Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 18, 2018

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

Charles A. Taylor

(May 07, 1954 – December 10, 2018)

Charles Aston Taylor, age 64, of Valle Crucis, passed away Monday, December 10, 2018. He was a native of Watauga County and the Aho Community, and the son of the late Carl and Mabel Gragg Taylor. He was a member of Clark’s Creek Baptist Church and served on the Foscoe Fire Department and Watauga Medics for over 20 years. Charles was also an accomplished carpenter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Rayburn Taylor.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Billie Jean Smith Taylor. In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Heather Arnold and husband Josh of Zionville, and two sons, Matthew Taylor of Valle Crucis and Andrew Taylor and wife India of Trade, TN. He is survived by four sisters, Thelma Hodges and husband B.J. of Boone, Mary Culler of Boone, Margaret Lipe and husband Wayne of Salisbury, and Debbie Parker and husband Ronnie of Blowing Rock. Charles is also survived by three brothers, Alton Taylor and wife Shirley of Boone, Sam Taylor and wife Jean of Blowing Rock, and Skip Taylor and wife Phyllis of Blowing Rock.

He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Tyler and Dustin Townsend, Liddy Arnold, Jacob Taylor, Daniel Osborne, Skylar Taylor, Maddy Arnold and Aidan Taylor. Two great-grandchildren, Carson Townsend and Charleigh Reece also survive.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Sunday, December 16, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clark’s Creek Baptist Church. Pastor David Lunceford, Rev. Zane Tester and Pastor Wesley Berry will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clark’s Creek Baptist Church and/or Medi-Home Hospice.

Clarence L. Hardison, Sr.

(March 13, 1935 – December 15, 2018)

Clarence Lee Hardison, Sr, age 83, of Jefferson, NC (formerly from Newport, Carteret County, NC) passed away peacefully at his home, Saturday morning, December 15, 2018.

He leaves his wife, Dalene Hardison, son, Clarence Hardison Jr (Debra), daughter, LuAnn Fletcher (Tave), stepdaughter, Theresa Marie Weeks, grandson, William Hardison (Ashley), granddaughter, Lauren Fletcher, great granddaughter, Ella Rose Hardison, sister, Laura Clark (Ray), sisters-in-law, Shirley Hardison, and 13 nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Josh Bill and Eula Mae Hardison, brother, Col Jay W Hardison (Joan), brother, Stencil Ray, brother, Alton Dean Hardison (Joan).

Memorial Services will be held on January 12, 2019 at Jefferson United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. Following the service, family and friends will be gathering in the church fellowship hall.

Memorials may be made to Jefferson United Methodists Church, Pastor Discretionary Fund or Irene Morphew Scholarship Fund, PO Box 236, 115 E Main St, Jefferson, NC 28640.

Clara Michael

(December 12, 1926 – December 15, 2018)

Virginia Clara Michael (Granny), age 92 of the Cool Springs Community, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, December 15, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 60 years, Henry Michael, a son, Claude Michael, a daughter, Donna Minton, a grandson, Charles Minton, a great grandson, Daniel Smith, her parents, Perry and Alba Watson, a sister, Ola Potter, and a brother Rev. Everette Watson.

She is survived by her children, Earline McGuire and husband Dean of Banner Elk, Wanda Cole of Winston Salem, Velva Cook and husband Tom of Cool Springs, Dean Michael and wife Judy of Cool Springs, Treva Potter and husband Jerry of Holden Beach, Karla Minton of Cool Springs, Lori Ruppard and husband Gary of Cool Springs, and David Minton of Valle Crucis. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Virginia Clara Michael will be conducted Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Bethany Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Michael family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. prior to the services in the church.

Memorials may be made to the Michael Family Cemetery Fund, c/o Velva Cook, 2056 Worley Road, Banner Elk, N.C. 28604.

Mr. Jerry E. Cornell

(March 11, 1942 – December 17, 2018)

Mr. Jerry E. Cornell, age 76, of Vilas, passed away Monday, December 17, 2018 at his home. Born March 11, 1942 in Watauga County, he was a son of the late Stewart James Cornell and Mary Margaret Simmons Cornell. He was retired from ASU where he worked as a painter. Jerry was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed farming and gardening, often giving away the vegetables he grew.

