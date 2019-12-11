Watauga, Avery Obituaries – December 10, 2019

Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 8:54 am

The following are recent obituary notices from Austin & Barnes and Hampton funeral homes in Boone and Reins-Sturdivant in Newland



Clyde Alexander Muirhead

1936 – 2019

Mr. Clyde Alexander Muirhead, age 83 of Boone, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 until 1958. He enjoyed reading, history, and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father Yvonne and Phillip Brown, and his father Clyde H. Muirhead, and his beloved daughter Dawn L. Muirhead.

He is survived by his daughter, Dianna M. Johnson of Boone, and his son, Christopher W. Muirhead of Peabody, MA.

Also surviving are grandsons Dylan and Jonathan Moody both of Boone, and a granddaughter, Karissa Jones of North Reading, MA.

Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared with the Muirhead family at the website www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Muirhead family.

Mitzi Linda Grimes

1947 – 2019

Ms. Mitzi Linda Grimes, age 71, of Boone, passed away Wednesday, December 04, 2019, at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care. Born December 25, 1947 in Watauga County, she was the daughter of Charles Paul and Lala Jackson Grimes. Mitzi was retired from TRW and was a member of the Mennonite Brethren Church. She was a l967 graduate of Watauga High School.

Mitzi is survived by one aunt, Honolou Young, and several cousins and many friends.

Funeral services for Mitzi Grimes will be conducted Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 3 o’clock at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 o’clock until 3 o’clock at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood Street, NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Online condolences may be shared with the Grimes family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home is serving the Grimes family.



Amy Michelle Miller

1981 – 2019

Amy Michelle Edwards Miller, age 38, of Little Round Top Dr., Hiddenite, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at her home. Amy was born May 15, 1981 in Bryant, Arkansas. She attended Henderson State University in Arkansas. Robert Bradley Miller, her husband of 12 years, was the love of her life. Amy thoroughly enjoyed family, caring for her dogs, and shopping. She treasured family visits in Boone and Arkansas, beach trips, and exploring destinations on the Blue Ridge Parkway with Bradley on their motorcycle.

Amy is survived by her husband, Brad; father, Bobby Edwards of Texas; brother, David Edwards of Conover; maternal grandparents, Judy and Al Parker of Alexander, Arkansas; mother and father-in-law, Bob and Debbie Miller sister-in-law, Brooke Miller, and nephew and niece, Jaden and Cameryn, all of Boone. A number of aunts, uncles and cousins also survive in Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her mother and best friend, Kara Lafleur Edwards.

Celebration of Life services for Amy Miller will be conducted Friday evening, December 13th, at 7PM at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel, officiated by Rev. Delmar James. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 7 o’clock, one hour prior to services, at Austin & Barnes.

The family suggests memorials to the American Heart Association, Memorial & Tribute Processing Center, PO Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216.

Online condolences may be shared at Austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Miller family

Hubert Ray Church

Friday, December 6, 2019

Mr. Hubert Ray Church age 66 of Purlear, passed away, Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Yellow Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Sherrill Welborn, Rev. Kenny Newberry and Pastor Brady Hayworth officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 Wednesday evening at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Mr. Church was born September 1, 1953 in Wilkes County to Paige and Agnas Fletcher Church. He was a retired Truck Driver for DOT and a member of Yellow Hill Baptist Church. Hurbert loved to make people laugh.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother; Ronnie Church.

Mr. Church is survived by his wife; Joan Rhymer Church of the home, a daughter; Patricia Church of Deep Gap, a son; Darin Church of Deep Gap, two grandchildren; Tyler Church and Samantha Church, a sister; Linda Steelman and husband Eddie of Deep Gap and a brother: Bruce Church and wife LouAnn of Deep Gap.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Yellow Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund 5160 Summitt Road Purlear, NC 28665 or Medi Home Hospice PO Box 421 Jefferson, NC 28620.

Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com



Earl Spencer Townsend

1931 – 2019

Earl Spencer Townsend, 88, of 2027 Connelly Springs Road, Lenoir, passed away Sunday, December 8th, 2019, at The Shaire Nursing Center. Born June 14, 1931 in Watauga, NC, he was a son of Jason Alexander and Essie Louisa (Townsend) Townsend.

He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and an accomplished woodworker. He was U.S. Marine who served during the Korean War.

Earl is survived by seven daughters: Jane Clark of Lenoir, Linda Johnson and husband Henry of Lenoir, Nancy Day and husband Charles of Lenoir, Molly Presnell and fiance Bruce of Lenoir, Connie Townsend of Lenoir, Kay Church and husband David of Lenoir, and Renee McQueen and husband Scott of Granite Falls; one sister: Rosa Greene and husband Vernon of Lenoir and two brothers: Grady Townsend and wife Hazel of Lenoir and Chester Townsend and wife Virleen of Hickory; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Earl is preceded in death by his wife Betty Ann Yates Townsend, an infant son David Earl Townsend, a brother, and five sisters.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Banner Elk, NC officiated by Pastor David Mielke and Pastor John Bollinger. Burial will follow with military rites provided by the American Legion Post #130 and the D.A.V. Chapter #90 in the Holy Communion Lutheran Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home in Boone.

Flowers will be appreciated. Memorials may be made to the Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff of The Shaire Nursing Center for the loving care Earl received.

Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is Boone is serving the Townsend family



Kimberly Louise Stewart

1958 – 2019

Kimberly Stewart’s spiritual being departed the earth on December 9th after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She died peacefully in her sleep and now no longer in pain. She lived on her own terms with dignity and grace not allowing cancer to define or dictate her life. Kim fought like a champion to enjoy a full and good life, packed into an all too short timeline.

Survivors include her loving husband of 35 years, Steve, and his family including Evelyn, David, Meghan, Trevor, Ashley and Kassidy; her brother, Robert, and his family; her loyal four-legged companion, Sedona; and, her many close and dear friends and neighbors.

Kim grew up in Winter Park, Fl and graduated from the University of Florida in 1982, home of her beloved Gators. With a degree in landscape architecture working for several firms in Florida, then for 14 years as the City of Jacksonville’s Landscape Architect, she influenced and transformed many environments for the better. After retiring from the City, she moved to the mountains of NW North Carolina in 2014, a place she dearly loved.

She will continue to be an inspiration to many and always be her husband’s northern star and guiding light. All who were touched by Kim had an incredible life journey with her and will greatly miss her. As T-Bone Burnett wrote “There’s a river of love that runs through all times.”

A celebration of life will be held in the future for close friends and family. Memorial donations can be made to the Watauga County (Boone, NC) Humane Society or the National Park and Conservation Association.

Online condolences may be shared with the Stewart family at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com.

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Stewart family

Roberta “Robbie” Norris Critcher

November 19, 1934 – December 05, 2019

“Roberta “Robbie” Norris Critcher, age 85, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Watauga Medical Center.

