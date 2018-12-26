Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 26, 2018

Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at 9:40 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Mrs. Opal T. Koone

(June 20, 1926 – December 18, 2018)

Mrs. Opal Bryant Trexler Koone, age 92, of Blowing Rock, passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018. Born June 20, 1926 in Caldwell County, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Wilson Bryant and Nora Townsend Bryant. Mrs. Koone was a member of Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church, and a former of St. Marks Lutheran Church. Opal was a seamstress and enjoyed making quilts, clothes for dolls, crafts, and jewelry. She also enjoyed collecting dolls and traveling.

She is survived by one son, Richard Trexler of Blowing Rock and one daughter, Frances Trexler Childers of Hickory, and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Richard Henry Trexler and her second husband Raymond Eugene Koone.

Funeral services for Mrs. Opal Bryant Trexler Koone will be conducted Thursday afternoon, December 20, 2018 at 2 PM at St. Marks Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the Reform Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon prior to the service from 1 PM until 2 PM.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to St. Marks Lutheran Church, 5570 Blowing Rock Boulevard, Lenoir, NC 28645. Online condolences may be shared with the Koone family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Linda Gail Dotson

(March 17, 1948 – December 19, 2018)

Miss Linda Gail Dotson, age 70, of Dotson Drive, Boone, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 19, 2018 at Ashe Memorial Hospital in Jefferson.

Linda is survived by her mother, Helen Dishman Dotson of Boone; sister, Joan Robinson and husband, Lane, of Boone; brother, Donald Dotson and wife, Ruth, of Boone; nephews, Adam Lentz and wife, Valeree and their daughter, Tori, of Boone, Bennie Lane Robinson III of Raleigh, and Ian Robinson and wife, Katherine, and their daughter, Indy, of Boone; and niece, Amber Osteen and her daughters, Lily and Isla, of Boone. She was preceded in death by her father, Warren McDonald Dotson.

Linda became a Christian at an early age and enjoyed reading her Bible and singing hymns. After graduating from Watauga High School, she entered Appalachian State University where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in teaching and a Masters Degree in reading. She taught several years in the Caldwell County School System and tutored privately. She brought joy to and blessed others with her compassion, generosity, bubbly personality, sense of humor, and her infectious laughter. She shared her creative talents through her art and music. Playing the piano, teaching sign language, painting, singing, and crafts were some of her hobbies.

The family would like to express special thanks to the wonderful staff of Margate Health and Rehab Center and Ashe Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services for Linda Gail Dotson will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, December 26, 2018 at 3PM at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Chuck Campbell. Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon from 2 until 3 PM prior to the service at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home.

The family suggests memorials to the Activities Fund at Margate Health and Rehab Center, 540 Waugh Street, Jefferson, NC 28640 or to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering at Poplar Grove Baptist Church, 279 Old Clayton Greene Road, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Michael J. Assante

(January 07, 1931 – December 22, 2018)

Mr. Michael Joseph Assante, age 87, of the Valle Crucis Community, passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018. He was born in Manhattan, New York to the late Anthony and Mary Assante. He joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Adirondack AGC-15 during the Korean War. Michael retired from Western Union, which is presently Verizon, as an Executive Manager in 1981 after working 20 years. He was an avid photographer, and an amazing and giving person, he enjoyed life, and his family, and his dog Buddy.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three sisters, Nora Lynch, Carmela Kammerer, and Loretta Assante, and three brothers, William Assante, Anthony Assante, and Leonard Assante.

He is survived by his beautiful bride of 61 years, Diana J. Assante.

Three daughters, Diana J. Assante of Valle Crucis, Lisa Rossow and husband Dennis of Cape Coral, FL., and Debra Calder and husband Gary of Michigan. Four sisters, Delores Getchell of New Jersey, Dorothy Wetzel of Florida, Mary Monahan of New York and Barbara Jamieson of New York.

