Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 31, 2019

Published Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 1:46 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Ruby Vera Norris

1934 – 2019

Ruby Vera Greer Norris, and to her family “Meme”, age 85, of Winter Springs, Florida, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born April 26, 1934 in Deep Gap, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Fred Turner Greer and Ella Louvenia Watson Greer. Meme was preceded in death by her son Michael Channing Norris and two sisters, Mary Sue Hartley and Betty Ruth Sibert. Meme is survived by her husband of 65 years, Tracy Lovill Norris; daughter Pamela Norris Maples of Shallotte, North Carolina; daughter and son-in-law Maria Norris Heredia and Luis Heredia of Winter Springs, Florida; Daughter-in-law, Karen Watson Norris, of Fleetwood, North Carolina; Seven Grandchildren, Matthew, Bethany, Brandon, Breanna, Channing, Chelsea and Sarah Beth; Five Great-Grandchildren, Brennon, Joell, Cameron, Emma and Carson; Three Sisters, Virginia Alice Critcher, Gloria Jean Critcher and Patricia Ann Edwards. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Meme was a gifted seamstress and enjoyed being a member of the Sallie Harrison Chapter of The Daughters of The American Revolution. Throughout her life she volunteered in many ways; Rutherwood Baptist Church, 4-H, and The Ruritan Club. She was an accomplished and successful business owner and Associate ASID Interior Designer. She and her lifelong partner, Tracy, worked side by side and served the Boone area and the Southeast for almost 50 years. A private service and celebration of life will be shared by her immediate family in Boone, North Carolina. Final resting place will be at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. The family can receive tributes, condolences and messages at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com or www.banfieldfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests a memorial donation to Meme’s favorite charity, Samaritan’s Purse, which can be done through this website – http://sampur.se/2ukaroW. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home in Boone and Banfield Funeral Home, Winter Springs, FL are serving the Norris family.



Farthing Hayes

1924 – 2019

Mr. G. Farthing Hayes, age 95, of Farthing Hayes Road, Boone, passed away Thursday morning, December 26, 2019 at his home. Born August 25, 1924 in Watauga County, he was a son of Lloyd and Nellie Edmisten Hayes. Farthing was a member of Meat Camp Baptist Church. He graduated from Appalachian High School and enjoyed playing on the basketball team. Following his service in the US Army during WWII and the Korean Conflict, he began his 30 year career as a rural letter carrier with the US Postal service. Farthing loved spending time with his family, especially on camping trips and traveling across the country by car and train. He enjoyed his annual gardening, reading a good book, and working. Farthing is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary Greene Hayes; daughter, Carol Dishman and husband, Bill, of Sugar Grove; sons, Jerry Hayes and wife, Betty, of Lincoln, Illinois, Danny Hayes and wife, Marsha, of Chula Vista, California, and Brantley Hayes and wife, Janay, of Corryton, Tennessee; 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Ruby Carson of Boone; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Hayes of Boone. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters; Helen Cobb and Margaret Norris; and one brother, Ed Hayes. Funeral services for Farthing Hayes will be conducted Sunday afternoon, December 29th, at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Mike Townsend, grandson, Ivan Dishman and Rev. Lynn Powers. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 12:30 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. Military Graveside Honors, provided by the American Legion Post #130 and the DAV Chapter 90, will follow at the Meat Camp Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated or the family suggests memorials to Gideon International, Boone Camp, PO Box 3602, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hayes family.



Geraldine Wilcox

1936 – 2019

Gerry Brown Wilcox, 83 years of age, passed away on December 27th, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center in Boone after a long illness. Gerry was born February 15th, 1936 in Watauga County to William Oren and Allie Jones Brown. She was the youngest of nine children and was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Thelma Greene, Faye Greene, Frost Norris, Gladys Payne, and Pearl Norris, as well as brothers, Wilson Brown, Steve Brown, and Roby Brown. Gerry was raised in Watauga County and began her education at Howard’s Creek School. She attended Appalachian High School as a Majorette where she met the love of her life, Charles “Kenneth” Wilcox. The two were married in 1955 while Gerry was attending Appalachian State Teachers College. She worked at TRW to support Kenneth’s education and raised Boxer pups and Chinchillas to supplement their income. Then as they started a family, she became a gracious hostess, a fantastic cook, and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to travel with Kenneth and the two saw many great parts of the world together. When they weren’t visiting new places, Gerry found pleasure in serving on the Caldwell Community College Board, the Hospice board in Boone, and numerous other committees at the First Baptist Church. She also assisted with the local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. She is survived by her husband Charles “Kenneth” Wilcox of 64 years; children, Kimberly Wilcox Davis and husband, Glenn, Charles “Christopher” Wilcox and wife, Melanie, Laura Wilcox Pace and husband, David; grandchildren, Seth Triplett and fiancée, Kelly Beal, Shane Triplett and wife Keana, Hannah Sprinkmann and husband Erik, Charlie Wilcox and wife Skylar, Berkley Wilcox, Cole Pace, and Oren Pace; great grandchildren: Kasen Triplett, Chance Triplett, Kenzlie Triplett, Everett Sprinkmann; sisters-in-law, Patricia Cook and husband, Haden, and Helen Brown; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews; and extended family, Lucille Teague, Anita McKinney, Megan Howk, Nick Welsh, Morgan Smith. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday morning, January 4th at 11 o’clock at the First Baptist Church in Boone, officiated by Pastor Roy Dobyns. The body will lie in state at the church from 10 until 11 o’clock. Celebration of life will immediately follow services in the church fellowship hall. Entombment will take place at 3:00 PM in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to First Baptist Church, 375 West King St., Boone, NC 28607, or to Crossnore School, Avery Campus, PO Box 249, Crossnore, NC 28616. Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wilcox family.



