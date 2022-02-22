Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 22, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.

Mary Hodges

1944 – 2022

Mary Hodges passed away at 77 years old on Friday, February 11, 2022 at her home with her loved ones by her side. Mary was born on August 13, 1944 in Watauga County to the late Luther Wilson and Ina Eggers Wilson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Dare Harrison of Boone, NC and Ella Mae Tester of Colfax, NC; one brother, James Wilson of Vilas, NC; and one niece, Diane Watson of Boone, NC.

Mary was a wonderful wife and mother who enjoyed gardening and loved to mow the yard. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.

Mary is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jack Hodges and her loving son, Kevin Hodges of Mountain City; granddaughter, Lyndsey Hoyle and husband, Dillon; great-grandchildren, Emerie, Mac, Anakin, and Arlo Hoyle; four sisters, Martha Moody and husband, Joe of Boone, NC, Betty James of Vilas, NC, Ruth Frye of Lockport, NY, and Jean Collins and husband, Robert of Boone, NC; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Reece Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Mike Townsend, her nephew, Paxton Parrish, and Pastor Gale Hartley officiating. Those who would like to join in the funeral procession are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Kevin Hodges, Dillon Hoyle, Rick Courtner, Cody Tester, David Manuel, Ethan Proffitt, and Danny Pardue. Honorary pallbearers are R.E. Brown and Roby Phillippi.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group c/o Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N., Mountain City, TN 37683, or Ballad Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Mary Hodges has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

James Lee Parlier

1963 – 2022

James Lee Parlier Jr. “Jimmy”, 58, of Denver died Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Atrium Health Lincolnton. Born May 12th, 1963 he was the son of James Lee Parlier Sr. and Margaret Sue Hayes. He loved horses and never met a stranger. He traveled the country driving his truck.

His wife, Lora Parlier; a sister, Michelle Parlier Williams and husband Chance; three step-sons, Grayson Barber and wife Stephanie, Johnathon Carlisle and wife Emily and Garrison Carlisle and wife Hailey; two step-brother, Dwayne Hayes and Doug Hayes; two step-sisters, Brenda Harbour and Natalie Powell and special friends, Celeste Huston Green, Lydia Kiser and Andrew Wireman survive him.

His grandparents, Mazel Parlier and John Parlier; grandparents, Martha Reece and Thomas B. Reece and numerous aunts and uncles preceded him in death.

The funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Jenkins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Parlier family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton 828-464-1555.

Angela Robin Thompson

1964 – 2022

Mrs. Angela Robin Yates Thompson, age 57, of Mabel School Road, Zionville, passed away Saturday morning, February 12, 2022 at her home. Born May 11, 1964 in Watauga County, Robin was a daughter of Conley Leo and Virginia Miller Yates. She was a graduate of Caldwell Community College earning a degree in Business. Robin loved her family beyond measure and always held a special bond with her mother. A lady with a heart of gold, she was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone she felt was in need. She and Rick were partners in the kitchen sharing their love of cooking and baking. Their home, inside and out, was filled with plants and flowers. She also enjoyed watching the birds that she made sure were kept feed all year long.

Robin is survived by her husband, Frederick William ‘Rick’ Thompson; sons, Zachary Thompson of Boone and fiancée, Alexis Watson, and Matthew Thompson of Zionville; her mother, Virginia Miller Yates of Boone; and sister, Kathie Yates Senft of Boone. A number of cousins also survive.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Everett Lee Yates.

A Celebration of Life service for Robin will be conducted Friday afternoon, February 18, 2022 at noon at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 11 until 12 o’clock, one hour prior to services, at Austin & Barnes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with

expenses.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Thompson family.

Charlotte Alice Pennell

1936 – 2022

Mrs. Charlotte Alice Ward Pennell, age 85, of Jefferson, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center. Born February 18, 1936 in Fish Springs, Tennessee, she was a daughter of the late William “Bill” Ward and Lula Price Ward Timbs. Charlotte worked as a housekeeper for many years. Her hobbies included tending to her flower garden, gospel music concerts (of which the Kingsmen Quartet were her favorite), as well as collecting teapots, red birds, and angel figurines. She was also known for being an excellent seamstress. Charlotte was an outstanding mother whose life revolved around her family. She was outgoing and a friend to everyone she met. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Max Gardner Pennell, and eight siblings.

