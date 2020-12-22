Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 22, 2020

Published Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 4:37 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Dreama Lee Lyle

1926 – 2020

Dreama Lee McGuire Sawyer-Lyle, formerly of Sandston, VA and Burlington, NC, passed away at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone, NC on December 13, 2020, her 94th birthday.

Dreama was born to James Harland McGuire and Una Kathlene Wylie (McGuire) on December 13, 1926 in Gap Mills, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 33 years, William Frank Sawyer, her second husband of 29 years, Frederick Jergens Lyle, two sons, William Frank Sawyer, Jr., and Lloyd Stephen ‘Steve’ Sawyer, her daughter-in-law, Gloria Sawyer, one step daughter, Tricia Lyle Pike, all of her siblings, which included five brothers and five sisters, and her eight brother and sister-in-laws .

It was Dreama’s wish to have her body donated to medical science when she passed and her wish will be granted. Her body will be donated to The Whole Body Donation Center at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Upon her cremation, her ashes will be spread in Burlington, NC, Jetersville, VA, Hanover County, VA, and Gap Mills, WV.

There will not be a service at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Perkinsville Baptist Church, 274 Jefferson Road, Boone, NC 28607, designated for Church Marquee.

Her family would like to thank all the staff of Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living for the amazing care and love they showed Dreama during her 3.5+ years living there. They would also like to thank Teresa Custalow, who lived across the street from Dreama in Sandston, VA, and took such good care of her before her move to Boone.



Lora Hollar

1925 – 2020

Lora Greene Hollar passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the age of 95 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living Center.

Lora was born March 15, 1925 in Sugar Grove, North Carolina to Dillard and Pearl Greene. She grew up in the Phillips Branch community with her 11 brothers and sisters working on the family farm. Marriage took her to Greensboro where she and Clay lived and she worked as a medical assistant. After 40 years away the mountains called them back home. Along with all of her hobbies and projects, Lora found time to work downtown at Dancey’s Shoe Store where she loved visiting with customers and helping find the perfect fit.

She was a feisty, independent lady that lived to serve Christ and others. Her love for her Savior was very evident through her actions and conversations. One way that she put her faith into action was being a founding member of Reba’s Women’s Missionary Society at Brushy Fork Baptist Church, where she was a member. This amazing group of women works tirelessly on local mission projects. As a dedicated servant, Lora has requested that instead of flowers people donate to this group since she enjoyed her flowers while she was still here.

Lora did not have children of her own but she spread her love to all those around her. Some of us were lucky enough to call her Nana. Those left to cherish her memory include her niece Lennis Moody and husband Carl of Vilas along with their daughter Carla Greene and husband Wendell and children Alex, Eli and Seth of Zionville and son Baxter Moody of Raleigh; her nephew Baxter Greene and wife Kathy, their daughters Melissa Patton and husband Randy, Pam Clark and husband Terry, Tam Younce, and son Kevin Greene and wife Erica all of Granite Falls. She is also survived by her sister Belva McCuiston of High Point and brother Howard Greene and wife Pat of Greensboro along with many other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Dillard and Pearl Greene, husband Clay Hollar, brothers Clyde, Fred, Roby, Floyd and Frank Greene and sisters Mamie Vines, Texie Glenn, Loy Edmisten and Ruth Swift.

Our family would like to thank all of Lora’s caregivers that worked with her at home, Appalachian Brian Estates, Deerfield Ridge Horizons Memory Care Unit and Medi Home Hospice during her battle with dementia. Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 1 o’clock at Mt. Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens. Officiating will be Rev. Eric Cornett. Those attending are ask to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Friends may call at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home, Friday December 18th from 12:00 Noon until 5:00 PM to sign the memorial register book.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Reba’s Women’s Missionary Society, Brushy Fork Baptist Church 3915 Highway 421 North Vilas, NC 28692. Online condolences may be shared with the Hollar family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Hollar family.



Martha Ward

1950 – 2020

Mrs. Martha Presnell Ward, age 70, of Banner Elk, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center. Born May 6, 1950 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Edward Lee and Nettie Hicks Presnell. Martha was a homemaker. She also enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and making baby blankets. She was also a woodcrafter, and was fiercely independent.

She is survived by three children, Rebecca Arnette and husband Bobby of Deep Gap, Jody Ward and Sharon Pope of Banner Elk, and Jeffrey Ward and wife Angela of Boone, and five grandchildren, David Charles Arnette, Jacob Holden Ward, William Doyle Arnette, Seth Isaac Ward and Alyssa Jean Arnette, she is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband and high school sweetheart, David Harmon Ward.

Funeral services for Mrs. Martha Ward will be conducted at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the Ward family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Ward family.



Inez Jones

1928 – 2020

Inez Martin Jones, age 92 of Banner Elk, the Balm community, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at her residence with her beautiful daughter by her side.