Lela Ruth Reese

1927 – 2019

Mrs. Ruth Eggers Reese, age 92, of Vilas went home to her Lord and Saviour on Friday afternoon, December 27, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center. Born October 10, 1927, in Watauga County, she was the daughter of Jim and Lela Cook Eggers. Ruth was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend and neighbor. She spent the greater part of her life, cooking and caring for the family she loved and her husband’s sawmill crew. Her sweet smile and gentle nature will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. Ruth is survived by her husband of 73 plus years, C. B. Reese, Jr; four sons, Gary Reese and wife Sherry of Vilas, Hite Reese and wife Joyce, and Steve Reese and wife Sandra of Sugar Grove, and George Reese of Vilas. One daughter, Freda Reese of Boone and Naples, Fl. Nine grandchildren, Gregory Reese and wife Mitzi, Duane Reese and wife Misti and Wayne Reese of Vilas, Jeffrey Reese and wife Leanne of Purlear, NC, Selena Reese Dollar and Stephanie Reese Glenn and husband Tony of Sugar Grove, Shawn Reese and wife Amy of Vilas, Hannah Reese Gorman and husband Phil and Brant Reese of Raleigh, NC. She is also survived by 13 great grandchildren; Nicole Dollar, Elizabeth Dollar Farmer, Alex Reese, Casey Reese, Samantha Reese, Garin Reese, Gideon Glenn, Jacob Reese ,Dalton Reese, Melea Glenn, Gracie Reese, Madi Dollar and Gabe Reese, one sister-in-law, Margaret Moody Eggers and a number of nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth Eggers Reese will be conducted Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Beaver Dam Baptist Church with the Pastor Keith Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the Lower Beaver Dam Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday in the church. Online condolences may be shared with the Reese family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Reese family.



Scottie Ray Moody

1972 – 2019

Scotty Ray Moody, age 47, of Mountain Dale Road in Vilas passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Friday morning December 27, 2019. He fought a long battle of sickness, but at the end he always smiled and said “I’m ready to go home to see Jesus, Momma I’m tired.” Scottie was born on August 23, 1972 in Watauga County and was raised in the Mountaindale Community of Vilas. He was a son of Dwight Moody and the Late Phyllis Moody Hicks. Scottie is survived by his father Dwight Moody of the Mountaindale Community in Vilas; a daughter Cassie Moody of Mountain City Tennessee; two brothers Junior Moody and wife Becky of Newland, Keith Moody of Hudson; a sister Sheila Moody of Boone. He is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his loving Mother Phyllis Moody Hicks, his grandparents, and a nephew Wade Moody. Funeral Services for Scottie Moody will be conducted Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Austin and Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Eric Cornett and Rev. Derrick Wilson will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Mountaindale Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. prior to the service The family respectfully request no food or flowers. Memorials can be made in care of the Scotty Ray Moody family to Austin and Barnes Funeral Home, 194 Queen Street, Boone NC 28607

Ella Gaye Culler Wood

May 12, 1945 – December 22, 2019

Ella Gaye Culler Wood, age 74, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center. She was born May 12, 1945 in Watauga County to the late Everett and Effie Roten Culler. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Jo Sheffield and Nancy Perry, and an infant brother.

Survivors include her twin sister, Della Maye Brown, husband, Albert Wood; three sons, two daughters, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and she was loved by many friends.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Evans Funeral Service Chapel conducted by Reverend Derick Wilson and Reverend Clyde Bumgarner. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 am on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will follow the service at 2:00 pm at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Zionville, NC.

Serving as pallbearers will be Brad McDonald, Chandler Locklear, Jim Edmundson, Greg Flowers, Allen Holsclaw, and Billy Earp.

Donations may be made to: Pleasant Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Linda Hollar, 1584 Silverstone Road, Zionville, NC 28698.

Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfuneralservice.com

Evans Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral And Cremation Service.

