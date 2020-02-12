Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 11, 2020

Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 8:31 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Willie Robert “Bob” Cole

1927 – 2020

Willie Robert “Bob” Cole, 92, Todd, NC, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation. Bob was born April 15, 1927 in Rockingham, NC, to Willie Kern Cole and Annie Hasty Cole. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Susan Stockbridge Cole. He is also survived by three sons, Calvin and wife Jane of Durham, Robert and wife Trina of Morganton, and William and wife Cindy of Raleigh and by seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy Cole Whitehurst of Hollywood, FL and a number of nieces and nephews. In 1981 Bob Cole was certified as a Master Beekeeper by the Eastern Apicultural Society of North America; he was the first southern beekeeper so certified. He served EAS for five years as Chairman of the Board, 1985-890. He was a professional beekeeper, seller of bee books, and a teacher of beekeeping. For several years he was also a honey producer and packer. He served as a volunteer for foreign aid programs to developing and third world countries, 1996-2004., and has assisted beekeepers in 25 countries and has received three presidential volunteer awards for his work overseas. He was also awarded North Carolina’s highest civilian award, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, in 2004. Bob has also received a number of awards for beekeeping including ones from the Eastern Apicultural Society, the Southern States Beekeepers Federation, the North Carolina State Beekeepers Association, and, awards from the Watauga County Beekeepers and Ashe County Beekeepers – both of which he founded. Bob continued to present programs on beekeeping and his foreign beekeeping experience to clubs in North Carolina and around the south. He presented in New England and as far away as San Francisco. He also displayed at local fairs and festivals and talked about the bees to interested people and children. He was a mentor for dozens of beekeepers in both Watauga and Ashe Counties. Bob was a veteran of World War II and Korea as a member of the 82nd Airborne where he served as a Master Sergeant. Bob attended the University of North Carolina where he studied geology. He studied beekeeping at NC State University and the instrumental insemination of queen bees at the Ohio State University. Bob is a 50 year Lion and served in a number of club and district positions including District Governor in 1997-98. Bob had a number of interesting jobs in his long life. He was a stock car driver and raced with such greats as Cale Yarborough and Junior Johnson. He spent several years working for RCA as a salesman and then for Chet Atkins in Nashville setting up studio recordings and eventually traveling in the south with recording artists like Al Hirt and John Denver. He acted in and assisted with two movies made in North Carolina, Where the Lillies Bloom and The Last American Hero. He also installed electronic carillons through the US and Mexico before takin on a full time career as a beekeeper and honey packer. Memorial services for Bob Cole will be conducted Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Memorials may be made to the NC Lions, Inc., PO Box 39, Sherrill’s Ford, NC 28673. Online condolences may be shared with the Cole family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Cole family. Online condolences may be shared at the website of www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com



Donna Mae Brinkley

1932 – 2020

Mrs. Donna Mae Bengtson Brinkley, 87, of Boone, passed away, February 7, 2020. She was born in Glendale, California on October 31, 1932. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Brinkley Cash of Boone, NC; son Patrick (Pat) Brinkley and wife Elizabeth of Ft. Meyers, FL; grandsons Tyler Brinkley of Ft. Meyers, FL and Alex Brinkley of Jacksonville, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tom Brinkley, her grandson, Matthew (Matt) Main of Sugar Grove, NC and two half-brothers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to: The American Lung Association or The Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences may be shared with the Brinkley family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barned Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Brinkley family.



