Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 19, 2019

Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 5:05 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Judy W. Matheson

(September 24, 1950 – February 9, 2019)

Judy Warren Matheson, age 68, of Zionville, passed away Saturday evening, February 9, 2019 at her home. Born September 24, 1950 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Lester and Lola Sue Trivette Warren. Judy was a lifelong member of Union Baptist Church in the Mabel community. She was an enormously talented and creative person. In her healthier years she loved using her craft and decorating talents to work in the church. She loved vegetable gardening, cooking and the outdoors. Judy graduated from the Artistic Academy in North Wilkesboro before pursuing her career in Cosmetology while working at McGuire’s Salon on King Street in Boone. Later in life, she studied to obtain her real estate license and was employed by various agencies in Boone.

Judy is survived by one daughter, Robin Matheson Smith of Zionville; two sisters, Jennifer (Janie) Warren Dotson (twin) and Donna Warren Minton and husband, Phil, all of Boone; two beloved grandchildren, Lola Rose Matheson and R. Cole Smith, both of Zionville; one great grandchild, Wynter Warren Matheson; former son-in-law, Richard Smith of Deep Gap, and Robin’s father, Hencle J. Matheson of Sugar Grove; and Scott Winebarger, a special friend and caregiver of Mountain City, Tennessee.

The family would like to express special thanks to all the wonderful people who came into her home and helped with her care.

A memorial service for Judy Warren Matheson will be conducted Thursday afternoon, February 14th, at 2 o’clock, at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Roy Smith and Rev. Melanie Childers. An informal gathering of family and friends will precede services from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Private graveside services will be in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests no food and suggests memorial contributions be made to the Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Roxanna Miller, 6797 Old US Highway 421, Zionville, NC 28698.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austlinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Matheson family.

Stella Mae C. Sellers

(December 16, 1946 – February 10, 2019)

Beloved Sister, Wife, Mother, and Grand mom

Stella Mae Sellers, 72, passed away on Sunday, FEB 10, 2019 at home with family in Aho, NC.

Born on DEC 16, 1946 in Boone, NC, she was daughter of the late Rom M. Cook and the late Lona Z. Rupard of Bamboo, NC.

Stella and George (husband of 51 years), came together in 1965 by meeting through the Storie family of Aho, NC, and made a lifetime of memories in Key West, FL where they continued the family fishing business. She dedicated life and spirit to homemaking and the raising of their two sons. She loved cooking, supporting her sons activities, church, and creating everlasting friendships. After retiring to her mountain homeland, she continued to enjoy old westerns, NASCAR, and especially, fishing with her grandsons and attending their sporting events. All those who knew her will remember her loving heart, pleasant smile, beautiful green eyes, and her sense of style.

Cancer may have taken her from us entirely too soon, but we will also remember her strength and determination as a mean, mean, fighting machine. The Sellers family would like to thank the caring staff of Seby Jones Cancer Center for extending our time with her.

Stella is survived by husband George M. Sellers; brother Olen F. Cook of Bamboo, NC; sister Carolyn L. Svedelius of Oak Ridge, NC; sons George M. Sellers, Jr. and Justin H. Sellers (Lori), both of Charlotte, NC; grandsons Landon and Logan; and her many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A private ceremony was held at the Critcher Family Cemetery (Bamboo Rd) on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Sellers family.

Betty A. Townsend

(October 24, 1935 – February 12, 2019)

Betty Ann Yates Townsend, age 83, of Lenoir, and formerly of Watauga County, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was a native of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Barthella Dennis and Mollie Hannah Brown Yates.

Betty was a homemaker and babysitter, raising many children over the years. She was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Earl Townsend.She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Earl Spencer Townsend; seven daughters, Jane Clark, Linda Johnson and husband Henry, Nancy Day and her husband Charles, Molly Presnell and fiancé Bruce Carswell, Connie Townsend, and Kay Church and husband David, all of Lenoir, and Renee McQueen and husband Scott of Granite Falls; two brothers, Claud Yates of Lenoir and Tommy Yates of Boone; four sisters, Verdie Broyhill of Mountain City, TN., Mary Moretz of Deep Gap, Susie Townsend of Lenoir and Martha Reece of Boone. Ten grandchildren and 1 great grandchild also survive.

Funeral services for Betty Ann Yates Townsend will be conducted Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Holy Communion Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, from 12:30 p.m. until the service time of 2:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at the Shaire Center in Lenoir for all of their love and support.

Memorial donations may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care.

