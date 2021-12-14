Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 14, 2021

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland

.

.

Virgil Eugene Adams

1952 – 2021

Mr. Virgil Eugene Adams, age 69 of Wilkesboro, passed away peacefully Monday, December, 6th, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Adams was born June 13, 1952, in Chesterfield, South Carolina. A talented, creative, intelligent, and highly impatient man, he grew up under the watchful eyes of his beloved mother, Willie Vaughn Gainey, and grandmother, Ruby Vaughn. His work ethic was shaped by growing up in a time of little means and he worked in cotton fields while going to school. Virgil was drafted into the Army in 1972 where he was stationed in South Korea and in 1974, ended his service at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. Virgil attended Wilkes Community College and graduated from Appalachian State University with a degree in History. He soon began his 30-year career as a history teacher at Wilkes Central High School where he also coached the tennis team and led the “Guitar Club.” Virgil impacted many lives at WCHS and brought history alive for his students and fellow teachers through his talent to perform and storytell – we’ve heard the teacher smoker’s lounge in the 80’s was quite the hang-out. His love to entertain others extended to acting in productions at Wilkes Community College and with Wilkes Playmakers. While school was out for summer and after retirement, he painted houses with fellow teachers with the “DaDa Paint Company.”

An avid gardener who loved the spring season, Virgil’s perfectionism shined in his carefully manicured flower and plant beds. His flair for interior design was most impressive at Christmastime, he loved cats, enjoyed cooking, and rarely missed a Jeopardy! question. Virgil had an impressive knowledge of history, specifically the antiquities, was a voracious reader and checked out ALL the historical fiction books at the Wilkes Public Library. Virgil may be remembered most fondly for his sense of humor and unmatched wit that charmed and brought laughter to those that knew him. He will be forever loved and missed by his family – especially by his children, Carli and Daniel.

Mr. Adams is survived by his wife, Rebekah Adams of the home; one daughter, Carli Adams and husband Bryan Hoofnagle of Asheville; one son, Daniel Adams and wife Alisha of Washington, DC; and one granddaughter Drew Hoofnagle; one brother, Wayne and wife Pam of Chesterfield, SC; one sister, Melissa Vick and husband Ted of Pawleys Island, SC; sister-in-law Trish Yale and husband Rick of Wilkesboro; brother-in-law Johnny “J.R.” Reese of Boone; brother-in-law William Reese of Beaver Dam; extended family and close friends.

A drop-in memorial will be held at the Friends of the Library Meeting room on the lower level of the Wilkes County Public Library on December 18th from 9:30am-11:30am.

Announcement is courtesy of Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory, Boone, NC.

.

.

Belva Clara Greene McCuiston

1931 – 2021

Mrs. Belva Clara Greene McCuiston, 89, of High Point, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at the Hospice Home of High Point.

A memorial service will be 11:00 am Friday at Rehobeth United Methodist Church. The family will be receiving friends following the service .

Mrs. McCuiston was born in Watauga County on December 18, 1931, to the late Dillard and Pearl Tester Greene. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, C.W. McCuiston, Jr, five brothers, and five sisters. She was a member of Rehobeth United Methodist Church and was retired from Sears & Roebuck.

Belva is survived by her sons, Mike McCuiston (Debbie), Barry McCuiston (Carol), and Larry McCuiston; grandchildren, Michelle Pendleton (Charlie), Shauna Carroll (Rod,dec’d), Audrey Clendenin (Brandon), Ashley McCuiston (Nabeel), Angela Heavner (Brad) and Abby Waters; great grandchildren, Krystal Pendleton (Brandon), Ashley Pendleton, Austin Ledford, Brooklyn Carroll, Dylan Carroll, Callie Clendenin, Reagan Clendenin, Rahmey Alwarafi, Nadia Alwarafi, Elias Alwarafi, Bailey Waters; great great grandchildren, Jayden Royal and Lilliana Johnson; her brother, Howard Greene (Pat) and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family.

Memorials may be made to Rehobeth United Methodist Church in memory of Belva.

George Brothers Funeral Service, Greensboro, NC is assisting the family.

