Watauga, Avery Obituaries – February 1, 2022

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

.

.

Elizabeth Lee Harman

1972 – 2022

On Monday, January 24, 2022, Elizabeth L Harman, loving mother and beloved daughter and sister, passed away after a sudden unexpected illness.

Elizabeth was born at the Blowing Rock Hospital on December 14, 1972, to David and Barbara Harman. She received her undergraduate degree in Psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1994 and her Master’s Degree in Community Counseling from Appalachian State University in 1998. She was the mental health provider for several years for an alternate K-12 school for behaviorally troubled children in Caldwell County, NC. She was incredibly devoted to the children she counseled and was able to improve many lives through the treatment program she designed. She was married and divorced and had one daughter, Madison, with whom she was very close.

Elizabeth loved animals, especially dogs and horses. As a child, she rode her bicycle to the Blowing Rock Stables daily to ride and take care of her horse. Over the years, she had many pets of all sizes, from great Danes to yorkies. She was an avid sports fan who loved watching football with her Dad where they both had a tendency to be expert commentators. She had a mischievous side and was proud of the fact that she was able to avoid having any identity on social media. She loved to collect and surround herself with objects of art. Although reserved, she was very charismatic and could befriend just about anyone in a single conversation. She was known for her quick wit, her compassion for animals, and her kind spirit.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Madison, and her mother, Barbara, and father, Dave, her sister, Meredith, one niece, Summer, and several cousins.

A memorial service will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock, NC at a time in the early spring to be announced.

Memorials may be made to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Harman family at www.austinadbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Harman family.

.

.

Mildred Mae Herman

1924 – 2022

Mildred Mae Hayes Herman, age 97 of Boone, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Mildred enjoyed gardening and working in her flower beds. She found pleasure in cooking special meals for her family. She was a member of Brushy Fork Baptist Church and the Lydia Sunday School Class.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Herman and a daughter, Linda Miller and son-in-law Joseph Miller. Her parents; Thomas and Lura Ward Hayes, four brothers; Thomas, Floyd, Hoyle and Barrack Hayes. Two sisters; Lucille Greene and Vivian Hayes.

She is survived by two sons; Gary and wife Linda, Martin and wife Susan. Four grandchildren; Tonya Townsend and husband Tony, Melinda Eggers and husband Scott, Melissa Greene and husband Wayne, and Jason Herman and wife Heather. Twelve great-grandchildren; Bailey, Marley and Kagen Townsend, Kaylee, Mason and Mattie Eggers, Palin, Paisley, and Liam Greene, Sydney, Saylor and Porter Herman. Two brothers; Joseph Hayes, and Henry Hayes and wife Myra. As well as a number of nieces and nephews.

Her body will lie in state on Tuesday, February 1st at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home from 12pm until 5pm so friends may pay their respects and sign the guest register.

There will be a private family graveside service in Adams Cemetery with Rev. Toby Oliver and Rev. Pete Vandenberg officiating.

The family would like to thank her special friend Carolyn Aldridge and all of her caregivers and especially those at The Foley Center.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Adams Cemetery, c/o Jerry Greer, 3549 Old HWY 421 S, Boone, North Carolina 28607

Online condolences may be shared with the Herman family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Herman family.

.

.

Guy William “Bill” Cheney

1956 – 2022

Guy William ‘BILL’ Cheney III, age 65, of Lenoir, and formerly of Boone, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022 at Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir. Born June 14, 1956 in Elmira, NY, he was a son of Guy William Cheney, Jr. and the late Janet Wheeler Swan. Bill owned and operated his landscaping business named Geronimo. He was a great animal lover, and especially close to his heart were his dogs. When he was able, he enjoyed hiking and exploring the great outdoors.

Bill is survived by his father, Guy William Cheney, Jr. of Horseheads, NY; his step-father, Wayne Edward Swan of Boone; sisters, Christina Volpi of Millers Creek and Katherine Mann & husband, Ted, of Elmira Heights, NY; brothers, Edward Cheney of Hawaii, and Timothy Swan and wife, Tammy, of Mooresville; and sisters, Melinda Whitehead and husband, William, of Wake Forest and Jennifer Swan of Knightdale. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Wheeler Swan; and brothers, Matthew and Danny Cheney.

Graveside services for Bill Cheney will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing at a date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Watauga Humane Society, PO Box 1835, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Cheney family

.

.

George William Madison

July 7, 1953 – January 24, 2022

George William Madison, age 68, of Boone, passed away January 24, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.

