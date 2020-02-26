Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 25, 2020

Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 9:02 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Ronald Kirby Christenbury

1949 – 2020

Mr. Ronald Kirby Christenbury, age 71, of Banner Elk, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was a native of Caldwell County and the son of the late Johnston B. and Elsa Louise Kirby Christenbury. Ronnie was a rural mail carrier for the Banner Elk area for many years. He is survived by his brother, Larry B. Christenbury and wife Anthea of Aurora, Colorado, and a nephew, Matthew Christenbury of Denver, Colorado. Services for Ronald Kirby Christenbury will be conducted Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Banner Elk. Online condolences may be shared with the Christenbury family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory, Boone, is serving the Christenbury family.



Viola Mae Ward

1927 – 2020

Mrs. Viola Mae Presnell Ward, age 92 of Banner Elk, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2020. She was a native and lifelong resident of Watauga County and the daughter of the late Dewey and Hattie Hicks Presnell. Viola was a lifelong member of Beech Valley Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Lee Ward. She is survived by three daughters, Shirley Glenn and husband Charlie, Peggy Lou Ward, and Brenda Brown and husband Chuck, all of Banner Elk. She is also survived by two sons, Lonnie Ward and wife Sandra, and Donnie Dean Ward and wife Connie, all of Banner Elk. Ten grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren also survive. Funeral services for Viola Ward will be conducted Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Beech Valley Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Presnell Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1-2:00 p.m. prior to the services in the church. Donations may be made to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home to help the family offset the funeral expenses. Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Ward family.



Joseph Wade Miller

1933 – 2020

Joseph Wade Miller, Sr., age 86, of Howard’s Creek Road, Boone, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home. Born July 5, 1933 in Watauga County, he was a son of Howard and Blanche Woodring Miller. After serving in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, Wade returned to Watauga County to the farm and to raise his family. His passion was spending time with family, farming, growing cabbage and tobacco, bailing hay and especially, raising his cattle. After farming, his second career was carpentry, especially cabinet making. During free time from work, Wade enjoyed playing baseball on the Rich Mountain and Howard’s Creek Baseball teams. A Christian that enjoyed going to church, Wade was a member of Bethelview United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Curran Miller; sons, J. W. Miller, II and wife, Judy, Roger Miller and wife, Karen, Robert Miller, and daughter, Alberta Miller, all of Boone; step-daughters, Jennifer Peters and husband, Mitchell of Elizabethton, TN and Jodie Whited and husband, Billy, of Bluff City, TN; grandchildren, Wade Miller III and wife, Meg, of Granite Falls, Kristie, Donna, and Lynn Miller, all of Boone, R.J. Miller and wife, Lauren of Lansing, and Amber Yates of Boone; sisters, Gladys Townsend and husband, Glenn of Boone and Elizabeth Woods of Smyrna, Ga.; brother, Ray Miller of Boone; great-grandchildren, Ayla Yates, Dawson , Elijah, Byron, Hayden, Zoey and Braxton Miller; step great-granddaughters, Dawne Davis and husband, Chris, and DeAnna Geiger, all of Johnson City, TN ,and Stephanie Adkins and husband, Josh, of Asheville; and several step-great grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Cornelia Smitherman Miller; brother, Carl Miller, and infant brother, Roger. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday afternoon, February 23, at 3 o’clock at Bethelview United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 until 3 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Military graveside Honors provided by the American Legion Post 130 and the Disabled American Veteran Chapter 90 will follow in the church cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the Bethelview United Methodist Church, % Holly Winker, 2817 N. Pine Run Rd., Boone, NC 28607. For all the acts of kindness and support, a special ‘Thank You’ to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care given to our family. Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Miller family.