Announcement courtesy of Austin and Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory

.

.

Samuel Byron Blackburn

1984 – 2021

Samuel Byron Blackburn, also known as “Wookie,” age 37, of Herring Loop in Boone, arrived at his heavenly home on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Samuel is survived by his parents, Caroline Hicks Blackburn and Michael Blackburn, by his brother, Isaac Blackburn and wife Suzanne, his nephew Elliott and niece Violet. Also surviving is his grandmother, Suzanne Tilson; step grandmother, Sandra Deal; aunts and uncles Cindy and Bill Gore, Rebecca and Stephan Lapping, David Blackburn, Lula and Tom Lawrence, Lois and Larry Hicks, Joe and Diane Tilson, Larry Tilson and Joe Craig, Jeff and Lisa Tilson, and many cousins. Sam loved getting together with all his family. Sam was predeceased by his nephew, Kenneth Oliver Blackburn, an uncle, Perry Hicks; grandparents Henry and Louvenia Hicks, Charles Blackburn, and Hugh Tilson.

Sam was born with 22q11.2 deletion, a genetic syndrome that affects the development of nearly every system of the body, He was instrumental in starting the NC 22q11 Support Group. A member of Presnell’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, Sam is now where he has no pain, a new body, and he can have that conversation with Jesus he often spoke of. Despite his handicaps, Sam loved to make pen and ink drawings, and spent many hours in his recording studio making electronic music and playing his guitars, keyboard and bass. He loved Carolina Hurricanes hockey, enjoyed golfing, loved getting his Wookie Latte at his favorite coffee shop and going to restaurants where he could be seen drawing pictures of cities, animals and people in his unique style. Sam would greet everyone walking by with a friendly “hello.”

Many people over the years went out of their way to be friends with Samuel, but in particular Sam’s family wants to recognize Floyd Benfield, Jeshua and Bella Barlowe, Elder John Jackson, Chelsey Prevette, Griffin Erickson, Carrie Childers, Jeremy Bollman, Jordan Smith, Curtis Varner, and Thomas Simmons for being his friends. Dr. Vandana Shashi of Duke University Medical Center Genetics was always there to help Sam through many of his problems. Bayada Home Health Care of Hickory provided Sam with exceptional services. Sam’s cousin Jackie Soto did a great job in keeping his prescriptions straight at Boone Drug Greenway.

There will be no public service at this time, but the family plans a Celebration of Samuel’s life this coming spring. They respectfully request no food and no flowers, but memorial donations

may be made to: Presnell’s Chapel PBC, c/o Elder John Jackson, 1103 Tom Jackson RD, Boone NC 28607

DUMC Children’s Medical Genetics at this link, https://www.gifts.duke.edu/dch?designation=3914874&technique_code=DCDJDPGR,

.

.

Suma McGuire Jones

1931 – 2021

Mrs. Suma McGuire Jones, age 90, of Rainbow Trail, Boone, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center. Born May 24, 1931 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of General Lee Richards and Bessie Lawrence Richards. Mrs. Jones enjoyed reading, embroidering, cooking and listening to blue grass music, but especially, she loved her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane Jones Pitts and sons, Gary McGuire and Dale McGuire and wife, Pat, all of Boone; brothers, Stanford Richards of Lynchburg, VA and Kenneth Richards of Deep Gap; and sister, Bernice Grice of Concord. A number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Russell, Johnny and R.L. Richards and infant brothers, James Odell and Bobby Lynn Richards; sisters, Gladys Cheek and Ruby Jones; and son, David Michael McGuire.

Graveside services for Suma McGuire Jones will be conducted Sunday afternoon, December 12, 2021 at 2 o’clock at Mount Lawn Memorial Park & Gardens, officiated by Rev. Tim Bunten.

Mrs. Jones will lie in repose at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Sunday morning from 9 AM until noon for visitors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Watauga County Project on Aging, 132 Poplar Grove Road, Suite A, Boone, NC 28607.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Jones family.

.

.

Bobby Lewis Hodges

1945 – 2021

Bobby Lewis Hodges, age 75, of Lynnhill Road, Boone, and North Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on December 10, 2021 at 3:02AM at the Valdese Hospice House surrounded by his family.