Nine grandchildren, Michael Townsend and girlfriend Stephany Greene of Valle Crucis, Mark Townsend and wife Natalie of Valle Crucis, Christopher King and wife Carla of N.C.,Sara King of Florida, Mariah Assante of Michigan, Toni Lee Assante of Michigan, Cari Kay and husband Seth of Michigan, Patrick Calder of Michigan and Christopher Calder of Minnesota. 16 great grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the St. Elizabeth of the Hill Country Catholic Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at 12:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Medi-Home Health and Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100-B, Boone, N.C. 28607

Online condolences may be shared with the family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Curtis Greer

(December 07, 1937 – December 22, 2018)

G. Curtis Greer, age 81, of NC Highway 194 North, Boone, passed away Saturday morning, December 22, 2018 at Watauga Medical Center. Born December 7, 1937 in Watauga County, he was a son of Rev. William Arnt and Hazel Eggers Greer. He owned and operated Appalachian Heating.

Curtis loved his family, loved life, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife, Jewel Winebarger Greer; son Rick Curtis Greer and special friend, Roberta Haberland, of Deep Gap; grandsons, Robert Taylor Greer and wife, Vanessa of Sugar Grove and Justin Ryan Greer of Boone; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Tyler Greer, both of Sugar Grove; and sister, Nancy Jones and husband, Clyde, of Boone. Two nieces, two nephews, and several cousins also survive. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sally Greer Coffey.



The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon, December 26th, from 12:30 until 1:30 at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. Graveside services for Curtis Greer will follow at 2 oclock at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.



The family respectfully requests no food and suggests memorials to Medihome Health & Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100-B, Boone, NC 28607. The family would like to thank the nurses, caregivers and staff of Medihome Hospice for their compassionate care.



Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com



Zenna Y. Pyatte

(September 18, 1935 – December 23, 2018)

Mrs. Zenna Yarber Pyatte, age 83, of Seven Devils, passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018 at Watauga Medical Center. Born September 18, 1935 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Everette and Jennie Wenters Yarber. Zenna was a member of Watauga Baptist Church., and formerly worked at Blue Ridge Shoe.

She is survived by four children, Hughey Pyatte and wife Hazel, Deborah Duckworth and husband Ronnie and Eddie Pyatte and wife Teresa all of the Foscoe Community, and Nolan Pyatte of Boone, two sisters, Wava Hodges of Vilas and Georgia Del Costello of Elkton, Maryland. She is also survived by six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Pyatte, one son, William Pyatte, and two brothers, Doug and Clive Yarber.

Funeral services for Mrs. Zenna Pyatte will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 2 PM at the Watauga Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Tim Bunton and Rev. Ethan Greene. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 PM until 2 PM at the Watauga Baptist Church. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Watauga Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 10781 NC Hwy 105 South, Banner Elk, NC 28605. Online condolences may be shared with the Pyatte family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Carolyn Miller Thompson

October 31, 1942 – December 19, 2018

Carolyn Miller Thompson, age 76, of Chase Cole Lane, Zionville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 19, 2018, after a 2 month battle with cancer, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Carolyn was born October 31, 1942 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Levi Frank Miller and Faye Melinda Cole Miller. She was a retired high school teacher, and a member of Mabel United Methodist Church.

Carolyn is survived by one daughter, Karen Thompson and husband Lee of Chugiak, Alaska; one son, David Thompson of Louisville, Kentucky; three granddaughters, Madison Thompson and Reagan Thompson, both of Chugiak, and Miller Thompson of Louisville, and one brother, Mike Miller and wife Gay of Blowing Rock.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Randles.

Funeral services for Carolyn Miller Thompson will be conducted Saturday morning, December 22, 2018, at 11:00 o’clock, at Mabel United Methodist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Reverend Cindy Lunsford. Burial will follow in Mabel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends, at a reception at the church, following the burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mabel United Methodist Church, 5932 Old US Highway 421, Zionville, North Carolina, 28698.

