Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 15, 2020

Glenda Kay Hollars

1947 – 2020

Glenda K. Hollars, age 73, passed away at her home Friday, December 4, 2020

She was a daughter of the late Glenn William Greer and Lorene Blake Greer and is survived by a daughter, Lisa Hollars of Vilas; three sons: David Hollars of Charleston, SC; Mark Hollars of Vilas, NC and Kevin Hollars of Oak Island, NC, numerous grandchildren; sister Carol (David) Michaels, Sue Davis and brother Chris Greer (all of Boone, NC).

Services for Glenda K. Hollars will be conducted Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel with Rev. Harold Bennett officiating.

Faye Greer

1939 – 2020

Faye Cornell Greer, age 81, of Winston-Salem, passed away December 8, 2020 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. Born September 9, 1939 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Stewart and Mary Simmons Cornell. Faye was a member of Boone Baptist Church. She retired from the Appalachian State University Book Store.

Family members include her daughter, Vanessa Moss and husband, Randy, of Tobaccoville; son, Bobby Greer and wife, Amy, of Boone; and grandchildren, Lindsey Hooker and Dustin Bentley and wife, Samantha, all of Winston-Salem, and Trey Greer of Boone. In Addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Council ‘Jim’ Greer.

Memorial services and burial for Faye Cornell Greer will be private.

Hazel Marie Townsend

1938 – 2020

Hazel Marie Townsend, age 82, of Catawba Terrace, Lenoir, passed away Friday evening, December 11, 2020 at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Born April 12, 1938 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Harrison and Mae Townsend. Mrs. Townsend was a long time member of the Holy Communion Lutheran Church, and in addition to being a housewife and homemaker, she worked as a seamstress at Huffman Hosiery Mills in Granite Falls. Hazel was always a hard worker for her family, doing everything from canning vegetables from the garden to making fudge for family and friends during the holiday seasons. She dearly loved her family and shared a special bond with her grandchildren. Her favorite pastime was enjoying the frequent family camping trips.

Hazel is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gradie Townsend; daughters, Denise Danner and husband, David, of Drexel and Deloris Calloway and husband, Jon, of Granite Falls; son, Dennis Townsend and wife, Frances, of Lenoir; and grandchildren, Brandon Townsend and wife, Jen, Brittney Frazier and husband, Matthew, (and soon to be great-granddaughter, Bailey Grace Frazier), Kayla Danner, Zac Calloway and Lea Calloway. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter.

Graveside services for Hazel Townsend will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, December l5th, at 2 o’clock at the Holy Communion Lutheran Church Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Robert Sain. The family respectfully requests those attending to please wear a mask and to observe social distancing.

Friends may visit Austin & Barnes Tuesday morning from 9 AM until noon to pay respects and to sign the memorial register. Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Holy Communion Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 1525 Clarks Creek Road, Banner Elk, NC 28604.

Dan Dwayne Blair

1931 – 2020

Dan Dwayne Blair, Sr. passed away December 12, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone. He was born on September 5, 1931 in Gaston County and lived in Lowell, NC then after retirement moved to their home near Blowing Rock.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents James M. Blair and Ola Monteith Blair, and an infant brother Charles Dean Blair.

Survivors include Bette Neeland Blair, his wife of 67 years and whom he affectionately introduced to everyone as his ‘Bride’; son Dan Blair, Jr. (Kathy) of Garner, NC; daughter Kaye Phillips (Jim) of Dallas, NC; grandsons Jay, Adam, and Drew Phillips; sister-in-law, Sue Neeland Earnhardt (Jack Deckert); and several nieces and nephews.

After family, Dan’s primary love was ASA softball. He began umpiring in 1954 while in the Air Force and continued for the next 60 years. Even into his 80s, he umpired 2-3 games a night through the Boone Rec Dept. Dan served as NC Umpire in Chief and as Regional Umpire in Chief for the Southeastern US for 25 years. He then served on the National Staff for 15 years as a National Deputy Umpire in Chief. Throughout his career, Dan instructed umpire clinics all over the US and conducted clinics three times in Europe.

