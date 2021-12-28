Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 28, 2021

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

.

.

Nina Greene

1923 – 2021

Nina Miller Greene was born August 28, 1923 to Otto Patrick and Bessie Greene Miller of Fleetwood. Her parents, husband, John Riley Greene and one grandchild preceded her in death.

She is survived by six children, Judy Carter of Athens, GA; Ruby (Kermit) Triplett of Purlear; Darrell (Audrey) Greene of Deep Gap, Harold (Brenda) Greene of Fleetwood; Dana (Vickie) Greene of Sugar Grove; and Sam Greene of the home. She is survived by ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and one step grandchild. She is also survived by one brother, Ray (Wilma) Miller of Kernersville.

She was a homemaker and gardener. She especially loved flowers, gladiolas and dahlias, which she often arranged and placed in her church. She was a Sunday School teacher and cleaned her church for a number of years.

The family would like to thank Medi-Home Health and Hospice Care. A very special thanks to Melissa Fox for the care and love she gave our mother.

Graveside services and burial for Nina Greene will be conducted Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 2 PM at Stony Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Billy Norris.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Stony Fork Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Dennis Winebarger, PO Box 508, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Greene family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Greene family.

.

.

William Walker “Bill” Cowan

1927 – 2021

William Walker “Bill” Cowan, Jr., age 94, of Boone passed away peacefully Monday morning, December 20, 2021, at Watauga Medical Center.

Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Hester; a daughter, Ellen Cowan and husband, Keith Seramur, of Boone, NC and daughter, Susan Cowan and husband, George Smith of Kailua, HI. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Alison Seramur Hall and husband, Justin Hall, Mary Seramur, and Kalen William Smith. He is survived by sisters Carol Reagan and Ann Bagwell. He was preceded in death by his brother James and parents, William Walker Cowan Sr. and Gertrude E. Cowan of Knoxville, TN.

After graduating from Knoxville High School in 1945, Bill proudly served in the US Navy during World War II. He graduated from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, class of 1950 and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He then worked in management for Chrysler Corporation in Detroit, MI until he retired. He was an avid outdoorsman, who especially enjoyed fishing in northern Ontario, Canada where he met Hester. At age 79, he hiked to the top of Elk Knob. He earned the distinction of Master Gardener from Michigan State University Extension and he provided abundant organic produce to family and friends from large gardens over the years while living in Birmingham and Dryden, MI, and then Boone, NC. He was an enthusiastic supporter of his grandchildren’s athletic pursuits, which included track and field, golf, baseball, and football, in addition to loyally cheering on the Lady Vols.

Bill was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared with the Cowan family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Cowan family.

.

.

Mary Jo Bumgarner

1951 – 2021

Mary Jo Bryan Bumgarner, age 70, of Tweetsie Trail, Banner Elk, the Foscoe community, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 21, 2021 at her home.

During Mrs. Bumgarner’s life she was active in her church as a Sunday School Teacher, Vacation Bible School Teacher, assisting and coordinating church Christmas programs, and was the church treasurer for many years. She cherished her bond with God and was a faithful servant.

Mrs. Bumgarner’s parents were instrumental in her love for God, the church, and family. She cherished her husband, children, and grandchildren that brought so much joy to her life. Mrs. Bumgarner was an avid reader retaining some of her youth through her love of the Peanuts by Charles Schulz. Mrs. Bumgarner actively volunteered with the Foscoe Grandfather Community Center as well as functions with the Foscoe Volunteer Fire Department during its infancy. Her kind hearted warmth and smile will always be remembered and will be missed by her family and friends. The family would like to thank Watauga County Project On Aging and Medi-Home Hospice for the wonderful care and support they provided.

