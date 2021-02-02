Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 2, 2021

Published Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 4:07 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Frances Henson

1926 – 2021

On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, the Lord gathered a beautiful flower to heaven. Frances Norris Tester Henson was born on January 2, 1926 to Ottie Jackson and Bessie Brinkley Norris. Frances was a strong, independent woman who worked hard all her life, always looked for the better and taught her children well. While not perfect, she was perfect for them and a wonderful blessing. She was a long-time, faithful member of Forest Grove Baptist.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Doughton Charles Tester and her second husband, Dick Henson; two sisters, Almeta Norris Greene Hill and Ruth Norris Maltba Stanley, one brother, Dean Norris and a step granddaughter.

Surviving are daughters, Janice Tester Ashley and husband George of Mountain City, TN; Joyce Tester Reese and husband Hite of Sugar Grove, NC; Nadine Tester Harris and husband Roger of Shelby, NC. Two sons, Len Doughton (LD) Tester and wife Catherine and Terry Lee Tester, both of Sugar Grove, NC.

Grandchildren Angela Ashley, Duane Reese, Wayne Reese, Selena Reese Dollar, Michael Harris, Amanda Harris Kees, Myra Tester Harper, Brian Tester and Brooke Tester; great grandchildren Nicole Dollar, Elizabeth Dollar Farmer, Madi Dollar, Dalton Reese, Alex Reese, Casey Reese, Rachel Harris, Daniel Harris, Savannah Kees, Sydney Kees, Will Kees, Ben Kees, Avery Tester, Eliza Tester and Ellington Tester and one great, great granddaughter expected March of 2021.

She is also survived by three step children, Jerry Henson, Donna Henson Frances and Karen Henson Suddreth. A number of nieces and nephews also survive and several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

The family extends special thanks to Rose Glen Manor and Mountain Valley Hospice for the excellent care of their mother during her short stay there.

Funeral services for Frances Norris Tester Henson will be private. The body will lie in repose Thursday, January 28 from noon until 5 pm, and Friday, January 29 from 9 am until noon at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home so that friends and family may pay their respects and sign the guest register.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 400 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC or to Rose Glen Manor, Activities Fund, 240 Independence Avenue, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the family of Frances Henson.



Ruby Lee West

1936 – 2021

Ruby Lee Hartley West, age 84, of Alton Lane, Boone, NC, passed away on January 27, 2021 peacefully at her home. Ruby was born in Watauga County on December 13, 1936 and was the daughter of Gray Edward Hartley and Hazel Eller Hartley.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband Jimmie Gray West, her son Kelly Gray West, her parents Gray and Hazel Hartley and her brother James Robert “Bobby” Hartley. She is survived by four daughters; Kandy Taylor and husband Randy of Boone, Kathy Norville and husband Scott of Greer, SC, Kim Via and husband Gary of Lewisville, NC, and Katie Every and husband Collin of Lewisville, NC. She is also survived by six granddaughters; Tabatha Wilcox and husband Scott, Jordan Parkinson and husband Dylan, Lindsay and Laney Norville, Briana Via and Courtney Every; two grandsons Jeremy and Kevin Via and four great granddaughters Andin, Rylie, Ellarie and Maggie Wilcox; three siblings Joanne Hartley, Bill Hartley, Sr and Barbara Waldrep, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Our beloved mama grew up in the community of Perkinsville where she was active in her community, school and church. She had a love of sewing and left her job at Appalachian State University Controller’s office to open Watauga Village Fabrics with a close friend and co-worker. She loved spending time with her family and was so proud of all her daughters, granddaughters and great granddaughters. She supplied lots of ice cream and chewing gum for her granddaughters and great granddaughters. She loved each of her son-in-law’s as if they were her own sons. Although limited in her outings in the later years, she kept close contact with her distant family, high school friends and community. She was a great listener and will be missed by all of those who knew her.