Online condolences may be share with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory , Boone, is serving the Townsend family.

Skip Aldrich

(September 27, 1951 – February 14, 2019)

Hollis Skip W. Aldrich, Jr., age 67 of Vilas, NC went to be with our Heavenly Father, February 14, 2019, from Cranberry House, Newland, NC. He was born September 27, 1951 in Williamsburg, VA and was preceded in death by his parents, Hollis & Cholene Aldrich.

Skip was a carpenter and building superintendent over a span of 45 years. He loved wood and finding treasures in the historical homes, buildings and sites during renovations. He loved his family, metal detecting and was a history buff especially the Civil War.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Vannoy Aldrich of Vilas; brother Tom Aldrich and wife Toni of Williamsburg, VA; Monica Tester and husband Raymond and children Cazzie, Callie, Carlson, and Cadee of Sugar Grove; Karla Walsh and husband Michael and sons Ryan and wife Savannah and Kameron of Hays. He is also survived by his nieces Shay Robertson and children Trevor, Brandon, and Kelsey of Williamsburg, VA; Kristi Ammons and husband Jeff and children Hunter, Kara, and Myles of Williamsburg, VA; two sisters-in-law, Anne Baird and husband Dan and family of Matthews, NC; Tommie Boyd and family of Plantation, FL, Several cousins also survive.

A service will be conducted Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Graveside services will follow at Mount Lawn Cemetery in Boone. Flowers are accepted or Memorials may be made to MediHome Health and Hospice, Avery County, PO Box 1357, Newland, NC 28657 or Cranberry House, 6215 N. US Hwy 19E, Newland, NC 28657. The family and especially Mary would like to thank the nurses, caregivers, and staff at (Watauga & Avery counties) and Cranberry House for their compassionate care. They are surely angels placed in their positions to help and comfort their patients and families.

Skip was a gentle man with a gentle spirit.

….and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever. Psa 23:6

Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away. James 4:14

Online condolences may be shared with the Aldrich family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

Creed Allen Greene

(November 07, 1933 – February 16, 2019)

Creed Allen Greene, age 85, of Stoney Fork Road, Deep Gap, passed away Saturday morning, February 16, 2019 at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care in Hudson. Born November 7, 1933 in Wilkes County, he was a son of Calvin Early (Callie) and Hazel Ackless Greene. Mr. Greene was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He owned and operated C.A. Greene Lumber Company, was a cattle farmer and enjoyed deer hunting and vegetable gardening.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Hollie Church Greene; four daughters, Audrey Greene and husband, Darrell, of Deep Gap, Rose Etta Greene and husband, Jimmy Dean, of Lenoir, Betsy Ellen Watson and husband, R.D., of Deep Gap, and Barbara Kay Greene of Vilas; two sons, Alfred Allen Greene and wife, Grace Dean, of Ferguson, and Russell Jackson Greene and wife, Amanda, of Deep Gap; six grandchildren, Aaron Greene of Purlear, Nathan Greene and Bradley Greene, both of Deep Gap, Rebecca Johnson of Millers Creek, and Jeremy Cornell and Laramy Watson, both of Deep Gap; great-grandson, Alex, of Purlear; sisters, Hollie Mae Smith and husband, John, of Deep Gap and Jewel Greene of Millers Creek; and brother, Travis Lee Greene and wife, Judy, of Millers Creek. Twenty-three nieces and nephews also survive. Mr. Greene was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Clyde, David and Dennis Greene; and one sister, Irene Greene Felts.

Funeral services for Creed Allen Greene will be conducted Tuesday morning, February 19th, at 11 oclock at Mountain View Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Mike Barefoot, Rev. Roy Smith and Rev. Sherrill Wellborn. The family will receive friends Tuesday morning from 10 until 11 oclock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside service, officiated by Rev. Vance Triplett, will follow in the Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorials may be made to the Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Brian Quinlan, 998 Mountain View Baptist Church Road, Deep Gap, NC 28618.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Greene family.

Gary Russell Norris

September 05, 1960 – February 11, 2019

Gary Russell Norris, age 58, of US Highway 321 North, Sugar Grove, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019.

Gary was born September 5, 1960 in Watauga County, son of the late Reverend Quincy Norris and Roberta Trivett Norris. He was a lineman for Blue Ridge Electric Corporation, and a member of Beech Valley Baptist Church.

Gary is survived by one son, Steven Norris and his wife Crystal, and one niece, Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Pastor Daniel Lawrence.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sheri Jones.

