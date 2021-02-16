Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 16, 2021

Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 6:35 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Everett Eugene “Sonny” Hicks

1938 – 2021

Everett Eugene ‘Sonny’ Hicks, age 82, of Roby Greene Rd., Boone, passed away Tuesday evening, February 9, 2021 at his home. Born August 22, 1938 in Watauga County, he was a son of Cluster Eli and Hazel Dare Hicks. Most of his life was spent in Watauga County. He served a tour in the U.S. Army from 1958 until 1960 during the Korean War before retiring from Appalachian State University as Maintenance Mechanic over Food Services. Sonny was a faithful member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and served as a Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent for many years. He truly loved his church family. Sonny was a great story teller, especially when proudly talking about his family. He would tell anyone who would listen all about the history of his beloved North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team whom he has followed since the l950’s. Sonny was a farmer at heart and loved being outdoors at any opportunity. He loved his family more than anything.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Sylvia Bingham Hicks; children, Norman Eugene Hicks and wife, Penny, of Boone, Diane Hicks Coffey and husband, David, of Vilas; grandchildren, Kelley Denise Parson and husband, Jamie, Dustin James Hicks and wife, Macy, Allison Nicole Taylor and husband, Cameron, Samuel Logan Coffey; great-grandchildren, Blake Allen Parsons, Lucas Martin Parsons and Blaine Bennett Taylor; and brothers, Glenn Hicks and wife, Donna, and Dean Hicks and wife, Peggy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Dayton, Jim, Evelyn, Lucy, Carlene and Phyllis.

A private service for Sonny Hicks will be scheduled for family followed by a celebration of life service to be announced at a later date. The family suggests memorials to Tabernacle Baptist Church, in care of Judy Hampton, 3004 North Pine Run Rd., Boone, or to Medi-Home Health and Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hicks family.



Baxter Frank Greene

1949 – 2021

Baxter Frank Greene, 71, of Granite Falls, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday February 9th, 2021. Born on April 5th, 1949 in Watauga County Baxter was the son of Frank and Mae Greene. Baxter was saved at the age of 23 at Central Baptist Church in Whitnel and the Lord called him to preach the gospel in 1975. After graduating Tabernacle Bible College in Greeneville SC Baxter pastored Harvest Baptist Church in Hildebran, Gamewell Baptist Church and other small churches in East Tennessee and Pennsylvania. Baxter loved missionaries and took his family to visit and support missionaries in Mexico, Pennsylvania and Louisiana. Over the years he consistently supported these missionaries and more in Israel and Haiti. His love for the Lord was manifested in his actions. He never got over God’s grace and God’s love.

He started playing golf as a hobby, and began playing competition golf in the Amateur Golf Tour, and started winning tournaments. In 2006 he achieved the greatest accomplishment of his golf career by winning the PGA Tour Superstore World Amateur Handicap Championship.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Greene. Baxter is survived by his wife of 53 years Kathy Greene, of the home; four children daughter Melissa Greene Patton and husband Randy, Pamela Greene Clark and husband Terry, Tamela Greene Younce, Kevin Greene and wife Erica Greene. Twelve grandchildren Matthew Patton, Timothy Patton and wife Jessica, Jonah Patton, Ryan Patton, Zachary Clark, Cathryn Clark Greene and husband Ethan, Ethan Younce and wife Tori, Holly Younce, Kevin Greene Jr, Mackenzie Greene, Rachel Greene, Charlie Greene. Great Grandchildren: Eyland Triplett, Hadley Patton and Karson Younce. One sister, Lennis Greene Moody and husband Carl of Vilas NC. Brothers Larry Greene of California and Ronnie Greene of Kentucky. Niece Carla Moody Greene and husband Wendell and nephew Baxter Moody.

A celebration of Baxter’s life will be held on Saturday February 13th at 1:30 pm at New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Daniel Buchanan, Bro. Larry Winkler and Bro. Dale Painter officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30pm to 1:30pm at New Beginning Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens and Cemetery.

The family appreciates flowers and contributions made to Caldwell Hospice, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, NC 28645. Online condolences can be sent to the Greene family at www.evansfuneralservice.com. Evans Funeral Service & Crematory of Lenoir are serving the Greene family.



