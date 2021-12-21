Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 21, 2021

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

.

.

Dina Rose Carlton

1976 – 2021

Dina Rose Carlton, age 45, of Hayes Wellborn Road, Deep Gap, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at her home. Born November l8, 1976 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of David Allen and Barbara Tester Carlton Hardy. Dina was a member of Proffitt Grove Baptist Church. She held a special place in her heart for family and loved them all equally, but seemed especially to love her uncle Ted. Dina loved to listen to her mother read the bible to her. She was always a happy young lady who enjoyed listening to any kind of music and going to church.

Dina Rose is survived by her parents and caregivers, Barbara Tester Hardy and husband, B. J., of the home; step-sister, Debbie Mast and friend, Gene Blakeman, of Todd; uncles, Ted Tester and J.W. Tester, both of Boone, and Leroy Tester and wife, Elvene, of Banner Elk; and aunts, Orbie Glenn and husband, Steve, and Isabelle Love and husband, Earbie, all of Boone. A number of cousins also survive.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Allen Carlton; maternal grandparents, Walter and Grace Tester; and paternal grandparents, Ralph and Connie Carlton.

Funeral services for Dina Rose Carlton will be conducted Friday afternoon, December 17th, at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Delmar James, Rev. Arville Hardy, and Rev. Mike Townsend. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. The family respectfully requests those attending services to please wear a mask.

Graveside services will follow in the Skyland Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or the family suggests memorials to Medi Home Health & Hospice, 400 Shadowline Dr., Suite 100B, Boone, NC 28607 or to the Skyland Cemetery Fund, in care of Rita Ragan, 186 Ragan-Culler Rd., Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Carlton family.

.

.

April Dawn Martin

1979 – 2021

April Dawn Ramsey Martin, age 42 of Crumpler, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. She was a native of Greeneville, Tennessee and the daughter of the late Marvin and Teresa Ramsey.

April was the matriarch of her family and role model for all. She always lived her life to spread happiness and love everywhere she went. April was a true giver and a spontaneous woman, always wanting to do something new and adventurous to fill her life with joy. Most importantly, April was an amazing mother to her two daughters; no matter what life threw at her she always put them first, and with the most courage and resilience anyone has ever displayed. She always got past the struggles she faced. The world will never be as bright as it once was without her here, but she will always be a true legacy on earth. She loved the outdoors, music, dancing, elephants, and butterflies. She was an adrenaline junky as well, she loved to go four wheeling.

April was also an ordained minister.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Davidson Allen Moretz, a sister Kristy Nelson, her maternal grandparents, Betty and Earl Rader, her paternal grandparents, Carrie and Clifford Ramsey, a great nephew, Xavier Ramsey, and her late husband Shaun Martin.

She is survived by two daughters, Harley Page Moretz (Chasten Bennett) of Crumpler, and Hollie Dawn Moretz (Matthew Bare) also of Crumpler.

April’s partner, Todd Miller of Crumpler; four sisters, Elizabeth Donnelly of Mountain City, TN., Julie Ramsey and fiance Kurt of Mountain City, TN., Cassi Ramsey of Bull’s Gap, TN., and Amanda Nunnery of Greenville, TN.; four brothers, Kevin Ramsey and wife Krystal of Bull’s Gap, TN., Jamie Ramsey and wife Jennifer of Rogersville, Tn., Adam Nunnery of Greeneville, TN., and Timothy Ramsey of Jonesborough, TN. Special friends, Regina Trivette, Leslie Pennington, Krystal Broyhill, and Lamae Havens.

Many nieces and nephews also survive.

There will be two separate services for April in January, one to be held in West Jefferson and the other in Tennessee. These service days and times will be announced in the future.

Memorial donations may be made to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29605.

Online condolences may be shared with the Martin family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Martin family.

.

.

Mark Thomas Grimes

1973 – 2021

Mark Thomas Grimes, of Boone, passed away on Friday, December 17 at his home.

Mark was born November 4, 1973 to parents, Marie Grimes and William “Bootsy” Grimes of Boone, NC. He grew up in the Junaluska neighborhood and attended Watauga High School. Mark or “Preacher” as he was affectionally known, was the favorite little brother, uncle, cousin, and best friend to many.

After High School, Mark attended truck driving school and received his CDL. He went to work for himself as an owner/operator truck driver.

Mark was an avid hunter and fisherman. He will forever be known for his contagious laugh, his incredible sense of humor and his ability to make the absolute best out of any situation he encountered. Mark cared about his family and would go the extra mile for them. But it was his mom and daughters that held a special place in his heart.

