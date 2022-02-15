Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 15, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

.

.

Roderick Douglas “Doug” Steward

June 9, 1967 – January 27, 2022

Roderick Douglas Steward, age 54, of Boone, was called Home to rest on Thursday, January 27th, 2022. A native of Watauga County, Doug was a son of Linda Wilson Parker, his mother, who passed away in 2014. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Juanita Steward; special great-aunts: Nell Ray and Pauline Parish; and best friend, Mark Grimes.

He enjoyed playing golf with his son, hiking with his grandkids, cookouts with his daughter, car rides with his daughter and grandkids, lifting weights, listening to music, playing and watching football and above all, spending time with his loved ones. Through the course of nearly 30 years, Doug mastered his skill in carpentry and became a well known name in the business by working closely with a number of honorable associates, most recently Mr. Bill Dacchille, also a close and personable friend. Doug was a light of positivity and blessing to all he encountered.

Surviving is his son, Jordan Steward of Mebane, NC; daughter, Kendrick Steward of Boone; grandchildren: M. J. Page and Faith Page; brother, Lonnie Parker of Burnsville; sisters: Shelby “Sissy” Parker of Spruce Pine, Stephanie Parker of Burnsville and Teresa Parker of Burnsville; step-father, Randy Parker of Burnsville; special uncle, Ossie Parker and wife, Gail, of Burnsville; best friends: “Moose” Herring, Jay Patrick, Curt Moore, John Lacue, Kevin White, Jeff Grass and Vic; nieces: Nessie, Keona, Serenity and Lonna ; nephews: Terrill, Shawn, Naheim, Zackery and Isaiah; and two women that loved and supported him throughout his life, he considered second mothers: Betty Grimes and Peggy Horton. Many cousins, friends and other extended family also survive.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 3rd at Boone Mennonite Brethren Church. Funeral Services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the church with Rev. Mike Mathes officiating. Interment will be held in the Marietta Atkins Cemetery in Burnsville. Pallbearers will be: Jordan Steward, John Aaron, Jay Patrick, Jeff Grass, Terrill Brooks, Shawn Barnes, Naheim Lee and John Lacue. Honorary pallbearers will be: Lonnie Parker, “Moose” Herring, Curt Moore, Kevin White and Larry Parker. Flower girls will be: Keona Parker, Serenity Parker and Nessie Poore.

.

.

Thelma Jean Eakes

1930 – 2022

Jean (Combs) Eakes of Boone & Smithfield, NC died in early February. The youngest of 5 children of the late Robert & Lillie Burks, she was born in May 1930 in Cheyenne County, Colorado.

Her family relocated to Yates Center, Kansas where she attended high school & was Homecoming Queen her senior year. She helped on the farm in her early years, worked at Ohio State & lastly in Property Mgmt from 1975 – 1980 in Raleigh. While in this position she had the extremely good fortune to meet, fall in love with & eventually marry Lt. Colonel Lindsey G. Eakes / USAF. Their love of the NC mtns had them moving to Deep Gap for 8 years. The next 28 years were spent in Fayetteville. In 2017 she moved into Appalachian Brian Estates in Boone. She loved her new home so very much & was blessed with great friends & a top notch staff at ABE. She enjoyed rides on the Blue Ridge Pkwy as well as meanderings in the countryside.

Some of her best times were had at the large annual Eakes family reunions in Johnston County. A special THANKS to all of the Eakes family for accepting her so graciously into their family. Many other memorable times were spent across from the Old Drug Store where Lindsey’s mom Eva Eakes resided & cooked so many delicious meals.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lt. Colonel Lindsey G. Eakes, her son Bradley Combs, stepsons Jonathan Eakes & Lindsey Eakes II, sisters Florence Vaughn, June Flournoy, Bonnie Feldman & brother Clifford Burks.

She is survived by her son Dana Combs of Vilas, NC. She is also survived by stepchildren Judith & Ron Goins, Selma, Randall & Pat Eakes, Clayton, Thomas & Cheryl Eakes, Durham, Jeffrey & Nancy Eakes, Cary, as well as 20+ grand & great-grand family members.

She will be laid to rest in the Combs/Eakes Memorial Garden in Vilas where views of Grandfather & Beech Mtns will ensure a beautiful resting spot for all of eternity.

.

.

