Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 23, 2021

Published Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 4:04 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Barry Lee Hass

1957 – 2021

Mr. Barry Lee Hass, age 63, of Creston, died Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Watauga Hospital in Boone, NC. Mr. Hass was currently living with his sister in Sparta, NC. Berry was born October 26, 1957 in Lebanon County, Pa. to George William and Ellen Gundrum Hass. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathleen F. Heffner Hass; son, Jason Thomas Hass as well as brother, William David Hass of Pa; sister, Bonnie Louise Mershon of Pa; and brother-in-law, Robert Hartsoe.

Barry Hass, was a floor and tile installer. He was an active member of his community, serving the Riverview Lions Club as a Charter member since 1999 and serving as President for one year, district tail twister for fifteen years; state convention, gofer, board of Directors, and Chairman of the Rubber Duckie Race. Barry was also a member and officer of the Riverview Community Center, the Ashe Outreach of Creston and was a member of the Big Laurel United Church of Christ. He served as Director at Large for the North Carolina Rabbit Breeders Association and was a huge supporter of the NC Youth for the NCRBA. Barry also served as First Responder, twice Captain, and as Fireman of the Creston Fire Dept. for 20 years.

He is survived by his son, Michael Barry Hass of Boone; his daughter, Sarah Louise Hass and husband, of Creston; two sisters, Judy Hartsoe of Sparta and Beverly Copenhaver of PA; brother-in-law, Thomas Heffner of PA; and sister-in-law, Gail Heffner Showers of PA. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren; Ricky, James, Ashley, and Nathaniel; and several nieces and nephews.

At this time there will be no services, however, there will be a Celebration of Life in spring at the Riverview Community Center. Date and time will be announced at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, in honor of Barry Hass, donations can be made to the Go Fund Me prepared by Judy Hartsoe through FB, the Riverview Lion’s Club or the Riverview Community Center.

The family would like to thank everyone for their love, support and especially prayers at this very difficult time.



Charles Clay Robinson

1935 – 2021

Mr. Charles Clay Robinson, age 85, of Vilas, the Beaver Dam Community, passed away Thursday evening, February 18, 2021 at his residence.

He was a native of Watauga County and the son of the late Clay and Mae Norris Robinson. Charles was a member and Deacon in the Beaver Dam Baptist Church. He was an Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. Charles retired from Vermont American in Boone after working many years for them. After retiring, he studied Business Administration in college, and finished his career working for Charleston Forge in Boone.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Betty Foster Robinson, one brother, Eugene Robinson, a sister, Blanda Greene, and two grandchildren, Avery Miller and Addison Younger.

He is survived by four children; Tina Robinson Trivette and husband Gary of Vilas, Gail Robinson Miller and husband Larry of Granite Falls, Timothy Robinson of Vilas and Cassie Robinson Sheets and husband James of Hudson. One sister, Glenna Everett.

Four grandchildren, Aubrey and Annalise Miller, Draven and Elijah Sheets.

Funeral services for Mr. Charles Clay Robinson will be conducted Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in Beaver Dam Baptist Church, Rev. Keith Brown will officiate. Burial will follow in the Robinson Cemetery.

The body will lie in state in the Beaver Dam Baptist Church on Sunday, prior to the services from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Donations may be made to the Robinson Cemetery Fund in care of Tina Trivette, 5562 Beaver Dam Road, Vilas, NC 28692.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Robinson family.



Thomas William Hopson

1956 – 2021

Thomas William Hopson Jr. “T.W.” age 64, of Banner Elk the Pigeon Roost community passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 19, 2021 at his residence.

He was a native of Avery county and the son of the late Thomas Hopson Sr. and Margie Ella Mae Hughes Hopson.

T.W. was a member of White Rock Baptist Church, in Banner Elk. He loved his family and friends and never met a stranger. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his friends. He was disabled after working many years at New River Building Supply.

He is survived by his wife Angela Hopson whom was the love of his life of 29 years.