She is survived by her children; Max Pennell of Bunnell, Florida, Teddy Pennell and wife Sherry of Boone, Shirley Harrison and husband Billy of Butler, Tennessee, Jo Ann Dobes and husband Willie of Jacksonville, Florida, Ricky Pennell and wife Kathy of Fleetwood, and Steven Pennell of Jefferson, 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, and her extended family the Eggers of Boone.

Funeral services for Mrs. Charlotte Pennell will be conducted Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Mike Barfoot. Burial will follow at Ashelawn Memorial Park & Gardens.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home from 3 until 5 o’clock pm. Those attending the funeral or visitation are requested to wear a mask.

Online condolences may be shared with the Pennell family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com .

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Pennell family.

Regina Lynn Bower Hall

1961 – 2022

Regina Bower Hall, age 60, of Jefferson passed away Tuesday morning, February 15th, at her home.

A memorial will be held in her honor at Big Ridge Community Church Friday, February 18th, 2022, from 12 to 1 pm followed by the funeral at 1 pm with ministers Clayton Handy, Rickie Triplett, and Russell Sheets.

Regina was born in Ashe County on June 5, 1961 to the late Bobby and Betty Bower. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, and grandmother who will be greatly missed. She loved the Lord, and attended Glendale Springs Missionary Baptist Church and Big Ridge Community Church.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Hall of Jefferson; daughter, Miranda (Jason) Adams of Covington, TN; son, Ronnie “Allen” Hall, Jr. of Jefferson; and Caitlyn Hall of Laurel Springs; grandsons, Andrew Adams, Tyler Adams, and Jack Allen Lucas; brother, Charles Bower, sisters, Debbie Bard, Sharon Miller, and Colleen Bower; several nieces and nephews.

Potted flowers or donations will be accepted to Big Ridge Community Church, 2001 Bare Creek Road, Jefferson NC 28640. Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Hall family.

George M. Litchfield

1963 – 2022

George M. Litchfield, age 58, of Valle Crucis, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Betty Litchfield; Several older Brothers all of Florida; and his beloved dog Kane.

George is survived by his son, Chris Litchfield of Florida; Best Friends, Lisa Griffin and Thresher of Valle Crucis; Sisters, Martha Bennett of Florida and Kathy Deibler of North Carolina.

George spent his career in the ski industry making the North Carolina snow skiable for us all, and the New York snow smoother for the locals. During the remaining part of the year, George was known for his handyman and electrical prowess, and spent many summers captaining fishing excursions in Florida. He knew how to catch, prepare, and cook a mean grouper. George passionately loved dogs throughout his lifetime, and would never miss an opportunity to take his beloved best friend, Kane, out on the boat for a lake day. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be scheduled this summer at the lake.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Litchfield family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of George and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.

The obituary is courtesy of Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory.

Wesley Norris

March 19, 1960 – February 15, 2022

Wesley Norris age 61, of Vilas, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Caldwell Memorial Hospital.

Wesley was born March 19, 1960, in Caldwell County. The son of Carl Norris and Mary Hick Norris.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Swift Norris of Vilas; one son, Josh Norris and girlfriend Alysha Harmon of Vilas; three grandchildren, Ethan Norris, Hailey Norris and Corbin Norris, one brother, Gene Norris and wife Lois of Boone; one sister, Ann Norris of Boone; one brother-in-law, Tony Swift and wife Becky of Vilas; two sisters-in-law, Lisa Byrd and husband Kelvin of Zionville, Carol Swift of Boone; his mother-in-law, Connie shore and husband Alton of Boone and his father-in-law, Norman Swift of Vilas. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Albert and Flora Hicks; and his paternal grandparents, Stanley and Erie Norris; his brother-in-law, Randy Swift.

A private service will be conducted.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Operation Heal Our Patriots, a project of Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607-3000.

Online condolences may be sent to the Norris family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dr. Shah Mahmoud

December 23, 1932 – February 16, 2022

It is with great sorrow that we announce that Dr. Shah Mahmoud, age 89 of Raleigh, N.C., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Transitions LifeCare Hospice Center in Raleigh with his daughters Kitty and Lori by his side. Shah was born in Arghandab, Afghanistan the first son of his beloved parents Ahmad Shah Khan and Shah Bobo.