Mrs. Bumgarner is survived by her husband, Frank James Bumgarner; daughter, April Dawn Duffy and husband, Sean, of Pittsburg, PA and son, Brian James Bumgarner and wife, Novella, of Banner Elk; grandchildren, Hannah, Aidan, Julian, and Justina Duffy and great-grandson, Jackson Agliori; sister, Wanda Miller and husband, John, of Indian Trail; brother, George Bryan and wife, Sandra, of Sugar Grove; brother-in-law, Bill Shanley of North Wilkesboro; and honorary sister, Debbie Duckworth of Banner Elk. A number of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Council and Letha Ragan Bryan; and three sisters, Joann Bryan, Shirley Arnette and Dawn Shanley.

Funeral services for Mary Jo Bumgarner will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, December 28th, at 2 o’clock at Grace Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Tyler Street, Rev. Bryan Miller and Rev. Burl Greer. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at the church. Graveside services will follow in the Bryan Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or the family suggests memorials to Watauga County Project on Aging, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone, NC 28607, or to Medi Home Health and Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100B, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Bumgarner family.

.

.

Pauline Lewis

1939 – 2021

Mary “Pauline” Miller Lewis, age 82, of Boone went to spend Christmas with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 25, 2021 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Watauga County to Clarence and Beulah Miller. Over the years she was employed with Shadowline as a seamstress and worked alongside her husband, Ralph, in several family businesses including Meat Camp Store/Service Station and Lewis Garage & Muffler Shop. She was a member of Hopewell Community Church. She loved singing and listening to gospel, country, and bluegrass music, baking, and working in her flowers.

She is survived by two sons, Terry Lewis and wife Marta of Boone and Kenny Wilcox and wife Glenda of Casar; four grandchildren, Cassie Lewis, Jennifer Proffit, Wayne Laws and James Wilcox (wife Sandy); and two great grandchildren, Micah Lewis and Elija Brown. Several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ralph Lewis; daughter Deborah Ann Church; sisters Ruby Ward and Edna Minton; and brothers Glen, James and Henry Miller.

The body will lie in state from noon until 5 p.m. at Austin-Barnes Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 28th for those wishing to pay their respects and sign the visitation register. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 29th at Hopewell Community Church at 2 p.m. officiated by the Rev David Lunceford. In the event of rain, the service will be held in the church and masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of Christmas, memorials may be made in remembrance of Pauline to Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation. The memorials in her name will go to a dedicated account for patients who are in need and have no family or friends to help with those needs.

The family respectfully requests no food.

The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the outstanding and compassionate care given by the 300 Hall staff members at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation as well as Lindsay, Nechia, Michael, Anna, Andy and Johnny of MediHome Hospice.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Lewis family.

.

.

Jeraldine Ivana Stockman

1941 – 2021

Jeraldine (Jeri) Stockman, age 80, went home to be with Jesus Sunday, December 26, 2021, with her family by her side in Zionville, North Carolina.

A memorial service will be held Friday, December 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the family’s home in Zionville.

She was born February 2, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Anthony and Jennie Trennel. Her father was a Jig Bore operator. Her mother owned and operated a wedding catering business primarily serving ethnic foods in the Slovenian community.

Jeri graduated from Collinwood High School in 1959. She married Robert (Bob) Stockman in 1960. After graduation, Bob enlisted in the Marine Corps, and they traveled to many different locations within the United States during his 20-year career. They had three children during their time in the Marine Corps. Jeri worked at many different jobs over the years and was specifically recognized for her professional contribution at the Boeing Company where she was a Program Material Controller. She was placed on medical leave in 1989 and fully retired in 2002.

Her interests included family, cooking, sewing, quilting, and craft painting. She devoted much of her time and energy as a church secretary. Bob and Jeri were happily married for 61 years.

Jeri is survived by her husband, Robert Stockman; a son and his spouse, Robert Stockman, Jr. and Frances; a daughter Jennifer; a brother, Lawrence Trennel and wife Bette; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Michele Greb; and a brother, Anthony Trennel and a sister, Elizabeth Trennel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Salvation Army or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be shared with Jeri’s family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Stockman family.

