Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 12, 2019

Billy D. Ward

(May 24, 1953 – February 5, 2019)

Mr. Billy Dean Ward, age 65 of Vilas, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. He was a native and lifelong resident of Watauga County, and the son of Juanita Eggers Ward and the late Clint Ward. Billy enjoyed motorcycles and horses. Anything fast. But his love for his family and grandchildren was never ending.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Karen J. and Deborah S. Ward.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Marcy Edmisten and Jonathan of Millers Creek; one sister, Patricia Bruce and husband Everette; two grandchildren, Mackenzie and Colton; niece, Tabitha Richards and husband Toby; great niece and nephew, Zachary and Hailey.

Funeral services for Billy Dean Ward will be conducted Friday evening, February 8, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 p.m. until the service time. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. in the Millsaps Cemetery.

Reverend Melvin R. Hodges

(August 19, 1940 – February 7, 2019)

Reverend Melvin Ralph Hodges, age 78, of Vilas, passed away Thursday morning, February 7, 2019 at his home. Born August 19, 1940 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Ralph and Stella Hayes Hodges. Melvin was a jack of all trades and a bi-vocational minister. Reverend Hodges served several Baptist churches in the area, including Rich Mountain, Zion Hill, Liberty, Westview and Baird’s Creek. Melvin enjoyed a good time and lived life to the fullest. He loved his family unconditionally.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margaret Cornell Hodges, two daughters, Teresa Eggers and husband Scott and Treva Story and husband Steve, all of Vilas, two grandchildren, Sarah Russell and husband Alan of Lillington, NC and Jacob Eggers and wife Jessie of West Palm Beach, Florida, one sister, Glenda Simmons and husband Jim of Vilas, and two sisters in law, Jean Hodges Hunsucker and husband Ken of Wilkesboro and Diane Cornell Presnell of Vilas, and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Vernon and Bobby Hodges and an infant sister Leona Hodges.

Funeral services for Reverend Melvin Hodges will be conducted Sunday afternoon, February 10, 2019 at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Wynn Greer, Rev. Derek Hodges and Rev. Mike Townsend. Burial will follow in the Danner Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon prior to the service from 1 PM until 3 PM at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 3815 or to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060.

Dr. Benjamin F. Strickland

(September 15, 1928 – February 8, 2019)

Dr. Benjamin Franklin Strickland, age 90, of Boone, passed away Friday evening, February 8, 2019 at his home. Born September 15, 1928 in Bell Arthur, NC, he was a son of the late William Amos and Cassie Lee Harris Strickland. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lois Snyder Strickland, five children, Angie Phillips, Ben L. Strickland and wife Wynne, Cherri Crabtree, Daphne Byrd and Elena Hackney, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren and one brother, Glenn Strickland.

Funeral services for Dr. Strickland will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, February 13, 2019 at

2 o’clock at First Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Roy Dobyns. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 until 2 o’clock at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, 375 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607.

William Edgar Cornett, Sr.

(September 05, 1945 – February 8, 2019)

William Edgar Eddie Cornett, Sr., age 73, of John Cornett Road, Vilas, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at his home. Born September 5, 1945 in Watauga County, he was a son of John Edgar and Madge Moody Cornett. Mr. Cornett was a member of Mountain Dale Baptist Church. Eddie loved his family with a passion. He served a total of 35 years in law enforcement at Appalachian State University, the Watauga County Sheriffs Department and as a bailiff at the Watauga County Courthouse. In his spare time he enjoyed working with and driving his collection of antique cars.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Jane Barnes Cornett; daughter, Julie Belinda Cornett of Vilas and son, William Edgar Cornett, Jr. of Wilmington; two grandchildren, John Wesley and Kaycee Belinda; two great-granddaughters, Gracie and Jessica; and brother, Darrell Cornett of Vilas.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Sue Clark.

Funeral services for Eddie Cornett will be conducted Monday afternoon, February 11, 2019 at 2 oclock at Mountain Dale Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Eric Cornett. The family will receive friends Monday from 1 until 2 oclock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow in the Mountain Dale Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or the family suggests memorials to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Mrs. Rebecca S. Davis

(July 05, 1947 – February 9, 2019)

Mrs. Rebecca Becky Melinda Stines Davis, age 71, of Foscoe, passed away Saturday morning, February 9, 2019 at her home. Born July 5, 1947 in Avery County, she was a daughter of the late Jesse and Stella Presnell Stines. Becky worked for a number of years as a cook at the Foscoe Country Corner. She enjoyed her job, and visiting with her friends and customers. Becky also enjoyed gardening and working in her flowers.

She is survived by five sons, Gene Davis and wife Angie of Boone, Jerry Davis of Hudson, James Davis and wife Alice, Jody Davis and John Davis all of the Foscoe community, nine grandchildren, Jerry Davis, Roy Davis and wife Brandy, T. J. Davis and fiancé Nicole Krontz, Jennifer Davis, Thomas Davis, Rusty Davis and wife Kirsten, Mary Davis and Cassie Davis, Jessica Winebarger and husband Aaron, nine great grandchildren, Aideynn, Keiliah and Gregson Davis, Jody, Adalyn, and Madison Winebarger, Jerry, Gracie and Leo Davis, two brothers, Johnny Stines and wife Mary, and Wade Stines and wife Jeannie all of Banner Elk, three sisters, Nellie Davis and husband Howard of Foscoe, Sandy Humphrey and husband Zane of Banner Elk, and Julie Barnes and husband George of Sugar Grove. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Roy Davis, one brother, Captain Stines and a daughter in law, Renee Davis.