Diane Sherwood

1948 – 2021

Mrs. Diane Fraley Sherwood, age 72, of Vilas, passed away peacefully in her sleep from her daughter’s home into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday, February 12, 2021. Born March 23, 1948 in Elizabeth City, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Chester Ray and Frances Harmon Fraley. Being the daughter of a military dad, she lived in many interesting places during her childhood including England and the Philippines. She enjoyed sewing clothes for her children, quilting, cross stitch, canning, ceramics and reading. Diane worked at First National Bank, IRC/TRW and the High Country Council of Government, but her most important work was being a wife and mother. She was a stay at home mother for many years. As a young wife, she taught Sunday School and is remembered as a loving and kind teacher. Diane was active in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Her family was truly her greatest joy.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Joe Sherwood, four children; Alison Moretz and husband James of Zionville, Mary Ann Greene and husband Michael of Vilas, Joseph Sherwood and wife Patricia of Mountain City and Johnathan Sherwood and wife Kelli of Vilas, eleven grandchildren, Jimmy Moretz and wife Chloe, Justin Moretz and wife Jessica, Josie Moretz and fiancé’ Carter Dearmin, Julie Moretz and Jack Moretz, Grace Greene, Renee Gentry, Cristie Dunn, Abby Moretz and wife Kayla Malloy, Lindi Sherwood and Raylin Sherwood, five great grandchildren, Jamie Moretz, Peyton Moretz, Jada Gentry, Tru Dunn and Bree Dunn, one sister, Judy Fairchild and husband David of Fleetwood, one brother, Mike Fraley and wife Debi of Winter Garden, Florida, one sister in law, Sarah Watson and a brother in law, John David Sherwood and wife Peggy all of Vilas and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Mrs. Diane Sherwood will be conducted Monday, February 15, 2021 at 2 PM at the Cove Creek Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Kevin Combs, Rev. Shelby Stephens and Rev. Frank Woods. The body will lie in repose at the church from noon until 2 pm so that friends may pay their respects and sign the guest register. Those attending are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A private graveside service for the family will follow in the Cove Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests no food or flowers and suggests memorials to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Sherwood family.



Michelle Tolbert Helton

1969 – 2021

Michelle Tolbert Helton, age 52, of Bolick Road, Lenoir, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Caldwell Memorial Hospital. Born February 6, 1969 in Watauga County, she was the daughter of Judi Payne Tolbert and the late James Owen Tolbert. Michelle loved her family above all and always looked forward to spending precious time with then at the coast of North Carolina. As an active member of Boone Advent Christian Church she involved herself in various church activities and especially enjoyed assisting in the nursery. Michelle was a medical assistant at Blowing Rock Medical Park.

She is survived by her husband, Iain Davis Helton; son, Graham Helton and daughter, Megan Helton, both of Blowing Rock; her mother, Judy Tolbert of Blowing Rock; nephew, Parker Tolbert and sister-in-law, Melanie Tolbert. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Tolbert

Graveside services for Michelle will be conducted Thursday afternoon, February 18, 2021 at 1 o’clock at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock, officiated by Minister Gordon Noble. A celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date. Guests are reminded to please observe Covid protocol. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness in memory of Michelle.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Helton family.



Marisa Ann Norris

1953 – 2021

Marisa Ann Greene Norris, age 67, of McMillan Rd., Crumpler, passed away Sunday evening, February 14. 2021 at Ashe Memorial Hospital in Jefferson. Born December 4, 1953 in Watauga County, she was the daughter of Edsel William Greene and the late Wilma Jean Trivette Greene. Marisa loved traveling and singing gospel music with the Greene Family. She was a member of the New Beginnings Bible Church in Independence, VA where her husband pastored and where Marisa taught Women’s Bible Study and led the Children’s Choir. Most important to her was love for her Lord and love of family. Her calling in life was being the greatest wife, mother and homemaker, cooking and baking for her family, and especially preparing her famous Christmas candies. She enjoyed sewing, needlework, cross stitching, arts and crafts, creating home decorations, and macramé. She had a special talent for finding and assisting anyone needing a little help.

Marisa is survived by her husband, Rev. Gary G. Norris; sons, Gary Gale Norris and wife, Marlo, of Julian, NC and Gerry Grant Norris and wife, Donna of North East, Md; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; her father, Edsel Greene; and two sisters, Eva Jean Aldridge and husband, Len, of Boone and Sherry Lynn Trivette and husband, Ken, of Pine Ridge, S.D.