Daniel “Uncle Danny” Patterson

July 24, 1935 – December 27, 2019

Daniel Alexander Patterson “Uncle Danny” passed away peacefully at 5:40 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the age of 84 years old. He was surrounded by family who all loved him very much.

He is survived by his sister; Dorothy Patterson Bair, his beloved niece and nephew; Libby and Jim Wooten, his great niece and her husband Shannon and Matthew Maness, his great nephew Ryan Wooten, and all of his wonderful church family at Foscoe Christian Church.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father Pearl Monroe Patterson and Daniel Archibald Patterson, his cherished brother in law Robert Charles Bair, and his beloved niece Deborah Louise Bair.

Uncle Danny was loved by all who knew him. If you were around him for any time, you were considered a friend and hopefully you had the pleasure of hearing one of his great stories. He was probably even introduced to you as “Uncle Danny” and you may have never known his last name. He graduated from West End High School in 1953. Danny went on to Lees McRae College and then to NC State University where he received his Agriculture Degree. Following college, he was an employee of a carpet plant.

He worked at a carpet plant; JP Stevens, for many years and retired in 1996. He volunteered with the West End Fire Department for several years where he donated so much of his time giving back to his community and helping others. He was an EMT, drove an ambulance, and was a First Responder. He was the most precious man who had the biggest and caring heart for anyone and everyone and he will be terribly missed.

As a family, we are so privileged, proud, and honored to have had him in our lives for so long. He was such a fine example of a Christian and truly a great, and one of a kind human being. He was a member of Bensalem Presbyterian Church in Eagle Springs, NC. When he moved to the mountains of NC, he attended Foscoe Christian Church.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Foscoe Christian Church this coming Spring.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your local Fire Department in honor and memory of Uncle Danny.

Online condolences may be sent to the Patterson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Al Hall

January 01, 1957 – December 28, 2019

Al Hall, age 62, of Bamboo Road, Boone, passed away Saturday morning, December 28, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Al is survived by his wife, Patricia Nolen of the home; one daughter, Davia Nolen of Boone; one step-son, Zachery Dixon of Boone, and one step-grandson, Riden Dixon of Zionville.

Memorial services for Al Hall will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seby Jones Regional Cancer Center, 338 Deerfield Road, Boone, North Carolina.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hall family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Marie Triplett Teague

July 26, 1928 – December 31, 2019

Marie Triplett Teague, age 91, of Bamboo Road, Boone, passed away Tuesday morning, December 31, 2019, at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock.

Funeral arrangements for Marie Triplett Teague are incomplete at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the Teague family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements



Robert (Bob) L. Setzer

November 20, 1936 – December 23, 2019

Robert (Bob) L. Setzer, age 83, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, TN.

He was born on November 20, 1936 in Burlington, North Carolina, a son of the late Lonnie Milton Setzer and the late Verna Colbert Setzer.

He was preceded in death by his Parents; Brother, Ted and nephew, Clay Setzer.

Bob was a wonderful father and dedicated provider. He will be dearly missed. He loved to laugh, joke, and sing. He loved golf. He loved to listen to all kinds of music and was an avid reader.

Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 57 years, Patti Dorton Setzer, Daughter, Jennifer Setzer of Chapel Hill, NC, Son, Robert (Linda) Setzer, Jr. of Clayton, NC, Son, Michael (Teresa) Lanier of Charlotte, NC, Brother, Jerry (Carolyn) Setzer of Spartanburg, SC, Sister, Sherl (Jack) Coneybear of Denver, NC.

A Memorial Service will be held on January 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Michael McKee Officiating.

The Visitation will follow the service at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Bob’s family would like to offer a heart-felt thank you to the Land Harbor Security Team, especially Mark Phillips; the dedicated and professional services of Avery Co. EMS; the staff of the ICU at Johnson City Medical Center, especially Brooke and Jenni; dear friends Terry Chappell, Roger Church, and Aleta Daniels-Field.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Avery Co. EMS P.O. Box 1105 Newland, NC 28657 or to a charity of your choice in Bob’s memory.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Setzer family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net <Error! Hyperlink reference not valid.;

The care of Bob and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Howard Worth Hartley Jr.

September 9, 1959 – December 25, 2019

Howard Worth Hartley Jr., age 60, of Newland, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 9, 1959 in Avery County to the late Mildred B. and Howard “Buster” Hartley Sr.

Howard was a loving father. He enjoyed working in his auto shop. In his free time he loved to ride his Harley Davidson. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Those he left to cherish his memory are one son, Buster Hartley of Newland; one daughter, Kelsey Hartley of Boone; one sister, Cindi Mascibroda and her husband Dan of Philadelphia, PA.; and numerous friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To receive updated information about services, contact Buster Hartley at 828-897-1916.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hartley family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Howard and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

