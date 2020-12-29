Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 29, 2020

Published Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 4:40 pm

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland.



Steven Devon Keaton

1947 – 2020

Steven Devon Keaton, beloved husband, father and grandfather of Banner Elk, North Carolina (formerly of Charlotte) died Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the age of 73.

He was born in Rowan County to the late Elbert Denny Keaton and the late Gladys Chamberlain Keaton.

He is survived by his wife Teresa Kenley Keaton; son Steven S. Keaton (Kim); step-daughter Lara Lee LeClair (Robbie); step-mother Judy Keaton; brother Danny Keaton (Margie); nephew Jordan Keaton (Melanie); grandchildren; Tyler Keaton, Carson Keaton, Avery Keaton, Brandon LeClair and Rachel LeClair. He is also survived by a special cousin Sherry Kepley (Lane).

He was predeceased by his sister Vickie Keaton Pettus.

Steve was an U.S. Army veteran and served two tours in Viet Nam. He lived in Charlotte, North Carolina for many years and attended Smith Junior High and South Mecklenburg High School.

He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and he will be dearly missed.

Online condolences may be shared with the Keaton family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Keaton family.



Harvey Hodges

1932 – 2020

Harvey Hodges, age 88 of Sugar Grove, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at his residence. Born October 27, 1932, in Watauga County, he was a son of Arlie & Wilma Hayes Hodges.

Mr. Hodges retired as the maintenance supervisor from the North Carolina DOT and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Harvey loved his family, but most of all, his wife of 70 years, Reba. He was well known for his love of horses and his ability to train a good work horse. Harvey truly enjoyed hard work on his farm. He loved bluegrass music and sang in a gospel quartet with his family. Harvey never failed to help anyone in need.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Wilburn Hodges and four sisters, Eude (Jo) Proffitt, Carmen Windburn, Helen Perry and Edna Lee Herman.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Reba Thomas Hodges, children Elizabeth Gail Redwine and husband, Donnie, of Vilas, Ricky Hodges and wife, Mary, of Kingston, MO, Brenda Coffey of Mountain City, TN, and Janet Mahala and husband, Barney, of Laurel Bloomery, TN; grandchildren, Roy Isley and wife Lisa, Joseph Isley and wife, Melissa, Pamela Isley Hayes, Patricia McFall, Samuel Coffey and wife, Samantha, Kerry Lawing, Audrea Combs and husband, Shannon, Briana Blackwelder and husband, Garrett, and Aleena Boone, and seventeen great grandchildren; brothers Roy Lee Hodges, and Arlie B. Hodges and wife, Glenda; sisters, Eloise Cornett, Carol Jean Greer and husband, Ronald, Sandi McGuire and husband, Baxter, Peggy Gilliam, and Cathy Shell and husband. Ed; and sister-in-law, Lois Hodges. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Due to pandemic concerns, funeral services will be private. Memorial services for Harvey will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Friends may visit Austin & Barnes Saturday afternoon from noon until 4 o’clock to pay respects and to sign the guest register.

The family suggests memorials may be made to Spirit Ride Therapeutic Riding Center, 7156 NC Hwy 194 S, Banner Elk, NC 2860

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hodges family.



Lena Virginia Woodring

1927 – 2020

Mrs. Lena Taylor Woodring, age 93, of Little Creek Road, Todd, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2020 at her home. Born August 18, 1927 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of George and Jean Wilcox Taylor. Mrs. Woodring was a member of the Meat Camp Assembly of God. Along with her full time career as a wife and mother, she also worked for many years as a seamstress at Shadowline. She and her husband planted and harvested their annual gardens, raising vegetables to can and store for the family. Love of family was her first priority, and in her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and quilting for the family.

Mrs. Woodring is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Leroy Woodring, Sr.; son, Lee Woodring; and five brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services for Lena Woodring will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, December 29th, at 1 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Pastor Jerry Moretz. The body will lie in state at the chapel from 12:30 until 1 o’clock. Graveside services will follow in the Hopewell Community Cemetery. For safety, the family requests social distancing and to please wear a mask.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the Hopewell Community Cemetery Fund, in care of Michele Moretz, 5592 NC Hwy 194 N., Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Woodring family.



Grady Lee Watson

1940 – 2020

Grady Lee Watson, age 80 of Deep Gap, the Stoney Fork Community, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020.