SSGT Hodges proudly served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War as a crew chief on an inflight refueling plane. He owned and operated ‘Bob’s Hair Cutters’ in Boone for 45 years, proudly keeping Watauga residences looking their best. Bobby was known for always chewing on a cigar but never smoking it.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Anderson Hodges; son, Michael Hodges of Monroe and daughter, Michelle Swann and husband, Julian, of Smyrna, GA; grandchildren, Gracie Hodges and Judge and Emma Swann; sister, Mary Ruth Smith and husband, Robert; brother and sister-in-law, Hal and Gail Anderson of Boone; sister in love, Leslie Sullivan; and several nieces and nephews, Susan Hodges, David Jackson, Sandra Stanbery, Sharon Lee, Kim Morgan, Dr. Greg Anderson, and Cheryl Anderson. He was preceded by his parents, James Lewis and Margaret Gragg Hodges, sister, Dorothy Jackson; mother and father-in-law, Lewis and Ruby Anderson; and sister-in-law, Kay Anderson.

Funeral services with Military Honors will be conducted Thursday afternoon, December l6th, at 2 o’clock, at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Harold Bennett. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 o’clock, prior to services, at Austin & Barnes. The family respectfully requests that visitors please wear a mask. Graveside services will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park& Gardens.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be the Lewis Hal Anderson, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, in care of Hal Anderson, 347 Hodges Gap Rd., Boone, NC 28607, or to Amorem Hospice Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be shared at the website austinandbarnesfuneral.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hodges family.

.

.

Mary Lou Matheson

1936 – 2021

Mary Lou Ward Matheson, age 85, of Sugar Grove, passed away Monday morning, December 13, 2021 at Watauga Medical Center. Born November 13, 1936 in Watauga County, she was a daughter of the late Grady and Alma Tester Ward. Mary worked for a number of years at IRC.

She is survived by four daughters, Phyllis Mast of Boone, Myra Miller West Jefferson, Cathy McDonald and Lisa Matheson both of Sugar Grove, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Services for Mary Lou Ward Matheson will be private.

Online condolences may be shared with the Matheson family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Matheson family.

.

.

.

.

Doris Irene Pearson Hamby

February 24, 1954 – December 7, 2021

Doris Irene Pearson Hamby, age 67, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the Cranberry House.

She was born February 24, 1954 in Watauga County. A daughter of the late James Herman Pearson and Nancy Julieann Coffey Pearson. She was a homemaker and a member of Boone Fork Baptist Church.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Mabel “Sue” Harrison and husband Don, Tom Pearson and wife Delena, James Pearson and wife Annette, Judy Harrison and Scott, Carolyn Wood, Robert Pearson, sister-in-law, Georgia Pearson. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by three sisters, Shirley Ann Pearson, Bertha Denny, Helen Coffey, one brother Billy Pearson and one half-brother, Mitchell Coffey.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, December 10, 2021, at 2:00, at Boone Fork Baptist Church. Reverend Zane Tester, Reverend Bill McGuire and Reverend Carl Osborne will officiate. Interment will follow in White Springs Cemetery.

The family respectfully request that mask be worn.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Judy Harrison, 113 Yonahlossee Park Road, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hamby family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

.

.

Ronald Edward Presnell

June 17, 1943 – December 8, 2021

Ronald Edward Presnell, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Duke Raleigh Hospital.

Ronald was well known in Watauga County as an expert auto machinist whose knowledge and expertise surpassed that of any other. For over 50 years, Ronald’s hard work and dedication to his career earned him the well-deserved reputation as the expert in his field. His work ethic was unparalleled, and his loyalty and generosity to family and friends had no equal. Ronald was a role model and mentor to so many who crossed his path over the years.

Ronald is survived by his daughters, Jessica Presnell Mayo and Jennifer Presnell. He is also survived by his granddaughters Whitney Mayo, Kaitlin Hamilton and husband Mike, and his great-granddaughter Remy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jamie Kathryn Anderson Presnell, his father Audie Presnell, his mother Vera Johnson Presnell and his sister Geneva Presnell Earp.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 2:00 o’clock, at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 o’clock until 2:00 o’clock, prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Burkett/Lewis Cemetery.