“He will come to take my hand and lead me home to the promised land. I will look upon His face and see the love He has just for me.” Ruby Lee Hartley West In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ruby’s honor to the Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645, funds to be used for the facility project in Boone. A gathering in honor of Ruby will be held at a later date



Donald Ray Farmer, Jr.

1953 – 2021

Mr. Donald Ray Farmer, Jr., “Donnie”, age 67, of Raleigh, and formerly of Boone, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at his home. Born September 19, 1953, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, he was the son of Faye Farmer and the late Donald Ray Farmer.

Donnie spent most of his career in law enforcement, beginning with the Boone Police Department, and ending with the Wake County Sheriff’s Department. During his 18 years with the Boone Police Department, he rose from patrol office to the rank of Lieutenant. He and his wife Barbara also owned and operated Linville Animal Hospital and Linville Ostrich Farm. After moving to Raleigh, Donnie worked for the NC Department of Revenue, the Raleigh-Durham International Airport Police and the Wake County Sheriff’s Department. Donnie enjoyed time with his family, cookouts and older cars, especially Corvettes.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Farmer, one son, Robert Farmer and wife Caroline, his mother, Faye Farmer, and two sisters, Donna Tester and husband John and Debbie Yates and husband Jerry.

Services for Donnie Farmer will be private. Online condolences may be shared with the Farmer family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Farmer family.



Viola Pearl Palmer

1925 – 2021

Viola Pearl Eggers Palmer, age 95 of Zionville, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021. She was born May 9, 1925 to the late Claude and Cindy Cornett. Viola was very proud of her Native American heritage.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Floyd Eggers and Harold Palmer, two sons, Herbert “Bud” Eggers, and Gary Eggers; two brothers, Lee and Carl Cornett, sister, Gevena Johnson Morgan, a son-in-law Leonard Wagner, a sister-in-law Jane B. Cornett and a nephew Mark Cornett. She is survived by two daughters; Geraldine “Deanie” Dishman and husband Glenn David of Zionville, and Ruth Ann Wagner of North Olmstead, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Eric Dishman, Dawn Flaherty, Lora Wentz and husband Elliott, Kevin Eggers and wife Tiffany, Karen and Tina Sue Eggers, and Samantha and Erin Eggers. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Brittany Eggers, Cyrus Wentz, Mason Wentz, Etta Wentz, Bridget Flaherty and Kyle Eggers. One brother, Allen Cornett and wife Carrie, and daughter-in-law Ginnie Eggers. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services for Viola Pearl Eggers Palmer will be conducted Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Mountain Dale Baptist Church Cemetery. The body will lie in state Tuesday, February 2 from noon until 5:00 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home so that friends and family may pay their respects and sign the quest register.

Memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, N.C. 28645 and/or to Mountain Dale Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be shared with the Palmer family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Palmer family.

Edward Curtis “Ed” Lavoie

1952 – 2021

Mr. Edward (Ed) C. Lavoie born October 1952 in Lowell, Mass, passed away at home on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Ed is survived by his wife Jane Fonvielle, step-children, R. Montgomery (Monty) Dunlap and wife Sarah Bashford, Emilie Dunlap Paiva and husband Coleman, two grandsons, Andre and Isiah Paiva, one sister, Geraldine Dufrense of Chelmsford, Mass, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews all in the Mass area.

Ed spent over 40 years in the construction business and was a master carpenter. Ed mentored young apprentices in the construction field. Ed was an avid fisherman, hunted and camped and loved riding his motorcycle. Services for Ed will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Seby Jones Cancer Center, PO Box 2570, Boone, NC 28607 or to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be shared with the Lavoie family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Lavoie family



Charles Caudill “Charlie” Speer

1945 – 2021

Mr. Charles Caudill “Charlie” Speer, age 76, of Boone, passed away Monday morning, February 1, 2021 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living.