Verrell Patrick “Pat” Cogan

1937 – 2022

Verrell Patrick “Pat” Cogan, age 84, of Montross, VA, formerly of Watauga County, the Bethel Community, NC passed away February 7, 2022 at home.

Born August 8, 1937 to Verrell and Mary Cogan, “Pat” was retired with 32 years with NASA and also worked with High Energy Astro Physics Group of Greenbelt, MD. Pat was a world class woodcarver, often judging competitions and was a founding member of the Doc Watson Museum.

Survivors include his wife, Kate Phillips Cogan of the Montross, VA; son, Philip Cogan and wife Christie and grandson James Patrick (JP) Cogan, all of Fredericksburg, VA; sister, Kim Sullivan of Purcellville, VA; nieces, Marta (Patrick) Mulroney of Berryville, VA, Dana (Mack) Hoover of Leesburg, VA, and Karla (Ken) Murphy of St. Augustine, FL; nephews, Chris (Joli) Cogan of Florida and Darrell (Karen) Cogan of Florida; sisters-in-law, Karen Cogan Gasperson of Florida, Betty (Sam) Bentley of Vilas, Carrie Phillips (Allen) Cornett of Zionville, and Bonita Phillips of Sugar Grove. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Verrell and Mary Cogan; sisters, Barbara and Jane; brothers, Richard and Gary; his first wife, Barbara Craddock; and brothers-in-law, JC, Earl, Bob, and Tommy Phillips.

Celebration of Life services for Verrell Patrick “Pat” Cogan will be held, Saturday, February 26, 2022, beginning at 1:00 PM in the Bethel Baptist Church officiated by the Reverend Charlie Martin.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Shriners Children’s Hospital, in care of Randy Vines, 1005 George Wilson Rd., Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at the www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Cogan family.

.

.

Sarah Jean Johnson

1950 – 2022

On Monday, January 7, 2022, Sarah Johnson, loving sister, friend, and mother to whoever needed one, passed away at the age of 72.

Sarah was born on January 16, 1950 at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, VA to Leonard and Barbara (Lindsay) Reintjes. Sarah was a natural born caregiver who started early in life with her 4 siblings. Legend has it that Sarah was kicked out of her Catholic nursing school for sneaking out to go dancing (or for refusing to dissect a rat, which she brought home as a pet for her younger brother Pete, but …we’ll never know). This did not deter her from a life of service, and she continued working as a caregiver while she attended Memphis State. Sarah met the love of her life, Dallas Johnson, and after a brief courtship they married on October 14, 1973. They raised 3 children, Jeanie, Jeremy, and Rachel, including her other children that joined the family later, Nena and Monteil.

Sarah was truly a jack-of-all-trades. She was a teacher, printer, business owner, bookkeeper, manager, and nurse. She always said “fake it till you make it” and pursued anything she put her mind to. She never kept a grudge and would give you the shirt off her back and support and mentor you while you figured it all out. As dementia slowly took away memories and functions, Sarah always had faith in God, loved her siblings, and cared for people.

Sarah was preceded in death by her mother and father, her sister-in-law Cathy, and her husband Dallas. She is survived by her brothers, John, David, and Pete, sister Michele, children Jeanie (Tim), Jeremy (Meghan), Rachel (Joseph), and 8 grandchildren, and her dear nieces and nephews.

An intimate service was held on February 9, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church in Boone, NC. A video of the service is available on YouTube www.youtube.com/c/GraceLutheranBooneNC. Sarah will be interned with her loving husband at the State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Johnson family.

.

.

Charlotte Louise Moody

1932 – 2022

Mrs. Charlotte Louise Adair Moody, age 89, of Mountain Dale Road, Vilas, passed Monday, February 7, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center. Born May 6, 1932 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Charles Nathan and Ivalee Cornett Adair. Mrs. Moody was a member of Mountain Dale Baptist Church. Louise loved her Lord, her family and community. She was the substitute ‘Mom’ for most of the neighborhood children. As a loving wife and mother, Louise was the fabric that held the family together. She enjoyed working in the vegetable garden, but especially loved growing and tending to her flowers.