The family request no food or flowers.

Online condolences maybe sent to the Presnell family at www.hamptonfuneralservice.com

.

.

Faynita Teaster Johnson

August 16, 1934 – December 12, 2021

Our beloved mother, Faynita Teaster Johnson, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of December 12th from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Faynita was born in Crossnore, NC on August 16, 1934, to the late Clyde and Hope Burleson Teaster. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Brooks Johnson, and her sisters Nancy Joan Teaster and Carolyn Burleson Canupp.

She is survived by her loving children, Pamela (Don) Griner, Sheree (John) Kayden, Jerry (Kimberly) Johnson, and stepdaughter Helen (Debbie) Slater. Also mourning her loss are her grandchildren Krista Singleton, Matt Rice (Melissa Morris), Lacey (Lawrence) Harris, Allison (Michael) McAllister, Tory (Amanda) Johnson, Brian (Angelique) Kayden, and Seth (Jamie) Johnson. She leaves behind great grandchildren, Kyla, Braden, Aaliyah, Paxton, Brooks, Cameron, Calvin and Lance.

The family thanks Lois Thompson, Moore County Hospice, and the Fox Hollow memory care staff for their loving care of our mom.

Faynita will forever be remembered for her love of family, music, and people. She was an amazing, creative person, full of energy, and excited about each new day.

She will be interred in Minneapolis, NC. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines and Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, NC.

Please pray for a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

The family respectfully requests no flowers, and that In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Hospice Foundation of First Heath (910-695-7500) 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Johnson family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Faynita and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

.

.

Frederick Neil Isenhower

March 15, 1934 – Dec. 1, 2021

Fred was born March 15, 1934, in Conover, N.C., the son of the late Orin Hollis Isenhower and the late Lucy Lowe Isenhower, and passed away on Dec. 1, 2021. He was 87.

He graduated from Newton-Conover High School in 1952 and entered the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After his first year of college, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the final states of the Korean War. He returned to Chapel Hill in 1955 to complete his studies, and graduated in 1958 with a degree in Industrial Relations.

In the summer of 1958, he and his high school sweetheart, Adeliah Smyer Crouch, of Newton, were married, and he entered into an executive program at Princeton University.

He began his furniture career with Heritage Furniture in High Point, N.C., and held sales positions in Florida and New York. When Heritage merged with Drexel Furniture, Fred was named as vice-president of sales and held that position for many years. In 1992, he joined Baker Furniture in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and became their vice-president of sales and marketing.

In 1995, he headed up National-Mt. Airy, and in 1997, the same position with Weiman Furniture, both divisions of Bassett Furniture. Upon retirement from Weiman, he formed a consulting company, FINI Group, Ltd., with clients in Europe.

In 2007, Adeliah, his wife of 49 years, passed away of heart failure. In 2008, Fred married Janice Wells Gill, who had lost her husband, Arnold Gill, several years earlier.

For many years, the Isenhowers lived in their Linville, N.C. home during the summer months, and were very active in Linville’s Wee Kirk Presbyterian Church. Fred and Adeliah were very involved in the re-opening of Wee Kirk in May 1993, after almost 20 years of inactivity. Wee Kirk is now a very active seasonal church.

Fred was an elder in the Presbyterian Church and a member of Linville Golf Club, the String & Splinter Club in High Point, N.C., and the High Point Country Club. During his later years, he joined Wesley Memorial Church in High Point, where he and Janice worshipped.

Survivors include his children, Anne Frederick Isenhower of Atlanta and James Von Canon Isenhower of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and one grandson, Max Podowitz, the son of daughter Anne.

A graveside burial and memorial service will be held at Conover City Cemetery, where Adeliah is interred, 702 3rd St SE, Conover, N.C., on Dec. 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wee Kirk Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 702, Linville, N.C. 28646, or the Crossnore Communities for Children, PO Box 249, Crossnore, N.C. 28616.

.

.