Born January 20, 1945 in Elizabethton, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Charles Clayton and Anna Davis Speer. A graduate of ETSU, Charlie was an accounting professor at Appalachian State University for over 30 years. He enjoyed his work, and was recognized as the Accounting Educator of the Year. Charlie enjoyed fresh water and salt water fishing. He also enjoyed gardening and playing cards with his family and others. He was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his wife, Daphne Martin Speer, four children, Laura Speer Seastrum of Raleigh, Charles Christian Speer and wife Kate of Burnsville, Minnesota, Amy Wilson Beane and husband Barry of Boone, and Andy Wilson and wife Kelley of Boone, and five grandchildren, Colin Speer, Aidan and McKenzie Beane and Lucas and Jack Wilson.

Online condolences may be shared with the Speer family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Speer family.

William Earl Thomas

February 24, 1950 – January 27, 2021

Zionville, NC-William Earl Thomas, age 70, of Isenhour Road, Zionville, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in UNC Chapel Hill Medical Center.

He was born February 24, 1950 in Johnson County, Tennessee. A son of the late William Thomas and Mary Stewart Thomas. He was retired from the furniture industry and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha Perry Thomas of Zionville; one daughter, Nevada Thomas of Zionville; three sons, Wayne Thomas and wife Crystal of Boone; Eric Thomas and wife Ginny of Zionville and Troy Thomas and wife Tisha of Lansing, North Carolina; two granddaughters, Ericka Thomas and Destiny Thomas, two step-granddaughters, Adele Reil and husband Nik and Gabby Hamm, two Grandsons, Troy Thomas, Jr. and Nikita Thomas Middlesteadt, one step-grandson, Ashton Hamm, one great-grandson, Riley Ryan Arnold and Wally “Worth” Hamm five sisters, Glenda Reece and husband Bill, Linda Thomas, Mary Smith and husband Ted, Dorothy Smith and Donna Dickens and husband Tom and one brother-in-law, Bill Robinson. He is survived also by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by, one infant son, Joshua Thomas and two sisters, Emma Catherine Wright and Celesta Christine Robinson.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Thomas family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Allen Dean Isaacs

April 30, 1937 – January 27, 2021

Allen Dean Isaacs, age 83, of Smith Isaacs Road, Zionville, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at his residence.

Dean was a hard-working farmer, raising tobacco and other crops for much of his life. Dean enjoyed tinkering with one project or another, busying his hands continuously. He was sweet, he was simple and he was humble, but he was full of grit and fire and when he set his mind to something his determination to see it through never faltered.

Dean adored his family and took great pride and joy in his great granddaughter, Cydney. He would play anything from dress-up to riding tri-cycles with Cydney and laugh exuberantly at her antics. His granddaughter, Amanda’s earliest memory of him was tucking her in at night and always saying a prayer thanking the Lord for each of his family members and asking God to keep them safe.

Dean never failed to kiss his dear wife, Mary goodnight and she will miss him dearly. As will his entire family.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Pennell Isaacs of the home; one daughter, Pat Reece and husband Lynn of Zionville; one granddaughter, Amanda Matheson and husband Isaac of Zionville and one great-granddaughter Cydney Matheson of Zionville. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Raymond Spencer Isaacs and Lola Mae Beach Isaacs, one sister, Irene Pennell and five brothers, Lawrence, Fred, Estel, Junior and J.C. Isaacs.

Graveside services and burial for Allen Dean Isaacs will be conducted Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 2:00 o’clock at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Derick Wilson will officiate.

The body will lie in state Saturday from 9:00 until 12:00 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel, so friends may pay their respect and sign the guest registry.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1564 Silverstone Rd, Zionville, NC 28698.

Online condolences may be sent to the Isaacs family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Audrey Shook Rominger

July 21, 1930 – January 29, 2021

Mrs. Audrey Shook Rominger, age 90, of Boone, died Friday, January 29. 2021 at her home. Born July 21, 1930 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Hoyle Hayes and Ruth Michael Shook and the wife of the late William Dow Rominger, the love of her life.