Inez Greene

1934 – 2020

Mrs. Inez Waters Greene, age 85, of Flowers Branch Road, Deep Gap, passed away Sunday morning, February 9, 2020 at her home. Born July 29, 1934 in Caldwell County, she was a daughter of Conard Delmas and Nellie Mae Cornett Waters. Mrs. Greene was a loyal and loving wife and mother. Her talented hands were always busy doing handiwork such as sewing clothing for her children, quilting, crocheting, and knitting afghans for family. She was a charter member and faithful member of Highland View Baptist Church since its establishment in 1962. Her special church ministry included sending cards on special occasions to church members, as well as family and friends. Mrs. Greene is survived by two daughters, Debra Church and husband, Doyle, and Joan Denise Golds and husband, Hubert, all of Deep Gap; four sons, Jeffery Steven Greene of Deep Gap, Tim Greene and wife, Karen, of Vilas, Mark Daniel Greene and wife, Donna, of Todd and Shannon Davant Greene and wife, Susan, of Deep Gap; sisters, Cleo Caudill of Greensboro and Shelby McGlamery of Lenoir; brother, Lee Waters of Hudson; and fourteen grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Ivery Clenard Greene, Jr.; brother, Alvin Waters and his wife, Mary; daughter-in-law, Illa Jean Greene; brothers-in-law, Frank Caudill and Bud McGlamery; and sister-in-law, Linda Waters. Funeral services for Inez Waters Greene will be conducted Saturday afternoon, February 15, 2020 at 2 o’clock at Highland View Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Shane Golds and Rev. Herbert Parunak. The family will receive friends Saturday from noon until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the Church. Graveside services will follow in the Highland Church Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated or the family suggests memorials to Highland View Baptist Church, in care of Tim Greene, 1372 Linville Creek Rd., Vilas, NC 28692, or to Medi Home Health and Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Greene family. Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Greene family.



Lloyd Glenn Miller

1924 – 2020

Mr. Lloyd G. Miller, age 95, died February 10, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family. A seventh generation native of Watauga County, he was born and lived his entire life on Chestnut Grove Road in Boone. He was the son of the late Henry W. and Etta Jones Miller. Mr. Miller is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Josephine Perry Miller, who was his devoted caregiver for the past several years. Also surviving are his son Charles Miller and wife Shannon of Boone, daughter Joan McGregor and husband John of Boone, grandson John Reid McGregor and fiancé Margaret Brandt of Durham, and a special niece, Deborah Newman and husband Robert of Barboursville, Virginia, and their son Charles Newman and wife Beth of Blacksburg, Virginia. His sister Margaret Miller and brother Ernest Miller and his wife Darlene also survive him, as do many treasured nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers and four sisters. Mr. Miller was a retired auto mechanic, and a skilled craftsman who could make anything from spurs to stagecoaches. He loved bluegrass gospel music, the history of the old west, raising animals, and collecting antique tools and western memorabilia. A graveside service for Mr. Miller will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2:30 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery fund in care of Barry Greene, 256 Meat Camp Baptist Church Road, Boone, N.C. 28607. Condolences may be left for the family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Miller Family.

Melba Storie Watson

December 12, 1950 – February 05, 2020

Melba Storie Watson, age 69, of the Aho Community, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Melba was born December 12, 1950 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Carnie Harold Storie and Lena Hannah Storie. Her first job working at Stamey’s Drive-In, employed at IRC/TRW with 38 years of service, then retired from Appalachian State University after 10 years of service. Melba was a lifelong member of Laurel Fork Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School, and singing in the choir. She was an avid bowler, and loved working with Board of Elections. Melba enjoyed long walks around Bass Lake in Blowing Rock. She was an excellent cook, but specialized in sweet potatoes, raspberry pies, molasses cookies, and chocolate chip cookies. Melba was always doing something for someone else or taking care of someone else. She treasured the sweet friends she made in her cardiac rehab class at Frye Regional Medical Center for the past 7 months. Melba loved to travel anywhere. Her travels through the years took her to 20 different states, including travels to Hawaii, Canada, England, France, Switzerland, Austria, and Germany. But her favorite place to go was Disney World with her grandsons. Melba was always at a baseball game with her grandsons. She loved doing anything with them. They were the joys of her life. She is survived by her daughter, Anna Maria Wallace and husband Darren of Boone; two grandsons, Carnie Dustin Wallace and Colby Dalton Wallace, both of Boone; two sisters, Suma Aldridge and husband Jay, and Tommie Hampton and husband Barney, all of Boone; two brothers, Dwight Story and wife Sally of High Point, and Keith Story of Easley, South Carolina; her nieces and nephews, Rita Priddy, Kathy Cottrell, Jeff Aldridge, Tina Gray, Gregg Hampton, Amy Burns, Cynthia Tobin, Robert Story, and David Miller; her great-nieces and nephews, Laura Burns, Carol Burns, Stephanie Pitts, Samantha Warf, Caroline Bilodeau, Wes Priddy, Melissa Mock, Molly Zimmerman, Betsy Krause , Sam Cottrell; Seth Walsh and Anna Wilkinson, and a special adopted daughter, Alice Miller Bills. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Edith Miller and her husband Ralph, and one sister-in-law, Barbara Story. Funeral services for Melba Storie Watson will be conducted Sunday afternoon, February 9, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Laurel Fork Baptist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Dr. Daniel Featherstone, Pastor Gordon Noble, Pastor Kenny Newberry. Burial will follow in Laurel Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 5:00 until 7:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Laurel Fork Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 1147, Boone, North Carolina, 28607, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105. Online condolences may be sent to the Watson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Harriet Carolyn Browning Davant