.

.

Romie Wayne Storie

August 10, 1932 – December 20, 2021

Romie Wayne Storie, of Lenoir passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born in West Virginia to the late Ralph Storie and Nancy McCoin Storie

Romie served his country by enlisting in the United States Army from there he retired. Once retired he joined the National Guard until his retirement. Romie worked for Winn Dixie and was currently employed at the Caldwell Co. Education Center.

In addition to parents, Romie was preceded in death by his son Rickey Wayne Storie, brothers; Edward Storie, and Earl Storie, son in law Mark Potter, and his first wife Louise Kendall Storie.

Those surviving include his wife of 36 years Geneva Adams Storie, children; Jeff Jones, Krista Beane (Roger), Pam Potter, Susan Pope (Jeff), and Lisa Miller (David), grandchildren; Erica Ashley (Rick), Courtney Dollar, Allison Beane, Marcus Potter (Nan Lee), Lenore Connolly (Chris), Jessica Bowman (Josh), Audrey Hamby (Zach) and Caleb Craig, 13 great grandchildren, brothers; Ray Storie, and Jerry Storie (Martha), along with nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held 1p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at Dry Ponds Baptist Church of Granite Falls. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army and the Caldwell Co. Honor Guard.

Pendry’s Lenoir Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.

Announcement courtesy of Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service.

.

.

Charlotte Hall Padera

March 4, 1932 – December 20, 2021

Charlotte Hall Padera, 89, died December 20, 2021, in Boone, NC, with her family by her side.

She was born March 4, 1932, in Chatham, VA to Ervis and Ruth Hall, Sr. Charlotte graduated from Chatham High School and then from Longwood College with a Bachelor’s degree in Education. She was married to Charles J. Padera in 1961 in Chatham, VA. She lived most of her married life in Winter Park, FL, then later in Geneva, FL and Jupiter, FL. Charlotte loved playing tennis, traveling in their camper, and spending time with friends and family. She moved to Boone, NC in January of 2021 to be with her daughter and her family.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Padera, her brother, Ervis Hall, Jr., and her daughter, Carol Padera Ladue. Charlotte is survived by her son, Charles J. Padera and Jennifer, and her daughter, Cindy Padera Rutz and Todd. She leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Longwood College or to Samaritan’s Purse.

A memorial service will be held later in January at Watson United Methodist Church in Chatham, VA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Richard Clay Yates

November 16, 1933 – December 21, 2021

Mr. Richard Clay Yates, age 88, of Boone, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, in Watauga Medical Center. Born November 16, 1933, in Matney, Mr. Yates was a son of the late Dave E. and Anne Belle Smith Yates.

Mr. Yates was a U.S. Marine Corps. Veteran and retired drywall contractor.

Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by three sons, Gary, Jeff, and Chris Yates; and siblings, Bennie Yates, Ruth Isaacs, Emma Lou Swope and Lois Rominger.

He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Yates Vallini, and husband Neil of Boone; son, David Yates of Johnson City, TN; four grandchildren, Corbin Vallini, Madalyn Yates, Lindsey Tester and husband Brian and Emily Greer and husband Josh. He is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren, Avery Tester, Eliza Madison Tester, Ellington Tester, Lucy Greer, and Molly Greer and several special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Monday, December 27, 2021, in Hampton Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Neil Vallini. Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 130. Burial will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 until 2:00.

Online condolences may be sent to the Yates Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

.

.

Bill Warren

September 5, 1932 – December 22, 2021

Bill Warren, age 89, of Flat Springs Road, Elk Park, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather.

Mr. Warren was born September 5, 1932 in Avery County to the late Elmer Warren and Bertha Warren. He was retired operator of his own painting and remodeling business and a U.S. Navy Veteran. He loved the outdoors and and growing his own garden. He will be dearly missed by all.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dwight A. Warren.