As a result of his many years of hard work with ASA Softball, He received numerous awards. Dan was inducted into the NCASA Softball Hall of Fame in Burlington, NC in 1986, inducted into the ASA National Softball of Fame in Oklahoma City in 1993 and inducted into the Tennessee ASA Hall of Fame in 2015. He served as Umpire Coordinator for the 1999 Special Olympics World Games. A highlight of his career was serving as Umpire Coordinator for the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. Known for his outgoing personality and sense of humor, Dan never met a stranger. His favorite time of the year was Christmas when he could wear his sequin Christmas ties and put a smile on everyone’s face, especially the women! Dan loved to play golf in his later years and organized lunch and golf outings with friends every Tuesday.

He served 4 years in the US Air Force during the Korean War, and served 2 terms as mayor of Lowell in the 1970s. Many people in Lowell have fond memories of visiting J.M. Blair & Son Grocery which Dan and his father ran for many years in the 1960s. Dan served as Director of Human Resources at Smyre Manufacturing / Carolina Mills in Ranlo, NC for over 20 years.

There will be a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock on Thursday, December 17 at 2PM, officiated by Dr. David A. Irish. The family respectfully requests those attending services to please wear a mask and to observe social distancing. Friends may call at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Wednesday from 9AM until 4PM to pay respects and to sign the memorial register book. Because of the dangers of Covid, we are unable to have the memorial service and tribute that Dan deserves. Therefore, we will have a celebration of his life when we can once again gather!

The family suggests memorials to NC Softball Hall of Fame, %Tony Laws, PO Box 1358, Burlington, NC 27216.

Christopher Alan Triplett

June 18, 1958 – December 10, 2020

Christopher Alan Triplett, age 62, of Boone, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care.

Christopher was born June 18, 1958 in Watauga County to the late Walter Romey Triplett and Virginia Dare Aldridge Triplett.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Powers Triplett of Boone; one daughter, Sarah Triplett Farris and husband Michael and one granddaughter, Evelina Lynn Farris all of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina; one sister, Gail Storie and husband Nelson of Blowing Rock and one brother, Mike Triplett of Boone; his father-in-law, Reverend Lynn Powers and wife Joyce of Boone and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Betty Powers.

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

Virginia Greer Potter

October 22, 1930 – December 09, 2020

Warrensville, NC- Mrs. Lena Virginia Greer Potter, age 90, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Margate Health Care in Ashe County. Born October 22, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Docia Shelton Greer and wife of the late Charles Potter.

Anyone who knew her, called her “GrannyLee”, she was everyone’s Granny.

Other than her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Johnny Lipford, a daughter, Jackie Kline, 4 grandsons, Tony Johnson, Greg Dunn, Marvin Ray Lipford and Charles Glenn and brothers, Glenn Greer, Raymond Greer, Kenneth Greer, Tommy Greer, Buddy Greer and sisters, Freddie Greer, and Shirley Robenson.

Mrs. Potter was a member of Sutherland Baptist Church and had worked as a landscaper and a flagger for many years with Delmar. She had also worked for the Mountain City Glove Plant.

She is survived by a daughter, Junie Glenn, and husband Gary Trivette of Warrensville; son, Gary Lipford “Moochie” of Virginia Beach, VA; brothers, Howard Greer and wife Jessie of Oxford, PA; and 6 sisters, Pauline McMahan of Oxford, PA, Thelma Brown of Todd, Joevelyn Cornett of Valdese, Marynell Johnson and Wanda Roark all of Mtn. City, TN, and Elenora Burleson of Virginia. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Sutherland Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Potter-Main Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church from 12:00 until 1:30 PM prior to the service.

Everyone is asked to wear a mask a practice safe distancing.

Patricia Kelly Gray

August 30, 1938 – December 12, 2020

Patricia Kelly Gray, age 82, of Pigeon Roost, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are in complete and will be announced.

Betty Steelman

January 26, 1927 – December 13, 2020

Betty Steelman, age 93, of 163 Shadowline Drive, Boone, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2020 at her residence.

She was born January 26, 1927 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to the late Ross Dell and Rosella Knee Dell. She was a retired bookkeeper and a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Jo Ann Garrod of Boone; two sons, Frank Gioscio, Jr. and wife Connie of Boone and Dennis Pattison and wife Jane of Herndon, Virginia; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by a son, Barry Pattison and her brother and sisters.