He was the son of the late Dallas and Stella White Watson. Lee was a retired timber cutter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Neil Watson, and one sister, Shirley Bristol.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lorene Hamby Watson; two sons, Roger Lee Watson and wife Sharon of Chestnut Mountain, and Rev. R.D. Watson and wife Betsy of Deep Gap; one daughter, Lori Sanders and husband Mark of Sparta; one sister, Josephine Shumake and husband Jerry of Ferguson. Nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren also survive.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared with the Watson family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Watson family.



Billy Kenneth Huffman

1957 – 2020

Billy Kenneth Huffman, better known as “Kenneth” age 63 of Locust Gap Road in Vilas, North Carolina passed away December 25, 2020 at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in Hudson, North Carolina.

Kenneth was born on April 28th, 1957 in Boone, North Carolina to the late Kermit and Maxine Jones Huffman.

He is survived by his life partner Nikki Roncali; four daughters, Jean Pruitt and husband Scott of Fleetwood, April Eicher and husband Travis of Crumpler, Sara Rhodes and husband Michael of Jefferson, Christie Roberts and Husband Dalton of Deep Gap, two sons, Jesse Huffman of Deep Gap, Daniel Davis and wife Rosie of Crumpler; two sisters, Glenda Coffey of Mountain City, TN, Rebecca Huffman of Vilas; grandchildren Brandon and Morgan Pruitt, Sierra and Cheyenne Eicher, Alexis and Autumn Rowland, Michael Rhodes, Stephanie Roberts, Gabriel Roberts; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth is preceded in death by a son, Michael Huffman; grandson, Michael Rhodes Jr.; a sister, Violet Huffman; a brother, Calvin Huffman; grandparents, Will and Daisy Stansberry Jones, Jesse and Dessie Miller Huffman; several Aunts and Uncles.

It was Kenneth’s desire to be cremated. A graveside service for the interment of Kenneth’s cremated remains will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January, 02, 2021 at the Mountain Dale Baptist Church Cemetery, at 2459 Mountain Dale Road, Vilas, NC 28692 with Rev. Glen Luttrell officiating.

Online condolences may be shared with the Huffman family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Huffman family.



Henry Ike Johnson

1954 – 2020

Mr. Henry Ike Johnson, age 66, of Lenoir, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Watauga County and the son of Daisy Townsend Johnson and the late Charlie Carter Johnson. Henry was employed at Fairfield Chair for over 40 years. He was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by an infant brother and a sister-in-law, Jeanette Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Linda Townsend Johnson, one son, Jonathan Earl Johnson and wife Daisha. He had two special grandchildren Brayden and Bella. His mother, Daisy Townsend Johnson, two brothers, Hughie Johnson of Foscoe, and Earl Johnson and wife Sherry of Banner Elk, three sisters, Mary Isaacs and husband Carlton of Zionville, Jackie Mitchell and husband Ronnie of Hudson, and Vivian Hodges and husband Kenny of Purlear. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews to cherish his memory.

Graveside services and burial for Henry Johnson will be conducted Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2 PM at Holy Communion Lutheran Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Robert Sain.

Friends may visit Austin & Barnes Tuesday morning from 10 AM until noon to pay respects and to sign the memorial register.

The family would like to thank Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences maybe shared with the Johnson family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com. Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Johnson family.

Dale McDonald Hampton

1930 – 2020

Mr. Dale McDonald Hampton, age 90, of Boone, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation. Born June 21, 1930 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Theodore Augustus Hampton and Edna Greer Hampton. Dale was a member of the First Baptist Church in Boone. He was a US Air Force Veteran, and was retired from TRW. Dale also owned and operated Trophy’s & Signs for a number of years.

He is survived by one son, Ronald Hampton, three grandchildren, Garrett Hampton, Mariah Kennedy and Robby Kennedy, nine great grandchildren also survive. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Gambill Hampton and two daughters, Melissa Hampton and Nina Lynn Hampton.

Services and burial for Dale Hampton will be conducted Monday, January 4, 2021 at 2 PM at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens Mausoleum. Officiating will be Rev. Roy Dobyns. Those attending the service are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Friends may visit Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Monday, January 4, 2021 between 9 am and noon to pay their respects and sign the register book.

Memorials may be made to any Veteran’s Organization.

Online condolences may be shared with the Hampton family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Hampton family.

Nettie “Marie” Benge Walker

May 31, 1930 – December 20, 2020

Mrs. Nettie “Marie” Benge Walker, age 90 of Ferguson passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist-Wilkes Medical Center.

Private graveside services will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Ferguson with Rev. Michael Johnson and Rev. Phillip Eller officiating.