The daughter of the late Lewis Farthing Norris and Trocia Greene Norris, she was born November 19, 1934 in Watauga County. She was a homemaker and a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Tommy M. Critcher of Boone; two daughters, Charlotte Hampton and husband Rex of Winston-Salem and Calista Rutherford and husband Patrick of Thomasville, North Carolina and one son, Thomas Lynn Critcher and wife Dina of Boone; three granddaughters, Haley Shields and husband Trevor of Newland; Lillie Grace Critcher and Callie Lynn Critcher both of Boone; five grandsons, Dale Clontz of Lenoir; Justin Critcher of Boone; Luke Critcher and wife Shannon of Weaverville, North Carolina; Adam Madson and wife Brittany of Wasilla, Alaska and Wilson Critcher of Boone; five great-grandchildren, Kya, Kian and Daniel Critcher, Maverick Madson, and Calista Shields, one daughter-in-law, Beth Critcher of Boone; two brothers, Ben Norris of Bethel and Dudley Norris and wife Judy of Bethel, one sister-in-law, Clara Norris of Bethel; and a special cousin, Janice Raye Frayley of Live Oak, Florida. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by one son, Donald Edwin Critcher, two brothers, Jimmy Norris and her twin brother, Bobby Gene Norris.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday December 10, 2019 at 1:00 o’clock at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Reverend Todd Houston, Reverend Bud Russell and Reverend Don Holder will officiate. Interment with follow in Critcher Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday December 9, 2019 from 5 until 8 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 3505 Bamboo Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607, Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 102, Boone, North Carolina 28607 or Critcher Family Cemetery, in care of Anissa Castle, 1779 Deerfield Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Critcher family at www.haptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.

Leonard Carroll, Jr.

September 24, 1943 – December 06, 2019

Leonard Carroll, Jr., age 76, of Deep Gap, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, December 6, 2019.

J.R. was born in Watauga County to the late Leonard and Rosa Hodges Carroll. He was a talented and dedicated engineer at TRW for over 40 years. Above all else, he was a devoted family man, whose true compassion was taking care of his family and friends. Jr was a humble, loving man who never knew a stranger. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, who enjoyed the outdoors. He was of the baptist faith.

He is survived by his daughters, Challe Talbot and husband Jeff of Boone and Renee Carroll of Belews Creek; one granddaughter, Madison Johnson and husband Charles of Creston; three grandsons, Laiken South of Highpoint; Cole South and wife Sierra of Thomasville and Shane Talbot and wife Evie of Boone, one great-grandson, Jackson Johnson of Creston, one great-granddaughter, Saylor Johnson of Creston and one sister, Reba Randall of Deep Gap. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews and special friends, Carolyn Rash and Marissa Soto.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Wyatt Carroll, an infant daughter, Mary Nicole Carroll, two sisters, Mabel Goda and Betty Hawkins and three brothers, Archie Carroll, Baxter Carroll and Robert Newell Carroll.

Funeral services for J.R. Carroll will be conducted Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Darien South will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00, one hour prior to the service, at the chapel.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the Carroll family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Burl Dennis Yates

April 03, 1942 – December 07, 2019

Burl D. “Tommy” Yates, age 77, of Boone, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Watauga Medical Center.

Mr. Yates was born April 3, 1942 in Watauga County to the late Barthella Dennis Yates and Molly Hannah Brown Yates. He was retired from the furniture industry and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by one daughter, Becky Bautista and husband Abel, of Boone; four sisters, Verdie Broyhill of Tennessee; Mary Moretz, of Lenoir; Martha Reece and husband Johnny of Boone and her twin sister, Susie Townsend and husband Denver of Lenoir; and one brother, Claude Yates of Lenoir. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Earlene Jones Yates, three sisters, Flossie Broyhill, Betty Townsend and Ruth Hayes and one brother, Grady Yates.

Funeral services for Burl D. “Tommy” Yates will be conducted Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Gordon Noble will officiate. Interment will follow in the Brown Cemetery.

The family will receive from 1:00 until 2:00, at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the Yates family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.

Gaither Greene

November 06, 1938 – December 07, 2019

Gaither Greene, age 81, of 2524 Friendship Church Road, Boone, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care.

