Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 o’clock until 7:30 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. At other times friends may call at the home of Mikeal Hicks, 214 Coy Harris Road, Elk Park, NC 28622. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hicks Family Cemetery, in care of Mikeal Hicks, 214 Coy Harris Road, Elk Park, NC 28622. Online condolences may be shared with the Hicks family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Hicks family.



Susan Kirkland

1939 – 2020

Susan Brooks Kirkland of Sugar Mountain, North Carolina, passed away on January 30, 2020. She was born in Greenville, South Carolina, on February 2, 1939, to Clyde Kenneth Brooks and Rachel Fowler Brooks. Having grown up in Greensboro, North Carolina, she graduated from Greensboro Senior High School in 1957. Susan is survived by her sons, Brooks Willard Kirkland, his wife Penni, and Daniel (Danny) Fowler Kirkland, his wife Jackie, and two grandchildren she adored, Molly Elizabeth and Willard (Will) Campbell. In the last years of her life Susan found her true love, Joe Upchurch. The two were inseparable. What happiness they found in each other! In 1961, Susan graduated from Queens College in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was elected a permanent class president and organized many events for her class. She was employed by the State of Georgia in Savannah working with and designing programs for Juvenile Delinquents. After retirement, she heard the mountains calling and had to go. She started Maw’s Produce in Foscoe in the spring of 1994 where she made many lifelong friends and became a local celebrity until her passing. She was honored in 2011 by the donation to Queens College of a $50,000 endowed Brooks Family Scholarship. Susan was elected to serve on the Board of Grandfather Home for Children. As a lifetime member of the Presbyterian Church she served as a deacon and an elder. A Celebration of the Resurrection in memory of her life will be held at Arbor Dale Presbyterian Church, 6619 Hickory Nut Gap Road, Banner Elk, NC 28604 on February 15, 2020, at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Brooks Family Scholarship Fund at Queens College, 1900 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28274 or to Grandfather Home for Children, P.O. Box 98, Banner Elk, NC, 28604. Online condolences may be shared with the Kirkland family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Kirkland family.



Lewis Marvin Combs

1944 – 2020

Lewis Marvin Combs, 75, of Vilas NC, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday morning, January 30, 2020. He was born on June 21, 1944 in Boone and was the son of the late Charles and Viola Combs. Lewis loved spending time with his family, playing cards, laughing and story-telling. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing and camping. He also loved playing music with family and friends. He was a devoted husband and dearly loved his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lena Wilson Combs; two daughters Angela Jackson and husband Jimmy of Greensboro NC, Tena Gulliver and husband Bill of Boone, one son Lewis Randall Combs and wife Valerie of Vilas NC and nine grandchildren; Matthew Jackson, Katie Jackson, Matthew Boyer, Hailey Combs, Timothy Combs, Kyle Matheson, Kayleigh Matheson, Seanna Miller and Hope Miller; sisters Barbara McGuire, Roberta Blair and husband Rev. A.B. Blair, Nora Combs and Louise Barrett, one brother Steve Combs and wife Linda, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Anita Kay Combs: sisters, Blanche Ivy, Sarah Patrick, Marie Henson, infant Patsy Lou Combs and one brother Tommy Combs. Funeral services for Lewis Combs will be conducted Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Cove Creek Baptist Church, Rev. Kenneth Turbyfill and Rev. Kevin Combs will officiate. Burial will follow in the Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church Saturday, one hour prior to the services from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at P.O. Box 68, Sugar Grove NC 28679 or to MediHome Health & Hospice at 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone NC 28607. Online condolences may be shared with the Combs family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Combs family.

Samuel McLester “Sammy” Trivette, Jr.

February 10, 1961 – January 27, 2020

Samuel McLester “Sammy” Trivette, Jr., age 58, of Elk Park, passed away Monday evening, January 27, 2020, at his home.

Sammy was born February 10, 1961 in Watauga County, a son of Velma Ruth Greene Trivette and the late Samuel McLester Trivette, Sr. He was a truck driver for John Greene Trucking.

Sammy is survived by his wife, Leta Ward Trivette of the home; two daughters, Beth Dishman and husband Carter of Sugar Grove, and Heather Trivette Lyons of Elk Park; two sons, Sammy Joe Trivette and wife Michele of Banner Elk, and Brett Trivette of Newland; three granddaughters, Ida Grace and Anna Dishman, and Addison Trivette; three grandsons, Noah Cash Dishman, Jett Lyons, and Weston Trivette; his mother, Velma Ruth Trivette of Mentor, Ohio; two sisters, Betsy Kuser and husband John of Toledo, Ohio, and Gloria Rogers of Catawba Island, Ohio, and one brother, Glenn Trivette of Mentor, Ohio. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel McLester Trivette, Sr.; his father-in-law, Conrad Rufus Ward, and one brother-in-law, Bob Rogers.