Carolyn Joyce Cloud

1932 – 2020

God in his infinite wisdom has freed Carolyn Cloud from dementia and pain and called her home on Thursday, February 20, 22020. Miss Carolyn was born on December 18, 1932 to the late Elmer and daisy Menk in Chicago, IL. Carolyn was grateful to her grandmother for raising her in the faith of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, which provided her with strength, hope and compassion all through her life. At the age of 16, Carolyn began taking voice lessons which led to a profession albeit short career in performing as a soloist in weddings, churches, and in night clubs. She was very proud to be a part of the Chicago Chorale group. Carolyn also worked as a professional model and a community theatre actor and singer. She was the female lead in a production of Yankee Doodle Dandy about the life of George M. Cohen in Greenville, SC in 1973. Carolyn’s favorite role was that of mother to three children with her first husband James Cloud. She is preceded in death by her youngest child, Kathleen Cloud Wilson Pepper (Vince) and survived by her son, Steven Cloud (Freeda) of Dallas, TX and her daughter Deborah Cloud Carter (Stamey) of Boone, NC. She lived for most of her adult life in the Dallas, TX area. She divorced James after her children were grown and worked hard and successfully at living independently and contributing to her church, neighborhood and community. Carolyn lived a very active life and enjoyed exercise, roller skating, dancing, gardening, caring for animals of all kinds, decorating and needle point. She was always singing. She married Richard Jordan later in life who (also) preceded her in death. She is survived, and will be missed, by her five grandchildren, Daniel Carter (Sarah) of Waxhaw, NC, Alana Wilson Chomak (Pete) of Honey Grove, TX, Michael Carter (Rose) of Boone, NC, and Nicholas Wilson of Dallas, TX. Also, surviving are seven great grandchildren, Kwame, Samantha, Anna, Alex, Joseph, Abby, and Jacob Daniel. Carolyn’s daughter and son-in-law helped her move to the Boone area in 2018. Deborah and Stamey are grateful for the opportunity to have spent many wonderful days with Carolyn over the last two years. Despite illness Carolyn was always cheerful and considerate and a joy to be around. She loved her time in the mountains and was always fascinated by the beauty and variety of her surroundings here. The family wishes to thank the staff of Life Care of Banner Elk for the wonderful and loving care given to her for many months. We know they have a hard job but they were always helpful and showed a very caring attitude. We also appreciate the staff of Caldwell Hospice for the very helpful support during her difficult last few months. Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Cloud family.



Leta Mae Edmisten

1930 – 2020

Mrs. Leta Mae Dishman Edmisten, age 89, of Rush Branch Road, Sugar Grove, passed away Saturday morning, February 22, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center. Born July 24, 1930 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Willard and Janie Greene Dishman. While raising the family, she and husband, Baker, owned and operated their dairy farm. A devoted housewife and mother, Leta Mae loved and adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A charter member of Calvary Baptist Church, Leta Mae was a Christian lady who loved her church and church family. She always enjoyed producing the annual vegetable gardens and canning the bounty for family and friends. In her spare time would often be found quilting or reading a good book. Mrs. Edmisten is survived by her son, John Edmisten and wife, Sybil, of Sugar Grove; daughters, Catherine Tester and husband, Len, of Sugar Grove and Marilyn Stanley and husband, Mike, of Vilas; three granddaughters, Jennifer Arnette and husband, Barney, of Vilas, Myra Harper and husband, Jeff, of Boone, and Amber Grace Stanley Swift and husband, Bradley, of Vilas; three grandsons, John Edmisten, Jr. and wife, Amber of Sugar Grove, Brian Tester and wife, Lindsey, and Baker Stanley, all of Boone; four great-granddaughters, Jayden Arnette of Vilas, Eliza Madison Tester and Ellington Tester, both of Boone, and Daisy Mae Swift, of Vilas; and three great grandsons, Elias Edmisten of Sugar Grove, Avery Tester of Boone and Randy Swift of Vilas. A number nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Baker Edmisten; brothers, Lloyd, Ivan and Buster Dishman; and sisters, Maude Ward and Mabel Ward. Funeral services for Leta Mae Edmisten will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, February 25th, at 2 o’clock at Calvary Baptist Church in Sugar Grove, officiated by Pastor Jeremy Hull, Rev. Bradley Swift and nephew, Mike Dishman. The family will receive friends Tuesday from noon until 2 o’clock, two hours prior to services, at the Church. Graveside services will follow in the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Building Fund, 3193 Rush Branch Road, Sugar Grove, NC 28679 The Edmisten family wishes to extend a gracious ‘Thank You’ to the doctors, nurses, and entire staff at Watauga Medical Center for their special care of Leta Mae and her family. Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Edmisten family.

