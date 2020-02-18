Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 18, 2020

Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 4:55 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Joseph Daniel Graziano

1987 – 2020

It is with great sadness that the Graziano family announces the passing of Joseph Daniel Graziano, 32, known by most as “Joe” or “Joey”. Joe was born April 21, 1987 in Bristol, Tennessee. He moved to Charlotte, North Carolina with his parents, Jim and Ina, in 1990. He lived in Charlotte for most of his life until graduating from Olympic High School in 2004. After high school, Joe attended Appalachian State University, where he would obtain two college degrees. He later attended the University of Miami in pursuit of his Master’s Degree. Most recently, Joe was living in Boone, North Carolina where it is said that he made a profound impact on those he met and encountered. Joe lived a challenging life. Sometimes by choice, other times by circumstance. Joe was an incredibly talented, passionate, and intelligent individual. Joe’s family mourns his loss with deep sadness, but even more so, the loss of the potential that Joe could have on this world. The potential that Joe had to have a positive effect on this world is a loss far greater than we can measure. Joe loved his friends and family dearly. Even when his face didn’t show it, or his words didn’t say it, he appreciated your love, your fellowship, and your presence. Joe made great connections with fellow students at Appalachian State, the University of Miami, and most recently in his community in Boone. At many points in his life, Joe battled substance abuse and mental health issues that would control his mind and dictate his actions. These types of obstacles are incredibly difficult for the person, his family, and his friends. There were certainly times, as a family, that we did not forgive when we should have forgiven. There were times we may have lost sight of the fact that we were fighting the demons to save the person, not fighting the person who was struggling with the demons. As a family, we encourage anyone who knows someone going through these battles to do everything they can to support them, even when it feels like the help is unwanted, rejected, or unsuccessful. You truly never know when a seemingly hopeless, last-ditch attempt to help is finally what’s needed. In spite of his struggles, Joe achieved many great things and it is those achievements in spite of those struggles that allows us to only imagine the potential that he had in this world. Joe’s mother, Ina, was his most tireless advocate. She literally gave her last breath to see that he achieved all that she knew he was capable of. As her body failed her, her heart never stopped driving her to do everything she could to see him through. She is fortunate to not have to feel the immense pain of his loss, but it is a tragedy she did not get to live to see the day that he achieved what she knew he could do. Likewise, Joe’s father, Jim, supported Joe through the ups and downs and continued to lend a helping hand even as Joe moved back to Boone and lived farther away. The Graziano family is also very thankful for the Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina. The Hospitality House quite literally gave him a home. It gave him a home in the sense of a place to live, but also a home in the sense of family. We cannot express our gratitude enough for what they did for Joe and for all of those who are in a situation where they can use their assistance. Joe is survived by his father Jim Graziano of Charlotte, North Carolina, brother Alex Graziano of Statesville, North Carolina, grandmother Marie Graziano of Harleysville, Pennsylvania, uncles Steve, Bob and Rich Graziano of Knoxville, Tennessee, Lansdale, Pennsylvania and Tarpon Springs, Florida, as well as his aunt Sharon Myers of Belmont, New York and, of course, their spouses. Also many cousins, especially notable are Stacey and Pat Paguaga of Fort Mill, South Carolina. We will forever mourn the loss of Joe, and even more so, the loss of everything he had the potential to become. Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, we ask those who desire to make memorial donations, please do so in the memory of Joe Graziano with the Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina, PO Box 309, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be shared with the Graziano family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Graziano family.



Bexley Svana Moffatt

2017 – 2020

My name is Bexley Svana Moffatt and I was born in Boone, North Carolina on December 12, 2017 to Tyler and Amanda Moffatt. The things I love most are my mommy and daddy, my grandparents (especially playing Legos with Paca), my puppies Sammie and Chief Chief, Peppa Pig, making cupcakes, fuzzy sweatshirts, Baby Shark, riding on the boat, dancing, splashing in water, playing with my cousins, pretending to be like my mommy, strawbabies, breakfast with daddy, being happy, and everything pink. I know that many doctors and nurses worked tirelessly to try to save me from this horrible thing called leukemia that we didn’t know I had, but on February 9, 2020, my life was cut short and now I live on in the hearts and minds of my family and friends. My family would like to invite everyone to join them in celebrating my wonderful life this Friday, February 14, 2020 at 4pm at The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, located at 159 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock, NC 28605. This is not a funeral; it is a celebration. Although I do love flowers, to help preserve my memory, I instead ask that you direct all memorials to the Bexley Svana Moffatt Celebratory Scholarship c/o the ASU Foundation, P.O. Box 32014, Boone, NC 28608. Please make checks payable to ASU Foundation and reference the Bexley Svana Moffatt Celebratory Scholarship in the memo line. Alternatively, you can also make donations to Bexley’s scholarship fund online at: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/index2.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011 Online condolences may be shared with the Moffatt family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Moffatt family.