Also surviving are four children, Jeremy Hopson and wife Katelin of The Upper Peninsula of Michigan; Stacy Hopson of the home, Banner Elk, North Carolina; Monica Calloway and husband Carl of Newland, North Carolina; Matthew Hopson of Newland, North Carolina; three sisters Jenny Hughes and husband Jerry, Libra Hughes, Shanda Jones and husband Jerry; five grandchildren, Zebadee Calloway, Levi Calloway, Callie Hopson, Maizey Hopson, and Jayden Edwards; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at White Rock Baptist Church located at 1971 Pigeon Roost Road, Banner Elk, NC 28604 with Rev. Len Shook officiating. The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM on Wednesday prior to the service at the church. TW’s cremated remains will be buried at a later date.

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hopson Family. You may leave your condolences on our website at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com



Joyce Juanita Davis

1921 – 2021

Joyce Sutherland Davis, 99, passed away on February 19, 2021 at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock.

Joyce was born April 19, 1921 in Ashe County to Charlie Clinton and Addie Shull Sutherland. She was the youngest of the two daughters. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and her dear sister Charlotte Sutherland Stanley. Joyce was raised in Ashe County on a beautiful farm that she loved very much and attended Cove Creek Schools. After high school she attended Winthrop for 2 years then returned to Boone and went to Appalachian State Teachers College where graduated in Home Economics. During time of World War II Joyce went to work in Washington, D.C. and prepared the passports for the military servicemen. Once the war was over Joyce returned to Boone and worked for a short period as Home Extension Agent where she helped start the Farmers Market. Then she began her teaching career at Cove Creek High School. Joyce met the love of her life Robert William Davis. Shortly after meeting they married. Joyce was a sure supporter to Robert with the famous race car the “Davis Special” along with all his other projects. Joyce continued teaching with the move to Watauga High School and her education by returning to Appalachian State University to receive a degree in Biology. Joyce taught over 30 years. She was a member of the Boone United Methodist Church where she started the meals for the bereaved families, a huge leader in starting the Fall Bazaar that has continued for many years. Joyce was involved in the women’s circle and other committees at the church. Joyce and Robert loved to garden and always shared with their friends and neighbors. She enjoyed the Boone Garden Club and several bridge clubs. Joyce was a wonderful cook, seamstress, and hostess. She loved to have family and friends into her home.

Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as she gave generously to her students to help prepare them for their future. So many students she helped over the years to start their own business.

Joyce is truly missed by her loving daughter Catherine Davis, grandchildren, Anna Romano Morgan and husband, Neal, Stefano Romano, Gabriele Romano and great-grandchildren, Reese and Parker Morgan. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews, including special niece, Barbara Latta and special nephew, Charles Stanley.

Funeral services for Joyce Sutherland Davis will be private. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

A warm and special thank you to Joy’s caretakers and the family and friends who came to visit with her.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boone United Methodist Building Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Davis family.



James Thomas “J.T.” Marsh

1981 – 2021

We join with you in celebrating the life of JT Marsh as we remember his rays of kindness, gentleness, compassionate heart and spirit. His joyful arrival on September 20, 1981 was the beginning of his dedication and spirited personality for family, friends, and strangers alike. Native and life long resident of Boone, he ventured throughout the Appalachian Mountains enjoying outdoor activities of fishing, hunting, golfing, and skiing. JT sported the black and gold of the Mountaineers…chanting APP-STATE at home and away games, most loudly and proudly at the 2007 Michigan Defeat and Division I-AA three-peat.

He graduated from Watauga High School in 2000. Growing up around the restaurant industry and watching his father chop BBQ and his mother make banana pudding, he continued his education and passion by attending Johnston and Wales University at Charleston in Culinary Arts. He graduated in 2002 and joined the family catering and restaurant businesses. JT shared family passions by working side by side with his father at Marsh LTD working in construction and real estate.

JT held many passions in life, foremost his family. He is survived by his parents, Jim and Margaret Marsh. His daughter Betsy Rose joyfully greeted him at heaven’s gates. He lovingly embraces his children Quinlan, Michael, and Mia with his eternal heart and everlasting love. He was a protector of his sisters Christy Turner (Luke) and Kim Stacey (Matt). He was a proud uncle and father figure to Chandler, Bryce, Harper, Ethan, Alec, and Olivia. With all certainty, he is sharing and reminiscing with his grandparents, James and Alma Ruth Marsh and Tom and Jean Winkler. He is loved by many uncles, aunts, and cousins, as well. JT created many memories with enduring friends, cherished by all. In the past few months, his friendship with Amy Spicola was a source of sunshine and solace. He compassionately opened his home to many rescue dogs, mostly recently Max.