He is survived by his wife, Minnie Lee Osborne Warren, to whom they shared 54 years of marriage; 2 sons, Tim Warren and wife Laura of Lenoir, David Warren of Forest Grove, NC, one grandson, William Astor Warren of Lenoir and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday, December 26, 2021 in Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the Warren Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

.

.

Peggy Hoffman Scoggins

May 2, 1930 – December 21, 2021

Peggy Lee Hoffman Scoggins, died on December 21, 2021, at the age of 91. She was born on May 2, 1930, in Whitsett, North Carolina – the only child of Harry Lee and Ruby Lee Ferrell Hoffman. As an only child she was blessed with not one but two sets of parents – Harry and Ruby as well as her Uncle B.A. and Aunt Snook Clapp.

Peggy attended and graduated from Gibsonville High School where she excelled academically and was co-captain of the girls’ basketball team and head cheerleader – all at the same time. Following her high school graduation, she enrolled and then graduated from Burlington Business College. She was employed as a legal secretary for Gomer Law Offices in Greensboro.

On February 3, 1951, Peggy married Hovey Scoggins. Following her marriage, she embarked on a lifetime career as a wife, mother, grandmother (Mimi), great grandmother (Mimi), and friend to many. Perhaps the greatest adventure for Peggy and Hovey was the construction and management of the Hillwinds Inn in Blowing Rock. Peggy’s greatest work and her greatest love, however, was her family – a family that extended far beyond the bond of blood. She was an avid gardener, she was an amazing cook, and she possessed a wicked, dry wit.

Left to honor Peggy’s life are her daughters Shawna Scoggins Rhyne and Myra Scoggins; her grandchildren Adam Rhyne and Emily Rhyne Greer and husband Joseph Greer; her great grandchildren Henry, Samuel, and Barrett Greer; and many, many friends, and neighbors.

A graveside service honoring Peggy will be held at 10:00 A.M. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock on Friday, December 24, 2021. The family will host a reception at Peggy’s home in Blowing Rock from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Memorials may be made to OASIS, P.O. Box 1591, Boone, North Carolina 28607 and/or to a charity of one’s own choosing.

The family would like to thank Medi-Home Health and Hospice Care. Everyone associated was a blessing. A very special thanks to Judy Parsons for the love and care she gave our Mother for over two years.

Online condolences may be sent to the Scoggins Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

.

.

Robert Warren Collier

September 15, 1937 – December 23, 2021

Robert Warren Collier, 84, of Boone, North Carolina, ascended into heaven on Thursday, the 23rd of December. Bob, as he was called by family and friends, was born on September 15, 1937, in Homer, New York, to Kenneth Sterling Collier and Nina Mae “Hollenbeck” Collier. He was predeceased by both his brother, Donald “Donnie” Collier, and his sister, Patricia “Pat” Woodward. Bob graduated from Homer Central Highschool and Albany Business College. He worked for the National Grange Mutual Insurance Company and CNA. He was a member of the Masons, and was in the Army Reserves for eleven years, and was also a member of the New York American Legion.



Bob spent many of his years gathering at his family’s camp on Song Lake, in Preble, New York. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish, hunt and golf. He made an annual trek to Canada to fish with his brother and his buddies, where he enjoyed their comraderie and being the travel cook. He bowled for years, and was even on a senior’s team in Boone, where he won several senior game medals in bowling and horseshoes, and proudly showed them off.



Bob graduated from Homer Central Highschool, where he met the love of his life, Nancy “Whitney” Collier. Bob played drums in the school’s band and Nancy was a majorette. They both belonged to the Methodist Youth Fellowship where they attended meetings and social events together. They married on April 23, 1960 and had been married for over 61 years. Bob and Nancy have 5 children: Kimberly Lee (Michael), Wendy Creno (Michael), Scott Collier (Sheri), Lori Stratton, Candace Lang (Rich), and have 11 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.



