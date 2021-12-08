Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 7, 2021

he following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Ronald Dean Miller

1952 – 2021

Ronald Dean Miller, age 69, of Old Highway 16, Jefferson, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021 at Accordius Health Care in Wilkesboro. Born June 1, 1952 in Watauga County, he was a son of Balma and Hazel Crete Cooke Miller. Ronald was of the Methodist faith. He was retired from retail management and for more than 40 years, enjoyed playing the piano.

Mr. Miller is survived by his sisters, Peggy Greer and Janelle Yates and husband, Harry, all of Boone; and his caregivers and friends, Becky Goss and family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Leon Miller.

Memorial services for Ronald Dean Miller will be conducted Sunday afternoon, December 19, 2021 at 2 o’clock at the Zion Church in Todd. A private graveside service will be at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens in Boone.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Zion Church, 303 Zion Methodist Church Road, Todd, NC 28684.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Miller family

Michael Jerome Sawyer

1944 – 2021

Michael Jerome Sawyer was born January 5, 1944 in Dunn, North Carolina, the youngest of six children born to Alice and James Sawyer. Michael graduated from Hope Mills High School in North Carolina, and shortly thereafter moved to San Diego, California where he enlisted in the US Navy. He served as an electronic’s technician during the Vietnam War. After his service in Vietnam, he made his home in San Diego where he lived and worked as an electrical contractor with the electrician’s union of San Diego. After a successful career as an electrician in San Diego, he retired to North Carolina purhasing his home in Zionville. In 2019 he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and after a two year, two month struggle, he died peacefully in his sleep in his home in Zionville with his son, Sawyer, by his side. He is surviced by his son, Chad Sawyer, grandchildren Anna Sawyer and Ayden Sawyer all of Reno, Nevada, special niece Angie Sawyer of Valle Crucis as well as many NC cousins. He was an active member and supporter of the Henson’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Vilas NC. Michael will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A private service will be held to honor his memory at a later date.

Elmer Dean Cornett

1948 – 2021

Elmer Dean Cornett, age 73, of Roby Cornett Rd., Vilas, passed away November 30, 2021 at his home. Born June 22, 1948 in Watauga County, he was a son of Homer Ray and Mildred Stevens Cornett. Mr. Cornett was of the Baptist faith. He served in the US Marine Corps and was employed as a carpenter. Dean enjoyed game hunting and roaming the mountains searching for ginseng.

Mr. Cornett is survived by his daughter, Karen Dawn Scott and husband, Marcus, and three grandchildren, Ava Aldridge, Andrew Jack Scott and Andrea Scott, all of Pine Flats, Tennessee; brother, Dale Cornett and wife, Brenda, of Boone; and sister, Gail Beasley and husband, Kenneth, of Lexington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Orville Cornett.

Services for Dean Cornett will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorial donations to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home to assist with expenses.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Cornett family.

Lois Hodges

1927 – 2021

It is with broken hearts that we share the sad news of our mother, Lois Hodges’, passing. With great joy and celebration, we announce her final journey to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Our mother had a servant’s heart. She set a good example for her family. The life she lived and her influence shaped our lives. She was thankful, appreciative, kind, loving, giving, compassionate, strong-willed, trustworthy, honest, sincere, and genuine. She loved her church family and neighbors and how they showered her with fruits, vegetables, visits, and phone calls. She loved her friends in the nursing homes, her co-workers at Chick-Fil-A and the new friends she made while at work. Covid may have taken her work, and ultimately her life, but it did not take her spirit. We invite you to share in our joyful celebration of a life well lived on Monday, December 6, at Rutherwood Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. The funeral will be at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Presiding over the services will be Pastors Tim Dockery and Dr. Gary Lawrence. The family respectfully requests those attending to please wear a mask.

Born on May 18, 1927, in Ashe County, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Dean Hodges, of 56 years; her parents, Roy and Jeston Roten; and ten brothers and sisters.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Norma Jean Hodges (John Schmeelk), Janet Trivett, and Jeanette Hodges Israel (Michael).

Grandchildren: Wesley Israel (Amber), Dale Trivett (Amy), Bobbie Sue Hood (Adam Gragg), Ashleigh Israel Bryan (Joey), and Emily Trivett Ragan (Bobby).

Great Grandchildren: Jayden Hood, Jasmine Hood, Oliver Goforth, Ella Trivett, Arial Trivett, Nicholas Gragg, and Josie Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either:

Rutherwood Baptist Church, 142 Don Hayes Road, Boone, NC 28607-8137 OR

In Touch Ministries, Post Office Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357-9979.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hodges family.