First Baptist Church of Boone, where JT was a life long member has been a source of refuge throughout his life. The church’s compassion, comfort, and prayers surround JT and family has been a healing hug. As we cherish memories of James Thomas Marsh, we honor him and his life with memorable causes to his heart which can be made to First Baptist Church of Boone (375 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607) and Watauga County Humane Society (312 Paws Way, Boone, NC 28607).

Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday, February 25th at 1:00 pm at Austin and Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Roy Dobyns. Interment will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park. The family respectfully requests Covid protocol be observed.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Marsh family.

Mazie Bell Ward Walsh

August 25, 1933 – February 20, 2021

Mrs. Mazie Bell Ward Walsh, age 87 of Millers Creek passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Rose Glen Manor.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Millers Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Shannon Critcher, Pastor David Dyer, Rev. Ray Greene and Mrs. Jan Dyer officiating. Burial will be in Willow Valley Cemetery in Vilas. The family will receive friends from 11:30 until 12:30 PM prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Walsh was born August 25, 1933 in Watauga County to Leonard and Floy Glenn Ward. She was a member of Millers Creek Baptist Church and Willow Valley Baptist Church. Mazie worked in childcare and was affectionately known as “Miss Mazie” at Today’s Kidz.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband; Drake McCon Walsh and three brothers; Cannon, Darrell and Dexter Ward.

She is survived by a daughter; Lisa Walsh Faw, a son; Nicky Lee Walsh and wife Lydia all of Millers Creek, two grandchildren; Emily Faw Mockerman and husband Ben, Douglas McClure and wife Linda, three great grandchildren; Koston David Smithey, Kynlee Drake Smithey and Jeri Nicole McClure, and one great great grandchild; Braxton Liam Collins, sister-in-law; Judy Walsh Reynolds of North Wilkesboro and special friends; Phyllis Foster, Jean Moretz and Jan and Les Dyer and several nieces and nephews.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

Online condolences may be made to www.reinsturdivant.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mazie Bell Ward Walsh, please visit our floral store.

Reins-sturdivant Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Janet Byland Blevins

September 25, 1956 – February 20, 2021

Janet Byland Blevins, age 64, of Banner Elk, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Life Care Center Of Banner Elk.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Blevins family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Judy Ferguson Wright

October 13, 1951 – February 22, 2021

Judy Ferguson Wright age 69, of Winston-Salem a former residence of Boone, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 in Winston-Salem.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Wright family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Lowell Bryant Church

December 15, 1952 – February 16, 2021

Lowell Bryant Church, age 68, of Elk Park, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville. He was born on December 15, 1952 in Avery County to the late Hobert and Fairy Jones Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Nadine Glover, Vivian Schackow Church and Joyce Reece; and one brother, Ross Church.

Lowell was a member of Fall Creek Baptist, he enjoyed bluegrass music, skiing, bowling, woodworking, animals, working in the garden. He also was excellent at marksmanship.

He was a member of Cranberry Lodge since 1974, a graduate of Lees McRae and employed by Baxter Healthcare for 36 years.

He will be deeply missed by his family and the Old Beech Mountain community.

Those he left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 39 years, Anita Church of the home; two brothers, Dale (Jeanette) Church of Kennersville and Hobert Jr. (Elsie) Church of Elk Park; In laws, Brown and Eileen Boone of Old Fort; sister in law, Sharon (Roger) Klingenschmidt of Red Springs; brother in law, Mark (Wendy) Boone of Bear Creek; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 21, 2021at 2:00 P.M.at the Fall Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Arrowood officiating. Interment will follow at the Fall Creek Baptist Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 5:00 to 6:00 P.M. in the Grandfather Chapel at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.

In lieu of flowers – Fall Creek Baptist Church (building fund) 248 Snow Hill Lane, Elk Park, North Carolina, 28622.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Church family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Lowell and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.