Funeral services for Gary Russell Norris will be conducted Friday afternoon, February 15, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Beech Valley Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Daniel Lawrence. Burial will follow in the Beech Valley Community Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street N.W., Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645

Online condolences may be sent to the Norris family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Ronald Ned Lilly

September 08, 1943 – February 11, 2019

Ronald Ned Lilly, age 75, of St. Marks Road, Lenoir, passed away Monday evening, February 11, 2019, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation in Boone.

Ron was born September 8, 1943 in Stanley County, North Carolina, a son of the late Ned Little Lilly and Alma Mabry Lilly. His career with Duke Energy began in construction of High Voltage power lines across Duke’s territories in North and South Carolina. Ron then was appointed as Safety Supervisor for Transmission Lines. He served as superintendent of Transmission for the Winston-Salem Region from 1981 until 1992. The last years of his career were with Duke Engineering Services, traveling worldwide to provide Safety Assessments and training for international corporations.

Ron took great pride in his work, but even more in his family. He was our protector, defender, teacher, and champion. His role as “Papa” to our children and “Pop” to our grandchildren was the one he loved most. His longest career was with his wife of 50+ years, who both considered that a most notable accomplishment. We will always love our “Pop”

Ronald is survived by his wife, Sue Speagle Lilly of the home; one daughter, Shannon Reese and husband Garst of Asheville; one grandson, Connor Ned Reese of Asheville; one granddaughter, Lilly Ann Reese of Asheville; one sister, Judith Lilly of Blowing Rock, and one brother, David Lilly and wife Mary Jo of Southport, North Carolina. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Brent Lilly, and one brother, William Thomas Lilly.

Memorial services for Ronald Ned Lilly will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Lilly family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dr. Walter Curtis Connolly

May 01, 1922 – February 11, 2019

Dr. Walter Curtis Connolly, age 96, of 232 Eastbrook Drive, Boone, passed away Monday morning, February 11, 2019, at The Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge in Blowing Rock.

Dr. Walter Curtis Connolly (May 1, 1922- February 11, 2019) was born and raised in Ohio. He earned his B.A. from Miami University (Oxford, OH) in 1944, and his M.S. from the University of Illinois in 1946, and his Ph.D. from the Catholic University of America in 1954.

Dr. Connolly began his professional career as a physic instructor at the U.S. Naval Academy and taught there for nine years. He worked for Westinghouse Atomic Power in Pittsburgh for one year, then taught two years at Auburn University. Leaving Auburn, he worked as a senior scientist for the University of Virginia for five years. In 1963, he came to Appalachian State University to establish the physics department and served as it’s chairperson for 11 years. He resumed full-time teaching as Professor Emeritus of Physics and other courses at Appalachian.

In 1992 Dr. Connolly retired and spent many subsequent years growing blueberries, repairing clocks, woodworking and playing with his grandchildren.

Dr. Connolly is survived by one daughter, Helen Harrison, of Boone, One son, Roger Connolly and wife Emily, of Morrisville, New York, six grandchildren, Christopher, Peter and Jessi Harrison, all of Madison, Wisconsin, April Zay and husband Brian, of Trenton. New Jersey, Wendy Mullikin and husband Ethan, of Santa Clara, California and Brien Connolly and wife Amy of Central Square, New York, and four great-grandchildren, Elijah and Gabriel Zay, of Trenton, New Jersey and Finnian and Alina Connolly, of Central Square, New York, one niece, M. Margret Harden and husband Bob, of Derby, Kansas and one brother-in-law, Marvin Tossey and wife Karen of Salisbury, Maryland.

He was preceded in death by, his wife, Crystle Connolly, his father and mother, Curtis and Jessie Shanks Connolly, one sister, Margaret Lyons and one son-in-law, Richard “Dick” Harrison.

A memorial service for Dr. Walter Connolly will be conducted, Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 3:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Marianne Romanat will officiate.

Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3, at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Connolly family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Lennis Brown Wilson

January 01, 1924 – February 13, 2019

Lennis Brown Wilson, age 95 of Vilas, passed away Wednesday evening, February 13, 2019, at the Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge in Blowing Rock.

She was born January 1, 1924, in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Roy Steadman and Nancy Naomi Vines Brown. After graduating high school, Lennis was associated with her parents in the family owned restaurant business. She graduated Steed College in Johnson City, Tennessee, and was a retired Secretary from the College of Education at Appalachian State University. She was a member of Henson Chapel United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her husband, James E. Wilson, a sister, Lavola Brown Isaacs, and a brother-in-law, Lynn Isaacs.