February 26, 1923 – February 09, 2020

Harriet Carolyn Browning Davant of Blowing Rock, NC passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 9, 2020 at The Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge in Blowing Rock. She would have celebrated her 97th birthday on February 26.

Harriet Browning grew up in Raleigh and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill in 1944. She was one of the first women to earn this degree. In later years, she served as a trustee for the University’s Morehead Scholarship Foundation. She married Dr. Charles Davant Jr. of South Carolina in 1944. In 1948, Dr. and Mrs. Davant moved to Blowing Rock, where Dr. Davant opened a medical clinic. His passion was improving medical care for mountain residents, and Mrs. Davant’s support of him and their two children helped him realize that passion. Dr. and Mrs. Davant were married for nearly 60 years before his 2003 death. Mrs. Davant led many projects for the betterment of her beloved mountain community. She helped lay the foundations and establish the traditions for Blowing Rock residents’ volunteerism. The Blowing Rock Community Foundation named her “Woman of the Year” in 2016, describing her as a “Steel Magnolia” and “the ultimate Southern Lady.” She was smart, funny, independent, loyal, and dedicated to family, friends, and her community. She was relentlessly cheerful. She was beloved by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Her beauty, compassion, sense of humor, and gentile manner were incomparable. The “Harriet and Charles Davant Jr. Medical Clinic” at The Foley Center was named in her and her husband’s honor.

Mrs. Davant’s parents were Bertha and Getty Browning of Raleigh. Mr. Browning was the Chief Locating Engineer for the State of North Carolina. He was known as the “Father of the Blue Ridge Parkway” and was responsible for locating the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina. He walked every mile of the Parkway’s future route. He negotiated with Bertha Cone for permission to route the Parkway through her property, and he smoked peace pipes with the Cherokees in seeking access for the Parkway through their lands.

Mrs. Davant is survived by her son Dr. Charles (“Bunky”) Davant III and Bunky’s wife Teena; her daughter Dianne Davant Moffitt and Dianne’s husband H. Lee Moffitt; her granddaughter Ashley Winkelmann and Ashley’s husband Eric of Blowing Rock; her granddaughter Alyse Burke and Alyse’s husband Patrick of Boone; and grandson Charles Davant IV and Charles’s wife Meaghan of Washington, DC. Mrs. Davant is survived by six great grandchildren: Kylie and Luke Winkelmann, Browning and Jack Proctor, and Madeleine and Charles Davant V.

Funeral services for Harriet Carolyn Browning Davant will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, February 12, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal in Blowing Rock. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be The Reverend Andrew J. Hege. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.

The family will receive friends Tuesday afternoon from 5:00 until 7:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Service.

Harriet requested that, in lieu of flowers, she be remembered with a contribution either to St. Mary’s of the Hills Episcopal Church, 140 Chestnut Street, Blowing Rock, North Carolina, 28605 or the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation at www.brpfoundation.org/donate.

Online condolences may be sent to the Davant family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Bruce King

April 22, 1943 – February 4, 2020

Bruce King, age 76, of Elk Park, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Sycamore Shoals in Tennessee. He was born on April 22, 1943 in Avery County, to the late Stokes and Oakie Hughes King. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one son, Bradley Allen King; five brothers, Fred, Charlie, Nubert, Russel and Ronald King; two sisters, Vergie Brewer and Vina King.