Louise is survived by her daughters, Doris Hicks and husband, Curtis, of Elk Park and Shirley Moody of Vilas; sons, Joe Moody and wife, Martha, of Boone, Larry Dale Moody and wife, Christine, of Morehead City, Kenneth Clyde Moody and wife, Vivian, of Butler, TN, and Charles Alan Moody of Thomasville; sisters, Ann Caffery and husband, Gene, of PA, and Ida Mae Adair of Bristol, TN; five grandchildren, Heather Hicks, Daniel Joseph Moody and wife, Chris, Blake Moody and wife, Nicole, and Joshua and Jameson Moody; nine great-grandchildren and a number of step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Edgar Moody; son, Randy Moody; and six brothers and sisters.

Funeral services for Louise Moody will be conducted Friday afternoon, February 11th, at 2 o’clock at Mountain Dale Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Eric Cornett. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. The family respectfully request those attending to please wear a mask. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Moody family.

.

.

David Albert Osborne

1964 – 2022

David Albert Osborne, son of the late Joyce Hash Osborne and Carl Osborne, died at his home on February 8. He came into the world on August 7, 1964 to an eagerly awaiting crowd of cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents on his Osborne side, and as the first and only grandson on the Hash side. David was on the go, making friends and mischief from the start. He truly never knew a stranger—even in the combat zone of Iraq—and made the world brighter and happier for those around him. He had a huge heart and a generous spirit.

David grew up with his sisters in Creston, attending Riverview Elementary School and graduating from Northwest Ashe High School, where he was awarded the certificate for “Most Appreciative” by the Cafeteria Staff. One of David’s loves, along with friends and family, was food—going so far as to build his own grill—and his cooking was one of the many ways he showed people he cared.

He also had a great love of all things mechanical and from the time he was able, he was disassembling things, ranging from his crib to his sister Rachel’s brand-new 8-track player, to bicycles. When he wasn’t working, he could be found tinkering with any number of cars, and especially liked the muscle cars of his youth.

David was a hard worker, known for his dependability and integrity. He lived up to the adage that “Saturday’s child works hard for a living”, working in tobacco when he was young and taking his first payroll job with what was then G&R Builders (later Ashe County Building Supply) when he was still in high school. He worked for G&R many years, for Faw Recapping Service, Mike Neaves Trucking, and for GE Aviation, playing pranks on co-workers and making friends along the way. He enjoyed building things especially alongside his late grandfather Albert Hash and his late aunt Audrey Ham in his grandfather’s basement workshop. He built several musical instruments including a banjo and dulcimers, along with pieces of furniture and many jewelry boxes.

He served briefly in the Army in the late 1980s and later in the 1450th National Guard Unit. His family was enormously proud of his service. David served with the Guard for years during multiple enlistments, including a deployment to Iraq. Many lasting friendships were formed in the Guard, and he thought of those he served with as brothers and sisters. They continued to support him after his health declined, making visits on birthdays and at Christmas.

The thing David was most proud of was his family. He and his wife Glenda were devoted to each other and built a wonderful life together on Helton Creek, where he resided at the time of his passing. David is survived by his wife Glenda Osborne (of the home), his father Carl Osborne, his children Thomas Mahaffey, Villa Main, Tabatha Osborne, David “Davey” Osborne (wife, Melissa), Kai Osborne (husband, Dorian), Kayra Osborne, Benjamin Osborne, his sisters Rachel Norris (husband, Robbie), and Carla Osborne (husband, Tim Clark). He is also survived by one great grandson, five grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, aunts and a large group of friends.

While we are all deeply saddened by his passing, David would want us to smile and carry on. In memory of David, be kind to someone. Services will be announced. Donations may be made to Mountain Home VA Center in Johnson City, TN or to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home to help offset expenses.

Online condolences may be shared with the Osborne family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Osborne family.

.

.

George William “Buddy” Greene

1946 – 2022

Mr. George William “Buddy” Greene, age 75, of Rominger Road, Banner Elk, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at his home. Born August 3, 1946 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Burl Vance Greene and Jewel Ficklen Greene. Buddy was a member of West Side Baptist Church, and enjoyed singing gospel music with Gaining Ground. He worked as a carpenter for many years. Buddy was also employed by Highland Landscape & Supply, loading trucks and making deliveries.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Watson Greene, one sister, Judy Liner of Winston-Salem and one brother, Mark Greene of Deep Gap.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Janice Greene Tester and one brother, Jimmy Greene.

Graveside services for Buddy Greene will be conducted Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 2PM at the Farm Cemetery, Rominger Road, Banner Elk, NC. Officiating will be Rev. David Ward.