A memorial service for George William Madison will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Madison family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

William Mark Robinson

June 19, 1958 – January 25, 2022

William Mark Robinson, age 63, died on January 25, 2022, at Ashe Memorial Hospital.

Mark was born June 19, 1958, in Boone to the late John and Bertha Robinson.

Surviving to cherish his memory are Mark’s siblings: Patty Blanton and husband Chuck of Boone, Melinda Chambers and husband Rick of Roxboro, Danny Robinson and wife Lisa of Myrtle Beach SC, Susie Robinson of Boone, and Cindy King and husband Jeremy of Broadway VA; also, nieces and nephews: Christy Blanton, Casey Blanton, Blair DeLoatche (Dee), Brook Carrigan (Chris), Lindsey Tester (Brian), Jordan Robinson, Emily Greer (Josh), Derek Robinson, Nikki King, and Phillip King. In addition, Mark is survived by a number of great nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by beloved niece Jackie Godwin and nephew Ian King.

Mark was a beautiful gift from God to our family. We are forever grateful for his love, light, and lasting impact on our lives and hearts.

Our family expresses deepest appreciation to all who loved Mark throughout his life. To you who caringly taught, encouraged, befriended and nurtured Mark over the years, you blessed and enriched his life. To Mark’s caregivers during his later years, words are insufficient to thank you. You were his people, his cheerleaders, and you were there for him during his most difficult times. You loved Mark so well, serving as the hands and feet of Jesus, and we praise God for you.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00pm, and the service will begin at 2:00.

Online condolences may be sent to the Robinson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Joyce Phillips Pierce

October 29, 1959 – January 28, 2022

Joyce Ann Phillips Pierce, age 62, of Zionville, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born October 29, 1959, in Watauga County. A daughter of Bill Phillips and the late Martha Cornett Phillips of Zionville.

She is survived by her husband, Preacher Tim Pierce; two daughters, Megan David and Scott of Buckeye, AZ; Stacey Presnell and Brandon of Banner Elk, NC; one son, Dustin Pierce and Erin of Hampstead, NC; nine grandchildren, Colt, Cheyenne and Barrett David of Buckeye, AZ; Christian, Cooper and Caleb Presnell of Banner Elk, NC; Lyla, Boyd and Cash Pierce of Hampstead, NC; a number of nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom she loved greatly; a sister, Janice Rivera and Roland of Raleigh, NC; a brother, Alan Phillips and Pam of Zionville, NC.

Graveside services and burial will be held Friday, February 4, 2022, at 2:00 at Mountain Dale Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Eric Cornett will officiate. The body will lie in state from 12:00 until 2:00, Friday, February 4, 2022, at Mountain Dale Baptist Church, so friends may pay their respect and sign the guest registry.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hampton Funeral Service, to help with the funeral expenses. For memorial donations please contact Hampton Funeral Service. (828)264-7100.

Online condolences may be sent to the Pierce family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Lowe “Pete” Ford

January 11, 1933 – January 28, 2022

Mr. Lowe “Pete” Ford, age 89, of Boone, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022 at his home.

He was born January 11, 1933, in Watauga County. A son of the late Lawrence Otto Ford and Luner Church Ford. He was a farmer, a loving and faithful husband, and a faithful member of Proffitt’s Grove Baptist Church, that he loved very much.

He is survived by four daughters: Elaine Ward and husband Gary of Vilas, grandchildren: Crystal, Holly, and Aaron, great-grandchildren: Rylee, Jase, Kinslee, Hayden; Brenda Ford Prim of Boone; Betty Ford Graybeal and husband Jeff of Boone, grandchildren: Ashley and Dustin, great-grandchildren: Allie, Waylon, Luke, and Hank; and Lola Ford Presnell and husband Danny, of Boone, grandchildren: Sarah and Brooke, great-grandchildren: Alixas, Ty, Sylus, and Carlie; three sons, Len Ford of Boone, grandchildren: Tony and Kelley, great-grandchildren: David, Matthew, and Elizabeth; Barry Ford of Boone, grandchildren: Yvette, Lisa, and Buck, great-grandchildren: Patience, Willow, Joby, and Carrington; and Terry Ford of Boone, grandchild: Lindsey, great-grandchildren: Layla, Braylon, and Mackenzie; and special friends Loretta Ford, Sandy Dancy, Mary Ford and Lisa Flinchum.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Faye Ford, one brother, one daughter-in-law, Karen Ford, and one son-in-law, Thomas Prim.