From a young age, Shah was acutely aware of the importance of a modern education and despite harsh economic realities, his keen intellect and business acumen enabled him to overcome extreme obstacles and graduate from the esteemed Ghazi High School of Kabul. The Royal Government awarded him a scholarship to study in America, and four years later he graduated summa cum laude from the University of Toledo with a B.S. and M.B.A. whilst also fulfilling his army ROTC. Shah went on to receive a Fulbright scholarship and his Ph.D. from Columbia University. A prolific scholar, Shah devoted his life to teaching and was a superb professor and mentor at several universities, ultimately retiring from the College of Business at Appalachian State University. Shah was an extraordinary man, remembered for his inquisitiveness, diverse skills, generosity, and indomitable spirit.

Shah was preceded in death by his wife Homa, and is survived by his daughter Lori Mahmoud of Raleigh, daughter Kitty Otero and son-in-law Michael Otero of Raleigh and Mexico City, his pride and joy grandson Jack Winston Otero of Providence, R.I., and his daughters, Maria and Sophia Mahmoud.

A private service for Shah will be conducted at Mt. Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens Mausoleum.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Lemuel Edgar Whitlock

April 26, 1931 – February 17, 2022

Lemuel Edgar Whitlock was born on April 26, 1931, in Bassett, Virginia to Casey Otis Whitlock and Virgia Lee Ingram Whitlock.

Edgar was attended by his family at home when he passed peacefully in Boone, North Carolina on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

After graduating from Bassett High School, he began his secondary education at Bluefield University in VIrginia. From there he continued his education at the University of Richmond where he graduated with a BA in history. During his time at the University of Richmond he was discovered as a track star during a PE class and quickly added to the team roster.

In his teenage years he felt a calling to serve the lord and began what would be his lifetime career. He continued his education by attending Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Divinity.

During this time in Fort Worth, Texas he met his wonderful and loving wife Clara. They met in church and married in 1957. Shortly after they returned to VIrginia where he began his service for the lord. Edgar served churches in Virginia and North Carolina for over 40 years. In addition to pastoring, he taught Chaplaincy classes and Seminary Extension classes for Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Edgar enjoyed 64 years of marriage to his best friend and wife, Clara. Together they loved to travel all over the United States. During these excursions, Edgar enjoyed camping, hiking, and visiting National Parks. Always taking time to embrace the history and learning from each experience. These travels spurred his interest in rocks and minerals. This became one of his favorite hobbies and he accumulated quite a collection. Beyond travel and rock collecting, he enjoyed oil painting and pencil sketching. He was a lifelong learner and reading enthusiast.

Edgar loved his wife and his two children very much. A life devoted to serving the lord provides peace to his family. He will be missed immensely, yet we find comfort in knowing he is in heaven and we will see him again.

He is survived by his wife, Clara Nayfa Whitlock; his children, David Edgar Whitlock, Eve Whitlock Parsons (Gregg); siblings, Rachel Whitlock Stone Perry, Lloyd Eugene Whitlock and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, (Blowing Rock, NC) Monday, February 21, 2022 at 1 pm. The service will be conducted by Dr. Robby Phillips. Music will be provided by Claudette Phillips.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Whitlock family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Boyd W. Arnette

October 15, 1927 – February 18, 2022

Boyd Willis Arnette, 94, of Sugar Grove passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Foley Center.

He was born in Watauga County, October 15, 1927, to the late Robert and Davie Harmon Arnette. He was a member of Timbered Ridge Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Millsaps Arnette and brothers, Ray, and Paul Arnette.

Mr. Arnette is survived by his daughters Margaret Reece and husband Darryel of Elk Park, Mildred Denny of Clemmons, and Patricia Horn of Winston Salem; grandchildren, Greg Reece of Sugar Grove, Nicole Shomaker and husband Travis of Sugar Grove, Kevin Denny of Clemmons, Brock Denny and wife Chelsea of Winston Salem, Amanda Holbrook and husband Brian of Clemmons, great-grandchildren, Avery Denny of Clemmons; and Brooke Shomaker of Sugar Grove; sister, Juanita Greer of Lenoir; brother, Bob Arnette and wife Betty of Lenoir, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service and burial will be conducted Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Timbered Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Derick Wilson and Pastor Ray Greene will officiate.