Bruce was a graduate of Cranberry High School. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He retired from the Department of Corrections after 30 plus years. Bruce was a lifetime member of the Elk River Fishing Club, Cranberry Lodge 598 and Jericho Shriner’s of Kingsport Tennessee. He enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, fishing, ballgames and spending time with his family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his special friend, Linda Canup of Stanley; two sons, Brian Andrew King and wife Theresa of Newland and Bruce Allison King and wife Sherry of Roan Mountain; two grandchildren, Jared and wife Megan of Newland and Kelly and husband Kyle of Piney Flats; one; great grandchild, Peyton Rae King of Newland; two sisters; Vanda Buchanan of Powder mill and Verdi Burleson of Newland.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland with Pastor Brent Nidiffer officiating.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 PM two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will immediately follow at Heaton Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Davis, Larry Hicks, Darrell Turbyfill, Dean Hagie, Chris King, and Charles King. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Dolan Carpenter, Eugene McCloud, Dudley Burleson and CL Lewis. Jerry Guinn.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request that donations be made to St. Jude – 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105

The family will receive friends at Bruce’s home …522 Old Mill Road, Elk Park

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the King family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net <http://www.rsfh.net/>;

The care of Bruce and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Mary Reeves Hull

July 18, 1942 – February 5, 2020

Mary Reeves Hull, age 77, of Pineola, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk in Banner Elk, NC.

She was born on July 18, 1942 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Thomas Wiley Reeves and the late Mallie Loudermelt Reeves.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; and Brother, Donald Reeves.

Mary volunteered at Rams Rack and the Linn Cove Viaduct Visitors Center. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her friends and family. She enjoyed listening to Gospel, Country and Bluegrass music.

Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband of 57 years, Robert Merle Hull of Pineola, NC, Daughter, Gail Gill (Ken Thomas) of Titusville, FL, Son, Robert (Kathy) Hull, Jr. of Centerville, VA, Sister, Pat (Charles Hicks) Hefner of Spruce Pine, NC, Brother, Tom Reeves of Spruce Pine, NC, Grandson, Robert (Alaina) Hull, III of Cary, NC, Grandson, Joshua (Katrina) Gill of Bumpass, VA, Grandson, Jesse (Cristal) Gill of Locust Grove, VA, Granddaughter, Adrienne Lewis of Richmond, VA, Grandson, Eric Lewis of Centerville, VA, Grandson, Kyle Lewis of Centerville, VA, Great Grandchildren: Eloise and Florence Hull, and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Mary Reeves Hull will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Cotton Ray officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 am up until the service hour at 12:00 pm on Saturday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in Calloway Cemetery.

The Hull family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Sobel and the staff at Seby Jones Cancer Center, the staff at Life Care Center of Banner Elk, and the staff at Medi Home Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hull family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Mary and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Harley Gordon Jones

May 22, 1944 – February 5, 2020

Harley Gordon Jones, age 75, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk in Banner Elk, NC.

He was born on May 22, 1944 in Banner Elk, North Carolina, a son of the late Judd Stewart Jones and Vena McGuire Jones.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Two Brothers, Lane S Jones, Alfred C Jones.

Harley was a member of Belview Baptist Church. He loved all kinds of music and could play any instrument with strings. He could also play the piano. He enjoyed listening to Gospel and Country music.

Harley leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Mother, Vena McGuire Jones, Brother, Edward (Diane) Jones of Aiken, SC, Brother, Dickie (Carolyn) Jones of Newland, NC and several nieces and nephews.

Services for Harley Gordon Jones will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Ricker and Pastor Tommy Craver officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 am up until the service hour at 12:00 pm on Monday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

A Private burial will be held at Fall Creek Cemetery on Old Beech Mountain Rd.

Pallbearers will be Barry Jones, Jamie Jones, Jon Holdren, Logan Johnson, Landon Johnson and Danny Page.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Jones family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Harley and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Ray Smith

February 4, 1932 – February 6, 2020

Howard Ray Smith, age 88, of Pineola, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at his home.

He was born on February 4, 1932 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of Todd Smith and Mable Blalock Smith.

Ray was a hard worker who enjoyed his job. He was a successful owner operator of Ray Smith Construction and Ray Smith Paving for many years. He was a 50 year Mason of Linville Masonic Lodge #489, was also a member of The Association of General Contractors for several years.

Ray was an life long member and Elder of Pineola Presbyterian Church. Ray will be miss greatly by his family and this community.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his Wife; Oleda Franklin Smith; Sisters; Linda Ollis, Mildred Presnell, Hildred Smith, Mary Higgins, Margaret Smith, and Tonia Smith. Brothers; Knox Smith, Jack Smith, John Smith, Jerome Smith and Bruce Smith.