Martha Lora Presnell

1941 – 2021

Martha Ward Presnell, age 80, of Big Branch Road, Sugar Grove, wife of Roy Presnell, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 at her home. Born July 31, 1941 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Marcus and Lula Harmon Ward.

Graveside services will be conducted Monday morning, December 6, 2021 at 10 o’clock at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Presnell family.

Violet Lee “Patty” Norris

1942 – 2021

Violet Lee Norris, also known as Patty, age 79, of Boone, passed away Tuesday, December 2, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center. Born April 4, 1942 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of Russell and Bina Winebarger Norris. Patty was a graduate of Appalachian High School and a life-long member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Due to a number of health concerns, she had spent the last 20 years-plus in local assisted living and nursing care facilities, where she was well loved by staff, residents and their families. She was active in most all facility events and served as President of the Residents Council for several years at Deerfield Assisted Living. She claimed the title of Valentine’s Queen several times at Deerfield and at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation, where she last resided.

In 2016, she was named Facility Resident of the Year by the Watauga County Senior Services Coalition and was honored at its annual Senior Adult Expo at Boone Mall.

She was known for her compassion to others, her great sense of humor and good attitude, regardless of the circumstances.

She loved God most of all and had a deep love for her family and always enjoyed their calls and visits, even at the window when inside visits were not allowed. She especially enjoyed pulling pranks on her nephews at family gatherings.

Miss Norris is survived by her sister, Della Pruitt, brothers, Van Norris and wife, Sherrie and Keith Norris, all of Boone; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dallas Norris; sister, Eula Byers and infant sister, Freida Kay Norris.

Funeral services for Patty Norris will be private.

Miss Norris will lie in repose Saturday afternoon, December 11 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home from noon until 5 PM for the public to pay respects.

The Norris family would like to offer special thanks to the many facility staff members and volunteers who were so good to Patty through the years and who helped make her life easier and more enjoyable. A special thanks to those most recently who spent quality time with her in her room helping her work on puzzles, and those who went over and above their job duties to do special things for her. She “adopted” several of the staff members at Glenbridge and referred to them as her own children.

The family requests that memorials in Patty’s honor be made to the Activities Department at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation, 211 Milton Brown Heirs Rd. Boone NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Norris family.

Stacey Lynn Critcher

1982 – 2021

Stacey Critcher, age 39, of Fleetwood, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Stacey was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, Aunt and friend. She had the kindest heart and unconditional love for everyone. Stacey loved her family deeply and was devoted to each one daily. The relationship she had with her bother Lee, and sisters Stephanie, Lindsey and Taylor was not like any other. They taught her many things and Stacey taught them many life lessons. She participated in Special Olympics for nineteen years and had many awards and accomplished many goals. Stacey had the support of her teammates and especially from Coach Karen Poteat, which she loved dearly. Stacey had two fur babies, Oscar Ryan and Gracie Lou, whom she loves immensely.

Stacey had a cherished love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She loved her Lord and knew him as her personal Savior. She is rejoicing with Him in Heaven and her family will see her again.

Stacey is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Jim Critcher and Henry Strahan, and grandmother Virginia Strahan

Left to cherish her memory is her father and mother, Rick and Phyllis Critcher; her sister Stephanie and husband Matt Boulanger and their children, Trey, Piper and Hadley; her brother Lee and wife Taylor Critcher: and her younger sister Lindsey Waln and her children Hunter, Levi and Harper; her grandmother Della Critcher; her Uncle Jimmy and wife LeAnn and their children Michael, David and Allison, and grandson Ty; and Uncle, Roy Strahan and his children Joshua and Rebecca, and his grandson Tyler.

Funeral services for Stacey Critcher will be private. She will be laid to rest in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family requests memorial donations in Stacey’s name be made to Special Olympics Watauga County, 231 Complex Drive, Boone, NC 28607.

The family kindly requests that no food be sent.

Online condolences may be shared with the Critcher family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Critcher family.

Walter Eugene Coles

1958 – 2021

Walter Eugene Coles gained his heavenly wings and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 4:35 in the morning.