The body will lie in state Saturday, February 26, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel from 1:00 until 8:00, so friends may pay their respect and sign the guest registry.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to to Timbered Ridge Baptist Church, c/o Dana Millsaps, 304 Smith Henson Road, Sugar Grove, North Carolina 28679.

Online condolences may be sent to the Arnette family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ruby Norris Hampton

September 9, 1928 – February 19, 2022

Ruby Norris Hampton, 93, of Boone, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at her residence.

Ruby was a Watauga County native, born September 9, 1928, to the late Everette and Harriet Clawson Norris.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Hampton and five brothers, Russell, Allie, Grant, Reid, Grady Norris, three sisters, Annie M. Watts, Orpha E. Potter, Bertie L. Hampton.

She is survived by her son, Mark Hampton of Boone; one sister, Beulah C. Storie of Boone; and brother, Tracy L. Norris of Winter Springs, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate.

The body will lie in state Monday at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel from 12:00 until 5:00, so friends may pay their respect and sign the guest registry.

The family respectfully requests no food.

Memorials may be made to Amorem – Caldwell Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Avenue, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hampton family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Betty Lou Freeman

August 16, 1933 – February 19, 2022

Betty Lou Freeman, age 88, of Banner Elk, passed away Saturday February 19, 2022, at her residence.

She was born August 16, 2022, in Arthur, Tennessee. A daughter of the late Liddle Albert Hughes and Willie Mae Hughes.

She is survived by one son, Virgil Freeman and wife Marie of Banner Elk; one daughter, Bobbie Walker and husband Ron of Soddy Daisey, Tennessee; one sister, Dorothy Gurley, and three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Freeman, Sr., one brother, Tip Hughes and three sisters, June Smith, Beulah Monger and Kathryn Smith.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Freeman family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dale Allen Fletcher

October 8, 1949 – February 19, 2022

Mr. Dale Allen Fletcher (known by most as “Fletcher or Fletch”, 72, passed away on February 19th at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on October 8, 1949, in Watauga County, NC to the late Allen West Fletcher and Mavis Juanita Coffey Fletcher.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Fletcher Campbell and parents-in-law, Roy, and Vera Jarvis.



Dale is survived by his wife of 48 years, Pennie Jarvis Fletcher, daughter Addie Fletcher Peddycord, son Daniel Fletcher, son-in-law Sammy and daughter-in-law Tina. Dale has four wonderful grandchildren: Taylor Dodson, Tyler Dodson, Sage Fletcher, and Devin Fletcher, who he loved dearly and was extremely proud of. Many of Dale’s life lessons, ways of kindness, stories and sense of humor will live on through his children and grandchildren.



Dale was a loving husband, Father and Grandfather who loved wildlife and being outdoors. He was an incredible craftsman and blessed with a talent for art. Although he once was an avid hunter, he loved all animals and enjoyed feeding and taking photos of his deer with his wife. He loved fishing, especially in the New River, and he enjoyed watching boxing.



We will miss “Fletch/Pop/Papa” immensely, but we were blessed to have him as a husband, Father, Grandfather, Father-in-law, neighbor and to many a friend.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted Monday, February 21, 2022, 3:00 o’clock at Reece Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Reece Family Cemetery or Trellis Supportive Care.

Online condolences may be sent to the Fletcher family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

James Ray “Bubba” Storie

March 18, 1938 – January 28, 2022

James Ray “Bubba” Storie, age 83, of Lenoir, NC passed away Friday, January 28th at his assisted living home in La Mesa, CA after a long battle with Parkinson’s, with hospice and his youngest daughter by his side. He was born on March 18, 1938 to the late Nancy Aulena and Ralph Waldo Storie of Lenoir, NC. Ray attended school at Gamewell. He gave his life to the military by joining the Air Force at the age of 18 where he was later stationed in Las Vegas, NV. In the early 1980s, after leaving the Air Force, he immediately took a position with the Howard Hughes Corp. Later he was with the Navy as a contractor at the Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado, CA where he worked for them also in Jacksonville, Fl and Norfolk, VA until he was transferred by them to the North Island Naval Air Station in San Diego. He specialized in Computer and Telecommunications Services. He retired at the age of 68.

He lived a full life, always smiling, while being surrounded by friends and those who brought joy to his life, as he worked tirelessly to care for everyone around him, always putting himself last.