Mrs. Walker was born May 31, 1930 in Wilkes County to William Franklin and Artie LouEllen Greene Benge. She was a member of Mtn. View Baptist Church in Watauga County. Nettie loved flowers, quilting, the outdoors and gardening. She loved to cook, she took pride in her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband; Vaughn Jefferson Walker, five brothers; Verlon, Harley, Claude, Ernie and Donnie Benge.

She is survived by three daughters; Judy Anderson and husband Paul of Ferguson, Gail Vidrine of Ferguson, Lisa Story and husband James of Blowing Rock, one son; Danny Walker and wife Muriel of Ferguson, seven grandchildren; Shannon Lowe and husband Steven, Brian Walker and wife Stephanie, Brad Vidrine and wife Kylie, Heather Walsh, Kurtis Vidrine and wife Evelyn, Austin Story and wife Brittany, Logan Story and wife Lindsay, fourteen great grandchildren; Siara Vidrine, Carrie Lowe, Emma Lowe, Lindsay Walsh, Sophie Vidrine, Holly Walsh, Riley Walsh, Bella Vidrine, Sadie Story, Dawson Vidrine, Brittany Holloway, Carolina Robertson, Elizabeth Robertson and Parker Robertson and three sisters; Arlene Foster and husband A.K. of Wilkesboro, Maggie Nichols of Lenoir and Paulene Hood of Lenoir and one brother; Merle Benge of Lenoir.

The family request no food.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, PO Box 7, Ferguson, NC 28624.

Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com.

Billy Pearson

April 09, 1944 – December 21, 2020

Billy Eugene Pearson age 76, of Blowing Rock, passed away Monday December 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 9, 1944 in Watauga County to the late Herman & Nancy Pearson of Blowing Rock.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was an avid wood worker, hunter, fisherman and a former race car drive at Hickory Speed way. He was also a member of Gospel Truth Ministry, and a member of the Daniel Boone Bear Club and enjoyed shooting Matches. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Georgia Mae Pearson of 58 years, of the home, five children, Johnny Pearson and wife, Reita of Banner Elk; Tim Pearson and wife, Mary of Boone; Jerry Pearson and wife, Jeanie of Blowing Rock; Wanda Pearson and friend, Charlie Pearson of Fleetwood and David Pearson of Marion; grandchildren, Travis Pearson and wife Cassandra, Krista Pearson and fiancee, Nate Spicer, James Gragg, Carrie Colley and husband Robert, Casey Starnes and husband Harley, DeRhonda Pearson and fiancée, Steven Stillwell, Elaina Killian and friend Dylan Sanders, Hailey Pearson, Noah Pearson, Trevor Pearson, Jacob Pearson, Macie Roark and fiancée, Hunter Ingram, Natalie Pearson, Teagan Wilson, Devin Killian and wife, Lindsey, Cole Killian and Garrett Killian. Great-Great Grandchildren, Brayden, Levi and Alyssa Ward; Lana Pearson, Kaden and Karter Pearson; Keeleigh, Aydain and Delilah Starnes and Mikayla Farmer. Five Sisters and three brothers, Bertha Denny, Sue Harrison and husband Don; Tom Pearson and wife Delena; James “Punch” Pearson and wife, Annette; Judy Harrison and husband, Scott, Robert Pearson, Caroline Wood, Doris Hamby and husband, Ransom. He was also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by one son, Junior Eugene Pearson, one grandson, Steven Tyler McGuire, two sisters, Shirley Ann Pearson and Helen Coffey and one Brother, Mitchell Coffey.

Funeral services for Billy Pearson will be conducted Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Chris Whisnant and Reverend Jim Kilpatrick will officiate. Interment will follow in White Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state from 1:00 until 2:00.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening, from 6:00 until 8:00, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel.

At other times, family and friends may visit the family at the residence, 375 Mountain Stream Road, Blowing Rock, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to White Springs Cemetery, in c/o, Linda Mills, 159 Hollifield Road, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605.

Online condolences may be sent to the Pearson family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Hayden McTyiere Copeland

June 05, 1961 – December 21, 2020

It is with profound sorrow and great sense of loss, the family of Hayden McTyiere Copeland reports his sudden and unexpected death at home in Boone, NC on December 21, 2020.