A Celebration of Life for the family will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation could be made in Bob’s name to either:

The American Heart Association

www.heart.org

Boone United Methodist Church

www.booneumc.org

Online condolences may be sent to the Collier family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Georgia Ward Gillis

August 14, 1931 – December 26, 2021

Georgia Ward Gillis, age 90, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Life Care Center in Banner Elk.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service of Boone.

.

.

Joe “J.L.” Leonard Coffey

August 4, 1942 – December 26, 2021

Mr. Joe “J.L.” Leonard Coffey, age 79, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 at his daughter’s home in King, NC.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Hampton Funeral Service in Boone.

.

.

Vince Lee Keller

November 20, 1957 – December 26, 2021

Vincent Lee Keller, age 64, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone following a brief illness.

Vince was born on November 20, 1957 in Montgomery County, Illinois, a son of the late Thomas Edward Keller and the late Mary O’Malley Keller.

Vince was a very hardworking and strong man who was dedicated to his family. He moved to Caldwell County in 1982 and found his new home in Wilson Creek. He worked for 40 plus years for Wilke Construction as an amazing and talented carpenter. He was truly gifted in his trade. His true passion was his creek home and property where he will return. God blessed him with an amazing heart. He loved his family, his children and grandkids were the apple of his eye. He and his wife shared so many amazing adventures, he was her handsome and she was his beautiful. Their love will live on. He will definitely live on through his whole family, his daughters and grandkids will forever carry him in their hearts.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Thomas Edward Keller; Mother, Mary Louise Keller; Brother, Jim Keller; Sister, Kathy Keller.

Vincent leaves behind to cherish his memory Wife Polly Gregory Keller; Three Daughters, Heather (Brent) Halsch of Charlotte, NC, Kristina Keller of KY, Amy (Jason) Pringle of MI; Three Step-Daughters, Candice (Lance) Harmon of Roan Mountain, TN, Keetha (Anthony Franklin) Black of Crossnore, NC, Chandra (Chris) Guinn of Elk Park, NC; Brother, Gary Keller of Swannanoa, IL; Sister, Linda Keller of FL; Nine Grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Keller family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Vince and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

Patti Weld

July 6, 1941 – October 14, 2021

Patricia Weld, 80, of Altamont, North Carolina, died on October 14, 2021, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Patti was born in New York City on July 6,1941, to her parents Dr. Joseph Murphy and Madelyn King Waterman Murphy. She spent her childhood years in California with her sister Judy Tapson and brother Joseph Murphy and attended the University of Oregon before finishing her master’s degree at Boston University.

Patti is survived by her husband of 52 years and the love of her life, Major Joseph Weld. She has five sons: John (Karen) Barnhart, Jeff (Lisa) Barnhart, and Patrick Barnhart of Portland, Oregon; Chris (Georgia) Weld of Stafford, Virginia; and Peter (Jessica) Weld of Houston, Texas. She has eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Patti was a military wife and lived in Atlanta, Washington State, and Germany before settling in the childhood community of her husband in Avery County. Patti personally planned the site, design, and construction of the home she shared with Joe in Altamont. The parties they hosted over the years: Fourth of July, Kentucky Derby Day, and New Year’s Day will long be remembered. Patti treasured her lifelong friends as well as those she met after settling in Avery County.

Much about this tiny woman is quite remarkable. Patti filled the house with music as a pianist, a skill she taught many children. She was an equestrian, and she fostered a love for the sport in others through years of riding lessons on their horse farm. She also taught elementary school students, special education students, and math to community college students. Patti advocated to bring youth soccer to Avery County. Patti and her two co-founders created the Silver Spoon Catering company which brought culinary delights to the region.

The family would especially like to thank Compassionate Hearts Home Care and Medi Home Hospice for their commitment and devotion.

A service to celebrate the life of Patti will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Altamont United Methodist Church.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.rsfh.net

The care of Patti and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