Funeral services for Mrs. Becky Davis will be conducted Tuesday afternoon at 3 PM at Grace Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Bill Miller. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:30 until 3 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to help offset expenses. Online condolences may be shared with the Davis family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Judy W. Matheson

(September 24, 1950 – February 9, 2019)

Judy Warren Matheson, age 68 of Zionville, passed away Saturday evening, February 9, 2019 at her home.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced as soon as they become available.

Bob McConnell

November 17, 1932 – February 06, 2019

Bobby Franklin McConnell, 86, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019. He was born in Boone, NC on November 17, 1932 to Cliff and Ruth Hagaman McConnell.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lib McConnell; niece, Lisa McConnell; nephew, Bain McConnell and wife, Carol; great-nephews Tommy McConnell and Brian McConnell and wife, Emily; many cousins including Ted Hagaman, Sr. and L.D. Hagaman, Jr. and wife, Ruth.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, James Clifford McConnell and Walter Smith McConnell.

Bob attended North Carolina State University and graduated in 1955 from Appalachian State University. He was a retired high school drivers education teacher and an automobile dealer. He was of the Baptist faith. Bob loved his family and friends and always looked forward to the daily meeting with his friends of “The Breakfast Club”.

Bob had requested no funeral service and a private entombment at Mt. Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, PO box 1835, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Mary Alma Combs Trivette

June 03, 1929 – February 07, 2019

Mary Alma Combs Trivette, age 89, of Sugar Grove went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at her daughter’s home.

Her family is forever grateful for Medi Home Hospice. They provided gentle care and loving assistance in helping their loved one pass with dignity and respect. She was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church.

Alma was born June 3, 1929 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Clyde and Victoria Combs. She will be greatly missed and loved forever. Alma loved her family and enjoyed cooking for them. Especially missed will be her homemade chicken and dumplings, livermush, and Christmas stack cakes.

Those left to cherish her memory include one son, Kenneth Trivette and wife Janet of Rembert, South Carolina; one daughter, Teresa Isaacs and husband Larry of Zionville; one sister, Loy Carolyn Guy of Vilas; one granddaughter, Three grandsons, eight great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cloyd Trivette; one daughter, Claudia Trivette; two sisters, and thirteen brothers.

Graveside services and burial services for Mary Alma Combs Trivette will be conducted Sunday afternoon, February 10, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Guy-Combs Cemetery in Sugar Grove.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Bennie B. Yates

October 29, 1929 – February 11, 2019

Bennie B. Yates, age 89, of Oak Street, Boone, passed away Monday morning, February 11, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services Bennie B. Yates will be conducted Saturday afternoon, February 16, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. the body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Mr. Tom Redmond. Masonic graveside rites and burial, provided by Snow Lodge 363, will follow in the Moore Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Dr. Walter Curtis Connolly

May 01, 1922 – February 11, 2019

Dr. Walter Curtis Connolly, age 96, of Eastbrook Drive, Boone, passed away Monday morning, February 11, 2019, at The Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge in Blowing Rock.

Funeral arrangements for Dr. Walter Curtis Connolly are incomplete at this time.

Alice Harmon

December 8, 1939 – February 7, 2019

Alice Meserole Harmon, age 79, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at her home in Newland, NC.

She was born on December 8, 1939 in New York County, New York, a daughter of the late Henry H. Meserole and the late Alice Scherer Meserole.

Alice served as the Treasurer for the Avery County Arts Council for many years. She also enjoyed her time working at the Public Library and the Avery County Bank, where she served as a Teller. She was a member of the Newland Christian Church and was a loving wife, Mother and grandmother. She enjoyed quilting and sewing and spending time reading.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by: Two Sisters, Helen Oleniczak, Florence Smith; Grandson, Bobby Joe Ferguson, Jr.; .

Alice leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband of 52 years, Barnett Harmon of Newland, NC; Daughter, Cheryl Harmon (Scott) Garland of Linville, NC, Daughter, Elizabeth Alice Harmon of Newland, NC, Son, Robert Paul Harmon of El Paso, TX, Son, Barnett L. “Dink” Harmon, Jr. of Burnsville, NC, Granddaughter, Kristi F. Turbyfill, Granddaughter, Rachel L Ferguson, Granddaughter, Heather M. Cordell, Grandson, Joshua Dean Davis, Grandson, Benjamin Michael Davis, Grandson, Dylan Alexander Harmon, Grandson, Gabriel Harmon, Granddaughter, Sara Alicia Harmon, Eleven Great Grandchildren, Brother, Henry Meserole, Jr. of Newburgh, NY.

Interment was in the Heaton Cemetery.