She was a native of Powell County Kentucky, but spent a majority of her life between Kentucky and Florida.

She was the daughter of the late Kelley and Naomi Martha Willoughby Martin.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelley Gruelle Shomaker and husband Bruce of Banner Elk, three granddaughters, Olivia Shivar and husband Stephen of Houston, Texas, Chelsea McGuire and husband Matt of Gloucester, Virginia, and Grace Greene and husband Ben of Mocksville, North Carolina. Two great granddaughters, Lillian Josephine Welch and Madison Avery Shivar; four great grandsons, Henry Edward Greene, Isaac Forbes Greene, Waylon Matthew McGuire and Colton Forrest Shivar.

She is also survived by two brothers, Wallace Martin of Southgate, Kentucky and Eugene Powell of Newport, Kentucky. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Private graveside services will be conducted in the Union-Rice Cemetery, Union, Kentucky, at a later date

Online condolences may be shared with the Jones family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and crematory is serving the Jones Family.

Glenda Darlene Bunton

1961 – 2020

Ms. Glenda Darlene Bunton, age 59, of Elk Park, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, after losing her battle with cancer. Born August 15, 1962, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Maude Moore Bunton. Glenda was a long time employee of TRW and later worked at Life Care Center in Banner Elk. She was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church, where she assisted with the upkeep and maintenance of the church and church grounds. Glenda enjoyed keeping company with and being a friend to the patients at Life Care. She also enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers and her cat.

She is survived by one Aunt, Annie Moore Reece, and numerous cousins and friends.

Graveside services and burial for Glenda will be conducted Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 11AM at the Fall Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Kevin Arrowood.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fall Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Beth Crawford, 248 Snow Hill Lane, Elk Park, NC 28622. Online condolences may be shared with the Bunton family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Bunton family.

Sarah Widener Barnes

January 21, 1965 – December 06, 2020

Sarah Elizabeth Widener Barnes, age 55 passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 in Asheville. Born January 21, 1965 in Blowing Rock, she was a daughter of the late Everett Murphy Widener, Jr., and Euvada Dare Simerly Widener.

After attending Watauga High, and graduating from Avery High, Sarah received her Associates of Arts degree from Lees McRae College. She graduated from Pembroke University with a major in Social Work. Sarah worked with troubled teens and others in a social-work capacity; always assisting and caring for the troubled or injured people or animals.

Sarah is survived by her 2 sons, Jarrett Widener Barnes, and Devin Nathaniel Barnes both who have served or are serving our military and call Morganton home and one sister, Carolyn Marie Widener of Hendersonville.

A celebration of Sarah’s life will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, December 19, 2020 in the Chapel of Hampton Funeral Service. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and practice all Covid-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to the Barnes Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to https://www.safelightfamily.org/donate.htm

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth Isaacs, Sr.

April 20, 1938 – December 17, 2020

Kenneth Isaacs, age 82, of Boone passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Lenoir Health Care.

He was born April 20, 1938 in Watauga to the late Paul Kenneth Isaacs and Alma Yates Isaacs. He was retired from the Department Of Transportation and was a member of Shull’s Mills Baptist Church.

He is survived by two sons, Kenneth Paul Isaacs and wife Lynn of Boone and Ronald Dean Isaacs of Boone; three granddaughters, Jennifer Davis and husband Warren of Boone; Amber Fairbetter and husband William of Boone and Dennette Isaacs of Lenoir; two grandsons, Jason Isaacs of Boone and Ryan Isaacs of Idaho; Great-grandchildren, Shilas, Ashlynn, Jaiden and Elijah, one sister and one brother. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Isaacs and a step-daughter, Brenda Dollar.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Piney Grove Cemetery. Pastor Zane Tester will officiate.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Online condolences may be sent to the Isaacs family ay www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Mary Welch Beshears

May 15, 1948 – December 17, 2020

Mary Welch Beshears, age 72 of Deep Gap, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center.

She was born May 15, 1948 in Watauga County to Juanita Greer Welch and the late Ransom Edward Welch. She was a member of Stony Fork Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Ray Beshears of Deep Gap; one daughter, Renee Hamby and husband Doug of Deep Gap; one granddaughter, Candice Ward and husband Chris of Sugar Grove; one grandson, Josh Hamby and wife Stephanie of Boone; one brother, Charles Welch and wife Sharon of Foscoe and one sister Euna Dale Church of Germanton. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Molly Ward, Titus Hamby, Tilden Hamby, Talon Hamby, Katie Ward and Tesa Hamby.

Funeral services for Mary Welch Beshears will be conducted Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 3:00 o’clock at Stoney Fork Baptist Church. Reverend Josh Hamby and Reverend Mitchell Church will officiate. Interment will follow in Stoney Fork Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00, at the church, prior to the service.