Graveside services for Marissa Greene Norris will be conducted Sunday afternoon, February 21st at 2:30 at the Norris-Tabernacle Cemetery, officiating by Rev. Steve LeaShomb. The family requests that guests please observe Covid protocol. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Covid Unit at Ashe Memorial Hospital, 200 Hospital Avenue, Jefferson NC 28640.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Norris family.



Janice Greene Tester

1950 – 2021

Janice Greene Tester, 70 of the Stoney Fork Community, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

She was born in Watauga County, NC to the late Burl and Jewell Greene.

Survivors include her son, Van Trivette of Deep Gap; a sister, Judy Liner and husband Ron of Winston Salem, NC; Two brothers, Buddy Greene and wife Ruth of Banner Elk, NC, Mark Greene of Mountain City, TN; five nieces, Christy Denny and husband Kyle of West Jefferson, NC, Becky Greene of Goose Creek, SC, Paula Benton and husband Jimmy of Virginia Beach, VA, Tammy Clark and husband Freddie of Midlothian, VA, Beth Francis and husband Jose’ of Norfolk, VA; a nephew Matt Liner and wife Laura of Lexington, NC; several great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Burl and Jewell Greene, her husband, Bob Tester, a brother, Jimmy Greene of Norfolk, VA, and a special friend, Gene Phillips.

Mrs. Tester worked most of her life in food services and retired from the State of North Carolina (ASU}. She was a very compassionate person who was always willing to assist anyone in need. She was a member of Old Fields Baptist Church in Fleetwood, NC.

The family has chosen to have a private family graveside service at Stoney Fork Baptist Church Cemetery, Deep Gap

Mrs. Tester will lie in state at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home in Boone on Thursday February 18, 2021, from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm.

A Celebration of Life service held at Old Fields Baptist Church will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to a charity of your choosing.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Tester family

Patrcia Luree Mellon Magruder

September 23, 1924 – February 08, 2021

Patricia Luree Mellon Magruder, 96, of Blowing Rock, N.C. died February 8, 2021. She was born September 23, 1924 in Ypsilanti, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents Edith Collins Robbins and Max H. Robbins. Sisters Margaret R. Sweeney, Gwyn R. Hofstetter, brothers, Daniel M. Robbins of Nashville, TN. , Harold W. Robbins of Ypsilanti, Michigan and Edward E. Mellon of Pittsburgh, PA.

A few years later, living in Pennsylvania, she worked in a Theatrical Portrait Studio as a Photographic Retoucher. Mrs Magruder was intstrumental in the early 1942 construction and operation of Camp Campbell, now known as Fort Campbell, Kentucky. She worked for the Area Engineers in the beginning construction, then Ordinance and Quartermaster. In 1972 her husband passed away and she moved to Nashville, TN. There she worked in the Medical and Dental profession until her retirement in 1986 when she married William B. Magruder of Shelbyville, TN. They eventually moved to Blowing Rock, NC where they built a home.

She was a long serving member of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution (DAR), since 1973 beginning in the General Daniel Smith’s Rock Castle Chapter of Donelson, TN and later the Daniel Boone Rock Castle DAR Chapter in Boone, N.C. .She was a very talented lady who enjoyed who enjoyed ceramics, painting and knitting.

Pat is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, William Bromley Magruder, a son, Charles Edward Mellon of Palm Harbor, FL, a step-daughter, Elizabeth M. Lawler and husband of Huntsville, AL and a step-son, William I. Magruder of Derwood, Md.. Grandchildren: Krista M. Esposito (Rafaele) and great grandchildren: Gwyneth Luree Remley, Nicholas Rafaele, Joseph Nathaniel and Anthony Charles Esposito, Staci Anne McDonough (Peter) and great grandchildren John Joseph, Emma Marie and Byrom Samuel and nine nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the management and staff of Deerfield Assisted Living for their loving care and Medi-Home Health and Hospice during the last few months and days providing support and comfort, particularly RN Lindsay Flutengale.

The Magruder’s were members of the Blowing Rock Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church.

A graveside service will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Washington, D.C. at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Online condolences may be sent to the Magruder family at hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Rebecca “Becky” Ford Barkley

April 09, 1948 – February 10, 2021

Mrs. Rebecca “Becky” Ford Barkley completed her full life and a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer on Wednesday, February 10, ending a life of service and contribution.