It was Lennis’ request that her service be private. A private service and entombment will be conducted in the Rose Chapel II Mausoleum at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Boone.

Online condolences may be sent to the Wilson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Kenneth Allen Triplett

December 16, 1943 – February 13, 2019

Mr. Kenneth Allen Triplett, age 75, of Deep Gap, passed away Wednesday, February 13,2019 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Dee Wheeler Triplett of the home, one son, Gary Triplett and wife Tina of Darby, North Carolina, one granddaughter, Skyler Triplett of Wilkesboro, North Carolina, three brothers and one sister.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Virgil and Ruth Hall Triplett, one son, Rhondy Hall Triplett and one brother.

A memorial service for Mr. Kenneth Allen Triplett will be held at a later date.

Online Condolences may be sent to the Triplett family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Mayne Coffey

October 09, 1933 – February 13, 2019

Mayne Coffey, age 85, of Angelic Way, Lenoir, passed away Wednesday afternoon, February 13, 2019, at his home.

Mayne was born October 9, 1933 in Blowing Rock, son of the late Omer Roby Coffey and Ursula Tester Coffey. He was a retired self-employed plumber. Mayne served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, and enjoyed aviation and fishing.

He is survived by one son, Arthur Coffey, Jr. and his wife Kelly of Lenoir; one daughter, Ursula Michael and her husband Tommy of Glendale Springs; two step-daughters, Nancy Lane and her husband Charlie of Savannah, Georgia, and Mary Coffey of Morganton, and one sister, Janice Herblin of Blowing Rock. He is also survived by eight granddaughters, four grandsons, and a number of great-grandchildren.

Private memorial services for Mayne Coffey will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105, or to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida, 33607..

Online condolences may be sent to the Coffey family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge or the arrangements.

Linda Barnett Martello

June 09, 1949 – February 14, 2019

Linda Barnett Martello, age 69, of Barnett Lane, Boone, passed away Thursday morning, February 14, 2019, at Watauga Medical Center.

Linda is survived by one sister, Barbara Barnett Harrison and husband Jim of Deep Gap, and two nephews, William and Christopher Harrison, both of Deep Gap. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother DeWitt and Nell Smith Barnett, and one brother, Johnny Smith Barnett.

Funeral services for Linda Barnett Martello will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, February 19, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the chapel. Officiating will be Reverend Roy Dobyns. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Martello family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

James Bruce Denney

May 22, 1941 – February 14, 2019

James Bruce Denney, age 77, of Sullivan Drive, West Jefferson, passed away Thursday morning, February 14, 2019, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in Lenoir.

He is survived by his wife, Gladys Stines Denney of the home, a son, Randy Denney and wife Linda of Milford, Delaware, Step-Daughter, Rosa Petersen of Delaware, one Granddaughter, Kiera Pettersen of Delaware, two sisters, Sue Friley and husband Jim of Jefferson, North Carolina, and Juanita Little of Boone, North Carolina, and one brother, Joe Denney and wife Connie of Marietta, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Terri Denney, two sons, Larry & Fred Denney, his father and mother, Jessie Alvin and Rettie Victoria Wiles Denney, two brothers, and three sisters.

Funeral Services for Mr. James Bruce Denney will be conducted Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Derick Wilson. Burial will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, Delaware.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the Denney family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Grady C. Woodring

October 06, 1928 – February 15, 2019

Grady C. Woodring, age 90, of Tyler Lane, Boone, passed away Friday morning, February 15, 2019, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in Hudson.

Grady was born October 6, 1928 in Watauga County, a son of the late Andrew and Ida Lewis Woodring. He was a retired long distance truck for many years, and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Grady was a member of Perkinsville Baptist Church. He enjoyed drinking coffee with his many friends at Hardee’s every morning.

Grady is survived by his wife, Phyllis Larkin Woodring; the mother of his children, Shirley Stanbery Smith of Granite Falls; two daughters, Rachel W. Saunders and husband John of Hudson, and Jacqueline Woodring of Lenoir; two sons, Kurt Woodring and wife Annette of Granite Falls, and Mark Woodring of Lenoir; two step-daughters, Kelli Larkin of Jupiter, Florida, and Paige Carpenter and husband Everett of Richmond, Virginia; one step-son, Shawn Larkin and wife Sue of Gibsonville, North Carolina, and one sister, Eula Mae Kirby and husband John of Lenoir. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, thirteen step-grandchildren, and six step great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Donzola Woodring, and Earlene Spann; two brothers, Ernest and Bernard Woodring; one step-son, Corey Larkin, and one step-daughter, Colleen Larkin.