Ray leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Daughter, Mary and husband William Clark of Jonas Ridge, NC, Son, Damon and wife Sabrina Smith of Linville, NC, Grandchildren;Todd Clark, Kevin and wife Miranda Clark, April Clark, Ivy Smith, Cameron Smith, Step Grandson, Nick Ward, Great Grandchildren; Dustin Clark, Wyatt Clark, and Addison Clark. Great Great Grandchildren; Bryson Clark, Nicole Clark and Decland Clark. Brother, Kenneth Smith of Charlotte, NC, Sister, Nina McBride of Mocksville, NC.

Services for Howard Ray Smith will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 beginning at 2:00 pm from the Pineola Presbyterian Church with Reverend Keith Freeman officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm on Tuesday at Pineola Presbyterian Church.

Interment will be in the Pineola Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Pineola Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 550, Pineola, NC 28622

The family would like to extend a special thanks to MediHome Hospice and Linville Central Rescue Squad

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Smith family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Ray and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Billie Ware “Nee Naw” Burleson

December 15, 1929 – February 6, 2020

Billie Ware “Nee Naw” Burleson, age 90, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her daughter’s residence.

She was born on December 15, 1929 in Mitchell County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late William Wright Ware and the late Sara Estelle Griffin Ware. Billie was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and listening to the Swap Shop. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who truly loved her children, her “seven grandsons and Brooke” and her great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her; Husband, William Loren Burleson; Daughter, Lynda Wise.

Billie leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Daughter, Connie (Ted) Greene of Boone, NC, Daughter, Martha Jo (Bruce) Buchanan of Newland, NC, Son, Tommy Loren (Denise) Burleson of Newland, NC, Sister, Dora (June) Horney, of Newland, NC Brother, Ben (Luann) Ware of Newland, NC, Brother, George Ware of Newland, NC, Granddaughter, Brooke (BJ) Ruppard of Naples, Italy, Grandson, Kevin Greene of Oakland, CA, Grandson, Nic (Liz) Greene of Fayetteville, AR, Grandson, Robert Burleson of Manhattan, NY, Grandson, David (Nicole) Burleson of Newland, NC, Grandson, Quentin (Deborah ( Fiance)) Burleson of Raleigh, NC, Grandson, Kyle Wise of Newland, NC, Grandson, Devin (Randa (Fiance)) Buchanan of Elizabethton, TN.Great Grandchildren, Amelia, Abram, Connor, and Nora.

Services for Billie Ware “Nee Naw” Burleson will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. from the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with the Rev. Tony Clark officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the church.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, Paige Miller and Loretta Buchanan for the loving and special care of our beloved “Nee Naw.”

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church or to the Critter Crib Wildlife Rehabilitation.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Burleson family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Nee Naw and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Eunice Nellie McCoury

June 1, 1925 – February 7, 2020

Eunice Nellie McCoury, age 94, of Senia, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Brooks- Howell Home in Asheville, NC. She was born on June 1, 1925 in Avery County, to the late Minnie “Jo” and Zelzah McCoury.

Eunice taught elementary school for over 30 years for the Avery County School System. She enjoyed playing the piano and served as pianist at several churches. Eunice was a dedicated Christian and loved eating out with her friends.

Eunice is survived by numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.

Family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be private.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the McCoury family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net <http://www.rsfh.net/>;

The care of Eunice and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

Joe Gary Banner

June 3, 1940 – February 10, 2020

Joe Gary Banner, age 79, of Newland passed away Monday February 10, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone. He was born on June 3, 1940 in Avery County to the late Ruth Banner and Walter Guinn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother and his beloved and faithful companion Edith Greene.

Gary was of the Christian faith. He was a lifelong member of the Moose Lodge #589. He enjoyed woodworking and was a master carpenter. Those in his community loved him dearly and many of them thought of him as a grandfather.

Those left to cherish his memory are, one brother, Billy Robbins and wife Anna of Lenoir; one sister, Beverly Norris and husband Robert of Eastanollee, GA.; one step son, Eddie Jones of Newland; one step daughter, Patricia Shook and husband Eddie of Newland; one granddaughter, Leah Bradford and husband Bryan of Newland; one step granddaughter Maranda Nussbaum and husband Brian of Raleigh; five nieces, two nephews, eight great nieces, five great nephews, four great-great nephews, three great-great nieces; and his beloved dog and companion, Chico.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Montezuma Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Banner family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net <http://www.rsfh.net/>;

The care of Gary and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