Services will be conducted Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at the home of Pete and Faye Ford. Pastors Gordon Nobel and Delmar James will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital at: www.stjude.org

Online condolences may be sent to the Ford family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Dallas Ernest Brown

May 10, 1947 – January 24, 2022

Dallas Ernest Brown, age 74, of Elk Park, North Carolina went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 24, 2022 at his residence.

Dallas was born on May 10, 1947 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Nath Brown and the late Edith Hicks Brown.

Dallas retired as a Technician for Waste Water Treatment and had attended the Browns Memorial Holiness Church. He loved spending time with his family and playing and listening to gospel bluegrass music. He enjoyed fishing and gardening, but tinkering was his favorite hobby.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Nath Brown; Mother, Edith Brown; Brother, Basil Brown.

Dallas leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife Debbie Church Brown; Four Daughters, Sherry (Mack) Powers of Lansing, NC, Shelia (Buzz) Ollis of Banner Elk, NC, Mary Clark of Newland, NC, Shannon (Jody) Puckett of Banner Elk, NC; Son, Dallas (Katy) Brown II of Elk Park, NC; Sister, Wanda (Richard) Clark of Elk Park, NC; Brother, Bert Holtsclaw of Summerville, SC; Grandchildren, Brandy, Amber, Britney, Daniel, Makayla, Macy, Madison, Brody; Great Grandchildren, Ayden, Caleigh, Jayden, Wyatt and Scarlett.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, January 26, 2022 starting at 5:00 pm at

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. A service to celebrate his life will begin at 6:00 pm in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor James Hicks and Pastor Joseph Clawson officiating.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to their “Angels”. the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Blue Ridge for the wonderful and loving care they provided to Dallas.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Brown family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Dallas and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

Jerry Jones

January 23, 1943 – January 28, 2022

Jerry Dalton Jones, age 79, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Waters of Roan in Roan Mountain, TN.

Jerry was born on January 23, 1943 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Basil Jones and the late Lucy Cook Jones.

He retired from the Sugar Mountain Police Department after serving the community over 20 years, and worked security for the Elk River Club in Banner Elk for a number of years. He was a member of the Elk Park First Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janie Jones; two daughters, Tina Jones and Marsha Fletcher; three brothers, Jimmy, Johnny and Lynn Jones.

Jerry leaves behind to cherish his memory Three Brothers, Paul (Judy) Jones of Elizabethton, TN, Charles Jones of Elizabethton, TN, Bill (Naomi) Jones of Elizabethton, TN; Three Grandsons, Levi Gwyn, Daniel Gwyn, Joshua Gwyn; Nephews, Tony, Scott, and Benjamin Jones; Nieces, Sarah Jones-Naylor and Danielle Weston; Great Nephews, Landon and Colby Jones; Great Nieces, Kenzie and Adalynn.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at the funeral home. The family will not be present.

Funeral services for Jerry Jones will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Gragg officiating.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Jones family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Jerry and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

Claude Baldwin

April 14, 1931 – January 28, 2022

James Claude Baldwin, 90, of Newland, NC went to his final rest on January 28, 2022 with his son by his side. His family moved to Newland from West Virginia when he was a little boy. He loved the mountains and playing music with his friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ella Mae, two sons, William Ray and Timmy Andrew. He was also preceded in death by his father Roby Baldwin and his mother, Cora Coffee Baldwin; brother’s, Clarence, Carlos, Homer, Harrison, Tivis, Hoover, Archie; his sister’s, Beatrice, Rita, Virginia Mae, Hazel and Bonnie.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Danny Baldwin and wife Dottie; His grandchildren, Tammy Blevins and best friend Travis Mizell, Katrina Guinn and husband, Stevie, Toby Baldwin and wife, Jocie, all of Roan Mountain, TN. Cristy Eidelman and husband Anthony of Rochester, NY. Samuel Baldwin, Daniel Baldwin, Reneta Baldwin and Billy Green. His great grandchildren, Aaron Blevins of Johnson City, TN, Josh Guinn and wife Nichole of Waterloo, IL, Gracie Baldwin of Elizabethton, TN, Jonathan Guinn, Jeremiah Guinn and Katie Baldwin all of Roan Mountain, TN, Ella Miriam and Eli Eidelman of Rochester, NY, Rosemary and Jasmine; Two great great granddaughters; Sisters-In Law, Martha Baldwin of Michigan and Edna Baldwin of Newland, NC; many nieces and nephews. Claude will be missed dearly by his remaining family and friends.

Claude was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland, NC.

A graveside service for James Claude Baldwin will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 in the Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery in Newland with Pastor Stevie Guinn officiating. Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.rsfh.net

The care of Claude and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

.