Mrs. Rominger was a graduate of Cove Creek School and Lees McRae College. She was the former pianist for Piney Grove Methodist Church. Her favorite past time was traveling with her husband and after his death traveling with her good friend, Gay Underwood.

Other than her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by 5 siblings, Zeb Shook, Mildred Smith, Pauline North, Rhonda Shook and Larry Shook.

She is survived by her two sons, Steve Rominger of Boone; Bill Rominger and wife Sylvia of Boone; her daughter-in-love, Liz Michael of Boone; two brothers, Bradley Shook and wife Mabel of Banner Elk; Errol Shook and wife Pat of Boone; two sisters, Linda Orr of Charlotte and Joyce Wilson and husband Ken of Virginia. She is also survived by her 4 grandchildren, Wesley Rominger, Haily Michael, Dalton Michael and Noah Michael.

A Graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Thursday, February 4, 2021 in Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with her nephew, Larry Shook speaking.

The family has requested memorials be made to Alzheimer’s Research, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to one’s favorite charity.

Online condolences may be sent to the Rominger Family at www.hamptonfuneralservice.com

Hampton Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Jack Warren

December 31, 1942 – January 30, 2021

Jack Warren, 78 of Lenoir, went to meet his savior on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his residence. He was born December 31, 1942, son of the late Raymond and Nora Thomas Warren.Mr. Warren was a faithful member of Sunrise Baptist Church.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three sisters, Karen Mask, Catherine Gilbert, and Gaye Coffey; two brothers, Hal Warren and Dale Warren; great-grandson, Isaiah Thomas Harris; and great-granddaughter, Faith Warren.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife loving Maxine Townsend Warren of the home; daughter, Kathy Harris and husband Sammy of Sawmills, four sons, Keith Warren and wife Judy of Sawmills, Kevin Warren and wife Linda of Lenoir, Kenneth Warren and wife Tammy of Hudson, Kelly Warren and wife Jill of Granite Falls; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one grea-great grandson; three brothers, Rev. Edd Warren and wife Joyce of Granite Falls, Rev. Bill Warren and wife Libby of Boone, Steve Warren and wife Mary of Whitnel; two sisters Elsie Winebarger of Mabel, Juanita Wilson of Boone; uncle Dewey Thomas of Oregon; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 3 , 2021 at Sunrise Baptist Church at 12:00 PM, with Rev. Edd Warren and Rev. Devin Severt officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Baptist Church Cemetery.The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Sunrise Baptist Church from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM.

Mackie Funeral Service is serving the family.You may view the obituary online at www.mackiefh.com. Online condolences may be sent to the Warren family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

James Keith “Jim” Otterman

May 11, 1966 – January 30, 2021

Blowing Rock resident Jim Otterman was called home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 30, 2021 at the age of 54.

Jim was born in Danville, Indiana on May 11, 1966 to Richard K. Otterman and Corlan Weidman Otterman Young.

He is survived by his wife, Terri Otterman, five children and two grandchildren: Alan Szlosek (wife Kristen and daughter Mari), Marissa White (husband Gabe and son Gabriel), Philip Szlosek, Clay siblings Rick Otterman and Shelia Nuzzi.

He is pre-deceased by his birth father Richard K. Otterman, his mother Corlan Weidman Young, his stepdad Hubert Young, and his sister Cheryl Welch and stepbrother Dave Young.

Jim was a successful businessman, who began his career as a Realtor at the age of 18. Seven years later he became the owner of Coldwell Banker Highlands Properties. He also owned and operated Otterman School of Real Estate in Sebring Florida, until leaving Highlands County in 2008. From there he moved to St. Augustine Florida where he resided for ten years before moving to Blowing Rock, North Carolina, the place of his dreams. He worked as a Real Estate Broker at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, Blowing Rock for the past three years.