Julian C. Hunsucker

October 01, 1931 – February 18, 2020

Julian Cullen Hunsucker or “Corky”, was received by His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, into the eternity of His presence on Tuesday, February 18 following a twenty month struggle with esophageal cancer. Corky, age 88, was born on October 1, 1931 in Hedley, Texas, the son of the late Cullen Root Hunsucker and Mattie Alice Strickland Hunsucker.

Corky graduated from Texas Tech and worked for GMAC in Texas before moving to Seneca, South Carolina. He was the long time owner of Friendly Dodge in Seneca. Corky moved to Boone in 2005 when he married Barbara. Corky enjoyed attending the Tuesday morning mens’ Bible study at Chetola. His other interests were playing tennis, gardening and working out at the Wellness Center.

Corky is survived by his wife of fifteen years, Barbara, his three adult children, Catherine Tuggle and husband Robert of N. Richland Hills, TX; Sharon DuRant and husband George of Myrtle Beach, SC; son Bob Hunsucker and wife Tricia of Plano, TX; four grandchildren, Christopher Tuggle of San Angelo, TX, Ryann DuRant Smith of Washington, D.C., Breck Hunsucker and Heath Hunsucker of Plano, TX.

In addition to his parents, Corky was preceded in death by Clara Broyhill Hunsucker, his wife of almost fifty years and two sisters, Mary Alice Tibbets and Nancy Manny.

Funeral services for Julian C. Hunsucker will be conducted Saturday afternoon, February 22, 2020, at 3:00 o’clock, at Alliance Bible Fellowship. The body will lie in state, from 2:00 until 3:00, at the church, prior to the service. Officiating will be Pastor Doug Chesire. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Garden in Boone, NC.

The family will receive friends Saturday, from 2:00 until 3:00 o’clock, at the church, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alliance Bible Fellowship Finish Strong/New Auditorium, 1035 NC HWY 105 Bypass, Boone, NC 28607, or to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hunsucker family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Anna Lou Evans Beasley

February 07, 1918 – February 18, 2020

Anna Lou Evans Beasley, age 102, of 287 Bamboo Road, a former resident of Marrero, Louisiana, passed away Tuesday evening, February 18, 2020, at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone.

Anna Lou was born February 7, 1918 in Ida, Louisiana, a daughter of the late Achilles Oscar Evans and Jessie Byram Evans. She was a retired educator in the Orleans Parish School System in New Orleans, Louisiana.

She is survived by two daughters, Peggy Beasley and husband Dale Pertuit, and Jacquelyn Beasley Williams and husband Jim, and one son, Lone Beasley and wife Cindy. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Howard Beasley, Sr.; two sons, William Howard Beasley, Jr., and Oscar Dublin Beasley; one son-in-law, Raymond S. Rodgers; her step-mother, Josephine Lattier Evans; four sisters and one brother.

Funeral services for Anna Evans Beasley will be conducted Saturday afternoon, February 22, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches, Louisiana. Officiating will be Pastor Matthew Beasley, her grandson. Burial will follow at the Weaver Cemetery in Flora, Louisiana.

The family will received friends following the burial at Provencal Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645.

The family sends special thanks to the staff of Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care for their wonderful care of Anna.

Online condolences may be sent to the Beasley family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Keith Conley Presnell

June 15, 1950 – February 24, 2020

Keith Conley Presnell, age 69, of Andy Hicks Road, Banner Elk, passed away Monday morning, February 24, 2020, at his home.

