Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 17, 2019

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Jonathan Michael Triplett

1976 – 2019

Jonathan Michael Triplett, age 43, of Silverstone Road, Zionville, passed away Tuesday morning, December 10, 2019. Jonathan was born January 20, 1976 in Watauga County to Stephen Dane and Ardna Graybeal Triplett. He was a member of Willowdale Baptist Church. After graduating from Watauga High School, Jonathan attended Caldwell Community College, studying Criminal Justice, Business and Computer Science, then received his Basic Law Enforcement Training or BLET from Gaston Community College. He was a former police officer at UNC Charlotte and was currently employed as a computer technician at Staples in Boone.

In addition to his parents, Stephen and Ardna Triplett of Zionville he is also survived by one aunt and a number of uncles and cousins, including a special cousin, Jerry Lee Smith of Sugar Grove. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Dane Triplett; his uncle, Paul Graybeal; paternal grandparents, Clemon and Pearl Triplett; and maternal grandparents, Adolphus and Lula Graybeal.

Services for Jonathan will be conducted Sunday afternoon, December 15, 2019 at 2 o’clock at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. David Ward and Rev. Sam Lawson. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the services. Graveside services will follow in the Rhymer Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests no food, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westside Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 142, Sugar Grove, NC 28679.

Robert Lynn “Bob” Miller

1956 – 2019

Robert L. ‘BOB’ Miller, age 63 of Clint Norris Road, Boone, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 14, 2019 at home. Born December 10, 1956 in Watauga County, he was a son of Edith and Robert Blaine Miller. Bob was a member of Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church and was employed in environmental services at Hardin Park Elementary School. Bob loved the Lord. His world was his family and he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. As a school custodian, he was devoted to the students. He loved his ‘kids’ at Hardin Park, as they loved him. Bob always enjoyed watching a good football game and he loved family fishing trips, especially traveling to the Outer Banks with his fishing pole in hand.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Jackson Miller; son, Brad Miller of Hiddenite; daughter, Brooke Miller and grandchildren, Jaden and Cameryn Miller, all of Boone; his mother, Edith Miller of Boone; brothers, Tom Miller and wife, Laura of Pacific Junction, Iowa and Rick Miller and wife, Marchell of Boone; his mother-in-law, Jean Jackson of Boone. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Blaine Miller, daughter-in-law, Amy Edwards Miller, and his father-in-law, John ‘Jim’ Jackson.

Funeral services for Bob Miller will be conducted Thursday afternoon, December 19th at 2 o’clock at Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Delmar James. The body will lie in state at the church from 1 until 2 o’clock. Burial will follow in the Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 at Austin & Barnes.

Flowers are appreciated or the family suggests memorials to the Proffit’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Juanita Miller, 260 Elk Knob Dr., Boone, NC 28607.

Randy Carl Yates

1954 – 2019

Randy Carl Yates, Sr., age 65, of Baird’s Creek Road, Vilas, went to be with the Lord Monday evening, December 16, 2019 at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in Hudson. Born June 14, 1954 in Watauga County, he was a son of Joseph Coy Yates, Sr. and Marietta McCauley Yates. He was a graduate of Watauga High School and received his Associate Degree from Caldwell Community College in Hudson. Randy retired from the Town of Boone Water and Sewer Department. Randy loved his Lord first, and adored his family, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. His second passion was working the family farm.

Randy is survived by his daughter, Tina Yates Maynard and husband, B.J. of Vilas; sons, Randy Carl Yates, Jr. of Vilas and Conley Elwood Yates of Boone; seven grandchildren, Chloe, Lucas, Tristan, Sierra, Terri, Travis and Kelsey; four great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Huffman and husband, Tony, of Mountain City, TN; brothers, Danny Yates and wife, Sherry of Sugar Grove and Joseph Yates Jr., of Vilas; and sister-in-law, Karen Yates of Hampton, TN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Yates, Sr.

At Randy’s request, services will be private.

In memory of Randy and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Timbered Ridge Baptist Church, in care of Dana Millsaps, 304 Smith Henson Road, Sugar Grove, NC 28679.

Janet Maxine Coffey McGuire

March 01, 1936 – December 11, 2019

Janet Maxine Coffey McGuire, age 83, of Kansas City, Missouri, a native and former resident of Watauga County, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Maxine was born March 1st, 1936 in Boone, North Carolina to Glenn Coffey and Reba Jones. Her father preferred the name Maxine so she was known by that name by family and friends.

Maxine grew up in a loving family along with one sister and three brothers. She attended School at Elkland High School in Todd, N C & graduated from high School @ Appalachian High School in Boone, NC in 1955.

Before she graduated from high school she took on a permanent & lifetime job/partnership when she married Tom McGuire from Todd, NC in 1954. I doubt if she had any idea of what she was getting into but she must have been a wonderful partner to stick around for over 60 years. She worked and supported her husband through college at UNC Chapel Hill, J C Penney Co., The Air Force, The Nebraska Air National Guard, & TWA. Her support was vital to Tom’s success as a pilot because of so much time away from home.

Maxine has been able to do things that would have seemed unlikely or maybe impossible.

For her daughter’s 16th birthday she & her family took Shannon to London to see the city and see a Broadway show. She & her family took her Mother & Father in law to Hawaii for a 10 day vacation. She was able to take her daughter to New York City to see “Cats” after she graduated from college.

There are way too many wonderful stories about her life as a wife, mother, homemaker & friend to cover here. All through her life she has been a happy person.