Katheryn Norris

1935 – 2020

Mrs. Katheryn Thompson Norris, age 84, of Boone, the Big Hill Community, passed away Friday night, February 14, 2020 at her home. Born April 26, 1935 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Minnie Davis Thompson. She is survived by one daughter, Carol Sheets and husband Hobert of Boone and one son, Dennis Dale Norris, II of Blowing Rock, her beloved granddaughter, Sue Beth Sheets, and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Dennis Dale “Billy” Norris and nine brothers and sisters. Graveside services for Mrs. Katheryn Thompson Norris will be conducted Monday morning, February 17, 2020 at 11 AM at the Old Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Medi-Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be shared with the Norris family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Norris family.



George Malcolm Sellers

1946 – 2020

George Malcolm Sellers, 73, of Aho, NC passed away at home on February 15, 2020. He was son of the late Dalton Ezra Sellers and the late Retha Mae Hart Sellers of Aho. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Stella Mae Cook, and brothers Dalton E. Sellers, Jr., and Walter Henry Sellers. George was born December 4, 1946 in Southport, NC, and after graduating Miami Military Academy in 1964, he married Stella at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Boone. After serving in the US Air Force as a C-5A mechanic in Charleston, SC, he moved the family to Key West to continue the family shrimping business. He was also known as a commercial fisherman and remembered for his lobster, stone crab, and handline fishing, as well as his talent for building or repairing anything. Upon returning to the mountains in 2002, he was able to build his retirement home, care for his parents, enjoy lake fishing with Stella, and to share his stories and love of the ocean. Forever will George and Stella sail the deep blue waters toward an eternal sunset. He is survived by sons George M. Sellers, Jr. (West Palm Beach), Justin Hart (Lori) Sellers (Harrisburg, NC), grandsons Landon Hart Sellers & Logan Lee Sellers, and beloved nieces and nephews. A service to intern his ashes is to be held at the Critcher Family Cemetery (434 Mutton Creek Lane) on Sunday, February 23 at 2pm. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Sellers family.



Charles Hamp “Charlie” Blackburn

1925 – 2020

Charles Hamp Blackburn, Jr. passed away at Appalachian Regional Health Care Center on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born February 20, 1925 in Todd, NC to Velma Grace Norris and husband Charles Hamp Blackburn, Sr. After graduating from Elkland High School in Ashe County in 1941, Charles worked in Baltimore, Maryland at the Glenn L. Martin Airplane factory. “Charlie” attended Davidson College one year prior to entering the US Navy in 1945, where he lettered as a freshman on the basketball team. Following his military service, he entered Appalachian State Teachers College in 1947, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Education in 1951. After graduation, he taught in the Wilkes County School System for three years, before becoming engaged in business rentals and beef cattle farming in the Boone area. In his civic interests and activities, Charlie was a member of the Boone Volunteer Fire Department for twenty years, and a member of the First Baptist Church of Boone, where he served on the Board of Deacons, as well as Superintendent of the Intermediate Sunday School Department for a number of years. Also, he was a loyal supporter of Appalachian State University since his graduation. Survivors include a son, Chris Blackburn and spouse, Martha, of Granite Falls, NC and a daughter, Katrina “Tena” Blackburn Callio and spouse, Craig, of Boone; five grandchildren, Stefani Beane and spouse, Daron, of Statesville, NC, Dustin Blackburn of Cajah Mountain, NC, Adam Mattox of Asheville, NC, Arin Mattox of Boone, Sara Blackburn Keller and husband, Ian, of Valdese, NC, and a step-granddaughter, Lauren Gill of Goldsboro, NC. Great grandchildren include Jacsyn Beane, Colten Keller, Aubrey Keller, Charlie Ann Mattox and Abel Mattox. Additionally, he had three step-great-grandchildren. Charlie was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Ann Carroll Blackburn, his parents, two sisters, Ruth Blackburn Graham and husband, Kermit, of Bel Air, Md, and Pauline Blackburn McGuire and husband, Glenn, of Deep Gap, NC. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 20th, from 1 until 3 o’clock at the First Baptist Church of Boone. At Charlie’s request, funeral services and military graveside honors provided by the American Legion Post 130 and the DAV Chapter 90, will be private. The family suggests memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 375 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607, or to the Boone Fire Department, 567 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Blackburn family.