Gaither was born November 6, 1938 in Caldwell County, a son of the late Romy Gaither Greene and Betty Ellen Hartley Greene. He was a retired security guard of Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock, and was a member of Laurel Fork Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Judy T. Greene of the home; three sons, Chris Greene and wife Robin of Mountain City, Tennessee; Tony Greene and wife Jenny of Woodlawn, Virginia and Wesley Isaacs and wife Janine of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, one daughter, Terri Mitchell and husband Robert of Allen, Texas; four granddaughters, Christina Isaacs of Mountain City, Tennessee; Rachel Greene of Sebring, Florida; Emily Greene of Woodlawn, Virginia and Haley Mitchell of Allen, Texas; two grandsons, James Greene of Virginia and Silas Greene of Woodlawn, Virginia; three great-grandchildren, Kyle, Joseph and Leland, two brothers, Jimmy Greene and wife Freda of Lenoir; and Ricky Greene and wife Leta of Lenoir and one sister-in-law, Nellie Greene of Boone. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dallas Greene.

Funeral services for Gaither Greene will be conducted Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00 o’clock at Laurel Fork Baptist Church. Dr. Daniel Featherstone and Mr. Harry Yates will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00, at the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Laurel Fork Baptist Church Building Fund, 235 Laurel Fork Church Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

Online condolences may be sent to the Greene family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com

Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.



Doris Mitchell Houston

February 2, 1926 – December 5, 2019

Doris Mitchell Houston, age 93, of Elk Park, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her home.

She was born on February 2, 1926 in Avery County, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Lewis Mitchell and the late Pearl Jones Mitchell.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband, Tom Houston; Son, Charles Richard Houston; Granddaughter, Angela Caroline Houston; Three Brothers, Willard Mitchell, Clinton Mitchell, Ray Gray; Sister, Anna Mae Davis.

Doris was a member of Elk Park First Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to the beach and cooking. She loved flowers but especially roses. She loved spending time with all her grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and all of her family. She enjoyed listening to Gospel music.

Doris leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, Jerry (Jean) Houston of Elk Park, NC, Daughter, Diane Hicks of Newland, NC, Daughter, Vertie Houston of Elk Park, NC, Grandson, James Houston of Elk Park, NC, Grandson, Jeffery (Sierra) Houston of Frank, NC, Grandson, Mark (Holly) Houston of Roan Mountain, TN, Grandson, Darren Houston of Elk Park, NC, Grandson, Timothy (Jessica) Houston of Elizabethton, TN, Grandson, Michael (Shannon) Houston of Altamont,NC; Grandson Ritchie Houston, Granddaughter Christy Houston Hicks , 13 Great Grandchildren, 7 Great-Great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Doris Mitchell Houston will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home with Pastor Billy Joe McGuire officiating.

The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 am up until the service hour at 1:00 pm on Monday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in Fall Creek Cemetery

The Houston family would like to offer a special thank you to all the CAP workers, Nurses and the staff of Hospice of the Blue Ridge who helped take care of Doris.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Houston family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Doris and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



Jerry Charles Carpenter

November 23, 1950 – December 7, 2019

Jerry Charles Carpenter, age 69, of Newland, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home.

He was born on November 23, 1950 in Banner Elk, North Carolina, a son of the late Jackson Albert Carpenter and the late Wanda Woods Carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his Parents.

Jerry was a school bus mechanic for the Avery Co. Bus Garage for many years. He enjoyed fixing cars and watching races but his favorite thing to do was drag racing. He was a great Husband, Father and Grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and loved them all.

Jerry leaves behind to cherish his memory his: Wife of 47 years, Amy Clark Carpenter of Newland, NC; Daughter, Heather (Toby) Ragan of Pineola, NC, Daughter, Hilary (Jason Shaw) Carpenter of Cary, NC, Grandchildren: Trevor Benfield, Roma Benfield, Erin Benfield, Harper Shaw, Rowan Shaw, Sister, Janice Vance, Sister, Joyce (David) Gortney, and his nieces and nephews.

Services for Jerry Charles Carpenter will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 pm up until the service hour at 2:00 pm on Tuesday at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in Daniels Cemetery.

The family would like to offer a Special Thank You to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge for the wonderful care they provided to Jerry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, 236 Hospital Drive Spruce Pine, NC 28777.

Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared with the Carpenter family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net

The care of Jerry and his family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.