A native of Boone, NC, she was the daughter of the late Marion Glenn and Brooke Stanbery Ford. She graduated from the North Carolina Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in 1969 and had experience as 6th floor head nurse at North Carolina Baptist Hospital, private duty nursing while her children were young, and staff nurse at the Lithotripsy Center in Winston-Salem. As the family moved to Columbia, SC, she joined the staff of the Providence Hospital Eye Surgery Center as staff nurse, eventually becoming Assistant Director and later the Acting Director. Her 25 years at Providence Hospital ended in 2014 but she continued working as PRN for 5 more years.

She married Rev. H. E. Barkley, who was serving as Minister of Education at Ardmore Baptist Church, of which she was a member in 1975 and worked in the Preschool Bible Study and Mission organizations. The family moved to Columbia, SC where her husband served as Minister of Education and Administration at Spring Valley Baptist Church. There she immersed herself again in the Preschool area. After his retirement, they joined First Baptist Church of Columbia. At both churches, she became known for her outstanding culinary ability and entertaining. Her love for missions led her to be a part of mission trips to Ecuador, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin and served in the Soup Kitchens in Winston-Salem and at Washington Street UMC in Columbia. At First Baptist, she was on the Welcome Committee as well as the Homebound Committee, visiting homebound members at least once a month.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years; son, Michael; daughter, Meredith (Andrew) Murphy; grandson, Luke Ford Murphy, all of Columbia; sister, Marian; brother, Mark (Gail); niece, Erin (John) Patterson; and great niece, Lauren; and aunt, Betty Stanbery (Doug) Hughes, all of Boone.

A memorial service will be held 2 o’clock, on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Boyce Chapel of First Baptist Church, Columbia. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel is assisting the family. Please wear face masks and honor social distancing. Burial will follow the next week at the cemetery of her home church, Laurel Springs Baptist Church, in Boone, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Foreign Missions (Lottie Moon Offering), at First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 1000, Columbia, SC 29202.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mrs. Rebecca Ann Barkley please visit our Sympathy Store.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the local arrangements.

Steve Craig

January 15, 1959 – February 12, 2021

Steve William Craig, age 62, of 5538 Thunderhead Trail, passed away suddenly at his home Friday February 12, 2021.

A native of Caldwell County he was the son of the late John W. Craig and Christine Coffey Craig. Steve was preceded in death by one infant son, Samuel William Craig.

He was a talented carpenter who helped build many homes in and around Blowing Rock. He was a faithful member of St. Marks Lutheran Church. Steve was a devoted husband to his wife, Chubby Craig for 44 years and his faithful friends, his beloved dogs, Betsy, Jacob, Pooh Bear, and Buddy.

He is survived by his wife, Chubby Craig, four sisters, Lorrine Miller and her late husband Charles of Boone; Wanda Silver and husband Randall of Lenoir; Meliea Hicks of Shady Valley, Tennessee; Susie Rupard and husband Freddie of Lenoir and one brother, Edward Craig and wife Libby of Lenoir. He is survived by several nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made Shriners Hospital For Children, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, Florida 32886 or to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or to ASPCA, at www.aspca.org/donate.

Online condolences may be sent to the Craig family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements



Wendy Lynn Coish

August 5, 1971 – February 7, 2021

Wendy Lynn Coish, 49, of Banner Elk, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Cannon Memorial Hospital in Newland. She was born on August 5, 1971 in Rowan County, to the late Robert and Geraldine Crowell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by one sister, Sandra Helig and one brother, Alan Crowell.

Wendy was the most caring person and never met a stranger. She adored spending time with her grandchildren. Wendy also loved her dog, Jade and enjoyed listening to music. She also loved spending time with her family.

Wendy is survived by her loving husband, Jonathan Tatum of the home; one daughter, Holly Propst (Tony Jr.) of Kannapolis, NC; one son, Jonathan Tatum II; two grandchildren, Holden and Arizonia Propst; and one brother, Randy Crowell of Spencer.

Private services will be held at a later date.



Phyllis Jean Hoffer

November 2, 1935 – February 8, 2021

Phyllis J. Hoffer, age 85, of Newland, passed away into eternal rest on Monday, February 8, 2021 at the Waters of Roan Mountain in Tennessee. In addition to her parents and five siblings, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Donald A. Hoffer.