Emma Lee Tate

1918 – 2020

Mrs. Emma Lee Jones Tate, age 102, of Boone passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone. Born Emma Jones in Rutherford County on Feb. 3, 1918, Tate lived on a small family farm with her family, which included two brothers, and graduated as valedictorian from Mooresboro High School in Cleveland County in 1934 at 16 years old. Tate worked in “various textile factories in Cliffside and Avondale, mostly performing shipping and bookkeeping duties.” She married her husband, Robert Tate in 1936 and gave birth to her first daughter in 1938. Then, in the early 1950s, the young family relocated to San Diego for Robert’s job in the aircraft industry. During this time, Tate “worked various jobs in San Diego and eventually began working in the retail industry as a store manager and clothing buyer, often travelling to Los Angeles on the train” to buy clothes for her buyers. She worked in an industry where she came across a lot of wealthy and famous people. She opened and managed a retail clothing store in the first shopping mall in Southern California. Tate retired from this position near the end of the 1980s, at which time she and her husband moved back to North Carolina and became owners and managers of a motel in Chimney Rock. The couple continued to travel between North Carolina and California, often buying houses and fixing them up to sell. She never really lived in Boone until 2006, although she dreamed of living here while growing up on the farm. Before she started to lose her vision in recent years, Tate spent the majority of her time reading, quilting and travelling. Her husband, Robert, passed away in 2009 at the age of 92, and often said that Boone was the best place that he ever lived. Tate said that, “Watch what you eat and stay on your feet,” is the best life advice that she can share with others. She is survived by her daughter Tamara Benkosky and husband Steve of Boone; a grandson, Daniel Nelson and wife Rosa of Elizabeth City, NC; two granddaughters, Kimberly Buckley and husband Kelley of Alpine, CA, Camillo Owen and husband Dave of Las Vegas, NV; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, David Lewis Jones; her mother, Nannie Bethel Rudisll Jones; her husband, Robert Mallet Tate; two brothers, Robert Jones and Thomas Jones; a daughter Patricia Nelson. A private service will held. Burial will take place in the Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery in Boone, NC Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory of Boone is serving the Tate family. Online condolences may be shared for the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Rita Woodward Godwin Smith Denton

January 11, 1930 – February 11, 2020

Rita Woodward Godwin Smith Denton, 90, born in Fort Worth, Texas, January 11, 1930, died February 11, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida.

She is survived by her husband Robert L. (Bobby) Denton of Madison, MS, a half-sister, Eddie Gay (Mrs. Darrell) Johnson of Fort Worth, Texas, four children, Cindy Godwin Hart, Leigh Godwin Keener and husband Don Keener, Jim Godwin and wife Teresa Godwin and Bruce Godwin and wife Kelly Godwin, step-daughter Vivian Meredith, seven grandchildren, Kristi Hart Ladd and husband Benji Ladd, Kathi Hart Chastain, Haley Trammell Collins and husband Scott Collins, Shauna Godwin, Will Keener, Gabrielle Godwin, Kyle Godwin, step-grandsons Robert L. Denton, Ill (Trey) and wife Dr. Julie W. Denton, and Clarke Meredith and five great grandchildren, Asher Chastain, Emery Ladd, Brayden Collins, Jesse Ladd, Maddie Collins, and Hadley Ladd, and many wonderful cousins in Texas. She counted her many and greatly loved friends as family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William M. Smith.

Rita graduated from Central High School in Jackson, Mississippi (1946), and Navarro College in Texas (where her uncle founded four colleges) as an honor student and held leadership positions in both.