Hayden, known as Hado to many, was born June 5, 1961 in Birmingham, Alabama. His early childhood was spent in Boston, Massachusetts. He attended Brandon Hall school in Atlanta and graduated from LaGrange Academy and later went on to receive a degree in Environmental Science from LaGrange College.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife Ashley Griffin Copeland, parents Dr. Robert and Jenny Copeland, twin brother Robert Theodore Copeland, nieces Jenny Maclain Copeland Davies, Savannah Joyce Copeland, Carter Drew Hewett, Griffin Elizabeth Hewett, and Davis Virginia Varnum, Mother-in-law Jo Ann Davis Griffin and Sister-in-law Virginia (Ginny) Griffin Varnum and many loving friends, dear family, and loyal fishing guests.

Hayden was an avid reader and passionate about American history and his Southern heritage. Early in life he found serenity in the great outdoors and became an avid outdoorsman. He loved to camp, hunt, and fish. Hayden excelled in fly fishing and became a world class fly fishing guide. Working with his brother, Theo, at the Appalachian Angler in Boone, NC, he helped pioneer guided fly fishing in the Southeast US. For twenty years he was an important part of famous Alaska river float fishing in the summers. Hayden then went on to found his world renowned Bonefishing Expeditions which he operated from North and South Andros Islands, Bahamas.

He was a lifelong student and teacher who saw beauty and potential in the quotidian. He delighted in the excitement of his guests as they were successful on the river. His rugged handsomeness, beautiful eyes, quick smile and his uniform of always a cap, usually a scarf around his neck, well worn fishing attire, and his ability to make those around him comfortable, defined him.

His love for dogs was phenomenal. (He even trained his boykin spaniel, sweet special Scarlette, to play football with him, changing formation and going out for passes on single commands.) Hayden also loved mountain music and was an accomplished guitar player, who enjoyed entertaining friends and family.

Hayden’s fly fishing competence and fly casting skills were prodigious. The loyalty of his fishing clients was remarkable. He chose his own path in life and was his own man in all situations. He was rough edged but to those who knew him well, knew he was good as gold. Truely, he is a legend.

We will remember Hayden for his rugged, but always gentle uniqueness. We will also remember him for his love of his family; his love of his twin brother, Theo; his love of Ashley and her family; and his love of the outdoors.

He would say to us at this time:

“Sunset and evening star,

And one clear call to me!

And may there be no moaning at the bar

When I put out to sea…”

The Service of Witness to the Resurrection & Thanksgiving for the Life of Hayden Copeland will take place at 1:00 pm on Sunday, December 27th in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church. While only family may attend, the public may join and worship by way of livestream at the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rU592HDQuDs&feature=youtu.be

Following the service, the public may attend a graveside service — masked and socially distant — at Shadowlawn Cemetery in LaGrange.

Online condolences may be sent to the Copeland family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Bobby Joe Trivette

October 06, 1958 – December 23, 2020

Bobby Joe Trivette, age 62, of Boone passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Watauga Medical Center.

He was born October 6, 1958 in Avery County to the late Link Trivette and Ola Blevins Trivette.

He is survived by his wife, Andrea Carlson Trivette of Boone; three daughters, Brittany Trivette, Whitney Trivette and Anna Trivette all of Boone; and two sons, Josh Presnell of Hickory and Nate Trivette of Boone; one sister, Linda Trivette Critcher of Boone; five brothers, Lloyd Trivette of Shady Valley, Tennessee; Billy Trivette of Boone; Dwayne Trivette of Ocala, Florida; Jerry Trivette of Boone and Donnie Trivette of Zionville. He was also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by one sister, Kathy Trivette and one brother, Jimmy Trivette.

Funeral services for Bobby Joe Trivette will be conducted Monday December 28, 2020 at 3:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate. The body will lie in state from 1 until 3.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 3, prior to the service, at the chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a homeless shelter organization

Online condolences may be sent to the Trivette family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Pansy Joanne Waters

December 27, 1935 – December 25, 2020

Joanne Waters, age 84, of Mooresville, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020.

She was born December 27, 1935 in Watauga County, to the late Adam Hollar and Belle Greer Hollar. She was the owner and operator of days cares and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by two sons, Gary Waters and Charity of Sugar Grove and Troy Waters and wife Brittney of Mooresville, North Carolina; one daughter, Kristy Anderson and husband Tim of Moorehead City, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Amber Hendley and husband Doc of Boone; Wendy Lemus and husband Carlos of Boone; Chasten Bryson and husband Tyler of Nashville, Tennessee; Christian Waters and friend April Proffitt of Destin, Florida; Amariss Waters of Sugar Grove; Mylan Waters of Sugar Grove and Abella Suprenard and husband Sean of Moorehead City, North Carolina and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Pat Reece and husband Lee of Sugar Grove and two brothers, Chuck Hollar and wife Lisa of Boone and A.C. Hollar and wife Glenna of Boone.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband Albert C. Waters.