Funeral services for Samuel McLester “Sammy” Trivette, Jr. will be conducted Thursday evening, January 30, 2020, at 7:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 4:30 until 7:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor David Ward, Pastor Richard Trivette, and Pastor Charlie Martin. Graveside services and burial will be conducted Friday morning, at 11:00 o’clock, at Mount Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday, from 4:30 until 7:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Trivette family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Robert Adrian Leon

August 26, 1979 – January 28, 2020

Robert Adrian Leon, age 40, of 364 Leon Homestead Road, Boone, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his residence.

Robert moved to the High Country about 16 years ago after falling in love with the area while hiking the Appalachian Trail. While here, he earned his RN, and worked in the Cardiac Cath Lab at Watauga Medical Center.

Robert loved hiking and camping, especially with his son, Jackson; fixing up the home he built; reading and just “chillin’.” He touched everyone who knew him from close friends and family to the patients he cared for at the hospital.

He is survived by one son, Jackson Brawley-Leon of Boone; his father, Orlando Leon of Miami, Florida; mother, Barbara Leon of Boone, one sister, Annie Leon-Puig and husband Danny of Miami, Florida; one brother, Orlando R. Leon and wife Tonya of Boone; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Jasmine.

A memorial service will be Saturday afternoon, February 1, 2020, at 4:00 o’clock, at Boone Universalist Unitarian Fellowship. Rev. Tommy Brown (former Presbyterian minister & friend of Rob) is coming in from Montreat to officiate.

Afterwards we are having a celebration which Rob would have liked – at the Clubhouse of my condo, Kensington Gate, 140 Gateway Drive, Boone. There is parking there and also in the adjacent AppState State Farm lot.

A few important notes for those planning to attend the service on Saturday: We expect parking to be very tight, and would like to reserve it for Robert’s family if possible. To this end, we are are organizing a carpool/shuttle service from the New Market parking lot beginning at 3:30 on Saturday. Please plan on arriving early and parking in the Southeast corner of the New Market lot (where the SECU ATM used to be); we’ll have at least 2 cars to shuttle people to the Fellowship between 3:30 and 3:50, and then back to New Market after the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Watauga Humane Society or the Hospitality House.

Online condolences may be sent to the Leon family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Chessie Blackburn Greene

November 09, 1940 – January 29, 2020

Chessie Blackburn Greene, age 79, of Chestnut Ridge Parkway, passed away Wednesday evening, January 29, 2020, at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock.

Chessie was born November 9, 1940 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Newton Howard Blackburn and Annie Lewis Blackburn. She was a retired employee of IRC/TRW and a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Lori Greene of Todd; two sons, Rick Greene of Morganton and Robert Greene of Todd; her grandchildren, Carrie Dugger and her roommate, Allan Mast of Todd, Rick Greene and wife Corrina of Gastonia, Crystal Greer and husband Brandon of Vilas, Chris Greene and wife Trish of Creston, and Justin Greene of Wilkes County; her great-grandchildren, Kayla, Katie, Andrew, Mattie, Mckinley, Kipton, and Kiley, and one brother, William Blackburn and wife Jean of Todd.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Robert Greene, and two sisters, Betty Ragan and Lorrine Miller.

Memorial services for Chessie Blackburn Greene will be conducted Saturday morning, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Gary Norris.

The family will receive friends Saturday, following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover Street, Hanover, MA, 02339 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28209.

Online condolences may be sent to the Greene family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dorothy Del Rossi Ross

June 29, 1925 – January 30, 2020

Dorothy Del Rossi Ross, age 94, of Banner Elk, passed away Thursday morning, January 30, 2020, at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

No services will be conducted for Dorothy Del Rossi Ross.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service, of Boone, North Carolina, is in charge of the arrangements

Paul T. Brookshire

January 18, 1934 – January 30, 2020

Paul T. Brookshire, age 86, of Northwood Drive, Elkin, a native and former resident of Watauga County, passed away Thursday morning, January 30, 2020, at his home.

Paul was born January 18, 1934 in Watauga County, a son of the late Edwin “Ed” and Edith Coffey Brookshire. He was a retired claim specialist for State Farm Insurance for 35 years, and a member of Baptist Home Baptist Church in North Wilkesboro.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hodges Brookshire of Elkin; one daughter, Jeana Brookshire White and husband Daniel of Dobson, and one son, Rev. Eddie Brookshire and wife Elaine of Fayetteville. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Paul T. Brookshire will be conducted Saturday afternoon, February 1, 2020, at 3:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state from 2:00 until 3:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Eddie Brookshire and Pastor Daniel White. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 2:00 until 3:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 688 North Bridge Street, Elkin, North Carolina, 28621.

Online condolences may be sent to the Brookshire family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Bobby Dean Wilson

January 18, 1937 – February 01, 2020

Bobby Dean Wilson, age 83, of US Highway 421 North, Zionville, passed away Saturday morning, February 1, 2020, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.

Bobby was born January 18, 1937 in Avery County, a son of the late Ivey and Lillie Lawrence Wilson. He retired from Levi-Strauss Co. in Mountain City, Tennessee after having worked in Charlotte for many years as a printer at Package Products. Bob was a graduate of the Class of 1955 from Cove Creek High School.