Military graveside rites and burial for family and close friends, provided by American Legion Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, for Grady C. Woodring will be conducted Monday morning, February 18, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, from 5:00 until 7:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Service.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645.

The family appreciates the wonderful care Grady received at Hospice in Hudson. The family appreciates Kurt and Annette caring for Grady in their home until his placement at Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the Woodring family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dr. Ronald M. Zigli

April 22, 1938 – February 16, 2019

Dr. Ronald M. Zigli, age 80, of Ellison Run, Charleston, South Carolina, formerly of Boone, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Ron was born April 22, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio, son of the late Anthony and Helen Zolkowski Zigli. He was a former professor and assistant Dean of the College of Business for 9 years. Ron was former Chair and Vice-Chair of the External Advisory Board of the Cratis Williams Graduate School at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. He was the former department head at East Tennessee State University and the University of Memphis. Ron finished his career of 13 years at Citadel University as director of the MBA program and professor of Business Administration.

Dr. Zigli is survived by his wife, Kathie Zigli of Charleston; two daughters, Andrea Rook of Boone, and Ann Braxton of Greenville, North Carolina; two grandsons, Robert Michael Rook, and Kevin Michael Rook, and one granddaughter, Brittany Ann Rook.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation at 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC at 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of the Nativity on February 20, 2019 at 1061 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412 at 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

Military graveside rites and burial for Dr. Ronald M. Zigli, provided by American Legion Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, will be conducted Friday morning, February 22, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the Zigli family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Douglas Curtis Krause

September 27, 1953 – February 16, 2019

Douglas Curtis Krause, age 65, of Boone, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 after a tragic stroke.

Doug was born September 27, 1953 in Grand Island, Nebraska, a son of the late Aloysius Raymond Krause and Janet Thelma Hunter Krause. A Navy veteran and a graduate in Marine Construction from Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, NC, he continued his craftsmanship as the owner of Krause Construction along with retiring from Blowing Rock Country Club, and a member of Alliance Bible Fellowship of Boone.

Doug is survived by three sons, Andrew Krause and wife, Heather, Matthew Krause and wife, Betsy, Christopher Krause; two grandsons, Drew and Finn Krause, three granddaughters, Kaylee, Lucy and Meggie; four sisters, Debbie Wilcox and husband Dan, Deanna Krause and husband Tim Wemple, Denice Medlin and husband Fred, and Dory Franklin and husband Donald; and three brothers, Danny Krause and wife Deb, David Krause, and Derek Krause and wife Jennifer. He is also survived by 23 nieces and nephews along with their families and the multiple families who held a special place at their dinner table just for Doug.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Dawne, his brother, Dirk, his niece, Desiree, and his nephew, Joseph.

From his sons, “Dad was an avid golfer, fisherman and outdoorsman. He loved being on the water and in nature and spent his final years traveling across the country in his beloved RV. Dad deeply loved and cared for his entire family and the extended family. He became an essential part of Alliance, the country club and his neighborhood. Dougie Fresh is smiling down on us all now and wants you to know he “loves ya, mean it.”

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care he received from Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn, NC; the Neurological ICU at Duke Medical Center in Raleigh, NC and the FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst, NC.

A celebration of his life and adventures will be held at Alliance Bible Fellowship of Boone on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 1 pm.

The family will receive friends prior to the celebration services at Alliance Bible Fellowship from 12 to 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers and donations, we ask for everyone reading this to love one another, to take time to renew relationships and to live each day with a servant’s heart.

“My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portions forever.” – Psalm 73:26.

Online condolences may be sent to the Krause family at hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Freddie Joe Lilley

October 20, 1945 – February 17, 2019

Freddie Joe Lilley, age 73, of 335 Stanley Miller Road, Deep Gap, a former resident of Hildebran, North Carolina and a native of LaSalle, TX, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. A veteran of the US Navy, Mr. Lilley is preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Mays Lilley; step-father, Jasper Venglar; mother, Lydia Venglar; two brothers, Carl Venglar and Johnny Venglar, and one step-son, Daniel Kaylor.