Jim loved the North Carolina mountains and often stated “this is where I want to die”. He enjoyed the four seasons, sometimes freezing temperatures and yes, the snow. In March 2018 Jim and his family relocated to his mountain dream town of Blowing Rock, North Carolina. His family only wishes he could have enjoyed it a lot longer.

Jim was a very caring man with a huge heart, ready to help anyone he could. Everyone who knew Jim, loved him. He was the best husband, father, and friend, who loved his family and was an amazing provider. He was truly “one of a kind” and will be greatly missed by so many.

Jim is a member of First Baptist Church Blowing Rock.

A memorial service for Jim Otterman will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Otterman family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Easton Wayne Mink

January 28, 2021 – January 28, 2021

Easton Wayne Mink, infant son of Andrew Martin Mink and Alysa Cheyenne Jenkins died Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Watauga Medical Center.

Other than his parents, he is survived by his Maternal Grandmother, Rebecca Hicks of Boone; Paternal Grandmother, Effie Mink of Mt. City, TN; Maternal Great-Grandmother Wanda Miller of Boone and Paternal Great-Grandmother Mary Ann Moorefield of Mt. City, TN.

He is preceded in death by his Paternal Great-Grandfather, Roger Moorefield.

Funeral services for Easton Wayne Mink will be conducted 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Easton’s Family at www.hamptonfuneralservicenc.com

Hampton Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Lance Finley Earp

March 30, 1988 – February 01, 2021

Lance Finley Earp, age 32, of Dewitt Barnett Road, Banner Elk, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Earp family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Lee Roy Carpenter

April 24, 1940 – January 22, 2021

Lee Roy Carpenter, age 80, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

He was born on April 24, 1940 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Carl Carpenter and the late Maude Shook Carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his Wife, Juanita Carpenter.

Lee leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Daughter, Jolene Carpenter, Daughter, Susan Carpenter Mayberry of Newland, NC, Son, David Lee Carpenter of Newland, NC.

Services for Lee Roy will be held at a later date.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Carpenter family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Lee and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Bill “Doc” Bagby

July 22, 1925 – January 26, 2021

On Tuesday, January 26th 2021, Dr. William Robinson Bagby of Montezuma North Carolina passed from our mortal realm of natural causes.

Bill “Doc” Bagby was born July 22, 1925 to James Willis Bagby and Lucile Shuford Bagby in Johnson City, TN. He and his twin brother Robert Bagby were the youngest of six children.

Bill grew up in Johnson City in eastern TN, and Avery County in western NC; mountain country that he loved fiercely his entire lifetime. Grandfather Mountain, NC, was his symbolic home. He lived his last 25 years in Montezuma, NC, in perfect view of that iconic peak of Blue Ridge Mountains.

Bill joined the Army Air Corps with his twin brother Bob after HS graduation in 1943. They were 17 years old at their time of enlistment. He was a radio operator on the “Flying Fortress” B-17, and later on the “Superfortress” B -29. The twins were stationed at Alamogordo at the time of the Atomic Bomb tests. All these years later, dad still knew Morse code by heart, and in his day, he could “send” or “receive” as quickly as anyone. After their tours, Bill did his pre-dental college at University of TN. He then entered University of TN Health Science Center Dental School in Memphis, TN. Always energetic and ever playful as well as studious, Bill’s lust for life gave rumor to an “incident” involving joyriding with a city fire engine.

While in dental school, he met the love of his life, June Isabel Stribling. They married in 1949. They were inseparable for over 72 years and truly were life partners in every sense.

After graduation he started his first dental practice in Dyersburg, TN. They moved to Rantoul, IL, in 1957, where he worked as a contract dentist for Chanute Air Force Base. Shortly after, they started his private dental practice in Rantoul and practiced there until 1997.

Dr. Bagby was an active member of Rotary Club in Rantoul. He served on the School Board, and he was involved with the Republican Party. During these years, Bill and June had 4 children. They instilled in their children a profound sense of home in the mountains of Western NC, especially that wonder of nature, Grandfather Mountain.