Phyllis attended Big Meadows Baptist Church prior to her illness. She retired from K-Mart of Greenwood, South Carolina with twenty years of service.

Phyllis leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter Donna Johnson of Greenwood, South Carolina; her son, Joel Hoffer of Newland; one grandson, Jody Hoffer of Honea Path, South Carolina; four great grandchildren; and one sister, Sueann Lyman of Valdosta, Georgia.

A graveside service was held to celebrate the Life of Phyllis J. Hoffer on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, with Rev. Keith Russell Officiating.

The family request memorials be made to Big Meadows Baptist Church. 1985 Horney Road, Newland, NC 28657.

The family extends gratitude to Waters of Roan Highlands and Amedisys Group for their compassion, support and wonderful care during this difficult time.



Claude Stevie Arnett

March 6, 1958 – February 9, 2021

Claude Stevie Arnett, age 62, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 6, 1958 in Avery County, NC, a son of the late Claude Cleveland and Dorothy June Owens Arnett. Claude worked for his brother, Bob in the upholstery business and was an avid hunter. He was a member of Way of Life Church of Bristol. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James Arnett and Mike Arnett; and sisters, Ruby Holtsclaw, Patricia Hefner, Tracy Huffman and Bonnie Arnett.

Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Barbara Morris Arnett; son, Danny L. Hampton and wife Stephanie; grandchildren, Lindsay Burk and husband Dakota, Corey, Mandy, Isaac, Ethan and Peyton Hampton; great granddaughter, Katie Burk; two brothers, Bobby Arnett and Tim Arnett; three sisters, Brenda Lail, Rose McCracken and Loretta Black; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Tanglewood Cemetery in Linville, NC with Pastor Joey Williams officiating.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.



Shirley Sue Arnett

September 5, 1950 – February 11, 2021

Shirley Sue Arnett, age 70, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.

She was born on September 5, 1950 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of Paul Mack Ramsey of Banner Elk and the late Mabel Townsend Ramsey.

Shirley worked for many years as a Teachers Assistant at Banner Elk Elementary and was a member of the Banner Elk Seventh Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed sewing and loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

She was preceded in death by her Husband and love of her life, Jerry James Arnett; Mother, Mabel Ester Ramsey; Sister, Debra Ann Eggers; Brother, Billy Joe Ramsey.

Shirley leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Father, Paul Mack Ramsey of Banner Elk, NC, Brother, Mack (Betty) Ramsey, Jr. of Spruce Pine, NC, Sister, Judy E. Ramsey of Banner Elk, NC, Brother, Randy (Lenise) Ramsey of Spruce Pine, NC, Brother, Mark (Michal) Ramsey.

Services for Shirley Sue Arnett will be held on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Grandfather Chapel of the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Ramsey, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Mount Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask.

Shirley’s family would like to thank the Nurses and staff of Cannon Memorial Hospital and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, Jonas Ridge Adult Care for the loving support they provided to her.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Arnett family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Shirley and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Helen Guy

April 5, 1936 – February 11, 2021

Helen Guy, age 84, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville, NC.

She was born on April 5, 1936 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Hobert Guy and the late Lona Guy Guy.

Helen enjoyed staying at home, sewing, writing and drawing pictures. She was one of the happiest people you would ever want to meet, and greeted everyone with a smile.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Hobert Guy; Mother, Lona Guy; Sister, Nellie Clark; Two Brothers, Jack Guy, Jerry Lee Guy; .

Helen leaves behind to cherish her memory her, Daughter, Robin (Steven) Lunsford of Marion, NC, Grandson, Steven (Jessica) Lunsford, Jr. of Fort Rucker, AL, Great-Granddaughter, Della Rae Lunsford; Nieces, Jennifer and Heather Bailey of Newland, NC; Great Nieces, Christy, Emma, Stephanie and Virginia Bailey of Newland, NC; Great Nephew Jonathan Bailey of Newland, NC.

Services for Helen Guy will be held on Sunday, February 14, 2021 beginning at 3:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rv. Gary Greene officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 pm on Sunday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. All guests attending the visitation and service must bring and wear a mask.

The family would like to offer a very special thank you to Judy Coleman for the loving care she provided to Helen.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Guy family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Helen and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.