She loved the Lord and held local and Diocesan offices while serving him. The love of her children and grandchildren was Heaven on earth. Her beloved husband, Bobby, provided the last years of happiness. Her final desire was for all to love the Lord as much as she did.

Funeral services for Rita Woodward Godwin Smith Denton will be conducted Sunday afternoon, February 16, 2020, at 3:00 o’clock, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 2:00 until 3:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Bud Russell. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Garden.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 5:00 until 7:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Denton family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Randy Marshall Aldridge September 19, 1946 – February 11, 2020

Randy Marshall Aldridge, age 73, of NC Highway 105 South, Boone, husband of Margie Aldridge, passed away Tuesday morning, February 11, 2020, at Watauga Medical Center.

Randy was born September 19, 1946 in Watauga County, a son of the late Herbert and Pauline Harrison Aldridge.

He is survived by his wife, Margie Byrd Aldridge of the home; one daughter, Cristie Dollar; two granddaughters, Charity and Valerie Dollar; one great-grandson, Liam Stapleton; one brother, Chip Aldridge and wife Debra, and one sister, Suzanne Crum and husband Wesley, all of the Foscoe Community; his mother-in-law, Bernice Byrd, and sisters-in-law, Audrey Chambers and husband Earl, and Jane Ashley and husband Tommy. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial services for Randy Marshall Aldridge will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of Margie Aldridge, 8958 NC Highway 105 South, Boone, North Carolina, 28607, or to the Benevolent Fund at Foscoe Christian Church, 8834 US Highway 105 South, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Aldridge family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Viola May Mullins Scholl

June 26, 1925 – February 13, 2020

Viola May Mullins Scholl, age 94, of 227 Bryant Combs Road,Sugar Grove, North Carolina, wife of Marvin L. Scholl, passed away, Thursday morning February 13, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center.

Viola was born June 26, 1925 in Franklin County, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Wenzela Early Mullins. During WWII Viola worked as a welder for Curtis Wright. The balance of her life she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Viola taught Sunday school and shared her passion for Jesus with others, being saved by grace through faith.

She is survived by two sons, Donald Scholl and wife Debbie, and Raymond Scholl; one daughter, Joan Scholl; her grandchildren, Josh Scholl and wife Danielle, Eric Scholl and wife Courtney, Hollie Scholl, Kristina Miller and husband James, Jody Scholl and wife Chasity, Annette Dombrosky and husband Josh, Travis Jones, Renae Staebler and husband Matt, and Spencer Jones. She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Chris Scholl, one daughter-in-law, Judy Grindstaff Scholl and one sister, Mona Lee Adams.

Memorial services for Viola May Scholl will be conducted Sunday afternoon, February 16, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Boone Advent Christian Church. Officiating will be Pastor Gordon Noble and Pastor Mitch Marlow.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645, or to Dad’s Care Fund, in care of Raymond Scholl, 202 Bryant Combs Road, Sugar Grove, North Carolina, 28679.

The family respectfully requests no food.

Online condolences may be sent to the Scholl family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Sonja Rhymer Garland

February 13, 2020

Sonja Rhymer Garland, the daughter of Stewart and Joyce Rhymer, of Deep Gap and the wife of John A. Garland, of 196 West Evergreen Street, West Jefferson, North Carolina, passed away Thursday morning, February 13, 2020 at Margate Health and Rehab Center in Jefferson, NC.

In addition to her parents and husband she is survived by one brother, Randy Rhymer and wife Andria of Huntersville, North Carolina; one niece, Caroline Rhymer of New York, New York and one nephew, Carter Rhymer of Huntersville, North Carolina.

Funeral services for Sonja Rhymer Garland will be conducted Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2:00 o’clock at Laurel Springs Baptist Church. Pastor Travis Suits and Pastor Brent Bolick will officiate. The body will lie instate, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00. Interment will follow in Laurel Spring Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, one hour prior to the service, at the church.

At other times the family will be at the home of Stewart and Joyce Rhymer,6596 Old 421 South, Deep Gap.

The family respectfully request no food.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, care of Steve Idol, 8821 US 421 South, Deep Gap, North Carolina 28618.