Mr. Lilley is survived by his fiancee, Betty Little; two brothers, Leonard Venglar of Sweeny, TX; Andy Venglar of LaSalle, TX; three sisters, Sandy (Allan) Knapp of Edna, TX; Vicki (Brice) Thompson of LaSalle, TX; and Mary (Andy) Yarborough of Vanderbilt, TX; a son, Christopher Lilley; a daughter, Jenny Sue Lilley; two step-daughters, Toni (Ken) Shook of Claremont, NC; Angie Kaylor of Mosheim, TN; three grandchildren, one great-grandson, one great-great granddaughter; and dog “Max”.

Funeral services for Mr. Freddie Joe Lilley will be conducted Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Vance Triplett will officiate. Interment will follow in the Little Family Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, at the chapel, one hour prior to the service.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Kenneth Joe Hollars

January 04, 1937 – February 17, 2019

Kenneth Joe Hollars, age 82, of Sunrise Cove, Blowing Rock, formerly of Wilkesboro, passed away Sunday evening, February 17, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Joe was born January 4, 1937 in Blowing Rock, a son of the late McKeever and Earlean Hollars. He proudly serviced his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War, retiring with 22 years of service. After his retirement, he then worked for Iredell County, retiring from there with 20 years of service.

Joe was a member of East Side Baptist Church in Statesville, and attended the First Independent Baptist Church of Blowing Rock.

Joe is survived by his wife, Daisy McGhinnis Hollars; daughters, Sharon Greene and her husband Dean, and Sandra Hollars, all of Blowing Rock, and Judy Brown of Concord; his grandsons, Todd Owens of Charlotte, and Hunter Clough of Collettsville; his granddaughters, Noel Hill and husband Tracy of Charlotte, Lindsey Greene of Weaverville, and Anna Greene of Vilas; his great-grandchildren, Greyson, Hayden, Cooper, Blaine, and Emily, and his brothers, Max Hollars and wife Glenda of Blowing Rock, and Ted Hollars of Salisbury, North Carolina. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Margie Brown Hollars, one daughter, Sandra Owens; four brothers, Junior, Herman, Jimmy, and Wade Hollars, and two sisters, Joyce Henderson and Lois Hedrick.

Funeral services for Kenneth Joe Hollars will be conducted Saturday afternoon, February 23, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Gary Shew. Military graveside rites and burial, provided by American Legion Post 130 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90, will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at funeral home, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to First Independent Baptist Church of Blowing Rock, 350 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock, North Carolina, 28605.

Joe will be remembered for his generosity toward others and his sense of humor. He liked nothing better than to make people laugh.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to all of his healthcare providers for the excellent care they took of Joe.They would also like to thank Medi Home Health and Hospice their compassionate care.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hollars family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Dorothy Pipes Church

December 12, 1939 – February 18, 2019

Dorothy Pipes Church, age 79, of Charlie Thompson Road, Vilas, passed away Monday morning, February 18, 2019.

Funeral arrangements for Dorothy Pipes Church are incomplete at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Church family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Roger Gene Jackson

May 27, 1954 – February 12, 2019

Roger G. Jackson, age 64, of Plumtree, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Piney Grove Nursing & Rehab Facility in Kernersville, NC.

He was born on May 27, 1954 in Banner Elk, North Carolina, a son of the late Johnnie Jackson and the late Magnolia Mathes Jackson.

He was preceded in death by his Parents and his nephew Anthony Whittington.

Roger attended Beech Bottom Mennonite Brethern Church. He enjoyed fishing, classic cars, any kind of racing, watching bonanza and Clint Eastwood movies. Roger was an avid fan of the Duke Blue Devils and the Dallas Cowboys. Roger was an excellent father and role model for his four sons. He taught his sons how to be strong and work hard but most importantly how to be a provider. He enjoyed listening to Motown, and the Temptations.

Roger leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Son, Darrell Jackson of Morganton, NC, Son, Reggie Jackson of Cary, NC, Son, Brian (Ashley) Jackson of Winston Salem, NC, Son, Kellen Jackson of Morganton, NC, Grandchildren; Kellen Ty, Kylie, and Kolton Jackson of Morganton, NC, Brother, Steve Jackson of Forest City, NC, Sister, Charlene Phillips of Hendersonville, NC, Mother of Children, Patricia Molden of Morganton, NC, and a host of Uncles, Aunts and Cousins.

Services for Roger Jackson will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 beginning at 2:00 pm from Beech Bottom Mennonite Brethern Church with Pastor Mike Mathes and Rev. Wallace Wise officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm up until the service hour on Saturday at Beech Bottom Mennonite Brethern Church.