In another vein, Bill instilled a sense of competition in his children. He was a top-notch ping pong player, and he taught his grandkids his skills. Quipped a friend, “We are still finding ping pong balls from 20 years ago from our kids practicing slamming the ball after your Dad trounced them in ping pong.”

Bill enjoyed being a twin, and they played many a joke on friends and family. Bill even tricked his middle school aged daughter into believing that he was Uncle Bob picking her up from school. Their ability to fool even their own children was legendary. Bill also had a wicked sense of humor, that was sometimes corny. One of his favorites was “Run to the roundhouse Nellie, he can’t corner you there!”

Bill and June loved music, and especially bluegrass which he associated with the Blue Ridge Mountains. They hosted many porch concerts at their home in Montezuma with local musicians playing for friends and family.

Bill was keenly interested in anything historic, from world and US history, to family history. He often went to various towns to research his family heritage. He was especially proud that his Mom hailed form Morganton NC.

Family was always primary, and biannual reunions in Avery County still continue for the Bagby clan. When the property that his parents and family had once owned became available, Bill and June bought it with the intent of returning home. In 1999, they were able to do just that, moving back to Montezuma, NC, after he retired from dentistry. He always said that he lived in heaven after moving back to his childhood home.

Bill and June’s love was unceasing throughout their marriage, a true partnership, a true friendship, and a true love story. Bill’s faith was also an important part of his life. He especially loved the Crossnore Presbyterian Church in NC. He served Crossnore as an Elder for many years and played a significant role in seeing a large addition the church from conception to completion. Bill and June delivered Meals on Wheels in Avery County for over 15 years stopping only in his late 80’s. He often mentioned that he was older than most of the people to whom they delivered meals.

Dr. Bagby was preceded in death by his parents, his brother James Willis Bagby Jr, and his sisters, Virginia Adams Bagby, Lucile Bagby Elliott and adopted grandson Brian Rollo. He is survived by his wife, June S Bagby, his sister, Betty Bagby Chester, and twin brother Robert Ward Bagby. Also surviving are his children Robin Bagby, William Bagby Jr. and wife Luciana, Jennifer Bagby and husband Jeff Allen, John Hampton Bagby, and adopted son Michael B. Richardson and wife Leslie.

His surviving grandchildren are Kinsey Diomedi, Liila Bagby, Jennifer Bagby, Wesley Bagby, and Victoria Bagby. John Allen, Annie Allen, Andrea Bagby, Corey Richardson, Sarah Raulerson and Jeremy Rollo. Ruby Joy Bagby is Bill and June’s great grand-daughter.

Due to Covid restrictions, a Celebration of his Life will be planned in the late summer or fall of 2021. We wish to ask that anyone with a story or memory of Dad send a card to June relating such story. Our family wishes to publicly thank Dr. David Kimmel for being Bill and June’s family physician and friend for the last 23 years.

A friend wrote: “Your dad did indeed live a wonderful life. Born in a time of prosperity, raised in a time of a great depression, served in a world war, built a professional career, and shepherded a family through many years of life. He was truly a man of the 20th century. He lived over 95 years, 72 of them with one woman, his wife, June. He helped in raising four children to productive lives. And he died at a ripe old age, full of years, riches, and honor. Your dad, Bill Bagby, was a good human being, even tempered and exhibiting a pragmatic humanism in his relations to his fellow man. He had a great time living, and now he is, no doubt, having a great time in heaven.”

He will be missed.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Bagby family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of William and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

David Wayne Banner

June 29, 1962 – January 26, 2021

David Wayne Banner, age 58 of Roan Mountain Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at The Waters at Roan Mountain Nursing Care. He was born in Avery County on June 29, 1962 to the late Bobby Ross and Evelyn Vance Banner.