The body will lie in repose at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home, Saturday, February 12, 2022 from noon until 5 pm for those wishing to sign the register book and pay their respects.

The family respectfully requests no food. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 5216 Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216.

Online condolences may be shared with the Greene family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Greene family.

.

.

Mary Hodges

1944 – 2022

Mary Hodges passed away at 77 years old on Friday, February 11, 2022 at her home with her loved ones by her side. Mary was born on August 13, 1944 in Watauga County to the late Luther Wilson and Ina Eggers Wilson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Dare Harrison of Boone, NC and Ella Mae Tester of Colfax, NC; one brother, James Wilson of Vilas, NC; and one niece, Diane Watson of Boone, NC.

Mary was a wonderful wife and mother who enjoyed gardening and loved to mow the yard. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.

Mary is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jack Hodges and her loving son, Kevin Hodges of Mountain City; granddaughter, Lyndsey Hoyle and husband, Dillon; great-grandchildren, Emerie, Mac, Anakin, and Arlo Hoyle; four sisters, Martha Moody and husband, Joe of Boone, NC, Betty James of Vilas, NC, Ruth Frye of Lockport, NY, and Jean Collins and husband, Robert of Boone, NC; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Reece Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Mike Townsend, her nephew, Paxton Parrish, and Pastor Gale Hartley officiating. Those who would like to join in the funeral procession are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Kevin Hodges, Dillon Hoyle, Rick Courtner, Cody Tester, David Manuel, Ethan Proffitt, and Danny Pardue. Honorary pallbearers are R.E. Brown and Roby Phillippi.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group c/o Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N., Mountain City, TN 37683, or Ballad Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com.

The family of Mary Hodges has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

.

.

Angela Robin Thompson

1964 – 2022

Mrs. Angela Robin Yates Thompson, age 57, of Mabel School Road, Zionville, passed away Saturday morning, February 12, 2022 at her home. Born May 11, 1964 in Watauga County, Robin was a daughter of Conley Lee and Virginia Miller Yates. She was a graduate of Caldwell Community College earning a degree in Business. Robin loved her family beyond measure and always held a special bond with her mother. A lady with a heart of gold, she was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone she felt was in need. She and Rick were partners in the kitchen sharing their love of cooking and baking. Their home, inside and out, was filled with plants and flowers. She also enjoyed watching the birds that she made sure were kept feed all year long.

Robin is survived by her husband, Frederick William ‘Rick’ Thompson; sons, Zachary Thompson of Boone and fiancée, Alexis Watson, and Matthew Thompson of Zionville; her mother, Virginia Miller Yates of Boone; and sister, Katherine Senft of Boone. A number of cousins also survive.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Everett Lee Yates.

A Celebration of Life service for Robin will be conducted Friday afternoon, February 18, 2022 at noon at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 11 until 12 o’clock, one hour prior to services, at Austin & Barnes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with

expenses.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Thompson family.

.

.

Charles H. “Ronnie” Rahn

December 29, 1951 – February 8, 2022

Charles H. “Ronnie” Rahn, age 70, of Lenoir, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born December 29, 1951, in Sumter, South Carolina. The son of the late Furman H. Rahn and Betty Bradham Rahn. He graduated from Clemson University with a degree in engineering and was a member of Crestview Baptist Church in Lenoir, where he was a very active member.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Watkins of Lenoir; one son, Tony Rahn and wife Melissa of Orlando, Florida and one daughter, Ashleigh Pack and husband Derrick of Sumter, South Carolina; three sons by marriage, Chris McDougal and wife Jennifer of Columbia, Connecticut; Matt McDougal and wife Elena of Gambrills, Maryland and Andy McDougal and wife Melissa of Sumter, South Carolina and twelve grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 3:00, at Dalzell Baptist Church in Dalzell, South Carolina. Reverend Mark Barnette will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Crestview Baptist Church, 1908 Blowing Rock Blvd., Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

Online condolences may be sent to the Rahn family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Albert Lance Oliver