Maxine is survived by her husband, Thomas W. McGuire of the home; one son, Brent Thomas McGuire of Ocoee, Florida; one daughter, Shannon Wynn Wilson of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; two brothers, Billy Glenn Coffey of Powell, Tennessee, and Joe Leonard Coffey of Deep Gap, and one sister, Mary Lorene Williams of Kingsport, Tennessee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Howard Coffey.

Memorial services for Janet Maxine Coffey McGuire will be conducted Saturday afternoon, June 13, 2020, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Old Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Anthony Trivette

July 23, 1964 – December 13, 2019

Anthony Trivette, age 55, of Boone, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Anthony was born July 23, 1964 in Watauga County, a son of Carolyn Arnette Jones and the late Jerry Lewis Trivette. He was a long-haul truck driver and loved to build and drive his race cars. Anthony was a very talented woodworker and carpenter. He loved his boys and his family and was extremely kindhearted and a loving person. Anthony accepted the Lord in 2004.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sons, Cody Trivette, Jacob Trivette, Benjamin Trivette, all of Boone; two sisters, Sherry Greene and husband Bill, and Gina Winkler and husband Dean, all of Boone; one grandson, Aiden Trivette of Boone, and one granddaughter, Leigha Trivette of the Foscoe Community. He is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Roger and Alice Trivette, and his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Grace Arnette.

Funeral services for Anthony Trivette will be conducted Thursday afternoon, December 19, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Josh Hamby and Pastor Tim Bunton. Burial will follow in the Piney Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

The family respectfully requests no food.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of Hampton Funeral Service, 683 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.

Jimmie Farthing Mast

May 11, 1925 – December 13, 2019

Jimmie Farthing Mast, age 94, of Highway 321 North, Sugar Grove, passed away Friday morning, December 13, 2019, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.

Jimmie was born May 11, 1925 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Jim and Gladys Farthing. She was a retired elementary school teacher and a member of Cove Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by one granddaughter, Stephanie Ann Mast McGlamery and husband Jerry of Zionville; four grandsons, Thomas Jackson Mast and wife Sherry Porter Mast of Sugar Grove, James Daniel Mast of Butler, Tennessee, John Johiel Mast and Sam Mast, both of Blacksburg, Virginia; two great-granddaughters, Kelli Denise McGlamery, and Kristi Ann McGlamery, both of Zionville; two great-grandsons, Thomas Jackson Mast, Jr., and Timothy Allen Mast, both of Sugar Grove; one sister, Peggy Mast of Boone, and two daughters-in-law, Ruby Norris Mast of Butler, Tennessee, and Jo Ann Edwards Mast of Blacksburg, Virginia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Houston Mast; two sons, John Jeffrey Mast and Hugh Mast; two brothers, Dick and Vann Farthing, and two sisters, Lucy MacLeod and Mabel Spach.

Funeral services for Jimmie Farthing Mast will be conducted Monday afternoon, December 16, 2019, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Mr. Casey Tester. Burial will follow in the Finley-Patterson-Mast Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday afternoon from 1:00 until 2:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Finley Patterson Mast Cemetery Fund, in care of Angie Hicks, 350 Frozen Head Ridge Road, Sugar Grove, North Carolina, 28679.

Melba Greer Hayes

January 16, 1931 – December 16, 2019

Melba Greer Hayes, age 88, of Boomer, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Woltz Hospice House.

Melba was born January 16, 1931 in Watauga County, a daughter of the late Albert and Rebecca Carlton Greer. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by three sons, Jonathan Hayes and wife Marian of Palos Hills, Illinois, David Hayes and wife Catherine of Chicago, Illinois, Phillip Hayes and wife Jennifer of Orlando Park, Illinois; two daughters, Rebecca Kurm of California and Patricia Halley of Chicago, Illinois; 15 grandchildren, Meghan Caruso, Kelly Robinson, Ryan Hayes, Gerald Hayes, Jason Hayes, Jayme Conners, Jonathan Halley, Pamela Clark, Danny Keith Hayes, Steven Hayes, Sarah Hayes, Matthew Hayes, Kathleen Hayes, Mary Dalzell, and Lisa Halley; one sister, Gladys Gilbert of Wilkes County; one daughter-in-law, Harvetta Hayes of Georgia, and a special cousin, Jay Carlson and wife Caroline of Boomer, North Carolina.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Smith Hayes; two sons, Danny Harold Hayes and an infant son, Ronnie Hayes; one son-in-law, Jerry Halley; four brothers and eight sisters.

Funeral services for Melba Greer Hayes will be conducted Saturday morning, December 21, 2019, at 11:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state, at the chapel, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock. Officiating will be Pastor Gordon Noble. Burial will follow in the Rhymer Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday morning, from 10:00 until 11:00 o’clock, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.

Larry Eugene Browning

February 11, 1961 – December 15, 2019

Larry Eugene Browning, age 58, of Pineola, passed away peacefully at his residence Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was born on February 11, 1961 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Donald and Juanita Browning.

Larry had a love for Harley Davidsons. He enjoyed riding them and working on them in his motorcycle shop. He was a commissioner for the Lumberton Youth Baseball Association. He coached the baseball and football teams for the Lumberton Recreation.

Survivors include his loving wife, Rhonda Browning; two sons, Nicholas Browning of Greenville, NC and Lacy Browning of Ft. Bragg, NC; one stepson, Jerry Burleson of Minneapolis, NC; one sister, Lynn Fipps of Lumberton, NC; and three grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel and conducted by Chaplain Andy Willis.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the Blue Ridge Hospice staff for their exceptional care and commitment to Larry and his family.