Walter was born July 16, 1958, the baby boy to the late Eugene (Jr.) and Kathleen (Becky) Coles. Walter was born and raised in Boone, North Carolina where he attended Watauga High School. Walter was well loved and admired by all he came in contact with. He had a heart of gold and a generous nature. He was a dedicated worker and he retired from Appalachian State University as a cook after 30 years of service. Although he loved cooking, riding motorcycles was a main passion for him. Walter loved his family dearly, making sure he met their every need.

In 1983 Walter married the love of his life, Sandra Pearson Coles. Although Walter did no father any children of his own, he was a father to many. Preceding him in death is his brother Harvey Lee Coles, his uncles, Elbert Coles and Ernest Coles.

Walter leaves to morn his wife of 42 years, Sandra Pearson Coles of the home, one son, Corwin Pearson, one daughter, Sandra Ingrid Horton and husband Barry, one sister, Wanda Gail Coles, one brother, Jervay Grimes, one sister in law, Tonia Coles, all of Boone, North Carolina, four grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Funeral services for Walter Eugene Coles will be conducted Friday, December 10, 2021 at 1 PM at the Boone Mennonite Brethren Church. Officiating will be Rev. Mike Mathis and Rev. Morris Hatton. Burial will follow at Clarissa Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 PM at the church prior to the service.

Those attending the services are requested to wear a mask.

Online condolences may be shared with the Coles family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Coles family.

Sarah O’Lena Hicks

July 13, 1922 – November 30, 2021

Sarah O’Lena Tugman Hicks, 99, of Boone, NC, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Lena was born on July 13, 1922, to the late Charles Claudius Tugman and Emma Angeline Lewis Tugman. She was a lifetime member of Hopewell Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arlie Darrell Hicks, a daughter, Diane Hicks Dellinger, a grandson, Timothy Oxentine, a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Sarah Jones, brother, Cecil Tugman, sisters, Minnie Tugman Lookabill and Pansy Tugman Lookabill. She was also preceded in death by sons-in-law, Stewart Oxentine, John Sanclimente, James Wallace, Jerry Dellinger and Mike Barkley.

Lena is survived by her sons, John and JoAn Hicks of Boone, Wayne and Sandy Hicks of Todd, and her daughters, Daphne Sanclimente of Boone, Jannette Barkley of Waco, NC, JoAnn and Lee Phillips of Hickory, and Darlene and Jesse Colvard of Lenoir. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Hopewell Community Cemetery. The body will lie in state Saturday from 8:30 AM until 10:30 AM at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel so friends may pay their respect and sign the guest book.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hopewell Community Cemetery Fund, C/O Michelle Moretz 5592 NC Hwy. 194 North, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org

Online condolences may be sent to the Hicks family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Glenda Webster Holman

May 7, 1941 – December 1, 2021

Glenda Phyllis Webster Holman (Gigi) was born in Fairmont, NC on May 7, 1941 to Geraldine Davis Webster and Ashton Thomas Webster. She left the coastal plains of eastern NC to attend Appalachian State University where she became a cheerleader and lifelong Mountaineer fan.

Glenda graduated in 1962 and became a teacher, but is most fondly remembered as the librarian at Lower Creek Elementary School (1970-1993). Upon retirement, she returned to the classroom at the Flora MacDonald Academy in Red Springs where she was named Teacher of the Year.

When she wasn’t teaching, Glenda was volunteering with the Lenoir Service League, working in the garden, playing tennis at Cedar Rock, putting her creative talents to good use, or reading a book by the pool. She loved being out in the sun, especially at the beach.

When the sun went down however it was time to get dressed up and dance. Through the Lake Hickory Shag Club she finally met her prince and lifelong dance partner, Joe (Mac) Mast. He affectionately called her his “queen” and treated her like one for 33 years. Many of their dearest friends and memories were made during SOS trips to Ocean Drive (aka North Myrtle Beach).

Glenda had three children during her marriage to the late Charles William Holman: Laura Holman Hendley, Charles Ashton Holman, and Jonathan Webster Holman. And while she had many different nicknames throughout her life, she found a great deal of joy in being called “Gigi” by the seven grandchildren she adored: Ashleigh Kaylan, Ashton Paige, Aubrey Leigh, Justin Harrison, Katherine Claire, Khaley Grace, and Nathan Scott.

The family will have a festive celebration of Gigi’s life on Sunday, December 19th at Dry Ponds Baptist Church. Contact the family for details and consider bringing a dish of food to share. As much as she loved flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association or Amorem (formerly known as Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care).

Online condolences may be sent to the Holman family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

William K. “Bill” Barrett, Sr.