July 15, 1948 – February 9, 2022

Albert Lance Oliver, age 73, of Zionville, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born July 15, 1948, in Johnson County, Tennessee. A son of the late James Paul Oliver, Sr. and Susie Mahala Oliver. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved fox hunting. He was a carpenter, a member of Union Baptist Church and he was a veteran having served in the United States Marine Corps.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Reece Oliver of Zionville; one son, Christopher Oliver of Spartanburg, South Carolina; one daughter, Michelle Tart and husband William of Raeford, North Carolina; one granddaughter, Raelyn Tart of Raeford, North Carolina; four grandsons, Tyler Tart of Raeford, North Carolina; Dustin Oliver and Haley of Boone; Noah Oliver and Nick Presnell both of Spartanburg, South Carolina; two great-grandchildren, Kayson Oliver and Easton Oliver both of Boone; two brothers, James Paul Oliver, Jr., and wife Virginia of Canton, Missouri and Bobby Oliver of Lenoir; one sister, Tammie Payne and husband David of Lenoir; three brothers-in-law, Bobby Reece of Trade, Tennessee; Lynn Reece and wife Pat of Zionville and John Johnson of Meat Camp and four sisters-in-law, Emogene Miller of Zionville; Faye Warren of Mountain City, Tennessee; Rebecca Wilson of Mountain City, Tennessee and Louise May of Pennsylvania. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Oscar Reece and Maude Reece.

Funeral services for Albert Lance Oliver will be conducted Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Vernon Eller and Pastor Derick Wilson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00, prior to the service. Mask may be worn.

Interment will be conducted Monday, at 2:00 o’clock at Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 802 North Fork Road, Zionville, North Carolina 28698 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, at www.alz.org or 207 North Boone Street, Johnson City, Tennessee 37601.

Online condolences may be sent to the Oliver family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

.

.

Wanda Lee Watson Arnette

May 24, 1955 – February 11, 2022

Wanda Lee Watson Arnette, age 66, of Fleetwood Passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.

Mrs. Arnette was born May 24, 1955, in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Roby Watson and Edna Dollar Watson.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Arnette of Fleetwood; three daughters, Glenda Luther and Fiancée Jeff Burkett of Jefferson; Wilma Holman and husband David of Fleetwood and Renee Arnette of Triplett; four sons, Pastor Jeff Arnette and wife Melinda of Clyde; James Arnette of Casper, Wyoming; Bobby Arnette and wife Becky of Deep Gap and Ricky Arnette of Fleetwood; two sisters, Debbie Coffey and Husband David of Deep Gap; Carolyn Huskins and husband Jack of Boone and fourteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by one brother, Robbie Watson.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 11:00 o’clock at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Jonathan Arnette will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Arnette family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Pauline Crawford

March 27, 1937 – February 8, 2022

Pauline Elizabeth Potts Crawford, age 84, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Waters of Roan Highlands in Roan Mountain, TN.

Pauline was born on March 27, 1937 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Mack Donald Potts and the late Minnie Carver Potts.

She graduated from Lees-McRae College School of Nursing and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Grace Hospital, Regency (Life Care Center) in Banner Elk and retired from Cannon Memorial Hospital after many years, and she loved serving her community as the babysitter for many many years

She was preceded in death by her Husband, Cecil Crawford; Father, Mack Donald Potts; Mother, Minnie Potts; Sister, Jesse Potts; Brothers, Gene and Jim Potts.

Pauline leaves behind to cherish her memory Daughter, Sharon Gardner of Elk Park, NC; Two Sons, Barry (Beth) Crawford of Elk Park, NC, Dana (Melinda) Crawford of Elk Park, NC; Sister, Maxine Woodie of Lewisberg, PA; Two Granddaughters, Kayla (Tommy) Gregg of Hendersonville, NC, Ashley Crawford of Johnson City, TN; Two Grandsons, Rylan Gardner of Elk Park, NC, Joshua Crawford of Johnson City, TN; Two Great-Grandsons, Trevor Gregg, Trent Gregg; Great-Granddaughter, Kasadee Gregg; Special Cousins, Carolyn Tucker of Nebo, NC and Gail Young of Pleasant Gardens, NC.

Services for Pauline Crawford will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 beginning at 12:00 pm from the Fall Creek Baptist Church of which she was a dedicated and loyal member, with Rev. Jacob Willis officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 am on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Crawford Cemetery.,

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff of Waters of Roan Highlands, Hospice of the Blue Ridge, Avalon Hospice, and her church family at Fall Creek Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Baptist Children’s Home of North Carolina PO Box 338 Thomasville, NC 27361-9911 or The Avery Crisis Pregnancy Center, 1808 Millers Gap Highway Newland, NC 28657.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Crawford family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Pauline and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

Lola Grace Young

February 9, 1926 – February 8, 2022

Lola Grace Young has gone home, having left this earthly realm on her own terms on the last day of her 95th year, February 8, 2022.