Jerry is survived by three children, Tommy Cornell and wife Brenda of Vilas, Beaver Cornell and wife Lori of Mountain City, and Jackie Ward and husband Sonny of Vilas, five grandchildren, Blaine Cornell, David Cornell and wife Marisa, Alisha Cornell and Jeremy Reece, Taylor Cornell, and Mikaela Velazquez, two step grandchildren, Wesley and Kortney Bodenhamer, eight great grandchildren, Brier and Jovie Cornell, Jackson and Colton Velazquez, A. J. Freeman, Haven Roark, Sofia and Ryder Bodenhamer, three sisters, Margaret Hodges and husband Melvin, Dianne Presnell all of Vilas and Faye Greer of Winston-Salem, one sister in law, Joanne Harris and a special nephew, Justin Townsend. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Jeannie Hayes Cornell and his mother and father in law, Mildred and Blaine Hayes.

Funeral services for Mr. Jerry E. Cornell will be conducted Friday, December 21, 2018 at 2 PM at Willow Valley Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Ray Greene. Burial will follow at Adams Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from noon until 2 o’clock at Willow Valley Baptist Church. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 441 Daniel Drive, Boone, NC 28607.

Doris W. Hutt

June 24, 1927 – December 14, 2018

Doris W. Hutt, age 91, of Blowing Rock, passed away Friday morning, December 14, 2018, at the The Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge in Blowing Rock.

Doris is survived by one daughter, Nancy McNeill and husband Ted of Palmetto, Florida; 3 grandchildren, Ken McNeill and wife Trish of Raleigh, North Carolina, Lory Lynch of Orlando, Florida., and Brad McNeill and wife Marty of Kanawha, Iowa, and 7 great-grandchildren, Lindsey McNeill of Orlando, Florida., Samantha McNeill of Raleigh, North Carolina, Brooke McNeill of Raleigh, North Carolina, Christopher Lynch of Orlando, Florida., Morgan Lynch of Orlando, Florida., James McNeill of Kanawha, Iowa, and Wyatt McNeill of Kanawha, Iowa.

A Memorial Mass for Doris W. Hutt will be held January 5, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Deborah Jane “Debbie” Walden

October 11, 1954 – December 16, 2018

Deborah Jane “Debbie” Walden, age 64, of Joe Greer Road, Deep Gap, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018, at her home.

Debbie was born October 11, 1954, a daughter of the late Solon Joseph Walden and Kathleen Mangum Walden. She was a retired elementary school teacher, and a member of First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Dudley Mizell of the home; two sons, Thomas Windfield and wife Tennille of Newton, and Scott Windfield of Boone; four sisters, Lillian Broome and husband Arnold, and Peggy Walden, all of Monroe, Lisa Castle and husband Jerry of Moravian Falls, and Dawn Starnes and husband Stacy of Monroe; two brothers, Joe Walden of Charlotte and Art Walden and wife Billie of Walterboro, South Carolina, and one granddaughter, Quinn Windfield of Newton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary.

Memorial services for Deborah Jane “Debbie” Walden will be conducted Sunday afternoon, December 30, 2018, at 3:00 o’clock, at First Baptist Church of Blowing Rock. Officiating will be Pastor Rusty Gunther.

The family will receive friends at a reception following the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The family respectfully requests no food or flowers.

Irma “Tootie” Harris

July 17, 1940 – December 13, 2018

Irma “Tootie” Guinn Harris, age 78, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at the Watauga Medical Center in Boone, NC.

She was born on July 17, 1940 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Finley Patterson Guinn and the late Maude Daniels Guinn.

Tootie was a member of the Elk Park Christian Church and she enjoyed flower gardening. A favorite past time for her was going to Blue Grass Festivals. She loved to sit and listen to the music and enjoy the fellowship.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a half sister and a half brother.

Irma leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Husband of 29 years, Ed Harris of Elk Park, NC; Daughter, Brenda (Bill) Dixon of Ash, NC, Daughter, Teresa (Wesley) Phillips of Morganton, NC, Son, Joey (Tammy) Horney of Newland, NC, Son, Chris (Arleen) Horney of Ash, NC, Step-Son, Mark (Messie) Harris of Elk Park, NC, Step-Son, Eddie (Melissa) Harris of Johnson City, TN, Step-Son, Greg (Dianne) Harris of Elk Park, NC, Step-Son, Timmy Harris of Elk Park, NC, Step-Daughter, Beth (Mike) Wagstaff of Winston-Salem, NC, Nineteen Grandchildren, and Fourteen Great-Grandchildren.

Graveside services for Irma “Tootie” Guinn Harris will be held on Sunday, December 16, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Elk Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