A memorial service for Betty Steelman will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Betty Vines Smitherman

November 19, 1933 – December 13, 2020

Mrs. Betty Mae Vines Smitherman, age 87, died Sunday, December 13, 2020. Born November 19, 1933 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Clayton and Beulah Ward Vines and the wife of the late William Lewis Smitherman.

Other than her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William L. “Billy” Smitherman and 5 sisters, Carolyn Cook, Jean Dancy, Mildred Kurek, Mary Lou Carroll, and Reba Robinson.

She was a member of Brushy Fork Baptist Church and had retired from IRC/TRW in Production Control. She was an avid supporter of The Broyhill Wellness Center.

Mrs. Smitherman is survived by her daughter, Lisa Ann Bryant and husband Tim of Boone, 3 sisters, Pauline Hicks, of Zephyrhills, FL; Shirley Johnson of Sugar Grove; Nancy Glenn and husband Gale of Sugar Grove; one brother, John “Pete” Vines and wife Jean of Christiansburg, VA; 3 Grandsons, Matthew Reid Franklin and wife Berlene of Banner Elk; Nathan Daniel Moody and wife Rebecca of Hickory; and Seth Aaron Moody of Statesville and 2 great-grandchildren, Cole Franklin and Peyton Nichole Franklin.

A Memorial Service for Mrs. Betty M. Smitherman will be held 1:00 PM Friday, December 18, 2020 in the Chapel of Hampton Funeral Service with Reverend Toby Oliver officiating. Everyone is encouraged to practice safe distancing and wear masks. The family invites you to watch the Memorial Service live-streamed. Topic: Hampton Funeral Service’s Page, Funeral Time: December 18 1:00 PM. Join the live streaming by clicking the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88159186478

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Westview Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 692 NC Hwy 105 Bypass, Boone, NC 28607.

Lucille Markland

June 24, 1935 – December 7, 2020

Lucille Markland, age 85, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

She was born on June 24, 1935 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Frank Norman and the late Bertie Waycaster Norman.

Lucille worked for many years as a hairstylist and owned her own shop, the Chatterbox. She was a member of the Elk Park First Baptist Church. She enjoyed walking and being outdoors, Lucille really enjoyed going to the ragshakings.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, James Donald Markland; Son, Donnie Markland; Daughter, Julia Lynn Markland; Sister, Roma Lee Hall; Brother, Jay Norman.

Lucille leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Sister, Patsy Vincent of Elk Park, NC, Brother, Jack Norman of Elk Park, NC, Sister, Joyce (Charles) Ingram of Hampton, TN, Grandson, Justin (Jessica Barnett) Markland of Elizabethton, TN, One great granddaughter.

A private family service will be held.

Edwin Earl Harris Sr.

March 18, 1937 – December 8, 2020

Edwin E. Harris, Sr. of Elk Park, NC moved to his heavenly home on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Veterans Hospital in Johnson City, TN. He was born on March 18, 1937 in Avery County to the late Lytle and Bonnie Harmon Harris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Irma “Tootie” Harris; three brothers, Ellsworth Harris, Warren Harris, and Harmon Harris; and two sisters, Thelma Harris and Mildred Winters.

Ed was a faithful member of Elk Park Christian Church. He was a devoted father who loved his family dearly. He enjoyed spending time with old friends and new friends at The Country House. He was a US Army Veteran. Ed was stationed in Japan and was especially proud of his work on the “Honest John” Rocket.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Glen of Black Mountain; one sister, Faye Mayberry of Elk Park; five children, Mark (Meesie) Harris of Elk Park, Greg (Diann) Harris of Elk Park, Beth (Mike) Harris Wagstaff of Winston Salem, Edwin Harris Jr. (Missy) of Johnson City, TN, and Tim Harris of Elk Park; grandchildren, Josh (Cassie) Harris, Dane (Mary) Harris, Job Harris, Brooke Harris, Jordan (Matthew) Winfrey, Thomas Wagstaff, one great grandchild, Lincoln Joshua Harris; Holly Barker, Alex (Allison) Barker, Callie (Jonathan) Sheppard, and James Erwin; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Elk Park Christian Church with Minister DeWayne Sabisch officiating. Interment will follow at the Harris Family Cemetery on Dark Hollow Road.

Family will receive friends at 2:00 PM, one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ed’s sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