Funeral services for Pansy Joanne Waters will be conducted at 1:00 o’clock Wednesday at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Lee Reese will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 1:00, prior to the service, at the chapel.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, North Carolina 28625.

Online condolences may be sent to the Waters family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Cora Craig Ray

September 19, 1930 – December 26, 2020

Cora Craig Ray, age 90 of Deep Gap, opened her eyes in glory in the early hours of December 26th, 2020. Born to the late Butler and Ethel Craig in Blowing Rock. She was a member of Gap Creek Baptist Church and a true contender of the faith.

Cora is the beloved foundation of her entire family. Married to Johnnie Ray for 56 years, Cora devoted her life to her children; Cleve Ray and wife Kathy of Deep Gap; Ramona Proffitt of Boone; and Myra Hayler and husband David of Boone. Her strength and unconditional love also molded the lives of her grandchildren, Tiffany Reece and husband Tom of Sugar Grove; Heather Ward and husband Jamie of Todd; Marissa Million and husband Lee of Deep Gap; Dakota Ray of Deep Gap; Matthew Proffitt of Boone; Cheyenne Hayler of Deep Gap; and Casey Ray of Deep Gap and two step-grandchildren, Josh Norris of Boone and Dylan Norris of Hickory. In addition to her grandchildren, she left a faithful Christian example to her beloved great-grandchildren. Kendall and Grant Reece of Sugar Grove; Charlie and Brady Ward of Todd; and Peyton and Brody Million of Deep Gap and her step-grandchildren, Jaxtin, Jayden and Josie Norris of Boone. She is also survived by one sister, Ester Critcher of Boone and two sisters-in-law, Grace Ray of Deep Gap and Cleo Craig and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Cora was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Ray; a precious granddaughter, Amber Proffitt; and three brothers, James Craig, John Craig, and Lewis Craig, two sisters, Florence Craig and Susie Craig, three sisters-in-law, Ruby Craig, Christine Coffey Craig and Dorothy Moore Craig, and one brother-in-law, Carlton Critcher.

Although Cora is present with the Lord, the void left in the lives of so many that loved her is deeply felt. Cora raised her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with a steadfast and unwavering love. Her life will be celebrated, and her memory honored just the way she requested.

“She is more precious than rubies: and all the things thou canst desire are not to be compared unto her.”

A private graveside service for the family will be conducted at Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Kevin Craig and Reverend Rick Critcher will officiate. Those attending the private family service is ask to wear mask and practice social distancing.

The body will lie in state at the chapel Monday, from 9 until 5, where family and friends may come and pay their respects and sign the guest register.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Laurel Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 7504 US Hwy 421 South, Deep Gap, North Carolina 28617.

Online condolences may be sent to the Ray family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Pauline “Polly” Jones

June 02, 1925 – December 26, 2020

Pauline “Polly” Jones, age 95, of Boone, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Foley Center.

She was born June 2, 1925 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina to the late Patrick McGraw and Mary Etta Watkins McGraw. She was a homemaker, and a member of Greenway Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son, Peter Jones and wife Janice Bauguess-Jones of Blowing Rock; one daughter, Tessa Vilardebo and husband Bob of Tampa, Florida; four grandsons, Mathew Vilardebo and wife Elida of Fort Mill, South Carolina; Nathan Vilardebo and wife Stephanie of Dover, Florida; Dylan Taube of Sebostopol, California and Tyja Taube and wife Sarah of Sebostopol, California, two great-granddaughters, Rory Vilardebo of Dover, Florida, Rylee Vilardebo of Fort Mill, South Carolina and three great-grandsons, Clark Vilardebo of Fort Mill, South Carolina; Ryder Vilardebo of Dover, Florida and Navarro Taube of Sebostopol, California.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend J.C. Jones, one daughter, Deborah Jones and one brother, Johnny McGraw.

Graveside services and burial for Pauline “Polly” Jones will be conducted Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 1:00 at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Pastor Darrell Hobbs will officiate.

Due to COVID19 the family ask that mask be worn and social distancing be practiced.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Maryland 21747-5014 or Greenway Baptist Church, 880 Greenway Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online Condolences may be sent to the Jones family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.