He is survived by his present wife, Kaye Denney Wilson; one son, Scott Wilson and wife Tula of Lenoir; one sister, Azalee Wilson Simandle; one brother-in-law, Buddy Wood and wife Ellen; a sister-in-law, Cindy Metcalf and husband Harrison; two granddaughters, Hollie Wilson Ramsey and husband Nathan of Durham, North Carolina, and Kellie Wilson Parker and husband Steven of Indian Trail, North Carolina; one step-grandson, Lee Thompson, and two great-grandsons, Andrew Parker and Zeke Ramsey. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Joan Wood Wilson

Funeral services for Bobby Dean Wilson will be conducted Thursday afternoon, February 6, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00. Officiating will be Pastor Johnny Wilson and Pastor Herbert McCoy. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the Wilson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Melinda (Mendy) Johnson Hughes

August 2, 1967 – January 30, 2020

Melinda (Mendy) Johnson Hughes, age 52, of Roaring Creek, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Charles A. Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.

She was born on August 2, 1967 in Crossnore, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Charles Johnson and the late UnaV Ollis Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; and Stepfather, Clayton Issacs.

Mendy was a member of Roaring Creek Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed thrift store shopping but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her family.

Mendy leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband of 28 years, Jeff Hughes of Roaring Creek, NC; Son, Tyler Hughes of Roaring Creek, NC, Son, Taylor (Olivia) Hughes of Elk Park, NC, Daughter, Kaitlin Hughes of Roaring Creek, NC, Grandson, Raylan Hughes of Elk Park, NC, Grandson, Carter Hughes of Elk Park, NC, Granddaughter, Lilly Long-Hughes of Roaring Creek, NC, Granddaughter, Gabby Long-Hughes of Roaring Creek, NC, Sister, Penny (Will) Hughes of Roan Mountain, TN, Nephew, Jordan Hughes of Roan Mountain, TN, Nephew, Zachary Hughes of Roan Mountain, TN, Special Friend, Ruth Buchanan of Newland, NC.

Funeral Services for Melinda (Mendy) Johnson Hughes will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 pm up until the service hour at 6:00 pm on Monday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Cranberry Cemetery on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at 12 pm noon.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hughes family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Mendy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Roger Wilmot Appleton Jr.

July 14, 1948 – February 2, 2020

Roger Wilmot Appleton Jr. age 71, of Newland, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Watuaga Medical Center in Boone. He was born in Arlington County, Virginia on July 14, 1948 to the late Evelyn S. and Roger W. Appleton Sr.

Private services have already been conducted.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Appleton family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net <http://www.rsfh.net/>;

The care of Roger and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Jerome Gordon Denny

December 27, 1958 – February 2, 2020

Jerome Gordon Denny, age 61, of Newland, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 with his family by his side at his residence. He was born on December 27, 1958 in Avery County to the late John Denny Sr. and Pearl England Denny. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one brother, John Denny Jr.

Jerome was a member of Pineola Baptist Church. He was a loving and caring father to his boys. He loved to create model cars in his spare time and was an incredible drummer. He will be missed dearly by his family.

Those he left to cherish his memory are his wife of over 30 years, Stephanie Denny; two sons, Tyler Jerome Denny and Sam Bruce Denny both of Newland; one sister, Carol Denny and husband Lee of WA; one brother; Scott Denny and wife Kimberly of Statesville; one nephew, Jack Edwin Denny of Statesville; one niece, Hailey Taylor and his mother in law Sandra Taylor.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Charles Baker for all his years of working with Jerome. They would also like to say thank you to the nurses at Cannon Memorial and the staff of Hospice of the Blue Ridge.

The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Denny family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Jerome and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Bruce Wayne Parlier

June 20, 1972 – February 2, 2020

Bruce Wayne Parlier, age 47, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk in Banner Elk, NC.

He was born on June 20, 1972 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Sammy James Parlier and the late Judy Church Parlier.

He was preceded in death by his Parents.

Bruce attended Crossnore First Baptist Church. He enjoyed working on computers and rebuilding them. He loved music and could play any instrument with strings. He also enjoyed singing and listening to 80s Rock and Roll Music.

Bruce leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Son, Ricky (Jessica) Parlier of Asheville, NC, Son, Clinton Parlier of Elizabethton, TN, Special Friend, Judy Dancy of Newland, NC, several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

A Memorial Service for Bruce Wayne Parlier will be held on Sunday February 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm up until the service hour at 2:00 pm on Sunday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Inurnment will follow in Beech Mountain Cemetery on Dark Ridge Rd.

The Parlier family would like to offer a Special Thank You to the staff at Life Care Center of Banner Elk and the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for the care they provided to Bruce.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to: Yellow Mountain Enterprises, 255 Estatoa St. Newland, NC 28657

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Parlier family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Bruce and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Related Articles

Comments

comments