Keith was born June 15, 1950 in Watauga County, a son of the late Henry Clay Presnell and Hazel Estep Presnell. He was the retired owner/operator of K&G Automotive Repair.

He is survived by his significant other, Melinda Presnell of the home; two sons, Gary W. Presnell and wife Melissa of Banner Elk, and Terry Presnell and wife Christina of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; four grandsons, Justin Presnell, Austin Presnell, Ryan Presnell and Dustin Presnell, all of Banner Elk; three great-grandsons, Landon Presnell, Aiden Harris, and Westen Presnell; one great-granddaughter, Aleeah Presnell; five sisters, Rilda Everhart and husband Mike of Greensboro, Beulah Clawson and husband Troy, Patty Clawson and husband Raymond, Sue Johnson and husband Allen, and Louisa Clawson and husband Allen, all of Elk Park; two brothers, Bobby Presnell and wife Pat of Vilas, and Billy Presnell and wife Glenda of Greensboro, and a brother-in-law, Pat Estep of Old Beech Mountain, North Carolina.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Presnell, Ida Presnell, and Betty Estep, and five brothers, Gurney, Calloway, Ransom, Kenney, and Benny Presnell.

Funeral services for Keith Conley Presnell will be conducted Sunday afternoon, March 1, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Charlie Martin, Gary Presnell, and Austin Presnell. Burial will follow in the Presnell Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the Presnell family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

George Thomas Miller

December 03, 1935 – February 24, 2020

George Thomas Miller, of 2376 Liberty Church Road, Hickory, surrounded by his loving family, died suddenly on Feb. 24, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was born Dec. 3, 1935, in the Pottertown section of Watauga County, to the late James Donley Miller and Rosalie Malinda Greer. He was preceded in death by a son, William George Miller; and brothers, Roby Earl Miller and Thomas Lovill Miller.

George was a retired furniture worker. He had three loves; his surviving wife of 63 years, Dorothy Canter Miller; his grandchildren, and bluegrass music, which he played on the guitar and mandolin and listened to his entire life. He is also survived by a sister, Geraldine Livingston of Sawmills; a brother, Robert Miller, of Lenoir; a son, Junior Miller of Hickory; a daughter Lisa (Berk) Smith of Hickory; grandsons, Sparky Miller, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Jonathan Miller (Barbara) of Thomasville; Dylan Smith of Hickory; Thomas Miller of Hickory; granddaughters Adrienne Smith of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Kaitlin Smith of Hickory; great-grandsons, Peter Litman of Kernersville; Nathaniel and Cameron Miller of Connelly Springs; Jeremiah Miller of Hickory; and great-granddaughters, Lexi Miller of Newton, and Mackenzie Lane of Morganton.

Funeral services for George Thomas Miller will be conducted Saturday afternoon, February 29, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Rick Miller. Burial will follow in the Potter-Main Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Glenn David Kirby

November 03, 1954 – February 24, 2020

Glenn David Kirby, age 65, of Third Street, Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at his home.

Funeral arrangements for Glenn David Kirby are incomplete at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Kirby family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Reathy Randall Cox

November 10, 1931 – February 24, 2020

Reathy Randall Cox, age 88, of Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, passed away Monday morning, February 24, 2020, at Glenbridge Nursing and Rehabilitation in Boone.

Reathy was born November 10, 1931 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late William Wesley Randall and Annie Triplett Randall. She was a lifelong resident of Watauga County. Reathy enjoyed working in her garden. She was always pleased to spend time with her family. Reathy especially enjoyed having visits from her brother Grady and Larry Austin.

She is survived by one daughter, Louella Jarrell; one granddaughter, Kandy Pierce; one great-granddaughter, Kayla; two great-great-grandchildren; Dalton and Aliva, and one brother, Taft Randall of Bassett, Virginia. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carson Cox, and her siblings, Grady, Eula, Odell, Buster, Vilas, Carl, Velma, and Ernest.