September 25, 1940 – December 1, 2021

William K. “Bill” Barrett, Sr., age 81, of Sugar Grove, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Johnson City.

He is survived by his wife Wanda Barrett of Sugar Grove; two daughters, Savannah Barrett of Kernersville and Alannah Barrett of Greensboro; one son, William Kenneth Barrett, Jr. of Greensboro and two step-daughters, Shelly Kragenbring of Litchfield, Minnesota and Angela Nofsinger of Mebane, North Carolina; six grandchildren and one brother and three sisters. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph Barrett and Elizabeth Sciles Barrett and one sister and three brothers.

A memorial service for William K. “Bill” Barrett will be conducted Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2:00 o’clock at Valle Crucis United Methodist Church. Reverend Rickey Mitchell will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Valle Crucis United Methodist Church, 2913 Broadstone Rd, Banner Elk, NC 28604.

Online condolences may be sent to the Barrett family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Frank Edward Green, Jr.

August 29, 1960 – December 2, 2021

Frank Edward Green, Jr., age 61, of Boone, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

He was born August 29, 1960, in Johnson City, Tennessee. A son of Margaret Bates Green and the late Frank Edward Green, Sr. He was employed as a carpenter.

He is survived by his wife Linda Green of the home, one son Charles Green, step-children, Scott Robbins, Blair Robbins, Cory Robbins and Amber Wilson, many grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, sisters, Joyce (George) Perry, Barbara Dixon, Deborah Lesikar, Jenny Fox and Fiancé Phil Clark, Pam (Dan) Carr, Rita (James) Manis, Sonia Green and Fiancé Frank Dunbar, Margaret (Jim) Guinn, Melinda Green and Fiancé John Bartley, brothers, Jackie Green and Earl Green.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by one daughter, Amanda Green, two sisters, Priscilla Green and Kathy Green and one brother, Frank Andrew Green.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the green family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Albert Ward

August 27, 1934 – December 4, 2021

Albert Ward, age 87, of 588 Abingdon Road, Lenoir, a native and former resident of Watauga County, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Caldwell Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Ward was born August 27, 1934 in Watauga County. A son of the late Grady and Alma Tester Ward. He was retired from Broyhill Furniture Company and was a member of Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church.

He is survived by two sons, Grady Ward of Morganton and Billy Ward of Lenoir; one daughter-in-law, Karen Brown Ward of Lenoir; two grandsons, Thomas Ward of Lenoir and Christopher Ward and wife Amy of Raleigh and two sisters, Betty Marshall Ward and husband Gerald of Sugar Grove and Mary Matheson of Valle Crucis. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Lee Johnson Ward, one son, Ronnie Ward, one grandson, Jimmy Ward, two granddaughters, Katie and Emily Ward and one brother, Boyd Lee Ward.

Funeral services for Albert Ward will be conducted Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 1:00 PM, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Larry Miller will officiate. Interment will follow in Proffitt’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org

Online condolences may be sent to the Ward family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Kenneth “Bones” Osborne

December 29, 1960 – December 5, 2021

Kenneth Stuart “Bones” Osborne, age 60, of Linville, passed away December 5, 2021, at his residence.

He was born December 29, 1960 in Caldwell County, the son of Reverend Carl Osborne and Alma Gragg Osborne.

He is survived by two daughters, Amber Hughes and husband Bobby of Spruce Pines and Breauna Edwards and husband Andrew of Newland; one son, Zach Osborne of Avery County; four grandchildren, Alyssa Hughes, Clint Steiner, Jr., Jayden Edwards and A.J. Edwards, one brother, Mark Osborne of Avery County and one niece Stacey Osborne of Atlanta, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Osborne and one brother, Roger Osborne.

Graveside Services and burial for Kenneth Osborne will be conducted Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Boone Fork Community Cemetery. Reverend Gary Gragg will officiate.

Online condolences may be sent to the Osborne family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements

Sarah Oliver

April 7, 1988 – December 5, 2021

Sarah Hope Oliver, age 33, of Elk Park passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021.

She was born April 7, 1988 to Barry Oliver and the late Kimberly Greene Oliver. She was a member of Timbered Ridge Baptist Church. Sarah was a loving mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend. To know Sarah was to love Sarah. She had a heart of gold. She loved everyone especially her two precious children, Jada and Titus. She brought great joy to everyone’s life, and will be forever missed.