Interment will follow in the Conley Chapel Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tyree Jackson, Quinton Jackson, Chris Jackson, Shawn Trivette, Greg Hoilman, and Marvin Ervin

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Mission Memorial Hospital for the care they provided Roger and his family. Also the family would like to thank all of the friends and family who have showed support through his sickness.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Jackson family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Roger and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Gary Buchanan

October 2, 1938 – February 12, 2019

Gary Buchanan, age 80, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

He was born on October 2, 1938 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Stewart William Buchanan and the late Clara Hughes Buchanan.

Gary worked as Truck Driver and taught Truck Driving at Caldwell Community College for many years. He had served as a Magistrate for Avery County and was a Licensed Auctioneer. He was a member of the Newland United Methodist Church, where he had served on various committees in the church, the Linville Masonic Lodge and was a former member of the Newland Volunteer Fire Department. A family oriented man, Gary enjoyed traveling, and had visited most of the National Parks in the United States. His family and friends could always count on him to offer advice. Spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren was one of his greatest pleasures. Listening to Old Time Country and Bluegrass, you never knew when he would begin to dance. Gary never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation with almost anyone, he particularly enjoyed spending time talking to old truck drivers.

Gary leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 58 years, Loretta Vance Buchanan of Newland, NC; Son, Allen (Lorie Clark) Buchanan of Roan Mountain, TN, Son, Bruce (Martha Jo) Buchanan of Newland, NC, Granddaughter, Ashley Buchanan, Grandson, Michael (Amanda) Buchanan, Grandson, Keith (Crystal) Buchanan, Grandson, Gary R. (Fallon) Buchanan, Granddaughter, Brooke (B.J.) Ruppard, Grandson, Devin (Fiance’ Randa Dunlap) Buchanan, Great Grandchild, Landon Buchanan, Great Grandchild, Aaleah Buchanan, Great Grandchild, Robin Maxine Buchanan, Great Grandchild, Harper Buchanan, Great Grandchild, Tilly Buchanan, Great Grandchild, Julia Wright, Sister-In-Law, Martha and Frank Tugman, Brother-In-Law, William M. Kemper; Nieces and Nephew, Billy Kemper, Nieces, Jessica and Joshua Yates, Niece, Anna and Alex Palma; Special Friend, Melba and George Andrews, Special Friends, Mike and Paula Fitzgerald, Special Friends, Rev. Keith and Pat Tutterow, Special Friend, Carol Keller Hodge and Special Friend, Jane Galloway.

Services for Gary Buchanan will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Newland United Methodist Church with a brief reception to follow in the church fellowship hall.

The family would like to thank Dr. Joe Barker, Carol Smith and the Staff of Medi Home Hospice, the staff of Life Care Center in Banner Elk, and the staff of Cannon Memorial Hospital. “Words cannot express our gratitude for the love and care we received from each of you and your wonderful staff.”

Per Gary’s wishes, the family respectfully requests no flowers, and those that would like to make a donation in his memory, please send a contribution to the Newland United Methodist Church, PO Box 368, Newland, NC 28657 for the Oasis in Memory of Gary. The money will be used for abused and neglected children.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Buchanan family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Gary and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Nell Calhoun Cuthbertson

June 7, 1934 – February 14, 2019

Mrs. Nell V Calhoun Cuthbertson (Mamma Nell), Age 84, peacefully went to her heavenly home February 14, 2019.

She was born the eighth child June 7, 1934 to Starlin Isaac Calhoun and Jodie Jane Benfield Calhoun in Mitchell County, N.C.

She was married to Floyd (Skeeze) Cuthbertson in July 1954

. Preceding her in death were her parents Starlin and Jodie, her husband Floyd (Skeeze) Cuthbertson.

One brother Coye A Calhoun( Elsie) and Six sisters, Commeylee Sluder (Claude), Amey Sparks (Carl), Agnes Cooper (Dallas), Iris Cooper (Norman), Lucille Sparks (Newton) and Clara Wise (Alvin).

Although Nell had many siblings she was the last child born and had many nephews and nieces her own age that she grew up with an stayed close.

Nell has two daughters, Debbie and Kelly and two son-in-law’s Bobby Blalock and Gene Annas (deceased). Also surviving are 3 granddaughters Shea Blalock Anderson (Eddie), Jodie Blalock Walker (Seth), McKinnley Elizabeth Annas (Abbey). One great-granddaughter Lucy M. Walker.