Graveside services and burial for Reathy Randall Cox will be conducted Wednesday morning, February 26, 2020, at 11:00 o’clock, at the Cox Family Cemetery. Officiating will be Reverend Burl Jones and Mr. Carter Randall.

Memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina, 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the Cox family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Betty Vance Poore

September 15, 1937 – February 19, 2020

Betty Vance Poore, age 82, of Jonas Ridge , passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Life Care Center in Banner Elk. She was born on September 15, 1937 in Avery County to the late Sam and Joda Wise Vance. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one half-brother, John Vance; and two grandsons, Logan and C.J. Poore.

Betty was a loving wife to Charles for over 64 years. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Betty never met a stranger. She would open the doors to her home for all the children in the community and take a head count the next morning so she would know how much breakfast to cook to feed them all. Betty also loved driving fast red cars.

She was the founder of Mountaineer Equipment Co. in Jonas Ridge

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of over 64 years, Charles W. Poore of the home; three sons, David Poore and wife Patty, Sam Poore and wife Christa, and Chuck Poore and wife Darlene all of Pineola; four grandchildren, Shane Poore, Melinda Poore, Ashley Poore and Jodi Nichols; one great granddaughter, Parker; and two half-sisters, Sammy Ellis and Cathy Beam.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Lander Heafner officiating.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00 P.M. one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will follow immediately following the service at the Poore family cemetery.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Poore family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net <http://www.rsfh.net/>;

The care of Betty and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Sgt.1st Class J.W. (Billy) Ollis

August 17, 1930 – February 19, 2020

Sgt. 1st class J.W. (Billy) Ollis, 89, passed away peaceably surrounded by family and friends on February 19, 2020 at Cannon Hospital in Linville, N.C. He was born August 17, 1930 to the late Harrison and Rose Brown Ollis. In addition, to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers; Devoe (Sarah Belle) Ollis, Ken (Lila) Ollis; Infant brothers Sam and Bynum Ollis; Sisters Anna Mae (Raymond) Turbyfill, Eunavie McGuire and Roberta (Tot) Smith; Grandson Steve Ollis

Billy was born August 17, 1930 in Cranberry, N.C., he retired from US army as a First Sergeant on June 1, 1973 at Fort Bragg, NC after completing 26 years of service, he served overseas for 17 years. In Japan, Germany, Korea and Vietnam. He was awarded Bronze Star Medal with oak leave cluster, Air Medal. He was awarded Vietnam campaign medal with 6 battle stars with cross of Gallantry and occupational medal for Japan and Germany, the Army commendation medal with oak leaf cluster.

He was an active member of Cranberry Baptist Church and always had the testimony that he loved the Lord and his Church Family. He loved to garden, watch ballgames, always had a funny demeanor and wanting to put a smile on faces around him, talking about his life in the military…and especially about his church, where he served as past Superintendent and Sunday School Teacher.

Sgt. Ollis was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Claudette Henson Ollis of Cranberry, NC., sons Jonny W. Ollis (Sandra) of Roan Mountain, TN.; Michael Ollis of Sierra Vista, AZ; Daughter Sandra King of Aurora, CO.; Stepson David (Danielle) Henson of Cranberry, NC. Grandsons Aaron (Sharon) King and Gary Lee King both of Arizona; Great-Grandchildren Alex King of Arizona and Paige King Klein ( Nick) of Hawaii; Sister Silvia Ollis Bare of Elk Park, N.C. ; Several nephews, and nieces and cousins.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the Hospice Workers and the Hospital Staff at Cannon Hospital for their loving, special care that they gave during this time of need.