She is survived by her two cherished children, Jada Isaacs and Titus Isaacs of Vilas; one sister, Ashley Bunten and husband Josh of Elk Park; maternal grandmother, Jackie Greene of Elk Park; her paternal grandmother, Phyllis Stines and husband Boyd of Elk Park; paternal grandfather, Bud Oliver and wife Faye of Vilas; three very special nieces and nephew Kimberly Bunten, Adeline Bunten and Landon Bunten all of Elk Park; three aunts, Angela Abrams and husband Steve of Kill Devil Hills; Hope Hart and husband Kenneth of Charlotte and Hannah Oliver of Vilas and one uncle, Justin Stines and wife Jodi of Boone, and a very special cousin, Brandon Lambert of Florida. She is also survived by her cousins, great aunts and uncles, and a multitude of friends.

In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by her beloved grandfather who raised her, Ben Greene.

Funeral services for Sarah Hope Oliver will be conducted Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 1:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Derick Wilson will officiate. Interment will follow in Abe Trivette Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 1:00, prior to the service.

Revelation 21:4; And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.

Memorial donations may be made in care of Ashley Bunten, 237 Stoney Hollow Road, Elk Park, North Carolina 28622.

Online condolences may be sent to the Oliver family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Texie Isenhour

May 12, 1948 – December 6, 2021

Texie Isenhour, age 73, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at Glenbridge Health and Rehab.

She was born May 12, 1948 in Watauga County. A daughter of the late Spencer and Doris Miller. She was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Isenhour of Zionville; one son, Paul Isenhour and wife Jenna of Vilas; one daughter, Lisa Harmon of Vilas; two granddaughters, Alissa Harmon (Mike) of Zionville and Samantha Boxley of Boone; four sisters, Anne Hamby, Darlene Watson, Dallie Byers and Jane Arnette, eight brothers, Stanley, Barney, Ted, Steve, Ricky, Danny, Casey, and Jack Miller, son-in-law, Bobby Harmon of Beech Creek. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by four sisters, Aileen Greene, Georgia Greene, Sally Barr and Sarah Miller and three brothers, Staley Miller, Vance Miller and Bill Miller.

Funeral services for Texie Isenhour will be conducted Friday, December 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Pastor Allan Perry will officiate. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00, prior to the service. The body will lie in state at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel Thursday, from 9:00 until 5:00, so friends may pay their respects and sign the guest register.

The family respectfully requested that mask be worn and respectfully request no food.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Secu Family House, 1970 Baldwin Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to the Glenbridge Health and Rehab, 211 Milton Brown Heirs Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Isenhour family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Doris Lorene Pearson Hamby

February 24, 1954 – December 7, 2021

Doris Lorene Pearson Hamby, age 67, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the Cranberry House.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hamby family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

L.D. Grindstaff

January 26, 1930 – December 4, 2021

Larry Dean (L.D.) Grindstaff, age 91, of Elk Park, NC, passed peacefully on December 4, 2021, with his family by his side. He was born on January 26, 1930, to the late James H. and Fannie Hicks Grindstaff. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Don, Harvey, Claudie, R.J. and Teddie; sisters, Ruth, Georgie, Jesse and Wanda, and infant siblings, David and Mabel.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patsy Morgan Grindstaff, son, Randy (Melinda) Grindstaff and daughter, Sheila (Tony) Townsend; grandchildren, Jessica (Danny) Fields and Andrew (Marie) Grindstaff; three precious great-grandchildren, Corbin and Claire Fields and Addie Grindstaff; numerous special nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Jo Grindstaff, Betty Grindstaff and Earline Haynes, and his special friend, Howard Burroughs.

L.D. enjoyed many things throughout his life including gardening, banjo picking, Christmas tree farming, carpentry, shopping and enjoying the beauty of the mountains while sitting on his porch. L.D. attended Roan Mountain United Methodist Church.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021 in the Johnson-Roan View Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Milhorn officiating. Following the graveside service, the family will gather with friends at the Roan Mountain Community Park for fellowship and a celebration of life service beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Tony Townsend, Andrew Grindstaff, Danny Fields, Mike Storie, Randy Clark and Jeff Perkins.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Boone and David Smith.

A special thank you to the nurses and CNAs of Medi-Home Hospice, his nephew, Mike Storie, and niece, Missy Boone.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Roan Mountain United Methodist Church Building Fund, 307 Johnson Street, Roan Mountain, TN 37687

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Grindstaff family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of L.D. and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