Online condolences may be sent to the Thompson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Alma Winkler

February 12, 1927 – December 21, 2018

Alma Lee Casey Winkler, 91, died on December 21, at her home in Boone, N.C. Her strong faith gave her comfort and strength, especially as her health declined. She was surrounded by family when she passed.

She treasured each visit, call and card from family and friends, and photos of the grand and great grandchildren brought a grin to her face or a twinkle to her eye every time.

Alma loved her family and home. She created an open household that welcomed a steady stream of neighbors and friends in addition to all the relatives. She hated snow, though she lived in Boone for 65 years. She was funny, kind and sassy, and would definitely let you know what she thought.

Born in Wilkes County, N.C., on February 12,1927, Alma was raised on a farm in Cycle community where she, sister “Tink,” parents John and Maud Casey, and resident-aunt, Addie Casey, inhabited a farm house ringed by porches and topped by a pointy, silver tin room. The extended Casey family continued to get together at the farm until the late 1980s, and Alma and Tink’s families were close spending beach vacations together most summers for several decades.

After graduating from Ronda High School, Alma attended Mars Hill College and Appalachian State Teacher’s College. She met the love or her life, James Wright Winkler, on the day she moved into a room in James Bennett and Carrie Wright Winkler’s family home on Blowing Rock Road in Boone. Alma was a boarder in the Winkler home while she took summer-school classes. James Wright Winkler asked her to walk up to campus the next evening. Within six weeks the two planned to be married.

Alma and Jim married in 1950 and raised four children in the house they built on Horn-in-the West Drive about a mile from James and Carrie Winkler’s family home. Alma and Jim hosted many backyard barbecues with relatives and friends from Boone and a dozen or so Thomason relatives from Hickory, N.C. By the 1970’s another arm of the extended family developed as Alma’s small den was frequently filled with boys from the neighborhood, high school swim team buddies and Alma’s mother. They played basketball, baked cookies, hung out and visited Alma throughout her life.

As an adult, Alma was a member of the Boone United Methodist Church. She volunteered in the church office and took special pride in her long service as membership secretary, keeping track of comings and goings, births and deaths.

Alma was well known in the Watauga County community and a longstanding member of the Friday Afternoon Club, a 100-year old women’s club that fosters friendship among descendants of the Watauga County ladies who formed the group as a sewing club in 1918.

After the death of her husband Jim in 1990, eventually Alma began a new episode of life traveling all over the world with old friends from the ASU alumni association and new friends as well. Alma and dear friend, Mariann Clawson amused their traveling companions and were know as “the outlaws” for their fun-loving antics. Apparently they broke a few rules.

Alma will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her children and their families: Pamela Winkler of Blowing Rock, Judith Winkler and Gilbert Jackson of Durham, J.C. and Suzette Winkler of Asheboro, and David and Marcia Winkler of Blowing Rock, grandchildren Johnny Bower, Addie McClain, Jon Jackson, Alice Jackson, Chris Winkler, Carrie Winkler, Jonathan Krause and Sarah Winkler. She is also survived by great grandchildren Tilley Bower and Jackson McClain, sister Sara (Tink) Wilkinson of Mooresville N.C. and her family and the extended Thomason family.

The family deeply appreciates the love, prayers, and support of friends whose love carried Alma forward during the last months of her life. The outpouring of love through notes, calls, visits and Christmas cards was appreciated by Alma and the family. We are extremely thankful for the team of caregivers who made it possible for Alma to spend her final days at home, surrounded by family.

The family appreciates remembrances in the form of flowers or donations to the Boone United Methodist Church.

Funeral services for Alma Winkler will be conducted Friday afternoon, December 28, 2018, at 2:00 o’clock, at Boone United Methodist Church. The body will lie in state, at the church, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Burial will follow in Boone City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening, from 6:30 until 8:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Service.

The family appreciates remembrances in the form of flowers or donations to the Boone United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the Winkler family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

James Marvin Holtsclaw

April 20, 1945 – December 17, 2018

James “Marvin” Holtsclaw, age 73, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Monday, December 17, 2018 at Life Care Center of Banner Elk.