Mark leaves to morn, his beloved mother, Marie Grimes, his father, William Grimes, and his sister, Sharron Grimes all of Boone. His daughters, Kylie and Kiera, and their mother Angel Dixon, of Johnson City, TN. And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be no public service at this time, but the family plans a Celebration of Mark’s life at a later date. They respectfully request no food or flowers, but memorial donations may be made to a fund for his daughter’s Kylie and Kiera; Sharron Grimes, 337 Junaluska Road, Boone, NC.

The family sincerely appreciates all the calls, text, visits, and special prayers.

Online condolences may be shared with Mark’s family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Grimes family

.

.

Sarah Lynn Spencer

1927 – 2021

Sarah Lynn Rives Blair Spencer, age 94, of Boone, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at her home.

A private graveside service will be conducted at Meroney United Methodist Church in Bear Creek, NC. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

The family requests that in lieu of food or flowers, donations be made in Sarah Lynn’s name to support the Digital Watauga Project at:

https://.www.wataugacountyhistoricalsociety.org/join-usdonate or Digital Watauga Project c/o Watauga County Historical Society, PO Box 3453, Boone, NC 28607.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory of Boone, NC and Bridges Cameron Funeral Home of Sanford, NC are serving the Blair Spencer family.

Online condolences may be shared with the Blair Spencer family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

.

.

Howard Eugene Trivette

May 16, 1952 – December 15, 2021

Howard Eugene Trivette, age 69, of Boone, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 ay his residence.

He was born May 16, 1952 in Caldwell County. A son of the late Howard and Alma Isenhour Trivette.

He is survived by two sons, Eugene Charles Trivette and friend Tammy Miller of Boone and son, Paul Trivette and wife Morgan of Mountain City, Tennessee; two granddaughters, Emma Dugger and Harper Trivette both of Mountain City Tennessee.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Lynn Trivette; five sisters, Margaret Baker, Mildred Roop, Shirley Coffey, Hazel Blevins and Eline Lewis and one brother, David Trivette.

Funeral services for Howard Eugene Trivette will be conducted Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Ford Cemetery. Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Trivette family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

June Parks

February 7, 1933 – December 15, 2021

June Parks, age 88, of Boone, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Foley Center.

She was born February 7, 1933 in Watauga County. The daughter of the late Glenn Stanbery and Vanna Pearl Miller Stanbery. She was a retired seamstress and a life long member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She loved her church, her family and her friends. She was always concern that everyone was cared for. She enjoyed and loved to cook and was known for her pound cakes.

Left to cherish her memory, her daughter, Judy Hampton and husband Mack of Boone; daughter-in-law, Irene Norris of Boone; her sisters, Rose Freeman of Springfield, Missouri; Shirley Smith of Granite Falls and Glenna Hollar and husband A.C. of Boone; and one brother, Alvin Stanbery and wife Betty Jo of Boone; one sister-in-law, Judy Stanbery of Boone; one granddaughter, Toni Leigh Dishman and husband Ronnie of Boone; one great-grandson, Michael Dyer of Boone; One step great-grandson, Justin Dishman and wife Tammy and Mason of Boone, a special niece Hannah Stanbery; two step-daughters, Cathy Parks of Elizabethton, Tennessee and Terri Church and husband Brian of Butler, Tennessee; one step-grandson, Mackie Isaacs and wife Shannon of Boone; step-great-grandchildren, Jordan and Anna Isaacs of Fleetwood; Tyler Isaacs and wife Alaina of Boone and Cohen Isaacs of Fleetwood. She was also survived by a number of step, grandchildren and Great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Parks, one son, Tony Norris, one sister, Edith Schieder and one brother, Steve Stanbery.

Funeral services for June Parks will be conducted Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2:00 o’clock at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Pastor Gary Watson will officiate. Mask are resepctfully ask to be worn.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00, prior to the service.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Amorem, 902 Kirkwood Avenue NW, Lenoir, North Carolina 28645.

The family respectfully request no food and would like to express a special thank you to the caregivers at The Foley Center and to Amorem hospice team, Tammy Leon, Chaplain Billy Norris, Jodi, Sandy and Haley for their help thru this journey and a special thank you to Glenna Hollar for all the help and support that was given.