Mask and social distancing is encouraged.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Beshears family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Luther Church

June 09, 1939 – December 19, 2020

Mr. Luther Church, age 81 passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at his home. Born June 9, 1939 in Blowing Rock, he was the son of the late Benjamin “Ben” Franklin and Neola Velva Underwood Church.

Luther was retired from the NC Department of Transportation-Sign Dept. and a member of Laurel Fork Baptist Church where he served as head usher. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Iva Miller; a sister-in-law, Lynda Henderson; 3 brothers-in-law, C.W. Casey, Thomas Perry and Sherman Miller and a niece, Becky Miller, and Nephew David Miller.

Luther is survived by his wife, Faye Henderson Church, of the home; 3 sisters-in-law, Fern Casey of Winston-Salem, Jackie Perry of Silverstone, Priscilla McCrary of Lenoir and 3 brothers-in-law, Buster Henderson, Ray Henderson, and David Henderson. He is also survived by many cousins and other relatives.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Monday, December 21, 2020 in the Chapel of Hampton Funeral Service with Dr. Daniel Featherstone & Reverend Eric Henderson officiating. Military Honors will be awarded at this time. A private graveside will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock.

The body will lie in state 1 hour prior to the service. Everyone attending is asked to wear a mask and to practice all Covid-19 Protocols.

Memorial contributions may be made to Laurel Fork Baptist Church, Roof Project, PO Box 1147, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Church Family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.

Billy Pearson

April 09, 1944 – December 21, 2020

Billy Pearson, age 76, of Blowing Rock, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Pearson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Patricia Ann Couch

June 28, 1950 – December 16, 2020

Patricia A Couch, age 70, of Crossnore, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at her residence in Crossnore, NC.

She was born on June 28, 1950 in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late John Teague and the late Elsie Fink Huneycutt.

She attended Central Piedmont Community College where she received her Dental Assistant Degree. She retired from Phillip Morris Industries. Patty loved her Shih Tzu’s and football. Spending time with her family was the most treasured moments she had.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Brother, John Teague.

Patricia leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband, Johnny Couch of Crossnore, NC, Daughter, Amy (Michael) Odom of Boone, NC, Daughter, Alisa Smith of Charlotte, NC, Daughter, Rachel (T) Gibbs of Lebannon, TN, Grandson, Benry Odom, Grandson, Dylan Smith, Granddaughter, Layla Gibbs, Grandson, Sonny Gibbs, sister-in-law, Joan Teague of Kannapolis, NC.

A celebration of Patricia’s life will be held later in the Spring.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, and ask that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to them.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Couch family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Patricia and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

(828) 733-2121



Fred Abernethy

March 4, 1934 – December 17, 2020

Fred Coleman Abernethy, age 86, of Banner Elk, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at his home.

He was born on March 4, 1934 in Catawba County, North Carolina, a son of the late Fred Coleman Abernethy, Sr. and the late Alta Rix Setzer Abernethy.

Fred was a NC State University graduate and began his career as an Registered Architect in 1965.

He belonged to and was active in many organizations; Boy Scouts of America- Eagle Scout- Asst. Scout Master, American Institute of Architects, Catawba County Chamber of Commerce – Past President, Cooperative Christian Ministry – 1st President, Corinth United Church of Christ – Past President of Consistory, First Savings and Loan Bank – Director; Southern National Bank – Director; BB&T – Director; North Carolina Historic Preservation Society; Rotary Club of Lake Hickory – Charter Member and Past President Paul Harris Award; Hospice of Catawba County – Board of Directors; Habitat for Humanity- Board of Directors & Catawba County President; Sunset Beach Planning Board/Board of Adjustments; Sea Trail Master Association Architectural Review Committee, Brunswick Family Assistance – Chairman of the Board; Member of the Feeding Avery Families team.; Avery County Habitat for Humanity- Board Member; Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce- volunteer.

Professional Experience included; Joined CBSA Architects in 1977- Partner; NC State Building Commission, Appointed by Governor Jim Martin for 6 years; National Peer Review Commission;

He proudly served his country as a United States Army Commissioned Officer 1957; United States Army Reserve, Retired Colonel Infantry 1958-1985; Chief of Staff- 108th Division 1982-1985

Fred leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife, Sherry Snavely Abernethy of Banner Elk, NC; Daughter, Laura McNamee of Banner Elk, NC, Daughter, Elizabeth Anne Abernethy of Calabash, NC, Brother, Bruce (Ann) Abernethy of Fort Pierce, FL, Sister, Tanya (Sid) Wilson of Williamsburg, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials in Fred’s honor be made to Feeding Avery Families, PO Box 1075 Banner Elk, NC 28604 or thru the website www.feedingaveryfamilies.org

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Abernethy family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Fred and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.