Nell was a beautiful gentle soul who loved everyone. She worked at various jobs during her life, the longest being a server at The Broyhill Center at App State where she retired. She faced several illnesses head on and endured them with grace and willpower. Nell was a member of First Baptist Church of Crossnore. She loved to sing and listen to old time gospel hymns.

Services for Nell V Cuthbertson will be held on, Monday, February 18, 2017 at Crossnore First Baptist Church with Lander Hefner officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00-2:00 prior to the service.

Interment will be in the Cuthbertson Cemetery

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Charles Baker and Heidi Powell.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Cuthbertson family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Nell and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Dee Edward Mitchell

November 27, 1924 – February 15, 2019

Dee Edward Mitchell, age 94, of Beech Mountain, North Carolina passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at The Waters at Roan Highlands Nursing Center in Roan Mountain, TN.

He was born on November 27, 1924 in Beech Mountain, North Carolina, a son of the late George Mitchell and the late Mary Jones Mitchell.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; Two Brothers, Spergon Mitchell, and Will Mitchell; Three Sisters, Edith Mitchell, Faye Trivett, and Rose Butten.

Dee was a member of Flat Springs Baptist Church. He enjoyed Gardening, Apple Orchards, Grapevines and anything outdoors related. He was a very caring and generous person. He enjoyed listening to country music.

Dee leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 65 years, Bernice Greene Mitchell of Beech Mountain, NC; Son, Mike (Phyllis) Mitchell of Beech Mountain, NC, Son, Tim (Shelia) Mitchell of Smithburg, MD, Son, Keith (Leissa) Mitchell of Dillsburg, PA, Granddaughter, Sherry (Michael) Estep of Beech Mountain, NC, Granddaughter, Karen (Scott) Haas of Lenoir, NC, Granddaughter, Amanda Mitchell of Dillsburg, PA, Grandson, Timothy (Amanda) Mitchell of Smithsburg, MD, Grandson, Dustin (Jessica) Mitchell of Waynesboro, PA, Great-Grandchildren: Christopher, Katylin, Ashton, Zackary, Brigett, Trever, Lenessa, Kileigh, and Trenton; and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Dee Mitchell will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 beginning at 6:30 pm from Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. John McCurry officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 pm up until the service hour at 6:30 pm on Monday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

A Private Interment will be in the Flat Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Mitchell family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Dee and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Felton Sudderth

June 9, 1927 – February 16, 2019

Felton Sudderth, age 91, of Montezuma, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Charles A. Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.

He was born on June 9, 1927 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Lloyd W. Sudderth and the late Belle Pritchard Sudderth.

Felton was a graduate of Newland High School and served his country during World War II as a Sergeant in the United States Army. He retired as the District Engineer for Mountain Electric Cooperative after 30 years of service. He was a lifetime member and Deacon of Aaron Baptist Church, Served as Past Master and District Deputy Grandmaster of Linville Lodge #489, was a member of the Avery County Shrine Club, State Treasurer of the Order of the Eastern Star, Past President and member of the Avery County Jaycees, member of the Newland Volunteer Fire Department, and was a former member of Mountain Glen Golf Course and former member of the board of directors of the Avery Development Corporation.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sons, Joseph Larry Sudderth, Thomas Felton Sudderth; two brothers, Wade Sudderth, Clyde Sudderth; five sisters, Thelma Franklin, Kate Parker, Evelyn Holden, Martine Hartley, Clara Chapman; .

Felton leaves behind to cherish his memory his: wife of 71 years, Margaret Blalock Sudderth of Montezuma, NC; son, Steve (Vickie) Sudderth of Morganton, NC, sister, Imogene Hoyle of Boiling Springs, NC, daughter-in-law, Kay Sudderth of Montezuma, NC grandson, Ryan Young Sudderth of Bozeman, MT, grandson, Steven Reid Sudderth of Boulder, CO, granddaughter, Ruthie Sudderth of Montezuma, NC, great-grandchildren, Fischer and Nell Sudderth.

Services for Felton Sudderth will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Aaron Baptist Church with the Rev. Jamie Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Montezuma Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Carol Smith and the staff of Medi Home Hospice, the nurses and staff of Watauga Medical Center and Cannon Memorial Hospital for the care and support they all provided to Felton and his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 1357 Newland, NC 28657 or to Aaron Baptist Church PO Box 266 Montezuma, NC 28653.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Sudderth family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

The care of Felton and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Comments

comments