Online condolences may be sent to the Parks family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Edgar Harmon

June 27, 1936 – December 17, 2021

Edgar Harmon, age 85, of Zionville, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

He was born June 27, 1936, in Avery County. A son of the late Coy Wiley Harmon and Della Oakes Harmon. He was a carpenter, a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and was a volunteer at Cove Creek Senior Center, where he enjoyed being with everyone and they enjoyed being with him. He loved his family and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His smile was warming and loved by all.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Greene Harmon of the home; three sons, Ronnie Lee Harmon of Silverstone; Roger Caroll Harmon of Key West, and Robbie Steven Harmon and wife Lora of Jacksonville, Florida; one daughter, DeRhonda Ellis and husband Dale of Silverstone; grandchildren, Shawn Harmon, Cody Ellis, Emma Ellis, Carley Ellis, Cole Steven Harmon and Kiara Livy Harmon and one great-grandson, Elijah Rhett Ellis, one brother, Odell Harmon and wife Pat of Evington, Virginia; two sisters, Louella Dotson and husband Bill of Trade, Tennessee and Janice Brooks and husband Darrell of West Jefferson; one brother-in-law, Wilson Greene and wife Louise of Silverstone and a special friend, Judy Hicks of Vilas. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and mother he was preceded in death by four Brothers, Dewight Harmon, Albert Harmon, Roy Harmon, Dean Harmon; four sisters, Hazel Isaacs, JoAnne Triplett, Mary Lynn Hodges, Peggy Harmon, and one great-grandson, Henry Dale Ellis.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 2:00 O’clock at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Allan Perry and Reverend Tony Potter will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Harmon family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Peggy Stokes Clark

June 9, 1933 – December 17, 2021

Peggy Stokes Clark, age 88, of Boone, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at Watauga Medical Center.

She is survived by one daughter, Carol Turner and husband John of Vilas; one son, Richard Clark and wife Debra of Boone; one granddaughter, Tracy Jarrell and husband Adam of Vilas; one grandson, Daniel Clark and wife Stacey of Charlotte; two great-granddaughters, Naomi Jarrell of Vilas and Rayna Clark of Charlotte; one sister, Ruth Creed and husband Dennis of Boone and one brother, Jim Stokes and wife Ann of Chilhowie, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ed Stokes and Chloe Harmon Stokes, her husband, Ray Clark, and nine brothers.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted Monday, December 20, 2021 at 1:00 o’clock at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate.

The family respectfully request no food or flowers.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Watauga Medical Center and Amorem Hospice for the care and kindness that was given.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude’s at www.stjude.org or to the Baptist Children’s Home of North Carolina, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361.

Online condolences may be sent to the Clark family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Ruth Griffin Williams

February 8, 1933 – December 20, 2021

Ruth Griffin Williams, age 88, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at Watuaga Medical Center in Boone, North Carolina. Born in Rocky Mount, NC on February 8, 1933 to the late Richard Taswell Griffin, Jr. (aka Grand Daddy) and Fidelia Overton Griffin (aka Na Na) who she attributed her incredible faith in God, love for family and the doctrine of “personal responsibility”. She was the fourth of ten siblings raised on a dairy farm named by her father as “Need More”. A name representing a haven where home, farm and family were united by devotion to duty and to each other in the midst of always needing more.

Ruth is survived by her two children, Gregory (Greg) Kent Williams (Wife Gwynne) and Melinda (Lynne) Rae Critcher (Husband Danny); three grandchildren, Zachery (Zack) Hale Critcher (and his beloved Alex), Conner Joseph Williams and Gunner Griffin Williams. She is also survived by four sisters, two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law. Sisters Nell Davenport, Marjorie Ramsey, Rebecca Pittman (Husband Jerry) and Charlotte Ahalt (Husband Tom); two sisters-in-law, Patsy Griffin and Martha Underwood, as well as, one brother-in-law Wray Williams. Ruth is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Ruth was immeasurably blessed with such a large, loving family and all that called her “Sugar”, “Sister”, “Doll” and “Ganny”. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her long-adorned husband, Robert Luther Williams, brothers, Dick, Bill and Johnny Griffin, as well as, her sister Fidelia Griffin Morgan. She was also predeceased by brothers-in-law Calvin Davenport, Tommy Morgan and Charles Ramsey, as well as one sister-in-law Jan Williams. But the first one she will be seeking when she arrives at Heaven’s gate will be her grandson Dillion Luther Critcher.

In 1950, and with a special appreciation for a formal education, she departed “Need More” and Rocky Mount to attend UNC-Greensboro, where she graduated with honors at the top of her class. Shortly thereafter, she received a MBA from Wake Forest University. Ruth utilized her education and advanced degree to teach college business at Surry Community College and Appalachian State University before relinquishing to her entrepreneurial spirit.