Ray is survived by his children David Storie (Amanda) of Spruce Pine, NC; Timothy Storie of Lenoir, NC; Leah Storie of Chattanooga, TN and Jamielynn Storie of Los Angeles, CA. Tim Storie, step daughtter Ae Aphayavong & family, his brother Jerry Storie and sister-in-law, Martha Storie of Boone, NC; and sister-in-law Geneva Storie of Hudson, NC . His 19 grand and great grandchildren whom he adored. Also nieces and nephews who will miss their cherished uncle. And a very special friend and companion, Dora Alotaya of CA.

He is preceded in death by three of his brothers, Edward Storie; Earl Storie and his wives Ruth and Betty; Romie Storie and his wife Louise. As well as his beloved grandson Dustin Gledhill and granddaughter Allison Gledhill, children of Leah Storie.

Ray will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. They will remember his drive, loyalty, his quick wit, and the strong opinions that he stood by, his smile and caring nature that knew no limits. His memorial will be held on February 12th at the American Legion in Imperial Beach, CA for his longtime friends of the Legion and San Diego as well as family on the west coast. On February 26th his ashes will be brought home by Jamielynn to be laid to rest with his parents at Flemings Chapel Baptist Church in a celebration of life service for family and close friends with military honors at 12 noon.

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to charity of your choice.

Evans Funeral Service of Lenoir is serving the Storie family.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

Melba Reed

November 12, 1921 – February 18, 2022

Melba Reed, age 100, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

Melba was born on November 12, 1921 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Ed Sluder and the late Stella Holtsclaw Sluder.

She was member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland and enjoyed going to and having yard sales.

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Claude Reed; Mother, Stella Nevada Sluder; Father, Ed Sluder; Son, Jimmy Reed; Sister, Flora Belle Workman; Three Brothers, James Sluder, Ira Sluder, Frank Sluder.

Melba leaves behind to cherish her memory Daughter, Nina (Jimmy) Gwyn of Newland, NC; Granddaughter, Tammy (David) Beck of Plumtree, NC; Two Grandsons, Daryl Reed of Sykesville, MD, Larry Reed of Sykesville, MD; Sister, Georgie Hodges of Sykesville, MD; Brother, Charlie Sluder of Sykesville, MD; Five Great Grandchildren, Joshua Beck, Davey Beck, Addie Beck, Crystal Lewis, Darren Reed; One Great Great Grandson, Braydon Lewis.

Graveside services for Melba Sluder Reed will be held on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Ashley Cemetery. Rev. Carl Osborne will officiate.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the wonderful and caring staff of Life Care Center in Banner Elk.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Reed family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Melba and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Joe Allen Hicks

October 9, 1935 – February 18, 2022

Joe Allen Hicks, age 86, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

Joe was born on October 9, 1935 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Phelix Theodore Hicks and the late Ethel Calhoun Hicks.

Joe graduated Cranberry High School in 1955 and then attended Gaston College, taking mechanics. He retired from Baxter Health Care after a long career. He was a Deacon and member of the Lewis Chapel and enjoyed fishing, hunting and tinkering.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Phelix Theodore Hicks; Mother, Ethel Hicks; Brother, Bill Hicks; Granddaughter, Amy Randolph.

Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife of 60 years, Ella Hinkle Hicks; Two Sons, John (Penny) Hicks of Elk Park, NC, Richard (Karen) Hicks of Cranberry, NC; Daughter, Alicia (Wayne) Randolph of Fife, WA; Sister, Barbara (Willard) Frazier of Newton, NC; Brother, LG Hicks of Spruce Pine, NC; Nine Grandchildren, Jacob Hicks, Sarah Hicks, Stephanie Norwood, Codie Berry, Laura Randolph, Caleb Randolph, Cameron Randolph, Emily Randolph, Jacob Randolph; Eleven Great Grandchildren, Gus, Carleigh, Jake, Abel, Leah, Gracie, Mason, Baylee, Mckayla, Landon, Beau.

Services for Joe Allen Hicks will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022 beginning at 12:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Sheppard and Rev. Gene Carver officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 am on Monday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in the Minneapolis Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to Watauga Medical Center, Foley Center and Amorem Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amorem Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St NW, Lenoir, NC 28645

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hicks family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Joe and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