Those left to cherish his memory are his two sisters, Melissa Greene (Mark) and Gina McKinney (Terry) both of Newland; two brothers, Tim Banner of Roan Mountain and Bobby Banner of Spruce Pine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Banner family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of David and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Tina Jarvis

November 9, 1929 – January 31, 2021

Tina Jarvis, age 91, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Mitchell House in Spruce Pine, NC.

She was born on November 9, 1929 in Smyth County, Virginia, a daughter of the late James Ernest Riddle and the late Ena Jane Foglesong Riddle.

She retired from the Avery County Public Schools after many years Teaching Special Education at Newland Elementary. She was a devout member of Crossnore First Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Carrol Ray Taylor; her second husband, Walter Glenn “Pop” Jarvis; brother, Ken Riddle.

Tina leaves behind to cherish her memory her: sons, Jim (JoAnn) Taylor of Newland, NC and Chuck (Robin) Taylor of Hillsborough, NC, sister, Helen (Charlie) Cordell; brother, John (Carolyn) Riddle; sister-in-law, Maryann Riddle; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren.

Services for Tina Jarvis will be held at a later date in the Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Tina was an avid supporter of many organizations and charities, and in recognition of her specific request, the family respectfully requests no flowers, and would encourage memorials be made to Crossnore First Baptist Church, Avery County Senior Center, Hospice, RAMs Rack or to the charity or organization of your choice..

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Jarvis family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Tina and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Natalie Cornett

December 2, 1946 – February 1, 2021

Natalie Cornett, age 74, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

She was born on December 2, 1946 in Polk County, Florida, a daughter of the late Ralph Maurice Piper and the late Willa Mae Hicks Piper.

She was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church and retired after working as an In Home Aide Supervisor with Appalachian Regional Health Care and Gentiva Health Care. Natalie loved to play cards and Bingo with her friends. She enjoyed bowling and going to events at the Avery Senior Center. Natalie loved to go and listen to the Johnson Brothers and spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Wayne Sidney Cornett; Two Brothers, Lanny Piper, Ralph Piper, Jr.

Natalie leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Michelle (Mike) Clark of Newland, NC, Son, Michael (Kim) Johnson of Crossnore, NC, Sister, Darlene (Shane) Thompson of Lakeland, FL, Grandsons, Blake (Leedia) Johnson of Crossnore, NC, Cade (Jamie Jennings) Johnson of Crossnore, NC, Granddaughter, Mikaela Johnson of Crossnore, NC.

Services for Natalie Cornett will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 3:00 pm at the Oak Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Ron Greene officiating.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the service must bring and wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the Avery Senior Center.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Cornett family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Natalie and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Harold Holtsclaw

December 28, 1937 – February 1, 2021

Ernest Harold Holtsclaw, age 83, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

He was born on December 28, 1937 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late John Wesley Holtsclaw and the late Hattie Tester Holtsclaw.

Harold was a member of the Cranberry Baptist Church, who enjoyed sitting on his porch and fishing. He worked for many years as an electrician and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Daughter, Glenda Baird; Son, Jamie Holtsclaw; Seven Sisters, Freda Johnson, Wanda Campbell, Beatrice Lillian Thomas, Hildred Stover, Frances Holtsclaw, Earlene Turbyfill, Willa Mae “Sister” Holtsclaw; Brother, John Holtsclaw, Jr.

Harold leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Daughter, Susan (Mark) Pollygus of Morganton, NC, Son, Rick Holtsclaw of Piney Flats, TN, Sister-In-Law, Peggy Holtsclaw of FL, Sister, Mary Sue Legendre of Zephyrhills, FL, Special Friend, Carol Butler of Newland, NC, Grandchildren, Rachel, Ben, Matthew, Chelsea, Jamey and Annabeth, Great Grandchildren, Ava, Cana, Hannah, Spencer, Graedon, Colton and Mason.

Services for Ernest Harold Holtsclaw will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 beginning at 1:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Donnie Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm on Thursday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in the Cranberry Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Pat Ray Post of the VFW.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cranberry Baptist Church.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Holtsclaw family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Harold and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.