Funeral Services with Military Honors be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 beginning at 12:00PM at Cranberry Baptist Church with Reverend David Burnop officiating. Family will received friends from 11:00 until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cranberry Baptist Church; 5750 N US Hwy 19E, Newland, NC 28657

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Ollis family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of J.W. and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland



Edward Francis Welch

February 5, 1942 – February 20, 2020

Edward Francis Welch was born on February 5, 1942 and was called home on February 20, 2020. Ed was born in Portsmouth, New Hampshire to Albert G. Welch and Dorothy Clark Kelly Welch. He was one of four siblings, predeceased by his older brother Clark Welch (Lacy) and survived by his younger brother Jay Welch (Dee) and younger sister Mary Grace Satur (Ron). At a young age, Ed’s family moved to Gainesville, Florida. Ed was a proud Eagle Scout. After his 1960 graduation from Gainesville High School, he enlisted and served honorably in the United States Army, before attending Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida. At FSU, Ed was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi business fraternity and received his Bachelor of Science in hospitality management. Also while at FSU, Ed met the love of his life, Kathleen Patrice Hartnett Welch. Together, Ed and Kathy raised five children in Ormond Beach, Florida. Ed was in the hotel and restaurant industries for more than thirty years. After retiring from hospitality, Ed and Kathy worked together as co-managers at numerous retirement homes up and down the eastern United States. More important to Ed than any paid position he ever held, was his passion and commitment to help others. As a devoted Catholic at St. Bernadette Church in Linville, North Carolina, Ed spent years working with the poor and the hungry, counseling prisoners and mentoring those in need. If he wasn’t helping someone, Ed’s life was not being fulfilled. Ed was a man of honor and faith. He is survived by Kathy, his wife of fifty-two years, their five children, Mark, Kelly (Danny), Joseph, Matthew (Stacy) and Anne Marie, fourteen grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be held at St. Bernadette Church at 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please remember Ed through your donation to St. Bernadette Food Pantry, PO Box 1252, Linville, North Carolina 28646.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Welch family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Edward and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Jane Greene Daniels

March 26, 1951 – February 22, 2020

Jane Greene Daniels peacefully exchanged her earthly house key for the one to the pearly gates to walk the streets of gold with her parents Floyd and Wilma Coffey Greene and brother Jim on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Jane blessed us with her compassionate spirit and selfless devotion to her family for 68 years. Known by all for her strength,authenticity, hard working intelligence, and quick wit, Jane was a Mom who balanced her work, home life beautifully and was a lifetime active member of Linville Evangelical Methodist Church. She loved to cook, knit, cross stitch, and tend to her plants. But of all the hobbies aside, her favorite heart’s desire was to support and cheer for her grandchildren. In her younger years, Jane was known for her gift to play basketball which earned her All Western NC Honors and she went on to play basketball for Appalachian State University. Her greatest legacy, however, will be the love she bestowed on her children and grandchildren.

Those she left to cherish her memory are two sons; Bill Daniels and wife Valerie of Banner Elk and Bruce Daniels and wife Linda of Linville; one daughter, Barbie Samsel and husband Kristopher of Maricopa, AZ.; eight grandchildren, Austin and Jacob Daniels, Abi, Buddy, and Maddie Samsel, and Lindsay, Jessica, and Jacob Wiseman; Brother; Joe and wife Karen Greene of Burlington N.C.; two nephews, Phillip and Joey Greene; and two nieces, Natalie Earnhardt and Janna Elliott.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 1:00 PM two hours prior to the service at the church.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Linville Evangelical Methodist Church with Dr. Ken Harper and Pastor Phillip Greene officiating.

Interment will follow immediately after the service at Tanglewood Cemtery.

After the service the family request you join them at the Greene residence for food and fellowship.

Serving as pallbearers will be Austin Daniels, Jacob Daniels, Jacob Wiseman, Kristopher Samsel, Joey Greene, Ray Elliott, John Hicks, and William Costner.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to the Jim Greene Scholarship Fund, c/o Avery County School Foundation, 775 Cranberry Street, Newland, North Carolina 28657

Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the Daniels family and viewed at www.rsfh.net.

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland is serving the Daniels family.