He was born on April 20, 1945 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late James J. Holtsclaw and the late Louisa Barrier Holtsclaw.

Marvin was an Army Veteran who served in Vietnam. He was a member of Blevins Creek Baptist Church. He was an agricultural worker, working for River Dale Nursery Greenhouse and Nursery.

Marvin enjoyed life and never complained. He loved being outside in the Lord’s nature.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a Brother, Frankie Holtsclaw, Sisters; Judy H. Deal, Carolyn H. Thacker and Corrina H. Myers.

Marvin leaves behind to cherish his memory several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Holtsclaw family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

Frances Kaye “Tobie” Ledford

December 18, 1947 – December 19, 2018

Frances Kaye “Tobie” Ledford, age 71, of Montezuma, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at her home.

She was born on December 18, 1947, daughter of the late Marynell Ledford.

In addition to her mother; she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sara Jane Braswell Ledford, uncles Jack Ledford and Joe Ledford, and her aunt Frances “Tante” Galbraith.

She was a lifelong member of Aaron Baptist Church, where she served as a deacon. She enjoyed traveling, cross-stitching, bird watching, golfing, sports, reading, baking, and history. She was an avid supporter of the North Carolina Tar Heels, and she also enjoyed listening to 60’s and 70’s music.

Tobie leaves behind to cherish her memory her aunt, Martha Ledford of Montezumea, NC, her uncle Bob Galbraith, her cousins Sarah (Lloyd) Malpass of Whittier, NC, Violet Ledford of Montezuma, NC, Jo Ella Ledford of Mebane, NC, Dorothy Ledford of Montezuma, NC, Julie (Tony) DiLello of Haw River, NC, Mark Milligan of Charlotte, NC, and many more cousins, close family members, friends, and her “Girls Night Out” group.

A memorial service for Frances “Tobie” Ledford will be held on Saturday December 22, 2018 at Aaron Baptist Church in Montezuma at 3:00 PM with Pastor Dennis Aldridge and Pastor Tommy Hayes officiating. The family and friends will gather after the service at the home of Martha Ledford in Montezuma for a time of friendship and fellowship. Inurnment will be in Montezuma Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Martha Ledford, Debbie Winebarger, Pastor Dennis Aldridge, Maria Haymore, Mandy Winebarger, Anita McKinney, Dr. Anna Sobol, the staff at the Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center in Boone, NC, the Girls Night Out group, and all of her loving friends and family who helped with her care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Seby B. Jones Regional Cancer Center, 338 Deerfield Rd. Boone, NC 28607.

Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the Ledford family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net.

Bill Hicks

April 1, 1942 – December 22, 2018

Bill Hicks, age 76, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at his home in the (Buck Mountain Community) of Elk Park.

He was born on April 1, 1942 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Alvin Hicks and Georgia Dolan Hicks.

Bill was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. He worked for many years at Henredon. He enjoyed raising cattle and farming.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers; Jack, Harold and Buster two sisters; Bernice and Betty.

Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 29 years, Patricia Winters Hicks of Elk Park, NC; Son, Matthew Morgan of Elk Park, NC, Grandsons Johnathon and Alex Morgan, Brother, Leonard Hicks and wife Ruby of Elizabethton, TN. Several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Bill Hicks will be held on January 2, 2019, beginning at 1:00pm from the Grandfather Chapel of Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Reverend Don Winters and Reverend Lynn Pierce officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00pm prior to the service.

Interment will be in the Alvin Hicks Cemetery on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at 10am.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Blue Ridge.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the HIcks family by visiting our websitewww.rsfh.net

Shirley Kearn Price

May 27, 1935 – December 22, 2018

Shirley Anne Kearn Price, 83, of Newland, the Montezuma Community, passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at her residence in Montezuma.

A native of Randolph County, she was a retired Elementary School Teacher.

She leaves behind her children, Brent, Allison and Kelly.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.rsfh.net