As a local entrepreneur, she acquired two small business franchises, including Insty Prints® (previously located in downtown Boone) and The Peanut Shack® (previously located in the Boone Mall). As a successful business owner, she gave back to the community in so many ways. She was a strong supporter of Appalachian State University becoming one of the original YOSEF members. In addition, she also volunteered at the local nursing homes and had a special place in her heart for our veterans and the hungry.

Looking at Ruth’s life, her values and her achievements, it should not go unsaid that her most incredible feat was demonstrated in the unwavering commitment (where the Doctrine of Responsibility from “Need More” was put to the test) and care she provided her husband for the last 15 years of his life as a quadriplegic resulting from an automobile accident in 1993. For 15 years she followed him around the southeast U.S. in multiple VA Hospitals to assure he received world class care. She made every visit special and touched the lives of so many nurses and veterans in the process. She lit up the institutions with her positive attitude and appreciative demeanor. She was forever grateful for America’s most precious resource (Our Troops – Current & Past) and that was reflected in her behavior and the way she treated everyone in the VA. She once approached a disabled veteran who was in need of assistance, and after helping him with his wheel chair, said “thank you for your service”, in which he replied, “mam, I never went to War”. She replied quickly, “doesn’t matter, you signed up to go if we needed you” and you are special just the same.

Today Ruth, with her many aliases (and like the VA Hospitals in the mid-ninety’s) is missed by many.

May God Bless us all in this period of grief and give us the strength to carry her legacy forward.

Funeral services will be conducted at Hampton’s Funeral Home in Boone NC at 11:00 o’clock on Monday, December 27, 2021. Reverend Gary Lundstrom will officiate. Private Burial will follow in Pine Hall, North Carolina.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to First Presbyterian Church in Pine Hall, North Carolina.

Online condolences may be sent to the Williams family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Richard C. Yates

November 16, 1933 – December 21, 2021

Richard C. Yates, age 88, of Boone, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced.

Online condolences may be sent to the Yates family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

StarrLynn Goobie

May 8, 1960 – December 14, 2021

StarrLynn Goobie, age 61, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Blue Ridge Regional Medical Center in Spruce Pine.

StarrLynn was born on May 8, 1960 in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

A loving wife, mother, grand mother and daughter, StarrLynn leaves behind to cherish her memory Husband Paul Goobie; Son, David Goobie of Bristol, TN; Daughter, JenniferLynn (Sam) Elkhatib of Light House Point, FL; Granddaughter, Leila Elkhatib; Brother, Ed Knauss of Newton, NC.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Goobie family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of StarrLynn and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

Toy Hopson

July 7, 1927 – December 16, 2021

Toy Hopson , age 94, of Newland, the Roaring Creek Community, passed away on Thursday,

December 16, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Toy was born on July 7, 1927 in Avery County, North Carolina, a son of the late Marion Elizander Hopson and the late Okie Young Hopson.

He served his country during the Korean War as a Quartermaster in the US Army. He retired from Avery County after working as a Janitor in the County Courthouse for over 18 years.

Toy was a member of the Roaring Creek Baptist Church and attended the Gap Creek Christian Church. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and was well accomplished playing the harmonica, banjo, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, piano and organ. Toy was a kind and gentle man, a true Christian, good father and grandfather who was loved by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Marion Elizander Hopson; Mother, Okie Mabel Hopson; Wife, Mary Rosalyn Hopson; Son, Dallas Malone Hopson; Daughter, Andrea Charlene Hopson; Sister, Goldie Hughes; Two Half Brothers, Roy Hopson, Taylor Hopson; Three Half Sisters, Harriet Hughes, Deliah Ayers, Hannah Wilson.

Toy leaves behind to cherish his memory Daughter, Beverly K Roberts of Elizabethton, TN; Two grandchildren, Teddy (Heather) Hughes of Newland, NC, Roseanna (Kris) Vance of Pyatte, NC; Five great-grandchildren, Stephanie Muñoz, Faith Hughes, Kadance Vance, Carly Vance, and Kendall Vance. One great-great-grandchild, Meredith Muñoz.

.Services for Toy Hopson will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 beginning at 1:00 pm from the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Turbyfill officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 pm on Thursday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in the Hughes Cemetery with military honors provided by the Pat Ray Post of VFW.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Hopson family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Toy and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