Online condolences may be sent to the Garland family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Jose Hernandez

January 05, 1955 – February 14, 2020

Jose Hernandez, age 65, of Henson Lane, Boone, passed away Friday afternoon, February 14, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

He is survived by his wife, Ma Dolores Galvan, one daughter, Ma Carmen Rodriquez Galvan, five sons, Roque Rodriguez, Martin Rodriguez, Hector Rodriguez, Eligeo Rodriguez and Servando Rodriguez.

Funeral services for Jose Hernandez will be conducted Saturday afternoon, February 22, 2020, at 1:00 o’clock, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 12:00 until 1:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Judith Aguilar. Graveside services and burial will be conducted in Mexico at a later date.

The family will receive friends following the funeral service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hernandez family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Laura Louise Hutchison

December 06, 1924 – February 15, 2020

Laura Louise Hutchison, age 95, of West Jefferson, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Margate Health and Rehab.

There will be no services conducted for Laura Louise Hutchison.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hutchison family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Barbara Anne Jones Browde

August 08, 1936 – February 17, 2020

Barbara Anne Browde (formerly Jones), age 83, previously of Boone, NC passed away Monday morning, February 17, 2020 in Raleigh, NC.

Barbara was born on August 6, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA and was the daughter of William Alfred Jones and Esther Hays Jones. In addition to being a loving wife, beloved mother and grandmother, Barbara was a bank teller with Wachovia bank in Raleigh. She was also a proud graduate of the Ellis Country School. In their retirement, Barbara and her husband Joe moved to the high country of Boone where they enjoyed the cool mountain air, performed voluntary community work, and actively participated in the Church and Sunday school at First Presbyterian Church in Boone. In 2015, Joe and Barbara relocated to Raleigh in order to be closer to their family.

Barbara is survived by their daughter, Barbara Wilson and husband Mike of Raleigh, and their daughter Laura of Youngsville and three sons, Dr. Joseph (Joe) Arthur Browde, Jr. and wife Marcie of Petaluma, CA, their daughter Samantha and husband Issac Masicampo of San Diego, CA, and their son Ryan and girlfriend Averil of Fair Oaks, CA; Stephen Carl Browde and wife Amanda of Raleigh, their son Stephen and wife Mary Beth, and great granddaughter Ava of Fuquay-Varina, their daughter, Sandra Brouse and great grandson Jimmy of Apex; Thomas Browde and girlfriend Linda Latham of Knightdale, his two daughters, Rebecca Smith and husband Brad of Atlantic Beach, and Katherine Martin and great granddaughter Faith of Pikeville.

Barbara is also survived by one of her sisters, Nancy Keiper, plus numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Dr. Joseph Arthur Browde, her three brothers Robert Jones, William Jones, Richard Jones, and a sister, Gladys Jones.

Memorial services for Barbara Anne Jones Browde will conducted, Thursday afternoon, February 27, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church officiated by Reverend Jeff Smith. Graveside services and burial will be conducted prior to the service at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the First Presbyterian Church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions Palliative Care or Transitions Hospice Care in Raleigh, NC.

Online condolences may be sent to the Browde family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Julian C. Hunsucker

October 01, 1931 – February 18, 2020

Julian C. Hunsucker, age 88, of the Hound Ears Club, Blowing Rock, passed away Tuesday morning, at Watauga Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements for Julian C. Hunsucker are incomplete at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hunsucker family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Howard Donald Horney

May 21, 1941 – February 9, 2020

Howard Donald Horney Jr., age 78, of Banner Elk, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Carolina Caring in Newton. He was born on May 21, 1941 in Avery County to the late Olive Ward and Howard Donald Horney Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Horney; one brother, Bobby Horney; and one son Eric Horney.

Howard was a loving father and grandfather. He was a member of the Elk Valley Baptist Church. Howard loved traveling to Arizona when he could. He was a very creative man that enjoyed working with his hands.

Those he left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Pam Williams and husband Jimmy of Taylorsville and Lysa Triantafillou and husband Jim of New Hill; two grandsons, Ben Williams of Asheville and Anthony Triantafillou of New Hill; two brothers, Gary Horney and wife April and Roscoe Horney and Lucille Carpenter both of Banner Elk; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Elk Valley Baptist Church in Elk Park.