Born February 9, 1926, Lola was the second child and daughter of Harry Roscoe Young and Myrtle Anne Buckingham Young of Minneapolis, North Carolina. She lived all her days in the home her father built when she was a toddler, the cozy little white house sitting near the playground at Minneapolis Elementary. Lola grew up surrounded by her many aunts, uncles, and cousins, attended grade school at Minneapolis Elementary and graduated from Cranberry High School in 1942, having been the May Queen her Senior Year.

Lola attended Lees-McRae College (AA, 1948) and Appalachian State Teachers College (BS, 1954; MA, 1959). She was granted her Class A Grammar Grade Teaching Certificate in 1954 and her Graduate Elementary Teacher’s Certificate in 1959. Her first teaching job was at Glen Ayre Elementary School in Rock Creek along with her best friend, Velma Ruth Young Grindstaff. In the early 1970’s, she became Avery County School’s first female school principal. She retired October 4, 1979 as Principal of Riverside Elementary School. Professionally and personally, she touched many children’s lives and left a lasting impression.

Lola was a faithful member of Minneapolis Christian Church and a committee member of the Minneapolis Community Cemetery Fund.

Lola enjoyed traveling, having visited many destinations in the US, Canada, and Europe. In the early 90’s she and her sister, Ittoween began wintering in Florida. She thoroughly enjoyed the warm weather, beach trips, and gardening. A weekly source of entertainment were the yard sales and estate sales. She would come up with an itinerary, map out an efficient route to go to as many as possible, and did most of the driving despite all the help from the many backseat drivers that rode along with her. She had a great eye for treasures and furnished their home in Florida with many finds. She loved the beach too. A must-do each week was meeting for lunch at the Umatilla Pizza Hut for their pizza buffet.

Her parents went home before her as well as her older sister Ittoween and at 88 she was “on her own” for the first time in her life. She has reunited with her parents and sister as well as her grandparents Merritt Clayton Young and wife Elizabeth Estella Erwin Young of Minneapolis and Noah Franklin Buckingham and wife, Barbara Ellen Fitzgerald Buckingham of Jonesboro, Tennessee.

Left to cherish her memory are many, many cousins, the closest being John Clifton Canupp and wife, Lesley Hughes Canupp of Minneapolis who cared for her during the last four years, and Phillip Mark Canupp of Leesburg, Florida who grew up shopping and traveling with her. She enjoyed being a part of the lives of John’s and Lesley’s two sons, John Michael Canupp (and wife, Sarah Elizabeth Ormand) of Asheville, North Carolina and Milton James Canupp of Candler, North Carolina.

No services are planned at this time. Lola will be cremated, with some of her ashes being scattered at her favorite beach. Her final resting place will be in a Duke’s mayonnaise jar and she will be buried along side her sister (in her Ball jar) with their parents this summer in an informal gathering at the Minneapolis Community Cemetery in Minneapolis, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Minneapolis Community Cemetery Fund.

The care of Lola and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

Jody Vaughon Puckett

April 14, 1979 – February 13, 2022

Jody Vaughon Puckett, age 42, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at his residence.

Jody was born on April 14, 1979 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of Richard Vaughon Puckett and Debra Townsend Puckett of Banner Elk.

Jody graduated from Avery High School in 1997 and received his Welding Certificate from Mayland Community College. He was the owner and operator of My Mountain Driveway in Banner Elk. He enjoyed sitting in his recliner, RC Cars, riding four wheelers and fishing. Jody was a member of the Cranberry Lodge.

In addition to his parents, Jody leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife Shannon Thompson Puckett of the home; Daughter, Madison Puckett of Banner Elk, NC; Son, Brody Vaughon Puckett of Banner Elk, NC; Sister, Misty (Jeff) Johnson of Pineola, NC; Two Nieces, Macie Johnson, Sydnie Johnson; Grandmother, Margaret Townsend of Banner Elk, NC; Special Family Friend, Big Al Odom of Elizabethton, TN.

Services for Jody Vaughon Puckett will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Shoupe officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm on Wednesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Townsend Cemetery with Masonic Graveside Rites provided by the Cranberry Lodge.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Avery County EMS who tried their hardest.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Puckett family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Jody and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland

.

.