Interment will be at the church cemetery immediately after the service.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Horney family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net <http://www.rsfh.net/>;

The care of Howard and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Ray Eugene Arnett

July 1, 1945 – February 9, 2020

Ray Eugene Arnett age 74, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Life Care Center in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

He was born in Avery County, North Carolina July 1, 1945 to Wesley Arnett and Gladys Cole Arnett.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 3:00PM at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Visitations will start at 2:00PM, one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Arnett family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Ray and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Robert “Bob” Merle Hull

July 24, 1940 – February 11, 2020

Robert “Bob” Merle Hull, age 79, Pineola, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, February 11, 2020 at the Cranberry House in Newland.

He was born on July 24, 1940 in Washington, Pennsylvania to the late Lon Merle Hull and Sarah Annabelle Ealy Hull.

Bob was a member of Linville Central Rescue Squad. He enjoyed working in the garden, growing vegetables and flowers. He also had a passion for antiquing and bird watching. Bob loved to spend time with his family and friends and they will miss him dearly.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Gail Gill (Ken Thomas) of Titusville, FL; one son, Robert (Kathy) Hull, Jr. of Centreville, VA; three brothers, Thomas Hull of Daytona, FL., George (Arlene) Hull of Beaufort, SC., and David Hull of Rapid City, SD.; six grandchildren, Robert (Alaina) Merle Hull III of Cary, NC., Joshua (Katrina) Gill of Bumpass, VA., Jesse (Cristal) Gill of Locust Grove, VA., Adrienne Lewis of Richmond, VA., Eric Lewis of Centreville, VA., and Kyle Lewis of Centreville, VA.; two great grandchildren, Eloise and Florence Hull both of Cary, NC.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Bob and his beloved wife of 57 years, Mary will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Cotton Ray officiating.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00 pm one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will follow immediately after the service at Calloway Cemetery.

The Hull family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Cranberry House and Medi Home Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to a charity of your choosing.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hull family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net <http://www.rsfh.net/>;

The care of Bob and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Jesse R Hartley

November 25, 1932 – February 12, 2020

Jesse R. Hartley 87 from the Globe NC, passed away Wednesday February 12, 2020 in Shelby NC surrounded by his wife of 68 years Betty Hartley (Shuler) and children. Daughters Patricia Clifford (Mark), Brenda Hartley (Janette), Jesse Hartley (Michele). He is survived by his grandchildren Heather Gates (William), Jennifer Sheneman (Trey), Kyle Hartley and Kody Hartley. His 3 great grandchildren Allison Gates and Bear and Hartley Grace Sheneman. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Alma Hartley, from Linville NC; Sisters Juanita Penley and Catherine (Kitty) McCarley and Brother Jim Hartley. A service will be held at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, NC Sunday, February 16, 2020. Receiving of family a friends from 12:30PM – 1:30PM, with a small service following at 1:30PM. Grave side service will follow immediately at Tanglewood Cemetery in Linville NC.



Marlene Clark

July 23, 1958 – February 14, 2020

Marlene Clark, age 61, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on July 23, 1958 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Everett Norwood and the late Wilma Holtsclaw Norwood.

Marlene was a member of the Crossnore First Baptist Church, where she worked extensively in the nursery. She loved to paint and enjoyed her flowers, needlepoint and sewing.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Larry and Jimmy Norwood.

Marlene leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband of 45 years, Everett “Babe” Clark of Newland, NC; Daughter, Kimberly McKinney of Newland, NC, Son, Josh (Laura) Clark of Newland, NC, Daughter, Kayla Clark of Newland, NC, Grandson, Zane McKinney of Spruce Pine, NC.; Sister, Retha Bentley of Lenoir, NC, Sister, Cathy Wilcox of Icard, NC, Sister, Shirley Barrier of Old Fort, NC, Sister, Claudine Norwood of Icard, NC, Brother, Ernie Norwood of Newland, NC, Step-Father, Bill Loudermelt of Morganton, NC.

Funeral services for Marlene Clark will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Crossnore First Baptist Church with Pastor Ken Staton officiating. The family will receive freinds from 5:00 p.m. until the service hour Tuesday at the church.

Interment will follow on Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m. in the Babe Clark Family Cemetery.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Clark family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Marlene and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

